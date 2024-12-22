The fantasy playoffs press on during this Week 16 slate, and as is the norm for this time of the NFL season, many fantasy managers are navigating multiple key absences already. Several more are unfortunately set to impact matters this week, and the damage is spread across multiple positions. With plenty to keep track of, let's get into the latest as of early Sunday morning:

Week 16 Preview Injury Report Update

Quarterbacks Derek Carr New Orleans Saints QB The Saints' Derek Carr (concussion/hand) is out for Monday night's game against the Packers after missing practice all week. Rookie fifth-round pick Spencer Rattler, who took over for an ineffective Jake Haener in the second half of the Week 15 loss to the Commanders and was a two-point conversion away from leading New Orleans all the way back from a 20-0 deficit, will start versus Green Bay at frigid Lambeau Field and won't have key weapon Alvin Kamara at his disposal. Drew Lock New York Giants QB The Giants' Drew Lock is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons after putting in a limited Wednesday practice and consecutive full sessions to close out the week following a one-game absence due to heel and elbow injuries. Lock completed only 51.9 percent of his passes with no touchdowns and two interceptions during his Week 13 and 14 starts against the Cowboys and Saints, respectively, but will be given another opportunity and send Tommy DeVito back into a No. 2 role versus Atlanta. Aidan O'Connell Las Vegas Raiders QB The Raiders' Aidan O'Connell is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars after practicing in full all week following a one-game absence due to a knee injury. O'Connell's last full game, a Week 13 Black Friday start against the Chiefs, saw him throw for 340 yards and two touchdowns while nearly pulling off an upset of the defending champions. His return Sunday will revert Desmond Ridder back into the No. 2 role versus Jacksonville. Jameis Winston Cleveland Browns QB The Browns' Jameis Winston (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals. As per early Sunday reports, Winston, who didn't get much practice in this week, is expected to only serve as the No. 3 emergency quarterback versus Cincinnati while veteran journeyman Bailey Zappe slots in as the No. 2 quarterbac, behind starter Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Will Levis Tennessee Titans QB The Titans' Will Levis (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after turning in a limited practice Friday. As per early Sunday reports, Levis is expected to garner active status despite his injury, although he'll serve in a No. 2 capacity behind Mason Rudolph, who earned the Week 16 start by taking over early in the second half of the Week 15 loss to the Bengals and throwing for 209 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while adding 14 rushing yards.

Running Backs Alvin Kamara New Orleans Saints RB The Saints' Alvin Kamara (groin) is out for Monday night's game against the Packers after missing practice all week. In his absence, New Orleans' ground attack should be helmed by a combination of Kendre Miller and Jamaal Williams in a yet-to-be-determined workload split. Kamara's absence should also open up some extra targets for the rest of the team's pass catchers, with tight ends Juwan Johnson and Foster Moreau potentially the prime beneficiaries. David Montgomery Detroit Lions RB The Lions' David Montgomery (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Bears after missing practice all week. In his absence, Jahmyr Gibbs, who ran for 300 yards and two touchdowns on 54 carries while adding a 15-97 receiving line during the three games Montgomery missed in Gibbs' 2023 rookie campaign, will take the helm of the ground attack, with veteran journeyman Craig Reynolds and rookie fourth-round pick Sione Vaki rotating in for snaps behind him. Kenneth Walker Jacksonville Jaguars WR The Seahawks' Kenneth Walker is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Vikings after finishing the week with two full practices following a two-game absence due to calf and ankle injuries. Walker's return should lead to Zach Charbonnet, who averaged 6.3 yards per carry and posted an 8-71 receiving line in the two games his teammate missed, back into a complementary role versus Minnesota's tough run defense. Tony Pollard Tennessee Titans RB The Titans' Tony Pollard (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after missing practice all week. As per early Sunday reports, Pollard is expected to play. If he were to have any setback or be limited, Tyjae Spears, who picked up some snaps when Pollard was sidelined for parts of the Week 15 loss to the Bengals and contributed a receiving touchdown, would be the primary beneficiary. Isaac Guerendo San Francisco 49ers RB The 49ers' Isaac Guerendo (hamstring/foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after missing practice all week. In Guerendo's absence, the depleted San Francisco ground attack will turn to Patrick Taylor and Israel Abanikanda as its primary options versus Miami. Tyrone Tracy Jr. New York Giants RB The Giants' Tyrone Tracy (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Tracy is expected to play. If he were to have any setback, Devin Singletary would step into a larger role. Braelon Allen New York Jets RB The Jets' Braelon Allen (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams but finished the week with a full pratice following consecutive limited sessions. As per early Sunday reports, Allen is expected to play. If he were to reverse course, fellow rookie Isaiah Davis will serve as Breece Hall's primary backup. Trey Benson Arizona Cardinals RB The Cardinals' Trey Benson (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Panthers after missing practice all week. In his absence, DeeJay Dallas could serve as the primary backup to James Conner if the former can play through his own questionable designation due to an illness, while veteran Michael Carter, who was promoted from the practice squad Saturday, would be set for more opportunity if Dallas is also sidelined. Roschon Johnson Chicago Bears RB The Bears' Roschon Johnson is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Lions after practicing in full all week following a two-game absence due to a concussion. Johnson should slot back into a serviceable complementary role alongside D'Andre Swift in his return that could feature the majority of any red-zone rushing touches Chicago is in position to carry out versus Detroit. Travis Homer Chicago Bears RB The Bears' Travis Homer (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Lions after only putting in a limited Friday practice this week. Homer's likely absence is offset by the return of Roschon Johnson from a two-game absence due to a concussion. DeeJay Dallas Arizona Cardinals RB The Cardinals' DeeJay Dallas (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers after missing Friday's practice. If he can't suit up, Michael Carter will assume primary backup duties to James Conner with Trey Benson (ankle) already ruled out. Sincere McCormick Las Vegas Raiders RB The Raiders' Sincere McCormick (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, ending his season. In his absence the rest of the way, Alexander Mattison and Ameer Abdullah should be the top two options in Las Vegas' backfield. Raheem Blackshear Carolina Panthers RB The Panthers' Raheem Blackshear is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals after practicing in full all week following a one-game absence due to a chest injury. In his return, Blackshear will slot into the No. 2 running back role behind Chuba Hubbard versus Arizona.

