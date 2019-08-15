Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Taking chances matters in two-quarterback league
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest two-quarterback league mock draft, including two teams that took some risks with their rosters.
I like it when Fantasy managers take chances in drafts. It makes it more fun.
Remember, the idea is to win the league -- not play for any consolation prize.
In this 12-team, two-quarterback league, two managers took some risks. We'll see if it leads to a big reward.
Picking from the No. 2 spot, Chris Towers drafted a team that might have the most upside in this league. It also might have the most downside.
After taking Christian McCaffrey in Round 1 and Deshaun Watson in Round 2, Towers made two potentially controversial selections with Todd Gurley in Round 3 and Melvin Gordon in Round 4. If Gurley's knee is fine, he could end up as a steal at No. 26 overall. The same goes for Gordon at No. 47 overall if he ends his holdout soon.
Towers is taking big swings with this team, even though it could lead to huge misses. But he's trying to win the league, which is clearly the point of every draft.
The rest of his team includes Joe Flacco and Jacoby Brissett at quarterback, and Brissett could be a sleeper in this format given Andrew Luck's injury status right now. Towers also has Derrius Guice, Justin Jackson and Adrian Peterson at running back, with O.J. Howard at tight end.
Receiver might be a weak point for Towers with Christian Kirk, Alshon Jeffery, Dante Pettis, Emmanuel Sanders and Miles Boykin on his team, and we start three receivers in this league. But Towers didn't draft his first receiver until Round 6 with Kirk, so he took a zero-receiver approach with his roster.
I like what Towers did here since this team has the potential to win the league, and Jackson gives him some level of insurance for Gordon. But if Gurley is healthy all season and Gordon shows up for Week 1, Towers will be tough to beat.
The other team to focus on here is Michael Kiser, who picked at No. 4 overall. Given the format of a two-quarterback league, it was a little surprising that Kiser didn't draft his first quarterback until Round 9 with Jimmy Garoppolo.
Kiser then went quarterback crazy, drafting Ryan Fitzpatrick, Eli Manning, Josh Rosen and Daniel Jones with four of his next five picks. Kiser said he's concerned about Garoppolo's health, and he wanted to lock up the quarterback situations for the Giants and Dolphins to be safe. He didn't plan to target the quarterbacks for those teams, but that's what was left for him in Round 10.
It could work out well if the Dolphins and Giants have one starter for 16 games, and then Kiser can act accordingly with dropping the backups for those guys. And Kiser could get away with building his team this way given the talent he has at the non-quarterback spots.
Kiser has Dalvin Cook, Kerryon Johnson, Mark Ingram and Alexander Mattison at running back, as well as Austin Hooper at tight end. At receiver, Kiser has Davante Adams, Tyler Lockett, Dede Westbrook, Robby Anderson and Sammy Watkins.
If Kiser gets quality production from his quarterbacks, this team could be the best in this league. But clearly that's a big if given who those quarterbacks are as of now.
While Kiser has five quarterbacks, I only have two in Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold. That's not ideal, but I didn't want to reach for a third quarterback like Nick Foles, Marcus Mariota, Andy Dalton, Fitzpatrick or Flacco in Round 10. After that, it wasn't worth taking a third quarterback, and hopefully I can trade for one during the season.
The rest of my team from the No. 10 overall spot is James Conner, Chris Carson, Latavius Murray, Kalen Ballage, Royce Freeman and Jaylen Samuels at running back, and I went with Ballage in Round 10 over those third-quarterback options. Ballage could be a steal with Kenyan Drake (foot) currently in a walking boot and questionable for Week 1.
At receiver, I have JuJu Smith-Schuster, Curtis Samuel, Sterling Shepard, Keke Coutee, Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson, and this is the weakness of my team. I love my top three guys, but I'm concerned about my bench. Coutee could be good, especially in PPR, if healthy. And hopefully one of Stills or Wilson becomes a decent Fantasy option this season.
