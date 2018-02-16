Fantasy Football: Our first PPR mock draft for 2018 leans toward receiver in early rounds
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our first PPR mock draft for the upcoming season. And when receptions are factored in, receivers and tight ends were a priority in the first three rounds.
We recently held our first 12-team standard mock draft for the upcoming season, and running backs were prominently featured in the early rounds of that format. That's expected.
We followed that up with a 12-team PPR mock draft, and there was more of an emphasis on pass catchers in this league. Again, no surprise.
It's obvious that when you get rewarded for receptions, you want as many players as possible who are going to catch the ball.
There were only four receivers drafted in the first round of the standard league and a combination of 10 receivers and tight ends drafted in the first two rounds. By Round 3, 17 receivers and tight ends were drafted out of 36 players, while the other 19 guys were running backs.
In the PPR mock draft, we had six receivers drafted in Round 1, 12 receivers and tight ends selected through Round 2 and 19 of those guys drafted through Round 3. It flipped from the standard format, as only 17 running backs were selected in the first 36 picks in this league.
Some players who saw a boost in value in PPR were Alvin Kamara, Keenan Allen, Christian McCaffrey and Jarvis Landry. Kamara and Allen went from Round 2 in standard to Round 1 in PPR; McCaffery went from Round 3 to Round 2; Landry went from Round 4 to Round 3.
We also saw a change at the top of the draft with the switch in formats. In the standard league, the first four picks were, in order: Todd Gurley, Le'Veon Bell, Ezekiel Elliott and David Johnson. Antonio Brown and DeAndre Hopkins were next, followed by more running backs with Leonard Fournette and Kareem Hunt before Odell Beckham went at No. 9 overall.
In the PPR mock draft, Gurley and Bell were still first, but Brown came in at No. 3. I took Johnson at No. 4 before Hopkins, and Elliott fell to No. 6.
I intended to draft Brown at No. 4, but I was thrilled to get Johnson in that spot. He's expected to be fine after last year's wrist injury, and he should continue to be a dominant Fantasy running back. In 2016, Johnson had more than 2,100 total yards with 20 total touchdowns and 80 receptions.
My second-round pick was Davante Adams, and I drafted Travis Kelce in Round 3. It's a good start when you can get three difference makers on your roster, and I was still able to do that here while still getting other quality starters in Josh Gordon (Round 4), Carlos Hyde (Round 5) and Russell Wilson (Round 6). Hyde's a free agent, so where he ends up playing in 2018 will be a big key for my team.
I'm not a big fan of filling out my starting roster right away, but it just happened to work out this way with Kelce and Wilson being the best value picks on the board. It might have cost me some depth at running back and receiver, but I still managed good talent with later picks.
Marshawn Lynch (Round 7) is my first option at flex, and we'll see if he remains in a featured role with the Raiders under new coach Jon Gruden. One possible replacement for Lynch could be free agent Jerick McKinnon, who I drafted in Round 8. McKinnon could be a steal in this spot if he lands a starting job on a new team.
I also have Matt Breida (Round 10) as a reserve running back, and he could be the starter in San Francisco if Hyde doesn't return. At reserve receiver, I have Will Fuller (Round 9), Quincy Enunwa (Round 11), Dede Westbrook (Round 12) and Corey Coleman (Round 13).
Fuller played great last season when Deshaun Watson (torn ACL) was healthy, and he's a third-year receiver, along with Coleman. Both could step up in a big way in 2018, and Enunwa might be the No. 1 receiver for the Jets now that he's healthy after last year's neck injury. Westbrook also should be a prominent weapon for the Jaguars, especially if either Allen Robinson or Marqise Lee leave Jacksonville as free agents.
