We know that non-PPR leagues aren't as popular as they once were, but there are plenty of you who still play in this format. And even though we focus a lot of our attention on PPR and 0.5-PPR leagues, we don't want you to feel neglected.

On Tuesday, during our live stream on YouTube, we held a 12-team, non-PPR mock draft. As you would expect, running backs played a prominent role in the first round, with eight of the first 12 picks being devoted to that position. The only non-running backs were Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Travis Kelce and Cooper Kupp.

However, Jefferson was the No. 1 overall pick, and Chase went at No. 4. I had the No. 2 overall pick, and I was planning to select Bijan Robinson. Instead, I ended up with Christian McCaffrey, which was a nice surprise since he's my top player in this format.

We actually didn't have anyone start their team with a RB-RB approach, and the only running backs selected in the second round were Jonathan Taylor and Rhamondre Stevenson. Taylor would likely be a first-round pick along with McCaffrey, Robinson, Austin Ekeler, Nick Chubb, Saquon Barkley, Tony Pollard, Josh Jacobs and Derrick Henry if there weren't questions about his contract and potential ankle injury. If he's ready for Week 1, Taylor will be a steal at No. 16 overall.

We also saw three quarterbacks get selected in Round 2 with Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts. I drafted Hurts, and this was the earliest I took a quarterback in a one-quarterback league. I wanted to try a different build in this format, and I like the way it worked out.

Picking at the end of Round 2, there were four players I was comfortable drafting on the board with Hurts, Garrett Wilson, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Mark Andrews. After drafting Hurts, I ended up with St. Brown in Round 3, and he was the receiver I wanted the most.

I didn't expect to only have one running back through Round 3, but I also drafted Jerry Jeudy in Round 4. He was my top player on the board, and I didn't want to reach for a running back at that spot.

In Round 5, I drafted Kenneth Walker III for the first time this season. I like him in this spot in a non-PPR league, even though he's dealing with a groin injury, and I wanted to see if I could draft Zach Charbonnet later at a good value.

Round 6 and Round 7 brought two of my favorite picks with James Cook and Dallas Goedert. I love Cook as my No. 3 running back/flex since he should be the best running back for the Bills this year, and Goedert was an incredible value as the No. 7 tight end off the board. The unintentional Hurts-Goedert stack could also pay off in a big way.

I ended up with Charbonnet at the end of Round 8, and I like the way this worked out. Hopefully, one of Walker or Charbonnet will be a star in Seattle's backfield, and I didn't have to reach for either one.

The rest of my roster includes Tank Bigsby at running back and Treylon Burks, Romeo Doubs, Tyler Boyd, Allen Lazard and Darnell Mooney at receiver. I love my quarterback, tight end, running back corps and top two receivers. The weakness could be Burks as the No. 3 receiver, but I still expect him to perform well even though he's now playing second fiddle to DeAndre Hopkins.

And, if Burks falters, hopefully one of my bench receivers will step up, which is why I drafted one with each of my final four picks. I'm excited about this roster, especially in a non-PPR league.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Daniel Schneier, Senior Fantasy Editor

2. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer

3. Rob Thomas, FFT Facebook Moderator

4. Joe Pisapia, FantasyPros

5. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer

6. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host

7. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer

8. Joey Wright, Footballguys

9. Thomas Shafer, FFT Podcast Producer

10. Jake Grogins, FFT Intern

11. Jack Capotorto, FFT HQ Producer

12. Casey Symonds, FFT Open Moderator