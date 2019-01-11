Fantasy Football Offseason: Early 2019 Non-PPR Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first non-PPR mock draft for 2019. Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all the results here.
We held this 12-team, non-PPR mock draft for 2019 right after there were six new coaching hires in the NFL. And it was interesting to see the impact it had on where several players were selected.
Green Bay (Matt LaFleur), Arizona (Kliff Kingsbury), Tampa Bay (Bruce Arians), Denver (Vic Fangio), the Jets (Adam Gase) and Cleveland (Freddie Kitchens) all got new coaches this week. And aside from the Broncos since Fangio, was the former defensive coordinator for the Bears, all of these hires come with the potential of offensive upgrades given the backgrounds for these coaches. But better things are also expected in Denver since Gary Kubiak will call plays as the offensive coordinator.
Kingsbury, the former head coach at Texas Tech, will hopefully make the Cardinals offense thrive in 2019, which should help David Johnson. And Matthew Coca is buying in, selecting Johnson at No. 5 overall.
Now, I don't necessarily agree with that pick. I'm still drafting Johnson toward the end of Round 1 or beginning of Round 2 at the earliest. But Fantasy owners getting excited about new coaches, especially when it relates to talented players, is something that will happen heading into next season.
I took some chances on a few players based on the new coaches as well. For example, Christian Kirk in Round 8, Ronald Jones in Round 9 and Jameis Winston in Round 13. Kirk should be no worse than the No. 2 receiver in Arizona, and he could even be the No. 1 guy if Larry Fitzgerald decides to retire, which makes Kirk attractive in Kingsbury's offense. And Jones, who had a disastrous rookie season in 2018, could benefit with an increased role under Arians.
I was the last owner to draft a quarterback, but I'm excited about Winston as a starter this year. Arians should keep the passing game humming in Tampa Bay given his history as either head coach or offensive coordinator with guys like Ben Roethlisberger, Andrew Luck and Carson Palmer.
For the rest of my team, I started running back heavy from the No. 7 spot with Christian McCaffrey in Round 1, Nick Chubb in Round 2 and Kerryon Johnson in Round 4 (with George Kittle in Round 3). In this format, with two running backs and a flex in non-PPR, I love having McCaffrey, Chubb and Johnson on my roster.
Receiver could be an issue since I don't have a true No. 1 option. I passed on Kenny Golladay, Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods in Round 4 for Johnson, which could be a mistake, but my starters are fine with Julian Edelman and Tyler Boyd, especially pairing them with my running backs and Kittle.
I took some chances on several receivers with my reserves, including Kirk, Dante Pettis (Round 7), Sammy Watkins (Round 10), James Washington (Round 11) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Round 12). I'm excited about Washington as the potential No. 2 receiver opposite JuJu Smith-Schuster in Pittsburgh if the Steelers move on from Antonio Brown this offseason. Washington is a sleeper to target in all leagues.
As I explained in our recent PPR mock draft, we know it's early to do Fantasy drafts. And a lot will change with many of these players with free agency and the NFL Draft, and hopefully we have no major injuries in the NFL playoffs. But this is the first glance of where players might go in non-PPR drafts heading into next season.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
- Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
- Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
- Matthew Coca, CBS Sports HQ Producer
- J. Darin Darst, Product Manager
- Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer
- George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
- Chris Hassel, CBS Sports HQ Host
- Will Brinson, NFL Writer
- Nick Kostos, CBS Sports HQ Host
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Andrew Baumhor
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|2
|Dave Richard
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|3
|Heath Cummings
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|4
|Meron Berkson
|A. Kamara RB NO
|5
|Matthew Coca
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|6
|J. Darin Darst
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|7
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|8
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|9
|George Maselli
|L. Bell RB PIT
|10
|Chris Hassel
|J. Conner RB PIT
|11
|Will Brinson
|D. Adams WR GB
|12
|Nick Kostos
|O. Beckham WR NYG
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Nick Kostos
|A. Brown WR PIT
|14
|Will Brinson
|M. Thomas WR NO
|15
|Chris Hassel
|T. Hill WR KC
|16
|George Maselli
|T. Kelce TE KC
|17