I was excited to get Hunter Henry in Round 5, and I like how this team was built. Hopefully, I'll be talking about this team in December when the games really matter.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of 2 QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 17-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
- Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
- Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor
- Michael Kiser, Director, Video Production
- George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
- Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
- Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer
- Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Will Brinson, Senior NFL Writer
- Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
- Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Dave Richard
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|Chris Towers
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|3
|Ben Gretch
|A. Kamara RB NO
|4
|Michael Kiser
|D. Adams WR GB
|5
|George Maselli
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|6
|Andrew Baumhor
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|7
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|8
|Heath Cummings
|J. Jones WR ATL
|9
|Will Brinson
|M. Thomas WR NO
|10
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|11
|Adam Aizer
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|12
|Meron Berkson
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Meron Berkson
|T. Hill WR KC
|14
|Adam Aizer
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|15
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Conner RB PIT
|16
|Will Brinson
|T. Kelce TE KC
|17
|Heath Cummings
|M. Evans WR TB
|18
|Jack Capotorto
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|19
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|20
|George Maselli
|K. Allen WR LAC
|21
|Michael Kiser
|K. Johnson RB DET
|22
|Ben Gretch
|T. Hilton WR IND
|23
|Chris Towers
|D. Watson QB HOU
|24
|Dave Richard
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Dave Richard
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|26
|Chris Towers
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|27
|Ben Gretch
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|28
|Michael Kiser
|D. Cook RB MIN
|29
|George Maselli
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|30
|Andrew Baumhor
|A. Brown WR OAK
|31
|Jack Capotorto
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|32
|Heath Cummings
|G. Kittle TE SF
|33
|Will Brinson
|M. Mack RB IND
|34
|Jamey Eisenberg
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|35
|Adam Aizer
|J. Edelman WR NE
|36
|Meron Berkson
|J. Jacobs RB OAK
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Meron Berkson
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|38
|Adam Aizer
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|39
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Carson RB SEA
|40
|Will Brinson
|R. Woods WR LAR
|41
|Heath Cummings
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|42
|Jack Capotorto
|C. Godwin WR TB
|43
|Andrew Baumhor
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|44
|George Maselli
|D. Williams RB KC
|45
|Michael Kiser
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|46
|Ben Gretch
|D. Moore WR CAR
|47
|Chris Towers
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|48
|Dave Richard
|E. Engram TE NYG
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Dave Richard
|K. Golladay WR DET
|50
|Chris Towers
|O. Howard TE TB
|51
|Ben Gretch
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|52
|Michael Kiser
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|53
|George Maselli
|A. Jones RB GB
|54
|Andrew Baumhor
|A. Green WR CIN
|55
|Jack Capotorto
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|56
|Heath Cummings
|T. Coleman RB SF
|57
|Will Brinson
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|58
|Jamey Eisenberg
|H. Henry TE LAC
|59
|Adam Aizer
|J. White RB NE
|60
|Meron Berkson
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Meron Berkson
|J. Landry WR CLE
|62
|Adam Aizer
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|63
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Samuel WR CAR
|64
|Will Brinson
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|65
|Heath Cummings
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|66
|Jack Capotorto
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|67
|Andrew Baumhor
|M. Williams WR LAC
|68
|George Maselli
|S. Michel RB NE
|69
|Michael Kiser
|D. Westbrook WR JAC
|70
|Ben Gretch
|C. Newton QB CAR
|71
|Chris Towers
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|72
|Dave Richard
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Dave Richard
|D. Henry RB TEN
|74
|Chris Towers
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|75
|Ben Gretch
|K. Murray QB ARI
|76
|Michael Kiser
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|77
|George Maselli
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|78
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Winston QB TB
|79
|Jack Capotorto
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|80
|Heath Cummings
|J. Goff QB LAR
|81
|Will Brinson
|R. Penny RB SEA
|82
|Jamey Eisenberg
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|83
|Adam Aizer
|D. Brees QB NO
|84
|Meron Berkson
|J. Cook TE NO
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Meron Berkson
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|86
|Adam Aizer
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
|87
|Jamey Eisenberg
|L. Murray RB NO
