Is Tony Pollard now worthy of a first-round pick in a 12-team, PPR league? Following the Cowboys move to release Ezekiel Elliott, we saw Pollard get selected at No. 9 overall in our latest mock draft, which was the first one we've done after the flurry of moves that happened during NFL free agency. 

I love the situation for Pollard, who was given the franchise tag by the Cowboys. Not only is Elliott gone, but Mike McCarthy said at the NFL Combine he wants to put more emphasis on running the ball this season. Pollard played two games without Elliott in 2022, and he scored 54 PPR points in those outings. 

Pollard should also be fine for Week 1 after hurting his ankle in the playoff loss to San Francisco, and the arrow is pointing to the moon for Pollard right now. But I'm not ready to draft him in Round 1 -- yet. We'll see what Dallas does to add to its backfield in the NFL Draft, and then I'll determine exactly where Pollard should get selected in a PPR league. For now, I'm drafting him in Round 2 around No. 15 overall.

Pollard was the most notable pick in this mock draft for any of the players impacted by free agency, and that was the fun of this exercise. We wanted to see how Fantasy managers might view the guys who changed teams (D.J. Moore, David Montgomery and Miles Sanders, among others) and the ones who were impacted by change around them (Davante Adams, Chris Godwin and Dameon Pierce, to name a few).

There are too many players impacted by free agency to highlight them all. I recommend scanning the results to find the players who interest you the most to see where they were selected. As I said, it should be fun, and we had a great time during this mock draft.

For me, I had the No. 4 overall selection, and it was easy to draft Cooper Kupp in Round 1. I followed the Kupp pick with Jaylen Waddle in Round 2, and I was thrilled to get Rhamondre Stevenson in Round 3. I consider Stevenson a winner in free agency after the Patriots allowed Damien Harris to leave for Buffalo, and only James Robinson was brought in (as of now) to share touches with Stevenson. He has top-five upside as the lead running back in New England.

I took Keenan Allen as my third receiver in Round 4, and I drafted Drake London as my flex in Round 5. Allen should still be highly productive staying in Los Angeles, especially with the addition of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. And London should build off his productive rookie season from 2022 with an even better campaign in 2023. He might be a steal in Round 5 moving forward.

I got another winner in free agency in Round 6 with Rachaad White, who is now the starter in Tampa Bay after Leonard Fournette was released. The Buccaneers offense should regress with Baker Mayfield replacing Tom Brady, but White still has top-20 upside as the lead running back for Tampa Bay.

Jameson Williams was an easy pick as my No. 5 receiver and top reserve in Round 7, and he could be a star now that he's healthy. And I drafted another free-agent winner in Round 8 with Samaje Perine, who could end up as the starter in Denver to open the season if Javonte Williams (knee) isn't 100 percent by Week 1. Perine will be one of my favorite preseason sleepers this year.

In Round 9, I took a flier on Devin Singletary, who signed as a free agent in Houston. Pierce should remain the lead running back for the Texans, but Singletary should get plenty of work in tandem with Pierce. I like this value for Singletary a lot, especially as my No. 4 running back.

I waited on quarterback in this mock draft, but getting Deshaun Watson in Round 10 should work out fine. He should improve in his second season in Cleveland, and it sounds like the Browns could still add to their receiving corps with a potential trade for Jerry Jeudy. I also drafted Kyler Murray (knee) in Round 12, and he could be my starter when he's healthy.

I also waited on tight end, so I had to settle for Chigoziem Okonkwo in Round 11. He's got plenty of breakout potential in his second season, and this was one of my favorite draft picks.

The one mistake I might have made, however, was not drafting a second tight end with upside. For example, I could have selected Trey McBride in Round 13 or 14 instead of Tyquan Thornton or Jerome Ford. McBride should be a prominent target in Arizona after DeAndre Hopkins gets traded.

