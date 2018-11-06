Fantasy Football Monday Night Football Reactions: Amari Cooper, Dion Lewis, Marcus Mariota shine

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Editor's Note: The Titans came back from an early deficit to beat the Cowboys 28-14 on Monday night. Here's everything Fantasy players need to know.

Amari Cooper had a solid Cowboys' debut

The story of the last few years for Cooper has been one of boom-or-bust performances — big games followed by complete disappearances. In that respect, his five-catch, 58-yard, one-touchdown showing in his Cowboys debut was, if nothing else, a change of pace. He wasn't dominant; he wasn't invisible, either.

For a mid-season debut, it's hard to ask for much more than this. The Cowboys made a point to get Cooper involved early, targeting him three times in the first two drives, including twice in the red zone. They couldn't sustain that pace, but Cooper still ended up with eight of Dak Prescott's 31 targets, the highest mark on the team and one befitting a No. 1 receiver. Cooper's presence didn't fix the offense — the Cowboys were held scoreless in the second half of the game — but they did at least make a point to get him the ball. Moving forward, that should make you feel good about his prospects, even if he's not likely to get the kind of targets he needs to be a Fantasy star. Cooper should be a useful Fantasy option, especially against the right matchups.

Dion Lewis continues to dominate the backfield

At this point, there's no question who the No. 1 running back in Tennessee is. Derrick Henry didn't even have a carry until the 9:35 mark of the second quarter, and Lewis out-touched him 23 to eight for the game overall. Over the last two games, Lewis now has 42 touches, compared to 22 for Henry.

Henry has gotten some goal-line work, giving him 12 and eight Fantasy points in the last two games, but it looks like he'll be tough to rely on moving forward, as he has been all season. He doesn't have more than 12 carries in a game since Week 3, something Lewis has done in each of the last two games. Henry is a bull down inside the 5-yard line, and can help ice games with a late lead, but Lewis has proven himself to be the more useful player in all other situations. Fantasy players should expect that to continue in the future, especially in Week 10, when the Titans will likely be chasing points against the Patriots.

Marcus Mariota had one of his best games of the season

This looked like it could be a tough matchup coming into the game, and Mariota struggled early with two fumbles in the first half, but he overcome that for one of his best performances of the season. He finished 21 for 29 passing for 240 yards and a pair of scores, while adding another touchdown and 32 yards on 10 carries.

He continued to pepper Corey Davis with targets (10), and Davis hauled in six of them for 56 yards. That connection will be key for Mariota finishing the season strong, as they just really haven't been able to get on the same page; Davis has just a 54.5 percent catch rate on 66 targets, with one score. The opportunity is there, if they can get on the same page down the stretch.

Other notes from around the NFL Monday

A.J. Green (toe) will miss at least two games … Green won't need surgery on his foot, but ESPN.com reported Monday he will miss at least two games before being re-evaluated. Don't be surprised if the injury lingers longer. It's not a worst-case scenario for Green, but it's a tough one at this point in the season. Tyler Boyd will be the team's No. 1 receiver moving forward, and John Ross has an opportunity to live up to his draft hype if he can get healthy — Ross (groin) was back at practice Monday.

Leonard Fournette (hamstring) was available at practice Monday … Fournette took part in individual drills Monday, a good sign for his hoped-for return in Week 10. That has been the plan, according to multiple reports, for weeks, so let's just hope he can manage to avoid another setback this time.

Dez Bryant and Brandon Marshall will work out for the Saints … At this point, expectations should be low for either player, especially landing in an offense that already has this many mouths to feed. The hope would be Bryant has more left in the tank than Marshall, who failed to make an impact with the Seahawks earlier in the season, but neither is worth adding unless they land with the Saints.

Sony Michel (knee) should play in Week 10 … Michel was ultimately ruled out after being something like a game-time decision last week, but according to ESPN.com, he is expected to return in Week 10 against the Titans, barring any setbacks with his knee.

Hunter Henry (knee) could return before the end of the season … When Henry went down with a torn ACL in May, it was assumed it would end his 2018 season before it began, but he has progressed without any setbacks, and could come off the Physically Unable to Perform list before the season is done. He's a longshot to make a Fantasy impact, however, so only stash him in the deepest of yearly leagues.

Geronimo Allison may need season-ending surgery … Allison is dealing with a core injury and visited a specialist recently. Allison will likely need surgery, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.



D'Onta Foreman (Achilles) is still not ready … There was some hope that Foreman could return from the PUP list soon, but Texans coach Bill O'Brien told reporters Monday he is not sure if he is ready to be activated yet. Foreman will have three weeks from when he begins practicing to move onto the active roster, so he's running out of time to make a Fantasy impact.

