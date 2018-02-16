Fantasy Football: Our first PPR mock draft for 2018 leans toward receiver in early rounds

Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our first PPR mock draft for the upcoming season. And when receptions are factored in, receivers and tight ends were a priority in the first three rounds.

We recently held our first 12-team standard mock draft for the upcoming season, and running backs were prominently featured in the early rounds of that format. That's expected.

We followed that up with a 12-team PPR mock draft, and there was more of an emphasis on pass catchers in this league. Again, no surprise.

It's obvious that when you get rewarded for receptions, you want as many players as possible who are going to catch the ball.

There were only four receivers drafted in the first round of the standard league and a combination of 10 receivers and tight ends drafted in the first two rounds. By Round 3, 17 receivers and tight ends were drafted out of 36 players, while the other 19 guys were running backs.

In the PPR mock draft, we had six receivers drafted in Round 1, 12 receivers and tight ends selected through Round 2 and 19 of those guys drafted through Round 3. It flipped from the standard format, as only 17 running backs were selected in the first 36 picks in this league.

Some players who saw a boost in value in PPR were Alvin Kamara, Keenan Allen, Christian McCaffrey and Jarvis Landry. Kamara and Allen went from Round 2 in standard to Round 1 in PPR; McCaffery went from Round 3 to Round 2; Landry went from Round 4 to Round 3.

We also saw a change at the top of the draft with the switch in formats. In the standard league, the first four picks were, in order: Todd Gurley, Le'Veon Bell, Ezekiel Elliott and David Johnson. Antonio Brown and DeAndre Hopkins were next, followed by more running backs with Leonard Fournette and Kareem Hunt before Odell Beckham went at No. 9 overall.

In the PPR mock draft, Gurley and Bell were still first, but Brown came in at No. 3. I took Johnson at No. 4 before Hopkins, and Elliott fell to No. 6. 

I intended to draft Brown at No. 4, but I was thrilled to get Johnson in that spot. He's expected to be fine after last year's wrist injury, and he should continue to be a dominant Fantasy running back. In 2016, Johnson had more than 2,100 total yards with 20 total touchdowns and 80 receptions.

My second-round pick was Davante Adams, and I drafted Travis Kelce in Round 3. It's a good start when you can get three difference makers on your roster, and I was still able to do that here while still getting other quality starters in Josh Gordon (Round 4), Carlos Hyde (Round 5) and Russell Wilson (Round 6). Hyde's a free agent, so where he ends up playing in 2018 will be a big key for my team.

I'm not a big fan of filling out my starting roster right away, but it just happened to work out this way with Kelce and Wilson being the best value picks on the board. It might have cost me some depth at running back and receiver, but I still managed good talent with later picks.

Marshawn Lynch (Round 7) is my first option at flex, and we'll see if he remains in a featured role with the Raiders under new coach Jon Gruden. One possible replacement for Lynch could be free agent Jerick McKinnon, who I drafted in Round 8. McKinnon could be a steal in this spot if he lands a starting job on a new team.

I also have Matt Breida (Round 10) as a reserve running back, and he could be the starter in San Francisco if Hyde doesn't return. At reserve receiver, I have Will Fuller (Round 9), Quincy Enunwa (Round 11), Dede Westbrook (Round 12) and Corey Coleman (Round 13). 

Fuller played great last season when Deshaun Watson (torn ACL) was healthy, and he's a third-year receiver, along with Coleman. Both could step up in a big way in 2018, and Enunwa might be the No. 1 receiver for the Jets now that he's healthy after last year's neck injury. Westbrook also should be a prominent weapon for the Jaguars, especially if either Allen Robinson or Marqise Lee leave Jacksonville as free agents.

I like this team a lot in this format, and we'll see what happens with these players over the next few weeks. We did not include the upcoming rookies for this mock draft, and we are well aware a lot will change with free agency and the NFL Draft. As such, we will do multiple mock drafts in the coming months. 