|88
|Will Brinson
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|89
|Heath Cummings
|L. Miller RB HOU
|90
|Jack Capotorto
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|91
|Andrew Baumhor
|P. Rivers QB LAC
|92
|George Maselli
|C. Davis WR TEN
|93
|Michael Kiser
|S. Watkins WR KC
|94
|Ben Gretch
|A. Luck QB IND
|95
|Chris Towers
|D. Pettis WR SF
|96
|Dave Richard
|K. Drake RB MIA
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Dave Richard
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|98
|Chris Towers
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|99
|Ben Gretch
|R. Jones RB TB
|100
|Michael Kiser
|J. Garoppolo QB SF
|101
|George Maselli
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|102
|Andrew Baumhor
|T. Williams WR OAK
|103
|Jack Capotorto
|T. Brady QB NE
|104
|Heath Cummings
|M. Trubisky QB CHI
|105
|Will Brinson
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|106
|Jamey Eisenberg
|S. Darnold QB NYJ
|107
|Adam Aizer
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|108
|Meron Berkson
|J. Allen QB BUF
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Meron Berkson
|D. Carr QB OAK
|110
|Adam Aizer
|M. Stafford QB DET
|111
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Ballage RB MIA
|112
|Will Brinson
|D. Jackson WR PHI
|113
|Heath Cummings
|N. Foles QB JAC
|114
|Jack Capotorto
|P. Barber RB TB
|115
|Andrew Baumhor
|M. Mariota QB TEN
|116
|George Maselli
|A. Dalton QB CIN
|117
|Michael Kiser
|R. Fitzpatrick QB MIA
|118
|Ben Gretch
|M. Breida RB SF
|119
|Chris Towers
|J. Flacco QB DEN
|120
|Dave Richard
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Dave Richard
|D. Moncrief WR PIT
|122
|Chris Towers
|D. Guice RB WAS
|123
|Ben Gretch
|V. McDonald TE PIT
|124
|Michael Kiser
|E. Manning QB NYG
|125
|George Maselli
|J. Brown WR BUF
|126
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|127
|Jack Capotorto
|G. Allison WR GB
|128
|Heath Cummings
|M. Jones WR DET
|129
|Will Brinson
|A. Miller WR CHI
|130
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|131
|Adam Aizer
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|132
|Meron Berkson
|J. Howard RB PHI
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Meron Berkson
|D. Lewis RB TEN
|134
|Adam Aizer
|C. Hyde RB KC
|135
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Samuels RB PIT
|136
|Will Brinson
|G. Tate WR NYG
|137
|Heath Cummings
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|138
|Jack Capotorto
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|139
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|140
|George Maselli
|J. Reed TE WAS
|141
|Michael Kiser
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|142
|Ben Gretch
|D. Thompson RB KC
|143
|Chris Towers
|J. Jackson RB LAC
|144
|Dave Richard
|J. Washington WR PIT
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Dave Richard
|D. Harris RB NE
|146
|Chris Towers
|A. Peterson RB WAS
|147
|Ben Gretch
|N. Hines RB IND
|148
|Michael Kiser
|J. Rosen QB MIA
|149
|George Maselli
|J. Meyers WR NE
|150
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Walker TE TEN
|151
|Jack Capotorto
|E. Ebron TE IND
|152
|Heath Cummings
|J. Gordon WR NE
|153
|Will Brinson
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|154
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Coutee WR HOU
|155
|Adam Aizer
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|156
|Meron Berkson
|N. Harry WR NE
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Meron Berkson
|D. Funchess WR IND
|158
|Adam Aizer
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|159
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Stills WR MIA
|160
|Will Brinson
|D. Haskins QB WAS
|161
|Heath Cummings
|J. Hill RB BAL
|162
|Jack Capotorto
|Bears DST CHI
|163
|Andrew Baumhor
|I. Smith RB ATL
|164
|George Maselli
|T. Quinn WR WAS
|165
|Michael Kiser
|D. Jones QB NYG
|166
|Ben Gretch
|J. Richard RB OAK
|167
|Chris Towers
|M. Boykin WR BAL
|168
|Dave Richard
|C. Anderson RB DET
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Dave Richard
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|170
|Chris Towers
|J. Brissett QB IND
|171
|Ben Gretch
|Cowboys DST DAL
|172
|Michael Kiser
|A. Hooper TE ATL
|173
|George Maselli
|C. Thompson RB WAS
|174
|Andrew Baumhor
|C. Keenum QB WAS
|175
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|176
|Heath Cummings
|Ravens DST BAL
|177
|Will Brinson
|Chargers DST LAC
|178
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Jaguars DST JAC
|179
|Adam Aizer
|G. Zuerlein K LAR
|180
|Meron Berkson
|D. Hamilton WR DEN
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|181
|Meron Berkson
|Vikings DST MIN
|182
|Adam Aizer
|G. Olsen TE CAR
|183
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Wilson WR MIA
|184
|Will Brinson
|R. Tannehill QB TEN
|185
|Heath Cummings
|J. Tucker K BAL
|186
|Jack Capotorto
|R. Gould K SF
|187
|Andrew Baumhor
|Rams DST LAR
|188
|George Maselli
|Patriots DST NE
|189
|Michael Kiser
|Texans DST HOU
|190
|Ben Gretch
|S. Gostkowski K NE
|191
|Chris Towers
|Browns DST CLE
|192
|Dave Richard
|Broncos DST DEN
|Round 17
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|193
|Dave Richard
|W. Lutz K NO
|194
|Chris Towers
|K. Fairbairn K HOU
|195
|Ben Gretch
|D. Hilliard RB CLE
|196
|Michael Kiser
|H. Butker K KC
|197
|George Maselli
|J. Elliott K PHI
|198
|Andrew Baumhor
|A. Vinatieri K IND
|199
|Jack Capotorto
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|200
|Heath Cummings
|M. Davis RB CHI
|201
|Will Brinson
|M. Badgley K LAC
|202
|Jamey Eisenberg
|B. Maher K DAL
|203
|Adam Aizer
|Eagles DST PHI
|204
|Meron Berkson
|M. Crosby K GB
