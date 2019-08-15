Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Taking chances matters in two-quarterback league

Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest two-quarterback league mock draft, including two teams that took some risks with their rosters.

I like it when Fantasy managers take chances in drafts. It makes it more fun.

Remember, the idea is to win the league -- not play for any consolation prize.

In this 12-team, two-quarterback league, two managers took some risks. We'll see if it leads to a big reward.

Picking from the No. 2 spot, Chris Towers drafted a team that might have the most upside in this league. It also might have the most downside.

After taking Christian McCaffrey in Round 1 and Deshaun Watson in Round 2, Towers made two potentially controversial selections with Todd Gurley in Round 3 and Melvin Gordon in Round 4. If Gurley's knee is fine, he could end up as a steal at No. 26 overall. The same goes for Gordon at No. 47 overall if he ends his holdout soon.

Towers is taking big swings with this team, even though it could lead to huge misses. But he's trying to win the league, which is clearly the point of every draft.

The rest of his team includes Joe Flacco and Jacoby Brissett at quarterback, and Brissett could be a sleeper in this format given Andrew Luck's injury status right now. Towers also has Derrius Guice, Justin Jackson and Adrian Peterson at running back, with O.J. Howard at tight end.

Receiver might be a weak point for Towers with Christian Kirk, Alshon Jeffery, Dante Pettis, Emmanuel Sanders and Miles Boykin on his team, and we start three receivers in this league. But Towers didn't draft his first receiver until Round 6 with Kirk, so he took a zero-receiver approach with his roster.

I like what Towers did here since this team has the potential to win the league, and Jackson gives him some level of insurance for Gordon. But if Gurley is healthy all season and Gordon shows up for Week 1, Towers will be tough to beat.

The other team to focus on here is Michael Kiser, who picked at No. 4 overall. Given the format of a two-quarterback league, it was a little surprising that Kiser didn't draft his first quarterback until Round 9 with Jimmy Garoppolo.

Kiser then went quarterback crazy, drafting Ryan Fitzpatrick, Eli Manning, Josh Rosen and Daniel Jones with four of his next five picks. Kiser said he's concerned about Garoppolo's health, and he wanted to lock up the quarterback situations for the Giants and Dolphins to be safe. He didn't plan to target the quarterbacks for those teams, but that's what was left for him in Round 10.

It could work out well if the Dolphins and Giants have one starter for 16 games, and then Kiser can act accordingly with dropping the backups for those guys. And Kiser could get away with building his team this way given the talent he has at the non-quarterback spots.

Kiser has Dalvin Cook, Kerryon Johnson, Mark Ingram and Alexander Mattison at running back, as well as Austin Hooper at tight end. At receiver, Kiser has Davante Adams, Tyler Lockett, Dede Westbrook, Robby Anderson and Sammy Watkins.

If Kiser gets quality production from his quarterbacks, this team could be the best in this league. But clearly that's a big if given who those quarterbacks are as of now.

While Kiser has five quarterbacks, I only have two in Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold. That's not ideal, but I didn't want to reach for a third quarterback like Nick Foles, Marcus Mariota, Andy Dalton, Fitzpatrick or Flacco in Round 10. After that, it wasn't worth taking a third quarterback, and hopefully I can trade for one during the season. 

The rest of my team from the No. 10 overall spot is James Conner, Chris Carson, Latavius Murray, Kalen Ballage, Royce Freeman and Jaylen Samuels at running back, and I went with Ballage in Round 10 over those third-quarterback options. Ballage could be a steal with Kenyan Drake (foot) currently in a walking boot and questionable for Week 1.

At receiver, I have JuJu Smith-Schuster, Curtis Samuel, Sterling Shepard, Keke Coutee, Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson, and this is the weakness of my team. I love my top three guys, but I'm concerned about my bench. Coutee could be good, especially in PPR, if healthy. And hopefully one of Stills or Wilson becomes a decent Fantasy option this season.

