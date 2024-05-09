NCAA Football: Michigan State at Ohio State
This is the first 0.5 PPR mock draft we've done since the NFL Draft -- you can see our first PPR mock draft here -- and I want you to focus on two teams. Heath Cummings started his team from No. 1 overall with three running backs in a row, and Jacob Gibbs leaned heavily on the incoming rookies.

Let's break down each roster.

After drafting Christian McCaffrey at No. 1 overall, Heath then selected James Cook and Rashaad White at the Round 2-3 turn. This is a three-receiver league, but Heath went with the best players on his board as opposed to reaching for a receiver in that spot. The top receivers available were Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel and Michael Pittman.

Heath also could have drafted Sam LaPorta or any of the quarterbacks there, but he filled his RB2 spot and Flex instead. His receiving corps ended up as Calvin Ridley, Courtland Sutton, Ladd McConkey, Rashee Rice, DeAndre Hopkins, Tyler Lockett and Marvin Mims. If Rice doesn't face a lengthy suspension then this group should be OK, but receiver is clearly the weakness of his team. He has Trey McBride at tight end and Tua Tagovailoa and Trevor Lawrence at quarterback.

For Jacob, he appears to love this rookie class. He started his team with A.J. Brown at No. 9 overall, but then he drafted Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 16. That may seem too soon for Arizona's rookie receiver, but I don't mind him in this range.

Jacob also drafted Malik Nabers in Round 5, Jonathan Brooks in Round 6, MarShawn Lloyd in Round 10, Tyrone Tracy Jr. in Round 12, Javon Baker in Round 13 and Ray Davis in Round 14. Lloyd, Tracy, Baker and Davis have upside, but they probably need an injury or a surprise situation to be Fantasy relevant this season.

As for Nabers and Brooks, this is the range you should expect both to get drafted this season. Nabers is a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver, and he should lead the Giants in targets. And Brooks should prove to be the best running back in Carolina, especially if he's ready for Week 1 coming off a torn ACL in November.

Jacob surrounded his rookies with some quality veterans in Jalen Hurts, Rhamondre Stevenson, A.J. Brown, Brandon Aiyuk, Christian Watson and Jake Ferguson, along with one of my favorite sleepers in Chase Brown. I like what Jacob did with this roster.

I didn't select any rookies in this mock draft, which I regret, but I like my team. Picking at No. 3 overall, I started with CeeDee Lamb and came back in Round 2 with Isiah Pacheco.

If I have an early pick in the first round, aside from No. 1 overall, I'm probably leaning toward a wide receiver for two reasons. One, I like the upside of Lamb, Tyreek Hill, Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase more than anyone other than McCaffrey. And two, I like the running backs who should be on the board toward the end of Round 2 better than the receivers.

For example, in this draft, the running backs I had to choose from were Pacheco, Josh Jacobs, James Cook, Rachaad White and Derrick Henry. By comparison, the best receivers were Evans, Samuel and Pittman, and I like the running backs more in that spot.

I selected Evans in Round 3 and Cooper Kupp in Round 4, and I thought about taking another receiver in Round 5, which I might have done if Christian Kirk lasted one more spot. Instead, I went with Joe Mixon there as my second running back.

Joe Burrow was an easy choice in Round 6 (hopefully he stays healthy), and I drafted my third running back in Najee Harris in Round 7. I got a potential steal with Marquise Brown in Round 8 (he won't last this long if Rice has a lengthy suspension), and I drafted George Kittle in Round 9.

The rest of my team is Zach Charbonnet, Elijah Mitchell, Jahan Dotson, Rashid Shaheed and Gabe Davis, and this should be a competitive roster.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award 0.5 points for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer

2. Daniel Schneier, Senior Fantasy Editor

3. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer

4. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host

5. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy

6. Joey Wright, Footballguys Analyst 

7. Zach Brook, FFT Social Media Coordinator

8. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer

9. Jacob Gibbs, SportsLine Fantasy Analyst

10. Joel Cox, CBS Sports VP Business Development

11. Brandon Howard, Fantasy Editor

12. Jay Balk, Fantasy Football Today Listener

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Heath Cummings C. McCaffrey RB SF
2 Dan Schneier T. Hill WR MIA
3 Jamey Eisenberg C. Lamb WR DAL
4 Adam Aizer B. Hall RB NYJ
5 R.J. White J. Jefferson WR MIN
6 Joey Wright J. Chase WR CIN
7 Zach Brook B. Robinson RB ATL
8 Dave Richard A. St. Brown WR DET
9 Jacob Gibbs A. Brown WR PHI
10 Joel Cox J. Taylor RB IND
11 Brandon Howard J. Gibbs RB DET
12 Jay Balk G. Wilson WR NYJ
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Jay Balk S. Barkley RB PHI
14 Brandon Howard D. Moore WR CHI
15 Joel Cox P. Nacua WR LAR
16 Jacob Gibbs M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
17 Dave Richard K. Williams RB LAR
18 Zach Brook C. Olave WR NO
19 Joey Wright D. London WR ATL
20 R.J. White T. Etienne RB JAC
21 Adam Aizer D. Adams WR LV
22 Jamey Eisenberg I. Pacheco RB KC
23 Dan Schneier J. Jacobs RB GB
24 Heath Cummings J. Cook RB BUF
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Heath Cummings R. White RB TB
26 Dan Schneier D. Henry RB BAL
27 Jamey Eisenberg M. Evans WR TB
28 Adam Aizer D. Samuel WR SF
29 R.J. White M. Pittman WR IND
30 Joey Wright S. LaPorta TE DET
31 Zach Brook N. Collins WR HOU
32 Dave Richard T. Kelce TE KC
33 Jacob Gibbs B. Aiyuk WR SF
34 Joel Cox J. Waddle WR MIA
35 Brandon Howard Z. Flowers WR BAL
36 Jay Balk K. Walker III RB SEA
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Jay Balk P. Mahomes QB KC
38 Brandon Howard L. Jackson QB BAL
39 Joel Cox D. Achane RB MIA
40 Jacob Gibbs J. Hurts QB PHI
41 Dave Richard A. Kamara RB NO
42 Zach Brook J. Allen QB BUF
43 Joey Wright S. Diggs WR HOU
44 R.J. White M. Andrews TE BAL
45 Adam Aizer T. Higgins WR CIN
46 Jamey Eisenberg C. Kupp WR LAR
47 Dan Schneier D. Smith WR PHI
48 Heath Cummings C. Ridley WR TEN
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Heath Cummings T. McBride TE ARI
50 Dan Schneier C. Kirk WR JAC
51 Jamey Eisenberg J. Mixon RB HOU
52 Adam Aizer D. Montgomery RB DET
53 R.J. White Z. White RB LV
54 Joey Wright A. Jones RB MIN
55 Zach Brook T. McLaurin WR WAS
56 Dave Richard D. Metcalf WR SEA
57 Jacob Gibbs M. Nabers WR NYG
58 Joel Cox D. Kincaid TE BUF
59 Brandon Howard G. Pickens WR PIT
60 Jay Balk K. Pitts TE ATL
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Jay Balk D. Johnson WR CAR
62 Brandon Howard B. Bowers TE LV
63 Joel Cox A. Richardson QB IND
64 Jacob Gibbs J. Brooks RB CAR
65 Dave Richard T. Dell WR HOU
66 Zach Brook J. Reed WR GB
67 Joey Wright C. Stroud QB HOU
68 R.J. White A. Cooper WR CLE
69 Adam Aizer D. Swift RB CHI
70 Jamey Eisenberg J. Burrow QB CIN
71 Dan Schneier C. Godwin WR TB
72 Heath Cummings C. Sutton WR DEN
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Heath Cummings L. McConkey WR LAC
74 Dan Schneier K. Allen WR CHI
75 Jamey Eisenberg N. Harris RB PIT
76 Adam Aizer K. Murray QB ARI
77 R.J. White D. Prescott QB DAL
78 Joey Wright J. Addison WR MIN
79 Zach Brook N. Chubb RB CLE
80 Dave Richard T. Pollard RB TEN
81 Jacob Gibbs R. Stevenson RB NE
82 Joel Cox R. Odunze WR CHI
83 Brandon Howard X. Worthy WR KC
84 Jay Balk A. Ekeler RB WAS
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Jay Balk J. Conner RB ARI
86 Brandon Howard J. Daniels QB WAS
87 Joel Cox J. Williams RB DEN
88 Jacob Gibbs C. Watson WR GB
