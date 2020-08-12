One of my favorite things about doing mock drafts is getting a different perspective on players and strategies. It's why I love doing the impromptu #iwannamock drafts that I post on Twitter, where I jump in a mock with 11 total strangers.
I learn something new every time. And that happened again Tuesday night with our latest 12-team PPR mock draft on Twitch.
This draft featured 10 members of our CBS Sports staff, but we also included Michelle Magdziuk of the BallBlast Podcast and Anthony Brown, who is a gaming YouTuber and also goes by BigJigglyPanda. It was great to see how each of them built their teams.
Let's start with Anthony's squad since he had the No. 1 overall selection. He got three standout players to open his draft with Christian McCaffrey, DeAndre Hopkins and Patrick Mahomes.
Anthony then drafted Zach Ertz and Devin Singletary, and he expressed regret not taking another wide receiver there because the position dried up quickly, especially since we start three receivers in this league. The rest of Anthony's receiving corps is Marvin Jones, Jarvis Landry, Robby Anderson, Larry Fitzgerald, Sammy Watkins and Tyrell Williams.
Anthony added Phillip Lindsay and Adrian Peterson to his backfield, and he drafted Jared Cook as a second tight end. The upside of Anthony's team is having great players in McCaffrey, Hopkins, Mahomes and Ertz, and Singletary is a solid No. 2 running back. Jones and Landry are fine secondary receiving options, and Lindsay isn't a bad No. 3 running back.
But his receiving corps could be in trouble if Hopkins regresses in Arizona. And Anthony might have been correct about passing on a receiver in Round 4 or 5 for Ertz.
For example, if he drafted one of Stefon Diggs, DK Metcalf or Courtland Sutton there and then just went with Cook at tight end, his team might have been a little better. That's a lesson he learned that he can apply to his next draft.
As for Michelle, she also had an excellent start to her draft from the No. 8 overall spot with Miles Sanders, Josh Jacobs and Adam Thielen with her first three picks. In Round 4, she drafted Leonard Fournette, which was a move she didn't love.
Afterward, Michelle said she should have drafted D.J. Chark or Terry McLaurin instead because of the run on receivers. She still ended up with Michael Gallup in Round 5 and Diontae Johnson in Round 6, and her take on both of those receivers was interesting.
Michelle still expects a breakout campaign for Gallup even with the addition of CeeDee Lamb, and I love that optimism for the third-year receiver. She also drafted Johnson over Tyler Boyd because of the potential higher ceiling for Johnson, and I'm a big fan of the second-year receiver for the Steelers, so I like that call.
The rest of her team is Drew Brees at quarterback, T.J. Hockenson at tight end and reserves in Zack Moss (one of her favorite players), Bryce Love, Rashaad Penny, John Brown, Deebo Samuel and Denzel Mims. It's an excellent team.
I picked right in front of Michelle at No. 7 overall, and I thought about taking a Zero RB approach after starting with Michael Thomas and Travis Kelce. But when I got to Round 3 and saw how many good receivers were available — Thielen, Mike Evans, Cooper Kupp, Tyler Lockett, Odell Beckham, Amari Cooper, Robert Woods and A.J. Brown — I decided to go with Todd Gurley instead. If healthy, Gurley can be a star once again in this Falcons offense, especially in the passing game.
I still got Brown in Round 4, and I love the start to this team. The rest of my running backs are Le'Veon Bell, David Montgomery, J.K. Dobbins, Alexander Mattison and Joshua Kelley, and my receivers along with Thomas and Brown are Sterling Shepard, Anthony Miller, Steven Sims and DeSean Jackson.
I waited on a quarterback and ended up with Daniel Jones, and I made a mistake in taking Jones over Ben Roethlisberger. Jones has a higher ceiling than Roethlisberger if things work out for him this year, but the start of his season is brutal with matchups against Pittsburgh, Chicago, San Francisco and the Rams. Meanwhile, Roethlisberger opens with the Giants, Broncos, Texans and Titans.
