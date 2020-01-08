Fantasy Football: Our first shot at a 2020 non-PPR mock draft grounded with 10 first-round running backs
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the CBS Fantasy crew's first non-PPR mock draft of the offseason.
Once we get to the real Fantasy drafts in the summer, it's going to be interesting to see what the first round looks like in most non-PPR leagues. There are plenty of options to consider with your first selection.
The likely choices at running back are Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley, Ezekiel Elliott, Dalvin Cook, Nick Chubb, Derrick Henry, Alvin Kamara and Aaron Jones. And the selections at receiver include Michael Thomas, DeAndre Hopkins, Davante Adams, Julio Jones and Tyreek Hill.
Lamar Jackson, Travis Kelce and George Kittle are in consideration for the first round as well. And you can include other running backs and receivers like Joe Mixon, Leonard Fournette, Miles Sanders, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.
The order for all of these players will be fun to sort out, and we've already started that process with our first 12-team, non-PPR mock draft for 2020 featuring members of our CBS Sports staff. In this draft, 10 running backs and two receivers made up the first round, even though we start three receivers in this league.
The first five picks were McCaffrey, Barkley, Elliott, Cook and Chubb, which is hard to argue with. Chubb could be the surprise for some, but hopefully the Browns let Kareem Hunt leave as a free agent, which would make Chubb more attractive in 2020. He averaged 12.6 Fantasy points per game for the season, but he was at 14.9 points per game in the eight games without Hunt, which would have put him at No. 6 at running back in 2019.
I picked at No. 6 overall, and I struggled with Henry and Thomas. I took Thomas to see what running backs would be available in Round 2, and I'll break down my team in a moment. Most likely, Henry will be drafted ahead of Chubb and Thomas in this format.
After Hopkins at No. 7 overall, it was back to the running backs with Kamara, Henry, Jones, Mixon and Fournette. Now, while I love the upside for Mixon and Fournette, I consider them Round 2 picks. I would rather have Adams, Julio Jones or Hill in Round 1.
As you can see, there are many options to draft in the first round, and it might come down to the player you like best -- and have the most confidence in -- to start your team. And more players may emerge as first-round candidates following free agency and the NFL Draft.
This mock draft will likely look dramatically different once NFL rosters are altered over the next few months. But we held this draft now to see what we learned from the 2019 season.
Some of the notable early picks were Todd Gurley, Le'Veon Bell and Melvin Gordon still being selected in Round 2, as well as James Conner and Kerryon Johnson in Round 3, despite coming off disappointing seasons. Gordon's value could significantly change as a free agent, and he could be a reach at No. 23 overall if he leaves the Chargers.
My favorite picks in the early to middle rounds included Devin Singletary, Zach Ertz and Austin Ekeler in Round 4, D.K. Metcalf, Calvin Ridley and Robert Woods in Round 5, D.J. Chark, Patrick Mahomes and Damien Williams in Round 6, A.J. Green, Terry McLaurin and Michael Gallup in Round 7 and Tyler Higbee, Will Fuller and Marquise Brown in Round 8.
The latter selections that stood out were Diontae Johnson in Round 9, N'Keal Harry in Round 10, Preston Williams in Round 11, Noah Fant in Round 12, T.J. Hockenson in Round 13 and Mike Gesicki in Round 14. All of these players have sleeper/breakout appeal for 2020.
My team was receiver heavy to start with Thomas, Kenny Golladay, Metcalf and Gallup with four of my first seven picks. I also drafted Ertz, which gave me plenty of standout pass catchers, along with Preston Williams, but I could be in trouble at running back.
The top two running backs on my team have the potential to be great with Miles Sanders and Damien Williams, so I'm fine there. But my depth could be an issue with reserve running backs in James White, Gus Edwards, Jordan Howard and Darrel Williams, who I took as a handcuff to Damien.
The two reserve running backs I'm most curious about for 2020 are Edwards and Howard. With Mark Ingram just turning 30 in December, he could be getting to the point of his career where you have to worry about a breakdown. I consider Edwards a must-own handcuff next season. And we'll see where Howard ends up as a free agent this offseason, but he could still offer value with the right team.
My quarterback situation is also one of note since I was the last manager to draft one with Ryan Tannehill in Round 12. I made it a priority to select a second quarterback, which was Baker Mayfield in Round 13. If Tannehill can pick up where 2019 ended -- he's expected to remain with the Titans as a free agent -- and Mayfield rebounds from his bust campaign this year, then I'm in good shape. I also wouldn't be surprised if I'm streaming each week given the uncertainty of those two quarterbacks heading into the offseason.
Overall, I like this team a lot, but I would have preferred one more quality running back to pair with Sanders and Damien Williams. I could have selected Ekeler or David Montgomery in Round 4 instead of Ertz, and I also could have picked Raheem Mostert or Hunt in Round 5 instead of Metcalf.
These are moves to consider over the next several months, and we'll have plenty of mock drafts to go over before the start of the season.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
1. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
2. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
3. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
4. Will Brinson, Senior NFL Writer
5. Tommy Tran, CBS Sports HQ Host
6. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
7. Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer
8. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
9. Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor
10. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
11. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
12. J. Darin Darst, Data Validation Manager
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Meron Berkson
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|Dave Richard
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|3
|Adam Aizer
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|4
|Will Brinson
|D. Cook RB MIN
|5
|Tommy Tran
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|6
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Thomas WR NO
|7
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|8
|Chris Towers
|A. Kamara RB NO
|9
|Ben Gretch
|D. Henry RB TEN
|10
|Andrew Baumhor
|A. Jones RB GB
|11
|George Maselli
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|12
|J.Darin Darst
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|J.Darin Darst
|D. Adams WR GB
|14
|George Maselli
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|15
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Jacobs RB OAK
|16
|Ben Gretch
|T. Hill WR KC
|17
|Chris Towers
|J. Jones WR ATL
|18
|Jack Capotorto
|M. Mack RB IND
|19
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|20
|Tommy Tran
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|21
|Will Brinson
|M. Evans WR TB
|22
|Adam Aizer
|T. Kelce TE KC
|23
|Dave Richard
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|24
|Meron Berkson
|C. Godwin WR TB
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Meron Berkson
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|26
|Dave Richard
|G. Kittle TE SF
|27
|Adam Aizer
|C. Carson RB SEA
|28
|Will Brinson
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|29
|Tommy Tran
|K. Johnson RB DET
|30
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Golladay WR DET
|31
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Conner RB PIT
|32
|Chris Towers
|D. Moore WR CAR
|33
|Ben Gretch
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|34
|Andrew Baumhor
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|35
|George Maselli
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|36
|J.Darin Darst
|K. Drake RB ARI
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|J.Darin Darst
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|38
|George Maselli
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|39
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Parker WR MIA
|40
|Ben Gretch
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|41
|Chris Towers
|D. Waller TE OAK
|42
|Jack Capotorto
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|43
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|44
|Tommy Tran
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|45
|Will Brinson
|K. Allen WR LAC
|46
|Adam Aizer
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|47
|Dave Richard
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|48
|Meron Berkson
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Meron Berkson
|A. Brown WR TEN
|50
|Dave Richard
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|51
|Adam Aizer
|D. Samuel WR SF
|52
|Will Brinson
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|53
|Tommy Tran
|J. Edelman WR NE
|54
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|55
|Jack Capotorto
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|56
