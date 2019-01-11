Fantasy Football Offseason: Early 2019 Non-PPR Mock Draft

We held this 12-team, non-PPR mock draft for 2019 right after there were six new coaching hires in the NFL. And it was interesting to see the impact it had on where several players were selected.

Green Bay (Matt LaFleur), Arizona (Kliff Kingsbury), Tampa Bay (Bruce Arians), Denver (Vic Fangio), the Jets (Adam Gase) and Cleveland (Freddie Kitchens) all got new coaches this week. And aside from the Broncos since Fangio, was the former defensive coordinator for the Bears, all of these hires come with the potential of offensive upgrades given the backgrounds for these coaches. But better things are also expected in Denver since Gary Kubiak will call plays as the offensive coordinator.

Kingsbury, the former head coach at Texas Tech, will hopefully make the Cardinals offense thrive in 2019, which should help David Johnson. And Matthew Coca is buying in, selecting Johnson at No. 5 overall.

Now, I don't necessarily agree with that pick. I'm still drafting Johnson toward the end of Round 1 or beginning of Round 2 at the earliest. But Fantasy owners getting excited about new coaches, especially when it relates to talented players, is something that will happen heading into next season.

I took some chances on a few players based on the new coaches as well. For example, Christian Kirk in Round 8, Ronald Jones in Round 9 and Jameis Winston in Round 13. Kirk should be no worse than the No. 2 receiver in Arizona, and he could even be the No. 1 guy if Larry Fitzgerald decides to retire, which makes Kirk attractive in Kingsbury's offense. And Jones, who had a disastrous rookie season in 2018, could benefit with an increased role under Arians.

I was the last owner to draft a quarterback, but I'm excited about Winston as a starter this year. Arians should keep the passing game humming in Tampa Bay given his history as either head coach or offensive coordinator with guys like Ben Roethlisberger, Andrew Luck and Carson Palmer.

For the rest of my team, I started running back heavy from the No. 7 spot with Christian McCaffrey in Round 1, Nick Chubb in Round 2 and Kerryon Johnson in Round 4 (with George Kittle in Round 3). In this format, with two running backs and a flex in non-PPR, I love having McCaffrey, Chubb and Johnson on my roster.

Receiver could be an issue since I don't have a true No. 1 option. I passed on Kenny Golladay, Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods in Round 4 for Johnson, which could be a mistake, but my starters are fine with Julian Edelman and Tyler Boyd, especially pairing them with my running backs and Kittle. 

I took some chances on several receivers with my reserves, including Kirk, Dante Pettis (Round 7), Sammy Watkins (Round 10), James Washington (Round 11) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Round 12). I'm excited about Washington as the potential No. 2 receiver opposite JuJu Smith-Schuster in Pittsburgh if the Steelers move on from Antonio Brown this offseason. Washington is a sleeper to target in all leagues.

As I explained in our recent PPR mock draft, we know it's early to do Fantasy drafts. And a lot will change with many of these players with free agency and the NFL Draft, and hopefully we have no major injuries in the NFL playoffs. But this is the first glance of where players might go in non-PPR drafts heading into next season.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