While I like both of the players that I selected to end my draft -- Thornton could emerge as the No. 1 receiver in New England and Ford is currently the handcuff for Nick Chubb -- my roster construction might have been better with a second tight end in case Okonkwo struggles. But, in the event that we played out this league, I could always address that off the waiver wire.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer

2. Jake Grogins, CBS Sports Intern

3. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host

4. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer

5. Zach Brook, FFT Social Media Coordinator

6. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy Sports

7. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy

8. Jack Capotorto, FFT HQ Producer

9. Jacob Gibbs, SportsLine Fantasy analyst

10. Daniel Schneier, Senior Fantasy Editor

11. Thomas Shafer, FFT Podcast Producer

12. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Dave Richard J. Jefferson WR MIN
2 Jake Grogins C. McCaffrey RB SF
3 Adam Aizer T. Kelce TE KC
4 Jamey Eisenberg C. Kupp WR LAR
5 Zach Brook A. Ekeler RB LAC
6 Chris Towers J. Chase WR CIN
7 R.J. White J. Taylor RB IND
8 Jack Capotorto T. Hill WR MIA
9 Jacob Gibbs T. Pollard RB DAL
10 Dan Schneier S. Barkley RB NYG
11 Thomas Shafer K. Walker III RB SEA
12 George Maselli J. Jacobs RB LV
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 George Maselli C. Lamb WR DAL
14 Thomas Shafer S. Diggs WR BUF
15 Dan Schneier G. Wilson WR NYJ
16 Jacob Gibbs A. Brown WR PHI
17 Jack Capotorto B. Hall RB NYJ
18 R.J. White D. Adams WR LV
19 Chris Towers A. St. Brown WR DET
20 Zach Brook J. Williams RB DEN
21 Jamey Eisenberg J. Waddle WR MIA
22 Adam Aizer D. Henry RB TEN
23 Jake Grogins J. Mixon RB CIN
24 Dave Richard D. Smith WR PHI
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Dave Richard D. Hopkins WR ARI
26 Jake Grogins N. Chubb RB CLE
27 Adam Aizer T. Higgins WR CIN
28 Jamey Eisenberg R. Stevenson RB NE
29 Zach Brook D. Moore WR CHI
30 Chris Towers M. Andrews TE BAL
31 R.J. White T. Etienne RB JAC
32 Jack Capotorto A. Jones RB GB
33 Jacob Gibbs C. Olave WR NO
34 Dan Schneier D. Metcalf WR SEA
35 Thomas Shafer P. Mahomes QB KC
36 George Maselli C. Godwin WR TB
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 George Maselli J. Allen QB BUF
38 Thomas Shafer C. Ridley WR JAC
39 Dan Schneier C. Watson WR GB
40 Jacob Gibbs J. Hurts QB PHI
41 Jack Capotorto N. Harris RB PIT
42 R.J. White A. Cooper WR CLE
43 Chris Towers D. Cook RB MIN
44 Zach Brook J. Burrow QB CIN
45 Jamey Eisenberg K. Allen WR LAC
46 Adam Aizer J. Jeudy WR DEN
47 Jake Grogins D. Samuel WR SF
48 Dave Richard D. Montgomery RB DET
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Dave Richard D. Pierce RB HOU
50 Jake Grogins M. Williams WR LAC
51 Adam Aizer J. Herbert QB LAC
52 Jamey Eisenberg D. London WR ATL
53 Zach Brook T. McLaurin WR WAS
54 Chris Towers J. Fields QB CHI
