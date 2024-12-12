chubahubbardcbs.jpg
The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard), and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in Non-PPR leagues -- you can find our PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Los Angeles Rams
@
San Francisco 49ers
Thu, Dec 12 at 8:15 pm ET •
SF -2.5, O/U 48.5
RamsRTG (MAX10)49ersRTG (MAX10)
Matthew Stafford7.1Brock Purdy7.7
Kyren Williams8.7Isaac Guerendo7.1
Puka Nacua9.4Jauan Jennings8.7
Cooper Kupp8.1Deebo Samuel5.5
Tutu Atwell4.0George Kittle8.5
Rams DST 4.449ers DST 5.2
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Dallas Cowboys
@
Carolina Panthers
Sun, Dec 15 at 1:00 pm ET •
CAR -2.5, O/U 43
CowboysRTG (MAX10)PanthersRTG (MAX10)
Cooper Rush5.0Bryce Young4.1
Rico Dowdle7.7Chuba Hubbard8.2
CeeDee Lamb7.9Adam Thielen7.1
Brandin Cooks3.7Xavier Legette3.9
Jalen Tolbert2.8Panthers DST 3.5
Jake Ferguson7.0

Cowboys DST 4.0

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Kansas City Chiefs
@
Cleveland Browns
Sun, Dec 15 at 1:00 pm ET •
CLE +4, O/U 43.5
ChiefsRTG (MAX10)BrownsRTG (MAX10)
Patrick Mahomes6.5Jameis Winston7.5
Isiah Pacheco6.2Nick Chubb5.3
DeAndre Hopkins5.9Jerome Ford4.4
Xavier Worthy4.8Jerry Jeudy8.6
Travis Kelce7.8Elijah Moore5.6
Noah Gray4.2Browns DST 4.2
Chiefs DST 6.8

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Miami Dolphins
@
Houston Texans
Sun, Dec 15 at 1:00 pm ET •
HOU -3, O/U 46.5
DolphinsRTG (MAX10)TexansRTG (MAX10)
Tua Tagovailoa8.7C.J. Stroud4.9
De'Von Achane9.3Joe Mixon9.4
Tyreek Hill9.5Nico Collins9.8
Jaylen Waddle7.0Tank Dell4.9
Jonnu Smith8.2Dalton Schultz5.1
Dolphins DST 5.4Texans DST 5.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New York Jets
@
Jacksonville Jaguars
Sun, Dec 15 at 1:00 pm ET •
JAC +3.5, O/U 40.5
JetsRTG (MAX10)JaguarsRTG (MAX10)
Aaron Rodgers6.4Mac Jones2.8
Isaiah Davis6.7Travis Etienne6.0
Braelon Allen6.6Tank Bigsby5.7
Garrett Wilson8.4Brian Thomas Jr.8.0
Davante Adams8.3Evan Engram5.2
Allen Lazard4.3Jaguars DST 3.0
Jets DST 7.2

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Washington Commanders
@
New Orleans Saints
Sun, Dec 15 at 1:00 pm ET •
NO +7.5, O/U 43.5
CommandersRTG (MAX10)SaintsRTG (MAX10)
Jayden Daniels9.0Jake Haener1.8
Brian Robinson Jr.7.8Alvin Kamara7.3
Jeremy McNichols4.6Marquez Valdes-Scantling4.1
Terry McLaurin9.0Juwan Johnson6.2
Zach Ertz6.9Saints DST 2.3
Commanders DST 8.3

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Baltimore Ravens
@
New York Giants
Sun, Dec 15 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYG +16.5, O/U 42.5
RavensRTG (MAX10)GiantsRTG (MAX10)
Lamar Jackson8.5Tommy DeVito1.5
Derrick Henry9.8Tyrone Tracy Jr.6.1
Zay Flowers6.4Malik Nabers6.7
Rashod Bateman3.6Giants DST 1.3
Mark Andrews7.4

Ravens DST 9.2

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Cincinnati Bengals
@
Tennessee Titans
Sun, Dec 15 at 1:00 pm ET •
TEN +5, O/U 46.5
BengalsRTG (MAX10)TitansRTG (MAX10)
Joe Burrow9.4Will Levis5.9
Chase Brown9.2Tony Pollard7.9
Ja'Marr Chase9.9Calvin Ridley6.6
Tee Higgins7.8Nick Westbrook-Ikhine5.1
Bengals DST 5.8Chigoziem Okonkwo4.4