I was excited to get Hunter Henry in Round 5, and I like how this team was built. Hopefully, I'll be talking about this team in December when the games really matter.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of 2 QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 17-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

  1. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
  2. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
  3. Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor
  4. Michael Kiser, Director, Video Production
  5. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
  6. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
  7. Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer
  8. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
  9. Will Brinson, Senior NFL Writer
  10. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
  11. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
  12. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Dave Richard S. Barkley RB NYG
2 Chris Towers C. McCaffrey RB CAR
3 Ben Gretch A. Kamara RB NO
4 Michael Kiser D. Adams WR GB
5 George Maselli P. Mahomes QB KC
6 Andrew Baumhor E. Elliott RB DAL
7 Jack Capotorto D. Hopkins WR HOU
8 Heath Cummings J. Jones WR ATL
9 Will Brinson M. Thomas WR NO
10 Jamey Eisenberg J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
11 Adam Aizer O. Beckham WR CLE
12 Meron Berkson D. Johnson RB ARI
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Meron Berkson T. Hill WR KC
14 Adam Aizer N. Chubb RB CLE
15 Jamey Eisenberg J. Conner RB PIT
16 Will Brinson T. Kelce TE KC
17 Heath Cummings M. Evans WR TB
18 Jack Capotorto L. Bell RB NYJ
19 Andrew Baumhor J. Mixon RB CIN
20 George Maselli K. Allen WR LAC
21 Michael Kiser K. Johnson RB DET
22 Ben Gretch T. Hilton WR IND
23 Chris Towers D. Watson QB HOU
24 Dave Richard A. Rodgers QB GB
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Dave Richard A. Cooper WR DAL
26 Chris Towers T. Gurley RB LAR
27 Ben Gretch S. Diggs WR MIN
28 Michael Kiser D. Cook RB MIN
29 George Maselli L. Fournette RB JAC
30 Andrew Baumhor A. Brown WR OAK
31 Jack Capotorto Z. Ertz TE PHI
32 Heath Cummings G. Kittle TE SF
33 Will Brinson M. Mack RB IND
34 Jamey Eisenberg B. Mayfield QB CLE
35 Adam Aizer J. Edelman WR NE
36 Meron Berkson J. Jacobs RB OAK
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Meron Berkson A. Thielen WR MIN
38 Adam Aizer D. Freeman RB ATL
39 Jamey Eisenberg C. Carson RB SEA
40 Will Brinson R. Woods WR LAR
41 Heath Cummings B. Cooks WR LAR
42 Jack Capotorto C. Godwin WR TB
43 Andrew Baumhor C. Kupp WR LAR
44 George Maselli D. Williams RB KC
45 Michael Kiser T. Lockett WR SEA
46 Ben Gretch D. Moore WR CAR
47 Chris Towers M. Gordon RB LAC
48 Dave Richard E. Engram TE NYG
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Dave Richard K. Golladay WR DET
50 Chris Towers O. Howard TE TB
51 Ben Gretch C. Ridley WR ATL
52 Michael Kiser M. Ingram RB BAL
53 George Maselli A. Jones RB GB
54 Andrew Baumhor A. Green WR CIN
55 Jack Capotorto T. Boyd WR CIN
56 Heath Cummings T. Coleman RB SF
57 Will Brinson D. Montgomery RB CHI
58 Jamey Eisenberg H. Henry TE LAC
59 Adam Aizer J. White RB NE
60 Meron Berkson P. Lindsay RB DEN
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Meron Berkson J. Landry WR CLE
62 Adam Aizer W. Fuller WR HOU
63 Jamey Eisenberg C. Samuel WR CAR
64 Will Brinson C. Wentz QB PHI
65 Heath Cummings T. Cohen RB CHI
66 Jack Capotorto A. Ekeler RB LAC
67 Andrew Baumhor M. Williams WR LAC
