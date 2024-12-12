chubahubbardcbs.jpg
The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard), and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our non-PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Los Angeles Rams
@
San Francisco 49ers
Thu, Dec 12 at 8:15 pm ET •
SF -2.5, O/U 48.5
RamsRTG (MAX10)49ersRTG (MAX10)
Matthew Stafford7.1Brock Purdy7.7
Kyren Williams8.8Isaac Guerendo7.2
Puka Nacua9.5Jauan Jennings8.9
Cooper Kupp8.6Deebo Samuel5.2
Tutu Atwell3.6George Kittle8.8
Rams DST 4.449ers DST 5.2
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Dallas Cowboys
@
Carolina Panthers
Sun, Dec 15 at 1:00 pm ET •
CAR -2.5, O/U 43
CowboysRTG (MAX10)PanthersRTG (MAX10)
Cooper Rush5.0Bryce Young4.1
Rico Dowdle7.8Chuba Hubbard8.3
CeeDee Lamb8.2Adam Thielen7.6
Brandin Cooks4.0Xavier Legette3.8
Jalen Tolbert2.6David Moore2.2
Jake Ferguson7.1Panthers DST 3.5
Cowboys DST 4.0

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Kansas City Chiefs
@
Cleveland Browns
Sun, Dec 15 at 1:00 pm ET •
CLE +4, O/U 43.5
ChiefsRTG (MAX10)BrownsRTG (MAX10)
Patrick Mahomes6.5Jameis Winston7.5
Isiah Pacheco6.4Nick Chubb5.3
DeAndre Hopkins6.2Jerome Ford4.6
Xavier Worthy4.85Jerry Jeudy8.8
Travis Kelce8.0Elijah Moore5.7
Noah Gray4.2Browns DST 4.2
Chiefs DST 6.8

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Miami Dolphins
@
Houston Texans
Sun, Dec 15 at 1:00 pm ET •
HOU -3, O/U 46.5
DolphinsRTG (MAX10)TexansRTG (MAX10)
Tua Tagovailoa8.7C.J. Stroud4.9
De'Von Achane9.6Joe Mixon9.4
Tyreek Hill9.4Nico Collins9.8
Jaylen Waddle7.3Tank Dell4.9
Jonnu Smith8.4Dalton Schultz5.2
Dolphins DST 5.4Texans DST 5.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New York Jets
@
Jacksonville Jaguars
Sun, Dec 15 at 1:00 pm ET •
JAC +3.5, O/U 40.5
JetsRTG (MAX10)JaguarsRTG (MAX10)
Aaron Rodgers6.4Mac Jones2.8
Isaiah Davis6.8Travis Etienne6.2
Braelon Allen6.7Tank Bigsby5.6
Garrett Wilson8.7Brian Thomas Jr.8.2
Davante Adams8.5Evan Engram5.5
Allen Lazard3.9Jaguars DST 3.0
Jets DST 7.2

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Washington Commanders
@
New Orleans Saints
Sun, Dec 15 at 1:00 pm ET •
NO +7.5, O/U 43.5
CommandersRTG (MAX10)SaintsRTG (MAX10)
Jayden Daniels9.0Jake Haener1.8
Brian Robinson Jr.7.9Alvin Kamara7.7
Jeremy McNichols4.7Marquez Valdes-Scantling3.3
Terry McLaurin9.1Juwan Johnson6.4
Zach Ertz7.0Saints DST 2.3
Commanders DST 8.3

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Baltimore Ravens
@
New York Giants
Sun, Dec 15 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYG +16.5, O/U 42.5
RavensRTG (MAX10)GiantsRTG (MAX10)
Lamar Jackson8.5Tommy DeVito1.5
Derrick Henry9.8Tyrone Tracy Jr.6.3
Zay Flowers6.4Malik Nabers7.1
Rashod Bateman3.7Darius Slayton3.4
Mark Andrews7.5Wan'Dale Robinson2.5
Isaiah Likely3.4Daniel Bellinger3.8
Ravens DST 9.2Giants DST 1.3
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Cincinnati Bengals
@
Tennessee Titans
Sun, Dec 15 at 1:00 pm ET •
TEN +5, O/U 46.5
BengalsRTG (MAX10)TitansRTG (MAX10)
Joe Burrow9.4Will Levis5.9
Chase Brown9.3Tony Pollard8.0
Ja'Marr Chase9.9Calvin Ridley6.9
Tee Higgins8.1Nick Westbrook-Ikhine5.1
Mike Gesicki3.6Chigoziem Okonkwo4.4
Bengals DST 5.8Titans DST 2.4
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New England Patriots
@
Arizona Cardinals
Sun, Dec 15 at 4:25 pm ET •
ARI -6, O/U 46
PatriotsRTG (MAX10)CardinalsRTG (MAX10)
Drake Maye3.6Kyler Murray7.4
Rhamondre Stevenson7.0James Conner8.6
Antonio Gibson4.4Marvin Harrison Jr.7.2
Demario Douglas4.4Michael Wilson4.2
Hunter Henry7.2Trey McBride8.7
Austin Hooper4.8Cardinals DST 7.5
Patriots DST 3.6