I like this team a lot in this format, and we'll see what happens with these players over the next few weeks. We did not include the upcoming rookies for this mock draft, and we are well aware a lot will change with free agency and the NFL Draft. As such, we will do multiple mock drafts in the coming months.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point per reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, K, DST and a FLEX (RB/WR/TE). There will also be six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
- Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Meron Berkson, Video Producer
- Michael Kiser, Director of Video Production
- Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Matthew Coca, Video Producer
- Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
- George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
- Will Brinson, NFL Editor
- Scott White, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
- R.J. White, NFL Editor
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Richard
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|2
|Meron
|L. Bell RB PIT
|3
|Team Kiser
|A. Brown WR PIT
|4
|Eisenberg
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|5
|Coca
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|6
|Cummings
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|7
|Towers
|O. Beckham WR NYG
|8
|Maselli
|A. Kamara RB NO
|9
|Brinson
|J. Jones WR ATL
|10
|Scott White
|M. Thomas WR NO
|11
|Adam Aizer
|K. Hunt RB KC
|12
|White
|K. Allen WR LAC
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|White
|D. Cook RB MIN
|14
|Adam Aizer
|A. Green WR CIN
|15
|Scott White
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|16
|Brinson
|M. Evans WR TB
|17
|Maselli
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|18
|Towers
|R. Gronkowski TE NE
|19
|Cummings
|M. Ingram RB NO
|20
|Coca
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|21
|Eisenberg
|D. Adams WR GB
|22
|Team Kiser
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|23
|Meron
|T. Hilton WR IND
|24
|Richard
|T. Hill WR KC
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Richard
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|26
|Meron
|J. Landry WR MIA
|27
|Team Kiser
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|28
|Eisenberg
|T. Kelce TE KC
|29
|Coca
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|30
|Cummings
|D. Baldwin WR SEA
|31
|Towers
|J. Howard RB CHI
|32
|Maselli
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|33
|Brinson
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|34
|Scott White
|D. Henry RB TEN
|35
|Adam Aizer
|K. Drake RB MIA
|36
|White
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|White
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|38
|Adam Aizer
|B. Cooks WR NE
|39
|Scott White
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|40
|Brinson
|J. Ajayi RB PHI
|41
|Maselli
|D. Bryant WR DAL
|42
|Towers
|A. Cooper WR OAK
|43
|Cummings
|D. Thomas WR DEN
|44
|Coca
|A. Collins RB BAL
|45
|Eisenberg
|J. Gordon WR CLE
|46
|Team Kiser
|M. Jones WR DET
|47
|Meron
|T. Coleman RB ATL
|48
|Richard
|G. Tate WR DET
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Richard
|D. Funchess WR CAR
|50
|Meron
|L. Miller RB HOU
|51
|Team Kiser
|D. Lewis RB NE
|52
|Eisenberg
|C. Hyde RB SF
|53
|Coca
|A. Robinson WR JAC
|54
|Cummings
|T. Brady QB NE
|55
|Towers
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|56
|Maselli
|E. Engram TE NYG
|57
|Brinson
|J. Edelman WR NE
|58
|Scott White
|J. Williams RB GB
|59
|Adam Aizer
|G. Olsen TE CAR
|60
|White
|J. Nelson WR GB
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|White
|D. Johnson RB CLE
|62
|Adam Aizer
|R. Woods WR LAR
|63
|Scott White
|C. Davis WR TEN
|64
|Brinson
|C. Thompson RB WAS
|65
|Maselli