  1. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
  2. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
  3. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
  4. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
  5. Matthew Coca, CBS Sports HQ Producer
  6. J. Darin Darst, Product Manager
  7. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
  8. Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer
  9. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
  10. Chris Hassel, CBS Sports HQ Host
  11. Will Brinson, NFL Writer
  12. Nick Kostos, CBS Sports HQ Host
Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Andrew Baumhor T. Gurley RB LAR
2 Dave Richard S. Barkley RB NYG
3 Heath Cummings E. Elliott RB DAL
4 Meron Berkson A. Kamara RB NO
5 Matthew Coca D. Johnson RB ARI
6 J. Darin Darst M. Gordon RB LAC
7 Jamey Eisenberg C. McCaffrey RB CAR
8 Jack Capotorto D. Hopkins WR HOU
9 George Maselli L. Bell RB PIT
10 Chris Hassel J. Conner RB PIT
11 Will Brinson D. Adams WR GB
12 Nick Kostos O. Beckham WR NYG
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Nick Kostos A. Brown WR PIT
14 Will Brinson M. Thomas WR NO
15 Chris Hassel T. Hill WR KC
16 George Maselli T. Kelce TE KC
17 Jack Capotorto J. Jones WR ATL
18 Jamey Eisenberg N. Chubb RB CLE
19 J. Darin Darst J. Mixon RB CIN
20 Matthew Coca A. Jones RB GB
21 Meron Berkson J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
22 Heath Cummings D. Cook RB MIN
23 Dave Richard Z. Ertz TE PHI
24 Andrew Baumhor D. Williams RB KC
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Andrew Baumhor T. Hilton WR IND
26 Dave Richard M. Evans WR TB
27 Heath Cummings P. Mahomes QB KC
28 Meron Berkson A. Green WR CIN
29 Matthew Coca S. Diggs WR MIN
30 J. Darin Darst A. Thielen WR MIN
31 Jamey Eisenberg G. Kittle TE SF
32 Jack Capotorto K. Allen WR LAC
33 George Maselli D. Henry RB TEN
34 Chris Hassel P. Lindsay RB DEN
35 Will Brinson M. Mack RB IND
36 Nick Kostos L. Fournette RB JAC
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Nick Kostos D. Freeman RB ATL
38 Will Brinson S. Michel RB NE
39 Chris Hassel A. Rodgers QB GB
40 George Maselli A. Cooper WR DAL
41 Jack Capotorto C. Carson RB SEA
42 Jamey Eisenberg K. Johnson RB DET
43 J. Darin Darst E. Ebron TE IND
44 Matthew Coca D. Guice RB WAS
45 Meron Berkson K. Golladay WR DET
46 Heath Cummings B. Cooks WR LAR
47 Dave Richard R. Woods WR LAR
48 Andrew Baumhor J. McKinnon RB SF
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Andrew Baumhor M. Jones WR DET
50 Dave Richard J. Howard RB CHI
51 Heath Cummings C. Kupp WR LAR
52 Meron Berkson L. Miller RB HOU
53 Matthew Coca T. Lockett WR SEA
54 J. Darin Darst D. Baldwin WR SEA
55 Jamey Eisenberg J. Edelman WR NE
56 Jack Capotorto A. Luck QB IND
57 George Maselli A. Robinson WR CHI
58 Chris Hassel R. Gronkowski TE NE
59 Will Brinson T. Cohen RB CHI
60 Nick Kostos C. Davis WR TEN
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Nick Kostos O. Howard TE TB
62 Will Brinson E. Engram TE NYG
63 Chris Hassel W. Fuller WR HOU
64 George Maselli M. Ingram RB NO
