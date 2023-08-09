We know that non-PPR leagues aren't as popular as they once were, but there are plenty of you who still play in this format. And even though we focus a lot of our attention on PPR and 0.5-PPR leagues, we don't want you to feel neglected.
On Tuesday, during our live stream on YouTube, we held a 12-team, non-PPR mock draft. As you would expect, running backs played a prominent role in the first round, with eight of the first 12 picks being devoted to that position. The only non-running backs were Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Travis Kelce and Cooper Kupp.
However, Jefferson was the No. 1 overall pick, and Chase went at No. 4. I had the No. 2 overall pick, and I was planning to select Bijan Robinson. Instead, I ended up with Christian McCaffrey, which was a nice surprise since he's my top player in this format.
We actually didn't have anyone start their team with a RB-RB approach, and the only running backs selected in the second round were Jonathan Taylor and Rhamondre Stevenson. Taylor would likely be a first-round pick along with McCaffrey, Robinson, Austin Ekeler, Nick Chubb, Saquon Barkley, Tony Pollard, Josh Jacobs and Derrick Henry if there weren't questions about his contract and potential ankle injury. If he's ready for Week 1, Taylor will be a steal at No. 16 overall.
We also saw three quarterbacks get selected in Round 2 with Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts. I drafted Hurts, and this was the earliest I took a quarterback in a one-quarterback league. I wanted to try a different build in this format, and I like the way it worked out.
Picking at the end of Round 2, there were four players I was comfortable drafting on the board with Hurts, Garrett Wilson, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Mark Andrews. After drafting Hurts, I ended up with St. Brown in Round 3, and he was the receiver I wanted the most.
I didn't expect to only have one running back through Round 3, but I also drafted Jerry Jeudy in Round 4. He was my top player on the board, and I didn't want to reach for a running back at that spot.
In Round 5, I drafted Kenneth Walker III for the first time this season. I like him in this spot in a non-PPR league, even though he's dealing with a groin injury, and I wanted to see if I could draft Zach Charbonnet later at a good value.
Round 6 and Round 7 brought two of my favorite picks with James Cook and Dallas Goedert. I love Cook as my No. 3 running back/flex since he should be the best running back for the Bills this year, and Goedert was an incredible value as the No. 7 tight end off the board. The unintentional Hurts-Goedert stack could also pay off in a big way.
I ended up with Charbonnet at the end of Round 8, and I like the way this worked out. Hopefully, one of Walker or Charbonnet will be a star in Seattle's backfield, and I didn't have to reach for either one.
The rest of my roster includes Tank Bigsby at running back and Treylon Burks, Romeo Doubs, Tyler Boyd, Allen Lazard and Darnell Mooney at receiver. I love my quarterback, tight end, running back corps and top two receivers. The weakness could be Burks as the No. 3 receiver, but I still expect him to perform well even though he's now playing second fiddle to DeAndre Hopkins.
And, if Burks falters, hopefully one of my bench receivers will step up, which is why I drafted one with each of my final four picks. I'm excited about this roster, especially in a non-PPR league.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
1. Daniel Schneier, Senior Fantasy Editor
2. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
3. Rob Thomas, FFT Facebook Moderator
4. Joe Pisapia, FantasyPros
5. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
6. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host
7. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
8. Joey Wright, Footballguys
9. Thomas Shafer, FFT Podcast Producer
10. Jake Grogins, FFT Intern
11. Jack Capotorto, FFT HQ Producer
12. Casey Symonds, FFT Open Moderator
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Daniel Schneier
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|2
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. McCaffrey RB SF
|3
|Rob Thomas
|B. Robinson RB ATL
|4
|Joe Pisapia
|J. Chase WR CIN
|5
|Heath Cummings
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|6
|Adam Aizer
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|7
|Meron Berkson
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|8
|Joey Wright
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|9
|Thomas Shafer
|T. Kelce TE KC
|10
|Jake Grogins