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|66
|Towers
|C. Anderson RB DEN
|67
|Cummings
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|68
|Coca
|N. Agholor WR PHI
|69
|Eisenberg
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|70
|Team Kiser
|C. Hogan WR NE
|71
|Meron
|J. Crowder WR WAS
|72
|Richard
|C. Carson RB SEA
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Richard
|H. Henry TE LAC
|74
|Meron
|D. Watson QB HOU
|75
|Team Kiser
|D. Brees QB NO
|76
|Eisenberg
|M. Lynch RB OAK
|77
|Coca
|J. Graham TE SEA
|78
|Cummings
|D. Murray RB TEN
|79
|Towers
|S. Watkins WR LAR
|80
|Maselli
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|81
|Brinson
|B. Powell RB NYJ
|82
|Scott White
|M. Mack RB IND
|83
|Adam Aizer
|M. Bryant WR PIT
|84
|White
|P. Garcon WR SF
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|White
|K. Rudolph TE MIN
|86
|Adam Aizer
|I. Crowell RB CLE
|87
|Scott White
|J. Doyle TE IND
|88
|Brinson
|D. Foreman RB HOU
|89
|Maselli
|R. Burkhead RB NE
|90
|Towers
|D. Woodhead RB BAL
|91
|Cummings
|R. Matthews WR TEN
|92
|Coca
|O. Howard TE TB
|93
|Eisenberg
|J. McKinnon RB MIN
|94
|Team Kiser
|R. Cobb WR GB
|95
|Meron
|M. Goodwin WR SF
|96
|Richard
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Richard
|M. Crabtree WR OAK
|98
|Meron
|D. Walker TE TEN
|99
|Team Kiser
|C. Clement RB PHI
|100
|Eisenberg
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|101
|Coca
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|102
|Cummings
|K. Golladay WR DET
|103
|Towers
|D. Booker RB DEN
|104
|Maselli
|S. Perine RB WAS
|105
|Brinson
|D. Parker WR MIA
|106
|Scott White
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|107
|Adam Aizer
|A. Jones RB GB
|108
|White
|T. Riddick RB DET
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|White
|J. White RB NE
|110
|Adam Aizer
|T. Montgomery RB GB
|111
|Scott White
|C. Newton QB CAR
|112
|Brinson
|W. Gallman RB NYG
|113
|Maselli
|J. Garoppolo QB SF
|114
|Towers
|C. Meredith WR CHI
|115
|Cummings
|G. Bernard RB CIN
|116
|Coca
|J. Doctson WR WAS
|117
|Eisenberg
|M. Breida RB SF
|118
|Team Kiser
|M. Sanu WR ATL
|119
|Meron
|J. Reed TE WAS
|120
|Richard
|K. Dixon RB BAL
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Richard
|M. Lee WR JAC
|122
|Meron
|K. Benjamin WR BUF
|123
|Team Kiser
|E. Ebron TE DET
|124
|Eisenberg
|Q. Enunwa WR NYJ
|125
|Coca
|D. Amendola WR NE
|126
|Cummings
|A. Abdullah RB DET
|127
|Towers
|K. Stills WR MIA
|128
|Maselli
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|129
|Brinson
|M. Stafford QB DET
|130
|Scott White
|D. Martin RB TB
|131
|Adam Aizer
|K. Cousins QB WAS
|132
|White
|C. Prosise RB SEA
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|White
|D. Henderson RB DEN
|134
|Adam Aizer
|Jaguars DST JAC
|135
|Scott White
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|136
|Brinson
|R. Kelley RB WAS
|137
|Maselli
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|138
|Towers
|A. Luck QB IND
|139
|Cummings
|A. Shaheen TE CHI
|140
|Coca
|M. Mariota QB TEN
|141
|Eisenberg
|D. Westbrook WR JAC
|142
|Team Kiser
|S. Gostkowski K NE
|143
|Meron
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|144
|Richard
|G. Kittle TE SF
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Richard
|Chargers DST LAC
|146
|Meron
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|147
|Team Kiser
|Rams DST LAR
|148
|Eisenberg
|C. Coleman WR CLE
|149
|Coca
|Ravens DST BAL
|150
|Cummings
|P. Richardson WR SEA
|151
|Towers
|J. Richard RB OAK
|152
|Maselli
|C. Samuel WR CAR
|153
|Brinson
|J. Brown WR ARI
|154
|Scott White
|E. McGuire RB NYJ
|155
|Adam Aizer
|G. Zuerlein K LAR
|156
|White
|D. Jackson WR TB
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|White
|Vikings DST MIN
|158
|Adam Aizer
|J. Nelson WR ARI
|159
|Scott White
