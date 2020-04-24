Fantasy Football NFL Draft Reactions: Broncos grab Jerry Jeudy to complement Courtland Sutton

The Denver Broncos used their first-round pick on wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, giving Drew Lock one of the most exciting young receiving corps in the league. Jeudy caught 77 passes for 1,163 yards and 10 touchdowns during his junior year at Alabama, and was even better as a 19-year-old sophomore, with 1,315 yards and 14 touchdowns.

But it's not just the statistics that will make you love Jeudy. He is a technician of a route runner with most agreeing he's the best route runner in this class. He's also versatile, having moved all over the field at Alabama. He's comfortable lining up outside or playing in the slot. He also ran a 4.45 40-yard dash, so the speed is not lacking. Jeudy has the profile of a future No. 1 receiver in the NFL and in Fantasy.

Jeudy's landing spot in Denver is curious in that it could be a positive or a negative. He's certainly likely to take a back seat to Courtland Sutton but there is plenty of opportunity behind Sutton. Before his arrival, DaeSean Hamilton was probably the team's No. 2 receiver. Noah Fant looks like Jeudy's biggest challenger for targets because Jeudy should have no trouble earning the No. 2 receiver job in short order.

Jeudy's quarterback is now Drew Lock, a second-round pick of the Broncos in 2019, and even Lock offers upside and a downside. He didn't prove that he's ready to be an NFL quarterback last year, but he did enough in his final five games that you could be optimistic. It's not hard to imagine Lock taking a leap with Jeudy in tow.

In 2020 Jeudy is best viewed as a bench receiver with upside. Initially, I've projected him for 65 catches, 849 yards and five touchdowns. He can be drafted as early as the eighth round in a PPR league and could sneak into the top 24 receivers by the end of the year if everything goes well with Lock.

In Dynasty, Jeudy is an early first-round pick in rookie-only drafts. He could be the first receiver off the board and may go as early as 1.01 to a wide receiver needy team. He opens as my No. 25 wide receiver in Dynasty, worth a pick in the fourth or fifth round in a startup Dynasty league. It's not inconceivable that Jeudy could unseat Sutton as the No. 1 by 2021.

As for the rest of the Broncos, this is a huge win for Lock. With Sutton, Jeudy and Fant he has a set of weapons that should give him every opportunity to fulfill his upside. He's a solid No. 2 quarterback who could even be considered towards the end of deeper one-quarterback leagues. This may put a ceiling on the targets for Sutton and Fant, but there's plenty of opportunity for all three to have success. If anything, this should make it easier to Sutton to operate without constant double teams.

The Broncos are suddenly a sneaky breakout candidate as an offense.