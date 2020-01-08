Play

Fantasy Football: Our first shot at a 2020 non-PPR mock draft grounded with 10 first-round running backs

Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the CBS Fantasy crew's first non-PPR mock draft of the offseason.

Once we get to the real Fantasy drafts in the summer, it's going to be interesting to see what the first round looks like in most non-PPR leagues. There are plenty of options to consider with your first selection.

The likely choices at running back are Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley, Ezekiel Elliott, Dalvin Cook, Nick Chubb, Derrick Henry, Alvin Kamara and Aaron Jones. And the selections at receiver include Michael Thomas, DeAndre Hopkins, Davante Adams, Julio Jones and Tyreek Hill.

Lamar Jackson, Travis Kelce and George Kittle are in consideration for the first round as well. And you can include other running backs and receivers like Joe Mixon, Leonard Fournette, Miles Sanders, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

The order for all of these players will be fun to sort out, and we've already started that process with our first 12-team, non-PPR mock draft for 2020 featuring members of our CBS Sports staff. In this draft, 10 running backs and two receivers made up the first round, even though we start three receivers in this league.

The first five picks were McCaffrey, Barkley, Elliott, Cook and Chubb, which is hard to argue with. Chubb could be the surprise for some, but hopefully the Browns let Kareem Hunt leave as a free agent, which would make Chubb more attractive in 2020. He averaged 12.6 Fantasy points per game for the season, but he was at 14.9 points per game in the eight games without Hunt, which would have put him at No. 6 at running back in 2019.

I picked at No. 6 overall, and I struggled with Henry and Thomas. I took Thomas to see what running backs would be available in Round 2, and I'll break down my team in a moment. Most likely, Henry will be drafted ahead of Chubb and Thomas in this format.

After Hopkins at No. 7 overall, it was back to the running backs with Kamara, Henry, Jones, Mixon and Fournette. Now, while I love the upside for Mixon and Fournette, I consider them Round 2 picks. I would rather have Adams, Julio Jones or Hill in Round 1.

As you can see, there are many options to draft in the first round, and it might come down to the player you like best -- and have the most confidence in -- to start your team. And more players may emerge as first-round candidates following free agency and the NFL Draft.

This mock draft will likely look dramatically different once NFL rosters are altered over the next few months. But we held this draft now to see what we learned from the 2019 season.

Some of the notable early picks were Todd Gurley, Le'Veon Bell and Melvin Gordon still being selected in Round 2, as well as James Conner and Kerryon Johnson in Round 3, despite coming off disappointing seasons. Gordon's value could significantly change as a free agent, and he could be a reach at No. 23 overall if he leaves the Chargers.

My favorite picks in the early to middle rounds included Devin Singletary, Zach Ertz and Austin Ekeler in Round 4, D.K. Metcalf, Calvin Ridley and Robert Woods in Round 5, D.J. Chark, Patrick Mahomes and Damien Williams in Round 6, A.J. Green, Terry McLaurin and Michael Gallup in Round 7 and Tyler Higbee, Will Fuller and Marquise Brown in Round 8.

The latter selections that stood out were Diontae Johnson in Round 9, N'Keal Harry in Round 10, Preston Williams in Round 11, Noah Fant in Round 12, T.J. Hockenson in Round 13 and Mike Gesicki in Round 14. All of these players have sleeper/breakout appeal for 2020.

My team was receiver heavy to start with Thomas, Kenny Golladay, Metcalf and Gallup with four of my first seven picks. I also drafted Ertz, which gave me plenty of standout pass catchers, along with Preston Williams, but I could be in trouble at running back.

The top two running backs on my team have the potential to be great with Miles Sanders and Damien Williams, so I'm fine there. But my depth could be an issue with reserve running backs in James White, Gus Edwards, Jordan Howard and Darrel Williams, who I took as a handcuff to Damien.

The two reserve running backs I'm most curious about for 2020 are Edwards and Howard. With Mark Ingram just turning 30 in December, he could be getting to the point of his career where you have to worry about a breakdown. I consider Edwards a must-own handcuff next season. And we'll see where Howard ends up as a free agent this offseason, but he could still offer value with the right team.

My quarterback situation is also one of note since I was the last manager to draft one with Ryan Tannehill in Round 12. I made it a priority to select a second quarterback, which was Baker Mayfield in Round 13. If Tannehill can pick up where 2019 ended -- he's expected to remain with the Titans as a free agent -- and Mayfield rebounds from his bust campaign this year, then I'm in good shape. I also wouldn't be surprised if I'm streaming each week given the uncertainty of those two quarterbacks heading into the offseason.