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|11
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Henry RB TEN
|12
|Casey Symonds
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Casey Symonds
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|14
|Jack Capotorto
|T. Hill WR MIA
|15
|Jake Grogins
|A. Brown WR PHI
|16
|Thomas Shafer
|J. Taylor RB IND
|17
|Joey Wright
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|18
|Meron Berkson
|D. Adams WR LV
|19
|Adam Aizer
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|20
|Heath Cummings
|J. Allen QB BUF
|21
|Joe Pisapia
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|22
|Rob Thomas
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|23
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|24
|Daniel Schneier
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Daniel Schneier
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|26
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|27
|Rob Thomas
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|28
|Joe Pisapia
|N. Harris RB PIT
|29
|Heath Cummings
|M. Sanders RB CAR
|30
|Adam Aizer
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|31
|Meron Berkson
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|32
|Joey Wright
|J. Gibbs RB DET
|33
|Thomas Shafer
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|34
|Jake Grogins
|C. Olave WR NO
|35
|Jack Capotorto
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|36
|Casey Symonds
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Casey Symonds
|D. Smith WR PHI
|38
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Pierce RB HOU
|39
|Jake Grogins
|A. Jones RB GB
|40
|Thomas Shafer
|J. Conner RB ARI
|41
|Joey Wright
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|42
|Meron Berkson
|D. Samuel WR SF
|43
|Adam Aizer
|C. Ridley WR JAC
|44
|Heath Cummings
|C. Watson WR GB
|45
|Joe Pisapia
|J. Fields QB CHI
|46
|Rob Thomas
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|47
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|48
|Daniel Schneier
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Daniel Schneier
|A. Cooper WR CLE
|50
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|51
|Rob Thomas
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|52
|Joe Pisapia
|C. Akers RB LAR
|53
|Heath Cummings
|D. Montgomery RB DET
|54
|Adam Aizer
|D. Hopkins WR TEN
|55
|Meron Berkson
|D. Waller TE NYG
|56
|Joey Wright
|D. Moore WR CHI
|57
|Thomas Shafer
|K. Allen WR LAC
|58
|Jake Grogins
|T. Lawrence QB JAC
|59
|Jack Capotorto
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|60
|Casey Symonds
|A. Kamara RB NO
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Casey Symonds
|D. London WR ATL
|62
|Jack Capotorto
|C. Godwin WR TB
|63
|Jake Grogins
|J. Williams RB DEN
|64
|Thomas Shafer
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|65
|Joey Wright
|T. Hockenson TE MIN
|66
|Meron Berkson
|R. White RB TB
|67
|Adam Aizer
|A. Dillon RB GB
|68
|Heath Cummings
|C. Kirk WR JAC
|69
|Joe Pisapia
|G. Kittle TE SF
|70
|Rob Thomas
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|71
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Cook RB BUF
|72
|Daniel Schneier
|I. Pacheco RB KC
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Daniel Schneier
|D. Swift RB PHI
|74
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|75
|Rob Thomas
|M. Williams WR LAC
|76
|Joe Pisapia
|Z. Flowers WR BAL
|77
|Heath Cummings
|J. Dotson WR WAS
|78
|Adam Aizer
|D. Cook RB MIN
|79
|Meron Berkson
|M. Brown WR ARI
|80
|Joey Wright
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|81
|Thomas Shafer
|J. Addison WR MIN
|82
|Jake Grogins
|M. Evans WR TB
|83
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|84
|Casey Symonds
|P. Freiermuth TE PIT
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Casey Symonds
|T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
|86
|Jack Capotorto
|G. Pickens WR PIT
|87
|Jake Grogins
|J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
|88
|Thomas Shafer
|M. Thomas WR NO
|89
|Joey Wright
|M. Pittman WR IND
|90
|Meron Berkson
|G. Davis WR BUF
|91
|Adam Aizer
|B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
|92
|Heath Cummings
|S. Perine RB DEN
|93
|Joe Pisapia
|S. Moore WR KC
|94
|Rob Thomas
|R. Penny RB PHI
|95
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
|96
|Daniel Schneier
|K. Herbert RB CHI
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Daniel Schneier
|B. Cooks WR DAL
|98
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Burks WR TEN
|99
|Rob Thomas
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|100
|Joe Pisapia
|E. Moore WR CLE
|101
|Heath Cummings
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|102