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point per reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, K, DST and a FLEX (RB/WR/TE). There will also be six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

  1. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
  2. Meron Berkson, Video Producer
  3. Michael Kiser, Director of Video Production
  4. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
  5. Matthew Coca, Video Producer
  6. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
  7. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
  8. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
  9. Will Brinson, NFL Editor
  10. Scott White, Senior Fantasy Writer
  11. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
  12. R.J. White, NFL Editor
Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Richard T. Gurley RB LAR
2 Meron L. Bell RB PIT
3 Team Kiser A. Brown WR PIT
4 Eisenberg D. Johnson RB ARI
5 Coca D. Hopkins WR HOU
6 Cummings E. Elliott RB DAL
7 Towers O. Beckham WR NYG
8 Maselli A. Kamara RB NO
9 Brinson J. Jones WR ATL
10 Scott White M. Thomas WR NO
11 Adam Aizer K. Hunt RB KC
12 White K. Allen WR LAC
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 White D. Cook RB MIN
14 Adam Aizer A. Green WR CIN
15 Scott White M. Gordon RB LAC
16 Brinson M. Evans WR TB
17 Maselli L. Fournette RB JAC
18 Towers R. Gronkowski TE NE
19 Cummings M. Ingram RB NO
20 Coca D. Freeman RB ATL
21 Eisenberg D. Adams WR GB
22 Team Kiser C. McCaffrey RB CAR
23 Meron T. Hilton WR IND
24 Richard T. Hill WR KC
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Richard L. McCoy RB BUF
26 Meron J. Landry WR MIA
27 Team Kiser J. Mixon RB CIN
28 Eisenberg T. Kelce TE KC
29 Coca S. Diggs WR MIN
30 Cummings D. Baldwin WR SEA
31 Towers J. Howard RB CHI
32 Maselli A. Jeffery WR PHI
33 Brinson Z. Ertz TE PHI
34 Scott White D. Henry RB TEN
35 Adam Aizer K. Drake RB MIA
36 White A. Thielen WR MIN
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 White A. Rodgers QB GB
38 Adam Aizer B. Cooks WR NE
39 Scott White L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
40 Brinson J. Ajayi RB PHI
41 Maselli D. Bryant WR DAL
42 Towers A. Cooper WR OAK
43 Cummings D. Thomas WR DEN
44 Coca A. Collins RB BAL
45 Eisenberg J. Gordon WR CLE
46 Team Kiser M. Jones WR DET
47 Meron T. Coleman RB ATL
48 Richard G. Tate WR DET
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Richard D. Funchess WR CAR
50 Meron L. Miller RB HOU
51 Team Kiser D. Lewis RB NE
52 Eisenberg C. Hyde RB SF
53 Coca A. Robinson WR JAC
54 Cummings T. Brady QB NE
55 Towers J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
56 Maselli E. Engram TE NYG
57 Brinson J. Edelman WR NE
58 Scott White J. Williams RB GB
59 Adam Aizer G. Olsen TE CAR
60 White J. Nelson WR GB
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 White D. Johnson RB CLE
62 Adam Aizer R. Woods WR LAR
63 Scott White C. Davis WR TEN
