There were legitimate reasons to doubt Tyreek Hill in Week 17 at Cleveland. And he proved us wrong with a strong performance, which he will hopefully be able to replicate in Week 18 at the Jets.

Hill had nine catches for 105 yards on nine targets against the Browns for 19.5 PPR points. But we were worried about Hill prior to the game because Tua Tagovailoa (hip) was out, and Hill had struggled without his No. 1 quarterback.

He played four games without Tagovailoa from Weeks 3-7 because of a concussion, and Hill scored no touchdowns and combined for 30.4 PPR points over that span. But against Cleveland, Tyler Huntley was great for Hill, and Huntley is set to start again in Week 18 at the Jets.

We'll see about Jaylen Waddle (knee) in Week 18 since he's missed the past two games, but Hill was awesome against the Jets in Week 14 with Tagovailoa. Hill had 10 catches for 115 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets for 28.1 PPR points.

I wouldn't expect that level of production with Huntley. But the Jets have allowed six receivers to score at least 13.6 PPR points in their past four games, and I'm trusting Hill as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Courtland Sutton WR DEN Denver • #14

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP OPP VS WR NR PROJ PTS 14.6 WR RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 76 TAR 128 REYDS 983 TD 8 FPTS/G 13.8 Sutton had a big game against the Chiefs in Week 10 with six catches for 70 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and he should do well in the rematch in Week 18. Kansas City is expected to rest several starters on defense, and Sutton has scored at least 14.8 PPR points in seven of his past nine games. He has top-15 upside in the majority of leagues. Jordan Addison WR MIN Minnesota • #3

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP OPP VS WR NR PROJ PTS 13.9 WR RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 62 TAR 93 REYDS 875 TD 10 FPTS/G 15.1 Addison is closing the season strong, and he should stay hot in Week 18 at Detroit. He scored at least 13.3 PPR points in six of his past seven games, including four in a row, and he reached at least 18.9 PPR points in three outings over that span. He was held to three catches for 66 yards on four targets in Week 7 against the Lions, but Detroit is No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Look for Addison, Justin Jefferson and potentially Jalen Nailor to all do well in this matchup, with Jefferson and Addison as must-start options. George Pickens WR PIT Pittsburgh • #14

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP OPP VS WR NR PROJ PTS 12.7 WR RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 58 TAR 97 REYDS 900 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.6 Pickens had a down game against Kansas City in Week 17 following a three-game absence with a hamstring injury with three catches for 50 yards on seven targets. Prior to getting hurt, Pickens did well in the first game against Cincinnati in Week 13 with three catches for 74 yards and a touchdown on six targets. Pickens has now played seven games with Russell Wilson, and Pickens has scored at least 16.4 PPR points in four of them. The Bengals have allowed four receivers to score at least 16.4 PPR points in their past four games, and Pickens is worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Jameson Williams WR DET Detroit • #9

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP OPP VS WR NR PROJ PTS 13.4 WR RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 52 TAR 83 REYDS 967 TD 8 FPTS/G 14.6 Williams is hot heading into Week 18 against Minnesota, and he's worth trusting as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. He scored at least 12.7 PPR points in four games in a row, including the past two outings against Chicago and San Francisco with a combined 50.5 PPR points, and he has three receiving touchdowns over that span. The Vikings are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, so Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown should both perform well in this matchup. Adam Thielen WR CAR Carolina • #19

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP OPP VS WR NR PROJ PTS 14 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 43 TAR 56 REYDS 571 TD 5 FPTS/G 14.5 Thielen was better than I expected in Week 17 at Tampa Bay with five catches for 110 yards and two touchdowns on six targets, and he's now scored at least 15.3 PPR points in four of his past five games. He should stay hot against Atlanta in Week 18, and he's worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. He missed the first game against the Falcons in Week 6 due to a hamstring injury, but Atlanta is No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Thielen should close the season on a high note with another strong game in Week 18.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Jalen McMillan WR TB Tampa Bay • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie McMillan has scored at least 16.7 PPR points in four games in a row heading into Week 18 against New Orleans, and he has six touchdowns over that span on 25 targets. He's worth starting as a No. 2 receiver in all leagues against the Saints, who have allowed seven touchdowns to receivers in their past five games. We know Mike Evans is going to be heavily involved since he's 85 yards away from his 11th-consecutive 1,000-yard season. But McMillan has proven to be a good sidekick, and Fantasy managers are enjoying his hot streak to end the year. Jauan Jennings WR SF San Francisco • #15

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Jennings needs 77 yards for the first 1,000-yard season of his NFL career, and he should get it in Week 18 at Arizona. Jennings and Joshua Dobbs played together in college at Tennessee, and that connection was evident when Dobbs came on for Brock Purdy (elbow) in Week 17 against Detroit. The Cardinals are a tough matchup at No. 10 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Jennings has to contend with George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Ricky Pearsall getting targets. But I'm expecting Dobbs to lean on Jennings to help him reach his milestone, and he's worth using as a No. 2 receiver in all leagues. Michael Pittman WR IND Indianapolis • #11

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. We'll see what happens at quarterback for the Colts with Anthony Richardson (back) and Joe Flacco, but Pittman, Josh Downs and Alec Pierce will all benefit if Flacco remains the starter in Week 18 against Jacksonville. With Flacco starting in Week 17 at the Giants, Pittman benefited with nine catches for 109 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. If Flacco starts again in Week 18 against Jacksonville then consider Pittman a borderline starter in all leagues, and he had five catches for 37 yards and a touchdown on eight targets in Week 5 against the Jaguars with Flacco. Olamide Zaccheaus WR WAS Washington • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. I'm going to stick with Zaccheus again in Week 18 against Dallas after trusting him in Week 17 against Atlanta. He delivered against the Falcons with eight catches for 85 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and he's now scored at least 23.3 PPR points in each of his past two games. The Cowboys have allowed eight touchdowns to receivers in their past five games, and six receivers have scored at least 12.6 PPR points against Dallas over that span. This should be a good week for Zaccheus and Terry McLaurin in Week 18.