If I'm drafting a second quarterback as a stash candidate then I'm going with Jones. But I realized that if I need a starter for Week 1 then I'd rather have Roethlisberger. Next time, that's the move I would make.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
1. Anthony Brown, YouTube Gamer
2. Jacob Gibbs, SportsLine Fantasy Analyst
3. Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor
4. Adam Aizer, Fantasy Football Podcast Host
5. Michael Kiser, Director, VOD and Video Optimization
6. Tommy Tran, CBS Sports HQ Host
7. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
8. Michelle Magdziuk, BallBlast Podcast
9. Frank Stampfl, Fantasy Baseball Podcast Host
10. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
11. Ben Schragger, Podcast Producer
12. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Anthony
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|Jacob Gibbs
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|3
|Ben Gretch
|A. Kamara RB NO
|4
|Adam Aizer
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|5
|Michael Kiser
|D. Cook RB MIN
|6
|Tommy Tran
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|7
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Thomas WR NO
|8
|Michelle Magdziuk - BallBlastEm
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|9
|Frank Stampfl
|D. Adams WR GB
|10
|Heath Cummings
|J. Jones WR ATL
|11
|Ben Schragger
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|12
|Dave Richard
|T. Hill WR KC
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Dave Richard
|K. Drake RB ARI
|14
|Ben Schragger
|D. Henry RB TEN
|15
|Heath Cummings
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|16
|Frank Stampfl
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|17
|Michelle Magdziuk - BallBlastEm
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|18
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Kelce TE KC
|19
|Tommy Tran
|G. Kittle TE SF
|20
|Michael Kiser
|A. Jones RB GB
|21
|Adam Aizer
|C. Godwin WR TB
|22
|Ben Gretch
|D. Moore WR CAR
|23
|Jacob Gibbs
|K. Golladay WR DET
|24
|Anthony
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Anthony
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|26
|Jacob Gibbs
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|27
|Ben Gretch
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|28
|Adam Aizer
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|29
|Michael Kiser
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|30
|Tommy Tran
|M. Gordon RB DEN
|31
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Gurley RB ATL
|32
|Michelle Magdziuk - BallBlastEm
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|33
|Frank Stampfl
|J. Conner RB PIT
|34
|Heath Cummings
|C. Carson RB SEA
|35
|Ben Schragger
|M. Evans WR TB
|36
|Dave Richard
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Dave Richard
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|38
|Ben Schragger
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|39
|Heath Cummings
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|40
|Frank Stampfl
|R. Woods WR LAR
|41
|Michelle Magdziuk - BallBlastEm
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|42
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Brown WR TEN
|43
|Tommy Tran
|D. Chark WR JAC
|44
|Michael Kiser
|K. Allen WR LAC
|45
|Adam Aizer
|J. Taylor RB IND
|46
|Ben Gretch
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|47
|Jacob Gibbs
|T. Hilton WR IND
|48
|Anthony
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Anthony
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|50
|Jacob Gibbs
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|51
|Ben Gretch
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|52
|Adam Aizer
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|53
|Michael Kiser
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|54
|Tommy Tran
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|55
|Jamey Eisenberg
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|56
|Michelle Magdziuk - BallBlastEm
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|57
|Frank Stampfl
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|58
|Heath Cummings
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|59
|Ben Schragger
|A. Green WR CIN
|60
|Dave Richard
|R. Jones RB TB
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Dave Richard
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|62
|Ben Schragger
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|63
|Heath Cummings
