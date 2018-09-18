Fantasy Football: Monday Night Football recap, plus news on Carson Wentz, LeSean McCoy

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Chris Carson was too "gassed" to get touches in the second half

There wasn't a ton to take away from Monday's game from a Fantasy perspective, but we'll get to that in due time. First, let's start with this weird one: Chris Carson was "gassed" from playing special teams last night, which was why he didn't touch the ball in the second half according to Pete Carroll. Carson finished the game with six carries for 24 yards and no catches on one target, one week after rushing the ball seven times for 51 yards. That's not the usage we were hoping for after the big preseason Carson had.

In fact, through two games, rookie Rashaad Penny has out-touched Carson by five. That the team's first-round pick has had a significant role isn't surprising, but it isn't what we expected coming into the season, and it's rendered Carson just a fringe Fantasy option. The saving grace for him? He is averaging 5.8 yards per carry, compared to just 2.2 for Penny. We'll see if he can earn more work moving forward, but I would guess this will be a frustrating Fantasy backfield all season, especially with the offensive line issues of recent years seeming unresolved. Speaking of ...

The Seahawks' offense flopped

The Seahawks talked a big game about improving their rushing success in the offseason to take some of the pressure off Russell Wilson, but they have been as reliant on him as ever through two games, and that was true again Monday night. And it didn't work out for them. Through two games, the Seahawks are averaging 69 yards per game on the ground on a miserable 3.6 yards per carry, leaving Wilson to do the heavy lifting behind a suspect line and with a mediocre receiving corps.

Last season, Wilson moved heaven and earth to make it work, but he did so with the help of Doug Baldwin and Jimmy Graham, neither of whom was present Monday. Wilson was sacked six times and averaged 6.3 yards per attempted against the Bears, completing 22 of 36 passes for 226 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Tyler Lockett was the top receiver, as expected, going for five catches for 60 yards on seven targets, with a score. He'll be the only reliable WR in this offense as long as Baldwin (knee) is out, though rookie tight end Will Dissly caught three passes for 42 yards and a touchdown and should be on your radar as a streaming option. Either way, until Baldwin is back and the running game gets on track — big if, that one — it will be hard to view the Seahawks' offense as a useful one for Fantasy.

The Bears' offense remains a work in progress

On the first drive of the season, the Bears racked up 86 yards on a 10-play scoring drive; they went 96 yards on their opening drive in Week 2, finishing off with a 3-yard touchdown by Trey Burton. They have come out of the gates firing on all cylinders in each of their first two games of the Matt Nagy era. The problem has been sustaining those fast starts. In Week 1, they had just 208 yards the rest of the game after the first drive, and on Monday night, they had just 175 yards the rest of the game.

There isn't just one problem with the Bears' offense right now, but the quarterback isn't a bad place to start. Mitchell Trubisky looks better than he did a year ago, but that's an awfully low bar to clear. Through two games, he has two touchdowns and two interceptions, while averaging just 5.4 yards per attempt. There was some hype and hope around the Bears' passing game coming into the season, but the reality is, so far, Trubisky hasn't been efficient enough to make more than one receiver matter. That has been Allen Robinson, who has 144 yards through two games; nobody else has more than 58 yards. Robinson looks like a solid starting Fantasy option thanks to the volume he's seeing (21 targets in two games), but Jordan Howard and Trey Burton (five catches, 35 yards) are the only other options to consider right now.

Other notes from Monday Night Football

Tarik Cohen suffered an ankle injury late … The injury does not appear serious, and Cohen told reporters he expects to play in Week 3 against the Cardinals. He had four carries for 8 yards and one catch for 17 before the injury, and just hasn't been a factor through two games.



Other notes from around the NFL

Carson Wentz has finally been cleared for contact and will be back on the field in Week 3. James Lang / USA TODAY Sports