Overall, I like this team a lot, but I would have preferred one more quality running back to pair with Sanders and Damien Williams. I could have selected Ekeler or David Montgomery in Round 4 instead of Ertz, and I also could have picked Raheem Mostert or Hunt in Round 5 instead of Metcalf.

These are moves to consider over the next several months, and we'll have plenty of mock drafts to go over before the start of the season.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft. 

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
2. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
3. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
4. Will Brinson, Senior NFL Writer
5. Tommy Tran, CBS Sports HQ Host
6. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
7. Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer
8. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
9. Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor
10. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
11. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
12. J. Darin Darst, Data Validation Manager 

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Meron Berkson C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 Dave Richard S. Barkley RB NYG
3 Adam Aizer E. Elliott RB DAL
4 Will Brinson D. Cook RB MIN
5 Tommy Tran N. Chubb RB CLE
6 Jamey Eisenberg M. Thomas WR NO
7 Jack Capotorto D. Hopkins WR HOU
8 Chris Towers A. Kamara RB NO
9 Ben Gretch D. Henry RB TEN
10 Andrew Baumhor A. Jones RB GB
11 George Maselli J. Mixon RB CIN
12 J.Darin Darst L. Fournette RB JAC
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 J.Darin Darst D. Adams WR GB
14 George Maselli T. Gurley RB LAR
15 Andrew Baumhor J. Jacobs RB OAK
16 Ben Gretch T. Hill WR KC
17 Chris Towers J. Jones WR ATL
18 Jack Capotorto M. Mack RB IND
19 Jamey Eisenberg M. Sanders RB PHI
20 Tommy Tran L. Bell RB NYJ
21 Will Brinson M. Evans WR TB
22 Adam Aizer T. Kelce TE KC
23 Dave Richard M. Gordon RB LAC
24 Meron Berkson C. Godwin WR TB
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Meron Berkson L. Jackson QB BAL
26 Dave Richard G. Kittle TE SF
27 Adam Aizer C. Carson RB SEA
28 Will Brinson J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
29 Tommy Tran K. Johnson RB DET
30 Jamey Eisenberg K. Golladay WR DET
31 Jack Capotorto J. Conner RB PIT
32 Chris Towers D. Moore WR CAR
33 Ben Gretch A. Cooper WR DAL
34 Andrew Baumhor M. Ingram RB BAL
35 George Maselli A. Thielen WR MIN
36 J.Darin Darst K. Drake RB ARI
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 J.Darin Darst D. Singletary RB BUF
38 George Maselli C. Sutton WR DEN
39 Andrew Baumhor D. Parker WR MIA
40 Ben Gretch O. Beckham WR CLE
41 Chris Towers D. Waller TE OAK
42 Jack Capotorto P. Lindsay RB DEN
43 Jamey Eisenberg Z. Ertz TE PHI
44 Tommy Tran C. Kupp WR LAR
45 Will Brinson K. Allen WR LAC
46 Adam Aizer S. Diggs WR MIN
47 Dave Richard A. Robinson WR CHI
48 Meron Berkson A. Ekeler RB LAC
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Meron Berkson A. Brown WR TEN
50 Dave Richard D. Montgomery RB CHI
51 Adam Aizer D. Samuel WR SF
52 Will Brinson M. Andrews TE BAL
53 Tommy Tran J. Edelman WR NE
54 Jamey Eisenberg D. Metcalf WR SEA
55 Jack Capotorto C. Ridley WR ATL
56 Chris Towers R. Woods WR LAR
57 Ben Gretch D. Guice RB WAS
58 Andrew Baumhor A. Hooper TE ATL
