Is Tony Pollard now worthy of a first-round pick in a 12-team, PPR league? Following the Cowboys move to release Ezekiel Elliott, we saw Pollard get selected at No. 9 overall in our latest mock draft, which was the first one we've done after the flurry of moves that happened during NFL free agency.
I love the situation for Pollard, who was given the franchise tag by the Cowboys. Not only is Elliott gone, but Mike McCarthy said at the NFL Combine he wants to put more emphasis on running the ball this season. Pollard played two games without Elliott in 2022, and he scored 54 PPR points in those outings.
Pollard should also be fine for Week 1 after hurting his ankle in the playoff loss to San Francisco, and the arrow is pointing to the moon for Pollard right now. But I'm not ready to draft him in Round 1 -- yet. We'll see what Dallas does to add to its backfield in the NFL Draft, and then I'll determine exactly where Pollard should get selected in a PPR league. For now, I'm drafting him in Round 2 around No. 15 overall.
Pollard was the most notable pick in this mock draft for any of the players impacted by free agency, and that was the fun of this exercise. We wanted to see how Fantasy managers might view the guys who changed teams (D.J. Moore, David Montgomery and Miles Sanders, among others) and the ones who were impacted by change around them (Davante Adams, Chris Godwin and Dameon Pierce, to name a few).
There are too many players impacted by free agency to highlight them all. I recommend scanning the results to find the players who interest you the most to see where they were selected. As I said, it should be fun, and we had a great time during this mock draft.
For me, I had the No. 4 overall selection, and it was easy to draft Cooper Kupp in Round 1. I followed the Kupp pick with Jaylen Waddle in Round 2, and I was thrilled to get Rhamondre Stevenson in Round 3. I consider Stevenson a winner in free agency after the Patriots allowed Damien Harris to leave for Buffalo, and only James Robinson was brought in (as of now) to share touches with Stevenson. He has top-five upside as the lead running back in New England.
I took Keenan Allen as my third receiver in Round 4, and I drafted Drake London as my flex in Round 5. Allen should still be highly productive staying in Los Angeles, especially with the addition of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. And London should build off his productive rookie season from 2022 with an even better campaign in 2023. He might be a steal in Round 5 moving forward.
I got another winner in free agency in Round 6 with Rachaad White, who is now the starter in Tampa Bay after Leonard Fournette was released. The Buccaneers offense should regress with Baker Mayfield replacing Tom Brady, but White still has top-20 upside as the lead running back for Tampa Bay.
Jameson Williams was an easy pick as my No. 5 receiver and top reserve in Round 7, and he could be a star now that he's healthy. And I drafted another free-agent winner in Round 8 with Samaje Perine, who could end up as the starter in Denver to open the season if Javonte Williams (knee) isn't 100 percent by Week 1. Perine will be one of my favorite preseason sleepers this year.
In Round 9, I took a flier on Devin Singletary, who signed as a free agent in Houston. Pierce should remain the lead running back for the Texans, but Singletary should get plenty of work in tandem with Pierce. I like this value for Singletary a lot, especially as my No. 4 running back.
I waited on quarterback in this mock draft, but getting Deshaun Watson in Round 10 should work out fine. He should improve in his second season in Cleveland, and it sounds like the Browns could still add to their receiving corps with a potential trade for Jerry Jeudy. I also drafted Kyler Murray (knee) in Round 12, and he could be my starter when he's healthy.
I also waited on tight end, so I had to settle for Chigoziem Okonkwo in Round 11. He's got plenty of breakout potential in his second season, and this was one of my favorite draft picks.
The one mistake I might have made, however, was not drafting a second tight end with upside. For example, I could have selected Trey McBride in Round 13 or 14 instead of Tyquan Thornton or Jerome Ford. McBride should be a prominent target in Arizona after DeAndre Hopkins gets traded.
