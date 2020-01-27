Fantasy Football: Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson top early 2020 QB projections, but who's No. 3?

There will be plenty of debate this offseason about whether Patrick Mahomes or Lamar Jackson should be the first quarterback drafted in 2020. For my money, it's as simple as the scoring format: If pass touchdowns are worth six points, I'll take Mahomes; If they're worth four, give me Jackson.

While we can disagree on which of these two quarterbacks should be first, there won't be much debate about whether they should be the top two. No. 3 is where it gets interesting.

In the way-too-early first-run of projections for 2020, Dak Prescott is a pretty clearcut No. 3 at the position. Prescott has been a top-12 quarterback every year of his career, but 2019 was a clear outlier, with him finishing No. 2 behind Jackson. What changed? The offense. Kellen Moore called more passing plays and had Prescott throw the ball downfield more.

Prescott responded with a career- best 8.2 yards per pass attempts, throwing for 4,901 yards. New coach Mike McCarthy is keeping Moore around and allowing him to call plays, so for now I'm expecting a Cowboys offense that looks more like 2019 than 2018.

I've slotted Prescott for 586 pass attempts, which is right in between the 596 he had last year and the 575 that was the league median. I regressed his Y/A back to 7.7, which is still above average, but not as otherworldly as 2019. I projected a 4.8% passing touchdown rate, which is slightly better than his career average and an 8.2% rushing TD rate, which is slightly worse than his absurd career average.

Those adjustments put Prescott at 4,501 passing yards, 268 rushing yards and 32.3 combined touchdowns. They also put him comfortably ahead of Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson. The difference between Prescott's initial projection and Russell Wilson (No. 5) is bigger than the difference between Wilson and No. 14 (Drew Brees).

Maybe we should view the top tier of QB as a big three instead of a top two. Here are my early projections for 2020: