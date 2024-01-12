I'll be honest, I miss writing Start 'Em & Sit 'Em. That always happens when the regular season ends. So I thought instead of giving you one DFS play like I've done every Friday, I'll do a DFS version of Start 'Em & Sit 'Em for the Wild Card round with good buys and bad buys on FanDuel and DraftKings.

You can go to SportsLine to check out two lineups I'll be using for this weekend, and I gave examples for the entire Wild Card slate of Saturday-Monday. Here, we'll break down some of the players I'm excited about, as well as others you might want to avoid.

And for fun, I also included some player props I like for each game.

Cleveland at Houston

Good buy: Joe Flacco ($7,800 on FanDuel, $6,100 on DraftKings)

Flacco has been one of the best stories in the NFL this season after coming off his couch prior to Week 13 and leading the Browns to the No. 5 seed in the AFC. His best game of his five starts was Week 16 at Houston when he had 368 passing yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, and he has four outings in a row with at least 309 passing yards, with 11 touchdowns over that span. He's been turnover prone as well with eight interceptions in five starts, but I love the setup for him against the Texans secondary. He's one of my favorite quarterbacks on the slate this weekend.

Good buy: Amari Cooper ($7,500 on FanDuel, $6,800 on DraftKings)

Every Fantasy manager who reached the semifinals of the playoffs in redraft leagues should remember what Cooper did at Houston in Week 16. He had 11 catches for 265 yards and two touchdowns on 15 targets, and it would be amazing if he could repeat that performance in the rematch. He sat out the past two weeks with a heel injury, but Cooper is fine now. The Texans struggled with No. 1 receivers for most of the season, and since Week 10 guys like Ja'Marr Chase, Calvin Ridley, Courtland Sutton, Garrett Wilson and Cooper have either scored a touchdown or gone over 100 receiving yards against Houston.

Good buy: Dalton Schultz ($5,900 on FanDuel, $4,400 on DraftKings)

Browns safety Grant Delpit (groin) is out for this game, and he's missed the past four games after originally getting hurt in Week 14 against Jacksonville. Since Week 14, Cleveland has allowed four touchdowns to tight ends, and Schultz had eight catches for 61 yards on 11 targets against the Browns in Week 16. Schultz is one of my favorite tight end plays in the Wild Card round.

Bad buy: Jerome Ford ($6,800 on FanDuel, $5,500 on DraftKings)

Ford and Kareem Hunt each scored touchdowns against the Texans in Week 16, but both combined for 22 carries for 36 yards and three catches for 3 yards on six targets. Houston's run defense has been tough all season, and the Texans should be able to keep Ford in check this week. If he doesn't find the end zone again then he could have minimal production in this matchup.

Bad buy: Devin Singletary ($6,300 on FanDuel, $5,700 on DraftKings)

Singletary has been Houston's best running back in the second half of the season, but his worst game in his past five outings was against Cleveland in Week 16. He was held to nine carries for 44 yards and three catches for 19 yards on three targets, and I don't expect him to perform much better in the rematch. Now, C.J. Stroud didn't play in that matchup due to a concussion, so hopefully his presence helps Singletary against the Browns. That said, there are other running backs I would prefer to use in the Wild Card round.

Browns prop: Jerome Ford over 16.5 receiving yards (-114). Ford has at least 26 receiving yards in two games in a row and in four of his past six games.

Texans prop: C.J. Stroud over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+120). Stroud has at least two passing touchdowns in five of seven home games this season, and the Browns have allowed a quarterback to throw at least two touchdown passes in four of their past six games, including Davis Mills in Week 16 when Stroud was out with a concussion.

