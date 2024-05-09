This is the first 0.5 PPR mock draft we've done since the NFL Draft -- you can see our first PPR mock draft here -- and I want you to focus on two teams. Heath Cummings started his team from No. 1 overall with three running backs in a row, and Jacob Gibbs leaned heavily on the incoming rookies.
Let's break down each roster.
After drafting Christian McCaffrey at No. 1 overall, Heath then selected James Cook and Rashaad White at the Round 2-3 turn. This is a three-receiver league, but Heath went with the best players on his board as opposed to reaching for a receiver in that spot. The top receivers available were Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel and Michael Pittman.
Heath also could have drafted Sam LaPorta or any of the quarterbacks there, but he filled his RB2 spot and Flex instead. His receiving corps ended up as Calvin Ridley, Courtland Sutton, Ladd McConkey, Rashee Rice, DeAndre Hopkins, Tyler Lockett and Marvin Mims. If Rice doesn't face a lengthy suspension then this group should be OK, but receiver is clearly the weakness of his team. He has Trey McBride at tight end and Tua Tagovailoa and Trevor Lawrence at quarterback.
For Jacob, he appears to love this rookie class. He started his team with A.J. Brown at No. 9 overall, but then he drafted Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 16. That may seem too soon for Arizona's rookie receiver, but I don't mind him in this range.
Jacob also drafted Malik Nabers in Round 5, Jonathan Brooks in Round 6, MarShawn Lloyd in Round 10, Tyrone Tracy Jr. in Round 12, Javon Baker in Round 13 and Ray Davis in Round 14. Lloyd, Tracy, Baker and Davis have upside, but they probably need an injury or a surprise situation to be Fantasy relevant this season.
As for Nabers and Brooks, this is the range you should expect both to get drafted this season. Nabers is a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver, and he should lead the Giants in targets. And Brooks should prove to be the best running back in Carolina, especially if he's ready for Week 1 coming off a torn ACL in November.
Jacob surrounded his rookies with some quality veterans in Jalen Hurts, Rhamondre Stevenson, A.J. Brown, Brandon Aiyuk, Christian Watson and Jake Ferguson, along with one of my favorite sleepers in Chase Brown. I like what Jacob did with this roster.
I didn't select any rookies in this mock draft, which I regret, but I like my team. Picking at No. 3 overall, I started with CeeDee Lamb and came back in Round 2 with Isiah Pacheco.
If I have an early pick in the first round, aside from No. 1 overall, I'm probably leaning toward a wide receiver for two reasons. One, I like the upside of Lamb, Tyreek Hill, Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase more than anyone other than McCaffrey. And two, I like the running backs who should be on the board toward the end of Round 2 better than the receivers.
For example, in this draft, the running backs I had to choose from were Pacheco, Josh Jacobs, James Cook, Rachaad White and Derrick Henry. By comparison, the best receivers were Evans, Samuel and Pittman, and I like the running backs more in that spot.
I selected Evans in Round 3 and Cooper Kupp in Round 4, and I thought about taking another receiver in Round 5, which I might have done if Christian Kirk lasted one more spot. Instead, I went with Joe Mixon there as my second running back.
Joe Burrow was an easy choice in Round 6 (hopefully he stays healthy), and I drafted my third running back in Najee Harris in Round 7. I got a potential steal with Marquise Brown in Round 8 (he won't last this long if Rice has a lengthy suspension), and I drafted George Kittle in Round 9.
