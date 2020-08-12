Watch Now: Fantasy Beat: Indianapolis Colts (9:41)

One of my favorite things about doing mock drafts is getting a different perspective on players and strategies. It's why I love doing the impromptu #iwannamock drafts that I post on Twitter, where I jump in a mock with 11 total strangers.

I learn something new every time. And that happened again Tuesday night with our latest 12-team PPR mock draft on Twitch.

This draft featured 10 members of our CBS Sports staff, but we also included Michelle Magdziuk of the BallBlast Podcast and Anthony Brown, who is a gaming YouTuber and also goes by BigJigglyPanda. It was great to see how each of them built their teams.

Let's start with Anthony's squad since he had the No. 1 overall selection. He got three standout players to open his draft with Christian McCaffrey, DeAndre Hopkins and Patrick Mahomes.

Anthony then drafted Zach Ertz and Devin Singletary, and he expressed regret not taking another wide receiver there because the position dried up quickly, especially since we start three receivers in this league. The rest of Anthony's receiving corps is Marvin Jones, Jarvis Landry, Robby Anderson, Larry Fitzgerald, Sammy Watkins and Tyrell Williams.

Dominate your Fantasy Football draft with our free Draft Kit, which gives you must-have sleepers, breakouts, busts, and rankings. Plus see the top players at each position, complete with winning projections. Get your Draft Kit now!

Anthony added Phillip Lindsay and Adrian Peterson to his backfield, and he drafted Jared Cook as a second tight end. The upside of Anthony's team is having great players in McCaffrey, Hopkins, Mahomes and Ertz, and Singletary is a solid No. 2 running back. Jones and Landry are fine secondary receiving options, and Lindsay isn't a bad No. 3 running back.

But his receiving corps could be in trouble if Hopkins regresses in Arizona. And Anthony might have been correct about passing on a receiver in Round 4 or 5 for Ertz.

For example, if he drafted one of Stefon Diggs, DK Metcalf or Courtland Sutton there and then just went with Cook at tight end, his team might have been a little better. That's a lesson he learned that he can apply to his next draft.

As for Michelle, she also had an excellent start to her draft from the No. 8 overall spot with Miles Sanders, Josh Jacobs and Adam Thielen with her first three picks. In Round 4, she drafted Leonard Fournette, which was a move she didn't love. 

Afterward, Michelle said she should have drafted D.J. Chark or Terry McLaurin instead because of the run on receivers. She still ended up with Michael Gallup in Round 5 and Diontae Johnson in Round 6, and her take on both of those receivers was interesting.

Michelle still expects a breakout campaign for Gallup even with the addition of CeeDee Lamb, and I love that optimism for the third-year receiver. She also drafted Johnson over Tyler Boyd because of the potential higher ceiling for Johnson, and I'm a big fan of the second-year receiver for the Steelers, so I like that call.

The rest of her team is Drew Brees at quarterback, T.J. Hockenson at tight end and reserves in Zack Moss (one of her favorite players), Bryce Love, Rashaad Penny, John Brown, Deebo Samuel and Denzel Mims. It's an excellent team.

I picked right in front of Michelle at No. 7 overall, and I thought about taking a Zero RB approach after starting with Michael Thomas and Travis Kelce. But when I got to Round 3 and saw how many good receivers were available — Thielen, Mike Evans, Cooper Kupp, Tyler Lockett, Odell Beckham, Amari Cooper, Robert Woods and A.J. Brown — I decided to go with Todd Gurley instead. If healthy, Gurley can be a star once again in this Falcons offense, especially in the passing game.

I still got Brown in Round 4, and I love the start to this team. The rest of my running backs are Le'Veon Bell, David Montgomery, J.K. Dobbins, Alexander Mattison and Joshua Kelley, and my receivers along with Thomas and Brown are Sterling Shepard, Anthony Miller, Steven Sims and DeSean Jackson.

I waited on a quarterback and ended up with Daniel Jones, and I made a mistake in taking Jones over Ben Roethlisberger. Jones has a higher ceiling than Roethlisberger if things work out for him this year, but the start of his season is brutal with matchups against Pittsburgh, Chicago, San Francisco and the Rams. Meanwhile, Roethlisberger opens with the Giants, Broncos, Texans and Titans.

If I'm drafting a second quarterback as a stash candidate then I'm going with Jones. But I realized that if I need a starter for Week 1 then I'd rather have Roethlisberger. Next time, that's the move I would make.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft. 

