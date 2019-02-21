Fantasy Football: Offseason free agent and potential cap casualty list

Want to see the latest analysis when it goes live? Go to the CBS Sports app on your phone, open up "Settings" and sign up for Fantasy alerts to get the latest from our Fantasy football team as soon as it's available.

Expect a slew of roster moves this offseason thanks to a bloated salary cap (over $190 million for each team to spend) and an infusion of young talent coming in from college football (and maybe a few guys from the AAF).

Players can begin signing with new teams on March 13. Those who are unrestricted free agents (can sign anywhere) and restricted free agents (will cost a new team a draft pick for signing them) are listed below along with players who might get released because they make too much (the amount they'll save their team in cap space is listed next to their names). Their age as of Week 1 is also listed.

Players are listed in order of my non-PPR rankings.

Quarterbacks

Nick Foles, unrestricted free agent, 30

Eli Manning, $17 million, 38



Teddy Bridgewater, unrestricted free agent, 26



Ryan Tannehill, $13.18 million, 31



Case Keenum, $11 million, 31



Tyrod Taylor, unrestricted free agent, 30



Blake Bortles, $9.5 million post-June 1, 27



Ryan Fitzpatrick, unrestricted free agent, 36



Josh Johnson, unrestricted free agent, 33



Running backs

Le'Veon Bell, unrestricted free agent, 27

Tevin Coleman, unrestricted free agent, 26



Lamar Miller, $6.25 million, 28



Mark Ingram, unrestricted free agent, 29



Jay Ajayi, unrestricted free agent, 26



Adrian Peterson, unrestricted free agent, 34



Dion Lewis, $3.175 million, 28



Peyton Barber, restricted free agent, 25



T.J. Yeldon, unrestricted free agent, 25



Jalen Richard, restricted free agent, 25



Isaiah Crowell, $3 million, 26



Latavius Murray, unrestricted free agent, 29



Carlos Hyde, $4.7 million, 28



C.J. Anderson, unrestricted free agent, 28



Darren Sproles, unrestricted free agent, 36



Mike Davis, unrestricted free agent, 26



Zach Zenner, unrestricted free agent, 27



Doug Martin, unrestricted free agent, 30



Giovani Bernard, $3.8 million, 27



Frank Gore, unrestricted free agent, 36



Alex Collins, restricted free agent, 25



LeGarrette Blount, unrestricted free agent, 32



Chris Ivory, $2.25 million, 31



Spencer Ware, unrestricted free agent, 27



Ty Montgomery, unrestricted free agent, 26



Bilal Powell, unrestricted free agent, 30



Chris Thompson, $3 million, 28



Alfred Blue, unrestricted free agent, 28



Theo Riddick, $3.4 million, 28



Marshawn Lynch, unrestricted free agent, 33



Jonathan Stewart, unrestricted free agent, 32



Wide receivers

Robby Anderson, restricted free agent, 26

Golden Tate, unrestricted free agent, 31



Emmanuel Sanders, $10.25 million, 32



Marvin Jones, $6.5 million post-June 1, 29



Tyrell Williams, unrestricted free agent, 27



Geronimo Allison, restricted free agent, 25



Nelson Agholor, $9.38 million, 26



Adam Humphries, unrestricted free agent, 26



DeSean Jackson, $10 million, 32



Michael Crabtree, $7 million post-June 1, 31



Devin Funchess, unrestricted free agent, 25



Randall Cobb, unrestricted free agent, 29



John Brown, unrestricted free agent, 29



Kenny Stills, $4.25 million, 27



Dontrelle Inman, unrestricted free agent, 30



Chris Conley, unrestricted free agent, 26



Cole Beasley, unrestricted free agent, 30



DeVante Parker, $9.4 million, 26



Breshad Perriman, unrestricted free agent, 25

Demaryius Thomas, unrestricted free agent, 31

Danny Amendola, $6 million, 33



Chris Hogan, unrestricted free agent, 30



Chester Rogers, restricted free agent, 25



Donte Moncrief, unrestricted free agent, 26



Jamison Crowder, unrestricted free agent, 26



Kelvin Benjamin, unrestricted free agent, 28



Josh Gordon, restricted free agent, 28



Torrey Smith, $5 million, 30



Travis Benjamin, $5.25 million, 29



Seth Roberts, $4.65 million, 28



Mike Wallace, unrestricted free agent, 33



Pierre Garcon, unrestricted free agent, 33



Kevin White, unrestricted free agent, 27



Allen Hurns, $5 million, 27



Tight ends