We know that non-PPR leagues aren't as popular as they once were, but there are plenty of you who still play in this format. And even though we focus a lot of our attention on PPR and 0.5-PPR leagues, we don't want you to feel neglected.

On Tuesday, during our live stream on YouTube, we held a 12-team, non-PPR mock draft. As you would expect, running backs played a prominent role in the first round, with eight of the first 12 picks being devoted to that position. The only non-running backs were Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Travis Kelce and Cooper Kupp.

However, Jefferson was the No. 1 overall pick, and Chase went at No. 4. I had the No. 2 overall pick, and I was planning to select Bijan Robinson. Instead, I ended up with Christian McCaffrey, which was a nice surprise since he's my top player in this format.

We actually didn't have anyone start their team with a RB-RB approach, and the only running backs selected in the second round were Jonathan Taylor and Rhamondre Stevenson. Taylor would likely be a first-round pick along with McCaffrey, Robinson, Austin Ekeler, Nick Chubb, Saquon Barkley, Tony Pollard, Josh Jacobs and Derrick Henry if there weren't questions about his contract and potential ankle injury. If he's ready for Week 1, Taylor will be a steal at No. 16 overall.

We also saw three quarterbacks get selected in Round 2 with Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts. I drafted Hurts, and this was the earliest I took a quarterback in a one-quarterback league. I wanted to try a different build in this format, and I like the way it worked out.

Picking at the end of Round 2, there were four players I was comfortable drafting on the board with Hurts, Garrett Wilson, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Mark Andrews. After drafting Hurts, I ended up with St. Brown in Round 3, and he was the receiver I wanted the most.

I didn't expect to only have one running back through Round 3, but I also drafted Jerry Jeudy in Round 4. He was my top player on the board, and I didn't want to reach for a running back at that spot.

In Round 5, I drafted Kenneth Walker III for the first time this season. I like him in this spot in a non-PPR league, even though he's dealing with a groin injury, and I wanted to see if I could draft Zach Charbonnet later at a good value.

Round 6 and Round 7 brought two of my favorite picks with James Cook and Dallas Goedert. I love Cook as my No. 3 running back/flex since he should be the best running back for the Bills this year, and Goedert was an incredible value as the No. 7 tight end off the board. The unintentional Hurts-Goedert stack could also pay off in a big way.

I ended up with Charbonnet at the end of Round 8, and I like the way this worked out. Hopefully, one of Walker or Charbonnet will be a star in Seattle's backfield, and I didn't have to reach for either one.

The rest of my roster includes Tank Bigsby at running back and Treylon Burks, Romeo Doubs, Tyler Boyd, Allen Lazard and Darnell Mooney at receiver. I love my quarterback, tight end, running back corps and top two receivers. The weakness could be Burks as the No. 3 receiver, but I still expect him to perform well even though he's now playing second fiddle to DeAndre Hopkins.

And, if Burks falters, hopefully one of my bench receivers will step up, which is why I drafted one with each of my final four picks. I'm excited about this roster, especially in a non-PPR league.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Daniel Schneier, Senior Fantasy Editor
2. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
3. Rob Thomas, FFT Facebook Moderator
4. Joe Pisapia, FantasyPros
5. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
6. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host
7. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
8. Joey Wright, Footballguys
9. Thomas Shafer, FFT Podcast Producer
10. Jake Grogins, FFT Intern
11. Jack Capotorto, FFT HQ Producer
12. Casey Symonds, FFT Open Moderator