The rest of my team is Zach Charbonnet, Elijah Mitchell, Jahan Dotson, Rashid Shaheed and Gabe Davis, and this should be a competitive roster.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award 0.5 points for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
1. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
2. Daniel Schneier, Senior Fantasy Editor
3. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
4. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host
5. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy
6. Joey Wright, Footballguys Analyst
7. Zach Brook, FFT Social Media Coordinator
8. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
9. Jacob Gibbs, SportsLine Fantasy Analyst
10. Joel Cox, CBS Sports VP Business Development
11. Brandon Howard, Fantasy Editor
12. Jay Balk, Fantasy Football Today Listener
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Heath Cummings
|C. McCaffrey RB SF
|2
|Dan Schneier
|T. Hill WR MIA
|3
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|4
|Adam Aizer
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|5
|R.J. White
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|6
|Joey Wright
|J. Chase WR CIN
|7
|Zach Brook
|B. Robinson RB ATL
|8
|Dave Richard
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|9
|Jacob Gibbs
|A. Brown WR PHI
|10
|Joel Cox
|J. Taylor RB IND
|11
|Brandon Howard
|J. Gibbs RB DET
|12
|Jay Balk
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Jay Balk
|S. Barkley RB PHI
|14
|Brandon Howard
|D. Moore WR CHI
|15
|Joel Cox
|P. Nacua WR LAR
|16
|Jacob Gibbs
|M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
|17
|Dave Richard
|K. Williams RB LAR
|18
|Zach Brook
|C. Olave WR NO
|19
|Joey Wright
|D. London WR ATL
|20
|R.J. White
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|21
|Adam Aizer
|D. Adams WR LV
|22
|Jamey Eisenberg
|I. Pacheco RB KC
|23
|Dan Schneier
|J. Jacobs RB GB
|24
|Heath Cummings
|J. Cook RB BUF
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Heath Cummings
|R. White RB TB
|26
|Dan Schneier
|D. Henry RB BAL
|27
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Evans WR TB
|28
|Adam Aizer
|D. Samuel WR SF
|29
|R.J. White
|M. Pittman WR IND
|30
|Joey Wright
|S. LaPorta TE DET
|31
|Zach Brook
|N. Collins WR HOU
|32
|Dave Richard
|T. Kelce TE KC
|33
|Jacob Gibbs
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|34
|Joel Cox
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|35
|Brandon Howard
|Z. Flowers WR BAL
|36
|Jay Balk
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Jay Balk
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|38
|Brandon Howard
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|39
|Joel Cox
|D. Achane RB MIA
|40
|Jacob Gibbs
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|41
|Dave Richard
|A. Kamara RB NO
|42
|Zach Brook
|J. Allen QB BUF
|43
|Joey Wright
|S. Diggs WR HOU
|44
|R.J. White
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|45
|Adam Aizer
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|46
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|47
|Dan Schneier
|D. Smith WR PHI
|48
|Heath Cummings
|C. Ridley WR TEN
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Heath Cummings
|T. McBride TE ARI
|50
|Dan Schneier
|C. Kirk WR JAC
|51
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Mixon RB HOU
|52
|Adam Aizer
|D. Montgomery RB DET
|53
|R.J. White
|Z. White RB LV
|54
|Joey Wright
|A. Jones RB MIN
|55
|Zach Brook
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|56
|Dave Richard
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|57
|Jacob Gibbs
|M. Nabers WR NYG