Wide Receivers Tyreek Hill Miami Dolphins WR The Dolphins' Tyreek Hill (wrist) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers after finishing the week with a limited practice following a full session Thursday and an absence Wednesday. As per early Sunday reports, Hill is expected to play. If he suits up as expected, the veteran speedster will almost certainly be operating without Jaylen Waddle (knee), which should lead to the opportunity for at least a slight increase in targets. Jaylen Waddle Miami Dolphins WR The Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the 49ers after missing practice all week. In his likely absence, speedy rookie sixth-round pick Malik Washington, who posted a career-best 5-52 line on six targets in Miami's loss to the Texans in Week 15, will be set to serve as the No. 2 receiver while veteran River Cracraft also bumps up a notch on the depth chart behind him. Chris Olave New Orleans Saints WR The Saints' Chris Olave (concussion) is out for Monday night's game against the Packers and remains on injured reserve but practiced in limited fashion all week after having his practice window opened Thursday. In Olave's ongoing absence, Marquez Valdes-Scantling (questionable-illness) will continue to serve as New Orleans' primary deep threat if he can play, while Kevin Austin remains in the No. 2 role, at minimum, versus Green Bay. Alec Pierce Indianapolis Colts WR The Colts' Alec Pierce (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Titans after only getting a limited Friday practice in this week. In Pierce's absence, rookie Adonai Mitchell will operate as Indianapolis' primary deep threat and No. 3 receiver versus Tennessee. Xavier Legette Carolina Panthers WR The Panthers' Xavier Legette (hip) is out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after missing practice all week. In his absence, Jalen Coker, who's dealing with a quadriceps injury but expected to play, will likely serve as the No. 2 receiver alongside Adam Thielen versus Arizona. Jalen Coker Carolina Panthers WR The Panthers' Jalen Coker (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after finishing the week with consecutive limited practices. As per early Sunday reports, Coker is expected to play and will likely serve as the No. 2 receiver versus Arizona with Xavier Legette (hip) ruled out. David Moore Carolina Panthers WR The Panthers' David Moore (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals but finished the week with a full practice after opening the week with consecutive limited sessions. As per early Sunday reports, Moore is expected to play and serve as the likely No. 3 receiver versus Arizona. Cedric Tillman Cleveland Browns WR The Browns' Cedric Tillman (concussion) remains out for Sunday's game against the Bengals after practicing in limited fashion all week. In his absence, Elijah Moore should continue serving as the No. 2 receiver while Michael Woods remains in the No. 3 role. Marquez Valdes-Scantling New Orleans Saints WR The Saints' Marquez Valdes-Scantling (illness) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Packers after missing practice all week. If the veteran speedster can't suit up, Kevin Austin would project to operate as the de facto No. 1 receiver while Dante Pettis and Cedrick Wilson also bump up a notch on the depth chart. Curtis Samuel Buffalo Bills WR The Bills' Curtis Samuel (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Samuel can't play, Mack Hollins will have the chance for an extra target or two behind Amari Cooper, Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman.

