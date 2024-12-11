Malik Nabers deserves credit for playing through groin and hip injuries the past few weeks. It would have been easy for Nabers to shut it down for the season since the Giants have nothing to play for, and they are using backup quarterbacks in Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito.

Despite that, Nabers continues to show up for the Giants and Fantasy managers. He has at least nine targets in six games in a row, and he scored at least 14.1 PPR points in four of those outings, including two in a row.

DeVito is starting again in Week 15, and Nabers scored 12.4 PPR points in their lone start together in Week 12 against Tampa Bay. Nabers had six catches for 64 yards on nine targets against the Buccaneers.

This week, Nabers is facing a Ravens defense that is No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. They haven't allowed a touchdown to a receiver in three games in a row, but 15 receivers have scored at least 13.2 PPR points against Baltimore this season.

I'm going to start Nabers as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. His value is higher in PPR since he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 3, but he should continue to get targets with the Giants likely chasing points.

It hasn't been the ideal rookie season for Nabers. But despite a terrible situation with the Giants in 2024, he continues to play and produce, which is all we can ask for from this future star.

Garrett Wilson WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #5

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC NYJ -3.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 15 WR RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 81 TAR 128 REYDS 877 TD 5 FPTS/G 15.3 Fantasy managers were concerned about Wilson coming into Week 14 at Miami after he scored 9.1 PPR points or less in three games in a row against Arizona, Indianapolis and Seattle. But he reminded us all of his upside against the Dolphins with seven catches for 114 yards on 10 targets, and he should have another quality outing against Jacksonville in Week 15. The Jaguars are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and four receivers have scored at least 12.9 PPR points against Jacksonville in the past three games. Wilson and Davante Adams are both strong No. 2 Fantasy receivers in Week 15. Jakobi Meyers WR LV Las Vegas • #16

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL ATL -4 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 14.6 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 66 TAR 96 REYDS 743 TD 2 FPTS/G 14.2 There's a chance Aidan O'Connell (knee) can play Monday night against Atlanta, which is good news for Meyers. But even if Desmond Ridder starts then you should still start Meyers as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. He scored at least 13.7 PPR points in three games in a row against Denver, Kansas City and Tampa Bay, and he has 36 targets over that span. The Falcons are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and seven receivers have scored at least 13.3 PPR points against Atlanta in the past four games, with 10 touchdowns over that span. Jordan Addison WR MIN Minnesota • #3

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI MIN -7 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 14.5 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 44 TAR 68 REYDS 708 TD 8 FPTS/G 15 Addison has scored at least 15.1 PPR points in three of his past four games, including two outings with at least 30.2 PPR points over that span. One of those big performances was at Chicago in Week 12 when he had eight catches for 162 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. He has 35 targets in his past four games, and he's worth starting in all leagues in the rematch with the Bears. Four receivers have scored at least 12.3 PPR points against Chicago in the past four games, and Addison is worth starting in all leagues. Brian Thomas Jr. WR JAC Jacksonville • #7

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ NYJ -3.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 14.2 WR RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 54 TAR 85 REYDS 851 TD 6 FPTS/G 14 Mac Jones starting for Trevor Lawrence (concussion/shoulder) has actually been a positive move for Thomas. In the past three games with Jones, Thomas has at least seven targets in each outing against Detroit, Houston and Tennessee, and he scored at least 13.6 PPR points in each contest, including two with 16.6 PPR points. Thomas now has six games this season with at least seven targets, and he scored at least 13.6 PPR points in five of them. The Jets are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, but five receivers in the past five games have scored at least 16.4 PPR points against this secondary. I trust Thomas as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. DJ Moore WR CHI Chicago • #2

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -7 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 12.5 WR RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 68 TAR 104 REYDS 712 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.5 Moore had a down game in Week 14 at San Francisco with six catches for 49 yards, but he still had eight targets. That's now four games in a row with at least seven targets, and he scored at least 13.7 PPR points in three of those outings. One of those games was against Minnesota in Week 12, and Moore had seven catches for 106 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. The Vikings are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Moore is worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. I also consider Keenan Allen a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 15, and he scored 23.6 PPR points against Minnesota in Week 2. And Rome Odunze is a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver even though he just scored 20.2 PPR points at San Francisco in Week 14. Against the Vikings, Odunze had 8.9 PPR points, but he had 10 targets for five catches and 39 yards.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Adam Thielen WR CAR Carolina • #19