68 George Maselli S. Michel RB NE
69 Michael Kiser D. Westbrook WR JAC
70 Ben Gretch C. Newton QB CAR
71 Chris Towers C. Kirk WR ARI
72 Dave Richard A. Robinson WR CHI
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Dave Richard D. Henry RB TEN
74 Chris Towers A. Jeffery WR PHI
75 Ben Gretch K. Murray QB ARI
76 Michael Kiser R. Anderson WR NYJ
77 George Maselli M. Ryan QB ATL
78 Andrew Baumhor J. Winston QB TB
79 Jack Capotorto M. Sanders RB PHI
80 Heath Cummings J. Goff QB LAR
81 Will Brinson R. Penny RB SEA
82 Jamey Eisenberg S. Shepard WR NYG
83 Adam Aizer D. Brees QB NO
84 Meron Berkson J. Cook TE NO
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Meron Berkson R. Wilson QB SEA
86 Adam Aizer M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
87 Jamey Eisenberg L. Murray RB NO
88 Will Brinson L. Jackson QB BAL
89 Heath Cummings L. Miller RB HOU
90 Jack Capotorto B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
91 Andrew Baumhor P. Rivers QB LAC
92 George Maselli C. Davis WR TEN
93 Michael Kiser S. Watkins WR KC
94 Ben Gretch A. Luck QB IND
95 Chris Towers D. Pettis WR SF
96 Dave Richard K. Drake RB MIA
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Dave Richard D. Prescott QB DAL
98 Chris Towers E. Sanders WR DEN
99 Ben Gretch R. Jones RB TB
100 Michael Kiser J. Garoppolo QB SF
101 George Maselli L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
102 Andrew Baumhor T. Williams WR OAK
103 Jack Capotorto T. Brady QB NE
104 Heath Cummings M. Trubisky QB CHI
105 Will Brinson D. Henderson RB LAR
106 Jamey Eisenberg S. Darnold QB NYJ
107 Adam Aizer K. Cousins QB MIN
108 Meron Berkson J. Allen QB BUF
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Meron Berkson D. Carr QB OAK
110 Adam Aizer M. Stafford QB DET
111 Jamey Eisenberg K. Ballage RB MIA
112 Will Brinson D. Jackson WR PHI
113 Heath Cummings N. Foles QB JAC
114 Jack Capotorto P. Barber RB TB
115 Andrew Baumhor M. Mariota QB TEN
116 George Maselli A. Dalton QB CIN
117 Michael Kiser R. Fitzpatrick QB MIA
118 Ben Gretch M. Breida RB SF
119 Chris Towers J. Flacco QB DEN
120 Dave Richard C. Sutton WR DEN
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Dave Richard D. Moncrief WR PIT
122 Chris Towers D. Guice RB WAS
123 Ben Gretch V. McDonald TE PIT
124 Michael Kiser E. Manning QB NYG
125 George Maselli J. Brown WR BUF
126 Andrew Baumhor J. Crowder WR NYJ
127 Jack Capotorto G. Allison WR GB
128 Heath Cummings M. Jones WR DET
129 Will Brinson A. Miller WR CHI
130 Jamey Eisenberg R. Freeman RB DEN
131 Adam Aizer D. Singletary RB BUF
132 Meron Berkson J. Howard RB PHI
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Meron Berkson D. Lewis RB TEN
134 Adam Aizer C. Hyde RB KC
135 Jamey Eisenberg J. Samuels RB PIT
136 Will Brinson G. Tate WR NYG
137 Heath Cummings L. McCoy RB BUF
138 Jack Capotorto K. Hunt RB CLE
139 Andrew Baumhor D. Johnson RB HOU
140 George Maselli J. Reed TE WAS
141 Michael Kiser A. Mattison RB MIN
142 Ben Gretch D. Thompson RB KC
143 Chris Towers J. Jackson RB LAC
144 Dave Richard J. Washington WR PIT
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Dave Richard D. Harris RB NE
146 Chris Towers A. Peterson RB WAS
147 Ben Gretch N. Hines RB IND
148 Michael Kiser J. Rosen QB MIA
149 George Maselli J. Meyers WR NE
150 Andrew Baumhor D. Walker TE TEN
151 Jack Capotorto E. Ebron TE IND
152 Heath Cummings J. Gordon WR NE
153 Will Brinson M. Andrews TE BAL
154 Jamey Eisenberg K. Coutee WR HOU
155 Adam Aizer T. Pollard RB DAL
156 Meron Berkson N. Harry WR NE