Tight Ends David Njoku Cleveland Browns TE The Browns' David Njoku (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals after only getting a limited Friday practice in this week. If Njoku sits out another game, Jordan Akins will once again serve as Cleveland's top tight end, but more targets will also be available for receivers Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore and Michael Woods while working with second-year quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Tyler Higbee Los Angeles Rams TE The Rams' Tyler Higbee (knee/illness) is off the injury report and set to make his season debut Sunday against the Jets after sandwiching two full practices around a Thursday absence this week. The game will mark Higbee's first since suffering multiple ligament tears in a wild-card loss to the Lions on Jan. 14, and he therefore will likely be eased in with a complementary amount of snaps alongside Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen. Tyler Conklin New York Jets TE The Jets' Tyler Conklin is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams after putting in a week of full practices following a Week 15 absence due to personal reasons. Conklin's return will see Jeremy Ruckert and Kenny Yeboah revert to backup roles versus Los Angeles. Zach Ertz Washington Commanders TE The Commanders' Zach Ertz (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles after finishing the week with two limited practices. As per early Sunday reports, Ertz is trending toward playing versus Philadelphia. If he were to have any setbacks, John Bates and Ben Sinnott would handle Washington's tight-end duties. Cade Otton Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE The Buccaneers' Cade Otton (knee) is out for Sunday night's game against the Cowboys after only getting a limited Friday practice in this week. In his absence, second-year pro Payne Durham will step into the No. 1 tight end role and won't have any tangible competition for targets at the position considering backup Ko Kieft has been used exclusively as a blocker this season. Tanner Hudson Cincinnati Bengals TE The Bengals' Tanner Hudson (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Browns after finishing the week with a missed practice following a limited session Thursday. In his absence, Mike Gesicki and Drew Sample could see a couple of extra targets from Joe Burrow come their way versus Cleveland.

The Falcons' Younghoe Koo (hip) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, ending his regular season. In his absence the rest of the way, Riley Patterson, who was signed off the Browns' practice squad Wednesday after kicking for Cleveland in Week 15 as a one-game fill-in for the struggling Dustin Hopkins, will serve as Atlanta's new placekicker beginning with Sunday's game against the Giants.

The Commanders' Zane Gonzalez is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Eagles after practicing in full both Thursday and Friday following a one-game absence due to a foot injury.

The Titans' Nick Folk (abdomen) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after only getting in a limited practice Friday. As per head coach Brian Callahan's Friday comments, the veteran kicker's status is likely to come down to a game-time decision. If Folk can't suit up, Brayden Narveson, who was summoned from the practice squad Saturday, will serve as Tennessee's kicker versus Indianapolis.

The Colts' Matt Gay (neck) is questionable for Sunday's against the Titans after missing the first two practices of the week and finishing with a full practice Friday. With Indianapolis not having added another kicker Saturday via a free-agent signing or practice-squad promotion, it appears Gay is set to suit up versus Tennessee.

The Cardinals' Matt Prater (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Panthers and remains on injured reserve but put in three limited practices this week after having his practice window opened Wednesday. Chad Ryland will continue to serve as Arizona's placekicker versus Carolina.

The Packers' Jaire Alexander (knee) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Saints.

is questionable for Monday night's game against the Saints. The Cowboys' Trevon Diggs (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, ending his season.

was placed on injured reserve Saturday, ending his season. The Giants' Deonte Banks (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons. The Bills' Rasul Douglas (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots

is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots The Browns' Martin Emerson (concussion/back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals. The Cowboys' Jourdan Lewis (elbow) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Buccaneers.

is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Buccaneers. The Jets' D.J. Reed is off the injury report ahed of Sunday's game against the Rams after a one-game absence due to a groin injury.

is off the injury report ahed of Sunday's game against the Rams after a one-game absence due to a groin injury. The Vikings' Stephon Gilmore is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Seahawks after a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury.

is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Seahawks after a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury. The Raiders' Nate Hobbs (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars. The Bears' Jaylon Johnson (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.

is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions. The Patriots' Marcus Jones (hip) is out for Sunday's game against the Bills.

is out for Sunday's game against the Bills. The Cardinals' Sean Murphy-Bunting (hand) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers. The Giants' Dru Phillips is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons after a two-game absence due to a shoulder injury.

The Lions' Brian Branch (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.

is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears. The Packers' Javon Bullard (ankle) is out for Monday night's game against the Saints.

is out for Monday night's game against the Saints. The Commanders' Jeremy Chinn (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles. The Patriots' Kyle Dugger (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills.

is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills. The Patriots' Jabrill Peppers (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills.

is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills. The Bills' Damar Hamlin (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots. The Packers' Evan Williams (quadriceps) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Saints.

is questionable for Monday night's game against the Saints. The Vikings' Harrison Smith (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks. The Bills' Taylor Rapp (neck ) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots. The Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield (knee) is out for Sunday night's game against the Cowboys.

The Raiders' Maxx Crosby (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, ending his season.

was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, ending his season. The 49ers' Nick Bosa (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins. The Bengals' Sam Hubbard (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Browns.

is out for Sunday's game against the Browns. The Panthers' A'Shawn Robinson (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals. The Patriots' Keion White (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills.

is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills. The Patriots' Christian Barmore (illness) was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list Thursday, ending his season.

was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list Thursday, ending his season. The Jets' Quinnen Williams (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams. As per early Sunday reports, his availability will come down to how he looks in pregame warmups.

is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams. As per early Sunday reports, his availability will come down to how he looks in pregame warmups. The Bears' Gervon Dexter (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.

is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions. The Giants' Rakeem Nunez-Roches is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons after a two-game absence due to neck and shoulder injuries.

is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons after a two-game absence due to neck and shoulder injuries. The Bengals' Sheldon Rankins (illness) is out for Sunday's game against the Browns.

