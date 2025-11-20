jamarr-chase.jpg
The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real time.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in Non-PPR leagues, and you can find our PPR cheat sheet.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Buffalo Bills
@
Houston Texans
Thu, Nov 20 at 8:15 pm ET •
HOU +5.5, O/U 43.5
BillsRTG (MAX 10)TexansRTG (MAX 10)
Josh Allen8.9Davis Mills5.0
James Cook8.12Woody Marks6.22
Ty Johnson2.3Nick Chubb2.15
Khalil Shakir5.82Nico Collins8.1
Tyrell Shavers2.1Jayden Higgins4.34
Dawson Knox3.0Jaylin Noel2.3
Bills DST 7.1Christian Kirk1.7


Dalton Schultz5.3


Texans DST 7.0
New York Jets
@
Baltimore Ravens
Sun, Nov 23 at 1:00 pm ET •
BAL -13.5, O/U 44.5
JetsRTG (MAX 10)RavensRTG (MAX 10)
Tyrod Taylor3.7Lamar Jackson7.3
Breece Hall6.95Derrick Henry8.15
John Metchie III3.32Keaton Mitchell2.35
Adonai Mitchell2.5Zay Flowers6.28
Mason Taylor3.98Mark Andrews5.6
Jets DST 2.3Ravens DST 8.7
Pittsburgh Steelers
@
Chicago Bears
Sun, Nov 23 at 1:00 pm ET •
CHI -2.5, O/U 45.5
SteelersRTG (MAX 10)BearsRTG (MAX 10)
Mason Rudolph3.8Caleb Williams6.5
Kenneth Gainwell6.2D'Andre Swift6.85
Kaleb Johnson1.3Kyle Monangai4.5
DK Metcalf5.92Rome Odunze6.52
Roman Wilson3.25DJ Moore4.42
Calvin Austin III2.9Luther Burden III4.12
Pat Freiermuth3.32Colston Loveland4.02
Jonnu Smith2.55Bears DST 6.6
Steelers DST 6.4

New England Patriots
@
Cincinnati Bengals
Sun, Nov 23 at 1:00 pm ET •
CIN +6.5, O/U 50.5
PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)BengalsRTG (MAX 10)
Drake Maye8.8Joe Flacco6.7
TreVeyon Henderson7.0Chase Brown6.9
Rhamondre Stevenson4.8Tee Higgins8.48
Stefon Diggs6.48Andrei Iosivas4.98
Kayshon Boutte5.95Noah Fant4.32
Demario Douglas2.28Bengals DST 2.1
Hunter Henry4.22

Patriots DST 7.4

New York Giants
@
Detroit Lions
Sun, Nov 23 at 1:00 pm ET •
DET -10.5, O/U 50
GiantsRTG (MAX 10)LionsRTG (MAX 10)
Jameis Winston4.6Jared Goff8.3
Tyrone Tracy Jr.4.62Jahmyr Gibbs8.95
Devin Singletary4.55David Montgomery6.12
Wan'Dale Robinson5.5Amon-Ra St. Brown8.2
Isaiah Hodgins2.4Jameson Williams7.05
Theo Johnson4.45Brock Wright3.15
Giants DST 2.2Lions DST 8.6
Minnesota Vikings
@
Green Bay Packers
Sun, Nov 23 at 1:00 pm ET •
GB -6.5, O/U 41.5
VikingsRTG (MAX 10)PackersRTG (MAX 10)
J.J. McCarthy4.7Jordan Love6.4
Aaron Jones6.25Emanuel Wilson6.4
Jordan Mason4.05Chris Brooks2.32
Justin Jefferson7.2Romeo Doubs6.16
Jordan Addison5.72Christian Watson6.14
T.J. Hockenson4.18Matthew Golden2.5
Vikings DST 5.3Packers DST 7.2
Indianapolis Colts
@
Kansas City Chiefs
Sun, Nov 23 at 1:00 pm ET •
KC -3.5, O/U 50.5
ColtsRTG (MAX 10)ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)
Daniel Jones5.8Patrick Mahomes7.2
Jonathan Taylor8.85Kareem Hunt5.2
Michael Pittman6.35Isiah Pacheco3.6
Alec Pierce6.02Rashee Rice8.3
Josh Downs4.95Xavier Worthy4.58
Tyler Warren6.65Marquise Brown3.4
Colts DST 5.4Travis Kelce6.45