65 Jack Capotorto K. Drake RB MIA
66 Jamey Eisenberg T. Boyd WR CIN
67 J. Darin Darst C. Ridley WR ATL
68 Matthew Coca C. Godwin WR TB
69 Meron Berkson J. Landry WR CLE
70 Heath Cummings H. Henry TE LAC
71 Dave Richard T. Coleman RB ATL
72 Andrew Baumhor A. Jeffery WR PHI
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Andrew Baumhor J. White RB NE
74 Dave Richard R. Anderson WR NYJ
75 Heath Cummings D. Moore WR CAR
76 Meron Berkson L. McCoy RB BUF
77 Matthew Coca G. Edwards RB BAL
78 J. Darin Darst I. Crowell RB NYJ
79 Jamey Eisenberg D. Pettis WR SF
80 Jack Capotorto D. Njoku TE CLE
81 George Maselli M. Williams WR LAC
82 Chris Hassel A. Collins RB BAL
83 Will Brinson D. Brees QB NO
84 Nick Kostos R. Freeman RB DEN
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Nick Kostos M. Gallup WR DAL
86 Will Brinson C. Sutton WR DEN
87 Chris Hassel G. Tate WR PHI
88 George Maselli R. Wilson QB SEA
89 Jack Capotorto E. McGuire RB NYJ
90 Jamey Eisenberg C. Kirk WR ARI
91 J. Darin Darst S. Shepard WR NYG
92 Matthew Coca D. Watson QB HOU
93 Meron Berkson R. Foster WR BUF
94 Heath Cummings J. Ajayi RB PHI
95 Dave Richard C. Herndon TE NYJ
96 Andrew Baumhor D. Walker TE TEN
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Andrew Baumhor C. Hogan WR NE
98 Dave Richard I. Smith RB ATL
99 Heath Cummings J. Adams RB PHI
100 Meron Berkson J. Cook TE OAK
101 Matthew Coca M. Breida RB SF
102 J. Darin Darst A. Ekeler RB LAC
103 Jamey Eisenberg R. Jones RB TB
104 Jack Capotorto R. Penny RB SEA
105 George Maselli A. Humphries WR TB
106 Chris Hassel E. Sanders WR DEN
107 Will Brinson J. Williams RB GB
108 Nick Kostos C. Newton QB CAR
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Nick Kostos D. Foreman RB HOU
110 Will Brinson M. Crabtree WR BAL
111 Chris Hassel A. Callaway WR CLE
112 George Maselli J. Goff QB LAR
113 Jack Capotorto G. Allison WR GB
114 Jamey Eisenberg S. Watkins WR KC
115 J. Darin Darst M. Ryan QB ATL
116 Matthew Coca T. Burton TE CHI
117 Meron Berkson K. Dixon RB BAL
118 Heath Cummings A. Miller WR CHI
119 Dave Richard B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
120 Andrew Baumhor C. Wentz QB PHI
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Andrew Baumhor C. Hyde RB JAC
122 Dave Richard K. Hunt RB KC
123 Heath Cummings Z. Jones WR BUF
124 Meron Berkson K. Ballage RB MIA
125 Matthew Coca D. Hamilton WR DEN
126 J. Darin Darst M. Davis RB SEA
127 Jamey Eisenberg J. Washington WR PIT
128 Jack Capotorto D. Lewis RB TEN
129 George Maselli J. Samuels RB PIT
130 Chris Hassel A. Peterson RB WAS
131 Will Brinson M. Goodwin WR SF
132 Nick Kostos N. Hines RB IND
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Nick Kostos T. Smith WR NO
134 Will Brinson N. Agholor WR PHI
135 Chris Hassel K. Coutee WR HOU
136 George Maselli D. Martin RB OAK
137 Jack Capotorto J. Graham TE GB
138 Jamey Eisenberg M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
139 J. Darin Darst T. Williams WR LAC
140 Matthew Coca D. Westbrook WR JAC
141 Meron Berkson B. Mayfield QB CLE
142 Heath Cummings Q. Enunwa WR NYJ
