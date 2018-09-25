Fantasy Football: Monday Night Football recap begins with Ryan Fitzpatrick's wild ride
Chris Towers breaks down a very fruitful Monday night game for Fantasy owners, plus all the other news from a busy day around the league.
Ryan Fitzpatrick had an up-and-down game
It wasn't Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde on Monday, it was Fitzmagic vs. Fitztragic. Fitzpatrick fell back on old habits Monday, tossing three interceptions early to put the Buccaneers down, before turning it back on to lead a comeback that ultimately came up just short. The veteran ended up going 30 for 50 with 411 yards and three touchdowns to go with the three interceptions, putting him over 400 yards passing in each of the first three games of the season.
This was a microcosm of the Fitzpatrick experience in one night. There was some good, as he took advantage of the incredibly skilled Buccaneers' receiving corps for some deep shots and red zone success, but he was also his and his offense's worst enemy early, especially on a late second-quarter interception returned for a touchdown. Fitzpatrick did try valiantly to come back, and found his favorite targets Mike Evans (6-137-1) and Chris Godwin (5-74-1) for scores in the fourth quarter.
This game brings up a fascinating question the NFL world will surely hotly debate all week long: Should the Bucs stick with Fitzpatrick? Jameis Winston is eligible to return from his suspension in Week 4 against the Bears, before going on a Week 5 bye. It wouldn't surprise me to see Fitzpatrick remain under center on a short week in Chicago, but it also wouldn't surprise me if Winston was back in the driver's seat for Week 6 against the Falcons. Either way, I expect the Buccaneers' offense to continue humming, thanks to one of the most talented receiving corps in the NFL, not Fitzpatrick.
JuJu Smith-Schuster continues to outproduce Antonio Brown
It's not like Smith-Schuster has taken on the role of Pittsburgh's No. 1 receiver, as Brown still has more targets through three games, but Smith-Schuster has been a lot more efficient than Brown to date while serving as more of a 1B option. On 42 targets, Brown has 24 catches for 210 yards; Smith-Schuster has 27 catches for 356 yards on 38 targets. Brown has topped out at 93 yards in the first three games, and maybe he has just lost a step and won't be an elite Fantasy option anymore. Or, maybe stretches like this happen – he had a three-game stretch with 182 yards last season. Smith-Schuster is a stud in his own right, but trust the track record and workload with Brown, who has a breakout game coming.
Vance McDonald had a breakout game
One week after teammate Jesse James had five catches for 138 yards and a score, it was McDonald's turn to put in a dominant performance. McDonald went for four catches and 112 yards with a touchdown, a 75-yard score that featured a vicious stiff arm of Bucs' defender Chris Conte. McDonald showed us what he is capable of Monday, and he remains the higher upside tight end in Pittsburgh's offense. However, the split workload is going to make it tough to trust either unless one emerges as a more consistent contributor. As we've seen the last two weeks, there is a ton of potential in this offense for a tight end if one can establish himself.
Other notes from MNF
- Ronald Jones was inactive again … There was some thought that the Buccaneers might be able to get Jones on the game day roster once their injury situation improved, but there he was, a healthy scratch yet again Monday. In deeper leagues, he remains worth stashing, especially as Peyton Barber continues to put up pedestrian numbers. But there's no sign that Jones is close to making an impact.
- James Conner continues to rack up touches … Conner hasn't been terribly effective as a rusher, picking up 3.9 yards per carry through three games. However, he has racked up 54 carries and 17 targets through three games, with at least five receptions in each. As long as Bell holds out – or if he's traded – Conner is going to remain a must-start option based on volume alone.
- DeSean Jackson had a touchdown called back … Jackson's usage didn't change much in Week 3, but he was able to turn his three receptions into just 37 yards – after 146 and 129 yards in the first two games. However, he did have an 83-yard punt return touchdown called back in the game.
Other news from around the league
- Jimmy Garoppolo's season is over … This is as expected, as an MRI Monday confirmed Garoppolo's ACL tear. He should be ready for the start of 2019, but the 49ers will have to move forward with C.J. Beathard leading the offense – that's bad news for the rest of your 49ers.
- Matt Breida is dealing with a knee injury … Breida has been enjoying a breakout season, leading the NFL in rushing with 274 yards on 8.6 yards per carry. He is considered questionable for Week 4 against the Chargers, though we'll see how he manages through the week of practice.
- Baker Mayfield will start for the Browns … Another item that comes with zero surprise. Mayfield finally sparked the Browns' offense, and there was no way the coaches could turn back to Tyrod Taylor, even if the latter were healthy.
- Josh Rosen will start for the Cardinals … Sam Bradford just hasn't looked good this season, and the Cardinals have fewer than 600 yards of total offense through three games. There's no guarantee Rosen will turn that around, but it can't get worse. I would be looking to buy low on Cardinals like David Johnson and Larry Fitzgerald.
- Dalvin Cook (hamstring) is still day-to-day … Cook told reporters "there's a good chance" he plays in Week 4 Thursday against the Rams, though he also believed the injury wouldn't keep him out after he suffered it in Week 2. We'll see what happens during practice. You may have a tough decision to make Thursday.
- The Colts say they aren't worried about Andrew Luck's shoulder … Frank Reich said all the right things, but they still pulled Luck for Brissett when they needed a Hail Mary from their own 45-yard line. Luck is averaging a career-low 5.3 yards per attempt, and according to Sports Info Solutions, just 9.7 percent of his passes have traveled at least 15 yards down the field – that number was 21.7 percent in 2016.
- Evan Engram has a sprained MCL … We'll see how serious the injury is over the next few days, but you can't rely on Engram right now.
- Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) not yet cleared for contact … That could come at any time, of course, but until it happens, Jeffery is going to remain limited in practice and won't be able to play. Be patient.
- Jay Ajayi (back), Darren Sproles (hamstring) expected to practice … The Eagles may not have their full complement back in Week 4 against the Titans, but they're getting closer. Monitor throughout the week to see who will be available.
- Aqib Talib (ankle) could need surgery … Talib suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 3, and reports indicated Monday he will miss at least a month. Talib is getting a second opinion on surgery, according to coach Sean McVay.
- Marcus Peters (calf) could miss 2-4 weeks … Peters' injury isn't nearly as serious as Talib's, as he avoided structural damage in the calf. However, with a short week before Thursday's matchup against the Vikings, it seems unlikely he'll return this week.
- Richard Sherman (calf) will miss a few weeks … The good news is, this isn't a setback in his Achilles, but Sherman is dealing with a calf strain and could miss a few weeks.