64 Brinson C. Thompson RB WAS
65 Maselli C. Kupp WR LAR
66 Towers C. Anderson RB DEN
67 Cummings R. Anderson WR NYJ
68 Coca N. Agholor WR PHI
69 Eisenberg R. Wilson QB SEA
70 Team Kiser C. Hogan WR NE
71 Meron J. Crowder WR WAS
72 Richard C. Carson RB SEA
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Richard H. Henry TE LAC
74 Meron D. Watson QB HOU
75 Team Kiser D. Brees QB NO
76 Eisenberg M. Lynch RB OAK
77 Coca J. Graham TE SEA
78 Cummings D. Murray RB TEN
79 Towers S. Watkins WR LAR
80 Maselli S. Shepard WR NYG
81 Brinson B. Powell RB NYJ
82 Scott White M. Mack RB IND
83 Adam Aizer M. Bryant WR PIT
84 White P. Garcon WR SF
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 White K. Rudolph TE MIN
86 Adam Aizer I. Crowell RB CLE
87 Scott White J. Doyle TE IND
88 Brinson D. Foreman RB HOU
89 Maselli R. Burkhead RB NE
90 Towers D. Woodhead RB BAL
91 Cummings R. Matthews WR TEN
92 Coca O. Howard TE TB
93 Eisenberg J. McKinnon RB MIN
94 Team Kiser R. Cobb WR GB
95 Meron M. Goodwin WR SF
96 Richard C. Wentz QB PHI
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Richard M. Crabtree WR OAK
98 Meron D. Walker TE TEN
99 Team Kiser C. Clement RB PHI
100 Eisenberg W. Fuller WR HOU
101 Coca T. Cohen RB CHI
102 Cummings K. Golladay WR DET
103 Towers D. Booker RB DEN
104 Maselli S. Perine RB WAS
105 Brinson D. Parker WR MIA
106 Scott White E. Sanders WR DEN
107 Adam Aizer A. Jones RB GB
108 White T. Riddick RB DET
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 White J. White RB NE
110 Adam Aizer T. Montgomery RB GB
111 Scott White C. Newton QB CAR
112 Brinson W. Gallman RB NYG
113 Maselli J. Garoppolo QB SF
114 Towers C. Meredith WR CHI
115 Cummings G. Bernard RB CIN
116 Coca J. Doctson WR WAS
117 Eisenberg M. Breida RB SF
118 Team Kiser M. Sanu WR ATL
119 Meron J. Reed TE WAS
120 Richard K. Dixon RB BAL
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Richard M. Lee WR JAC
122 Meron K. Benjamin WR BUF
123 Team Kiser E. Ebron TE DET
124 Eisenberg Q. Enunwa WR NYJ
125 Coca D. Amendola WR NE
126 Cummings A. Abdullah RB DET
127 Towers K. Stills WR MIA
128 Maselli B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
129 Brinson M. Stafford QB DET
130 Scott White D. Martin RB TB
131 Adam Aizer K. Cousins QB WAS
132 White C. Prosise RB SEA
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 White D. Henderson RB DEN
134 Adam Aizer Jaguars DST JAC
135 Scott White P. Mahomes QB KC
136 Brinson R. Kelley RB WAS
137 Maselli D. Njoku TE CLE
138 Towers A. Luck QB IND
139 Cummings A. Shaheen TE CHI
140 Coca M. Mariota QB TEN
141 Eisenberg D. Westbrook WR JAC
142 Team Kiser S. Gostkowski K NE
143 Meron A. Ekeler RB LAC
144 Richard G. Kittle TE SF
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Richard Chargers DST LAC
146 Meron D. Prescott QB DAL
147 Team Kiser Rams DST LAR
148 Eisenberg C. Coleman WR CLE
149 Coca Ravens DST BAL
150 Cummings P. Richardson WR SEA