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Jones WR ATL
|18
|Jamey Eisenberg
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|19
|J. Darin Darst
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|20
|Matthew Coca
|A. Jones RB GB
|21
|Meron Berkson
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|22
|Heath Cummings
|D. Cook RB MIN
|23
|Dave Richard
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|24
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Williams RB KC
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Andrew Baumhor
|T. Hilton WR IND
|26
|Dave Richard
|M. Evans WR TB
|27
|Heath Cummings
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|28
|Meron Berkson
|A. Green WR CIN
|29
|Matthew Coca
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|30
|J. Darin Darst
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|31
|Jamey Eisenberg
|G. Kittle TE SF
|32
|Jack Capotorto
|K. Allen WR LAC
|33
|George Maselli
|D. Henry RB TEN
|34
|Chris Hassel
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|35
|Will Brinson
|M. Mack RB IND
|36
|Nick Kostos
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Nick Kostos
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|38
|Will Brinson
|S. Michel RB NE
|39
|Chris Hassel
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|40
|George Maselli
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|41
|Jack Capotorto
|C. Carson RB SEA
|42
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Johnson RB DET
|43
|J. Darin Darst
|E. Ebron TE IND
|44
|Matthew Coca
|D. Guice RB WAS
|45
|Meron Berkson
|K. Golladay WR DET
|46
|Heath Cummings
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|47
|Dave Richard
|R. Woods WR LAR
|48
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. McKinnon RB SF
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Andrew Baumhor
|M. Jones WR DET
|50
|Dave Richard
|J. Howard RB CHI
|51
|Heath Cummings
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|52
|Meron Berkson
|L. Miller RB HOU
|53
|Matthew Coca
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|54
|J. Darin Darst
|D. Baldwin WR SEA
|55
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Edelman WR NE
|56
|Jack Capotorto
|A. Luck QB IND
|57
|George Maselli
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|58
|Chris Hassel
|R. Gronkowski TE NE
|59
|Will Brinson
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|60
|Nick Kostos
|C. Davis WR TEN
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Nick Kostos
|O. Howard TE TB
|62
|Will Brinson
|E. Engram TE NYG
|63
|Chris Hassel
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|64
|George Maselli
|M. Ingram RB NO
|65
|Jack Capotorto
|K. Drake RB MIA
|66
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|67
|J. Darin Darst
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|68
|Matthew Coca
|C. Godwin WR TB
|69
|Meron Berkson
|J. Landry WR CLE
|70
|Heath Cummings
|H. Henry TE LAC
|71
|Dave Richard
|T. Coleman RB ATL
|72
|Andrew Baumhor
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. White RB NE
|74
|Dave Richard
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|75
|Heath Cummings
|D. Moore WR CAR
|76
|Meron Berkson
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|77
|Matthew Coca
|G. Edwards RB BAL
|78
|J. Darin Darst
|I. Crowell RB NYJ
|79
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Pettis WR SF
|80
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|81
|George Maselli
|M. Williams WR LAC
|82
|Chris Hassel
|A. Collins RB BAL
|83
|Will Brinson
|D. Brees QB NO
|84
|Nick Kostos
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Nick Kostos
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|86
|Will Brinson
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|87
|Chris Hassel
|G. Tate WR PHI
|88
|George Maselli
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|89
|Jack Capotorto
|E. McGuire RB NYJ
|90
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|91
|J. Darin Darst
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|92
|Matthew Coca
|D. Watson QB HOU
|93
|Meron Berkson
|R. Foster WR BUF
|94
|Heath Cummings
|J. Ajayi RB PHI
|95
|Dave Richard
|C. Herndon TE NYJ
|96
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Walker TE TEN
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Andrew Baumhor
|C. Hogan WR NE
|98
|Dave Richard
|I. Smith RB ATL
|99
|Heath Cummings
|J. Adams RB PHI
|100
|Meron Berkson
|J. Cook TE OAK
|101
|Matthew Coca
|M. Breida RB SF
|102
|J. Darin Darst
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|103
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Jones RB TB
|104
|Jack Capotorto
|R. Penny RB SEA
|105
|George Maselli
|A. Humphries WR TB
|106
|Chris Hassel
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|107
|Will Brinson
|J. Williams RB GB
|108
|Nick Kostos
|C. Newton QB CAR
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Nick Kostos
|D. Foreman RB HOU
|110
|Will Brinson
