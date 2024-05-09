This is the first 0.5 PPR mock draft we've done since the NFL Draft -- you can see our first PPR mock draft here -- and I want you to focus on two teams. Heath Cummings started his team from No. 1 overall with three running backs in a row, and Jacob Gibbs leaned heavily on the incoming rookies.

Let's break down each roster.

After drafting Christian McCaffrey at No. 1 overall, Heath then selected James Cook and Rashaad White at the Round 2-3 turn. This is a three-receiver league, but Heath went with the best players on his board as opposed to reaching for a receiver in that spot. The top receivers available were Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel and Michael Pittman.

Heath also could have drafted Sam LaPorta or any of the quarterbacks there, but he filled his RB2 spot and Flex instead. His receiving corps ended up as Calvin Ridley, Courtland Sutton, Ladd McConkey, Rashee Rice, DeAndre Hopkins, Tyler Lockett and Marvin Mims. If Rice doesn't face a lengthy suspension then this group should be OK, but receiver is clearly the weakness of his team. He has Trey McBride at tight end and Tua Tagovailoa and Trevor Lawrence at quarterback.

For Jacob, he appears to love this rookie class. He started his team with A.J. Brown at No. 9 overall, but then he drafted Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 16. That may seem too soon for Arizona's rookie receiver, but I don't mind him in this range.

Jacob also drafted Malik Nabers in Round 5, Jonathan Brooks in Round 6, MarShawn Lloyd in Round 10, Tyrone Tracy Jr. in Round 12, Javon Baker in Round 13 and Ray Davis in Round 14. Lloyd, Tracy, Baker and Davis have upside, but they probably need an injury or a surprise situation to be Fantasy relevant this season.

As for Nabers and Brooks, this is the range you should expect both to get drafted this season. Nabers is a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver, and he should lead the Giants in targets. And Brooks should prove to be the best running back in Carolina, especially if he's ready for Week 1 coming off a torn ACL in November.

Jacob surrounded his rookies with some quality veterans in Jalen Hurts, Rhamondre Stevenson, A.J. Brown, Brandon Aiyuk, Christian Watson and Jake Ferguson, along with one of my favorite sleepers in Chase Brown. I like what Jacob did with this roster.

I didn't select any rookies in this mock draft, which I regret, but I like my team. Picking at No. 3 overall, I started with CeeDee Lamb and came back in Round 2 with Isiah Pacheco.

If I have an early pick in the first round, aside from No. 1 overall, I'm probably leaning toward a wide receiver for two reasons. One, I like the upside of Lamb, Tyreek Hill, Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase more than anyone other than McCaffrey. And two, I like the running backs who should be on the board toward the end of Round 2 better than the receivers.

For example, in this draft, the running backs I had to choose from were Pacheco, Josh Jacobs, James Cook, Rachaad White and Derrick Henry. By comparison, the best receivers were Evans, Samuel and Pittman, and I like the running backs more in that spot.

I selected Evans in Round 3 and Cooper Kupp in Round 4, and I thought about taking another receiver in Round 5, which I might have done if Christian Kirk lasted one more spot. Instead, I went with Joe Mixon there as my second running back.

Joe Burrow was an easy choice in Round 6 (hopefully he stays healthy), and I drafted my third running back in Najee Harris in Round 7. I got a potential steal with Marquise Brown in Round 8 (he won't last this long if Rice has a lengthy suspension), and I drafted George Kittle in Round 9.

The rest of my team is Zach Charbonnet, Elijah Mitchell, Jahan Dotson, Rashid Shaheed and Gabe Davis, and this should be a competitive roster.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award 0.5 points for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer

2. Daniel Schneier, Senior Fantasy Editor

3. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer

4. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host

5. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy

6. Joey Wright, Footballguys Analyst

7. Zach Brook, FFT Social Media Coordinator

8. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer

9. Jacob Gibbs, SportsLine Fantasy Analyst

10. Joel Cox, CBS Sports VP Business Development

11. Brandon Howard, Fantasy Editor

12. Jay Balk, Fantasy Football Today Listener