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Indianapolis Colts
@
Denver Broncos
Sun, Dec 15 at 4:25 pm ET •
DEN -4, O/U 44
ColtsRTG (MAX10)BroncosRTG (MAX10)
Anthony Richardson6.8Bo Nix7.0
Jonathan Taylor7.4Javonte Williams5.2
Josh Downs6.5Jaleel McLaughlin5.1
Michael Pittman5.6Courtland Sutton9.3
Alec Pierce4.3Devaughn Vele3.5
Adonai Mitchell3.2Marvin Mims2.9
Colts DST 3.8Troy Franklin2.8


Broncos DST 7.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Buffalo Bills
@
Detroit Lions
Sun, Dec 15 at 4:25 pm ET •
DET -2.5, O/U 54.5
BillsRTG (MAX10)LionsRTG (MAX10)
Josh Allen9.6Jared Goff8.2
James Cook7.6Jahmyr Gibbs8.7
Ty Johnson4.5David Montgomery8.2
Khalil Shakir7.7Amon-Ra St. Brown9.6
Amari Cooper6.0Jameson Williams6.8
Keon Coleman4.8Tim Patrick4.5
Dalton Kincaid6.8Sam LaPorta6.7
Bills DST4.8Lions DST 3.3
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Sun, Dec 15 at 4:25 pm ET •
LAC -3, O/U 45.5
BuccaneersRTG (MAX10)ChargersRTG (MAX10)
Baker Mayfield8.1Justin Herbert6.7
Rachaad White7.5Gus Edwards5.5
Mike Evans9.2Josh Palmer5.5
Jalen McMillan4.6Quentin Johnston5.3
Sterling Shepard4.1Stone Smartt5.0
Cade Otton6.6Chargers DST 6.0
Buccaneers DST 5.6

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Pittsburgh Steelers
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Sun, Dec 15 at 4:25 pm ET •
PHI -5, O/U 42.5
SteelersRTG (MAX10)EaglesRTG (MAX10)
Russell Wilson5.2Jalen Hurts8.0
Najee Harris7.3Saquon Barkley9.7
Jaylen Warren5.7A.J. Brown9.0
Calvin Austin III3.1DeVonta Smith7.0
Mike Williams2.4Grant Calcaterra3.3
Pat Freiermuth6.5Eagles DST 7.1
Steelers DST 5.9

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Green Bay Packers
@
Seattle Seahawks
Sun, Dec 15 at 8:20 pm ET •
SEA +2.5, O/U 46
PackersRTG (MAX10)SeahawksRTG (MAX10)
Jordan Love6.6Geno Smith6.0
Josh Jacobs9.5Zach Charbonnet9.2
Jayden Reed6.1Jaxon Smith-Njigba8.4
Christian Watson5.8DK Metcalf6.6
Dontayvion Wicks2.7Tyler Lockett2.3
Tucker Kraft7.4Seahawks DST 6.4
Packers DST 6.6

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Chicago Bears
@
Minnesota Vikings
Mon, Dec 16 at 8:00 pm ET •
MIN -7, O/U 43.5
BearsRTG (MAX10)VikingsRTG (MAX10)
Caleb Williams6.1Sam Darnold8.4
D'Andre Swift5.9Aaron Jones8.5
DJ Moore7.4Justin Jefferson9.7
Keenan Allen6.3Jordan Addison7.8
Rome Odunze5.0Jalen Nailor2.1
Cole Kmet3.7T.J. Hockenson5.9
Bears DST 2.6Vikings DST 7.7
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Atlanta Falcons
@
Las Vegas Raiders
Mon, Dec 16 at 8:30 pm ET •
LV +3.5, O/U 44.5
FalconsRTG (MAX10)RaidersRTG (MAX10)
Kirk Cousins4.5Desmond Ridder2.3
Bijan Robinson9.9Sincere McCormick6.5
Drake London8.0Jakobi Meyers7.9
Darnell Mooney7.5Tre Tucker3.0
Ray-Ray McCloud4.7Brock Bowers8.6
Kyle Pitts5.3Michael Mayer4.6
Falcons DST 6.5Raiders DST 4.6