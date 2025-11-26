jamarr-chase.jpg
The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real time.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in Non-PPR leagues, and you can find our PPR cheat sheet.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Green Bay Packers
@
Detroit Lions
Thu, Nov 27 at 1:00 pm ET •
DET -2.5, O/U 48.5
PackersRTG (MAX 10)LionsRTG (MAX 10)
Jordan Love5.9Jared Goff6.8
Josh Jacobs7.55Jahmyr Gibbs9.25
Christian Watson5.88David Montgomery3.55
Romeo Doubs5.42Amon-Ra St. Brown7.8
Dontayvion Wicks4.0Jameson Williams6.2
Packers DST 6.2Lions DST 6.4
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Kansas City Chiefs
@
Dallas Cowboys
Thu, Nov 27 at 4:30 pm ET •
DAL +3.5, O/U 52.5
ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)CowboysRTG (MAX 10)
Patrick Mahomes8.5Dak Prescott8.4
Kareem Hunt5.38Javonte Williams6.9
Isiah Pacheco3.65George Pickens8.05
Rashee Rice8.08CeeDee Lamb7.75
Xavier Worthy5.04Jake Ferguson5.7
Marquise Brown3.25Cowboys DST 6.6
Travis Kelce6.58

Chiefs DST 6.0

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Cincinnati Bengals
@
Baltimore Ravens
Thu, Nov 27 at 8:20 pm ET •
BAL -7, O/U 51.5
BengalsRTG (MAX 10)RavensRTG (MAX 10)
Joe Burrow7.2Lamar Jackson7.4
Chase Brown7.34Derrick Henry9.2
Ja'Marr Chase8.9Zay Flowers6.25
Andrei Iosivas4.75Mark Andrews5.76
Mike Gesicki5.08Ravens DST 7.0
Bengals DST 1.2

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Chicago Bears
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Fri, Nov 28 at 3:00 pm ET •
PHI -7, O/U 44.5
BearsRTG (MAX 10)EaglesRTG (MAX 10)
Caleb Williams7.0Jalen Hurts9.1
D'Andre Swift6.12Saquon Barkley7.6
Kyle Monangai5.12DeVonta Smith7.12
Rome Odunze6.3A.J. Brown7.08
DJ Moore5.78Dallas Goedert4.95
Luther Burden III4.48Eagles DST 7.4
Colston Loveland4.8

Bears DST 5.6

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Los Angeles Rams
@
Carolina Panthers
Sun, Nov 30 at 1:00 pm ET •
CAR +10.5, O/U 45
RamsRTG (MAX 10)PanthersRTG (MAX 10)
Matthew Stafford9.5Bryce Young4.7
Kyren Williams7.36Rico Dowdle7.0
Blake Corum3.0Tetairoa McMillan6.28
Puka Nacua8.2Xavier Legette3.06
Davante Adams7.9Jalen Coker3.02
Colby Parkinson3.91Panthers DST 1.3
Rams DST 8.0

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
San Francisco 49ers
@
Cleveland Browns
Sun, Nov 30 at 1:00 pm ET •
CLE +4.5, O/U 36.5
49ersRTG (MAX 10)BrownsRTG (MAX 10)
Brock Purdy6.9Shedeur Sanders2.7
Christian McCaffrey9.4Quinshon Judkins6.32
Brian Robinson Jr.2.4Jerry Jeudy2.82
Jauan Jennings5.82Cedric Tillman2.58
Ricky Pearsall4.12Harold Fannin Jr.4.68
George Kittle7.32David Njoku2.85
49ers DST 7.6Browns DST 6.1
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Houston Texans
@
Indianapolis Colts
Sun, Nov 30 at 1:00 pm ET •
IND -4.5, O/U 44.5
TexansRTG (MAX 10)ColtsRTG (MAX 10)
C.J. Stroud5.8Daniel Jones5.7
Woody Marks5.55Jonathan Taylor9.1
Nico Collins7.28Michael Pittman6.1
Jayden Higgins5.45Alec Pierce5.58
Christian Kirk4.7Josh Downs4.92
Dalton Schultz5.16Tyler Warren6.4
Texans DST 8.4Colts DST 7.1
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New Orleans Saints
@
Miami Dolphins
Sun, Nov 30 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIA -5.5, O/U 42.5
SaintsRTG (MAX 10)DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)
Tyler Shough3.5Tua Tagovailoa6.0
Devin Neal4.88De'Von Achane9.3
Chris Olave7.1Jaylen Waddle7.5
Juwan Johnson5.98Malik Washington2.55
Taysom Hill4.69Darren Waller5.74
Saints DST 4.3Dolphins DST 7.2
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Atlanta Falcons
@
New York Jets
Sun, Nov 30 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYJ +2.5, O/U 39.5
FalconsRTG (MAX 10)JetsRTG (MAX 10)
Kirk Cousins4.5Tyrod Taylor3.0
Bijan Robinson8.25Breece Hall7.25
Tyler Allgeier3.85John Metchie III5.52
Darnell Mooney5.25Adonai Mitchell4.1
Kyle Pitts4.25Mason Taylor2.95
Falcons DST 8.3Jets DST 4.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Arizona Cardinals
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sun, Nov 30 at 1:00 pm ET •
TB -2.5, O/U 43.5
CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)
Jacoby Brissett7.7Teddy Bridgewater3.4
Zonovan Knight5.2Bucky Irving5.96
Michael Carter3.48Rachaad White3.38
Michael Wilson7.05Sean Tucker2.9
Greg Dortch5.5Emeka Egbuka7.2
Trey McBride8.0Tez Johnson4.98
Cardinals DST 5.5Chris Godwin4.65