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year I was hesitant to trust Thielen in Week 14 at Philadelphia, but he was awesome with nine catches for 102 yards on 11 targets. He now has 17 catches for 201 yards and a touchdown on 21 targets in his past two games against the Buccaneers and Eagles, and he's worth starting as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in Week 15 at Dallas. The Cowboys are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and the past three No. 1 receivers against Dallas -- Terry McLaurin in Week 12, Malik Nabers in Week 13 and Ja'Marr Chase in Week 14 -- all scored at least 15.3 PPR points. Khalil Shakir WR BUF Buffalo • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. We'll see what happens with the Bills receivers now that Keon Coleman (wrist) is set to return in Week 15 at Detroit, but I expect Coleman to impact Amari Cooper more than Shakir. He has at least seven targets in seven games in a row, and he scored at least 13.5 PPR points in four of those outings. Detroit is No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and six receivers in the past five games against the Lions have scored at least 13.6 PPR points. Coleman and Cooper have the potential to be No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 15 since the game could be a shootout, but I like Shakir as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver given his role for Josh Allen. Jaylen Waddle WR MIA Miami • #17

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Waddle has stepped up in the past three games, and it's time to consider him a potential starter in all leagues again. He scored at least 20.9 PPR points in two of his past three games, and he has two games over that span with at least nine targets. The Texans are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and nine receivers have scored at least 12.8 PPR points against Houston in the past five games. Waddle, who is from Houston, has faced the Texans twice in his career and scored at least 13.5 PPR points in each outing. Josh Palmer WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #5

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Palmer is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues if Ladd McConkey (knee) is out in Week 15. McConkey missed Week 14 at Kansas City, and Palmer had six catches for 78 yards on nine targets. This week, the Chargers are facing a Tampa Bay defense that is No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Seven receivers in the past five games have scored at least 12.4 PPR points, and Palmer and Quentin Johnston would both benefit if McConkey remains out in Week 15. Josh Downs WR IND Indianapolis • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Downs returned to practice Wednesday after missing Week 13 with a shoulder injury, and hopefully he plays in Week 15 at Denver following the Colts' bye. Prior to getting hurt in Week 12 against Detroit, Downs had scored at least 12.0 PPR points in four games in a row and seven of his past eight games. The Broncos have a great secondary when healthy, but cornerback Riley Moss (knee) could be out for the second game in a row. Denver has allowed four receivers in the past two games against Las Vegas and Cleveland to score at least 15.2 PPR points, and Downs should be considered a borderline No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues if healthy.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline DK Metcalf WR SEA Seattle • #14

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -2.5 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 9th PROJ PTS 13.8 WR RNK 29th YTD Stats REC 54 TAR 90 REYDS 812 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.6 I hope Metcalf plays well in Week 15 against Green Bay, but he's been struggling lately after battling through shoulder and knee injuries. Metcalf has scored 10.6 PPR points or less in three games in a row, and he hasn't scored a touchdown in his past four outings. The Packers are No. 9 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Green Bay has allowed just three touchdowns to receivers since Week 9. I'm starting Metcalf in three-receiver leagues, but like I said last week when he was a Bust Alert in this column, I'm worried about his production against the Packers. Michael Pittman WR IND Indianapolis • #11

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -4 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 12th PROJ PTS 10.7 WR RNK 40th YTD Stats REC 46 TAR 79 REYDS 550 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.4 Even though I like Josh Downs as a sleeper against the Broncos, I'm still worried about Pittman. With Downs back, Pittman can now expect to see more of Patrick Surtain II, which is a bad matchup for him. And Pittman has just four games all season with double digits in PPR, including once in his past six outings. Now, he does have at least seven targets in three games in a row, but Surtain won't allow Pittman much room to make plays. Pittman is just a No. 4 Fantasy receiver at best in the majority of leagues. Deebo Samuel WR SF San Francisco • #1

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR SF -3 O/U 49 OPP VS WR 23rd PROJ PTS 11.8 WR RNK 42nd YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 64 REYDS 553 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.6 I like that Samuel is upset about his role, and hopefully there's a squeaky wheel game coming in Week 15 against the Rams. With more injuries at running back, Samuel could get some additional carries, and he had five carries for only 13 yards in Week 14 against Chicago. Samuel has one receiving and one rushing touchdown this season, and he hasn't scored since Week 6. He also has five targets or less in three games in a row, and he's been held to 22 receiving yards or less in four consecutive outings. I would only consider using Samuel in three-receiver leagues in Week 15. Tank Dell WR HOU Houston • #3

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA HOU -3 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 11.2 WR RNK 48th YTD Stats REC 43 TAR 72 REYDS 543 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.5 We'll see if the bye in Week 14 helped Dell, but he was struggling to produce at a high level prior to the week off. He went into the bye with four games in a row with 10.2 PPR points or less, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 8. He's also combined for just nine targets in his past two games against Tennessee and Jacksonville, and C.J. Stroud has just five touchdown passes in his past seven games. Miami is No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Nico Collins is the only Houston receiver to trust in the majority of leagues in Week 15.