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Anthony Brown, YouTube Gamer
2. Jacob Gibbs, SportsLine Fantasy Analyst  
3. Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor
4. Adam Aizer, Fantasy Football Podcast Host
5. Michael Kiser, Director, VOD and Video Optimization
6. Tommy Tran, CBS Sports HQ Host
7. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
8. Michelle Magdziuk, BallBlast Podcast
9. Frank Stampfl, Fantasy Baseball Podcast Host
10. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
11. Ben Schragger, Podcast Producer
12. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Anthony C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 Jacob Gibbs S. Barkley RB NYG
3 Ben Gretch A. Kamara RB NO
4 Adam Aizer E. Elliott RB DAL
5 Michael Kiser D. Cook RB MIN
6 Tommy Tran C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
7 Jamey Eisenberg M. Thomas WR NO
8 Michelle Magdziuk - BallBlastEm M. Sanders RB PHI
9 Frank Stampfl D. Adams WR GB
10 Heath Cummings J. Jones WR ATL
11 Ben Schragger J. Mixon RB CIN
12 Dave Richard T. Hill WR KC
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Dave Richard K. Drake RB ARI
14 Ben Schragger D. Henry RB TEN
15 Heath Cummings A. Ekeler RB LAC
16 Frank Stampfl N. Chubb RB CLE
17 Michelle Magdziuk - BallBlastEm J. Jacobs RB LV
18 Jamey Eisenberg T. Kelce TE KC
19 Tommy Tran G. Kittle TE SF
20 Michael Kiser A. Jones RB GB
21 Adam Aizer C. Godwin WR TB
22 Ben Gretch D. Moore WR CAR
23 Jacob Gibbs K. Golladay WR DET
24 Anthony D. Hopkins WR ARI
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Anthony P. Mahomes QB KC
26 Jacob Gibbs L. Jackson QB BAL
27 Ben Gretch J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
28 Adam Aizer C. Ridley WR ATL
29 Michael Kiser A. Robinson WR CHI
30 Tommy Tran M. Gordon RB DEN
31 Jamey Eisenberg T. Gurley RB ATL
32 Michelle Magdziuk - BallBlastEm A. Thielen WR MIN
33 Frank Stampfl J. Conner RB PIT
34 Heath Cummings C. Carson RB SEA
35 Ben Schragger M. Evans WR TB
36 Dave Richard C. Kupp WR LAR
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Dave Richard T. Lockett WR SEA
38 Ben Schragger O. Beckham WR CLE
39 Heath Cummings A. Cooper WR DAL
40 Frank Stampfl R. Woods WR LAR
41 Michelle Magdziuk - BallBlastEm L. Fournette RB JAC
42 Jamey Eisenberg A. Brown WR TEN
43 Tommy Tran D. Chark WR JAC
44 Michael Kiser K. Allen WR LAC
45 Adam Aizer J. Taylor RB IND
46 Ben Gretch T. McLaurin WR WAS
47 Jacob Gibbs T. Hilton WR IND
48 Anthony Z. Ertz TE PHI
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Anthony D. Singletary RB BUF
50 Jacob Gibbs M. Andrews TE BAL
51 Ben Gretch S. Diggs WR BUF
52 Adam Aizer D. Metcalf WR SEA
53 Michael Kiser C. Sutton WR DEN
54 Tommy Tran W. Fuller WR HOU
55 Jamey Eisenberg L. Bell RB NYJ
56 Michelle Magdziuk - BallBlastEm M. Gallup WR DAL
57 Frank Stampfl D. Johnson RB HOU
58 Heath Cummings K. Hunt RB CLE
59 Ben Schragger A. Green WR CIN
60 Dave Richard R. Jones RB TB
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Dave Richard M. Ingram RB BAL
62 Ben Schragger D. Prescott QB DAL
63 Heath Cummings M. Brown WR BAL
64 Frank Stampfl D. Parker WR MIA
65 Michelle Magdziuk - BallBlastEm D. Johnson WR PIT
66 Jamey Eisenberg D. Montgomery RB CHI
67 Tommy Tran C. Akers RB LAR