143 Dave Richard Bears DST CHI
144 Andrew Baumhor S. Gostkowski K NE
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Andrew Baumhor K. Stills WR MIA
146 Dave Richard C. Samuel WR CAR
147 Heath Cummings Vikings DST MIN
148 Meron Berkson P. Rivers QB LAC
149 Matthew Coca Ravens DST BAL
150 J. Darin Darst K. Cousins QB MIN
151 Jamey Eisenberg J. Winston QB TB
152 Jack Capotorto Chargers DST LAC
153 George Maselli I. Thomas TE CAR
154 Chris Hassel D. Thomas WR HOU
155 Will Brinson J. Garoppolo QB SF
156 Nick Kostos P. Barber RB TB
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Nick Kostos Jaguars DST JAC
158 Will Brinson Patriots DST NE
159 Chris Hassel Texans DST HOU
160 George Maselli Cowboys DST DAL
161 Jack Capotorto J. Allen QB BUF
162 Jamey Eisenberg Broncos DST DEN
163 J. Darin Darst Rams DST LAR
164 Matthew Coca J. Tucker K BAL
165 Meron Berkson Browns DST CLE
166 Heath Cummings G. Zuerlein K LAR
167 Dave Richard D. Goedert TE PHI
168 Andrew Baumhor Eagles DST PHI
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Andrew Baumhor C. Thompson RB WAS
170 Dave Richard H. Butker K KC
171 Heath Cummings L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
172 Meron Berkson K. Fairbairn K HOU
173 Matthew Coca M. Andrews TE BAL
174 J. Darin Darst W. Lutz K NO
175 Jamey Eisenberg A. Vinatieri K IND
176 Jack Capotorto M. Bryant K ATL
177 George Maselli J. Elliott K PHI
178 Chris Hassel R. Gould K SF
179 Will Brinson B. Maher K DAL
180 Nick Kostos M. Badgley K LAC
Team by Team
Andrew Baumhor
Rd Pk Player
1 1 T. Gurley RB LAR
2 24 D. Williams RB KC
3 25 T. Hilton WR IND
4 48 J. McKinnon RB SF
5 49 M. Jones WR DET
6 72 A. Jeffery WR PHI
7 73 J. White RB NE
8 96 D. Walker TE TEN
9 97 C. Hogan WR NE
10 120 C. Wentz QB PHI
11 121 C. Hyde RB JAC
12 144 S. Gostkowski K NE
13 145 K. Stills WR MIA
14 168 Eagles DST PHI
15 169 C. Thompson RB WAS
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 2 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 23 Z. Ertz TE PHI
3 26 M. Evans WR TB
4 47 R. Woods WR LAR
5 50 J. Howard RB CHI
6 71 T. Coleman RB ATL
7 74 R. Anderson WR NYJ
8 95 C. Herndon TE NYJ
9 98 I. Smith RB ATL
10 119 B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
11 122 K. Hunt RB KC
12 143 Bears DST CHI
13 146 C. Samuel WR CAR
14 167 D. Goedert TE PHI
15 170 H. Butker K KC
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 3 E. Elliott RB DAL
2 22 D. Cook RB MIN
3 27 P. Mahomes QB KC
4 46 B. Cooks WR LAR
5 51 C. Kupp WR LAR
6 70 H. Henry TE LAC
7 75 D. Moore WR CAR
8 94 J. Ajayi RB PHI
9 99 J. Adams RB PHI
10 118 A. Miller WR CHI
11 123 Z. Jones WR BUF
12 142 Q. Enunwa WR NYJ
13 147 Vikings DST MIN
14 166 G. Zuerlein K LAR
15 171 L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
Meron Berkson
Rd Pk Player
1 4 A. Kamara RB NO
2 21 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
3 28 A. Green WR CIN
4 45 K. Golladay WR DET
5 52 L. Miller RB HOU
6 69 J. Landry WR CLE
7 76 L. McCoy RB BUF
8 93 R. Foster WR BUF
9 100 J. Cook TE OAK
10 117 K. Dixon RB BAL
11 124 K. Ballage RB MIA
12 141 B. Mayfield QB CLE