Miami at Kansas City

Good buy: Patrick Mahomes ($8,000 on FanDuel, $7,100 on DraftKings)

The weather at Kansas City sounds awful since the temperature is expected to be around 3 degrees with a wind chill approaching -30, according to the National Weather Service. Good luck to the Dolphins because if that projection holds up then this will become the coldest game that Miami has ever played in. The Dolphins are also extremely beat up on defense with Bradley Chubb (ACL), Andrew Van Ginkel (foot) and Jerome Baker (wrist) placed on injured reserve just Jan. 6. Xavien Howard (foot) is also out this week, and safeties DeShon Elliott (calf) and Jevon Holland (knee) are questionable after not practicing all week. It all adds up to potentially a good day for Mahomes, Isiah Pacheco, Rashee Rice and Travis Kelce, and all of them are worth using in the Wild Card round.

Good buy: De'Von Achane ($7,400 on FanDuel, $6,800 on DraftKings)

Achane is healthy after dealing with a toe injury in practice, but Raheem Mostert (knee) is questionable after being limited in practice all week. He also missed the past two games, and Achane should be looking at a hefty workload at Kansas City, even if Mostert is active. Achane has 24 carries for 163 yards and a touchdown and five catches for 35 yards and a touchdown on six targets in two games without Mostert, and Achane should be Miami's best weapon in the bad weather. He's the only Dolphins player I trust in the Wild Card round.

Bad buy: Tua Tagovailoa ($7,000 on FanDuel, $7,000 on DraftKings)

Tagovailoa is 0-4 in any game where the kickoff temperature is below 45 degrees, and he has four touchdowns and five turnovers in those contests. He also has five touchdowns and four interceptions in his past five outings overall, and he struggled against Kansas City in Germany in Week 9 with just 193 passing yards and one touchdown. Jaylen Waddle (ankle) could return from missing the last two games, but he likely isn't at 100 percent, which is just another strike against Tagovailoa in this weather.

Bad buy: Tyreek Hill ($9,400 on FanDuel, $8,700 on DraftKings)

I don't think Hill is going to be terrible this week, but he might not be worth his price tag since he's the second-most expensive player on the slate for both sites. Hill only has one touchdown in his past four games, and he hasn't been over 100 receiving yards since Week 13. Now, this is his first game back at Kansas City since being traded to Miami in 2022, but he played the Chiefs in Germany in Week 9 and was limited to eight catches for 62 yards on 10 targets. L'Jarius Sneed will make things tough on Hill, and it's hard to justify rostering him at his cost.

Dolphins prop: Tua Tagovailoa under 231.5 passing yards (-114). Tagovailoa has passed for 224 yards or fewer in two of his past four games, and he only threw for 193 yards against the Chiefs in Germany in Week 9.

Chiefs prop: Isiah Pacheco over 3.5 receptions (+116). Pacheco has at least four catches in three of his past four games and at least four targets in four games in a row.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo

Good buy: Dalton Kincaid ($6,000 on FanDuel, $4,600 on DraftKings)

Kincaid has gotten back involved in the offense over the past two weeks with 15 targets for 11 catches and 171 yards, and hopefully that continues against the Steelers. With Gabe Davis (knee) out for this game, Kincaid should remain a primary target for Josh Allen. Pittsburgh safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) and Damontae Kazee (suspension) should return this week, which is a negative for Kincaid, but the Steelers will be without standout pass rusher T.J. Watt (knee), which is a positive for all the Bills. With Davis out, I expect Kincaid to play well in the Wild Card round.

Good buy: Khalil Shakir ($5,800 on FanDuel, $3,400 on DraftKings)

Like Dalton Kincaid, I expect Shakir to play well in the Wild Card round with Gabe Davis (knee) out against the Steelers. Davis was injured in Week 18 at Miami, and Shakir had six catches for 105 yards on six targets. He had one other game with six targets this season, which was Week 8 against Tampa Bay, and he finished with six receptions for 92 yards. Shakir, in a bigger role, could be exceptional in this matchup, especially at his price.