|58
|Joel Cox
|D. Kincaid TE BUF
|59
|Brandon Howard
|G. Pickens WR PIT
|60
|Jay Balk
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Jay Balk
|D. Johnson WR CAR
|62
|Brandon Howard
|B. Bowers TE LV
|63
|Joel Cox
|A. Richardson QB IND
|64
|Jacob Gibbs
|J. Brooks RB CAR
|65
|Dave Richard
|T. Dell WR HOU
|66
|Zach Brook
|J. Reed WR GB
|67
|Joey Wright
|C. Stroud QB HOU
|68
|R.J. White
|A. Cooper WR CLE
|69
|Adam Aizer
|D. Swift RB CHI
|70
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|71
|Dan Schneier
|C. Godwin WR TB
|72
|Heath Cummings
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Heath Cummings
|L. McConkey WR LAC
|74
|Dan Schneier
|K. Allen WR CHI
|75
|Jamey Eisenberg
|N. Harris RB PIT
|76
|Adam Aizer
|K. Murray QB ARI
|77
|R.J. White
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|78
|Joey Wright
|J. Addison WR MIN
|79
|Zach Brook
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|80
|Dave Richard
|T. Pollard RB TEN
|81
|Jacob Gibbs
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|82
|Joel Cox
|R. Odunze WR CHI
|83
|Brandon Howard
|X. Worthy WR KC
|84
|Jay Balk
|A. Ekeler RB WAS
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Jay Balk
|J. Conner RB ARI
|86
|Brandon Howard
|J. Daniels QB WAS
|87
|Joel Cox
|J. Williams RB DEN
|88
|Jacob Gibbs
|C. Watson WR GB
|89
|Dave Richard
|J. Love QB GB
|90
|Zach Brook
|T. Benson RB ARI
|91
|Joey Wright
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|92
|R.J. White
|Z. Moss RB CIN
|93
|Adam Aizer
|T. Spears RB TEN
|94
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Brown WR KC
|95
|Dan Schneier
|E. Engram TE JAC
|96
|Heath Cummings
|R. Rice WR KC
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Heath Cummings
|D. Hopkins WR TEN
|98
|Dan Schneier
|C. Williams QB CHI
|99
|Jamey Eisenberg
|G. Kittle TE SF
|100
|Adam Aizer
|R. Mostert RB MIA
|101
|R.J. White
|D. Singletary RB NYG
|102
|Joey Wright
|J. Warren RB PIT
|103
|Zach Brook
|K. Coleman WR BUF
|104
|Dave Richard
|B. Corum RB LAR
|105
|Jacob Gibbs
|C. Brown RB CIN
|106
|Joel Cox
|J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
|107
|Brandon Howard
|T. Chandler RB MIN
|108
|Jay Balk
|B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Jay Balk
|C. Samuel WR BUF
|110
|Brandon Howard
|A. Mitchell WR IND
|111
|Joel Cox
|M. Williams WR NYJ
|112
|Jacob Gibbs
|M. Lloyd RB GB
|113
|Dave Richard
|B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
|114
|Zach Brook
|G. Edwards RB LAC
|115
|Joey Wright
|J. Williams WR DET
|116
|R.J. White
|K. Shakir WR BUF
|117
|Adam Aizer
|Q. Johnston WR LAC
|118
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Dotson WR WAS
|119
|Dan Schneier
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|120
|Heath Cummings
|T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Heath Cummings
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|122
|Dan Schneier
|A. Gibson RB NE
|123
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
|124
|Adam Aizer
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|125
|R.J. White
|J. Ford RB CLE
|126
|Joey Wright
|J. Palmer WR LAC
|127
|Zach Brook
|T. Hockenson TE MIN
|128
|Dave Richard
|R. Wilson WR PIT
|129
|Jacob Gibbs
|J. Ferguson TE DAL
|130
|Joel Cox
|R. Dowdle RB DAL
|131
|Brandon Howard
|A. Estime RB DEN
|132
|Jay Balk
|J. Dobbins RB LAC
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Jay Balk
|D. Wicks WR GB
|134
|Brandon Howard
|J. Burton WR CIN
|135
|Joel Cox
|J. Downs WR IND
|136
|Jacob Gibbs
|T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
|137
|Dave Richard
|B. Purdy QB SF
|138
|Zach Brook
|J. Meyers WR LV
|139
|Joey Wright
