Fantasy Football: Playoffs a great time to play on FanDuel, DraftKings

The regular season might have ended, but your Fantasy fixation doesn't have to stop. You can still set a lineup during the playoffs thanks to daily leagues on FanDuel and DraftKings.

With that in mind, here are two lineup suggestions for the Wild Card round, which features JAC vs. BUF, KC vs. TEN, LAR vs. ATL and NO vs. CAR. You know these players by now, and it's about getting the right guys on your team to help you be successful.

Let's get to it.

FanDuel

Smith averaged the most FanDuel points this season of any quarterback playing this weekend at 20, and he scored at least 17.5 points in three of his past four games. I don't really love any of the quarterbacks on this slate, but Smith is fourth in price at the position and has just as much upside as his peers.

Fournette is my favorite player on FanDuel this weekend. He's fourth in price and has the best matchup against the Bills, who allow the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs this year. Fournette has scored at least 14.5 FanDuel points in four games in a row.

I also like Henry with the expectation that DeMarco Murray (knee) is out again. Murray missed Week 17 against Jacksonville, and Henry had 29 total touches to finish with 117 total yards and a touchdown. The Chiefs have allowed a running back to score in nine of their past 11 games.

My top two receivers in Thomas and Hill are hot coming into this weekend. Thomas closed the regular season with 90 receiving yards or a touchdown in six of his final eight games, including five catches for 70 yards and a touchdown against Carolina in Week 13. And Hill has scored a touchdown or had 100 receiving yards in three of his past four games, and had a 68-yard touchdown catch against the Titans in Week 15 last year.

Matthews has a great matchup against the Chiefs, who allow the third-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers this year. And he had four catches for 105 yards at Kansas City in 2016.

At tight end, the player you want is Travis Kelce, but he's too expensive at $7,700. After Kelce, every other tight end is a toss up, but Clay makes sense at his price and potential. In his past three games, Clay has 27 targets, and he's scored at least 9.3 FanDuel points in two of those outings.

I'm going with Butker at kicker since the Titans allow the second-most Fantasy points to opposing kickers, and Butker has scored at least nine FanDuel points in four games in a row. And the Jaguars defense should dominate the Bills, especially if LeSean McCoy (ankle) is out.

DraftKings

Brees averaged 17.7 DraftKings points against the Panthers in two meetings this year, and the past three opposing quarterbacks against Carolina (Aaron Rodgers, Jameis Winston and Matt Ryan) have averaged 324.7 passing yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions.

The PPR scoring on DraftKings favors running backs like Kamara and McCaffrey, and they both had success against each other this season in two games. Kamara had 11 carries for 97 yards and three touchdowns and eight catches for 71 yards, and he averaged 21.4 DraftKings points in those games. And McCaffrey had 10 carries for 32 yards and 14 catches for 134 yards and a touchdown in two meetings with New Orleans, and he averaged 19.8 DraftKings points over that span.

I went with Matthews again in this lineup, but I spent the money on Jones with the hope he can have another postseason this year like he had last season in helping Atlanta reach the Super Bowl. Over three postseason games in 2016, Jones had 19 catches for 334 yards and three touchdowns, and hopefully he can put his somewhat disappointing regular season behind him and dominate, starting this week.

Cole comes into Wild Card weekend with either 100 receiving yards or a touchdown in four of his past five games, and he has at least eight targets in three games in a row. The Jaguars could have a crowded receiving corps if Marqise Lee (ankle) plays against the Bills, but I like Cole's upside and price, as well as his rapport with Blake Bortles.

I had to go cheap at tight end with this lineup, and hopefully Hooper will put up a surprise performance. He does have three catches in each of his past two games on seven total targets if you're looking for a glimmer of hope against the Rams.

Coleman could be a nice sleeper this week with Devonta Freeman (knee) banged up. Should Freeman sit out against the Rams, Coleman would get a heavy workload, and he averaged 17.3 DraftKings points in two games Freeman missed earlier this year with a concussion.

I'm going with the Saints DST this week in this lineup, and they have four interceptions and seven sacks in their past two games. Cam Newton also has four interceptions in his past two outings.