13 148 P. Rivers QB LAC
14 165 Browns DST CLE
15 172 K. Fairbairn K HOU
Matthew Coca
Rd Pk Player
1 5 D. Johnson RB ARI
2 20 A. Jones RB GB
3 29 S. Diggs WR MIN
4 44 D. Guice RB WAS
5 53 T. Lockett WR SEA
6 68 C. Godwin WR TB
7 77 G. Edwards RB BAL
8 92 D. Watson QB HOU
9 101 M. Breida RB SF
10 116 T. Burton TE CHI
11 125 D. Hamilton WR DEN
12 140 D. Westbrook WR JAC
13 149 Ravens DST BAL
14 164 J. Tucker K BAL
15 173 M. Andrews TE BAL
J. Darin Darst
Rd Pk Player
1 6 M. Gordon RB LAC
2 19 J. Mixon RB CIN
3 30 A. Thielen WR MIN
4 43 E. Ebron TE IND
5 54 D. Baldwin WR SEA
6 67 C. Ridley WR ATL
7 78 I. Crowell RB NYJ
8 91 S. Shepard WR NYG
9 102 A. Ekeler RB LAC
10 115 M. Ryan QB ATL
11 126 M. Davis RB SEA
12 139 T. Williams WR LAC
13 150 K. Cousins QB MIN
14 163 Rams DST LAR
15 174 W. Lutz K NO
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 7 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 18 N. Chubb RB CLE
3 31 G. Kittle TE SF
4 42 K. Johnson RB DET
5 55 J. Edelman WR NE
6 66 T. Boyd WR CIN
7 79 D. Pettis WR SF
8 90 C. Kirk WR ARI
9 103 R. Jones RB TB
10 114 S. Watkins WR KC
11 127 J. Washington WR PIT
12 138 M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
13 151 J. Winston QB TB
14 162 Broncos DST DEN
15 175 A. Vinatieri K IND
Jack Capotorto
Rd Pk Player
1 8 D. Hopkins WR HOU
2 17 J. Jones WR ATL
3 32 K. Allen WR LAC
4 41 C. Carson RB SEA
5 56 A. Luck QB IND
6 65 K. Drake RB MIA
7 80 D. Njoku TE CLE
8 89 E. McGuire RB NYJ
9 104 R. Penny RB SEA
10 113 G. Allison WR GB
11 128 D. Lewis RB TEN
12 137 J. Graham TE GB
13 152 Chargers DST LAC
14 161 J. Allen QB BUF
15 176 M. Bryant K ATL
George Maselli
Rd Pk Player
1 9 L. Bell RB PIT
2 16 T. Kelce TE KC
3 33 D. Henry RB TEN
4 40 A. Cooper WR DAL
5 57 A. Robinson WR CHI
6 64 M. Ingram RB NO
7 81 M. Williams WR LAC
8 88 R. Wilson QB SEA
9 105 A. Humphries WR TB
10 112 J. Goff QB LAR
11 129 J. Samuels RB PIT
12 136 D. Martin RB OAK
13 153 I. Thomas TE CAR
14 160 Cowboys DST DAL
15 177 J. Elliott K PHI
Chris Hassel
Rd Pk Player
1 10 J. Conner RB PIT
2 15 T. Hill WR KC
3 34 P. Lindsay RB DEN
4 39 A. Rodgers QB GB
5 58 R. Gronkowski TE NE
6 63 W. Fuller WR HOU
7 82 A. Collins RB BAL
8 87 G. Tate WR PHI
9 106 E. Sanders WR DEN
10 111 A. Callaway WR CLE
11 130 A. Peterson RB WAS
12 135 K. Coutee WR HOU
13 154 D. Thomas WR HOU
14 159 Texans DST HOU
15 178 R. Gould K SF
Will Brinson
Rd Pk Player
1 11 D. Adams WR GB
2 14 M. Thomas WR NO
3 35 M. Mack RB IND
4 38 S. Michel RB NE
5 59 T. Cohen RB CHI
6 62 E. Engram TE NYG
7 83 D. Brees QB NO
8 86 C. Sutton WR DEN
9 107 J. Williams RB GB
10 110 M. Crabtree WR BAL
11 131 M. Goodwin WR SF
12 134 N. Agholor WR PHI
13 155 J. Garoppolo QB SF
14 158 Patriots DST NE
15 179 B. Maher K DAL
Nick Kostos
Rd Pk Player
1 12 O. Beckham WR NYG
2 13 A. Brown WR PIT
3 36 L. Fournette RB JAC
4 37 D. Freeman RB ATL
5 60 C. Davis WR TEN
6 61 O. Howard TE TB
7 84 R. Freeman RB DEN
8 85 M. Gallup WR DAL
9 108 C. Newton QB CAR
10 109 D. Foreman RB HOU
11 132 N. Hines RB IND
12 133 T. Smith WR NO
13 156 P. Barber RB TB
14 157 Jaguars DST JAC
15 180 M. Badgley K LAC