|M. Crabtree WR BAL
|111
|Chris Hassel
|A. Callaway WR CLE
|112
|George Maselli
|J. Goff QB LAR
|113
|Jack Capotorto
|G. Allison WR GB
|114
|Jamey Eisenberg
|S. Watkins WR KC
|115
|J. Darin Darst
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|116
|Matthew Coca
|T. Burton TE CHI
|117
|Meron Berkson
|K. Dixon RB BAL
|118
|Heath Cummings
|A. Miller WR CHI
|119
|Dave Richard
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|120
|Andrew Baumhor
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Andrew Baumhor
|C. Hyde RB JAC
|122
|Dave Richard
|K. Hunt RB KC
|123
|Heath Cummings
|Z. Jones WR BUF
|124
|Meron Berkson
|K. Ballage RB MIA
|125
|Matthew Coca
|D. Hamilton WR DEN
|126
|J. Darin Darst
|M. Davis RB SEA
|127
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Washington WR PIT
|128
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Lewis RB TEN
|129
|George Maselli
|J. Samuels RB PIT
|130
|Chris Hassel
|A. Peterson RB WAS
|131
|Will Brinson
|M. Goodwin WR SF
|132
|Nick Kostos
|N. Hines RB IND
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Nick Kostos
|T. Smith WR NO
|134
|Will Brinson
|N. Agholor WR PHI
|135
|Chris Hassel
|K. Coutee WR HOU
|136
|George Maselli
|D. Martin RB OAK
|137
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Graham TE GB
|138
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
|139
|J. Darin Darst
|T. Williams WR LAC
|140
|Matthew Coca
|D. Westbrook WR JAC
|141
|Meron Berkson
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|142
|Heath Cummings
|Q. Enunwa WR NYJ
|143
|Dave Richard
|Bears DST CHI
|144
|Andrew Baumhor
|S. Gostkowski K NE
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Andrew Baumhor
|K. Stills WR MIA
|146
|Dave Richard
|C. Samuel WR CAR
|147
|Heath Cummings
|Vikings DST MIN
|148
|Meron Berkson
|P. Rivers QB LAC
|149
|Matthew Coca
|Ravens DST BAL
|150
|J. Darin Darst
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|151
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Winston QB TB
|152
|Jack Capotorto
|Chargers DST LAC
|153
|George Maselli
|I. Thomas TE CAR
|154
|Chris Hassel
|D. Thomas WR HOU
|155
|Will Brinson
|J. Garoppolo QB SF
|156
|Nick Kostos
|P. Barber RB TB
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Nick Kostos
|Jaguars DST JAC
|158
|Will Brinson
|Patriots DST NE
|159
|Chris Hassel
|Texans DST HOU
|160
|George Maselli
|Cowboys DST DAL
|161
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Allen QB BUF
|162
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Broncos DST DEN
|163
|J. Darin Darst
|Rams DST LAR
|164
|Matthew Coca
|J. Tucker K BAL
|165
|Meron Berkson
|Browns DST CLE
|166
|Heath Cummings
|G. Zuerlein K LAR
|167
|Dave Richard
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|168
|Andrew Baumhor
|Eagles DST PHI
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Andrew Baumhor
|C. Thompson RB WAS
|170
|Dave Richard
|H. Butker K KC
|171
|Heath Cummings
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|172
|Meron Berkson
|K. Fairbairn K HOU
|173
|Matthew Coca
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|174
|J. Darin Darst
|W. Lutz K NO
|175
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Vinatieri K IND
|176
|Jack Capotorto
|M. Bryant K ATL
|177
|George Maselli
|J. Elliott K PHI
|178
|Chris Hassel
|R. Gould K SF
|179
|Will Brinson
|B. Maher K DAL
|180
|Nick Kostos
|M. Badgley K LAC
|Andrew Baumhor
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|2
|24
|D. Williams RB KC
|3
|25
|T. Hilton WR IND
|4
|48
|J. McKinnon RB SF
|5
|49
|M. Jones WR DET
|6
|72
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|7
|73
|J. White RB NE
|8
|96
|D. Walker TE TEN
|9
|97
|C. Hogan WR NE
|10
|120
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|11
|121
|C. Hyde RB JAC
|12
|144
|S. Gostkowski K NE
|13
|145
|K. Stills WR MIA
|14
|168
|Eagles DST PHI
|15
|169
|C. Thompson RB WAS
|Dave Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|23
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|3
|26
|M. Evans WR TB
|4
|47
|R. Woods WR LAR
|5
|50
|J. Howard RB CHI
|6
|71
|T. Coleman RB ATL
|7
|74
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|8
|95
|C. Herndon TE NYJ
|9
|98
|I. Smith RB ATL
|10
|119
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|11
|122
|K. Hunt RB KC
|12
|143
|Bears DST CHI
|13
|146
|C. Samuel WR CAR
|14
|167
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|15
|170
|H. Butker K KC
|Heath Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|2
|22
|D. Cook RB MIN
|3
|27
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|4
|46
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|5
|51
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|6
|70
|H. Henry TE LAC
|7
|75
|D. Moore WR CAR
|8
|94
|J. Ajayi RB PHI
|9
|99
|J. Adams RB PHI
|10
|118
|A. Miller WR CHI
|11
|123
|Z. Jones WR BUF
|12
|142
|Q. Enunwa WR NYJ
|13
|147
|Vikings DST MIN
|14
|166
|G. Zuerlein K LAR
|15
|171
