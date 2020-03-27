Play

Fantasy Football: Post-free agency 2020 non-PPR mock draft contrasts receiver, running back heavy approaches

Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our first post-free agency non-PPR mock draft for 2020.

Now that NFL free agency has settled down, with all of the big players having found new homes, we can review the impact on Fantasy leagues. That's what we did here with this 12-team non-PPR mock draft.

You can compare the results to our recent 12-team PPR mock draft, and it's interesting to evaluate the change in Fantasy value for players impacted by the recent NFL transactions. For example, DeAndre Hopkins is no longer a slam-dunk pick in Round 1 with his move from Houston to Arizona.

Here, Hopkins fell to Round 2 at No. 14 overall as the No. 5 receiver off the board behind Michael Thomas, Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill and Julio Jones. There were also eight running backs and Travis Kelce selected ahead of Hopkins, and I think this might be what happens in most non-PPR leagues.

Another member of the Cardinals, Kenyan Drake, went in Round 2 here at No. 22 overall, and he benefits with David Johnson no longer in Arizona. Johnson, meanwhile, went in Round 4 now that he's the new starter in Houston. 

I didn't like that Johnson was drafted ahead of Melvin Gordon, Le'Veon Bell or James Conner, but Johnson has the chance for a bounce-back year as the lead running back for the Texans. I would prefer him in Round 5 in all leagues.

Round 4 is the right spot for Gordon now that he's in Denver, and Todd Gurley was drafted in Round 3. That's where you will likely see Gurley selected now that he's in Atlanta, although what the Falcons do in the NFL Draft at running back could change that -- if they make a move at all.

Stefon Diggs was another prominent player on the move with his trade from Minnesota to Buffalo, and he was drafted in Round 5. I think that's the right round for him since his Fantasy value is about the same with the Bills that it was with the Vikings -- a solid No. 2 receiver.

Some other players who saw their stock rise as a result of free agency include T.Y. Hilton (Round 4 with the addition of Philip Rivers at quarterback), Darrell Henderson (Round 5 with Gurley gone) and Ronald Jones (Round 5 with Tom Brady now in Tampa Bay and no competition in Tampa Bay's backfield). Kyler Murray also was drafted as the No. 5 quarterback now that he has Hopkins, and Josh Allen was the No. 6 quarterback off the board with the addition of Diggs. And Brady was the No. 11 quarterback drafted now that he's throwing to Chris Godwin and Mike Evans.

On the other hand, some players saw their stock decline following free agency, including Keenan Allen (Round 5 with Rivers gone), Phillip Lindsay (Round 6 with Gordon now in Denver) and Julian Edelman (Round 6 with Brady gone). And Deshaun Watson was the No. 7 quarterback drafted now that he's without Hopkins.

I drafted Lindsay, but it was out of necessity more than want. I started my team in this three-receiver league with Julio Jones at No. 11 overall, followed by Hopkins and then Cooper Kupp. I drafted Devin Singletary in Round 4, and I love this start.

But before my pick in Round 5, the running pool got extremely shallow. Henderson, David Montgomery, Damien Williams, Kerryon Johnson and Ronald Jones all went before me (I was hoping for Jones), and I was stuck.

Instead of panicking, I drafted the best-player available in Robert Woods as my flex, and my plan from that point on was to load up on running backs. It started with Lindsay in Round 6, Justin Jackson in Round 7, Tevin Coleman in Round 8, Latavius Murray in Round 9 and Tarik Cohen in Round 10. 

With the way this team came together -- including Brady at quarterback, Noah Fant and Jack Doyle at tight end and Parris Campbell as a reserve receiver -- I like it. Lindsay can still be serviceable, even in tandem with Gordon, and Jackson gets a boost for the Chargers with Gordon gone as the running mate to Austin Ekeler. And Coleman, Murray and Cohen will still be significant contributors to their backfields this year.

You can compare my team to Dave Richard, who took an opposite approach by loading up on running backs over receivers. He drafted Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs and Le'Veon Bell with three of his first four picks (he also took Patrick Mahomes in Round 3). 

After drafting Mark Andrews in Round 5, Dave finally started getting some receivers with Jarvis Landry (Round 6), Darius Slayton (Round 7), Mike Williams (Round 8) and Diontae Johnson (Round 9). He also added Larry Fitzgerald in Round 13 and took a flier on Antonio Brown in Round 16.

We'll see which approach works better with the running backs vs. receivers, but I like my roster more since it's a three-receiver league, even in non-PPR. Maybe, by the time the season starts, Dave and I can make a trade to balance out our rosters.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft. 

