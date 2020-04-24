Fantasy Football NFL Draft Reactions: Chargers draft Justin Herbert, can he beat out Tyrod Taylor by Week 1?

There are a lot of things to like about Justin Herbert. He played 43 games at Oregon, so he's plenty experienced. He averaged 8.2 yards per pass attempted andcompleted 64% of his passes in his college career, so he's definitely talented. He's six-foot-six and has 10-inch hands, so he definitely looks the part. There's plenty to like about Justin Herbert, but I struggled to find things to love. But that was before he got drafted by the Chargers.

Herbert doesn't have great athleticism and he doesn't have gaudy statistics. There's not much there to make you think he can lift up the talent around him, and early his career he's probably going to do the opposite. But he now has an incredible set of weapons led by Keenan Allen, and as soon as he wins the starting job he's going to be interesting in Fantasy because of those weapons.

Herbert will battle Tyrod Taylor for the starting job in Los Angeles and his chances of winning the job could very well be negatively impacted by the abbreviated offseason. Taylor has had a year in Los Angeles and knows the offense, so he should be considered the favorite to win the job.

The last time Taylor had a rookie on his tail he lost the job (due to an injury) to Baker Mayfield. The difference for Herbert this year is that the Chargers have put a very good team around Taylor. It's not just the offensive weapons, but the defense should be one of the best in the league. If Taylor is serviceable and doesn't get hurt, the Chargers should be in the playoff race and that could delay Herbert's first start. That makes Herbert undraftable in redraft except for as a backup in two-quarterback leagues.

If Herbert does take over in 2020, he should have one of the best situations a rookie could ask for. Allen is a certified No. 1 and Mike Williams is a solid field-stretcher and red-zone threat. Hunter Henry is a top-10 tight end and Austin Ekeler has been the most efficient pass-catching back in the NFL since he entered the league. A league-average NFL quarterback in that situation has Fantasy relevance.

Could Herbert be a league-average signal caller in his rookie year? He threw for 32 touchdowns and just six interceptions in 2019, and completed 66.8% of his passes in his senior year at Oregon. So I'd say yes, he absolutely could.

In Dynasty, Herbert is not on the same level as Joe Burrow or Tua Tagovailoa, but he is worth a pick in the late second round of rookie drafts and could be a borderline first rounder in superflex leagues. His upside is that of a low-end No. 1 quarterback on an annual basis. He won't run enough to give you top-five production in today's offensive environment, but he could have several years like Philip Rivers or Matthew Stafford where he finishes the year just inside the top 12.

This pick gives the Chargers pass catchers more upside and a safer floor. If Herbert acclimates quickly and reaches his rookie ceiling, he'll be much better than Taylor has ever been as a passer. And if Taylor struggles, the Chargers now have another talented quarterback to turn to.