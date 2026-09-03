The general consensus around Fantasy Football seems to be that you have to draft a running back in the first three rounds. Not only do I think that's false, I would argue that if you have the sixth pick in a full PPR league you shouldn't draft a running back in the first three rounds. That's because Jahmyr Gibbs and Bijan Robinson are the only running backs I would take in the first six picks in that format, there is a good chance the Round 2 running backs are gone by the time you pick at 19, and I strongly prefer the Round 3 receivers over the Round 3 running backs. As you'll see below, this does not mean you have to go Zero RB or forfeit the position.

This is our 12-part, pick-by-pick series where me, Jamey Eisenberg, Dan Schneier, Dave Richard, and Jacob Gibbs all took part in a six-person mock draft. We each built two of the 12 teams in this 14-round draft to show you a different strategy from each spot.

As a reference point, all touchdowns in this league are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE).

Here's how my team came together from the 11th pick:

1.06 Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seahawks

2.07 George Pickens, WR, Cowboys

3.06 Zay Flowers, WR, Ravens

4.07 D'Andre Swift, RB, Bears

5.06 Sam LaPorta, TE, Lions

6.07 Jonathon Brooks, RB, Panthers

7.06 J.K. Dobbins, RB, Broncos

8.07 Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles

9.06 DK Metcalf, WR, Steelers

10.07 Woody Marks, RB, Texans

11.06 Brock Purdy, QB, 49ers

12.07 Tre Tucker, WR, Raiders

13.06 Dylan Sampson, RB, Browns

14.07 Dalton Schultz, TE, Texans

In this draft the best running back available to me in Round 2 was Ashton Jeanty. That should probably be your expectation if you have the sixth pick, and you have to make a decision based on your read of Jeanty's health and your risk tolerance. I was thrilled to take Pickens there, who should be a top 10 receiver alongside CeeDee Lamb in Dallas. I also rank Flowers as a WR1 for Fantasy, and believe if he has a positive touchdown season he has top five upside.

With three receivers to start the draft it is time to hammer the running back position. I took three with my next four picks and two more in the double digit rounds. I almost with I had taken one more, more on that later. Swift is not an RB1 in our rankings, but we expect him to perform like an RB1 whenever Kyle Monangai is out. Dobbins isn't an RB2 in our rankings, but I would expect him to perform like an RB2 for as long as he stays healthy. I'll talk more about Brooks below, but I should mention that the one non-running back in this stretch was LaPorta, who is my most drafted player this season. I expect Drew Petzing to design more easy button targets for LaPorta and view him as a sneaky candidate to finish as the TE1.

In the back half of the draft I mostly scooped up value. My favorite pick (see below) came from this range, and both the wide receivers I took are undervalued. Aaron Rodgers recently spoke about what a great camp Metcalf has had, and clarified that he's the WR1 on the team. Don't hold last year against Metcalf, Mike McCarthy's offense is much better for receivers than Arthur Smith's and my only regret is that I haven't drafted more of the Steelers' wide receiver after Round 7.

Favorite pick: Jalen Hurts

The quarterback value in this draft was pretty insane, and may not apply to your league. But one thing I am consistently seeing is Hurts falling further than he should. Yes, he lost A.J. Brown. He also gained Makai Lemon, kept the tush push, and should have a much better offensive system to play in. I expect a bounce back season from Hurts and don't think anyone should be surprised if he has another top five Fantasy season at quarterback. My only regret was how far Purdy fell after I took Hurts.

Pick I might regret: Brock Purdy

I don't think Purdy is going to make me regret drafting him. He was QB1 on a per game basis through Week 17 last year and he's QB4 over the last three seasons. He has been arguably the most efficient passer in the NFL since he entered the league and his team just added Mike Evans. But, if Jalen Hurts is as good as I expect I am almost never going to start Purdy. And considering my weakness at running back I may wish that I had used this pick on Tyler Allgeier, Kaelon Black, or another running back handcuff. I just couldn't watch Purdy fall any further.

Player who could make or break my team: Jonathon Brooks

I have been looking forward to Brooks inevitable preseason rise since March. What I didn't know is that Chuba Hubbard would get hurt and Brooks would rise as fast and as far as he has. At this cost, I need him to win the job outright, or at least be a very efficient 1A in this offense. If he is, my running backs should be fine and my receivers could carry this team to a title. But it Brooks stays in a 50-50 split or gets hurt again, this running back room could be bad enough to sink my team.