Chiefs DST 6.5
Seattle Seahawks
@
Tennessee Titans
Sun, Nov 23 at 1:00 pm ET •
TEN +13.5, O/U 40.5
SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)TitansRTG (MAX 10)
Sam Darnold6.6Cam Ward2.8
Kenneth Walker III6.3Tyjae Spears4.12
Zach Charbonnet4.36Tony Pollard3.55
Jaxon Smith-Njigba8.8Elic Ayomanor3.3
Rashid Shaheed4.4Chigoziem Okonkwo3.2
Cooper Kupp3.28Titans DST 2.4
AJ Barner3.45

Seahawks DST 9.8

Jacksonville Jaguars
@
Arizona Cardinals
Sun, Nov 23 at 4:05 pm ET •
ARI +3, O/U 47.5
JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)
Trevor Lawrence5.9Jacoby Brissett7.9
Travis Etienne7.22Zonovan Knight5.15
Bhayshul Tuten4.48Michael Carter2.22
LeQuint Allen2.0Michael Wilson6.7
Jakobi Meyers5.68Greg Dortch4.52
Parker Washington4.6Trey McBride8.08
Jaguars DST 6.3Cardinals DST 3.8
Cleveland Browns
@
Las Vegas Raiders
Sun, Nov 23 at 4:05 pm ET •
LV -4, O/U 36.5
BrownsRTG (MAX 10)RaidersRTG (MAX 10)
Shedeur Sanders1.8Geno Smith3.6
Quinshon Judkins6.1Ashton Jeanty6.92
Jerry Jeudy4.16Tre Tucker4.88
Cedric Tillman3.38Tyler Lockett3.35
Harold Fannin Jr.4.44Brock Bowers8.02
David Njoku4.14Raiders DST 6.7
Browns DST 7.6

Philadelphia Eagles
@
Dallas Cowboys
Sun, Nov 23 at 4:25 pm ET •
DAL +3, O/U 47.5
EaglesRTG (MAX 10)CowboysRTG (MAX 10)
Jalen Hurts6.8Dak Prescott6.9
Saquon Barkley8.0Javonte Williams6.98
DeVonta Smith6.62CeeDee Lamb8.45
A.J. Brown6.18George Pickens7.15
Dallas Goedert5.28Jake Ferguson5.8
Eagles DST 7.5Cowboys DST 6.2
Atlanta Falcons
@
New Orleans Saints
Sun, Nov 23 at 4:25 pm ET •
NO -1.5, O/U 39.5
FalconsRTG (MAX 10)SaintsRTG (MAX 10)
Kirk Cousins3.2Tyler Shough4.9
Bijan Robinson8.9Alvin Kamara5.35
Tyler Allgeier4.3Chris Olave7.12
Darnell Mooney4.2Juwan Johnson5.88
Kyle Pitts4.38Saints DST 6.0
Falcons DST 5.8

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
@
Los Angeles Rams
Sun, Nov 23 at 8:20 pm ET •
LAR -6.5, O/U 49.5
BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)RamsRTG (MAX 10)
Baker Mayfield7.7Matthew Stafford8.5
Sean Tucker5.0Kyren Williams7.18
Rachaad White4.0Blake Corum2.55
Emeka Egbuka7.65Puka Nacua8.42
Tez Johnson5.9Davante Adams7.6
Sterling Shepard3.35Colby Parkinson3.2
Cade Otton5.78Terrance Ferguson2.35
Buccaneers DST 4.6Rams DST 5.7
Carolina Panthers
@
San Francisco 49ers
Mon, Nov 24 at 8:15 pm ET •
SF -7, O/U 49.5
PanthersRTG (MAX 10)49ersRTG (MAX 10)
Bryce Young6.0Brock Purdy7.5
Rico Dowdle8.5Christian McCaffrey9.5
Tetairoa McMillan6.68Brian Robinson Jr.2.5
Jalen Coker3.35Jauan Jennings6.08
Panthers DST 4.2Ricky Pearsall6.05


George Kittle7.1


49ers DST 5.0