|Adam Aizer
|Q. Johnston WR LAC
|103
|Meron Berkson
|J. Smith-Schuster WR NE
|104
|Joey Wright
|D. Harris RB BUF
|105
|Thomas Shafer
|A. Richardson QB IND
|106
|Jake Grogins
|G. Dulcich TE DEN
|107
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Williams RB NO
|108
|Casey Symonds
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Casey Symonds
|D. Watson QB CLE
|110
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|111
|Jake Grogins
|D. Schultz TE HOU
|112
|Thomas Shafer
|J. Williams WR DET
|113
|Joey Wright
|D. Achane RB MIA
|114
|Meron Berkson
|J. Wilson RB MIA
|115
|Adam Aizer
|E. Engram TE JAC
|116
|Heath Cummings
|N. Collins WR HOU
|117
|Joe Pisapia
|R. Johnson RB CHI
|118
|Rob Thomas
|E. Mitchell RB SF
|119
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Bigsby RB JAC
|120
|Daniel Schneier
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Daniel Schneier
|D. Kincaid TE BUF
|122
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Doubs WR GB
|123
|Rob Thomas
|K. Toney WR KC
|124
|Joe Pisapia
|D. Chark WR CAR
|125
|Heath Cummings
|J. Mingo WR CAR
|126
|Adam Aizer
|T. Allgeier RB ATL
|127
|Meron Berkson
|R. Mostert RB MIA
|128
|Joey Wright
|D. Jones QB NYG
|129
|Thomas Shafer
|O. Beckham Jr. WR BAL
|130
|Jake Grogins
|J. Warren RB PIT
|131
|Jack Capotorto
|A. Thielen WR CAR
|132
|Casey Symonds
|T. Spears RB TEN
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Casey Symonds
|R. Rice WR KC
|134
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Singletary RB HOU
|135
|Jake Grogins
|K. Miller RB NO
|136
|Thomas Shafer
|Z. White RB LV
|137
|Joey Wright
|J. Goff QB DET
|138
|Meron Berkson
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|139
|Adam Aizer
|S. LaPorta TE DET
|140
|Heath Cummings
|D. Foreman RB CHI
|141
|Joe Pisapia
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|142
|Rob Thomas
|J. McKinnon RB KC
|143
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Lazard WR NYJ
|144
|Daniel Schneier
|J. Ross WR KC
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Daniel Schneier
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|146
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|147
|Rob Thomas
|D. Peoples-Jones WR CLE
|148
|Joe Pisapia
|G. Smith QB SEA
|149
|Heath Cummings
|T. Hill TE NO
|150
|Adam Aizer
|A. Rodgers QB NYJ
|151
|Meron Berkson
|R. Wilson QB DEN
|152
|Joey Wright
|J. Metchie III WR HOU
|153
|Thomas Shafer
|I. Abanikanda RB NYJ
|154
|Jake Grogins
|H. Renfrow WR LV
|155
|Jack Capotorto
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|156
|Casey Symonds
|R. Moore WR ARI
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Casey Symonds
|C. Hubbard RB CAR
|158
|Jack Capotorto
|K. Murray QB ARI
|159
|Jake Grogins
|I. Hodgins WR NYG
|160
|Thomas Shafer
|G. Edwards RB BAL
|161
|Joey Wright
|R. Shaheed WR NO
|162
|Meron Berkson
|M. Stafford QB LAR
|163
|Adam Aizer
|J. Ford RB CLE
|164
|Heath Cummings
|C. Brown RB CIN
|165
|Joe Pisapia
|C. Okonkwo TE TEN
|166
|Rob Thomas
|C. Edmonds RB TB
|167
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Mooney WR CHI
|168
|Daniel Schneier
|V. Jefferson WR LAR
|Daniel Schneier
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|2
|24
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|3
|25
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|4
|48
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|5
|49
|A. Cooper WR CLE
|6
|72
|I. Pacheco RB KC
|7
|73
|D. Swift RB PHI
|8
|96
|K. Herbert RB CHI
|9
|97
|B. Cooks WR DAL
|10
|120
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|11
|121
|D. Kincaid TE BUF
|12
|144
|J. Ross WR KC
|13
|145
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|14
|168
|V. Jefferson WR LAR
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|C. McCaffrey RB SF
|2
|23
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|3
|26
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|4
|47
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|5
|50
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|6
|71
|J. Cook RB BUF
|7
|74
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|8
|95
|Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
|9
|98
|T. Burks WR TEN
|10
|119
|T. Bigsby RB JAC
|11
|122
|R. Doubs WR GB
|12
|143
|A. Lazard WR NYJ
|13
|146
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|14
|167
|D. Mooney WR CHI
|Rob Thomas
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|B. Robinson RB ATL
|2
|22
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|3
|27
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|4
|46
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|5
|51
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|6
|70
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|7