151 Towers J. Richard RB OAK
152 Maselli C. Samuel WR CAR
153 Brinson J. Brown WR ARI
154 Scott White E. McGuire RB NYJ
155 Adam Aizer G. Zuerlein K LAR
156 White D. Jackson WR TB
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 White Vikings DST MIN
158 Adam Aizer J. Nelson WR ARI
159 Scott White Eagles DST PHI
160 Brinson Texans DST HOU
161 Maselli Chiefs DST KC
162 Towers Falcons DST ATL
163 Cummings Cardinals DST ARI
164 Coca J. Tucker K BAL
165 Eisenberg Saints DST NO
166 Team Kiser T. Ginn WR NO
167 Meron Broncos DST DEN
168 Richard J. Winston QB TB
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Richard J. Elliott K PHI
170 Meron W. Lutz K NO
171 Team Kiser A. Peterson RB ARI
172 Eisenberg H. Butker K KC
173 Coca T. Pryor WR WAS
174 Cummings M. Bryant K ATL
175 Towers C. Boswell K PIT
176 Maselli D. Bailey K DAL
177 Brinson M. Prater K DET
178 Scott White R. Gould K SF
179 Adam Aizer J. Goff QB LAR
180 White M. Crosby K GB
Team by Team
Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 1 T. Gurley RB LAR
2 24 T. Hill WR KC
3 25 L. McCoy RB BUF
4 48 G. Tate WR DET
5 49 D. Funchess WR CAR
6 72 C. Carson RB SEA
7 73 H. Henry TE LAC
8 96 C. Wentz QB PHI
9 97 M. Crabtree WR OAK
10 120 K. Dixon RB BAL
11 121 M. Lee WR JAC
12 144 G. Kittle TE SF
13 145 Chargers DST LAC
14 168 J. Winston QB TB
15 169 J. Elliott K PHI
Meron
Rd Pk Player
1 2 L. Bell RB PIT
2 23 T. Hilton WR IND
3 26 J. Landry WR MIA
4 47 T. Coleman RB ATL
5 50 L. Miller RB HOU
6 71 J. Crowder WR WAS
7 74 D. Watson QB HOU
8 95 M. Goodwin WR SF
9 98 D. Walker TE TEN
10 119 J. Reed TE WAS
11 122 K. Benjamin WR BUF
12 143 A. Ekeler RB LAC
13 146 D. Prescott QB DAL
14 167 Broncos DST DEN
15 170 W. Lutz K NO
Team Kiser
Rd Pk Player
1 3 A. Brown WR PIT
2 22 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
3 27 J. Mixon RB CIN
4 46 M. Jones WR DET
5 51 D. Lewis RB NE
6 70 C. Hogan WR NE
7 75 D. Brees QB NO
8 94 R. Cobb WR GB
9 99 C. Clement RB PHI
10 118 M. Sanu WR ATL
11 123 E. Ebron TE DET
12 142 S. Gostkowski K NE
13 147 Rams DST LAR
14 166 T. Ginn WR NO
15 171 A. Peterson RB ARI
Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 4 D. Johnson RB ARI
2 21 D. Adams WR GB
3 28 T. Kelce TE KC
4 45 J. Gordon WR CLE
5 52 C. Hyde RB SF
6 69 R. Wilson QB SEA
7 76 M. Lynch RB OAK
8 93 J. McKinnon RB MIN
9 100 W. Fuller WR HOU
10 117 M. Breida RB SF
11 124 Q. Enunwa WR NYJ
12 141 D. Westbrook WR JAC
13 148 C. Coleman WR CLE
14 165 Saints DST NO
15 172 H. Butker K KC
Coca
Rd Pk Player
1 5 D. Hopkins WR HOU
2 20 D. Freeman RB ATL
3 29 S. Diggs WR MIN
4 44 A. Collins RB BAL
5 53 A. Robinson WR JAC
6 68 N. Agholor WR PHI
7 77 J. Graham TE SEA
8 92 O. Howard TE TB
9 101 T. Cohen RB CHI
10 116 J. Doctson WR WAS
11 125 D. Amendola WR NE
12 140 M. Mariota QB TEN
13 149 Ravens DST BAL
14 164 J. Tucker K BAL
15 173 T. Pryor WR WAS
Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 6 E. Elliott RB DAL