|M. Brown WR BAL
|64
|Frank Stampfl
|D. Parker WR MIA
|65
|Michelle Magdziuk - BallBlastEm
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|66
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|67
|Tommy Tran
|C. Akers RB LAR
|68
|Michael Kiser
|D. Watson QB HOU
|69
|Adam Aizer
|K. Murray QB ARI
|70
|Ben Gretch
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|71
|Jacob Gibbs
|R. Mostert RB SF
|72
|Anthony
|J. Landry WR CLE
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Anthony
|M. Jones WR DET
|74
|Jacob Gibbs
|J. Edelman WR NE
|75
|Ben Gretch
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|76
|Adam Aizer
|D. Swift RB DET
|77
|Michael Kiser
|B. Cooks WR HOU
|78
|Tommy Tran
|J. Allen QB BUF
|79
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|80
|Michelle Magdziuk - BallBlastEm
|Z. Moss RB BUF
|81
|Frank Stampfl
|D. Waller TE LV
|82
|Heath Cummings
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|83
|Ben Schragger
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|84
|Dave Richard
|T. Higbee TE LAR
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Dave Richard
|D. Slayton WR NYG
|86
|Ben Schragger
|E. Engram TE NYG
|87
|Heath Cummings
|H. Henry TE LAC
|88
|Frank Stampfl
|J. White RB NE
|89
|Michelle Magdziuk - BallBlastEm
|J. Brown WR BUF
|90
|Jamey Eisenberg
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|91
|Tommy Tran
|M. Mack RB IND
|92
|Michael Kiser
|K. Johnson RB DET
|93
|Adam Aizer
|H. Hurst TE ATL
|94
|Ben Gretch
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|95
|Jacob Gibbs
|H. Ruggs III WR LV
|96
|Anthony
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Anthony
|S. Watkins WR KC
|98
|Jacob Gibbs
|J. Reagor WR PHI
|99
|Ben Gretch
|M. Breida RB MIA
|100
|Adam Aizer
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|101
|Michael Kiser
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|102
|Tommy Tran
|P. Williams WR MIA
|103
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Miller WR CHI
|104
|Michelle Magdziuk - BallBlastEm
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|105
|Frank Stampfl
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|106
|Heath Cummings
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|107
|Ben Schragger
|J. Howard RB MIA
|108
|Dave Richard
|C. Edmonds RB ARI
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Dave Richard
|R. Gronkowski TE TB
|110
|Ben Schragger
|M. Hardman WR KC
|111
|Heath Cummings
|T. Coleman RB SF
|112
|Frank Stampfl
|M. Williams WR LAC
|113
|Michelle Magdziuk - BallBlastEm
|D. Samuel WR SF
|114
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|115
|Tommy Tran
|A. Lazard WR GB
|116
|Michael Kiser
|N. Hines RB IND
|117
|Adam Aizer
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|118
|Ben Gretch
|B. Scott RB PHI
|119
|Jacob Gibbs
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|120
|Anthony
|A. Peterson RB WAS
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Anthony
|Steelers DST PIT
|122
|Jacob Gibbs
|P. Campbell WR IND
|123
|Ben Gretch
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|124
|Adam Aizer
|L. Murray RB NO
|125
|Michael Kiser
|B. Jarwin TE DAL
|126
|Tommy Tran
|G. Tate WR NYG
|127
|Jamey Eisenberg
|S. Sims WR WAS
|128
|Michelle Magdziuk - BallBlastEm
|D. Brees QB NO
|129
|Frank Stampfl
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|130
|Heath Cummings
|T. Brady QB TB
|131
|Ben Schragger
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|132
|Dave Richard
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Dave Richard
|D. Washington RB KC
|134
|Ben Schragger
|K. Vaughn RB TB
|135
|Heath Cummings
|C. Samuel WR CAR
|136
|Frank Stampfl
|N. Harry WR NE
|137
|Michelle Magdziuk - BallBlastEm
|B. Love RB WAS
|138
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Kelley RB LAC
|139
|Tommy Tran
|E. Sanders WR NO
|140
|Michael Kiser
|L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
|141
|Adam Aizer
|B. Perriman WR NYJ
|142
|Ben Gretch
|D. Evans RB TEN
|143
|Jacob Gibbs
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|144
|Anthony
|T. Williams WR LV
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Anthony
|R. Anderson WR CAR
|146
|Jacob Gibbs
|C. Newton QB NE
|147
|Ben Gretch
|A. Dillon RB GB
|148
|Adam Aizer
|J. Washington WR PIT
|149
|Michael Kiser
|A. McFarland RB PIT
|150
|Tommy Tran
|A. Hooper TE CLE
|151
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Jackson WR PHI
|152
|Michelle Magdziuk - BallBlastEm
|D. Mims WR NYJ
|153
|Frank Stampfl
|D. Harris RB NE
