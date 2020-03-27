Fantasy Football: Post-free agency 2020 non-PPR mock draft contrasts receiver, running back heavy approaches
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our first post-free agency non-PPR mock draft for 2020.
Now that NFL free agency has settled down, with all of the big players having found new homes, we can review the impact on Fantasy leagues. That's what we did here with this 12-team non-PPR mock draft.
You can compare the results to our recent 12-team PPR mock draft, and it's interesting to evaluate the change in Fantasy value for players impacted by the recent NFL transactions. For example, DeAndre Hopkins is no longer a slam-dunk pick in Round 1 with his move from Houston to Arizona.
Here, Hopkins fell to Round 2 at No. 14 overall as the No. 5 receiver off the board behind Michael Thomas, Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill and Julio Jones. There were also eight running backs and Travis Kelce selected ahead of Hopkins, and I think this might be what happens in most non-PPR leagues.
Another member of the Cardinals, Kenyan Drake, went in Round 2 here at No. 22 overall, and he benefits with David Johnson no longer in Arizona. Johnson, meanwhile, went in Round 4 now that he's the new starter in Houston.
I didn't like that Johnson was drafted ahead of Melvin Gordon, Le'Veon Bell or James Conner, but Johnson has the chance for a bounce-back year as the lead running back for the Texans. I would prefer him in Round 5 in all leagues.
Round 4 is the right spot for Gordon now that he's in Denver, and Todd Gurley was drafted in Round 3. That's where you will likely see Gurley selected now that he's in Atlanta, although what the Falcons do in the NFL Draft at running back could change that -- if they make a move at all.
Stefon Diggs was another prominent player on the move with his trade from Minnesota to Buffalo, and he was drafted in Round 5. I think that's the right round for him since his Fantasy value is about the same with the Bills that it was with the Vikings -- a solid No. 2 receiver.
Some other players who saw their stock rise as a result of free agency include T.Y. Hilton (Round 4 with the addition of Philip Rivers at quarterback), Darrell Henderson (Round 5 with Gurley gone) and Ronald Jones (Round 5 with Tom Brady now in Tampa Bay and no competition in Tampa Bay's backfield). Kyler Murray also was drafted as the No. 5 quarterback now that he has Hopkins, and Josh Allen was the No. 6 quarterback off the board with the addition of Diggs. And Brady was the No. 11 quarterback drafted now that he's throwing to Chris Godwin and Mike Evans.
On the other hand, some players saw their stock decline following free agency, including Keenan Allen (Round 5 with Rivers gone), Phillip Lindsay (Round 6 with Gordon now in Denver) and Julian Edelman (Round 6 with Brady gone). And Deshaun Watson was the No. 7 quarterback drafted now that he's without Hopkins.
I drafted Lindsay, but it was out of necessity more than want. I started my team in this three-receiver league with Julio Jones at No. 11 overall, followed by Hopkins and then Cooper Kupp. I drafted Devin Singletary in Round 4, and I love this start.
But before my pick in Round 5, the running pool got extremely shallow. Henderson, David Montgomery, Damien Williams, Kerryon Johnson and Ronald Jones all went before me (I was hoping for Jones), and I was stuck.
Instead of panicking, I drafted the best-player available in Robert Woods as my flex, and my plan from that point on was to load up on running backs. It started with Lindsay in Round 6, Justin Jackson in Round 7, Tevin Coleman in Round 8, Latavius Murray in Round 9 and Tarik Cohen in Round 10.
With the way this team came together -- including Brady at quarterback, Noah Fant and Jack Doyle at tight end and Parris Campbell as a reserve receiver -- I like it. Lindsay can still be serviceable, even in tandem with Gordon, and Jackson gets a boost for the Chargers with Gordon gone as the running mate to Austin Ekeler. And Coleman, Murray and Cohen will still be significant contributors to their backfields this year.
You can compare my team to Dave Richard, who took an opposite approach by loading up on running backs over receivers. He drafted Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs and Le'Veon Bell with three of his first four picks (he also took Patrick Mahomes in Round 3).
After drafting Mark Andrews in Round 5, Dave finally started getting some receivers with Jarvis Landry (Round 6), Darius Slayton (Round 7), Mike Williams (Round 8) and Diontae Johnson (Round 9). He also added Larry Fitzgerald in Round 13 and took a flier on Antonio Brown in Round 16.
