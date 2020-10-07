Watch Now: Fantasy Fallout: COVID-19 Edition ( 3:05 )

One of the nice perks of this job is that anytime I have questions about my Fantasy team, I can just jump on Slack and send a message to some Fantasy experts and get their take. My goal with this newsletter is to replicate that opportunity for all of you, so feel free to shoot me an email at Chris.Towers@CBSInteractive.com to get your question answered.

On that note, here are my thoughts on three of the biggest questions in the Fantasy football world heading into Week 5:

Did the COVID scares in Week 4 change how you are approaching your roster?

I'm making changes to the leagues I'm commissioner for to allow late swaps in the event of an unexpected postponement, but otherwise, it depends on the league's transaction policy. If I play in a league with no day-of-game pickups, then I'll make a point of adding a backup QB if i don't have one.

Who helped himself most in Week 4?

DeVante Parker. That was the game I've been saying was going to happen all season. He has 86 catches, 1,280 yards, and nine touchdowns over his last 16 games, and he's done well against pretty much every tough matchup he's faced, so I'm really not particularly worried about this upcoming run against the 49ers, Broncos, Chargers, and Rams. He's too good to sit.

Who hurt himself most in Week 4?

Leonard Fournette. Okay, Fournette didn't hurt himself, but he definitely was one of the big losers in Week 4. Many assumed he'd have taken this job for himself by now, but that hadn't happened even before his ankle injury. With Ronald Jones rushing for 111 yards Sunday, Fournette's chances are even slimmer now. Sure, Jones' struggles catching the ball could still open the door, but we weren't excited about Fournette because he might be a pass-catching back by mid-season.

To see the whole Fantasy Football Today team's answers to those questions and more, head here. And keep reading today's Fantasy Football Today Newsletter for five of my favorite buy-low candidates to target using Dave Richard's Trade Values Chart, plus our previews for each position for Week 5, including Heath Cummings' breakdown for each as well as our consensus rankings.

Every Wednesday, we're talking about trades here. Last week, I took some of your questions for an #AskFFT trade mailbag, and if you have any trade questions, send them my way with the subject line "#AskFFT" to Chris.Towers@CBSInteractive.com and you might find the answer here. Today is all about some more general advice, however, as I wanted to highlight five of my favorite buy-low candidates at the quarter mark of the season, along with a suggested offer to send out using Dave Richard's Trade Values Chart. Check out the chart to see what you should be looking for on the market.

Entering Week 5 — so, officially one-quarter of the way through the Fantasy season — five quarterbacks are averaging at least 30 Fantasy points, eight are at 25-plus, and a whopping 21 are averaging 22 or more. What do the top guys have in common? All but Aaron Rodgers have at least 83 yards on the ground through four games. Deshaun Watson hasn't been part of that elite group yet, but he's got a great opportunity to join them in Week 5 against the Jaguars.

Injuries: Cam Newton (COVID/Reserve list) — Will need 10 days to pass from initial diagnosis or two consecutive negative tests more than 24 hours apart to be cleared to return; Sam Darnold (shoulder) — Hopes to play, but will likely miss time; Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) — Getting closer, could return this week .

(COVID/Reserve list) — Will need 10 days to pass from initial diagnosis or two consecutive negative tests more than 24 hours apart to be cleared to return; (shoulder) — Hopes to play, but will likely miss time; (ankle) — Getting closer, could return this week . Matchup that matters: Teddy Bridgewater at ATL — The Falcons haven't been able to stop anyone, most recently allowing four touchdowns to Aaron Rodgers without his top two receivers. This defense has made everyone look good so far.

There are a bunch of key backfield situations to watch in Week 5, beginning with the time share for the Chargers and how the Browns handle Nick Chubb's absence. Throw in questions about how Buffalo, New England, the Jets, Denver, Tampa, San Francisco, and the Rams will integrate players (hopefully!) coming back from injuries, and there just isn't much certainty at this spot.

There's a pretty good chance Michael Thomas, Davante Adams, and Julio Jones were the top three WR off the board in your draft; Chris Godwin probably wasn't far behind them. All four were out in Week 4 and all four may be out yet again in Week 5 — Adams is on a bye, while Thomas probably has the best chance of the group to play coming off a three-game absences due to a high-ankle sprain. If you're unlucky like me, you might have three of the four on one team, so Thomas' return would be clutch.

Injuries: Michael Thomas (ankle) — Seems likely to return Monday; Julio Jones (hamstring) — Seems like he could be out again in Week 5 after aggravating the injury Monday; Henry Ruggs (hamstring) — Could miss another game; Bryan Edwards (ankle) — Likely further away than Ruggs is; Mike Williams (hamstring) — Could miss another game; K.J. Hamler (hamstring) — A multi-week absence would not be a surprise; DeSean Jackson (hamstring) — Could miss another week; Alshon Jeffery (foot) — Could make his debut in Week 5; Mike Evans (ankle)/ Chris Godwin (hamstring)/ Scotty Miller (hip)/ Justin Watson (chest) — All missed practice Monday and Tuesday; A.J. Brown (knee) — Could be back at practice Wednesday.

(ankle) — Seems likely to return Monday; (hamstring) — Seems like he could be out again in Week 5 after aggravating the injury Monday; (hamstring) — Could miss another game; (ankle) — Likely further away than Ruggs is; (hamstring) — Could miss another game; (hamstring) — A multi-week absence would not be a surprise; (hamstring) — Could miss another week; (foot) — Could make his debut in Week 5; (ankle)/ (hamstring)/ (hip)/ (chest) — All missed practice Monday and Tuesday; (knee) — Could be back at practice Wednesday. Matchup that matters: Justin Jefferson at SEA — There will be weeks when Jefferson's role will frustrate you, but the Vikings may have no choice but to pass to keep up with the Seahawks, who have been torched by opposing wide receivers. Jefferson figures to get at least a few deep shots, and if he hits on one, he's going to be a good starter. This should be one of the games when you have the most confidence in his chances of hitting.

Tight end isn't quite the wasteland it usually is for Fantasy, with a whopping 20 players averaging double digits in PPR points. The problem is, few of those 20 are actually reliable; 11 are below 12.0 points per game. There's depth here, but still pitifully few reliable weekly starters.