55 R.J. White M. Sanders RB CAR
56 Jack Capotorto M. Evans WR TB
57 Jacob Gibbs K. Pitts TE ATL
58 Dan Schneier J. Dobbins RB BAL
59 Thomas Shafer T. Hockenson TE MIN
60 George Maselli D. Waller TE NYG
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 George Maselli C. Akers RB LAR
62 Thomas Shafer I. Pacheco RB KC
63 Dan Schneier T. Burks WR TEN
64 Jacob Gibbs M. Pittman WR IND
65 Jack Capotorto G. Pickens WR PIT
66 R.J. White L. Jackson QB BAL
67 Chris Towers T. Lockett WR SEA
68 Zach Brook T. Allgeier RB ATL
69 Jamey Eisenberg R. White RB TB
70 Adam Aizer C. Kirk WR JAC
71 Jake Grogins B. Aiyuk WR SF
72 Dave Richard T. Lawrence QB JAC
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Dave Richard A. Kamara RB NO
74 Jake Grogins D. Goedert TE PHI
75 Adam Aizer D. Swift RB DET
76 Jamey Eisenberg J. Williams WR DET
77 Zach Brook J. Williams RB NO
78 Chris Towers D. Johnson WR PIT
79 R.J. White M. Brown WR ARI
80 Jack Capotorto G. Kittle TE SF
81 Jacob Gibbs K. Herbert RB CHI
82 Dan Schneier J. Cook RB BUF
83 Thomas Shafer B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
84 George Maselli K. Toney WR KC
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 George Maselli R. Penny RB PHI
86 Thomas Shafer M. Thomas WR NO
87 Dan Schneier B. Cooks WR DAL
88 Jacob Gibbs J. Conner RB ARI
89 Jack Capotorto J. Dotson WR WAS
90 R.J. White E. Engram TE JAC
91 Chris Towers C. Sutton WR DEN
92 Zach Brook A. Thielen WR CAR
93 Jamey Eisenberg S. Perine RB DEN
94 Adam Aizer J. Wilson RB MIA
95 Jake Grogins J. Smith-Schuster WR NE
96 Dave Richard G. Davis WR BUF
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Dave Richard A. Dillon RB GB
98 Jake Grogins D. Schultz TE DAL
99 Adam Aizer W. Robinson WR NYG
100 Jamey Eisenberg D. Singletary RB HOU
101 Zach Brook D. Njoku TE CLE
102 Chris Towers D. Harris RB BUF
103 R.J. White K. Gainwell RB PHI
104 Jack Capotorto K. Osborn WR MIN
105 Jacob Gibbs N. Collins WR HOU
106 Dan Schneier R. Bateman WR BAL
107 Thomas Shafer I. Hodgins WR NYG
108 George Maselli T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 George Maselli R. Mostert RB MIA
110 Thomas Shafer A. Mattison RB MIN
111 Dan Schneier P. Freiermuth TE PIT
112 Jacob Gibbs E. Moore WR NYJ
113 Jack Capotorto D. Prescott QB DAL
114 R.J. White J. Meyers WR LV
115 Chris Towers A. Gibson RB WAS
116 Zach Brook P. Campbell WR NYG
117 Jamey Eisenberg D. Watson QB CLE
118 Adam Aizer D. Foreman RB CHI
119 Jake Grogins A. Rodgers QB GB
120 Dave Richard G. Dulcich TE DEN
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Dave Richard C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
122 Jake Grogins S. Moore WR KC
123 Adam Aizer R. Moore WR ARI
124 Jamey Eisenberg C. Okonkwo TE TEN
125 Zach Brook T. Patrick WR DEN
126 Chris Towers O. Beckham Jr. WR LAR
127 R.J. White E. Elliott RB DAL
128 Jack Capotorto A. Lazard WR NYJ
129 Jacob Gibbs T. Atwell WR LAR
130 Dan Schneier A. Pierce WR IND
