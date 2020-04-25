2020 NFL Draft: J.K. Dobbins adds to Baltimore's stable of rushers

The Baltimore Ravens were already the best running offense in the NFL and on Friday night they added one of my favorite running backs in 2020 NFL Draft in J.K. Dobbins. While they may not have room for Dobbins to have a feature role in 2020, this could be a match made in heaven in the longterm.

Dobbins posted 2,250 yards from scrimmage and 23 touchdowns in his junior year at Ohio State. Like Jonathan Taylor, he was a true workhorse back and was no worse for the wear. Dobbins' final four games were against Penn State, Michigan, Wisconsin and Clemson. He was over 160 total yards in all four games and scored eight touchdowns in the four-game stretch. That's how you finish out a season.

Dobbins didn't run at the combine because of a high ankle sprain, but the tape shows he has the requisite speed to play running back in the NFL. He's also ahead of Taylor in the passing game, but that may not matter as much with Lamar Jackson at quarterback.

The fit with Baltimore is a blessing and a curse. Mark Ingram will likely be the starter in Baltimore for at least one more season, which seriously limits Dobbins' 2020 upside if Ingram stays healthy. Gus Edwards and Justice Hill are on the roster as well, but if Dobbins does his job they shouldn't be a factor in his production. His talent and pedigree is on a different level.

But if a limited 2020 is the curse, the possibility of Ingram's 2019 role in 2021 and beyond is the blessing. Jackson's mobility is going to make any running back's job easier, and the expectation should be the Jackson's rushing volume will decrease as the years go on. Dobbins has as much upside as anyone in this class not named Clyde Edwards-Helaire or Jonathan Taylor, and is a solid first-round pick in rookie drafts. In startups he's worth a fifth-round pick, but if you want to sacrifice Year 1, you could take him earlier.

In redraft I'd look for Dobbins in the ninth round as a handcuff to Ingram and a bye-week-flex.

I wouldn't expect this to have a huge impact on Ingram in 2020. He was already succeeding with 40% of the rush attempts. If he stays healthy he'll probably be a No. 2 back at the end of the year. In Dynasty, he didn't have much value beyond 2020 anyway. This is crushing for Gus Edwards and Justice Hill, and it wouldn't be surprising if one or both was on the waiver wire at some point in 2020.