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Daniel Schneier J. Jefferson WR MIN
2 Jamey Eisenberg C. McCaffrey RB SF
3 Rob Thomas B. Robinson RB ATL
4 Joe Pisapia J. Chase WR CIN
5 Heath Cummings A. Ekeler RB LAC
6 Adam Aizer N. Chubb RB CLE
7 Meron Berkson S. Barkley RB NYG
8 Joey Wright T. Pollard RB DAL
9 Thomas Shafer T. Kelce TE KC
10 Jake Grogins J. Jacobs RB LV
11 Jack Capotorto D. Henry RB TEN
12 Casey Symonds C. Kupp WR LAR
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Casey Symonds S. Diggs WR BUF
14 Jack Capotorto T. Hill WR MIA
15 Jake Grogins A. Brown WR PHI
16 Thomas Shafer J. Taylor RB IND
17 Joey Wright C. Lamb WR DAL
18 Meron Berkson D. Adams WR LV
19 Adam Aizer P. Mahomes QB KC
20 Heath Cummings J. Allen QB BUF
21 Joe Pisapia R. Stevenson RB NE
22 Rob Thomas J. Waddle WR MIA
23 Jamey Eisenberg J. Hurts QB PHI
24 Daniel Schneier G. Wilson WR NYJ
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Daniel Schneier J. Mixon RB CIN
26 Jamey Eisenberg A. St. Brown WR DET
27 Rob Thomas M. Andrews TE BAL
28 Joe Pisapia N. Harris RB PIT
29 Heath Cummings M. Sanders RB CAR
30 Adam Aizer T. Higgins WR CIN
31 Meron Berkson T. Etienne RB JAC
32 Joey Wright J. Gibbs RB DET
33 Thomas Shafer L. Jackson QB BAL
34 Jake Grogins C. Olave WR NO
35 Jack Capotorto A. Mattison RB MIN
36 Casey Symonds B. Hall RB NYJ
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Casey Symonds D. Smith WR PHI
38 Jack Capotorto D. Pierce RB HOU
39 Jake Grogins A. Jones RB GB
40 Thomas Shafer J. Conner RB ARI
41 Joey Wright J. Dobbins RB BAL
42 Meron Berkson D. Samuel WR SF
43 Adam Aizer C. Ridley WR JAC
44 Heath Cummings C. Watson WR GB
45 Joe Pisapia J. Fields QB CHI
46 Rob Thomas J. Burrow QB CIN
47 Jamey Eisenberg J. Jeudy WR DEN
48 Daniel Schneier J. Herbert QB LAC
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Daniel Schneier A. Cooper WR CLE
50 Jamey Eisenberg K. Walker III RB SEA
51 Rob Thomas D. Metcalf WR SEA
52 Joe Pisapia C. Akers RB LAR
53 Heath Cummings D. Montgomery RB DET
54 Adam Aizer D. Hopkins WR TEN
55 Meron Berkson D. Waller TE NYG
56 Joey Wright D. Moore WR CHI
57 Thomas Shafer K. Allen WR LAC
58 Jake Grogins T. Lawrence QB JAC
59 Jack Capotorto K. Pitts TE ATL
60 Casey Symonds A. Kamara RB NO
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Casey Symonds D. London WR ATL
62 Jack Capotorto C. Godwin WR TB
63 Jake Grogins J. Williams RB DEN
64 Thomas Shafer T. McLaurin WR WAS
65 Joey Wright T. Hockenson TE MIN
66 Meron Berkson R. White RB TB
67 Adam Aizer A. Dillon RB GB
68 Heath Cummings C. Kirk WR JAC
69 Joe Pisapia G. Kittle TE SF
70 Rob Thomas B. Aiyuk WR SF
71 Jamey Eisenberg J. Cook RB BUF
72 Daniel Schneier I. Pacheco RB KC
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Daniel Schneier D. Swift RB PHI
74 Jamey Eisenberg D. Goedert TE PHI
75 Rob Thomas M. Williams WR LAC
76 Joe Pisapia Z. Flowers WR BAL
77 Heath Cummings J. Dotson WR WAS
78 Adam Aizer D. Cook RB MIN
79 Meron Berkson M. Brown WR ARI
80 Joey Wright T. Lockett WR SEA
81 Thomas Shafer J. Addison WR MIN
82 Jake Grogins M. Evans WR TB
83 Jack Capotorto D. Johnson WR PIT
84 Casey Symonds P. Freiermuth TE PIT
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Casey Symonds T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
86 Jack Capotorto G. Pickens WR PIT
87 Jake Grogins J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
88 Thomas Shafer M. Thomas WR NO
89 Joey Wright M. Pittman WR IND
90 Meron Berkson G. Davis WR BUF
91 Adam Aizer B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
92 Heath Cummings S. Perine RB DEN
93 Joe Pisapia S. Moore WR KC
94 Rob Thomas R. Penny RB PHI
95 Jamey Eisenberg Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