We'll see which approach works better with the running backs vs. receivers, but I like my roster more since it's a three-receiver league, even in non-PPR. Maybe, by the time the season starts, Dave and I can make a trade to balance out our rosters.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
1. Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor
2. R.J. White, NFL Editor
3. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
4. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
5. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
6. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
7. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
8. Will Brinson, Senior NFL Writer
9. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
10. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
11. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
12. Ben Schragger, Podcast Producer
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Ben Gretch
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|R.J. White
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|3
|Andrew Baumhor
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|4
|Meron Berkson
|D. Cook RB MIN
|5
|Chris Towers
|M. Thomas WR NO
|6
|Dave Richard
|D. Henry RB TEN
|7
|George Maselli
|A. Kamara RB NO
|8
|Will Brinson
|D. Adams WR GB
|9
|Heath Cummings
|T. Kelce TE KC
|10
|Adam Aizer
|T. Hill WR KC
|11
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Jones WR ATL
|12
|Ben Schragger
|A. Jones RB GB
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Ben Schragger
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|14
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|15
|Adam Aizer
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|16
|Heath Cummings
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|17
|Will Brinson
|C. Godwin WR TB
|18
|George Maselli
|G. Kittle TE SF
|19
|Dave Richard
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|20
|Chris Towers
|M. Evans WR TB
|21
|Meron Berkson
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|22
|Andrew Baumhor
|K. Drake RB ARI
|23
|R.J. White
|K. Golladay WR DET
|24
|Ben Gretch
|D. Moore WR CAR
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Ben Gretch
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|26
|R.J. White
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|27
|Andrew Baumhor
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|28
|Meron Berkson
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|29
|Chris Towers
|C. Carson RB SEA
|30
|Dave Richard
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|31
|George Maselli
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|32
|Will Brinson
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|33
|Heath Cummings
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|34
|Adam Aizer
|M. Mack RB IND
|35
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|36
|Ben Schragger
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Ben Schragger
|A. Brown WR TEN
|38
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|39
|Adam Aizer
|T. Hilton WR IND
|40
|Heath Cummings
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|41
|Will Brinson
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|42
|George Maselli
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|43
|Dave Richard
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|44
|Chris Towers
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|45
|Meron Berkson
|J. Conner RB PIT
|46
|Andrew Baumhor
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|47
|R.J. White
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|48
|Ben Gretch
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Ben Gretch
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|50
|R.J. White
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|51
|Andrew Baumhor
|K. Allen WR LAC
|52
|Meron Berkson
|A. Green WR CIN
|53
|Chris Towers
|D. Williams RB KC
|54
|Dave Richard
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|55
|George Maselli
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|56
|Will Brinson
|K. Johnson RB DET
|57
|Heath Cummings
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|58
|Adam Aizer
|R. Jones RB TB
|59
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Woods WR LAR
|60
|Ben Schragger
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Ben Schragger
|D. Chark WR JAC
|62
|Jamey Eisenberg
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|63
|Adam Aizer
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|64
|Heath Cummings
|D. Parker WR MIA
|65
|Will Brinson
|H. Henry TE LAC
|66
|George Maselli
|D. Samuel WR SF
|67
|Dave Richard
|J. Landry WR CLE
|68
|Chris Towers
|D. Waller TE LV
|69
|Meron Berkson