89 Dave Richard J. Love QB GB
90 Zach Brook T. Benson RB ARI
91 Joey Wright E. Elliott RB DAL
92 R.J. White Z. Moss RB CIN
93 Adam Aizer T. Spears RB TEN
94 Jamey Eisenberg M. Brown WR KC
95 Dan Schneier E. Engram TE JAC
96 Heath Cummings R. Rice WR KC
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Heath Cummings D. Hopkins WR TEN
98 Dan Schneier C. Williams QB CHI
99 Jamey Eisenberg G. Kittle TE SF
100 Adam Aizer R. Mostert RB MIA
101 R.J. White D. Singletary RB NYG
102 Joey Wright J. Warren RB PIT
103 Zach Brook K. Coleman WR BUF
104 Dave Richard B. Corum RB LAR
105 Jacob Gibbs C. Brown RB CIN
106 Joel Cox J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
107 Brandon Howard T. Chandler RB MIN
108 Jay Balk B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Jay Balk C. Samuel WR BUF
110 Brandon Howard A. Mitchell WR IND
111 Joel Cox M. Williams WR NYJ
112 Jacob Gibbs M. Lloyd RB GB
113 Dave Richard B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
114 Zach Brook G. Edwards RB LAC
115 Joey Wright J. Williams WR DET
116 R.J. White K. Shakir WR BUF
117 Adam Aizer Q. Johnston WR LAC
118 Jamey Eisenberg J. Dotson WR WAS
119 Dan Schneier J. Herbert QB LAC
120 Heath Cummings T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Heath Cummings T. Lockett WR SEA
122 Dan Schneier A. Gibson RB NE
123 Jamey Eisenberg Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
124 Adam Aizer D. Njoku TE CLE
125 R.J. White J. Ford RB CLE
126 Joey Wright J. Palmer WR LAC
127 Zach Brook T. Hockenson TE MIN
128 Dave Richard R. Wilson WR PIT
129 Jacob Gibbs J. Ferguson TE DAL
130 Joel Cox R. Dowdle RB DAL
131 Brandon Howard A. Estime RB DEN
132 Jay Balk J. Dobbins RB LAC
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Jay Balk D. Wicks WR GB
134 Brandon Howard J. Burton WR CIN
135 Joel Cox J. Downs WR IND
136 Jacob Gibbs T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
137 Dave Richard B. Purdy QB SF
138 Zach Brook J. Meyers WR LV
139 Joey Wright J. Wright RB MIA
140 R.J. White T. Franklin WR DEN
141 Adam Aizer X. Legette WR CAR
142 Jamey Eisenberg E. Mitchell RB SF
143 Dan Schneier K. Vidal RB LAC
144 Heath Cummings T. Lawrence QB JAC
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Heath Cummings M. Mims WR DEN
146 Dan Schneier J. Jeudy WR CLE
147 Jamey Eisenberg R. Shaheed WR NO
148 Adam Aizer J. Polk WR NE
149 R.J. White R. Doubs WR GB
150 Joey Wright R. Pearsall WR SF
151 Zach Brook D. Goedert TE PHI
152 Dave Richard M. Corley WR NYJ
153 Jacob Gibbs J. Baker WR NE
154 Joel Cox C. Hubbard RB CAR
155 Brandon Howard W. Robinson WR NYG
156 Jay Balk B. Cooks WR DAL
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Jay Balk D. Douglas WR NE
158 Brandon Howard R. Bateman WR BAL
159 Joel Cox K. Miller RB NO
160 Jacob Gibbs R. Davis RB BUF
161 Dave Richard J. McLaughlin RB DEN
162 Zach Brook B. Irving RB TB
163 Joey Wright D. Pierce RB HOU
164 R.J. White K. Mitchell RB BAL
165 Adam Aizer B. Sinnott TE WAS
166 Jamey Eisenberg G. Davis WR JAC
167 Dan Schneier B. Allen RB NYJ
168 Heath Cummings M. Sanders RB CAR
Team by Team
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 1 C. McCaffrey RB SF
2 24 J. Cook RB BUF
3 25 R. White RB TB
4 48 C. Ridley WR TEN
5 49 T. McBride TE ARI
6 72 C. Sutton WR DEN
7 73 L. McConkey WR LAC
8 96 R. Rice WR KC
9 97 D. Hopkins WR TEN
10 120 T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
11 121 T. Lockett WR SEA
12 144 T. Lawrence QB JAC
13 145 M. Mims WR DEN
14 168 M. Sanders RB CAR
Dan Schneier
Rd Pk Player
1 2 T. Hill WR MIA
2 23 J. Jacobs RB GB
3 26 D. Henry RB BAL
4 47 D. Smith WR PHI
5 50 C. Kirk WR JAC
6 71 C. Godwin WR TB
7 74 K. Allen WR CHI
8 95 E. Engram TE JAC
9 98 C. Williams QB CHI
10 119 J. Herbert QB LAC
11 122 A. Gibson RB NE
12 143 K. Vidal RB LAC