Cade Otton5.06
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Jacksonville Jaguars
@
Tennessee Titans
Sun, Nov 30 at 1:00 pm ET •
TEN +6.5, O/U 41.5
JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)TitansRTG (MAX 10)
Trevor Lawrence6.2Cam Ward5.5
Travis Etienne7.52Tyjae Spears3.78
Bhayshul Tuten2.52Tony Pollard3.45
Parker Washington6.08Chimere Dike5.35
Jakobi Meyers6.05Chigoziem Okonkwo3.9
Brenton Strange5.68Gunnar Helm2.98
Jaguars DST 8.1Titans DST 5.7
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Minnesota Vikings
@
Seattle Seahawks
Sun, Nov 30 at 4:05 pm ET •
SEA -11.5, O/U 41
VikingsRTG (MAX 10)SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)
Max Brosmer3.1Sam Darnold6.6
Aaron Jones5.72Kenneth Walker III6.65
Jordan Mason2.45Zach Charbonnet4.58
Justin Jefferson6.52Jaxon Smith-Njigba8.8
Jordan Addison4.9Rashid Shaheed3.04
T.J. Hockenson3.52Cooper Kupp2.52
Vikings DST 4.1AJ Barner3.3


Seahawks DST 9.2
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Las Vegas Raiders
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Sun, Nov 30 at 4:25 pm ET •
LAC -9.5, O/U 40.5
RaidersRTG (MAX 10)ChargersRTG (MAX 10)
Geno Smith2.1Justin Herbert7.1
Ashton Jeanty6.95Kimani Vidal6.02
Tre Tucker5.0Ladd McConkey7.18
Tyler Lockett2.6Quentin Johnston5.02
Brock Bowers7.3Keenan Allen4.72
Raiders DST 3.7Oronde Gadsden II5.9


Chargers DST 8.9
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Buffalo Bills
@
Pittsburgh Steelers
Sun, Nov 30 at 4:25 pm ET •
PIT +3.5, O/U 47
BillsRTG (MAX 10)SteelersRTG (MAX 10)
Josh Allen9.0Aaron Rodgers5.4
James Cook8.45Jaylen Warren6.42
Khalil Shakir6.22Kenneth Gainwell5.18
Dawson Knox2.88DK Metcalf5.48
Bills DST 6.3Calvin Austin III2.5


Pat Freiermuth2.5


Steelers DST 6.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Denver Broncos
@
Washington Commanders
Sun, Nov 30 at 8:20 pm ET •
WAS +5.5, O/U 43.5
BroncosRTG (MAX 10)CommandersRTG (MAX 10)
Bo Nix6.7Marcus Mariota5.1
RJ Harvey5.85Chris Rodriguez Jr.4.4
Jaleel McLaughlin3.8Jacory Croskey-Merritt2.58
Troy Franklin6.35Deebo Samuel6.45
Courtland Sutton5.92Zach Ertz4.6
Evan Engram3.1Commanders DST 3.8
Broncos DST 9.5

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New York Giants
@
New England Patriots
Mon, Dec 1 at 8:15 pm ET •
NE -7.5, O/U 46.5
GiantsRTG (MAX 10)PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)
Jaxson Dart7.3Drake Maye7.5
Tyrone Tracy Jr.5.95TreVeyon Henderson6.62
Devin Singletary4.05Rhamondre Stevenson3.6
Wan'Dale Robinson6.38Stefon Diggs6.5
Darius Slayton4.85Kayshon Boutte5.1
Isaiah Hodgins3.5Mack Hollins3.4
Theo Johnson4.82Demario Douglas2.75
Giants DST 3.6Hunter Henry4.78


Patriots DST 7.3