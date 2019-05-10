Fantasy Football Mock Draft: We're buying upside with rookies flying off the board
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest 12-team PPR mock draft, focusing on where the biggest rookies came off the board
It took us a little longer than expected to do our first PPR mock draft following the NFL Draft. That's because we were cranking out content for our upcoming Fantasy Football magazine, which we do in conjunction with Beckett Sports.
The magazine will be available in early June, and I promise you will enjoy all the Draft Prep we have to offer. And now that shameless plug for the magazine is out of the way, let's get into this mock draft.
With the rookies finally in place on NFL rosters, we can fully evaluate their Fantasy outlooks for this season. And here, you can get a gauge of where they should be selected on Draft Day in a 12-team PPR league.
Heath Cummings did a great job looking at the rookies for dynasty leagues, which you can read here. This is a good guide for those of you in rookie-only drafts, happening now.
But rookies are clearly viewed differently in seasonal leagues, and only a handful are usually quality Fantasy options over the course of a season. In 2018, guys like Saquon Barkley, Phillip Lindsay, Nick Chubb and Calvin Ridley were reliable starters throughout the year. Meanwhile, others like Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen, Sony Michel, Kerryon Johnson, D.J. Moore and Dante Pettis had plenty of positive production, though it was sporadic.
The same will happen this season. There will also be rookies who flop, just like what happened to Rashaad Penny, Ronald Jones, Royce Freeman and Courtland Sutton, among others, last year. Still, we gravitate toward rookies, especially when they are put in prime spots. I'm certainly guilty of doing that in this mock draft.
I drafted the first rookie, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, in Round 4 at No. 38 overall. That might be too soon, especially since there were other quality running backs still available in Aaron Jones, Chris Carson, Lindsay, Marlon Mack and Johnson, but I like the upside for Jacobs.
As the starter in Oakland, I'm expecting 250-plus touches, and Jacobs has the potential to be a workhorse. I project him as a top-15 running back in all formats.
I also drafted the second rookie in Chicago running back David Montgomery in Round 6 at No. 62 overall. While Montgomery could share time with Tarik Cohen and Mike Davis, I'm still counting on quality production from the rookie as the replacement for the departed Jordan Howard (Philadelphia).
Speaking of Howard, Eagles running back Miles Sanders was the third rookie drafted in Round 6 at No. 64 overall. Sanders could be the starter in Philadelphia, ahead of Howard, as early as Week 1, and this was a good spot to draft him. He's a flex option in most leagues to start the season, but he could be a top-20 running back by the end of the year.
Jacobs, Montgomery and Sanders, barring something unforeseen happening, will be the top three rookies drafted in most leagues. They have the most upside at a position we know Fantasy players covet, and all three could emerge as potential studs.
But after this trio of running backs, look for the rookie receivers to start coming off the board in most drafts, which happened here. Parris Campbell and Mecole Hardman went in Round 7, and N'Keal Harry and Marquise Brown went in Round 9.
All of these guys landed in good to potentially great situations. Campbell could be the starter in Indianapolis opposite T.Y. Hilton and catching passes from Andrew Luck; Hardman could be a starter in Kansas City in place of Tyreek Hill, who could be suspended, and he'd be catching passes from Patrick Mahomes; Harry could be a huge asset in New England with Rob Gronkowski gone; and Brown could be the No. 1 receiver in Baltimore, which could lead to plenty of targets, even from Lamar Jackson.
Other rookies of note in this mock draft include Darrell Henderson, D.K. Metcalf, Noah Fant, T.J. Hockenson and Kyler Murray. All of them could be quality Fantasy options this year:
- Henderson was drafted in Round 9 at No. 107 overall by, guess who, and his Fantasy value could spike by the time we get to August. As the expected No. 2 running back for the Rams, Henderson could be in a great spot if Todd Gurley has any issue with his knee, which caused him problems in the playoffs last season.
- Metcalf was drafted in Round 10 at No. 109 overall, which could be a steal now that Doug Baldwin was released by Seattle. By the time we get to August, don't be surprised if Metcalf is the starter opposite Tyler Lockett, which will drive up his Fantasy value.
- Fant and Hockenson, who were teammates at Iowa, will likely be compared throughout their careers. Fant was drafted first in this mock draft in Round 10 at No. 117 overall, and Hockenson went in Round 11 at No. 124 overall.