Titans DST 2.4
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New England Patriots
@
Arizona Cardinals
Sun, Dec 15 at 4:25 pm ET •
ARI -6, O/U 46
PatriotsRTG (MAX10)CardinalsRTG (MAX10)
Drake Maye3.6Kyler Murray7.4
Rhamondre Stevenson6.9James Conner8.3
Antonio Gibson4.2Marvin Harrison Jr.6.9
Demario Douglas3.8Michael Wilson4.2
Hunter Henry6.8Trey McBride8.3
Austin Hooper4.6Cardinals DST 7.5
Patriots DST 3.6

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Indianapolis Colts
@
Denver Broncos
Sun, Dec 15 at 4:25 pm ET •
DEN -4, O/U 44
ColtsRTG (MAX10)BroncosRTG (MAX10)
Anthony Richardson6.8Bo Nix7.0
Jonathan Taylor7.5Javonte Williams5.0
Josh Downs6.2Jaleel McLaughlin5.1
Michael Pittman5.4Courtland Sutton9.3
Alec Pierce4.7Devaughn Vele2.9
Adonai Mitchell3.0Marvin Mims3.2
Colts DST 3.8Broncos DST 7.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Buffalo Bills
@
Detroit Lions
Sun, Dec 15 at 4:25 pm ET •
DET -2.5, O/U 54.5
BillsRTG (MAX10)LionsRTG (MAX10)
Josh Allen9.6Jared Goff8.2
James Cook7.6Jahmyr Gibbs8.5
Khalil Shakir7.4David Montgomery8.0
Amari Cooper5.8Amon-Ra St. Brown9.2
Keon Coleman4.75Jameson Williams6.5
Dalton Kincaid6.7Tim Patrick4.5
Bills DST4.8Sam LaPorta6.6


Lions DST 3.3
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Sun, Dec 15 at 4:25 pm ET •
LAC -3, O/U 45.5
BuccaneersRTG (MAX10)ChargersRTG (MAX10)
Baker Mayfield8.1Justin Herbert6.7
Rachaad White7.4Gus Edwards5.8
Mike Evans9.1Josh Palmer5.3
Jalen McMillan4.6Quentin Johnston5.2
Sterling Shepard3.5Stone Smartt5.0
Cade Otton6.4Chargers DST 6.0
Buccaneers DST 5.6

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Pittsburgh Steelers
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Sun, Dec 15 at 4:25 pm ET •
PHI -5, O/U 42.5
SteelersRTG (MAX10)EaglesRTG (MAX10)
Russell Wilson5.2Jalen Hurts8.0
Najee Harris7.2Saquon Barkley9.6
Jaylen Warren5.6A.J. Brown8.8
Calvin Austin III3.4DeVonta Smith6.8
Mike Williams3.3Eagles DST 7.1
Pat Freiermuth6.3

Steelers DST 5.9

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Green Bay Packers
@
Seattle Seahawks
Sun, Dec 15 at 8:20 pm ET •
SEA +2.5, O/U 46
PackersRTG (MAX10)SeahawksRTG (MAX10)
Jordan Love6.6Geno Smith6.0
Josh Jacobs9.5Zach Charbonnet9.0
Jayden Reed6.0Jaxon Smith-Njigba8.2
Christian Watson5.7DK Metcalf6.3
Tucker Kraft7.3Seahawks DST 6.4
Packers DST 6.6

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Chicago Bears
@
Minnesota Vikings
Mon, Dec 16 at 8:00 pm ET •
MIN -7, O/U 43.5
BearsRTG (MAX10)VikingsRTG (MAX10)
Caleb Williams6.1Sam Darnold8.4
D'Andre Swift5.9Aaron Jones8.4
DJ Moore7.2Justin Jefferson9.7
Keenan Allen6.1Jordan Addison7.7
Rome Odunze5.0T.J. Hockenson5.8
Bears DST 2.6Vikings DST 7.7
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Atlanta Falcons
@
Las Vegas Raiders
Mon, Dec 16 at 8:30 pm ET •
LV +3.5, O/U 44.5
FalconsRTG (MAX10)RaidersRTG (MAX10)
Kirk Cousins4.5Desmond Ridder2.3
Bijan Robinson9.7Sincere McCormick6.4
Drake London7.5Jakobi Meyers7.6
Darnell Mooney7.3Tre Tucker3.1
Ray-Ray McCloud4.4Brock Bowers8.4
Kyle Pitts5.3Raiders DST 4.6
Falcons DST 6.5