|Chris Towers
|R. Woods WR LAR
|57
|Ben Gretch
|D. Guice RB WAS
|58
|Andrew Baumhor
|A. Hooper TE ATL
|59
|George Maselli
|R. Mostert RB SF
|60
|J.Darin Darst
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|J.Darin Darst
|D. Chark WR JAC
|62
|George Maselli
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|63
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Brown WR BUF
|64
|Ben Gretch
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|65
|Chris Towers
|S. Michel RB NE
|66
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Landry WR CLE
|67
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Williams RB KC
|68
|Tommy Tran
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|69
|Will Brinson
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|70
|Adam Aizer
|R. Jones RB TB
|71
|Dave Richard
|D. Watson QB HOU
|72
|Meron Berkson
|T. Hilton WR IND
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Meron Berkson
|A. Green WR CIN
|74
|Dave Richard
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|75
|Adam Aizer
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|76
|Will Brinson
|R. Penny RB SEA
|77
|Tommy Tran
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|78
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|79
|Jack Capotorto
|H. Henry TE LAC
|80
|Chris Towers
|M. Williams WR LAC
|81
|Ben Gretch
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|82
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Slayton WR NYG
|83
|George Maselli
|J. Cook TE NO
|84
|J.Darin Darst
|C. Hyde RB HOU
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|J.Darin Darst
|T. Higbee TE LAR
|86
|George Maselli
|A. Brown WR FA
|87
|Andrew Baumhor
|M. Jones WR DET
|88
|Ben Gretch
|E. Engram TE NYG
|89
|Chris Towers
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|90
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Winston QB TB
|91
|Jamey Eisenberg
|G. Edwards RB BAL
|92
|Tommy Tran
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|93
|Will Brinson
|M. Breida RB SF
|94
|Adam Aizer
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|95
|Dave Richard
|M. Brown WR BAL
|96
|Meron Berkson
|E. Sanders WR SF
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Meron Berkson
|T. Coleman RB SF
|98
|Dave Richard
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|99
|Adam Aizer
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|100
|Will Brinson
|J. Jackson RB LAC
|101
|Tommy Tran
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|102
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. White RB NE
|103
|Jack Capotorto
|T. Williams WR OAK
|104
|Chris Towers
|J. Williams RB GB
|105
|Ben Gretch
|K. Murray QB ARI
|106
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Washington WR PIT
|107
|George Maselli
|A. Lazard WR GB
|108
|J.Darin Darst
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|J.Darin Darst
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|110
|George Maselli
|N. Harry WR NE
|111
|Andrew Baumhor
|B. Perriman WR TB
|112
|Ben Gretch
|C. Samuel WR CAR
|113
|Chris Towers
|L. Murray RB NO
|114
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Westbrook WR JAC
|115
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Howard RB PHI
|116
|Tommy Tran
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|117
|Will Brinson
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|118
|Adam Aizer
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|119
|Dave Richard
|A. Miller WR CHI
|120
|Meron Berkson
|M. Hardman WR KC
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Meron Berkson
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|122
|Dave Richard
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|123
|Adam Aizer
|J. Allen QB BUF
|124
|Will Brinson
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|125
|Tommy Tran
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|126
|Jamey Eisenberg
|P. Williams WR MIA
|127
|Jack Capotorto
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|128
|Chris Towers
|J. Garoppolo QB SF
|129
|Ben Gretch
|L. Miller RB HOU
|130
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Brees QB NO
|131
|George Maselli
|G. Ward WR PHI
|132
|J.Darin Darst
|J. Goff QB LAR
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|J.Darin Darst
|S. Watkins WR KC
|134
|George Maselli
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|135
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Ross WR CIN
|136
|Ben Gretch
|O. Howard TE TB
|137
|Chris Towers
|B. Snell RB PIT
|138
|Jack Capotorto
|P. Barber RB TB
|139
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Tannehill QB TEN
|140
|Tommy Tran
|N. Fant TE DEN
|141
|Will Brinson
|C. Newton QB CAR
|142
|Adam Aizer
|D. Harris RB NE
|143
|Dave Richard
|D. Thompson RB KC
|144
|Meron Berkson
|C. Edmonds RB ARI
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Meron Berkson