2 19 M. Ingram RB NO
3 30 D. Baldwin WR SEA
4 43 D. Thomas WR DEN
5 54 T. Brady QB NE
6 67 R. Anderson WR NYJ
7 78 D. Murray RB TEN
8 91 R. Matthews WR TEN
9 102 K. Golladay WR DET
10 115 G. Bernard RB CIN
11 126 A. Abdullah RB DET
12 139 A. Shaheen TE CHI
13 150 P. Richardson WR SEA
14 163 Cardinals DST ARI
15 174 M. Bryant K ATL
Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 7 O. Beckham WR NYG
2 18 R. Gronkowski TE NE
3 31 J. Howard RB CHI
4 42 A. Cooper WR OAK
5 55 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
6 66 C. Anderson RB DEN
7 79 S. Watkins WR LAR
8 90 D. Woodhead RB BAL
9 103 D. Booker RB DEN
10 114 C. Meredith WR CHI
11 127 K. Stills WR MIA
12 138 A. Luck QB IND
13 151 J. Richard RB OAK
14 162 Falcons DST ATL
15 175 C. Boswell K PIT
Maselli
Rd Pk Player
1 8 A. Kamara RB NO
2 17 L. Fournette RB JAC
3 32 A. Jeffery WR PHI
4 41 D. Bryant WR DAL
5 56 E. Engram TE NYG
6 65 C. Kupp WR LAR
7 80 S. Shepard WR NYG
8 89 R. Burkhead RB NE
9 104 S. Perine RB WAS
10 113 J. Garoppolo QB SF
11 128 B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
12 137 D. Njoku TE CLE
13 152 C. Samuel WR CAR
14 161 Chiefs DST KC
15 176 D. Bailey K DAL
Brinson
Rd Pk Player
1 9 J. Jones WR ATL
2 16 M. Evans WR TB
3 33 Z. Ertz TE PHI
4 40 J. Ajayi RB PHI
5 57 J. Edelman WR NE
6 64 C. Thompson RB WAS
7 81 B. Powell RB NYJ
8 88 D. Foreman RB HOU
9 105 D. Parker WR MIA
10 112 W. Gallman RB NYG
11 129 M. Stafford QB DET
12 136 R. Kelley RB WAS
13 153 J. Brown WR ARI
14 160 Texans DST HOU
15 177 M. Prater K DET
Scott White
Rd Pk Player
1 10 M. Thomas WR NO
2 15 M. Gordon RB LAC
3 34 D. Henry RB TEN
4 39 L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
5 58 J. Williams RB GB
6 63 C. Davis WR TEN
7 82 M. Mack RB IND
8 87 J. Doyle TE IND
9 106 E. Sanders WR DEN
10 111 C. Newton QB CAR
11 130 D. Martin RB TB
12 135 P. Mahomes QB KC
13 154 E. McGuire RB NYJ
14 159 Eagles DST PHI
15 178 R. Gould K SF
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 11 K. Hunt RB KC
2 14 A. Green WR CIN
3 35 K. Drake RB MIA
4 38 B. Cooks WR NE
5 59 G. Olsen TE CAR
6 62 R. Woods WR LAR
7 83 M. Bryant WR PIT
8 86 I. Crowell RB CLE
9 107 A. Jones RB GB
10 110 T. Montgomery RB GB
11 131 K. Cousins QB WAS
12 134 Jaguars DST JAC
13 155 G. Zuerlein K LAR
14 158 J. Nelson WR ARI
15 179 J. Goff QB LAR
White
Rd Pk Player
1 12 K. Allen WR LAC
2 13 D. Cook RB MIN
3 36 A. Thielen WR MIN
4 37 A. Rodgers QB GB
5 60 J. Nelson WR GB
6 61 D. Johnson RB CLE
7 84 P. Garcon WR SF
8 85 K. Rudolph TE MIN
9 108 T. Riddick RB DET
10 109 J. White RB NE
11 132 C. Prosise RB SEA
12 133 D. Henderson RB DEN
13 156 D. Jackson WR TB
14 157 Vikings DST MIN
15 180 M. Crosby K GB
Senior Fantasy Writer

Jamey Eisenberg has been a Senior Fantasy Writer for CBS Sports since 2006 with a focus on Fantasy Football. A University of Florida grad (class of '98), Jamey got his start in the newspaper business and... Full Bio

