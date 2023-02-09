When you're talking about DFS plays for the Super Bowl, there really aren't many bad options. These are great players on great teams on the biggest stage, and everyone has the chance to do something special that could make them successful for your showdown lineup on DraftKings or FanDuel.

Price obviously matters when it comes to selecting players for your lineup, as does picking the right Captain or MVP spot, but almost every player is in play for Super Bowl LVII between Kansas City and Philadelphia. As with every DFS lineup, you want to maximize your points -- and win the most money.

So with that in mind, here are my favorite DFS plays for Super Bowl LVII and some guys I plan to avoid, as well as a few different lineup combinations you can use. Hopefully, we're all successful and cash in a big way from the big game.

Three to target

DeVonta Smith PHI • WR • #6 TAR 136 REC 95 REC YDs 1196 REC TD 7 FL 1 View Profile

DraftKings: $8,600 (FLEX)/FanDuel: $11,500

Outlook: I wouldn't be surprised if Smith and A.J. Brown (DraftKings: $9,200 (FLEX)/FanDuel $12,500) both went off against the Chiefs on Sunday. The weakness of Kansas City's defense is the secondary, and Smith and Brown have the ability to dominate games, as well as Dallas Goedert. But Smith has been better than Brown over the past 11 games, including the playoffs. Over that span, Smith has scored 179 PPR points compared to 160 for Brown, and Smith also had 96 targets over that time frame compared to 90 for Brown. Even better, Smith is the cheaper Eagles receiver on both sites. I'm using both receivers in several lineups, but Smith is the preferred option if I had to choose between the two.

DraftKings: $7,200 (FLEX)/FanDuel: $10,500

Outlook: We'll see what the Chiefs decide to do with Clyde Edwards-Helaire now that he's eligible to play for the first time since Week 11 after being out with an injured ankle, but Pacheco should remain the lead running back ahead of Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon. Pacheco did well against the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game when he played his highest percentage of snaps at 59 percent. He also had a season-high in targets (six), catches (five) and receiving yards (59), as well as 10 carries for 26 yards. I'm hopeful he'll do more on the ground against the Eagles, and Pacheco is my dark horse candidate to be Super Bowl MVP. Maybe he'll get the award Damien Williams should have won in Super Bowl LIV.

Kadarius Toney KC • WR • #19 TAR 20 REC 16 REC YDs 171 REC TD 2 FL 1 View Profile

DraftKings: $4,400 (FLEX)/FanDuel: $7,000

Outlook: You'll have to monitor Toney's health prior to Sunday, and he remained limited Wednesday with the ankle injury that knocked him out of the AFC Championship Game against Cincinnati. Andy Reid said earlier in the week that he anticipates Toney will play against the Eagles, and he's the type of player who could be a significant difference maker. Prior to getting hurt, Toney was becoming an important offensive threat for the Chiefs. In the divisional round against Jacksonville, Toney only played 20 snaps, but he had five catches for 36 yards on seven targets and one carry for 14 yards. When he's been on the field for Kansas City, he's gotten the ball, and I hope he's healthy against the Eagles. If so, I'll have him in plenty of lineups.

Three to avoid

Miles Sanders PHI • RB • #26 Att 259 Yds 1269 TD 11 FL 2 View Profile

DraftKings: $7,800 (FLEX)/FanDuel: $12,000

Outlook: Sanders did a nice job in the NFC Championship Game against San Francisco with two touchdowns, but he also had just 11 carries for 42 yards and one catch for 3 yards on one target. Now, part of that was because the game was a blowout, but it's not like Sanders was a dominant Fantasy running back down the stretch. Prior to facing the 49ers, Sanders last scored a touchdown in Week 14, and he hasn't caught more than one pass in a game since Week 13. Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott should have the chance for touches against the Chiefs, especially if the Eagles are leading late in the game, and Kansas City's run defense has been solid all season, allowing just one rushing touchdown to a running back since Week 11, including the playoffs. Sanders could be a big disappointment if he doesn't score.