|B. Scott RB PHI
|146
|Dave Richard
|J. Hill RB BAL
|147
|Adam Aizer
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|148
|Will Brinson
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|149
|Tommy Tran
|Bears DST CHI
|150
|Jamey Eisenberg
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|151
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Tucker K BAL
|152
|Chris Towers
|M. Brown RB LAR
|153
|Ben Gretch
|R. Armstead RB JAC
|154
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Jackson WR PHI
|155
|George Maselli
|Steelers DST PIT
|156
|J.Darin Darst
|D. Pettis WR SF
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|J.Darin Darst
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|158
|George Maselli
|G. Zuerlein K LAR
|159
|Andrew Baumhor
|A. Peterson RB WAS
|160
|Ben Gretch
|Patriots DST NE
|161
|Chris Towers
|H. Renfrow WR OAK
|162
|Jack Capotorto
|Ravens DST BAL
|163
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Williams RB KC
|164
|Tommy Tran
|C. Beasley WR BUF
|165
|Will Brinson
|Vikings DST MIN
|166
|Adam Aizer
|G. Tate WR NYG
|167
|Dave Richard
|49ers DST SF
|168
|Meron Berkson
|D. Fells TE HOU
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Meron Berkson
|Chiefs DST KC
|170
|Dave Richard
|A. Isabella WR ARI
|171
|Adam Aizer
|H. Butker K KC
|172
|Will Brinson
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|173
|Tommy Tran
|W. Dissly TE SEA
|174
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Bills DST BUF
|175
|Jack Capotorto
|E. Ebron TE IND
|176
|Chris Towers
|Packers DST GB
|177
|Ben Gretch
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|178
|Andrew Baumhor
|Rams DST LAR
|179
|George Maselli
|D. Washington RB OAK
|180
|J.Darin Darst
|R. Gould K SF
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|181
|J.Darin Darst
|Titans DST TEN
|182
|George Maselli
|B. Scarbrough RB DET
|183
|Andrew Baumhor
|W. Lutz K NO
|184
|Ben Gretch
|S. Gostkowski K NE
|185
|Chris Towers
|M. Crosby K GB
|186
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Gordon WR SEA
|187
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Fairbairn K HOU
|188
|Tommy Tran
|Y. Koo K ATL
|189
|Will Brinson
|J. Myers K SEA
|190
|Adam Aizer
|Saints DST NO
|191
|Dave Richard
|D. Bailey K MIN
|192
|Meron Berkson
|G. Joseph K TEN
|Meron Berkson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|24
|C. Godwin WR TB
|3
|25
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|4
|48
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|5
|49
|A. Brown WR TEN
|6
|72
|T. Hilton WR IND
|7
|73
|A. Green WR CIN
|8
|96
|E. Sanders WR SF
|9
|97
|T. Coleman RB SF
|10
|120
|M. Hardman WR KC
|11
|121
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|12
|144
|C. Edmonds RB ARI
|13
|145
|B. Scott RB PHI
|14
|168
|D. Fells TE HOU
|15
|169
|Chiefs DST KC
|16
|192
|G. Joseph K TEN
|Dave Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|23
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|3
|26
|G. Kittle TE SF
|4
|47
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|5
|50
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|6
|71
|D. Watson QB HOU
|7
|74
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|8
|95
|M. Brown WR BAL
|9
|98
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|10
|119
|A. Miller WR CHI
|11
|122
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|12
|143
|D. Thompson RB KC
|13
|146
|J. Hill RB BAL
|14
|167
|49ers DST SF
|15
|170
|A. Isabella WR ARI
|16
|191
|D. Bailey K MIN
|Adam Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|2
|22
|T. Kelce TE KC
|3
|27
|C. Carson RB SEA
|4
|46
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|5
|51
|D. Samuel WR SF
|6
|70
|R. Jones RB TB
|7
|75
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|8
|94
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|9
|99
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|10
|118
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|11
|123
|J. Allen QB BUF
|12
|142
|D. Harris RB NE
|13
|147
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|14
|166
|G. Tate WR NYG
|15
|171
|H. Butker K KC
|16
|190
|Saints DST NO
|Will Brinson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|D. Cook RB MIN
|2
|21
|M. Evans WR TB
|3
|28
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|4
|45
|K. Allen WR LAC
|5
|52
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|6
|69
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|7
|76
|R. Penny RB SEA
|8
|93
|M. Breida RB SF
|9
|100
|J. Jackson RB LAC
|10
|117
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|11
|124
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|12
|141
|C. Newton QB CAR
|13
|148
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|14
|165
|Vikings DST MIN
|15
|172
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|16