While I like both of the players that I selected to end my draft -- Thornton could emerge as the No. 1 receiver in New England and Ford is currently the handcuff for Nick Chubb -- my roster construction might have been better with a second tight end in case Okonkwo struggles. But, in the event that we played out this league, I could always address that off the waiver wire.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
1. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
2. Jake Grogins, CBS Sports Intern
3. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host
4. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
5. Zach Brook, FFT Social Media Coordinator
6. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy Sports
7. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy
8. Jack Capotorto, FFT HQ Producer
9. Jacob Gibbs, SportsLine Fantasy analyst
10. Daniel Schneier, Senior Fantasy Editor
11. Thomas Shafer, FFT Podcast Producer
12. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Dave Richard
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|2
|Jake Grogins
|C. McCaffrey RB SF
|3
|Adam Aizer
|T. Kelce TE KC
|4
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|5
|Zach Brook
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|6
|Chris Towers
|J. Chase WR CIN
|7
|R.J. White
|J. Taylor RB IND
|8
|Jack Capotorto
|T. Hill WR MIA
|9
|Jacob Gibbs
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|10
|Dan Schneier
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|11
|Thomas Shafer
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|12
|George Maselli
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|George Maselli
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|14
|Thomas Shafer
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|15
|Dan Schneier
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|16
|Jacob Gibbs
|A. Brown WR PHI
|17
|Jack Capotorto
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|18
|R.J. White
|D. Adams WR LV
|19
|Chris Towers
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|20
|Zach Brook
|J. Williams RB DEN
|21
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|22
|Adam Aizer
|D. Henry RB TEN
|23
|Jake Grogins
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|24
|Dave Richard
|D. Smith WR PHI
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Dave Richard
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|26
|Jake Grogins
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|27
|Adam Aizer
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|28
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|29
|Zach Brook
|D. Moore WR CHI
|30
|Chris Towers
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|31
|R.J. White
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|32
|Jack Capotorto
|A. Jones RB GB
|33
|Jacob Gibbs
|C. Olave WR NO
|34
|Dan Schneier
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|35
|Thomas Shafer
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|36
|George Maselli
|C. Godwin WR TB
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|George Maselli
|J. Allen QB BUF
|38
|Thomas Shafer
|C. Ridley WR JAC
|39
|Dan Schneier
|C. Watson WR GB
|40
|Jacob Gibbs
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|41
|Jack Capotorto
|N. Harris RB PIT
|42
|R.J. White
|A. Cooper WR CLE
|43
|Chris Towers
|D. Cook RB MIN
|44
|Zach Brook
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|45
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Allen WR LAC
|46
|Adam Aizer
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|47
|Jake Grogins
|D. Samuel WR SF
|48
|Dave Richard
|D. Montgomery RB DET
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Dave Richard
|D. Pierce RB HOU
|50
|Jake Grogins
|M. Williams WR LAC
|51
|Adam Aizer
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|52
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. London WR ATL
|53
|Zach Brook
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|54
|Chris Towers
|J. Fields QB CHI
|55
|R.J. White
|M. Sanders RB CAR
|56
|Jack Capotorto
|M. Evans WR TB
|57
|Jacob Gibbs
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|58
|Dan Schneier
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|59
|Thomas Shafer
|T. Hockenson TE MIN
|60
|George Maselli
|D. Waller TE NYG
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|George Maselli
|C. Akers RB LAR
|62
|Thomas Shafer
|I. Pacheco RB KC
|63
|Dan Schneier
|T. Burks WR TEN
|64
|Jacob Gibbs
|M. Pittman WR IND
|65
|Jack Capotorto
|G. Pickens WR PIT
|66
|R.J. White
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|67
|Chris Towers
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|68
|Zach Brook
|T. Allgeier RB ATL
|69
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. White RB TB
|70
|Adam Aizer