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Meron Berkson D. Funchess WR IND
158 Adam Aizer D. Metcalf WR SEA
159 Jamey Eisenberg K. Stills WR MIA
160 Will Brinson D. Haskins QB WAS
161 Heath Cummings J. Hill RB BAL
162 Jack Capotorto Bears DST CHI
163 Andrew Baumhor I. Smith RB ATL
164 George Maselli T. Quinn WR WAS
165 Michael Kiser D. Jones QB NYG
166 Ben Gretch J. Richard RB OAK
167 Chris Towers M. Boykin WR BAL
168 Dave Richard C. Anderson RB DET
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Dave Richard T. Hockenson TE DET
170 Chris Towers J. Brissett QB IND
171 Ben Gretch Cowboys DST DAL
172 Michael Kiser A. Hooper TE ATL
173 George Maselli C. Thompson RB WAS
174 Andrew Baumhor C. Keenum QB WAS
175 Jack Capotorto D. Njoku TE CLE
176 Heath Cummings Ravens DST BAL
177 Will Brinson Chargers DST LAC
178 Jamey Eisenberg Jaguars DST JAC
179 Adam Aizer G. Zuerlein K LAR
180 Meron Berkson D. Hamilton WR DEN
Round 16
Pos Team Player
181 Meron Berkson Vikings DST MIN
182 Adam Aizer G. Olsen TE CAR
183 Jamey Eisenberg A. Wilson WR MIA
184 Will Brinson R. Tannehill QB TEN
185 Heath Cummings J. Tucker K BAL
186 Jack Capotorto R. Gould K SF
187 Andrew Baumhor Rams DST LAR
188 George Maselli Patriots DST NE
189 Michael Kiser Texans DST HOU
190 Ben Gretch S. Gostkowski K NE
191 Chris Towers Browns DST CLE
192 Dave Richard Broncos DST DEN
Round 17
Pos Team Player
193 Dave Richard W. Lutz K NO
194 Chris Towers K. Fairbairn K HOU
195 Ben Gretch D. Hilliard RB CLE
196 Michael Kiser H. Butker K KC
197 George Maselli J. Elliott K PHI
198 Andrew Baumhor A. Vinatieri K IND
199 Jack Capotorto M. Gallup WR DAL
200 Heath Cummings M. Davis RB CHI
201 Will Brinson M. Badgley K LAC
202 Jamey Eisenberg B. Maher K DAL
203 Adam Aizer Eagles DST PHI
204 Meron Berkson M. Crosby K GB
Team by Team
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 1 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 24 A. Rodgers QB GB
3 25 A. Cooper WR DAL
4 48 E. Engram TE NYG
5 49 K. Golladay WR DET
6 72 A. Robinson WR CHI
7 73 D. Henry RB TEN
8 96 K. Drake RB MIA
9 97 D. Prescott QB DAL
10 120 C. Sutton WR DEN
11 121 D. Moncrief WR PIT
12 144 J. Washington WR PIT
13 145 D. Harris RB NE
14 168 C. Anderson RB DET
15 169 T. Hockenson TE DET
16 192 Broncos DST DEN
17 193 W. Lutz K NO
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 2 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 23 D. Watson QB HOU
3 26 T. Gurley RB LAR
4 47 M. Gordon RB LAC
5 50 O. Howard TE TB
6 71 C. Kirk WR ARI
7 74 A. Jeffery WR PHI
8 95 D. Pettis WR SF
9 98 E. Sanders WR DEN
10 119 J. Flacco QB DEN
11 122 D. Guice RB WAS
12 143 J. Jackson RB LAC
13 146 A. Peterson RB WAS
14 167 M. Boykin WR BAL
15 170 J. Brissett QB IND
16 191 Browns DST CLE
17 194 K. Fairbairn K HOU
Ben Gretch
Rd Pk Player
1 3 A. Kamara RB NO
2 22 T. Hilton WR IND
3 27 S. Diggs WR MIN
4 46 D. Moore WR CAR
5 51 C. Ridley WR ATL
6 70 C. Newton QB CAR
7 75 K. Murray QB ARI
8 94 A. Luck QB IND
9 99 R. Jones RB TB
10 118 M. Breida RB SF
11 123 V. McDonald TE PIT
12 142 D. Thompson RB KC
13 147 N. Hines RB IND
14 166 J. Richard RB OAK
15 171 Cowboys DST DAL
16 190 S. Gostkowski K NE
17 195 D. Hilliard RB CLE
Michael Kiser
Rd Pk Player
1 4 D. Adams WR GB
2 21 K. Johnson RB DET
3 28 D. Cook RB MIN
4 45 T. Lockett WR SEA
5 52 M. Ingram RB BAL
6 69 D. Westbrook WR JAC
7 76 R. Anderson WR NYJ
8 93 S. Watkins WR KC
9 100 J. Garoppolo QB SF
10 117 R. Fitzpatrick QB MIA
11 124 E. Manning QB NYG
12 141 A. Mattison RB MIN
13 148 J. Rosen QB MIA
14 165 D. Jones QB NYG
15 172 A. Hooper TE ATL
16 189 Texans DST HOU