59 George Maselli R. Mostert RB SF
60 J.Darin Darst T. Lockett WR SEA
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 J.Darin Darst D. Chark WR JAC
62 George Maselli P. Mahomes QB KC
63 Andrew Baumhor J. Brown WR BUF
64 Ben Gretch K. Hunt RB CLE
65 Chris Towers S. Michel RB NE
66 Jack Capotorto J. Landry WR CLE
67 Jamey Eisenberg D. Williams RB KC
68 Tommy Tran T. Boyd WR CIN
69 Will Brinson D. Freeman RB ATL
70 Adam Aizer R. Jones RB TB
71 Dave Richard D. Watson QB HOU
72 Meron Berkson T. Hilton WR IND
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Meron Berkson A. Green WR CIN
74 Dave Richard D. Johnson RB ARI
75 Adam Aizer T. McLaurin WR WAS
76 Will Brinson R. Penny RB SEA
77 Tommy Tran B. Cooks WR LAR
78 Jamey Eisenberg M. Gallup WR DAL
79 Jack Capotorto H. Henry TE LAC
80 Chris Towers M. Williams WR LAC
81 Ben Gretch R. Freeman RB DEN
82 Andrew Baumhor D. Slayton WR NYG
83 George Maselli J. Cook TE NO
84 J.Darin Darst C. Hyde RB HOU
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 J.Darin Darst T. Higbee TE LAR
86 George Maselli A. Brown WR FA
87 Andrew Baumhor M. Jones WR DET
88 Ben Gretch E. Engram TE NYG
89 Chris Towers C. Kirk WR ARI
90 Jack Capotorto J. Winston QB TB
91 Jamey Eisenberg G. Edwards RB BAL
92 Tommy Tran R. Anderson WR NYJ
93 Will Brinson M. Breida RB SF
94 Adam Aizer W. Fuller WR HOU
95 Dave Richard M. Brown WR BAL
96 Meron Berkson E. Sanders WR SF
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Meron Berkson T. Coleman RB SF
98 Dave Richard D. Johnson WR PIT
99 Adam Aizer R. Wilson QB SEA
100 Will Brinson J. Jackson RB LAC
101 Tommy Tran A. Jeffery WR PHI
102 Jamey Eisenberg J. White RB NE
103 Jack Capotorto T. Williams WR OAK
104 Chris Towers J. Williams RB GB
105 Ben Gretch K. Murray QB ARI
106 Andrew Baumhor J. Washington WR PIT
107 George Maselli A. Lazard WR GB
108 J.Darin Darst J. Crowder WR NYJ
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 J.Darin Darst D. Prescott QB DAL
110 George Maselli N. Harry WR NE
111 Andrew Baumhor B. Perriman WR TB
112 Ben Gretch C. Samuel WR CAR
113 Chris Towers L. Murray RB NO
114 Jack Capotorto D. Westbrook WR JAC
115 Jamey Eisenberg J. Howard RB PHI
116 Tommy Tran S. Shepard WR NYG
117 Will Brinson D. Johnson RB HOU
118 Adam Aizer A. Mattison RB MIN
119 Dave Richard A. Miller WR CHI
120 Meron Berkson M. Hardman WR KC
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Meron Berkson T. Pollard RB DAL
122 Dave Richard D. Henderson RB LAR
123 Adam Aizer J. Allen QB BUF
124 Will Brinson M. Ryan QB ATL
125 Tommy Tran C. Wentz QB PHI
126 Jamey Eisenberg P. Williams WR MIA
127 Jack Capotorto A. Rodgers QB GB
128 Chris Towers J. Garoppolo QB SF
129 Ben Gretch L. Miller RB HOU
130 Andrew Baumhor D. Brees QB NO
131 George Maselli G. Ward WR PHI
132 J.Darin Darst J. Goff QB LAR
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 J.Darin Darst S. Watkins WR KC
134 George Maselli D. Goedert TE PHI
135 Andrew Baumhor J. Ross WR CIN
136 Ben Gretch O. Howard TE TB
137 Chris Towers B. Snell RB PIT
138 Jack Capotorto P. Barber RB TB
139 Jamey Eisenberg R. Tannehill QB TEN
140 Tommy Tran N. Fant TE DEN
141 Will Brinson C. Newton QB CAR
142 Adam Aizer D. Harris RB NE
143 Dave Richard D. Thompson RB KC
144 Meron Berkson C. Edmonds RB ARI
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Meron Berkson B. Scott RB PHI
