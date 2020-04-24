2020 NFL Draft: Colts pick Michael Pittman to operate opposite T.Y. Hilton

Michael Pittman is a big wide receiver, a 6-foot-4-inch, 223-pound who capped off his college career with a 100-catch senior season at USC. And now he'll head to Indianapolis, joining the Colts after becoming the second pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Pittman's a great fit with the Colts as a player who wins more in the short and particularly intermediate range than deep. The Colts, of course, have a burner as their No. 1 receiver in T.Y. Hilton.

Hilton's struggled to stay healthy in recent seasons, and he'll turn 31 in November of this year. So there are still questions about how this wide receiver group will shake out long-term, and I'm not sure Pittman will be a legitimate No. 1 at the next level. But for 2020, things are pretty clear — Pittman has a great shot to start over Zach Pascal and rack up solid volume and PPR potential, while Hilton will typically run routes a little further down the field.

One knock on Pittman is he didn't produce much early in his USC career. In fact, it took until his junior season for him to post a fairly strong year statistically, and then he really broke out as a 22-year-old senior. There's plenty of evidence that suggests early declares and players who perform better at younger ages transition better to the next level, and Pittman's big final season came at an age when many receivers are already playing in the NFL.

But it was an electric final season, and Pittman did well at the combine for a bigger receiver. He seems like a high floor pick, one who is praised for his ball skills and can be a reliable possession receiver for Philip Rivers as the Colts look to make a run with their recently-added veteran signal-caller. With no Eric Ebron in Indianapolis and Parris Campbell and Pascal as the main wide receiver competition behind Hilton, Pittman should get his chances in 2020. That makes him worth late-round PPR consideration for me, although he may be one of those rookies whose playing time ticks up throughout the season and is easy to acquire off the waiver wire in October.