|154
|Heath Cummings
|S. Michel RB NE
|155
|Ben Schragger
|J. Smith TE TEN
|156
|Dave Richard
|R. Armstead RB JAC
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Dave Richard
|Ravens DST BAL
|158
|Ben Schragger
|M. Stafford QB DET
|159
|Heath Cummings
|J. Jackson RB LAC
|160
|Frank Stampfl
|B. Edwards WR LV
|161
|Michelle Magdziuk - BallBlastEm
|R. Penny RB SEA
|162
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Jones QB NYG
|163
|Tommy Tran
|Bills DST BUF
|164
|Michael Kiser
|M. Pittman WR IND
|165
|Adam Aizer
|N. Fant TE DEN
|166
|Ben Gretch
|49ers DST SF
|167
|Jacob Gibbs
|J. Hurd WR SF
|168
|Anthony
|J. Cook TE NO
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Anthony
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|170
|Jacob Gibbs
|H. Butker K KC
|171
|Ben Gretch
|J. Tucker K BAL
|172
|Adam Aizer
|W. Lutz K NO
|173
|Michael Kiser
|Chargers DST LAC
|174
|Tommy Tran
|Y. Koo K ATL
|175
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Colts DST IND
|176
|Michelle Magdziuk - BallBlastEm
|Patriots DST NE
|177
|Frank Stampfl
|Rams DST LAR
|178
|Heath Cummings
|Eagles DST PHI
|179
|Ben Schragger
|D. Bailey K MIN
|180
|Dave Richard
|R. Gould K SF
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|181
|Dave Richard
|L. McCoy RB TB
|182
|Ben Schragger
|Bears DST CHI
|183
|Heath Cummings
|G. Zuerlein K DAL
|184
|Frank Stampfl
|M. Gay K TB
|185
|Michelle Magdziuk - BallBlastEm
|Z. Gonzalez K ARI
|186
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Badgley K LAC
|187
|Tommy Tran
|L. Miller RB HOU
|188
|Michael Kiser
|K. Fairbairn K HOU
|189
|Adam Aizer
|Chiefs DST KC
|190
|Ben Gretch
|L. Bowden RB LV
|191
|Jacob Gibbs
|Vikings DST MIN
|192
|Anthony
|J. Elliott K PHI
|Anthony
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|24
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|3
|25
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|4
|48
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|5
|49
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|6
|72
|J. Landry WR CLE
|7
|73
|M. Jones WR DET
|8
|96
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|9
|97
|S. Watkins WR KC
|10
|120
|A. Peterson RB WAS
|11
|121
|Steelers DST PIT
|12
|144
|T. Williams WR LV
|13
|145
|R. Anderson WR CAR
|14
|168
|J. Cook TE NO
|15
|169
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|16
|192
|J. Elliott K PHI
|Jacob Gibbs
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|23
|K. Golladay WR DET
|3
|26
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|4
|47
|T. Hilton WR IND
|5
|50
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|6
|71
|R. Mostert RB SF
|7
|74
|J. Edelman WR NE
|8
|95
|H. Ruggs III WR LV
|9
|98
|J. Reagor WR PHI
|10
|119
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|11
|122
|P. Campbell WR IND
|12
|143
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|13
|146
|C. Newton QB NE
|14
|167
|J. Hurd WR SF
|15
|170
|H. Butker K KC
|16
|191
|Vikings DST MIN
|Ben Gretch
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|A. Kamara RB NO
|2
|22
|D. Moore WR CAR
|3
|27
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|4
|46
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|5
|51
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|6
|70
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|7
|75
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|8
|94
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|9
|99
|M. Breida RB MIA
|10
|118
|B. Scott RB PHI
|11
|123
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|12
|142
|D. Evans RB TEN
|13
|147
|A. Dillon RB GB
|14
|166
|49ers DST SF
|15
|171
|J. Tucker K BAL
|16
|190
|L. Bowden RB LV
|Adam Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|2
|21
|C. Godwin WR TB
|3
|28
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|4
|45
|J. Taylor RB IND
|5
|52
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|6
|69
|K. Murray QB ARI
|7
|76
|D. Swift RB DET
|8
|93
|H. Hurst TE ATL
|9
|100
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|10
|117
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|11
|124
|L. Murray RB NO
|12
|141
|B. Perriman WR NYJ
|13
|148
|J. Washington WR PIT
|14
|165
|N. Fant TE DEN
|15
|172
|W. Lutz K NO
|16
|189
|Chiefs DST KC
|Michael Kiser
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|D. Cook RB MIN
|2
|20
|A. Jones RB GB
|3
|29
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|4
|44
|K. Allen WR LAC
|5
|53
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|6
|68
|D. Watson QB HOU
|7
|77