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|70
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|71
|R.J. White
|J. Edelman WR NE
|72
|Ben Gretch
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Ben Gretch
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|74
|R.J. White
|S. Michel RB NE
|75
|Andrew Baumhor
|R. Mostert RB SF
|76
|Meron Berkson
|M. Brown WR BAL
|77
|Chris Towers
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|78
|Dave Richard
|D. Slayton WR NYG
|79
|George Maselli
|J. Howard RB MIA
|80
|Will Brinson
|D. Guice RB WAS
|81
|Heath Cummings
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|82
|Adam Aizer
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|83
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Jackson RB LAC
|84
|Ben Schragger
|J. Brown WR BUF
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Ben Schragger
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|86
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Coleman RB SF
|87
|Adam Aizer
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|88
|Heath Cummings
|M. Jones WR DET
|89
|Will Brinson
|K. Murray QB ARI
|90
|George Maselli
|B. Perriman WR TB
|91
|Dave Richard
|M. Williams WR LAC
|92
|Chris Towers
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|93
|Meron Berkson
|E. Engram TE NYG
|94
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Allen QB BUF
|95
|R.J. White
|D. Watson QB HOU
|96
|Ben Gretch
|M. Hardman WR KC
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Ben Gretch
|M. Brown RB LAR
|98
|R.J. White
|E. Sanders WR SF
|99
|Andrew Baumhor
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|100
|Meron Berkson
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|101
|Chris Towers
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|102
|Dave Richard
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|103
|George Maselli
|N. Harry WR NE
|104
|Will Brinson
|J. Williams RB GB
|105
|Heath Cummings
|C. Edmonds RB ARI
|106
|Adam Aizer
|A. Hooper TE CLE
|107
|Jamey Eisenberg
|L. Murray RB NO
|108
|Ben Schragger
|T. Higbee TE LAR
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Ben Schragger
|A. Miller WR CHI
|110
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|111
|Adam Aizer
|B. Scott RB PHI
|112
|Heath Cummings
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|113
|Will Brinson
|D. Thompson RB KC
|114
|George Maselli
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|115
|Dave Richard
|G. Edwards RB BAL
|116
|Chris Towers
|R. Penny RB SEA
|117
|Meron Berkson
|K. Stills WR HOU
|118
|Andrew Baumhor
|T. Williams WR LV
|119
|R.J. White
|J. White RB NE
|120
|Ben Gretch
|J. Hill RB BAL
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Ben Gretch
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|122
|R.J. White
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|123
|Andrew Baumhor
|N. Hines RB IND
|124
|Meron Berkson
|D. Brees QB NO
|125
|Chris Towers
|P. Williams WR MIA
|126
|Dave Richard
|A. Peterson RB WAS
|127
|George Maselli
|C. Samuel WR CAR
|128
|Will Brinson
|M. Breida RB SF
|129
|Heath Cummings
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|130
|Adam Aizer
|S. Watkins WR KC
|131
|Jamey Eisenberg
|N. Fant TE DEN
|132
|Ben Schragger
|B. Scarbrough RB DET
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Ben Schragger
|D. Ogunbowale RB TB
|134
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Brady QB TB
|135
|Adam Aizer
|J. Cook TE NO
|136
|Heath Cummings
|D. Harris RB NE
|137
|Will Brinson
|O. Howard TE TB
|138
|George Maselli
|J. Smith TE TEN
|139
|Dave Richard
|B. Snell RB PIT
|140
|Chris Towers
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|141
|Meron Berkson
|A. Lazard WR GB
|142
|Andrew Baumhor
|C. Hyde RB HOU
|143
|R.J. White
|J. Washington WR PIT
|144
|Ben Gretch
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Ben Gretch
|H. Hurst TE ATL
|146
|R.J. White
|R. Cobb WR DAL
|147
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|148
|Meron Berkson
|H. Renfrow WR LV
|149
|Chris Towers
|D. Funchess WR IND
|150
|Dave Richard
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|151
|George Maselli
|R. Tannehill QB TEN
|152
|Will Brinson
|D. Westbrook WR JAC
|153
|Heath Cummings
|G. Tate WR NYG
|154
|Adam Aizer
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|155
|Jamey Eisenberg
|P. Campbell WR IND
|156
|Ben Schragger
|T. Yeldon RB BUF
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Ben Schragger
|B. Johnson WR MIN
|158
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Doyle TE IND
|159
|Adam Aizer
|J. Ross WR CIN
|160
|Heath Cummings
|L. Miller RB HOU
|161
|Will Brinson
|C. Beasley WR BUF
|162
|George Maselli
|Patriots DST NE
|163
|Dave Richard
|49ers DST SF
|164