96 Daniel Schneier K. Herbert RB CHI
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Daniel Schneier B. Cooks WR DAL
98 Jamey Eisenberg T. Burks WR TEN
99 Rob Thomas A. Gibson RB WAS
100 Joe Pisapia E. Moore WR CLE
101 Heath Cummings D. Njoku TE CLE
102 Adam Aizer Q. Johnston WR LAC
103 Meron Berkson J. Smith-Schuster WR NE
104 Joey Wright D. Harris RB BUF
105 Thomas Shafer A. Richardson QB IND
106 Jake Grogins G. Dulcich TE DEN
107 Jack Capotorto J. Williams RB NO
108 Casey Symonds R. Bateman WR BAL
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Casey Symonds D. Watson QB CLE
110 Jack Capotorto D. Prescott QB DAL
111 Jake Grogins D. Schultz TE HOU
112 Thomas Shafer J. Williams WR DET
113 Joey Wright D. Achane RB MIA
114 Meron Berkson J. Wilson RB MIA
115 Adam Aizer E. Engram TE JAC
116 Heath Cummings N. Collins WR HOU
117 Joe Pisapia R. Johnson RB CHI
118 Rob Thomas E. Mitchell RB SF
119 Jamey Eisenberg T. Bigsby RB JAC
120 Daniel Schneier C. Sutton WR DEN
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Daniel Schneier D. Kincaid TE BUF
122 Jamey Eisenberg R. Doubs WR GB
123 Rob Thomas K. Toney WR KC
124 Joe Pisapia D. Chark WR CAR
125 Heath Cummings J. Mingo WR CAR
126 Adam Aizer T. Allgeier RB ATL
127 Meron Berkson R. Mostert RB MIA
128 Joey Wright D. Jones QB NYG
129 Thomas Shafer O. Beckham Jr. WR BAL
130 Jake Grogins J. Warren RB PIT
131 Jack Capotorto A. Thielen WR CAR
132 Casey Symonds T. Spears RB TEN
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Casey Symonds R. Rice WR KC
134 Jack Capotorto D. Singletary RB HOU
135 Jake Grogins K. Miller RB NO
136 Thomas Shafer Z. White RB LV
137 Joey Wright J. Goff QB DET
138 Meron Berkson K. Cousins QB MIN
139 Adam Aizer S. LaPorta TE DET
140 Heath Cummings D. Foreman RB CHI
141 Joe Pisapia E. Elliott RB DAL
142 Rob Thomas J. McKinnon RB KC
143 Jamey Eisenberg A. Lazard WR NYJ
144 Daniel Schneier J. Ross WR KC
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Daniel Schneier C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
146 Jamey Eisenberg T. Boyd WR CIN
147 Rob Thomas D. Peoples-Jones WR CLE
148 Joe Pisapia G. Smith QB SEA
149 Heath Cummings T. Hill TE NO
150 Adam Aizer A. Rodgers QB NYJ
151 Meron Berkson R. Wilson QB DEN
152 Joey Wright J. Metchie III WR HOU
153 Thomas Shafer I. Abanikanda RB NYJ
154 Jake Grogins H. Renfrow WR LV
155 Jack Capotorto K. Hunt RB CLE
156 Casey Symonds R. Moore WR ARI
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Casey Symonds C. Hubbard RB CAR
158 Jack Capotorto K. Murray QB ARI
159 Jake Grogins I. Hodgins WR NYG
160 Thomas Shafer G. Edwards RB BAL
161 Joey Wright R. Shaheed WR NO
162 Meron Berkson M. Stafford QB LAR
163 Adam Aizer J. Ford RB CLE
164 Heath Cummings C. Brown RB CIN
165 Joe Pisapia C. Okonkwo TE TEN
166 Rob Thomas C. Edmonds RB TB
167 Jamey Eisenberg D. Mooney WR CHI
168 Daniel Schneier V. Jefferson WR LAR
Team by Team
Daniel Schneier
Rd Pk Player
1 1 J. Jefferson WR MIN
2 24 G. Wilson WR NYJ
3 25 J. Mixon RB CIN
4 48 J. Herbert QB LAC
5 49 A. Cooper WR CLE
6 72 I. Pacheco RB KC
7 73 D. Swift RB PHI
8 96 K. Herbert RB CHI
9 97 B. Cooks WR DAL
10 120 C. Sutton WR DEN
11 121 D. Kincaid TE BUF
12 144 J. Ross WR KC
13 145 C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
14 168 V. Jefferson WR LAR
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 2 C. McCaffrey RB SF
2 23 J. Hurts QB PHI
3 26 A. St. Brown WR DET
4 47 J. Jeudy WR DEN
5 50 K. Walker III RB SEA
6 71 J. Cook RB BUF
7 74 D. Goedert TE PHI
8 95 Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
9 98 T. Burks WR TEN
10 119 T. Bigsby RB JAC
11 122 R. Doubs WR GB
12 143 A. Lazard WR NYJ
13 146 T. Boyd WR CIN
