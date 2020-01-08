Fantasy Football: Our first shot at a 2020 non-PPR mock draft grounded with 10 first-round running backs

Once we get to the real Fantasy drafts in the summer, it's going to be interesting to see what the first round looks like in most non-PPR leagues. There are plenty of options to consider with your first selection.

The likely choices at running back are Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley, Ezekiel Elliott, Dalvin Cook, Nick Chubb, Derrick Henry, Alvin Kamara and Aaron Jones. And the selections at receiver include Michael Thomas, DeAndre Hopkins, Davante Adams, Julio Jones and Tyreek Hill.

Lamar Jackson, Travis Kelce and George Kittle are in consideration for the first round as well. And you can include other running backs and receivers like Joe Mixon, Leonard Fournette, Miles Sanders, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

The order for all of these players will be fun to sort out, and we've already started that process with our first 12-team, non-PPR mock draft for 2020 featuring members of our CBS Sports staff. In this draft, 10 running backs and two receivers made up the first round, even though we start three receivers in this league.

The first five picks were McCaffrey, Barkley, Elliott, Cook and Chubb, which is hard to argue with. Chubb could be the surprise for some, but hopefully the Browns let Kareem Hunt leave as a free agent, which would make Chubb more attractive in 2020. He averaged 12.6 Fantasy points per game for the season, but he was at 14.9 points per game in the eight games without Hunt, which would have put him at No. 6 at running back in 2019.

I picked at No. 6 overall, and I struggled with Henry and Thomas. I took Thomas to see what running backs would be available in Round 2, and I'll break down my team in a moment. Most likely, Henry will be drafted ahead of Chubb and Thomas in this format.

After Hopkins at No. 7 overall, it was back to the running backs with Kamara, Henry, Jones, Mixon and Fournette. Now, while I love the upside for Mixon and Fournette, I consider them Round 2 picks. I would rather have Adams, Julio Jones or Hill in Round 1.

As you can see, there are many options to draft in the first round, and it might come down to the player you like best -- and have the most confidence in -- to start your team. And more players may emerge as first-round candidates following free agency and the NFL Draft.

This mock draft will likely look dramatically different once NFL rosters are altered over the next few months. But we held this draft now to see what we learned from the 2019 season.

Some of the notable early picks were Todd Gurley, Le'Veon Bell and Melvin Gordon still being selected in Round 2, as well as James Conner and Kerryon Johnson in Round 3, despite coming off disappointing seasons. Gordon's value could significantly change as a free agent, and he could be a reach at No. 23 overall if he leaves the Chargers.

My favorite picks in the early to middle rounds included Devin Singletary, Zach Ertz and Austin Ekeler in Round 4, D.K. Metcalf, Calvin Ridley and Robert Woods in Round 5, D.J. Chark, Patrick Mahomes and Damien Williams in Round 6, A.J. Green, Terry McLaurin and Michael Gallup in Round 7 and Tyler Higbee, Will Fuller and Marquise Brown in Round 8.

The latter selections that stood out were Diontae Johnson in Round 9, N'Keal Harry in Round 10, Preston Williams in Round 11, Noah Fant in Round 12, T.J. Hockenson in Round 13 and Mike Gesicki in Round 14. All of these players have sleeper/breakout appeal for 2020.

My team was receiver heavy to start with Thomas, Kenny Golladay, Metcalf and Gallup with four of my first seven picks. I also drafted Ertz, which gave me plenty of standout pass catchers, along with Preston Williams, but I could be in trouble at running back.

The top two running backs on my team have the potential to be great with Miles Sanders and Damien Williams, so I'm fine there. But my depth could be an issue with reserve running backs in James White, Gus Edwards, Jordan Howard and Darrel Williams, who I took as a handcuff to Damien.

The two reserve running backs I'm most curious about for 2020 are Edwards and Howard. With Mark Ingram just turning 30 in December, he could be getting to the point of his career where you have to worry about a breakdown. I consider Edwards a must-own handcuff next season. And we'll see where Howard ends up as a free agent this offseason, but he could still offer value with the right team.

My quarterback situation is also one of note since I was the last manager to draft one with Ryan Tannehill in Round 12. I made it a priority to select a second quarterback, which was Baker Mayfield in Round 13. If Tannehill can pick up where 2019 ended -- he's expected to remain with the Titans as a free agent -- and Mayfield rebounds from his bust campaign this year, then I'm in good shape. I also wouldn't be surprised if I'm streaming each week given the uncertainty of those two quarterbacks heading into the offseason.

Overall, I like this team a lot, but I would have preferred one more quality running back to pair with Sanders and Damien Williams. I could have selected Ekeler or David Montgomery in Round 4 instead of Ertz, and I also could have picked Raheem Mostert or Hunt in Round 5 instead of Metcalf.

These are moves to consider over the next several months, and we'll have plenty of mock drafts to go over before the start of the season.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer

2. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer

3. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host

4. Will Brinson, Senior NFL Writer

5. Tommy Tran, CBS Sports HQ Host

6. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer

7. Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer

8. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy

9. Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor

10. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer

11. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor

12. J. Darin Darst, Data Validation Manager