- I like Hockenson slightly better than Fant, but neither is worth drafting as a starter in seasonal leagues. Only once since 2014 has a rookie tight end finished as a No. 1 Fantasy option in PPR, which was Evan Engram in 2017. Rookie tight ends just aren't trustworthy Fantasy options right away.
- As for Murray, he was the only rookie quarterback drafted, which will likely be the case in most one-quarterback seasonal leagues. I don't recommend drafting him as your only starter, but he does have top-10 upside playing in Kliff Kingsbury's offense.
Here, Meron Berkson drafted Murray as a backup to Cam Newton in Round 13 at No. 146 overall, which is a smart move with Newton coming off last year's shoulder injury. If Newton is out or has any limitations with his shoulder then Murray will hopefully be a capable replacement.
Plenty of other rookies were taken in this mock draft, and you should analyze where they were selected if there are certain guys you want to target. A few of my favorite late-round rookies include Andy Isabella, Darwin Thompson and Deebo Samuel.
Isabella might be the best Cardinals rookie receiver ahead of Malcolm Butler, and Thompson is one of my favorite sleepers. I'm not sold on Damien Williams as the full-time starter in Kansas City for 16 games, and Thompson could be the Chiefs best running back by the end of the season.
I drafted Samuel in Round 14 at No. 158 overall, and he should have the chance to start in San Francisco opposite Dante Pettis. He was an easy selection to make this late in the draft.
I also needed a receiver with upside given the state of my roster. After drafting Michael Thomas and Odell Beckham with my first two picks, I went running back heavy with six of my next seven picks: Leonard Fournette, Jacobs, Montgomery, Peyton Barber, Ronald Jones and Henderson.
Please pounce on Fournette if he falls past the beginning of Round 3. I know he burned a lot of you last season, but the offensive line, quarterback and his apparent improved attitude should help him have a breakout campaign in 2019.
And along with the rookie running backs, I also decided to take both guys in Tampa Bay's backfield, Barber and Jones. Should one become the featured option for the Buccaneers under coach Bruce Arians, that back could be a star.
Running back, tight end (Engram) and quarterback (Jameis Winston) should be in great shape on this roster, along with my starting receivers. Receiver depth is my lone concern.
Along with Samuel, I also have Anthony Miller and John Brown. Miller will hopefully improve in his sophomore season, and I expect Brown to do well being paired with Allen in Buffalo.
I like all three of these receivers, but my Fantasy team would be in trouble if Thomas or Beckham got hurt. Let's just hope both of them play all 16 games this year.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
- R.J. White, NFL Editor
- Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
- Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor
- Matthew Coca, CBS Sports HQ Producer
- Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
- George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
- Tommy Tran, CBS Sports HQ Host
- Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
- Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
- Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|R.J. White
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|Meron Berkson
|A. Kamara RB NO
|3
|Ben Gretch
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|4
|Matthew Coca
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|5
|Andrew Baumhor
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|6
|George Maselli
|D. Adams WR GB
|7
|Tommy Tran
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|8
|Dave Richard
|J. Jones WR ATL
|9
|Adam Aizer
|J. Conner RB PIT
|10
|Chris Towers
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|11
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Thomas WR NO
|12
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Jack Capotorto
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|14
|Jamey Eisenberg
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|15
|Chris Towers
|T. Kelce TE KC
|16
|Adam Aizer
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|17
|Dave Richard
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|18
|Tommy Tran
|A. Brown WR OAK
|19
|George Maselli
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|20
|Andrew Baumhor
|K. Allen WR LAC
|21
|Matthew Coca
|M. Evans WR TB
|22
|Ben Gretch
|G. Kittle TE SF
|23
|Meron Berkson
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|24
|R.J. White
|A. Green WR CIN
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|R.J. White
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|26
|Meron Berkson
|T. Hilton WR IND
|27
|Ben Gretch