146 Dave Richard J. Hill RB BAL
147 Adam Aizer T. Hockenson TE DET
148 Will Brinson T. Cohen RB CHI
149 Tommy Tran Bears DST CHI
150 Jamey Eisenberg B. Mayfield QB CLE
151 Jack Capotorto J. Tucker K BAL
152 Chris Towers M. Brown RB LAR
153 Ben Gretch R. Armstead RB JAC
154 Andrew Baumhor D. Jackson WR PHI
155 George Maselli Steelers DST PIT
156 J.Darin Darst D. Pettis WR SF
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 J.Darin Darst M. Gesicki TE MIA
158 George Maselli G. Zuerlein K LAR
159 Andrew Baumhor A. Peterson RB WAS
160 Ben Gretch Patriots DST NE
161 Chris Towers H. Renfrow WR OAK
162 Jack Capotorto Ravens DST BAL
163 Jamey Eisenberg D. Williams RB KC
164 Tommy Tran C. Beasley WR BUF
165 Will Brinson Vikings DST MIN
166 Adam Aizer G. Tate WR NYG
167 Dave Richard 49ers DST SF
168 Meron Berkson D. Fells TE HOU
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Meron Berkson Chiefs DST KC
170 Dave Richard A. Isabella WR ARI
171 Adam Aizer H. Butker K KC
172 Will Brinson D. Njoku TE CLE
173 Tommy Tran W. Dissly TE SEA
174 Jamey Eisenberg Bills DST BUF
175 Jack Capotorto E. Ebron TE IND
176 Chris Towers Packers DST GB
177 Ben Gretch L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
178 Andrew Baumhor Rams DST LAR
179 George Maselli D. Washington RB OAK
180 J.Darin Darst R. Gould K SF
Round 16
Pos Team Player
181 J.Darin Darst Titans DST TEN
182 George Maselli B. Scarbrough RB DET
183 Andrew Baumhor W. Lutz K NO
184 Ben Gretch S. Gostkowski K NE
185 Chris Towers M. Crosby K GB
186 Jack Capotorto J. Gordon WR SEA
187 Jamey Eisenberg K. Fairbairn K HOU
188 Tommy Tran Y. Koo K ATL
189 Will Brinson J. Myers K SEA
190 Adam Aizer Saints DST NO
191 Dave Richard D. Bailey K MIN
192 Meron Berkson G. Joseph K TEN
Team by Team
Meron Berkson
Rd Pk Player
1 1 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 24 C. Godwin WR TB
3 25 L. Jackson QB BAL
4 48 A. Ekeler RB LAC
5 49 A. Brown WR TEN
6 72 T. Hilton WR IND
7 73 A. Green WR CIN
8 96 E. Sanders WR SF
9 97 T. Coleman RB SF
10 120 M. Hardman WR KC
11 121 T. Pollard RB DAL
12 144 C. Edmonds RB ARI
13 145 B. Scott RB PHI
14 168 D. Fells TE HOU
15 169 Chiefs DST KC
16 192 G. Joseph K TEN
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 2 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 23 M. Gordon RB LAC
3 26 G. Kittle TE SF
4 47 A. Robinson WR CHI
5 50 D. Montgomery RB CHI
6 71 D. Watson QB HOU
7 74 D. Johnson RB ARI
8 95 M. Brown WR BAL
9 98 D. Johnson WR PIT
10 119 A. Miller WR CHI
11 122 D. Henderson RB LAR
12 143 D. Thompson RB KC
13 146 J. Hill RB BAL
14 167 49ers DST SF
15 170 A. Isabella WR ARI
16 191 D. Bailey K MIN
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 3 E. Elliott RB DAL
2 22 T. Kelce TE KC
3 27 C. Carson RB SEA
4 46 S. Diggs WR MIN
5 51 D. Samuel WR SF
6 70 R. Jones RB TB
7 75 T. McLaurin WR WAS
8 94 W. Fuller WR HOU
9 99 R. Wilson QB SEA
10 118 A. Mattison RB MIN
11 123 J. Allen QB BUF
12 142 D. Harris RB NE
13 147 T. Hockenson TE DET
14 166 G. Tate WR NYG
15 171 H. Butker K KC
16 190 Saints DST NO
Will Brinson
Rd Pk Player
1 4 D. Cook RB MIN
2 21 M. Evans WR TB
3 28 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
4 45 K. Allen WR LAC
5 52 M. Andrews TE BAL
6 69 D. Freeman RB ATL
7 76 R. Penny RB SEA
8 93 M. Breida RB SF
9 100 J. Jackson RB LAC
10 117 D. Johnson RB HOU