Jerick McKinnon KC • RB • #1 Att 72 Yds 291 TD 1 FL 1 View Profile

DraftKings: $6,800 (FLEX)/FanDuel: $9,500

Outlook: McKinnon has completely disappeared in the playoffs, and now Edwards-Helaire is back for the Super Bowl, which could make this backfield even more crowded. While I have faith in Pacheco, especially given his role in the passing game against the Bengals, I'm concerned about McKinnon. In playoff games against the Bengals and Jaguars, McKinnon has combined for just 15 carries for 26 yards and, more surprisingly, two catches for 17 yards on four targets. He entered the playoffs having caught a touchdown in six games in a row, and he had at least six targets and five catches in three of those outings. We'll see if the Chiefs go back to him in the Super Bowl, but I'm shying away from McKinnon given his recent lackluster performances in the postseason.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC • WR • #11 TAR 81 REC 42 REC YDs 687 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

DraftKings: $6,200 (FLEX)/FanDuel: $8,000

Outlook: Valdes-Scantling was a star for the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game against the Bengals with six catches for 116 yards and a touchdown on eight targets, but he did that with Toney, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman all injured. Keep in mind that was the most targets and catches he had since Week 5 and just his fourth time all season over 60 receiving yards. It was also his fourth touchdown of the season, although he also scored in the divisional round against Jacksonville with one catch for 6 yards on two targets. I'd much rather spend less money on Toney if he's healthy because I expect Toney to get more touches against the Eagles. And the matchup for Valdes-Scantling on the perimeter could be a nightmare against Philadelphia cornerbacks Darius Slay and James Bradberry.

DFS lineups

DraftKings

CAPTAIN: Jalen Hurts $16,800

FLEX: Patrick Mahomes $11,000

FLEX: DeVonta Smith $8,600

FLEX: Dallas Goedert $6,400

FLEX: Kenneth Gainwell $5,000

FLEX: Zach Pascal $800

I'll stack the Eagles here, with Hurts at Captain, and hopefully he connects for a pair of touchdowns to some combination of Smith, Goedert, Gainwell or Pascal. Gainwell has done well in two postseason games with 26 carries for 160 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 35 yards on five targets. And Pascal has played at least 23 snaps in each of the two playoff games, although he only has one catch for 4 yards on two targets over that span. Still, for his price, he's worth a flier.

CAPTAIN: Patrick Mahomes $16,500

FLEX: Travis Kelce $10,600

FLEX: Isiah Pacheco $7,200

FLEX: Dallas Goedert $6,400

FLEX: Kadarius Toney $4,400

FLEX: Harrison Butker $4,000

This will be a heavy Chiefs lineup, and I'll need Mahomes to come through with Kelce and Toney in the passing game. Pacheco should do well catching the ball also, and hopefully he can score. Goedert has done well in the playoffs with 10 catches for 81 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets in blowouts against the 49ers and Giants, and he could have a big game if the Super Bowl is competitive for four quarters.

CAPTAIN: Isiah Pacheco $10,800

FLEX: Jalen Hurts $11,200

FLEX: Patrick Mahomes $11,000

FLEX: A.J. Brown $9,200

FLEX: Kadarius Toney $4,400

FLEX: Chiefs DST $3,400

Here's one example of a non-quarterback Captain lineup, and Pacheco is my favorite running back in the Super Bowl. Again, we'll see what happens with Edwards-Helaire, but I expect Pacheco to dominate touches for Kansas City. This lineup allows me to play both quarterbacks, along with Brown and Toney, and we'll see if the Chiefs DST can generate any turnovers to make them a successful Fantasy option.

FanDuel

MVP: Jalen Hurts $17,000

FLEX: A.J. Brown $12,500

FLEX: DeVonta Smith $11,500

FLEX: Dallas Goedert $10,000

FLEX: Kadarius Toney $7,000

If Hurts has a big game with his legs, this lineup is in trouble because I'm counting on him to succeed throwing the ball to Brown, Smith and Goedert -- all three scoring would be nice -- and producing through the air. I'll use Toney on the other side, and I'm hopeful he has a big role for the Chiefs as their wildcard.

MVP: Patrick Mahomes $17,500

FLEX: Travis Kelce $14,000

FLEX: Isiah Pacheco $10,500

FLEX: Dallas Goedert $10,000

FLEX: Kadarius Toney $7,000

We'll call this the tight end lineup with Kelce and Goedert, and I'm hopeful the Mahomes-Kelce connection comes through again. Kelce has been an absolute star in the playoffs in his career, scoring 15 touchdowns in his past 14 postseason games. Mahomes will hopefully get Toney and Pacheco going as well, and Goedert is just a great bargain at his price given his potential upside.

MVP: Patrick Mahomes $17,500

FLEX: Jalen Hurts $17,000

FLEX: JuJu Smith-Schuster $9,000

FLEX: Kenneth Gainwell $8,500

FLEX: Marquez Valdes-Scantling $8,000

I'm not sold on Smith-Schuster or Valdes-Scantling having a big game against this Eagles secondary, but I wanted at least one lineup with both of them. Maybe Valdes-Scantling can stay hot after his strong performance in the AFC Championship Game. And maybe Smith-Schuster can have a quality outing in the Super Bowl. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 14, so he's due, and I'd love to see Smith-Schuster head into the offseason as a free agent with a solid stat line against the Eagles.