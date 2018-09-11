Fantasy Football: Monday Night Football wrap up, plus the latest injuries and news

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Jets 48-Lions 17

There's no No. 1 RB in Detroit yet

Granted, as you can probably tell from the final score, there wasn't much opportunity, as the Lions ran the ball just 15 times. Still, they split those 15 carries in a most inopportune manner for Fantasy purposes, with LeGarrette Blount getting four carries, and Kerryon Johnson seeing five. Neither did much with their carries, but you can hardly pin that on the backs, given what a disaster this game was for the Lions overall.

Blount did leave the game in the third quarter and went to the locker room but was back on the sidelines with his helmet in his hand. No official announcement was made on an injury, so it doesn't sound like something to be too concerned with. The more concerning thing was the usage split, and I don't think you can rely on anyone in Detroit's backfield yet.

There's no No. 1 RB in New York yet

This one had a bit of a happier ending, especially for those of you who relied on Isaiah Crowell in Week 1. Crowell made the most of his 10 carries, rushing for 102 yards and a pair of scores, including a 62-yarder in the blowout. Bilal Powell got 12 carries and a catch for his troubles, while the duo each saw 24 of the team's 60 offensive snaps. Given that this game was such a blowout, it's hard to take too much from it, other than that they'll split work, which we knew coming in.

The Kenny Golladay breakout may be happening

The one bright spot to come out of Monday for the Lions was the play of second-year wideout Golladay. Golladay was a popular sleeper pick last year after an impressive preseason, but a hamstring injury kept the breakout from happening. He was the most impressive member of the Lions' passing game Monday, hauling in seven of 12 targets for 114 yards. He led the team in snaps at WR and was second on the team in targets after Golden Tate.

Given his lack of track record, it will be tough to trust Golladay in Week 2 against the 49ers, but if he has another big game, we'll have to start considering moving him ahead of Marvin Jones in the ranks.

Other notes

Welcome back, Quincy Enunwa … Robby Anderson was the No. 1 receiver in New York last year, but he was limited to just one target Monday. It was Enunwa, who missed all of 2017 with a neck injury, who established himself as rookie Sam Darnold's favorite target, racking up 10 of Darnold's 21 passes for six catches, 63 yards, and a score.

Rams 33-Raiders 13

Amari Cooper was not a "focal point" of the Raiders' offense

Look, it's fair to say just about nothing went as planned for the Raiders after an impressive opening drive, so maybe they need a mulligan. It was a tough matchup against a revamped Rams' defense, and Derek Carr just wasn't on his game, tossing three picks without a score.

On the other hand, it's dispiriting to see Cooper garner a measly one catch on three targets, the same number as Derek Carrier. Jon Gruden talked up Cooper in the offseason as someone he wanted to "headline" in his offense, but it just looked like more of the same after Cooper's disastrous 2017 season. I'm not ready to give up on him entirely, but it's going to be tough to rely on Cooper in Week 2 against the Broncos, even if their pass defense looks softer than it has in years past.

There just may be enough to go around in Los Angeles

We didn't expect anyone to dominate targets in the Rams' offense, and nobody did in Week 1. However, that didn't prove to be a huge problem, as Brandin Cooks, Cooper Kupp, and Robert Woods all saw at least eight targets in the game. Cooks had the fewest with eight, but he led the team with five catches for 87 yards. Jared Goff still underthrew a couple of deep balls that had a chance to be big plays, which was disappointing to see, but it was nice to see him air it out 33 times even in an easy win. If the Rams give him a chance to air it out a bit more, there might be enough volume to sustain all three, though I still like Cooks best.

Other notes

Jared Cook had a huge game … From the very first drive, the Rams had no answer for Cook, who racked up nearly two-thirds of the Raiders' passing offense. He had nine catches for 180 yards on 12 targets in the game and could matter more than expected.



From the very first drive, the Rams had no answer for Cook, who racked up nearly two-thirds of the Raiders' passing offense. He had nine catches for 180 yards on 12 targets in the game and could matter more than expected. Jalen Richard is the passing down's guy … And there were a lot of passing downs last night, as he led the team in snaps at RB with 36. He ended up with nine catches for 55 yards and five carries for 24 and could be someone worth a look in PPR leagues, in the Theo Riddick/James White mold.