13 146 J. Jeudy WR CLE
14 167 B. Allen RB NYJ
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 3 C. Lamb WR DAL
2 22 I. Pacheco RB KC
3 27 M. Evans WR TB
4 46 C. Kupp WR LAR
5 51 J. Mixon RB HOU
6 70 J. Burrow QB CIN
7 75 N. Harris RB PIT
8 94 M. Brown WR KC
9 99 G. Kittle TE SF
10 118 J. Dotson WR WAS
11 123 Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
12 142 E. Mitchell RB SF
13 147 R. Shaheed WR NO
14 166 G. Davis WR JAC
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 4 B. Hall RB NYJ
2 21 D. Adams WR LV
3 28 D. Samuel WR SF
4 45 T. Higgins WR CIN
5 52 D. Montgomery RB DET
6 69 D. Swift RB CHI
7 76 K. Murray QB ARI
8 93 T. Spears RB TEN
9 100 R. Mostert RB MIA
10 117 Q. Johnston WR LAC
11 124 D. Njoku TE CLE
12 141 X. Legette WR CAR
13 148 J. Polk WR NE
14 165 B. Sinnott TE WAS
R.J. White
Rd Pk Player
1 5 J. Jefferson WR MIN
2 20 T. Etienne RB JAC
3 29 M. Pittman WR IND
4 44 M. Andrews TE BAL
5 53 Z. White RB LV
6 68 A. Cooper WR CLE
7 77 D. Prescott QB DAL
8 92 Z. Moss RB CIN
9 101 D. Singletary RB NYG
10 116 K. Shakir WR BUF
11 125 J. Ford RB CLE
12 140 T. Franklin WR DEN
13 149 R. Doubs WR GB
14 164 K. Mitchell RB BAL
Joey Wright
Rd Pk Player
1 6 J. Chase WR CIN
2 19 D. London WR ATL
3 30 S. LaPorta TE DET
4 43 S. Diggs WR HOU
5 54 A. Jones RB MIN
6 67 C. Stroud QB HOU
7 78 J. Addison WR MIN
8 91 E. Elliott RB DAL
9 102 J. Warren RB PIT
10 115 J. Williams WR DET
11 126 J. Palmer WR LAC
12 139 J. Wright RB MIA
13 150 R. Pearsall WR SF
14 163 D. Pierce RB HOU
Zach Brook
Rd Pk Player
1 7 B. Robinson RB ATL
2 18 C. Olave WR NO
3 31 N. Collins WR HOU
4 42 J. Allen QB BUF
5 55 T. McLaurin WR WAS
6 66 J. Reed WR GB
7 79 N. Chubb RB CLE
8 90 T. Benson RB ARI
9 103 K. Coleman WR BUF
10 114 G. Edwards RB LAC
11 127 T. Hockenson TE MIN
12 138 J. Meyers WR LV
13 151 D. Goedert TE PHI
14 162 B. Irving RB TB
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 8 A. St. Brown WR DET
2 17 K. Williams RB LAR
3 32 T. Kelce TE KC
4 41 A. Kamara RB NO
5 56 D. Metcalf WR SEA
6 65 T. Dell WR HOU
7 80 T. Pollard RB TEN
8 89 J. Love QB GB
9 104 B. Corum RB LAR
10 113 B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
11 128 R. Wilson WR PIT
12 137 B. Purdy QB SF
13 152 M. Corley WR NYJ
14 161 J. McLaughlin RB DEN
Jacob Gibbs
Rd Pk Player
1 9 A. Brown WR PHI
2 16 M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
3 33 B. Aiyuk WR SF
4 40 J. Hurts QB PHI
5 57 M. Nabers WR NYG
6 64 J. Brooks RB CAR
7 81 R. Stevenson RB NE
8 88 C. Watson WR GB
9 105 C. Brown RB CIN
10 112 M. Lloyd RB GB
11 129 J. Ferguson TE DAL
12 136 T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
13 153 J. Baker WR NE
14 160 R. Davis RB BUF
Joel Cox
Rd Pk Player
1 10 J. Taylor RB IND
2 15 P. Nacua WR LAR
3 34 J. Waddle WR MIA
4 39 D. Achane RB MIA
5 58 D. Kincaid TE BUF
6 63 A. Richardson QB IND
7 82 R. Odunze WR CHI
8 87 J. Williams RB DEN
9 106 J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
10 111 M. Williams WR NYJ
11 130 R. Dowdle RB DAL
12 135 J. Downs WR IND
13 154 C. Hubbard RB CAR
14 159 K. Miller RB NO
Brandon Howard
Rd Pk Player
1 11 J. Gibbs RB DET
2 14 D. Moore WR CHI
3 35 Z. Flowers WR BAL
4 38 L. Jackson QB BAL
5 59 G. Pickens WR PIT
6 62 B. Bowers TE LV
7 83 X. Worthy WR KC
8 86 J. Daniels QB WAS
9 107 T. Chandler RB MIN
10 110 A. Mitchell WR IND
11 131 A. Estime RB DEN
12 134 J. Burton WR CIN
13 155 W. Robinson WR NYG
14 158 R. Bateman WR BAL
Jay Balk
Rd Pk Player
1 12 G. Wilson WR NYJ
2 13 S. Barkley RB PHI
3 36 K. Walker III RB SEA
4 37 P. Mahomes QB KC
5 60 K. Pitts TE ATL
6 61 D. Johnson WR CAR
7 84 A. Ekeler RB WAS
8 85 J. Conner RB ARI
9 108 B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
10 109 C. Samuel WR BUF
11 132 J. Dobbins RB LAC
12 133 D. Wicks WR GB
13 156 B. Cooks WR DAL
14 157 D. Douglas WR NE