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|Meron Berkson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|A. Kamara RB NO
|2
|21
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|3
|28
|A. Green WR CIN
|4
|45
|K. Golladay WR DET
|5
|52
|L. Miller RB HOU
|6
|69
|J. Landry WR CLE
|7
|76
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|8
|93
|R. Foster WR BUF
|9
|100
|J. Cook TE OAK
|10
|117
|K. Dixon RB BAL
|11
|124
|K. Ballage RB MIA
|12
|141
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|13
|148
|P. Rivers QB LAC
|14
|165
|Browns DST CLE
|15
|172
|K. Fairbairn K HOU
|Matthew Coca
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|2
|20
|A. Jones RB GB
|3
|29
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|4
|44
|D. Guice RB WAS
|5
|53
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|6
|68
|C. Godwin WR TB
|7
|77
|G. Edwards RB BAL
|8
|92
|D. Watson QB HOU
|9
|101
|M. Breida RB SF
|10
|116
|T. Burton TE CHI
|11
|125
|D. Hamilton WR DEN
|12
|140
|D. Westbrook WR JAC
|13
|149
|Ravens DST BAL
|14
|164
|J. Tucker K BAL
|15
|173
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|J. Darin Darst
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|2
|19
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|3
|30
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|4
|43
|E. Ebron TE IND
|5
|54
|D. Baldwin WR SEA
|6
|67
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|7
|78
|I. Crowell RB NYJ
|8
|91
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|9
|102
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|10
|115
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|11
|126
|M. Davis RB SEA
|12
|139
|T. Williams WR LAC
|13
|150
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|14
|163
|Rams DST LAR
|15
|174
|W. Lutz K NO
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|18
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|3
|31
|G. Kittle TE SF
|4
|42
|K. Johnson RB DET
|5
|55
|J. Edelman WR NE
|6
|66
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|7
|79
|D. Pettis WR SF
|8
|90
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|9
|103
|R. Jones RB TB
|10
|114
|S. Watkins WR KC
|11
|127
|J. Washington WR PIT
|12
|138
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
|13
|151
|J. Winston QB TB
|14
|162
|Broncos DST DEN
|15
|175
|A. Vinatieri K IND
|Jack Capotorto
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|2
|17
|J. Jones WR ATL
|3
|32
|K. Allen WR LAC
|4
|41
|C. Carson RB SEA
|5
|56
|A. Luck QB IND
|6
|65
|K. Drake RB MIA
|7
|80
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|8
|89
|E. McGuire RB NYJ
|9
|104
|R. Penny RB SEA
|10
|113
|G. Allison WR GB
|11
|128
|D. Lewis RB TEN
|12
|137
|J. Graham TE GB
|13
|152
|Chargers DST LAC
|14
|161
|J. Allen QB BUF
|15
|176
|M. Bryant K ATL
|George Maselli
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|L. Bell RB PIT
|2
|16
|T. Kelce TE KC
|3
|33
|D. Henry RB TEN
|4
|40
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|5
|57
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|6
|64
|M. Ingram RB NO
|7
|81
|M. Williams WR LAC
|8
|88
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|9
|105
|A. Humphries WR TB
|10
|112
|J. Goff QB LAR
|11
|129
|J. Samuels RB PIT
|12
|136
|D. Martin RB OAK
|13
|153
|I. Thomas TE CAR
|14
|160
|Cowboys DST DAL
|15
|177
|J. Elliott K PHI
|Chris Hassel
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|J. Conner RB PIT
|2
|15
|T. Hill WR KC
|3
|34
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|4
|39
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|5
|58
|R. Gronkowski TE NE
|6
|63
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|7
|82
|A. Collins RB BAL
|8
|87
|G. Tate WR PHI
|9
|106
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|10
|111
|A. Callaway WR CLE
|11
|130
|A. Peterson RB WAS
|12
|135
|K. Coutee WR HOU
|13
|154
|D. Thomas WR HOU
|14
|159
|Texans DST HOU
|15
|178
|R. Gould K SF
|Will Brinson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|D. Adams WR GB
|2
|14
|M. Thomas WR NO
|3
|35
|M. Mack RB IND
|4
|38
|S. Michel RB NE
|5
|59
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|6
|62
|E. Engram TE NYG
|7
|83
|D. Brees QB NO
|8
|86
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|9
|107
|J. Williams RB GB
|10
|110
|M. Crabtree WR BAL
|11
|131
|M. Goodwin WR SF
|12
|134
|N. Agholor WR PHI
|13
|155
|J. Garoppolo QB SF
|14
|158
|Patriots DST NE
|15
|179
|B. Maher K DAL
|Nick Kostos
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|O. Beckham WR NYG
|2
|13
|A. Brown WR PIT
|3
|36
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|4
|37
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|5
|60
|C. Davis WR TEN
|6
|61
|O. Howard TE TB
|7
|84
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|8
|85
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|9
|108
|C. Newton QB CAR
|10
|109
|D. Foreman RB HOU
|11
|132
|N. Hines RB IND
|12
|133
|T. Smith WR NO
|13
|156
|P. Barber RB TB
|14
|157
|Jaguars DST JAC
|15
|180
|M. Badgley K LAC