|75
|M. Williams WR LAC
|8
|94
|R. Penny RB PHI
|9
|99
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|10
|118
|E. Mitchell RB SF
|11
|123
|K. Toney WR KC
|12
|142
|J. McKinnon RB KC
|13
|147
|D. Peoples-Jones WR CLE
|14
|166
|C. Edmonds RB TB
|Joe Pisapia
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|J. Chase WR CIN
|2
|21
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|3
|28
|N. Harris RB PIT
|4
|45
|J. Fields QB CHI
|5
|52
|C. Akers RB LAR
|6
|69
|G. Kittle TE SF
|7
|76
|Z. Flowers WR BAL
|8
|93
|S. Moore WR KC
|9
|100
|E. Moore WR CLE
|10
|117
|R. Johnson RB CHI
|11
|124
|D. Chark WR CAR
|12
|141
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|13
|148
|G. Smith QB SEA
|14
|165
|C. Okonkwo TE TEN
|Heath Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|2
|20
|J. Allen QB BUF
|3
|29
|M. Sanders RB CAR
|4
|44
|C. Watson WR GB
|5
|53
|D. Montgomery RB DET
|6
|68
|C. Kirk WR JAC
|7
|77
|J. Dotson WR WAS
|8
|92
|S. Perine RB DEN
|9
|101
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|10
|116
|N. Collins WR HOU
|11
|125
|J. Mingo WR CAR
|12
|140
|D. Foreman RB CHI
|13
|149
|T. Hill TE NO
|14
|164
|C. Brown RB CIN
|Adam Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|2
|19
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|3
|30
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|4
|43
|C. Ridley WR JAC
|5
|54
|D. Hopkins WR TEN
|6
|67
|A. Dillon RB GB
|7
|78
|D. Cook RB MIN
|8
|91
|B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
|9
|102
|Q. Johnston WR LAC
|10
|115
|E. Engram TE JAC
|11
|126
|T. Allgeier RB ATL
|12
|139
|S. LaPorta TE DET
|13
|150
|A. Rodgers QB NYJ
|14
|163
|J. Ford RB CLE
|Meron Berkson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|18
|D. Adams WR LV
|3
|31
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|4
|42
|D. Samuel WR SF
|5
|55
|D. Waller TE NYG
|6
|66
|R. White RB TB
|7
|79
|M. Brown WR ARI
|8
|90
|G. Davis WR BUF
|9
|103
|J. Smith-Schuster WR NE
|10
|114
|J. Wilson RB MIA
|11
|127
|R. Mostert RB MIA
|12
|138
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|13
|151
|R. Wilson QB DEN
|14
|162
|M. Stafford QB LAR
|Joey Wright
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|2
|17
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|3
|32
|J. Gibbs RB DET
|4
|41
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|5
|56
|D. Moore WR CHI
|6
|65
|T. Hockenson TE MIN
|7
|80
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|8
|89
|M. Pittman WR IND
|9
|104
|D. Harris RB BUF
|10
|113
|D. Achane RB MIA
|11
|128
|D. Jones QB NYG
|12
|137
|J. Goff QB DET
|13
|152
|J. Metchie III WR HOU
|14
|161
|R. Shaheed WR NO
|Thomas Shafer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|T. Kelce TE KC
|2
|16
|J. Taylor RB IND
|3
|33
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|4
|40
|J. Conner RB ARI
|5
|57
|K. Allen WR LAC
|6
|64
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|7
|81
|J. Addison WR MIN
|8
|88
|M. Thomas WR NO
|9
|105
|A. Richardson QB IND
|10
|112
|J. Williams WR DET
|11
|129
|O. Beckham Jr. WR BAL
|12
|136
|Z. White RB LV
|13
|153
|I. Abanikanda RB NYJ
|14
|160
|G. Edwards RB BAL
|Jake Grogins
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|2
|15
|A. Brown WR PHI
|3
|34
|C. Olave WR NO
|4
|39
|A. Jones RB GB
|5
|58
|T. Lawrence QB JAC
|6
|63
|J. Williams RB DEN
|7
|82
|M. Evans WR TB
|8
|87
|J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
|9
|106
|G. Dulcich TE DEN
|10
|111
|D. Schultz TE HOU
|11
|130
|J. Warren RB PIT
|12
|135
|K. Miller RB NO
|13
|154
|H. Renfrow WR LV
|14
|159
|I. Hodgins WR NYG
|Jack Capotorto
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|D. Henry RB TEN
|2
|14
|T. Hill WR MIA
|3
|35
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|4
|38
|D. Pierce RB HOU
|5
|59
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|6
|62
|C. Godwin WR TB
|7
|83
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|8
|86
|G. Pickens WR PIT
|9
|107
|J. Williams RB NO
|10
|110
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|11
|131
|A. Thielen WR CAR
|12
|134
|D. Singletary RB HOU
|13
|155
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|14
|158
|K. Murray QB ARI
|Casey Symonds
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|2
|13
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|3
|36
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|4
|37
|D. Smith WR PHI
|5
|60
|A. Kamara RB NO
|6
|61
|D. London WR ATL
|7
|84
|P. Freiermuth TE PIT
|8
|85
|T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
|9
|108
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|10
|109
|D. Watson QB CLE
|11
|132
|T. Spears RB TEN
|12
|133
|R. Rice WR KC
|13
|156
|R. Moore WR ARI
|14
|157
|C. Hubbard RB CAR