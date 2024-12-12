The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.



What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.



To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard), and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!



If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.



Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our non-PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Rams RTG (MAX10) 49ers RTG (MAX10) Matthew Stafford 7.1 Brock Purdy 7.7 Kyren Williams 8.8 Isaac Guerendo 7.2 Puka Nacua 9.5 Jauan Jennings 8.9 Cooper Kupp 8.6 Deebo Samuel 5.2 Tutu Atwell 3.6 George Kittle 8.8 Rams DST 4.4 49ers DST 5.2

Cowboys RTG (MAX10) Panthers RTG (MAX10) Cooper Rush 5.0 Bryce Young 4.1 Rico Dowdle 7.8 Chuba Hubbard 8.3 CeeDee Lamb 8.2 Adam Thielen 7.6 Brandin Cooks 4.0 Xavier Legette 3.8 Jalen Tolbert 2.6 David Moore 2.2 Jake Ferguson 7.1 Panthers DST 3.5 Cowboys DST 4.0





Chiefs RTG (MAX10) Browns RTG (MAX10) Patrick Mahomes 6.5 Jameis Winston 7.5 Isiah Pacheco 6.4 Nick Chubb 5.3 DeAndre Hopkins 6.2 Jerome Ford 4.6 Xavier Worthy 4.85 Jerry Jeudy 8.8 Travis Kelce 8.0 Elijah Moore 5.7 Noah Gray 4.2 Browns DST 4.2 Chiefs DST 6.8





Dolphins RTG (MAX10) Texans RTG (MAX10) Tua Tagovailoa 8.7 C.J. Stroud 4.9 De'Von Achane 9.6 Joe Mixon 9.4 Tyreek Hill 9.4 Nico Collins 9.8 Jaylen Waddle 7.3 Tank Dell 4.9 Jonnu Smith 8.4 Dalton Schultz 5.2 Dolphins DST 5.4 Texans DST 5.0

Jets RTG (MAX10) Jaguars RTG (MAX10) Aaron Rodgers 6.4 Mac Jones 2.8 Isaiah Davis 6.8 Travis Etienne 6.2 Braelon Allen 6.7 Tank Bigsby 5.6 Garrett Wilson 8.7 Brian Thomas Jr. 8.2 Davante Adams 8.5 Evan Engram 5.5 Allen Lazard 3.9 Jaguars DST 3.0 Jets DST 7.2





Commanders RTG (MAX10) Saints RTG (MAX10) Jayden Daniels 9.0 Jake Haener 1.8 Brian Robinson Jr. 7.9 Alvin Kamara 7.7 Jeremy McNichols 4.7 Marquez Valdes-Scantling 3.3 Terry McLaurin 9.1 Juwan Johnson 6.4 Zach Ertz 7.0 Saints DST 2.3 Commanders DST 8.3





Ravens RTG (MAX10) Giants RTG (MAX10) Lamar Jackson 8.5 Tommy DeVito 1.5 Derrick Henry 9.8 Tyrone Tracy Jr. 6.3 Zay Flowers 6.4 Malik Nabers 7.1 Rashod Bateman 3.7 Darius Slayton 3.4 Mark Andrews 7.5 Wan'Dale Robinson 2.5 Isaiah Likely 3.4 Daniel Bellinger 3.8 Ravens DST 9.2 Giants DST 1.3

Bengals RTG (MAX10) Titans RTG (MAX10) Joe Burrow 9.4 Will Levis 5.9 Chase Brown 9.3 Tony Pollard 8.0 Ja'Marr Chase 9.9 Calvin Ridley 6.9 Tee Higgins 8.1 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 5.1 Mike Gesicki 3.6 Chigoziem Okonkwo 4.4 Bengals DST 5.8 Titans DST 2.4

Patriots RTG (MAX10) Cardinals RTG (MAX10) Drake Maye 3.6 Kyler Murray 7.4 Rhamondre Stevenson 7.0 James Conner 8.6 Antonio Gibson 4.4 Marvin Harrison Jr. 7.2 Demario Douglas 4.4 Michael Wilson 4.2 Hunter Henry 7.2 Trey McBride 8.7 Austin Hooper 4.8 Cardinals DST 7.5 Patriots DST 3.6





Colts RTG (MAX10) Broncos RTG (MAX10) Anthony Richardson 6.8 Bo Nix 7.0 Jonathan Taylor 7.4 Javonte Williams 5.2 Josh Downs 6.5 Jaleel McLaughlin 5.1 Michael Pittman 5.6 Courtland Sutton 9.3 Alec Pierce 4.3 Devaughn Vele 3.5 Adonai Mitchell 3.2 Marvin Mims 2.9 Colts DST 3.8 Troy Franklin 2.8



Broncos DST 7.0

Bills RTG (MAX10) Lions RTG (MAX10) Josh Allen 9.6 Jared Goff 8.2 James Cook 7.6 Jahmyr Gibbs 8.7 Ty Johnson 4.5 David Montgomery 8.2 Khalil Shakir 7.7 Amon-Ra St. Brown 9.6 Amari Cooper 6.0 Jameson Williams 6.8 Keon Coleman 4.8 Tim Patrick 4.5 Dalton Kincaid 6.8 Sam LaPorta 6.7 Bills DST 4.8 Lions DST 3.3

Buccaneers RTG (MAX10) Chargers RTG (MAX10) Baker Mayfield 8.1 Justin Herbert 6.7 Rachaad White 7.5 Gus Edwards 5.5 Mike Evans 9.2 Josh Palmer 5.5 Jalen McMillan 4.6 Quentin Johnston 5.3 Sterling Shepard 4.1 Stone Smartt 5.0 Cade Otton 6.6 Chargers DST 6.0 Buccaneers DST 5.6





Steelers RTG (MAX10) Eagles RTG (MAX10) Russell Wilson 5.2 Jalen Hurts 8.0 Najee Harris 7.3 Saquon Barkley 9.7 Jaylen Warren 5.7 A.J. Brown 9.0 Calvin Austin III 3.1 DeVonta Smith 7.0 Mike Williams 2.4 Grant Calcaterra 3.3 Pat Freiermuth 6.5 Eagles DST 7.1 Steelers DST 5.9





Packers RTG (MAX10) Seahawks RTG (MAX10) Jordan Love 6.6 Geno Smith 6.0 Josh Jacobs 9.5 Zach Charbonnet 9.2 Jayden Reed 6.1 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 8.4 Christian Watson 5.8 DK Metcalf 6.6 Dontayvion Wicks 2.7 Tyler Lockett 2.3 Tucker Kraft 7.4 Seahawks DST 6.4 Packers DST 6.6





Bears RTG (MAX10) Vikings RTG (MAX10) Caleb Williams 6.1 Sam Darnold 8.4 D'Andre Swift 5.9 Aaron Jones 8.5 DJ Moore 7.4 Justin Jefferson 9.7 Keenan Allen 6.3 Jordan Addison 7.8 Rome Odunze 5.0 Jalen Nailor 2.1 Cole Kmet 3.7 T.J. Hockenson 5.9 Bears DST 2.6 Vikings DST 7.7