11 124 M. Ryan QB ATL
12 141 C. Newton QB CAR
13 148 T. Cohen RB CHI
14 165 Vikings DST MIN
15 172 D. Njoku TE CLE
16 189 J. Myers K SEA
Tommy Tran
Rd Pk Player
1 5 N. Chubb RB CLE
2 20 L. Bell RB NYJ
3 29 K. Johnson RB DET
4 44 C. Kupp WR LAR
5 53 J. Edelman WR NE
6 68 T. Boyd WR CIN
7 77 B. Cooks WR LAR
8 92 R. Anderson WR NYJ
9 101 A. Jeffery WR PHI
10 116 S. Shepard WR NYG
11 125 C. Wentz QB PHI
12 140 N. Fant TE DEN
13 149 Bears DST CHI
14 164 C. Beasley WR BUF
15 173 W. Dissly TE SEA
16 188 Y. Koo K ATL
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 6 M. Thomas WR NO
2 19 M. Sanders RB PHI
3 30 K. Golladay WR DET
4 43 Z. Ertz TE PHI
5 54 D. Metcalf WR SEA
6 67 D. Williams RB KC
7 78 M. Gallup WR DAL
8 91 G. Edwards RB BAL
9 102 J. White RB NE
10 115 J. Howard RB PHI
11 126 P. Williams WR MIA
12 139 R. Tannehill QB TEN
13 150 B. Mayfield QB CLE
14 163 D. Williams RB KC
15 174 Bills DST BUF
16 187 K. Fairbairn K HOU
Jack Capotorto
Rd Pk Player
1 7 D. Hopkins WR HOU
2 18 M. Mack RB IND
3 31 J. Conner RB PIT
4 42 P. Lindsay RB DEN
5 55 C. Ridley WR ATL
6 66 J. Landry WR CLE
7 79 H. Henry TE LAC
8 90 J. Winston QB TB
9 103 T. Williams WR OAK
10 114 D. Westbrook WR JAC
11 127 A. Rodgers QB GB
12 138 P. Barber RB TB
13 151 J. Tucker K BAL
14 162 Ravens DST BAL
15 175 E. Ebron TE IND
16 186 J. Gordon WR SEA
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 8 A. Kamara RB NO
2 17 J. Jones WR ATL
3 32 D. Moore WR CAR
4 41 D. Waller TE OAK
5 56 R. Woods WR LAR
6 65 S. Michel RB NE
7 80 M. Williams WR LAC
8 89 C. Kirk WR ARI
9 104 J. Williams RB GB
10 113 L. Murray RB NO
11 128 J. Garoppolo QB SF
12 137 B. Snell RB PIT
13 152 M. Brown RB LAR
14 161 H. Renfrow WR OAK
15 176 Packers DST GB
16 185 M. Crosby K GB
Ben Gretch
Rd Pk Player
1 9 D. Henry RB TEN
2 16 T. Hill WR KC
3 33 A. Cooper WR DAL
4 40 O. Beckham WR CLE
5 57 D. Guice RB WAS
6 64 K. Hunt RB CLE
7 81 R. Freeman RB DEN
8 88 E. Engram TE NYG
9 105 K. Murray QB ARI
10 112 C. Samuel WR CAR
11 129 L. Miller RB HOU
12 136 O. Howard TE TB
13 153 R. Armstead RB JAC
14 160 Patriots DST NE
15 177 L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
16 184 S. Gostkowski K NE
Andrew Baumhor
Rd Pk Player
1 10 A. Jones RB GB
2 15 J. Jacobs RB OAK
3 34 M. Ingram RB BAL
4 39 D. Parker WR MIA
5 58 A. Hooper TE ATL
6 63 J. Brown WR BUF
7 82 D. Slayton WR NYG
8 87 M. Jones WR DET
9 106 J. Washington WR PIT
10 111 B. Perriman WR TB
11 130 D. Brees QB NO
12 135 J. Ross WR CIN
13 154 D. Jackson WR PHI
14 159 A. Peterson RB WAS
15 178 Rams DST LAR
16 183 W. Lutz K NO
George Maselli
Rd Pk Player
1 11 J. Mixon RB CIN
2 14 T. Gurley RB LAR
3 35 A. Thielen WR MIN
4 38 C. Sutton WR DEN
5 59 R. Mostert RB SF
6 62 P. Mahomes QB KC
7 83 J. Cook TE NO
8 86 A. Brown WR FA
9 107 A. Lazard WR GB
10 110 N. Harry WR NE
11 131 G. Ward WR PHI
12 134 D. Goedert TE PHI
13 155 Steelers DST PIT
14 158 G. Zuerlein K LAR
15 179 D. Washington RB OAK
16 182 B. Scarbrough RB DET
J.Darin Darst
Rd Pk Player
1 12 L. Fournette RB JAC
2 13 D. Adams WR GB
3 36 K. Drake RB ARI
4 37 D. Singletary RB BUF
5 60 T. Lockett WR SEA
6 61 D. Chark WR JAC
7 84 C. Hyde RB HOU
8 85 T. Higbee TE LAR
9 108 J. Crowder WR NYJ
10 109 D. Prescott QB DAL
11 132 J. Goff QB LAR
12 133 S. Watkins WR KC
13 156 D. Pettis WR SF
14 157 M. Gesicki TE MIA
15 180 R. Gould K SF
16 181 Titans DST TEN
