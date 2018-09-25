Fantasy Football: Monday Night Football recap begins with Ryan Fitzpatrick's wild ride

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Ryan Fitzpatrick had an up-and-down game

It wasn't Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde on Monday, it was Fitzmagic vs. Fitztragic. Fitzpatrick fell back on old habits Monday, tossing three interceptions early to put the Buccaneers down, before turning it back on to lead a comeback that ultimately came up just short. The veteran ended up going 30 for 50 with 411 yards and three touchdowns to go with the three interceptions, putting him over 400 yards passing in each of the first three games of the season.

This was a microcosm of the Fitzpatrick experience in one night. There was some good, as he took advantage of the incredibly skilled Buccaneers' receiving corps for some deep shots and red zone success, but he was also his and his offense's worst enemy early, especially on a late second-quarter interception returned for a touchdown. Fitzpatrick did try valiantly to come back, and found his favorite targets Mike Evans (6-137-1) and Chris Godwin (5-74-1) for scores in the fourth quarter.

This game brings up a fascinating question the NFL world will surely hotly debate all week long: Should the Bucs stick with Fitzpatrick? Jameis Winston is eligible to return from his suspension in Week 4 against the Bears, before going on a Week 5 bye. It wouldn't surprise me to see Fitzpatrick remain under center on a short week in Chicago, but it also wouldn't surprise me if Winston was back in the driver's seat for Week 6 against the Falcons. Either way, I expect the Buccaneers' offense to continue humming, thanks to one of the most talented receiving corps in the NFL, not Fitzpatrick.

JuJu Smith-Schuster continues to outproduce Antonio Brown

It's not like Smith-Schuster has taken on the role of Pittsburgh's No. 1 receiver, as Brown still has more targets through three games, but Smith-Schuster has been a lot more efficient than Brown to date while serving as more of a 1B option. On 42 targets, Brown has 24 catches for 210 yards; Smith-Schuster has 27 catches for 356 yards on 38 targets. Brown has topped out at 93 yards in the first three games, and maybe he has just lost a step and won't be an elite Fantasy option anymore. Or, maybe stretches like this happen – he had a three-game stretch with 182 yards last season. Smith-Schuster is a stud in his own right, but trust the track record and workload with Brown, who has a breakout game coming.

Vance McDonald had a breakout game

One week after teammate Jesse James had five catches for 138 yards and a score, it was McDonald's turn to put in a dominant performance. McDonald went for four catches and 112 yards with a touchdown, a 75-yard score that featured a vicious stiff arm of Bucs' defender Chris Conte. McDonald showed us what he is capable of Monday, and he remains the higher upside tight end in Pittsburgh's offense. However, the split workload is going to make it tough to trust either unless one emerges as a more consistent contributor. As we've seen the last two weeks, there is a ton of potential in this offense for a tight end if one can establish himself.

Other notes from MNF

Ronald Jones was inactive again … There was some thought that the Buccaneers might be able to get Jones on the game day roster once their injury situation improved, but there he was, a healthy scratch yet again Monday. In deeper leagues, he remains worth stashing, especially as Peyton Barber continues to put up pedestrian numbers. But there's no sign that Jones is close to making an impact.



There was some thought that the Buccaneers might be able to get Jones on the game day roster once their injury situation improved, but there he was, a healthy scratch yet again Monday. In deeper leagues, he remains worth stashing, especially as Peyton Barber continues to put up pedestrian numbers. But there's no sign that Jones is close to making an impact. James Conner continues to rack up touches … Conner hasn't been terribly effective as a rusher, picking up 3.9 yards per carry through three games. However, he has racked up 54 carries and 17 targets through three games, with at least five receptions in each. As long as Bell holds out – or if he's traded – Conner is going to remain a must-start option based on volume alone.



Conner hasn't been terribly effective as a rusher, picking up 3.9 yards per carry through three games. However, he has racked up 54 carries and 17 targets through three games, with at least five receptions in each. As long as Bell holds out – or if he's traded – Conner is going to remain a must-start option based on volume alone. DeSean Jackson had a touchdown called back … Jackson's usage didn't change much in Week 3, but he was able to turn his three receptions into just 37 yards – after 146 and 129 yards in the first two games. However, he did have an 83-yard punt return touchdown called back in the game.



Other news from around the league

So who should you sit and start? And what shocking QB could win you Week 4? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy football rankings for every single position, and see which shocking QB finishes in the top 12 this week, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.