131 Thomas Shafer J. Metchie III WR HOU
132 George Maselli D. Mooney WR CHI
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 George Maselli R. Shaheed WR NO
134 Thomas Shafer M. Davis RB DAL
135 Dan Schneier K. Hunt RB CLE
136 Jacob Gibbs J. Warren RB PIT
137 Jack Capotorto J. Kelley RB LAC
138 R.J. White L. Fournette RB TB
139 Chris Towers R. Doubs WR GB
140 Zach Brook D. Peoples-Jones WR CLE
141 Jamey Eisenberg K. Murray QB ARI
142 Adam Aizer E. Mitchell RB SF
143 Jake Grogins K. Shakir WR BUF
144 Dave Richard J. Johnson TE NO
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Dave Richard T. Marshall Jr. WR CAR
146 Jake Grogins C. Davis WR NYJ
147 Adam Aizer T. Lance QB SF
148 Jamey Eisenberg T. Thornton WR NE
149 Zach Brook Z. Jones WR JAC
150 Chris Towers J. Love QB GB
151 R.J. White C. Claypool WR CHI
152 Jack Capotorto K. Cousins QB MIN
153 Jacob Gibbs D. Jones QB NYG
154 Dan Schneier R. Wilson QB DEN
155 Thomas Shafer J. Palmer WR LAC
156 George Maselli J. Robinson RB NE
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 George Maselli T. Higbee TE LAR
158 Thomas Shafer C. Patterson RB ATL
159 Dan Schneier G. Smith QB SEA
160 Jacob Gibbs D. Harty WR BUF
161 Jack Capotorto C. Kmet TE CHI
162 R.J. White J. Goff QB DET
163 Chris Towers D. Chark WR DET
164 Zach Brook O. Zaccheaus WR ATL
165 Jamey Eisenberg J. Ford RB CLE
166 Adam Aizer T. McBride TE ARI
167 Jake Grogins J. McKinnon RB KC
168 Dave Richard Z. White RB LV
Team by Team
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 1 J. Jefferson WR MIN
2 24 D. Smith WR PHI
3 25 D. Hopkins WR ARI
4 48 D. Montgomery RB DET
5 49 D. Pierce RB HOU
6 72 T. Lawrence QB JAC
7 73 A. Kamara RB NO
8 96 G. Davis WR BUF
9 97 A. Dillon RB GB
10 120 G. Dulcich TE DEN
11 121 C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
12 144 J. Johnson TE NO
13 145 T. Marshall Jr. WR CAR
14 168 Z. White RB LV
Jake Grogins
Rd Pk Player
1 2 C. McCaffrey RB SF
2 23 J. Mixon RB CIN
3 26 N. Chubb RB CLE
4 47 D. Samuel WR SF
5 50 M. Williams WR LAC
6 71 B. Aiyuk WR SF
7 74 D. Goedert TE PHI
8 95 J. Smith-Schuster WR NE
9 98 D. Schultz TE DAL
10 119 A. Rodgers QB GB
11 122 S. Moore WR KC
12 143 K. Shakir WR BUF
13 146 C. Davis WR NYJ
14 167 J. McKinnon RB KC
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 3 T. Kelce TE KC
2 22 D. Henry RB TEN
3 27 T. Higgins WR CIN
4 46 J. Jeudy WR DEN
5 51 J. Herbert QB LAC
6 70 C. Kirk WR JAC
7 75 D. Swift RB DET
8 94 J. Wilson RB MIA
9 99 W. Robinson WR NYG
10 118 D. Foreman RB CHI
11 123 R. Moore WR ARI
12 142 E. Mitchell RB SF
13 147 T. Lance QB SF
14 166 T. McBride TE ARI
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 4 C. Kupp WR LAR
2 21 J. Waddle WR MIA
3 28 R. Stevenson RB NE
4 45 K. Allen WR LAC
5 52 D. London WR ATL
6 69 R. White RB TB
7 76 J. Williams WR DET
8 93 S. Perine RB DEN
9 100 D. Singletary RB HOU
10 117 D. Watson QB CLE
11 124 C. Okonkwo TE TEN
12 141 K. Murray QB ARI
13 148 T. Thornton WR NE