68 Michael Kiser D. Watson QB HOU
69 Adam Aizer K. Murray QB ARI
70 Ben Gretch T. Boyd WR CIN
71 Jacob Gibbs R. Mostert RB SF
72 Anthony J. Landry WR CLE
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Anthony M. Jones WR DET
74 Jacob Gibbs J. Edelman WR NE
75 Ben Gretch R. Wilson QB SEA
76 Adam Aizer D. Swift RB DET
77 Michael Kiser B. Cooks WR HOU
78 Tommy Tran J. Allen QB BUF
79 Jamey Eisenberg J. Dobbins RB BAL
80 Michelle Magdziuk - BallBlastEm Z. Moss RB BUF
81 Frank Stampfl D. Waller TE LV
82 Heath Cummings T. Cohen RB CHI
83 Ben Schragger J. Crowder WR NYJ
84 Dave Richard T. Higbee TE LAR
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Dave Richard D. Slayton WR NYG
86 Ben Schragger E. Engram TE NYG
87 Heath Cummings H. Henry TE LAC
88 Frank Stampfl J. White RB NE
89 Michelle Magdziuk - BallBlastEm J. Brown WR BUF
90 Jamey Eisenberg S. Shepard WR NYG
91 Tommy Tran M. Mack RB IND
92 Michael Kiser K. Johnson RB DET
93 Adam Aizer H. Hurst TE ATL
94 Ben Gretch A. Gibson RB WAS
95 Jacob Gibbs H. Ruggs III WR LV
96 Anthony P. Lindsay RB DEN
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Anthony S. Watkins WR KC
98 Jacob Gibbs J. Reagor WR PHI
99 Ben Gretch M. Breida RB MIA
100 Adam Aizer D. Henderson RB LAR
101 Michael Kiser C. Kirk WR ARI
102 Tommy Tran P. Williams WR MIA
103 Jamey Eisenberg A. Miller WR CHI
104 Michelle Magdziuk - BallBlastEm T. Hockenson TE DET
105 Frank Stampfl C. Lamb WR DAL
106 Heath Cummings J. Jeudy WR DEN
107 Ben Schragger J. Howard RB MIA
108 Dave Richard C. Edmonds RB ARI
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Dave Richard R. Gronkowski TE TB
110 Ben Schragger M. Hardman WR KC
111 Heath Cummings T. Coleman RB SF
112 Frank Stampfl M. Williams WR LAC
113 Michelle Magdziuk - BallBlastEm D. Samuel WR SF
114 Jamey Eisenberg A. Mattison RB MIN
115 Tommy Tran A. Lazard WR GB
116 Michael Kiser N. Hines RB IND
117 Adam Aizer J. Jefferson WR MIN
118 Ben Gretch B. Scott RB PHI
119 Jacob Gibbs T. Pollard RB DAL
120 Anthony A. Peterson RB WAS
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Anthony Steelers DST PIT
122 Jacob Gibbs P. Campbell WR IND
123 Ben Gretch M. Gesicki TE MIA
124 Adam Aizer L. Murray RB NO
125 Michael Kiser B. Jarwin TE DAL
126 Tommy Tran G. Tate WR NYG
127 Jamey Eisenberg S. Sims WR WAS
128 Michelle Magdziuk - BallBlastEm D. Brees QB NO
129 Frank Stampfl C. Wentz QB PHI
130 Heath Cummings T. Brady QB TB
131 Ben Schragger B. Aiyuk WR SF
132 Dave Richard M. Ryan QB ATL
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Dave Richard D. Washington RB KC
134 Ben Schragger K. Vaughn RB TB
135 Heath Cummings C. Samuel WR CAR
136 Frank Stampfl N. Harry WR NE
137 Michelle Magdziuk - BallBlastEm B. Love RB WAS
138 Jamey Eisenberg J. Kelley RB LAC
139 Tommy Tran E. Sanders WR NO
140 Michael Kiser L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
141 Adam Aizer B. Perriman WR NYJ
142 Ben Gretch D. Evans RB TEN
143 Jacob Gibbs D. Johnson RB HOU
144 Anthony T. Williams WR LV
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Anthony R. Anderson WR CAR
146 Jacob Gibbs C. Newton QB NE
147 Ben Gretch A. Dillon RB GB
148 Adam Aizer J. Washington WR PIT
149 Michael Kiser A. McFarland RB PIT
150 Tommy Tran A. Hooper TE CLE
151 Jamey Eisenberg D. Jackson WR PHI