|Eagles DST PHI
|160
|Brinson
|Texans DST HOU
|161
|Maselli
|Chiefs DST KC
|162
|Towers
|Falcons DST ATL
|163
|Cummings
|Cardinals DST ARI
|164
|Coca
|J. Tucker K BAL
|165
|Eisenberg
|Saints DST NO
|166
|Team Kiser
|T. Ginn WR NO
|167
|Meron
|Broncos DST DEN
|168
|Richard
|J. Winston QB TB
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Richard
|J. Elliott K PHI
|170
|Meron
|W. Lutz K NO
|171
|Team Kiser
|A. Peterson RB ARI
|172
|Eisenberg
|H. Butker K KC
|173
|Coca
|T. Pryor WR WAS
|174
|Cummings
|M. Bryant K ATL
|175
|Towers
|C. Boswell K PIT
|176
|Maselli
|D. Bailey K DAL
|177
|Brinson
|M. Prater K DET
|178
|Scott White
|R. Gould K SF
|179
|Adam Aizer
|J. Goff QB LAR
|180
|White
|M. Crosby K GB
|Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|2
|24
|T. Hill WR KC
|3
|25
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|4
|48
|G. Tate WR DET
|5
|49
|D. Funchess WR CAR
|6
|72
|C. Carson RB SEA
|7
|73
|H. Henry TE LAC
|8
|96
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|9
|97
|M. Crabtree WR OAK
|10
|120
|K. Dixon RB BAL
|11
|121
|M. Lee WR JAC
|12
|144
|G. Kittle TE SF
|13
|145
|Chargers DST LAC
|14
|168
|J. Winston QB TB
|15
|169
|J. Elliott K PHI
|Meron
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|L. Bell RB PIT
|2
|23
|T. Hilton WR IND
|3
|26
|J. Landry WR MIA
|4
|47
|T. Coleman RB ATL
|5
|50
|L. Miller RB HOU
|6
|71
|J. Crowder WR WAS
|7
|74
|D. Watson QB HOU
|8
|95
|M. Goodwin WR SF
|9
|98
|D. Walker TE TEN
|10
|119
|J. Reed TE WAS
|11
|122
|K. Benjamin WR BUF
|12
|143
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|13
|146
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|14
|167
|Broncos DST DEN
|15
|170
|W. Lutz K NO
|Team Kiser
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|A. Brown WR PIT
|2
|22
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|3
|27
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|4
|46
|M. Jones WR DET
|5
|51
|D. Lewis RB NE
|6
|70
|C. Hogan WR NE
|7
|75
|D. Brees QB NO
|8
|94
|R. Cobb WR GB
|9
|99
|C. Clement RB PHI
|10
|118
|M. Sanu WR ATL
|11
|123
|E. Ebron TE DET
|12
|142
|S. Gostkowski K NE
|13
|147
|Rams DST LAR
|14
|166
|T. Ginn WR NO
|15
|171
|A. Peterson RB ARI
|Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|2
|21
|D. Adams WR GB
|3
|28
|T. Kelce TE KC
|4
|45
|J. Gordon WR CLE
|5
|52
|C. Hyde RB SF
|6
|69
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|7
|76
|M. Lynch RB OAK
|8
|93
|J. McKinnon RB MIN
|9
|100
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|10
|117
|M. Breida RB SF
|11
|124
|Q. Enunwa WR NYJ
|12
|141
|D. Westbrook WR JAC
|13
|148
|C. Coleman WR CLE
|14
|165
|Saints DST NO
|15
|172
|H. Butker K KC
|Coca
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|2
|20
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|3
|29
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|4
|44
|A. Collins RB BAL
|5
|53
|A. Robinson WR JAC
|6
|68
|N. Agholor WR PHI
|7
|77
|J. Graham TE SEA
|8
|92
|O. Howard TE TB
|9
|101
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|10
|116
|J. Doctson WR WAS
|11
|125
|D. Amendola WR NE
|12
|140
|M. Mariota QB TEN
|13
|149
|Ravens DST BAL
|14
|164
|J. Tucker K BAL
|15
|173
|T. Pryor WR WAS
|Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|2
|19
|M. Ingram RB NO
|3
|30
|D. Baldwin WR SEA
|4
|43
|D. Thomas WR DEN
|5
|54
|T. Brady QB NE
|6
|67
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|7
|78
|D. Murray RB TEN
|8
|91
|R. Matthews WR TEN
|9
|102
|K. Golladay WR DET
|10
|115
|G. Bernard RB CIN
|11
|126
|A. Abdullah RB DET
|12
|139
|A. Shaheen TE CHI
|13
|150
|P. Richardson WR SEA
|14
|163
|Cardinals DST ARI
|15
|174
|M. Bryant K ATL
|Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|O. Beckham WR NYG
|2
|18
|R. Gronkowski TE NE
|3
|31
|J. Howard RB CHI
|4
|42
|A. Cooper WR OAK