|C. Kirk WR JAC
|71
|Jake Grogins
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|72
|Dave Richard
|T. Lawrence QB JAC
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Dave Richard
|A. Kamara RB NO
|74
|Jake Grogins
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|75
|Adam Aizer
|D. Swift RB DET
|76
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Williams WR DET
|77
|Zach Brook
|J. Williams RB NO
|78
|Chris Towers
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|79
|R.J. White
|M. Brown WR ARI
|80
|Jack Capotorto
|G. Kittle TE SF
|81
|Jacob Gibbs
|K. Herbert RB CHI
|82
|Dan Schneier
|J. Cook RB BUF
|83
|Thomas Shafer
|B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
|84
|George Maselli
|K. Toney WR KC
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|George Maselli
|R. Penny RB PHI
|86
|Thomas Shafer
|M. Thomas WR NO
|87
|Dan Schneier
|B. Cooks WR DAL
|88
|Jacob Gibbs
|J. Conner RB ARI
|89
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Dotson WR WAS
|90
|R.J. White
|E. Engram TE JAC
|91
|Chris Towers
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|92
|Zach Brook
|A. Thielen WR CAR
|93
|Jamey Eisenberg
|S. Perine RB DEN
|94
|Adam Aizer
|J. Wilson RB MIA
|95
|Jake Grogins
|J. Smith-Schuster WR NE
|96
|Dave Richard
|G. Davis WR BUF
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Dave Richard
|A. Dillon RB GB
|98
|Jake Grogins
|D. Schultz TE DAL
|99
|Adam Aizer
|W. Robinson WR NYG
|100
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Singletary RB HOU
|101
|Zach Brook
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|102
|Chris Towers
|D. Harris RB BUF
|103
|R.J. White
|K. Gainwell RB PHI
|104
|Jack Capotorto
|K. Osborn WR MIN
|105
|Jacob Gibbs
|N. Collins WR HOU
|106
|Dan Schneier
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|107
|Thomas Shafer
|I. Hodgins WR NYG
|108
|George Maselli
|T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|George Maselli
|R. Mostert RB MIA
|110
|Thomas Shafer
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|111
|Dan Schneier
|P. Freiermuth TE PIT
|112
|Jacob Gibbs
|E. Moore WR NYJ
|113
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|114
|R.J. White
|J. Meyers WR LV
|115
|Chris Towers
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|116
|Zach Brook
|P. Campbell WR NYG
|117
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Watson QB CLE
|118
|Adam Aizer
|D. Foreman RB CHI
|119
|Jake Grogins
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|120
|Dave Richard
|G. Dulcich TE DEN
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Dave Richard
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|122
|Jake Grogins
|S. Moore WR KC
|123
|Adam Aizer
|R. Moore WR ARI
|124
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Okonkwo TE TEN
|125
|Zach Brook
|T. Patrick WR DEN
|126
|Chris Towers
|O. Beckham Jr. WR LAR
|127
|R.J. White
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|128
|Jack Capotorto
|A. Lazard WR NYJ
|129
|Jacob Gibbs
|T. Atwell WR LAR
|130
|Dan Schneier
|A. Pierce WR IND
|131
|Thomas Shafer
|J. Metchie III WR HOU
|132
|George Maselli
|D. Mooney WR CHI
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|George Maselli
|R. Shaheed WR NO
|134
|Thomas Shafer
|M. Davis RB DAL
|135
|Dan Schneier
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|136
|Jacob Gibbs
|J. Warren RB PIT
|137
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Kelley RB LAC
|138
|R.J. White
|L. Fournette RB TB
|139
|Chris Towers
|R. Doubs WR GB
|140
|Zach Brook
|D. Peoples-Jones WR CLE
|141
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Murray QB ARI
|142
|Adam Aizer
|E. Mitchell RB SF
|143
|Jake Grogins
|K. Shakir WR BUF
|144
|Dave Richard
|J. Johnson TE NO
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Dave Richard
|T. Marshall Jr. WR CAR
|146
|Jake Grogins
|C. Davis WR NYJ
|147
|Adam Aizer
|T. Lance QB SF
|148
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Thornton WR NE
|149
|Zach Brook
|Z. Jones WR JAC
|150
|Chris Towers
|J. Love QB GB
|151
|R.J. White
|C. Claypool WR CHI
|152
|Jack Capotorto
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|153
|Jacob Gibbs
|D. Jones QB NYG
|154
|Dan Schneier
|R. Wilson QB DEN
|155
|Thomas Shafer
|J. Palmer WR LAC
|156
|George Maselli
|J. Robinson RB NE
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|George Maselli
|T. Higbee TE LAR
|158
|Thomas Shafer
|C. Patterson RB ATL
|159
|Dan Schneier
|G. Smith QB SEA
|160
|Jacob Gibbs
|D. Harty WR BUF
|161
|Jack Capotorto
|C. Kmet TE CHI
|162
|R.J. White
|J. Goff QB DET
|163
|Chris Towers
|D. Chark WR DET
|164
|Zach Brook
|O. Zaccheaus WR ATL
|165
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Ford RB CLE
|166
|Adam Aizer
|T. McBride TE ARI
|167
|Jake Grogins
|J. McKinnon RB KC
|168
|Dave Richard
|Z. White RB LV