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|28
|Matthew Coca
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|29
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Cook RB MIN
|30
|George Maselli
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|31
|Tommy Tran
|R. Woods WR LAR
|32
|Dave Richard
|D. Williams RB KC
|33
|Adam Aizer
|J. Edelman WR NE
|34
|Chris Towers
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|35
|Jamey Eisenberg
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|36
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Landry WR CLE
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Jack Capotorto
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|38
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Jacobs RB OAK
|39
|Chris Towers
|S. Watkins WR KC
|40
|Adam Aizer
|K. Golladay WR DET
|41
|Dave Richard
|A. Jones RB GB
|42
|Tommy Tran
|C. Carson RB SEA
|43
|George Maselli
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|44
|Andrew Baumhor
|C. Godwin WR TB
|45
|Matthew Coca
|M. Mack RB IND
|46
|Ben Gretch
|K. Johnson RB DET
|47
|Meron Berkson
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|48
|R.J. White
|S. Michel RB NE
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|R.J. White
|J. White RB NE
|50
|Meron Berkson
|D. Moore WR CAR
|51
|Ben Gretch
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|52
|Matthew Coca
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|53
|Andrew Baumhor
|K. Drake RB MIA
|54
|George Maselli
|D. Henry RB TEN
|55
|Tommy Tran
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|56
|Dave Richard
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|57
|Adam Aizer
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|58
|Chris Towers
|L. Miller RB HOU
|59
|Jamey Eisenberg
|E. Engram TE NYG
|60
|Jack Capotorto
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Jack Capotorto
|E. Ebron TE IND
|62
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|63
|Chris Towers
|D. Guice RB WAS
|64
|Adam Aizer
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|65
|Dave Richard
|D. Pettis WR SF
|66
|Tommy Tran
|O. Howard TE TB
|67
|George Maselli
|M. Williams WR LAC
|68
|Andrew Baumhor
|H. Henry TE LAC
|69
|Matthew Coca
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|70
|Ben Gretch
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|71
|Meron Berkson
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|72
|R.J. White
|T. Coleman RB SF
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|R.J. White
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|74
|Meron Berkson
|J. Cook TE NO
|75
|Ben Gretch
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|76
|Matthew Coca
|J. Washington WR PIT
|77
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. McKinnon RB SF
|78
|George Maselli
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|79
|Tommy Tran
|A. Luck QB IND
|80
|Dave Richard
|P. Campbell WR IND
|81
|Adam Aizer
|G. Allison WR GB
|82
|Chris Towers
|M. Hardman WR KC
|83
|Jamey Eisenberg
|P. Barber RB TB
|84
|Jack Capotorto
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|86
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Jones RB TB
|87
|Chris Towers
|D. Westbrook WR JAC
|88
|Adam Aizer
|D. Watson QB HOU
|89
|Dave Richard
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|90
|Tommy Tran
|K. Coutee WR HOU
|91
|George Maselli
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|92
|Andrew Baumhor
|G. Tate WR NYG
|93
|Matthew Coca
|K. Ballage RB MIA
|94
|Ben Gretch
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|95
|Meron Berkson
|L. Murray RB NO
|96
|R.J. White
|M. Jones WR DET
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|R.J. White
|C. Davis WR TEN
|98
|Meron Berkson
|N. Harry WR NE
|99
|Ben Gretch
|M. Breida RB SF
|100
|Matthew Coca
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|101
|Andrew Baumhor
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|102
|George Maselli
|C. Hyde RB KC
|103
|Tommy Tran
|J. Howard RB PHI
|104
|Dave Richard
|R. Penny RB SEA
|105
|Adam Aizer
|M. Brown WR BAL
|106
|Chris Towers
|I. Smith RB ATL
|107
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|108
|Jack Capotorto
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|110
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Winston QB TB
|111
|Chris Towers
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|112
|Adam Aizer
|J. Williams RB GB
|113
|Dave Richard
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|114
|Tommy Tran
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|115
|George Maselli
|D. Harris RB NE
|116
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Hamilton WR DEN
|117
|Matthew Coca
|N. Fant TE DEN
|118
|Ben Gretch
|C. Samuel WR CAR
|119
|Meron Berkson
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|120
|R.J. White
|D. Brees QB NO