Good buy: Jaylen Warren ($5,600 on FanDuel, $5,100 on DraftKings)

The Steelers have the potential to be chasing points in this matchup on the road since the Bills are heavy favorites, and Warren has the chance to be heavily involved in the passing game. That's been the case for the past five games since Warren has at least four receptions in each outing, with 23 total catches over that span, on 26 targets. Buffalo was tied for 10th in the NFL in receptions allowed to running backs with 85, and Warren should be a key weapon for Mason Rudolph this week.

Bad buy: George Pickens ($6,600 on FanDuel, $5,200 on DraftKings)

The Bills have allowed one receiver to score a touchdown in their past four games, and Buffalo should be able to limit Pickens in this matchup. He's coming off a terrible performance in Week 18 at Baltimore with no targets, but prior to that he had done well with Mason Rudolph with 11 catches for 326 yards and two touchdowns on 15 targets in their first two games together. Given the matchup, I'm not expecting Pickens to perform at a high level in the Wild Card round.

Bad buy: Najee Harris ($6,500 on FanDuel, $5,400 on DraftKings)

The Bills have allowed a running back to score a rushing touchdown in each of the past two games against Ezekiel Elliott and De'Von Achane, which bodes well for Harris. He has four rushing touchdowns in his past three games. But if he doesn't score then he could be awful, and he went three games without a touchdown from Weeks 13-15. Now, the good thing for Harris was he caught five passes for 21 yards on five targets in Week 18 at Baltimore. But it's hard to count on that since he didn't have a target in three games from Weeks 15-17. I'm worried about Harris' Fantasy production if he doesn't score in this game.

Steelers prop: Jaylen Warren over 3.5 receptions (+116). Warren has at least four catches in five games in a row and 23 total receptions on 26 targets over that span.

Bills prop: Josh Allen over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+128). Allen only has one game in his past five outings with multiple passing touchdowns, but I like his chances to do it this week against the Steelers with T.J. Watt (knee) out.

Green Bay at Dallas

Good buy: Brandin Cooks ($6,500 on FanDuel, $4,900 on DraftKings)

Cooks has scored a touchdown in three games in a row coming into this matchup with the Packers, and two of them have come on the road. Most of his scoring this season has been at home, and he's found the end zone in five of his past six games in Dallas (he has eight touchdowns overall). Cooks also has consecutive games with eight targets, and Dak Prescott is starting to rely on him more, which is great. He's one of my favorite plays on either site for Wild Card weekend.

Good buy: Bo Melton ($5,100 on FanDuel, $5,300 on DraftKings)

We'll see which of the Packers injured receivers can play this week, but as of Thursday, Christian Watson (hamstring) and Romeo Doubs (chest) were listed as limited in practice. Watson is the one to watch, and he's been out for the past five games. In his absence, Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks have stepped up, and both are worth using on either site for this matchup at Dallas. But I like Melton at his price, and he's done well in the past two games against Minnesota and Chicago with 11 catches for 167 yards and a touchdown on 16 targets. He has at least six targets in three games in a row, and Jordan Love should rely on Melton once again this week, especially if Watson and/or Doubs can't play.

Bad buy: Tony Pollard ($7,800 on FanDuel, $6,100 on DraftKings)

As expected, Pollard did well against Washington in Week 18 with 17 carries for 70 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 16 yards on two targets. He scored for the first time since Week 13, and the Commanders game was the first time he topped 60 total yards since Week 14. It's tough to trust Pollard against the Packers, who have linebacker De'Vondre Campbell back and have limited their past three opponents (Chuba Hubbard, Ty Chandler and Khalil Herbert) to 43 rushing yards or less, with one touchdown. Pollard is better than that trio, but he's still not someone I want to roster in the Wild Card round.