|5
|55
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|6
|66
|C. Anderson RB DEN
|7
|79
|S. Watkins WR LAR
|8
|90
|D. Woodhead RB BAL
|9
|103
|D. Booker RB DEN
|10
|114
|C. Meredith WR CHI
|11
|127
|K. Stills WR MIA
|12
|138
|A. Luck QB IND
|13
|151
|J. Richard RB OAK
|14
|162
|Falcons DST ATL
|15
|175
|C. Boswell K PIT
|Maselli
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|A. Kamara RB NO
|2
|17
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|3
|32
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|4
|41
|D. Bryant WR DAL
|5
|56
|E. Engram TE NYG
|6
|65
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|7
|80
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|8
|89
|R. Burkhead RB NE
|9
|104
|S. Perine RB WAS
|10
|113
|J. Garoppolo QB SF
|11
|128
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|12
|137
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|13
|152
|C. Samuel WR CAR
|14
|161
|Chiefs DST KC
|15
|176
|D. Bailey K DAL
|Brinson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|J. Jones WR ATL
|2
|16
|M. Evans WR TB
|3
|33
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|4
|40
|J. Ajayi RB PHI
|5
|57
|J. Edelman WR NE
|6
|64
|C. Thompson RB WAS
|7
|81
|B. Powell RB NYJ
|8
|88
|D. Foreman RB HOU
|9
|105
|D. Parker WR MIA
|10
|112
|W. Gallman RB NYG
|11
|129
|M. Stafford QB DET
|12
|136
|R. Kelley RB WAS
|13
|153
|J. Brown WR ARI
|14
|160
|Texans DST HOU
|15
|177
|M. Prater K DET
|Scott White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|M. Thomas WR NO
|2
|15
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|3
|34
|D. Henry RB TEN
|4
|39
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|5
|58
|J. Williams RB GB
|6
|63
|C. Davis WR TEN
|7
|82
|M. Mack RB IND
|8
|87
|J. Doyle TE IND
|9
|106
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|10
|111
|C. Newton QB CAR
|11
|130
|D. Martin RB TB
|12
|135
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|13
|154
|E. McGuire RB NYJ
|14
|159
|Eagles DST PHI
|15
|178
|R. Gould K SF
|Adam Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|K. Hunt RB KC
|2
|14
|A. Green WR CIN
|3
|35
|K. Drake RB MIA
|4
|38
|B. Cooks WR NE
|5
|59
|G. Olsen TE CAR
|6
|62
|R. Woods WR LAR
|7
|83
|M. Bryant WR PIT
|8
|86
|I. Crowell RB CLE
|9
|107
|A. Jones RB GB
|10
|110
|T. Montgomery RB GB
|11
|131
|K. Cousins QB WAS
|12
|134
|Jaguars DST JAC
|13
|155
|G. Zuerlein K LAR
|14
|158
|J. Nelson WR ARI
|15
|179
|J. Goff QB LAR
|White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|K. Allen WR LAC
|2
|13
|D. Cook RB MIN
|3
|36
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|4
|37
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|5
|60
|J. Nelson WR GB
|6
|61
|D. Johnson RB CLE
|7
|84
|P. Garcon WR SF
|8
|85
|K. Rudolph TE MIN
|9
|108
|T. Riddick RB DET
|10
|109
|J. White RB NE
|11
|132
|C. Prosise RB SEA
|12
|133
|D. Henderson RB DEN
|13
|156
|D. Jackson WR TB
|14
|157
|Vikings DST MIN
|15
|180
|M. Crosby K GB
-
Our first football mock for 2018
The Super Bowl might have just ended, but we're already getting you prepared for your Fantasy...
-
DFS advice for Super Bowl games
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup advice for FanDuel and DraftKings for Super Bowl LII. See...
-
Podcast: Chatting with Todd Gurley
Todd Gurley joins us on a big episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast, complete with...
-
Cousins' best Fantasy destination
Kirk Cousins has been a top-10 Fantasy quarterback for each of the last three years. Where...
-
Alex Smith trade: Fantasy fallout
Alex Smith is coming off a career year, but is he the quarterback who benefits the most from...
-
How will SB LII players fit in 2018?
The Eagles and Patriots will duke it out for the Lombardi Trophy, but here's who will be involved...
Add a Comment