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|R.J. White
|N. Hines RB IND
|122
|Meron Berkson
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|123
|Ben Gretch
|J. Hill RB BAL
|124
|Matthew Coca
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|125
|Andrew Baumhor
|A. Brown WR TEN
|126
|George Maselli
|R. Gronkowski TE NE
|127
|Tommy Tran
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
|128
|Dave Richard
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|129
|Adam Aizer
|V. McDonald TE PIT
|130
|Chris Towers
|T. Williams WR OAK
|131
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Miller WR CHI
|132
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Moncrief WR PIT
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Lewis RB TEN
|134
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Bears DST CHI
|135
|Chris Towers
|D. Jackson WR PHI
|136
|Adam Aizer
|D. Foreman RB HOU
|137
|Dave Richard
|A. Hooper TE ATL
|138
|Tommy Tran
|J. Goff QB LAR
|139
|George Maselli
|C. Thompson RB WAS
|140
|Andrew Baumhor
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|141
|Matthew Coca
|J. Samuels RB PIT
|142
|Ben Gretch
|M. Lee WR JAC
|143
|Meron Berkson
|C. Newton QB CAR
|144
|R.J. White
|D. Johnson RB CLE
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|R.J. White
|C. Herndon TE NYJ
|146
|Meron Berkson
|K. Murray QB ARI
|147
|Ben Gretch
|J. Richard RB OAK
|148
|Matthew Coca
|Ravens DST BAL
|149
|Andrew Baumhor
|P. Rivers QB LAC
|150
|George Maselli
|A. Isabella WR ARI
|151
|Tommy Tran
|Z. Jones WR BUF
|152
|Dave Richard
|D. Thompson RB KC
|153
|Adam Aizer
|D. Walker TE TEN
|154
|Chris Towers
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|155
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Brown WR BUF
|156
|Jack Capotorto
|C. Anderson RB DET
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Jack Capotorto
|Jaguars DST JAC
|158
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Samuel WR SF
|159
|Chris Towers
|Vikings DST MIN
|160
|Adam Aizer
|G. Zuerlein K LAR
|161
|Dave Richard
|Texans DST HOU
|162
|Tommy Tran
|Chargers DST LAC
|163
|George Maselli
|Rams DST LAR
|164
|Andrew Baumhor
|Saints DST NO
|165
|Matthew Coca
|J. Tucker K BAL
|166
|Ben Gretch
|Cowboys DST DAL
|167
|Meron Berkson
|Browns DST CLE
|168
|R.J. White
|Patriots DST NE
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|R.J. White
|S. Gostkowski K NE
|170
|Meron Berkson
|K. Fairbairn K HOU
|171
|Ben Gretch
|W. Lutz K NO
|172
|Matthew Coca
|T. Brady QB NE
|173
|Andrew Baumhor
|A. Vinatieri K IND
|174
|George Maselli
|H. Butker K KC
|175
|Tommy Tran
|G. Tavecchio K ATL
|176
|Dave Richard
|R. Gould K SF
|177
|Adam Aizer
|Eagles DST PHI
|178
|Chris Towers
|J. Myers K SEA
|179
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Crosby K GB
|180
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Elliott K PHI
|R.J. White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|24
|A. Green WR CIN
|3
|25
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|4
|48
|S. Michel RB NE
|5
|49
|J. White RB NE
|6
|72
|T. Coleman RB SF
|7
|73
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|8
|96
|M. Jones WR DET
|9
|97
|C. Davis WR TEN
|10
|120
|D. Brees QB NO
|11
|121
|N. Hines RB IND
|12
|144
|D. Johnson RB CLE
|13
|145
|C. Herndon TE NYJ
|14
|168
|Patriots DST NE
|15
|169
|S. Gostkowski K NE
|Meron Berkson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|A. Kamara RB NO
|2
|23
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|3
|26
|T. Hilton WR IND
|4
|47
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|5
|50
|D. Moore WR CAR
|6
|71
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|7
|74
|J. Cook TE NO
|8
|95
|L. Murray RB NO
|9
|98
|N. Harry WR NE
|10
|119
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|11
|122
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|12
|143
|C. Newton QB CAR
|13
|146
|K. Murray QB ARI
|14
|167
|Browns DST CLE
|15
|170
|K. Fairbairn K HOU
|Ben Gretch
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|22
|G. Kittle TE SF
|3
|27
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|4
|46
|K. Johnson RB DET
|5
|51
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|6
|70
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|7
|75
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|8
|94
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|9
|99
|M. Breida RB SF
|10
|118
|C. Samuel WR CAR
|11
|123
|J. Hill RB BAL
|12
|142
|M. Lee WR JAC
|13
|147
|J. Richard RB OAK
|14
|166
|Cowboys DST DAL
|15
|171
|W. Lutz K NO
|Matthew Coca
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|2
|21
|M. Evans WR TB
|3
|28
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|4
|45
|M. Mack RB IND
|5
|52
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|6
|69
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|7
|76