Bad buy: Aaron Jones ($7,000 on FanDuel, $6,300 on DraftKings)

I want to like Jones this week based on his recent level of play. He has three games in a row with at least 20 carries and 111 rushing yards, and he has at least four catches in two of his past four outings. But this matchup with the Cowboys is tough, especially with run-stuffer Johnathan Hankins back in action. No running back has topped 65 rushing yards against Dallas in the past three games in matchups against Raheem Mostert, De'Von Achane, Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery and Brian Robinson Jr., and only Montgomery scored a rushing touchdown (Mostert and Robinson caught touchdowns). Jones could be fine if he finds the end zone, but he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 9. We'll see if Jones can stay hot in this matchup on the road, but I can't roster him given how well Dallas played against opposing running backs of late.

Packers prop: Jayden Reed over 4.5 receptions (+116). Reed has at least six catches in three of his past four games.

Cowboys prop: Tony Pollard under 2.5 receptions (+116). Pollard has two catches or fewer in four games in a row.

Los Angeles at Detroit

Good buy: Matthew Stafford ($7,400 on FanDuel, $6,500 on DraftKings)

The revenge game narrative is definitely in play this week as Stafford is returning to Detroit for the first time as a member of the Rams. He played the Lions in Los Angeles in 2021 and went off for 334 yards and three touchdowns, and we'll see if he can do that again in this Wild Card matchup. Stafford has passed for at least 317 yards in two games in a row, and he has at least two touchdowns in five of his past six outings. Detroit is No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, so this should be a big week for Stafford in his return to the place where his NFL career started.

Good buy: Jared Goff ($7,700 on FanDuel, $6,200 on DraftKings)

Goff might not have Sam LaPorta (knee) this week, which isn't ideal, but that might make him less rostered in the Wild Card round. I still like the matchup for him since the Rams are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and Goff has played much better at home this season. This is also a revenge game for Goff, who started his career with the Rams, but he didn't play well against them in their previous meeting in 2021 in Los Angeles with 268 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He'll do better this week, and I plan to have him in several of my lineups.

Good buy: Demarcus Robinson ($6,300 on FanDuel, $3,600 on DraftKings)

Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp are going to be popular plays this week, understandably so, and this is a great matchup since the Lions are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing wide receivers. But Robinson should also take advantage of this matchup, and he's been fantastic with Matthew Stafford of late. In his past five games with Stafford, Robinson has four touchdowns and two games in a row with six catches for at least 82 yards. He also has three games over that span with at least six targets. If you don't want to pay up for Nacua or Kupp but want a piece of this Rams passing game then Robinson is your best option, and he should perform well.

Good buy: Josh Reynolds ($5,500 on FanDuel, $3,800 on DraftKings)

Sam LaPorta (knee) could be out this week, which means the Lions will have to get creative to replace one of their top pass catchers. Amon-Ra St. Brown should have the chance for a big game against the Rams, who are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing wide receivers, and Jameson Williams will get some opportunities to make plays down the field. I'd love to see Jahmyr Gibbs be heavily involved in the passing game, and Brock Wright is the next man up at tight end. But Reynolds might benefit the most if LaPorta is out, and Reynolds just had five catches for 44 yards on seven targets in Week 18 against Minnesota when LaPorta got hurt. Given his price and matchup, Reynolds is a good flier to use on both sites this weekend.

Bad buy: Kyren Williams ($9,000 on FanDuel, $7,300 on DraftKings)

I hate to bet against Williams. He's been exceptional this season, and we recently named him the 2023 Fantasy MVP. He comes into this game at Detroit with either 100 total yards or a touchdown in six games in a row, and he scored five touchdowns in his past three games. But he's the most expensive running back on the slate on both sites, and the Lions are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs this season. Only one running back has scored against Detroit in the past five games, and no running back has topped 90 total yards over that span. For Williams to justify his price, he has to be a dominant Fantasy running back, and I don't expect that to happen against the Lions. It's hard to avoid Williams, but it might be the right move at his cost in this matchup.