|J. Wright RB MIA
|140
|R.J. White
|T. Franklin WR DEN
|141
|Adam Aizer
|X. Legette WR CAR
|142
|Jamey Eisenberg
|E. Mitchell RB SF
|143
|Dan Schneier
|K. Vidal RB LAC
|144
|Heath Cummings
|T. Lawrence QB JAC
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Heath Cummings
|M. Mims WR DEN
|146
|Dan Schneier
|J. Jeudy WR CLE
|147
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Shaheed WR NO
|148
|Adam Aizer
|J. Polk WR NE
|149
|R.J. White
|R. Doubs WR GB
|150
|Joey Wright
|R. Pearsall WR SF
|151
|Zach Brook
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|152
|Dave Richard
|M. Corley WR NYJ
|153
|Jacob Gibbs
|J. Baker WR NE
|154
|Joel Cox
|C. Hubbard RB CAR
|155
|Brandon Howard
|W. Robinson WR NYG
|156
|Jay Balk
|B. Cooks WR DAL
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Jay Balk
|D. Douglas WR NE
|158
|Brandon Howard
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|159
|Joel Cox
|K. Miller RB NO
|160
|Jacob Gibbs
|R. Davis RB BUF
|161
|Dave Richard
|J. McLaughlin RB DEN
|162
|Zach Brook
|B. Irving RB TB
|163
|Joey Wright
|D. Pierce RB HOU
|164
|R.J. White
|K. Mitchell RB BAL
|165
|Adam Aizer
|B. Sinnott TE WAS
|166
|Jamey Eisenberg
|G. Davis WR JAC
|167
|Dan Schneier
|B. Allen RB NYJ
|168
|Heath Cummings
|M. Sanders RB CAR
|Heath Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|C. McCaffrey RB SF
|2
|24
|J. Cook RB BUF
|3
|25
|R. White RB TB
|4
|48
|C. Ridley WR TEN
|5
|49
|T. McBride TE ARI
|6
|72
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|7
|73
|L. McConkey WR LAC
|8
|96
|R. Rice WR KC
|9
|97
|D. Hopkins WR TEN
|10
|120
|T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
|11
|121
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|12
|144
|T. Lawrence QB JAC
|13
|145
|M. Mims WR DEN
|14
|168
|M. Sanders RB CAR
|Dan Schneier
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|T. Hill WR MIA
|2
|23
|J. Jacobs RB GB
|3
|26
|D. Henry RB BAL
|4
|47
|D. Smith WR PHI
|5
|50
|C. Kirk WR JAC
|6
|71
|C. Godwin WR TB
|7
|74
|K. Allen WR CHI
|8
|95
|E. Engram TE JAC
|9
|98
|C. Williams QB CHI
|10
|119
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|11
|122
|A. Gibson RB NE
|12
|143
|K. Vidal RB LAC
|13
|146
|J. Jeudy WR CLE
|14
|167
|B. Allen RB NYJ
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|2
|22
|I. Pacheco RB KC
|3
|27
|M. Evans WR TB
|4
|46
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|5
|51
|J. Mixon RB HOU
|6
|70
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|7
|75
|N. Harris RB PIT
|8
|94
|M. Brown WR KC
|9
|99
|G. Kittle TE SF
|10
|118
|J. Dotson WR WAS
|11
|123
|Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
|12
|142
|E. Mitchell RB SF
|13
|147
|R. Shaheed WR NO
|14
|166
|G. Davis WR JAC
|Adam Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|2
|21
|D. Adams WR LV
|3
|28
|D. Samuel WR SF
|4
|45
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|5
|52
|D. Montgomery RB DET
|6
|69
|D. Swift RB CHI
|7
|76
|K. Murray QB ARI
|8
|93
|T. Spears RB TEN
|9
|100
|R. Mostert RB MIA
|10
|117
|Q. Johnston WR LAC
|11
|124
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|12
|141
|X. Legette WR CAR
|13
|148
|J. Polk WR NE
|14
|165
|B. Sinnott TE WAS
|R.J. White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|2
|20
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|3
|29
|M. Pittman WR IND
|4
|44
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|5
|53
|Z. White RB LV
|6
|68
|A. Cooper WR CLE
|7
|77
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|8
|92
|Z. Moss RB CIN
|9
|101
|D. Singletary RB NYG
|10
|116
|K. Shakir WR BUF
|11
|125
|J. Ford RB CLE
|12
|140
|T. Franklin WR DEN