|189
|J. Myers K SEA
|Tommy Tran
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|2
|20
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|3
|29
|K. Johnson RB DET
|4
|44
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|5
|53
|J. Edelman WR NE
|6
|68
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|7
|77
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|8
|92
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|9
|101
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|10
|116
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|11
|125
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|12
|140
|N. Fant TE DEN
|13
|149
|Bears DST CHI
|14
|164
|C. Beasley WR BUF
|15
|173
|W. Dissly TE SEA
|16
|188
|Y. Koo K ATL
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|M. Thomas WR NO
|2
|19
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|3
|30
|K. Golladay WR DET
|4
|43
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|5
|54
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|6
|67
|D. Williams RB KC
|7
|78
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|8
|91
|G. Edwards RB BAL
|9
|102
|J. White RB NE
|10
|115
|J. Howard RB PHI
|11
|126
|P. Williams WR MIA
|12
|139
|R. Tannehill QB TEN
|13
|150
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|14
|163
|D. Williams RB KC
|15
|174
|Bills DST BUF
|16
|187
|K. Fairbairn K HOU
|Jack Capotorto
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|2
|18
|M. Mack RB IND
|3
|31
|J. Conner RB PIT
|4
|42
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|5
|55
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|6
|66
|J. Landry WR CLE
|7
|79
|H. Henry TE LAC
|8
|90
|J. Winston QB TB
|9
|103
|T. Williams WR OAK
|10
|114
|D. Westbrook WR JAC
|11
|127
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|12
|138
|P. Barber RB TB
|13
|151
|J. Tucker K BAL
|14
|162
|Ravens DST BAL
|15
|175
|E. Ebron TE IND
|16
|186
|J. Gordon WR SEA
|Chris Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|A. Kamara RB NO
|2
|17
|J. Jones WR ATL
|3
|32
|D. Moore WR CAR
|4
|41
|D. Waller TE OAK
|5
|56
|R. Woods WR LAR
|6
|65
|S. Michel RB NE
|7
|80
|M. Williams WR LAC
|8
|89
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|9
|104
|J. Williams RB GB
|10
|113
|L. Murray RB NO
|11
|128
|J. Garoppolo QB SF
|12
|137
|B. Snell RB PIT
|13
|152
|M. Brown RB LAR
|14
|161
|H. Renfrow WR OAK
|15
|176
|Packers DST GB
|16
|185
|M. Crosby K GB
|Ben Gretch
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|D. Henry RB TEN
|2
|16
|T. Hill WR KC
|3
|33
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|4
|40
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|5
|57
|D. Guice RB WAS
|6
|64
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|7
|81
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|8
|88
|E. Engram TE NYG
|9
|105
|K. Murray QB ARI
|10
|112
|C. Samuel WR CAR
|11
|129
|L. Miller RB HOU
|12
|136
|O. Howard TE TB
|13
|153
|R. Armstead RB JAC
|14
|160
|Patriots DST NE
|15
|177
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|16
|184
|S. Gostkowski K NE
|Andrew Baumhor
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|A. Jones RB GB
|2
|15
|J. Jacobs RB OAK
|3
|34
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|4
|39
|D. Parker WR MIA
|5
|58
|A. Hooper TE ATL
|6
|63
|J. Brown WR BUF
|7
|82
|D. Slayton WR NYG
|8
|87
|M. Jones WR DET
|9
|106
|J. Washington WR PIT
|10
|111
|B. Perriman WR TB
|11
|130
|D. Brees QB NO
|12
|135
|J. Ross WR CIN
|13
|154
|D. Jackson WR PHI
|14
|159
|A. Peterson RB WAS
|15
|178
|Rams DST LAR
|16
|183
|W. Lutz K NO
|George Maselli
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|2
|14
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|3
|35
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|4
|38
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|5
|59
|R. Mostert RB SF
|6
|62
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|7
|83
|J. Cook TE NO
|8
|86
|A. Brown WR FA
|9
|107
|A. Lazard WR GB
|10
|110
|N. Harry WR NE
|11
|131
|G. Ward WR PHI
|12
|134
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|13
|155
|Steelers DST PIT
|14
|158
|G. Zuerlein K LAR
|15
|179
|D. Washington RB OAK
|16
|182
|B. Scarbrough RB DET
|J.Darin Darst
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|2
|13
|D. Adams WR GB
|3
|36
|K. Drake RB ARI
|4
|37
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|5
|60
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|6
|61
|D. Chark WR JAC
|7
|84
|C. Hyde RB HOU
|8
|85
|T. Higbee TE LAR
|9
|108
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|10
|109
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|11
|132
|J. Goff QB LAR
|12
|133
|S. Watkins WR KC
|13
|156
|D. Pettis WR SF
|14
|157
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|15
|180
|R. Gould K SF
|16
|181
|Titans DST TEN