152 Michelle Magdziuk - BallBlastEm D. Mims WR NYJ
153 Frank Stampfl D. Harris RB NE
154 Heath Cummings S. Michel RB NE
155 Ben Schragger J. Smith TE TEN
156 Dave Richard R. Armstead RB JAC
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Dave Richard Ravens DST BAL
158 Ben Schragger M. Stafford QB DET
159 Heath Cummings J. Jackson RB LAC
160 Frank Stampfl B. Edwards WR LV
161 Michelle Magdziuk - BallBlastEm R. Penny RB SEA
162 Jamey Eisenberg D. Jones QB NYG
163 Tommy Tran Bills DST BUF
164 Michael Kiser M. Pittman WR IND
165 Adam Aizer N. Fant TE DEN
166 Ben Gretch 49ers DST SF
167 Jacob Gibbs J. Hurd WR SF
168 Anthony J. Cook TE NO
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Anthony L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
170 Jacob Gibbs H. Butker K KC
171 Ben Gretch J. Tucker K BAL
172 Adam Aizer W. Lutz K NO
173 Michael Kiser Chargers DST LAC
174 Tommy Tran Y. Koo K ATL
175 Jamey Eisenberg Colts DST IND
176 Michelle Magdziuk - BallBlastEm Patriots DST NE
177 Frank Stampfl Rams DST LAR
178 Heath Cummings Eagles DST PHI
179 Ben Schragger D. Bailey K MIN
180 Dave Richard R. Gould K SF
Round 16
Pos Team Player
181 Dave Richard L. McCoy RB TB
182 Ben Schragger Bears DST CHI
183 Heath Cummings G. Zuerlein K DAL
184 Frank Stampfl M. Gay K TB
185 Michelle Magdziuk - BallBlastEm Z. Gonzalez K ARI
186 Jamey Eisenberg M. Badgley K LAC
187 Tommy Tran L. Miller RB HOU
188 Michael Kiser K. Fairbairn K HOU
189 Adam Aizer Chiefs DST KC
190 Ben Gretch L. Bowden RB LV
191 Jacob Gibbs Vikings DST MIN
192 Anthony J. Elliott K PHI
Team by Team
Anthony
Rd Pk Player
1 1 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 24 D. Hopkins WR ARI
3 25 P. Mahomes QB KC
4 48 Z. Ertz TE PHI
5 49 D. Singletary RB BUF
6 72 J. Landry WR CLE
7 73 M. Jones WR DET
8 96 P. Lindsay RB DEN
9 97 S. Watkins WR KC
10 120 A. Peterson RB WAS
11 121 Steelers DST PIT
12 144 T. Williams WR LV
13 145 R. Anderson WR CAR
14 168 J. Cook TE NO
15 169 L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
16 192 J. Elliott K PHI
Jacob Gibbs
Rd Pk Player
1 2 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 23 K. Golladay WR DET
3 26 L. Jackson QB BAL
4 47 T. Hilton WR IND
5 50 M. Andrews TE BAL
6 71 R. Mostert RB SF
7 74 J. Edelman WR NE
8 95 H. Ruggs III WR LV
9 98 J. Reagor WR PHI
10 119 T. Pollard RB DAL
11 122 P. Campbell WR IND
12 143 D. Johnson RB HOU
13 146 C. Newton QB NE
14 167 J. Hurd WR SF
15 170 H. Butker K KC
16 191 Vikings DST MIN
Ben Gretch
Rd Pk Player
1 3 A. Kamara RB NO
2 22 D. Moore WR CAR
3 27 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
4 46 T. McLaurin WR WAS
5 51 S. Diggs WR BUF
6 70 T. Boyd WR CIN
7 75 R. Wilson QB SEA
8 94 A. Gibson RB WAS
9 99 M. Breida RB MIA
10 118 B. Scott RB PHI
11 123 M. Gesicki TE MIA
12 142 D. Evans RB TEN
13 147 A. Dillon RB GB
14 166 49ers DST SF
15 171 J. Tucker K BAL
16 190 L. Bowden RB LV
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 4 E. Elliott RB DAL
2 21 C. Godwin WR TB
3 28 C. Ridley WR ATL
4 45 J. Taylor RB IND
5 52 D. Metcalf WR SEA
6 69 K. Murray QB ARI
7 76 D. Swift RB DET
8 93 H. Hurst TE ATL
9 100 D. Henderson RB LAR
10 117 J. Jefferson WR MIN
11 124 L. Murray RB NO
12 141 B. Perriman WR NYJ
13 148 J. Washington WR PIT
14 165 N. Fant TE DEN
15 172 W. Lutz K NO