|J. Washington WR PIT
|8
|93
|K. Ballage RB MIA
|9
|100
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|10
|117
|N. Fant TE DEN
|11
|124
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|12
|141
|J. Samuels RB PIT
|13
|148
|Ravens DST BAL
|14
|165
|J. Tucker K BAL
|15
|172
|T. Brady QB NE
|Andrew Baumhor
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|2
|20
|K. Allen WR LAC
|3
|29
|D. Cook RB MIN
|4
|44
|C. Godwin WR TB
|5
|53
|K. Drake RB MIA
|6
|68
|H. Henry TE LAC
|7
|77
|J. McKinnon RB SF
|8
|92
|G. Tate WR NYG
|9
|101
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|10
|116
|D. Hamilton WR DEN
|11
|125
|A. Brown WR TEN
|12
|140
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|13
|149
|P. Rivers QB LAC
|14
|164
|Saints DST NO
|15
|173
|A. Vinatieri K IND
|George Maselli
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|D. Adams WR GB
|2
|19
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|3
|30
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|4
|43
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|5
|54
|D. Henry RB TEN
|6
|67
|M. Williams WR LAC
|7
|78
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|8
|91
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|9
|102
|C. Hyde RB KC
|10
|115
|D. Harris RB NE
|11
|126
|R. Gronkowski TE NE
|12
|139
|C. Thompson RB WAS
|13
|150
|A. Isabella WR ARI
|14
|163
|Rams DST LAR
|15
|174
|H. Butker K KC
|Tommy Tran
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|2
|18
|A. Brown WR OAK
|3
|31
|R. Woods WR LAR
|4
|42
|C. Carson RB SEA
|5
|55
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|6
|66
|O. Howard TE TB
|7
|79
|A. Luck QB IND
|8
|90
|K. Coutee WR HOU
|9
|103
|J. Howard RB PHI
|10
|114
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|11
|127
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
|12
|138
|J. Goff QB LAR
|13
|151
|Z. Jones WR BUF
|14
|162
|Chargers DST LAC
|15
|175
|G. Tavecchio K ATL
|Dave Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|J. Jones WR ATL
|2
|17
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|3
|32
|D. Williams RB KC
|4
|41
|A. Jones RB GB
|5
|56
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|6
|65
|D. Pettis WR SF
|7
|80
|P. Campbell WR IND
|8
|89
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|9
|104
|R. Penny RB SEA
|10
|113
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|11
|128
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|12
|137
|A. Hooper TE ATL
|13
|152
|D. Thompson RB KC
|14
|161
|Texans DST HOU
|15
|176
|R. Gould K SF
|Adam Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|J. Conner RB PIT
|2
|16
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|3
|33
|J. Edelman WR NE
|4
|40
|K. Golladay WR DET
|5
|57
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|6
|64
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|7
|81
|G. Allison WR GB
|8
|88
|D. Watson QB HOU
|9
|105
|M. Brown WR BAL
|10
|112
|J. Williams RB GB
|11
|129
|V. McDonald TE PIT
|12
|136
|D. Foreman RB HOU
|13
|153
|D. Walker TE TEN
|14
|160
|G. Zuerlein K LAR
|15
|177
|Eagles DST PHI
|Chris Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|2
|15
|T. Kelce TE KC
|3
|34
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|4
|39
|S. Watkins WR KC
|5
|58
|L. Miller RB HOU
|6
|63
|D. Guice RB WAS
|7
|82
|M. Hardman WR KC
|8
|87
|D. Westbrook WR JAC
|9
|106
|I. Smith RB ATL
|10
|111
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|11
|130
|T. Williams WR OAK
|12
|135
|D. Jackson WR PHI
|13
|154
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|14
|159
|Vikings DST MIN
|15
|178
|J. Myers K SEA
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|M. Thomas WR NO
|2
|14
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|3
|35
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|4
|38
|J. Jacobs RB OAK
|5
|59
|E. Engram TE NYG
|6
|62
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|7
|83
|P. Barber RB TB
|8
|86
|R. Jones RB TB
|9
|107
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|10
|110
|J. Winston QB TB
|11
|131
|A. Miller WR CHI
|12
|134
|Bears DST CHI
|13
|155
|J. Brown WR BUF
|14
|158
|D. Samuel WR SF
|15
|179
|M. Crosby K GB
|Jack Capotorto
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|2
|13
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|3
|36
|J. Landry WR CLE
|4
|37
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|5
|60
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|6
|61
|E. Ebron TE IND
|7
|84
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|8
|85
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|9
|108
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|10
|109
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|11
|132
|D. Moncrief WR PIT
|12
|133
|D. Lewis RB TEN
|13
|156
|C. Anderson RB DET
|14
|157
|Jaguars DST JAC
|15
|180
|J. Elliott K PHI