14 167 D. Mooney WR CHI
Rob Thomas
Rd Pk Player
1 3 B. Robinson RB ATL
2 22 J. Waddle WR MIA
3 27 M. Andrews TE BAL
4 46 J. Burrow QB CIN
5 51 D. Metcalf WR SEA
6 70 B. Aiyuk WR SF
7 75 M. Williams WR LAC
8 94 R. Penny RB PHI
9 99 A. Gibson RB WAS
10 118 E. Mitchell RB SF
11 123 K. Toney WR KC
12 142 J. McKinnon RB KC
13 147 D. Peoples-Jones WR CLE
14 166 C. Edmonds RB TB
Joe Pisapia
Rd Pk Player
1 4 J. Chase WR CIN
2 21 R. Stevenson RB NE
3 28 N. Harris RB PIT
4 45 J. Fields QB CHI
5 52 C. Akers RB LAR
6 69 G. Kittle TE SF
7 76 Z. Flowers WR BAL
8 93 S. Moore WR KC
9 100 E. Moore WR CLE
10 117 R. Johnson RB CHI
11 124 D. Chark WR CAR
12 141 E. Elliott RB DAL
13 148 G. Smith QB SEA
14 165 C. Okonkwo TE TEN
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 5 A. Ekeler RB LAC
2 20 J. Allen QB BUF
3 29 M. Sanders RB CAR
4 44 C. Watson WR GB
5 53 D. Montgomery RB DET
6 68 C. Kirk WR JAC
7 77 J. Dotson WR WAS
8 92 S. Perine RB DEN
9 101 D. Njoku TE CLE
10 116 N. Collins WR HOU
11 125 J. Mingo WR CAR
12 140 D. Foreman RB CHI
13 149 T. Hill TE NO
14 164 C. Brown RB CIN
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 6 N. Chubb RB CLE
2 19 P. Mahomes QB KC
3 30 T. Higgins WR CIN
4 43 C. Ridley WR JAC
5 54 D. Hopkins WR TEN
6 67 A. Dillon RB GB
7 78 D. Cook RB MIN
8 91 B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
9 102 Q. Johnston WR LAC
10 115 E. Engram TE JAC
11 126 T. Allgeier RB ATL
12 139 S. LaPorta TE DET
13 150 A. Rodgers QB NYJ
14 163 J. Ford RB CLE
Meron Berkson
Rd Pk Player
1 7 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 18 D. Adams WR LV
3 31 T. Etienne RB JAC
4 42 D. Samuel WR SF
5 55 D. Waller TE NYG
6 66 R. White RB TB
7 79 M. Brown WR ARI
8 90 G. Davis WR BUF
9 103 J. Smith-Schuster WR NE
10 114 J. Wilson RB MIA
11 127 R. Mostert RB MIA
12 138 K. Cousins QB MIN
13 151 R. Wilson QB DEN
14 162 M. Stafford QB LAR
Joey Wright
Rd Pk Player
1 8 T. Pollard RB DAL
2 17 C. Lamb WR DAL
3 32 J. Gibbs RB DET
4 41 J. Dobbins RB BAL
5 56 D. Moore WR CHI
6 65 T. Hockenson TE MIN
7 80 T. Lockett WR SEA
8 89 M. Pittman WR IND
9 104 D. Harris RB BUF
10 113 D. Achane RB MIA
11 128 D. Jones QB NYG
12 137 J. Goff QB DET
13 152 J. Metchie III WR HOU
14 161 R. Shaheed WR NO
Thomas Shafer
Rd Pk Player
1 9 T. Kelce TE KC
2 16 J. Taylor RB IND
3 33 L. Jackson QB BAL
4 40 J. Conner RB ARI
5 57 K. Allen WR LAC
6 64 T. McLaurin WR WAS
7 81 J. Addison WR MIN
8 88 M. Thomas WR NO
9 105 A. Richardson QB IND
10 112 J. Williams WR DET
11 129 O. Beckham Jr. WR BAL
12 136 Z. White RB LV
13 153 I. Abanikanda RB NYJ
14 160 G. Edwards RB BAL
Jake Grogins
Rd Pk Player
1 10 J. Jacobs RB LV
2 15 A. Brown WR PHI
3 34 C. Olave WR NO
4 39 A. Jones RB GB
5 58 T. Lawrence QB JAC
6 63 J. Williams RB DEN
7 82 M. Evans WR TB
8 87 J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
9 106 G. Dulcich TE DEN
10 111 D. Schultz TE HOU
11 130 J. Warren RB PIT
12 135 K. Miller RB NO
13 154 H. Renfrow WR LV
14 159 I. Hodgins WR NYG
Jack Capotorto
Rd Pk Player
1 11 D. Henry RB TEN
2 14 T. Hill WR MIA
3 35 A. Mattison RB MIN
4 38 D. Pierce RB HOU
5 59 K. Pitts TE ATL
6 62 C. Godwin WR TB
7 83 D. Johnson WR PIT
8 86 G. Pickens WR PIT
9 107 J. Williams RB NO
10 110 D. Prescott QB DAL
11 131 A. Thielen WR CAR
12 134 D. Singletary RB HOU
13 155 K. Hunt RB CLE
14 158 K. Murray QB ARI
Casey Symonds
Rd Pk Player
1 12 C. Kupp WR LAR
2 13 S. Diggs WR BUF
3 36 B. Hall RB NYJ
4 37 D. Smith WR PHI
5 60 A. Kamara RB NO
6 61 D. London WR ATL
7 84 P. Freiermuth TE PIT
8 85 T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
9 108 R. Bateman WR BAL
10 109 D. Watson QB CLE
11 132 T. Spears RB TEN
12 133 R. Rice WR KC
13 156 R. Moore WR ARI
14 157 C. Hubbard RB CAR