16 189 Chiefs DST KC
Michael Kiser
Rd Pk Player
1 5 D. Cook RB MIN
2 20 A. Jones RB GB
3 29 A. Robinson WR CHI
4 44 K. Allen WR LAC
5 53 C. Sutton WR DEN
6 68 D. Watson QB HOU
7 77 B. Cooks WR HOU
8 92 K. Johnson RB DET
9 101 C. Kirk WR ARI
10 116 N. Hines RB IND
11 125 B. Jarwin TE DAL
12 140 L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
13 149 A. McFarland RB PIT
14 164 M. Pittman WR IND
15 173 Chargers DST LAC
16 188 K. Fairbairn K HOU
Tommy Tran
Rd Pk Player
1 6 C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
2 19 G. Kittle TE SF
3 30 M. Gordon RB DEN
4 43 D. Chark WR JAC
5 54 W. Fuller WR HOU
6 67 C. Akers RB LAR
7 78 J. Allen QB BUF
8 91 M. Mack RB IND
9 102 P. Williams WR MIA
10 115 A. Lazard WR GB
11 126 G. Tate WR NYG
12 139 E. Sanders WR NO
13 150 A. Hooper TE CLE
14 163 Bills DST BUF
15 174 Y. Koo K ATL
16 187 L. Miller RB HOU
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 7 M. Thomas WR NO
2 18 T. Kelce TE KC
3 31 T. Gurley RB ATL
4 42 A. Brown WR TEN
5 55 L. Bell RB NYJ
6 66 D. Montgomery RB CHI
7 79 J. Dobbins RB BAL
8 90 S. Shepard WR NYG
9 103 A. Miller WR CHI
10 114 A. Mattison RB MIN
11 127 S. Sims WR WAS
12 138 J. Kelley RB LAC
13 151 D. Jackson WR PHI
14 162 D. Jones QB NYG
15 175 Colts DST IND
16 186 M. Badgley K LAC
Michelle Magdziuk - BallBlastEm
Rd Pk Player
1 8 M. Sanders RB PHI
2 17 J. Jacobs RB LV
3 32 A. Thielen WR MIN
4 41 L. Fournette RB JAC
5 56 M. Gallup WR DAL
6 65 D. Johnson WR PIT
7 80 Z. Moss RB BUF
8 89 J. Brown WR BUF
9 104 T. Hockenson TE DET
10 113 D. Samuel WR SF
11 128 D. Brees QB NO
12 137 B. Love RB WAS
13 152 D. Mims WR NYJ
14 161 R. Penny RB SEA
15 176 Patriots DST NE
16 185 Z. Gonzalez K ARI
Frank Stampfl
Rd Pk Player
1 9 D. Adams WR GB
2 16 N. Chubb RB CLE
3 33 J. Conner RB PIT
4 40 R. Woods WR LAR
5 57 D. Johnson RB HOU
6 64 D. Parker WR MIA
7 81 D. Waller TE LV
8 88 J. White RB NE
9 105 C. Lamb WR DAL
10 112 M. Williams WR LAC
11 129 C. Wentz QB PHI
12 136 N. Harry WR NE
13 153 D. Harris RB NE
14 160 B. Edwards WR LV
15 177 Rams DST LAR
16 184 M. Gay K TB
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 10 J. Jones WR ATL
2 15 A. Ekeler RB LAC
3 34 C. Carson RB SEA
4 39 A. Cooper WR DAL
5 58 K. Hunt RB CLE
6 63 M. Brown WR BAL
7 82 T. Cohen RB CHI
8 87 H. Henry TE LAC
9 106 J. Jeudy WR DEN
10 111 T. Coleman RB SF
11 130 T. Brady QB TB
12 135 C. Samuel WR CAR
13 154 S. Michel RB NE
14 159 J. Jackson RB LAC
15 178 Eagles DST PHI
16 183 G. Zuerlein K DAL
Ben Schragger
Rd Pk Player
1 11 J. Mixon RB CIN
2 14 D. Henry RB TEN
3 35 M. Evans WR TB
4 38 O. Beckham WR CLE
5 59 A. Green WR CIN
6 62 D. Prescott QB DAL
7 83 J. Crowder WR NYJ
8 86 E. Engram TE NYG
9 107 J. Howard RB MIA
10 110 M. Hardman WR KC
11 131 B. Aiyuk WR SF
12 134 K. Vaughn RB TB
13 155 J. Smith TE TEN
14 158 M. Stafford QB DET
15 179 D. Bailey K MIN
16 182 Bears DST CHI
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 12 T. Hill WR KC
2 13 K. Drake RB ARI
3 36 C. Kupp WR LAR
4 37 T. Lockett WR SEA
5 60 R. Jones RB TB
6 61 M. Ingram RB BAL
7 84 T. Higbee TE LAR
8 85 D. Slayton WR NYG
9 108 C. Edmonds RB ARI
10 109 R. Gronkowski TE TB
11 132 M. Ryan QB ATL
12 133 D. Washington RB KC
13 156 R. Armstead RB JAC
14 157 Ravens DST BAL
15 180 R. Gould K SF
16 181 L. McCoy RB TB