|B. Cooks WR HOU
|8
|92
|K. Johnson RB DET
|9
|101
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|10
|116
|N. Hines RB IND
|11
|125
|B. Jarwin TE DAL
|12
|140
|L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
|13
|149
|A. McFarland RB PIT
|14
|164
|M. Pittman WR IND
|15
|173
|Chargers DST LAC
|16
|188
|K. Fairbairn K HOU
|Tommy Tran
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|2
|19
|G. Kittle TE SF
|3
|30
|M. Gordon RB DEN
|4
|43
|D. Chark WR JAC
|5
|54
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|6
|67
|C. Akers RB LAR
|7
|78
|J. Allen QB BUF
|8
|91
|M. Mack RB IND
|9
|102
|P. Williams WR MIA
|10
|115
|A. Lazard WR GB
|11
|126
|G. Tate WR NYG
|12
|139
|E. Sanders WR NO
|13
|150
|A. Hooper TE CLE
|14
|163
|Bills DST BUF
|15
|174
|Y. Koo K ATL
|16
|187
|L. Miller RB HOU
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|M. Thomas WR NO
|2
|18
|T. Kelce TE KC
|3
|31
|T. Gurley RB ATL
|4
|42
|A. Brown WR TEN
|5
|55
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|6
|66
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|7
|79
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|8
|90
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|9
|103
|A. Miller WR CHI
|10
|114
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|11
|127
|S. Sims WR WAS
|12
|138
|J. Kelley RB LAC
|13
|151
|D. Jackson WR PHI
|14
|162
|D. Jones QB NYG
|15
|175
|Colts DST IND
|16
|186
|M. Badgley K LAC
|Michelle Magdziuk - BallBlastEm
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|2
|17
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|3
|32
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|4
|41
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|5
|56
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|6
|65
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|7
|80
|Z. Moss RB BUF
|8
|89
|J. Brown WR BUF
|9
|104
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|10
|113
|D. Samuel WR SF
|11
|128
|D. Brees QB NO
|12
|137
|B. Love RB WAS
|13
|152
|D. Mims WR NYJ
|14
|161
|R. Penny RB SEA
|15
|176
|Patriots DST NE
|16
|185
|Z. Gonzalez K ARI
|Frank Stampfl
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|D. Adams WR GB
|2
|16
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|3
|33
|J. Conner RB PIT
|4
|40
|R. Woods WR LAR
|5
|57
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|6
|64
|D. Parker WR MIA
|7
|81
|D. Waller TE LV
|8
|88
|J. White RB NE
|9
|105
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|10
|112
|M. Williams WR LAC
|11
|129
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|12
|136
|N. Harry WR NE
|13
|153
|D. Harris RB NE
|14
|160
|B. Edwards WR LV
|15
|177
|Rams DST LAR
|16
|184
|M. Gay K TB
|Heath Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|J. Jones WR ATL
|2
|15
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|3
|34
|C. Carson RB SEA
|4
|39
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|5
|58
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|6
|63
|M. Brown WR BAL
|7
|82
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|8
|87
|H. Henry TE LAC
|9
|106
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|10
|111
|T. Coleman RB SF
|11
|130
|T. Brady QB TB
|12
|135
|C. Samuel WR CAR
|13
|154
|S. Michel RB NE
|14
|159
|J. Jackson RB LAC
|15
|178
|Eagles DST PHI
|16
|183
|G. Zuerlein K DAL
|Ben Schragger
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|2
|14
|D. Henry RB TEN
|3
|35
|M. Evans WR TB
|4
|38
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|5
|59
|A. Green WR CIN
|6
|62
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|7
|83
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|8
|86
|E. Engram TE NYG
|9
|107
|J. Howard RB MIA
|10
|110
|M. Hardman WR KC
|11
|131
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|12
|134
|K. Vaughn RB TB
|13
|155
|J. Smith TE TEN
|14
|158
|M. Stafford QB DET
|15
|179
|D. Bailey K MIN
|16
|182
|Bears DST CHI
|Dave Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|T. Hill WR KC
|2
|13
|K. Drake RB ARI
|3
|36
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|4
|37
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|5
|60
|R. Jones RB TB
|6
|61
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|7
|84
|T. Higbee TE LAR
|8
|85
|D. Slayton WR NYG
|9
|108
|C. Edmonds RB ARI
|10
|109
|R. Gronkowski TE TB
|11
|132
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|12
|133
|D. Washington RB KC
|13
|156
|R. Armstead RB JAC
|14
|157
|Ravens DST BAL
|15
|180
|R. Gould K SF
|16
|181
|L. McCoy RB TB