|Chris Towers
|J. McKinnon RB SF
|165
|Meron Berkson
|Steelers DST PIT
|166
|Andrew Baumhor
|Ravens DST BAL
|167
|R.J. White
|Bills DST BUF
|168
|Ben Gretch
|Z. Pascal WR IND
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Ben Gretch
|Buccaneers DST TB
|170
|R.J. White
|J. Tucker K BAL
|171
|Andrew Baumhor
|P. Barber RB TB
|172
|Meron Berkson
|I. Smith RB ATL
|173
|Chris Towers
|Chiefs DST KC
|174
|Dave Richard
|H. Butker K KC
|175
|George Maselli
|W. Lutz K NO
|176
|Will Brinson
|Chargers DST LAC
|177
|Heath Cummings
|Rams DST LAR
|178
|Adam Aizer
|R. Gould K SF
|179
|Jamey Eisenberg
|G. Zuerlein K LAR
|180
|Ben Schragger
|Z. Gonzalez K ARI
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|181
|Ben Schragger
|Bears DST CHI
|182
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Saints DST NO
|183
|Adam Aizer
|Packers DST GB
|184
|Heath Cummings
|Y. Koo K ATL
|185
|Will Brinson
|K. Fairbairn K HOU
|186
|George Maselli
|K. Bourne WR SF
|187
|Dave Richard
|A. Brown WR FA
|188
|Chris Towers
|M. Badgley K LAC
|189
|Meron Berkson
|M. Gay K TB
|190
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Slye K CAR
|191
|R.J. White
|I. Thomas TE CAR
|192
|Ben Gretch
|J. Myers K SEA
|Ben Gretch
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|24
|D. Moore WR CAR
|3
|25
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|4
|48
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|5
|49
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|6
|72
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|7
|73
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|8
|96
|M. Hardman WR KC
|9
|97
|M. Brown RB LAR
|10
|120
|J. Hill RB BAL
|11
|121
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|12
|144
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|13
|145
|H. Hurst TE ATL
|14
|168
|Z. Pascal WR IND
|15
|169
|Buccaneers DST TB
|16
|192
|J. Myers K SEA
|R.J. White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|23
|K. Golladay WR DET
|3
|26
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|4
|47
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|5
|50
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|6
|71
|J. Edelman WR NE
|7
|74
|S. Michel RB NE
|8
|95
|D. Watson QB HOU
|9
|98
|E. Sanders WR SF
|10
|119
|J. White RB NE
|11
|122
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|12
|143
|J. Washington WR PIT
|13
|146
|R. Cobb WR DAL
|14
|167
|Bills DST BUF
|15
|170
|J. Tucker K BAL
|16
|191
|I. Thomas TE CAR
|Andrew Baumhor
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|2
|22
|K. Drake RB ARI
|3
|27
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|4
|46
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|5
|51
|K. Allen WR LAC
|6
|70
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|7
|75
|R. Mostert RB SF
|8
|94
|J. Allen QB BUF
|9
|99
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|10
|118
|T. Williams WR LV
|11
|123
|N. Hines RB IND
|12
|142
|C. Hyde RB HOU
|13
|147
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|14
|166
|Ravens DST BAL
|15
|171
|P. Barber RB TB
|16
|190
|J. Slye K CAR
|Meron Berkson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|D. Cook RB MIN
|2
|21
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|3
|28
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|4
|45
|J. Conner RB PIT
|5
|52
|A. Green WR CIN
|6
|69
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|7
|76
|M. Brown WR BAL
|8
|93
|E. Engram TE NYG
|9
|100
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|10
|117
|K. Stills WR HOU
|11
|124
|D. Brees QB NO
|12
|141
|A. Lazard WR GB
|13
|148
|H. Renfrow WR LV
|14
|165
|Steelers DST PIT
|15
|172
|I. Smith RB ATL
|16
|189
|M. Gay K TB
|Chris Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|M. Thomas WR NO
|2
|20
|M. Evans WR TB
|3
|29
|C. Carson RB SEA
|4
|44
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|5
|53
|D. Williams RB KC
|6
|68
|D. Waller TE LV
|7
|77
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|8
|92
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|9
|101
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|10
|116
|R. Penny RB SEA
|11
|125
|P. Williams WR MIA
|12
|140
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|13
|149
|D. Funchess WR IND
|14
|164
|J. McKinnon RB SF
|15
|173
|Chiefs DST KC
|16
|188
|M. Badgley K LAC
|Dave Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|D. Henry RB TEN
|2
|19
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|3
|30
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|4
|43
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|5
|54
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|6
|67
|J. Landry WR CLE
|7
|78
|D. Slayton WR NYG
|8
|91
|M. Williams WR LAC
|9
|102