|13
|149
|R. Doubs WR GB
|14
|164
|K. Mitchell RB BAL
|Joey Wright
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|J. Chase WR CIN
|2
|19
|D. London WR ATL
|3
|30
|S. LaPorta TE DET
|4
|43
|S. Diggs WR HOU
|5
|54
|A. Jones RB MIN
|6
|67
|C. Stroud QB HOU
|7
|78
|J. Addison WR MIN
|8
|91
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|9
|102
|J. Warren RB PIT
|10
|115
|J. Williams WR DET
|11
|126
|J. Palmer WR LAC
|12
|139
|J. Wright RB MIA
|13
|150
|R. Pearsall WR SF
|14
|163
|D. Pierce RB HOU
|Zach Brook
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|B. Robinson RB ATL
|2
|18
|C. Olave WR NO
|3
|31
|N. Collins WR HOU
|4
|42
|J. Allen QB BUF
|5
|55
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|6
|66
|J. Reed WR GB
|7
|79
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|8
|90
|T. Benson RB ARI
|9
|103
|K. Coleman WR BUF
|10
|114
|G. Edwards RB LAC
|11
|127
|T. Hockenson TE MIN
|12
|138
|J. Meyers WR LV
|13
|151
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|14
|162
|B. Irving RB TB
|Dave Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|2
|17
|K. Williams RB LAR
|3
|32
|T. Kelce TE KC
|4
|41
|A. Kamara RB NO
|5
|56
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|6
|65
|T. Dell WR HOU
|7
|80
|T. Pollard RB TEN
|8
|89
|J. Love QB GB
|9
|104
|B. Corum RB LAR
|10
|113
|B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
|11
|128
|R. Wilson WR PIT
|12
|137
|B. Purdy QB SF
|13
|152
|M. Corley WR NYJ
|14
|161
|J. McLaughlin RB DEN
|Jacob Gibbs
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|A. Brown WR PHI
|2
|16
|M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
|3
|33
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|4
|40
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|5
|57
|M. Nabers WR NYG
|6
|64
|J. Brooks RB CAR
|7
|81
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|8
|88
|C. Watson WR GB
|9
|105
|C. Brown RB CIN
|10
|112
|M. Lloyd RB GB
|11
|129
|J. Ferguson TE DAL
|12
|136
|T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
|13
|153
|J. Baker WR NE
|14
|160
|R. Davis RB BUF
|Joel Cox
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|J. Taylor RB IND
|2
|15
|P. Nacua WR LAR
|3
|34
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|4
|39
|D. Achane RB MIA
|5
|58
|D. Kincaid TE BUF
|6
|63
|A. Richardson QB IND
|7
|82
|R. Odunze WR CHI
|8
|87
|J. Williams RB DEN
|9
|106
|J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
|10
|111
|M. Williams WR NYJ
|11
|130
|R. Dowdle RB DAL
|12
|135
|J. Downs WR IND
|13
|154
|C. Hubbard RB CAR
|14
|159
|K. Miller RB NO
|Brandon Howard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|J. Gibbs RB DET
|2
|14
|D. Moore WR CHI
|3
|35
|Z. Flowers WR BAL
|4
|38
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|5
|59
|G. Pickens WR PIT
|6
|62
|B. Bowers TE LV
|7
|83
|X. Worthy WR KC
|8
|86
|J. Daniels QB WAS
|9
|107
|T. Chandler RB MIN
|10
|110
|A. Mitchell WR IND
|11
|131
|A. Estime RB DEN
|12
|134
|J. Burton WR CIN
|13
|155
|W. Robinson WR NYG
|14
|158
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|Jay Balk
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|2
|13
|S. Barkley RB PHI
|3
|36
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|4
|37
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|5
|60
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|6
|61
|D. Johnson WR CAR
|7
|84
|A. Ekeler RB WAS
|8
|85
|J. Conner RB ARI
|9
|108
|B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
|10
|109
|C. Samuel WR BUF
|11
|132
|J. Dobbins RB LAC
|12
|133
|D. Wicks WR GB
|13
|156
|B. Cooks WR DAL
|14
|157
|D. Douglas WR NE