17 196 H. Butker K KC
George Maselli
Rd Pk Player
1 5 P. Mahomes QB KC
2 20 K. Allen WR LAC
3 29 L. Fournette RB JAC
4 44 D. Williams RB KC
5 53 A. Jones RB GB
6 68 S. Michel RB NE
7 77 M. Ryan QB ATL
8 92 C. Davis WR TEN
9 101 L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
10 116 A. Dalton QB CIN
11 125 J. Brown WR BUF
12 140 J. Reed TE WAS
13 149 J. Meyers WR NE
14 164 T. Quinn WR WAS
15 173 C. Thompson RB WAS
16 188 Patriots DST NE
17 197 J. Elliott K PHI
Andrew Baumhor
Rd Pk Player
1 6 E. Elliott RB DAL
2 19 J. Mixon RB CIN
3 30 A. Brown WR OAK
4 43 C. Kupp WR LAR
5 54 A. Green WR CIN
6 67 M. Williams WR LAC
7 78 J. Winston QB TB
8 91 P. Rivers QB LAC
9 102 T. Williams WR OAK
10 115 M. Mariota QB TEN
11 126 J. Crowder WR NYJ
12 139 D. Johnson RB HOU
13 150 D. Walker TE TEN
14 163 I. Smith RB ATL
15 174 C. Keenum QB WAS
16 187 Rams DST LAR
17 198 A. Vinatieri K IND
Jack Capotorto
Rd Pk Player
1 7 D. Hopkins WR HOU
2 18 L. Bell RB NYJ
3 31 Z. Ertz TE PHI
4 42 C. Godwin WR TB
5 55 T. Boyd WR CIN
6 66 A. Ekeler RB LAC
7 79 M. Sanders RB PHI
8 90 B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
9 103 T. Brady QB NE
10 114 P. Barber RB TB
11 127 G. Allison WR GB
12 138 K. Hunt RB CLE
13 151 E. Ebron TE IND
14 162 Bears DST CHI
15 175 D. Njoku TE CLE
16 186 R. Gould K SF
17 199 M. Gallup WR DAL
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 8 J. Jones WR ATL
2 17 M. Evans WR TB
3 32 G. Kittle TE SF
4 41 B. Cooks WR LAR
5 56 T. Coleman RB SF
6 65 T. Cohen RB CHI
7 80 J. Goff QB LAR
8 89 L. Miller RB HOU
9 104 M. Trubisky QB CHI
10 113 N. Foles QB JAC
11 128 M. Jones WR DET
12 137 L. McCoy RB BUF
13 152 J. Gordon WR NE
14 161 J. Hill RB BAL
15 176 Ravens DST BAL
16 185 J. Tucker K BAL
17 200 M. Davis RB CHI
Will Brinson
Rd Pk Player
1 9 M. Thomas WR NO
2 16 T. Kelce TE KC
3 33 M. Mack RB IND
4 40 R. Woods WR LAR
5 57 D. Montgomery RB CHI
6 64 C. Wentz QB PHI
7 81 R. Penny RB SEA
8 88 L. Jackson QB BAL
9 105 D. Henderson RB LAR
10 112 D. Jackson WR PHI
11 129 A. Miller WR CHI
12 136 G. Tate WR NYG
13 153 M. Andrews TE BAL
14 160 D. Haskins QB WAS
15 177 Chargers DST LAC
16 184 R. Tannehill QB TEN
17 201 M. Badgley K LAC
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 10 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
2 15 J. Conner RB PIT
3 34 B. Mayfield QB CLE
4 39 C. Carson RB SEA
5 58 H. Henry TE LAC
6 63 C. Samuel WR CAR
7 82 S. Shepard WR NYG
8 87 L. Murray RB NO
9 106 S. Darnold QB NYJ
10 111 K. Ballage RB MIA
11 130 R. Freeman RB DEN
12 135 J. Samuels RB PIT
13 154 K. Coutee WR HOU
14 159 K. Stills WR MIA
15 178 Jaguars DST JAC
16 183 A. Wilson WR MIA
17 202 B. Maher K DAL
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 11 O. Beckham WR CLE
2 14 N. Chubb RB CLE
3 35 J. Edelman WR NE
4 38 D. Freeman RB ATL
5 59 J. White RB NE
6 62 W. Fuller WR HOU
7 83 D. Brees QB NO
8 86 M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
9 107 K. Cousins QB MIN
10 110 M. Stafford QB DET
11 131 D. Singletary RB BUF
12 134 C. Hyde RB KC
13 155 T. Pollard RB DAL
14 158 D. Metcalf WR SEA
15 179 G. Zuerlein K LAR
16 182 G. Olsen TE CAR
17 203 Eagles DST PHI
Meron Berkson
Rd Pk Player
1 12 D. Johnson RB ARI
2 13 T. Hill WR KC
3 36 J. Jacobs RB OAK
4 37 A. Thielen WR MIN
5 60 P. Lindsay RB DEN
6 61 J. Landry WR CLE
7 84 J. Cook TE NO
8 85 R. Wilson QB SEA
9 108 J. Allen QB BUF
10 109 D. Carr QB OAK
11 132 J. Howard RB PHI
12 133 D. Lewis RB TEN
13 156 N. Harry WR NE
14 157 D. Funchess WR IND
15 180 D. Hamilton WR DEN
16 181 Vikings DST MIN
17 204 M. Crosby K GB