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|10
|115
|G. Edwards RB BAL
|11
|126
|A. Peterson RB WAS
|12
|139
|B. Snell RB PIT
|13
|150
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|14
|163
|49ers DST SF
|15
|174
|H. Butker K KC
|16
|187
|A. Brown WR FA
|George Maselli
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|A. Kamara RB NO
|2
|18
|G. Kittle TE SF
|3
|31
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|4
|42
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|5
|55
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|6
|66
|D. Samuel WR SF
|7
|79
|J. Howard RB MIA
|8
|90
|B. Perriman WR TB
|9
|103
|N. Harry WR NE
|10
|114
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|11
|127
|C. Samuel WR CAR
|12
|138
|J. Smith TE TEN
|13
|151
|R. Tannehill QB TEN
|14
|162
|Patriots DST NE
|15
|175
|W. Lutz K NO
|16
|186
|K. Bourne WR SF
|Will Brinson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|D. Adams WR GB
|2
|17
|C. Godwin WR TB
|3
|32
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|4
|41
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|5
|56
|K. Johnson RB DET
|6
|65
|H. Henry TE LAC
|7
|80
|D. Guice RB WAS
|8
|89
|K. Murray QB ARI
|9
|104
|J. Williams RB GB
|10
|113
|D. Thompson RB KC
|11
|128
|M. Breida RB SF
|12
|137
|O. Howard TE TB
|13
|152
|D. Westbrook WR JAC
|14
|161
|C. Beasley WR BUF
|15
|176
|Chargers DST LAC
|16
|185
|K. Fairbairn K HOU
|Heath Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|T. Kelce TE KC
|2
|16
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|3
|33
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|4
|40
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|5
|57
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|6
|64
|D. Parker WR MIA
|7
|81
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|8
|88
|M. Jones WR DET
|9
|105
|C. Edmonds RB ARI
|10
|112
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|11
|129
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|12
|136
|D. Harris RB NE
|13
|153
|G. Tate WR NYG
|14
|160
|L. Miller RB HOU
|15
|177
|Rams DST LAR
|16
|184
|Y. Koo K ATL
|Adam Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|T. Hill WR KC
|2
|15
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|3
|34
|M. Mack RB IND
|4
|39
|T. Hilton WR IND
|5
|58
|R. Jones RB TB
|6
|63
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|7
|82
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|8
|87
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|9
|106
|A. Hooper TE CLE
|10
|111
|B. Scott RB PHI
|11
|130
|S. Watkins WR KC
|12
|135
|J. Cook TE NO
|13
|154
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|14
|159
|J. Ross WR CIN
|15
|178
|R. Gould K SF
|16
|183
|Packers DST GB
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|J. Jones WR ATL
|2
|14
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|3
|35
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|4
|38
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|5
|59
|R. Woods WR LAR
|6
|62
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|7
|83
|J. Jackson RB LAC
|8
|86
|T. Coleman RB SF
|9
|107
|L. Murray RB NO
|10
|110
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|11
|131
|N. Fant TE DEN
|12
|134
|T. Brady QB TB
|13
|155
|P. Campbell WR IND
|14
|158
|J. Doyle TE IND
|15
|179
|G. Zuerlein K LAR
|16
|182
|Saints DST NO
|Ben Schragger
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|A. Jones RB GB
|2
|13
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|3
|36
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|4
|37
|A. Brown WR TEN
|5
|60
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|6
|61
|D. Chark WR JAC
|7
|84
|J. Brown WR BUF
|8
|85
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|9
|108
|T. Higbee TE LAR
|10
|109
|A. Miller WR CHI
|11
|132
|B. Scarbrough RB DET
|12
|133
|D. Ogunbowale RB TB
|13
|156
|T. Yeldon RB BUF
|14
|157
|B. Johnson WR MIN
|15
|180
|Z. Gonzalez K ARI
|16
|181
|Bears DST CHI
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Jalen Hurts Prospect Profile
Every year, a rookie quarterback offers crazy upside, but also serious downside. Former Alabama...
-
Dynasty tight end winners and losers
There were far more winners than losers at tight end over the past month.
-
Dynasty wide receiver winners and losers
Two big trades altered the Dynasty landscape at the wide receiver position.
-
Chase Claypool Prospect Profile
It's hard to stand out in the absolutely loaded 2020 wide receiver draft class, but at 6-4...
-
3/26 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew debates where to rank WRs and TEs in dynasty following free agency moves, including...
-
Dynasty RB winners and losers
Kenyan Drake was a big winner, but what about Ronald Jones and Austin Ekeler?