Bad buy: David Montgomery ($7,600 on FanDuel, $6,200 on DraftKings)

Montgomery has scored a touchdown in three games in a row, and there's only been three times this season where Montgomery has failed to score. That's a plus. But he hasn't caught a pass in the past two games against Dallas and Minnesota, and this matchup with the Rams is brutal. The Rams are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Elijah Mitchell in a meaningless Week 18 game is the lone running back to score against Los Angeles on the ground since Week 9. The Rams have allowed just seven total touchdowns to running backs all season, and I don't have high expectations for Montgomery this week, which is why he's listed here.

Rams prop: Demarcus Robinson over 3.5 receptions (+104). Robinson has six catches in each of his past two games with Matthew Stafford on the field.

Lions prop: Jahmyr Gibbs over 3.5 receptions (+102). Gibbs has only topped four receptions once in his past six games, but if Sam LaPorta (knee) is out then I expect Gibbs to be used more in the passing game against the Rams.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay

Good buy: Rachaad White ($7,700 on FanDuel, $6,900 on DraftKings)

White is worth paying up for given his matchup with the Eagles. Philadelphia's run defense has fallen apart down the stretch, and the Eagles have allowed nine touchdowns to running backs in their past six games. White struggled against Philadelphia in Week 3 with 14 carries for 38 yards and three catches for 24 yards on three targets, but he's played much better since then. White comes into Wild Card weekend with either a touchdown or at least 100 total yards in nine of his past 11 games.

Good buy: Chris Godwin ($6,900 on FanDuel, $6,200 on DraftKings)

Godwin didn't have a good game against the Eagles in Week 3 with three catches for 32 yards on five targets, but I'll take my chances with him in the rematch. He has at least six catches and 78 receiving yards in three of his past four games, and he has at least seven targets in four of his past five outings. Philadelphia allows the most Fantasy points to opposing wide receivers for the season, and Godwin and Mike Evans should each have the chance for a big stat line in this matchup at home on Monday night.

Good buy: Baker Mayfield ($7,200 on FanDuel, $5,800 on DraftKings)

Mayfield is limping into this game against the Eagles with a bad ankle, which is something to monitor, but he should play and hopefully be close to 100 percent. It's a great matchup since Philadelphia is No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and the Eagles have allowed the second-most passing touchdowns this season with 35, which is just four behind the Commanders. Mayfield has at least two touchdown passes in four of his past five games, including two outings with at least 309 passing yards over that span, and it's easy to stack him with Mike Evans or Chris Godwin in this matchup at home.

Good buy: De'Vonta Smith ($7,200 on FanDuel, $6,700 on DraftKings)

Smith got in a full practice Thursday after missing Week 18 at the Giants with an injured ankle, and he expects to play at Tampa Bay on Monday night. We'll see if A.J. Brown (knee) can play also, and he missed practice Thursday. Smith didn't do much at Tampa Bay in Week 3 with four catches for 28 yards on five targets, but he could be awesome if Brown is out. The same goes for Dallas Goedert, who would be worth playing on both sites if Brown can't go. This is a fantastic matchup since the Buccaneers are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing wide receivers, and Smith has scored a touchdown in three of his past five healthy games.

Bad buy: D'Andre Swift ($6,900 on FanDuel, $6,000 on DraftKings)

Swift didn't play in Week 18 at the Giants with an illness, but he's fine for this Wild Card matchup at Tampa Bay. It's been a tough stretch for Swift to close the regular season with one touchdown since Week 11 and just three catches on four targets in his past four games. Now, Swift was unbelievable at Tampa Bay in Week 3 with 16 carries for 130 yards and one catch for 8 yards on two targets, but that will likely be hard to replicate. The Buccaneers finished the season No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and no running back has scored against Tampa Bay in the past four games, including matchups with Aaron Jones, Travis Etienne and Alvin Kamara. For the season, the Buccaneers have allowed just seven total touchdowns to running backs, and Swift is too tough to trust in this matchup.

Buccaneers prop: Rachaad White over 63.5 rushing yards (-114). White has rushed for at least 75 yards in five of his past seven games, and the Eagles have allowed three running backs to gain at least 80 rushing yards in their past four outings.