14 165 J. Ford RB CLE
Zach Brook
Rd Pk Player
1 5 A. Ekeler RB LAC
2 20 J. Williams RB DEN
3 29 D. Moore WR CHI
4 44 J. Burrow QB CIN
5 53 T. McLaurin WR WAS
6 68 T. Allgeier RB ATL
7 77 J. Williams RB NO
8 92 A. Thielen WR CAR
9 101 D. Njoku TE CLE
10 116 P. Campbell WR NYG
11 125 T. Patrick WR DEN
12 140 D. Peoples-Jones WR CLE
13 149 Z. Jones WR JAC
14 164 O. Zaccheaus WR ATL
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 6 J. Chase WR CIN
2 19 A. St. Brown WR DET
3 30 M. Andrews TE BAL
4 43 D. Cook RB MIN
5 54 J. Fields QB CHI
6 67 T. Lockett WR SEA
7 78 D. Johnson WR PIT
8 91 C. Sutton WR DEN
9 102 D. Harris RB BUF
10 115 A. Gibson RB WAS
11 126 O. Beckham Jr. WR LAR
12 139 R. Doubs WR GB
13 150 J. Love QB GB
14 163 D. Chark WR DET
R.J. White
Rd Pk Player
1 7 J. Taylor RB IND
2 18 D. Adams WR LV
3 31 T. Etienne RB JAC
4 42 A. Cooper WR CLE
5 55 M. Sanders RB CAR
6 66 L. Jackson QB BAL
7 79 M. Brown WR ARI
8 90 E. Engram TE JAC
9 103 K. Gainwell RB PHI
10 114 J. Meyers WR LV
11 127 E. Elliott RB DAL
12 138 L. Fournette RB TB
13 151 C. Claypool WR CHI
14 162 J. Goff QB DET
Jack Capotorto
Rd Pk Player
1 8 T. Hill WR MIA
2 17 B. Hall RB NYJ
3 32 A. Jones RB GB
4 41 N. Harris RB PIT
5 56 M. Evans WR TB
6 65 G. Pickens WR PIT
7 80 G. Kittle TE SF
8 89 J. Dotson WR WAS
9 104 K. Osborn WR MIN
10 113 D. Prescott QB DAL
11 128 A. Lazard WR NYJ
12 137 J. Kelley RB LAC
13 152 K. Cousins QB MIN
14 161 C. Kmet TE CHI
Jacob Gibbs
Rd Pk Player
1 9 T. Pollard RB DAL
2 16 A. Brown WR PHI
3 33 C. Olave WR NO
4 40 J. Hurts QB PHI
5 57 K. Pitts TE ATL
6 64 M. Pittman WR IND
7 81 K. Herbert RB CHI
8 88 J. Conner RB ARI
9 105 N. Collins WR HOU
10 112 E. Moore WR NYJ
11 129 T. Atwell WR LAR
12 136 J. Warren RB PIT
13 153 D. Jones QB NYG
14 160 D. Harty WR BUF
Dan Schneier
Rd Pk Player
1 10 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 15 G. Wilson WR NYJ
3 34 D. Metcalf WR SEA
4 39 C. Watson WR GB
5 58 J. Dobbins RB BAL
6 63 T. Burks WR TEN
7 82 J. Cook RB BUF
8 87 B. Cooks WR DAL
9 106 R. Bateman WR BAL
10 111 P. Freiermuth TE PIT
11 130 A. Pierce WR IND
12 135 K. Hunt RB CLE
13 154 R. Wilson QB DEN
14 159 G. Smith QB SEA
Thomas Shafer
Rd Pk Player
1 11 K. Walker III RB SEA
2 14 S. Diggs WR BUF
3 35 P. Mahomes QB KC
4 38 C. Ridley WR JAC
5 59 T. Hockenson TE MIN
6 62 I. Pacheco RB KC
7 83 B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
8 86 M. Thomas WR NO
9 107 I. Hodgins WR NYG
10 110 A. Mattison RB MIN
11 131 J. Metchie III WR HOU
12 134 M. Davis RB DAL
13 155 J. Palmer WR LAC
14 158 C. Patterson RB ATL
George Maselli
Rd Pk Player
1 12 J. Jacobs RB LV
2 13 C. Lamb WR DAL
3 36 C. Godwin WR TB
4 37 J. Allen QB BUF
5 60 D. Waller TE NYG
6 61 C. Akers RB LAR
7 84 K. Toney WR KC
8 85 R. Penny RB PHI
9 108 T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
10 109 R. Mostert RB MIA
11 132 D. Mooney WR CHI
12 133 R. Shaheed WR NO
13 156 J. Robinson RB NE
14 157 T. Higbee TE LAR