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor
2. R.J. White, NFL Editor
3. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
4. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
5. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
6. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
7. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
8. Will Brinson, Senior NFL Writer
9. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
10. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
11. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
12. Ben Schragger, Podcast Producer

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Ben Gretch C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 R.J. White S. Barkley RB NYG
3 Andrew Baumhor E. Elliott RB DAL
4 Meron Berkson D. Cook RB MIN
5 Chris Towers M. Thomas WR NO
6 Dave Richard D. Henry RB TEN
7 George Maselli A. Kamara RB NO
8 Will Brinson D. Adams WR GB
9 Heath Cummings T. Kelce TE KC
10 Adam Aizer T. Hill WR KC
11 Jamey Eisenberg J. Jones WR ATL
12 Ben Schragger A. Jones RB GB
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Ben Schragger J. Mixon RB CIN
14 Jamey Eisenberg D. Hopkins WR ARI
15 Adam Aizer M. Sanders RB PHI
16 Heath Cummings N. Chubb RB CLE
17 Will Brinson C. Godwin WR TB
18 George Maselli G. Kittle TE SF
19 Dave Richard J. Jacobs RB LV
20 Chris Towers M. Evans WR TB
21 Meron Berkson A. Ekeler RB LAC
22 Andrew Baumhor K. Drake RB ARI
23 R.J. White K. Golladay WR DET
24 Ben Gretch D. Moore WR CAR
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Ben Gretch L. Fournette RB JAC
26 R.J. White A. Cooper WR DAL
27 Andrew Baumhor A. Thielen WR MIN
28 Meron Berkson J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
29 Chris Towers C. Carson RB SEA
30 Dave Richard P. Mahomes QB KC
31 George Maselli T. Gurley RB LAR
32 Will Brinson O. Beckham WR CLE
33 Heath Cummings L. Jackson QB BAL
34 Adam Aizer M. Mack RB IND
35 Jamey Eisenberg C. Kupp WR LAR
36 Ben Schragger C. Ridley WR ATL
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Ben Schragger A. Brown WR TEN
38 Jamey Eisenberg D. Singletary RB BUF
39 Adam Aizer T. Hilton WR IND
40 Heath Cummings C. Sutton WR DEN
41 Will Brinson D. Johnson RB HOU
42 George Maselli M. Gordon RB LAC
43 Dave Richard L. Bell RB NYJ
44 Chris Towers T. Lockett WR SEA
45 Meron Berkson J. Conner RB PIT
46 Andrew Baumhor Z. Ertz TE PHI
47 R.J. White M. Ingram RB BAL
48 Ben Gretch A. Robinson WR CHI
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Ben Gretch D. Henderson RB LAR
50 R.J. White D. Montgomery RB CHI
51 Andrew Baumhor K. Allen WR LAC
52 Meron Berkson A. Green WR CIN
53 Chris Towers D. Williams RB KC
54 Dave Richard M. Andrews TE BAL
55 George Maselli S. Diggs WR BUF
56 Will Brinson K. Johnson RB DET
57 Heath Cummings M. Gallup WR DAL
58 Adam Aizer R. Jones RB TB
59 Jamey Eisenberg R. Woods WR LAR
60 Ben Schragger T. McLaurin WR WAS
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Ben Schragger D. Chark WR JAC
62 Jamey Eisenberg P. Lindsay RB DEN
63 Adam Aizer D. Metcalf WR SEA
64 Heath Cummings D. Parker WR MIA
65 Will Brinson H. Henry TE LAC
66 George Maselli D. Samuel WR SF
67 Dave Richard J. Landry WR CLE
68 Chris Towers D. Waller TE LV
69 Meron Berkson W. Fuller WR HOU
70 Andrew Baumhor J. Crowder WR NYJ
71 R.J. White J. Edelman WR NE
72 Ben Gretch T. Boyd WR CIN
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Ben Gretch C. Kirk WR ARI
74 R.J. White S. Michel RB NE
75 Andrew Baumhor R. Mostert RB SF
76 Meron Berkson M. Brown WR BAL
77 Chris Towers D. Freeman RB ATL
78 Dave Richard D. Slayton WR NYG
79 George Maselli J. Howard RB MIA
80 Will Brinson D. Guice RB WAS
81 Heath Cummings K. Hunt RB CLE
82 Adam Aizer R. Wilson QB SEA
83 Jamey Eisenberg J. Jackson RB LAC
84 Ben Schragger J. Brown WR BUF
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Ben Schragger D. Prescott QB DAL
86 Jamey Eisenberg T. Coleman RB SF
87 Adam Aizer B. Cooks WR LAR
88 Heath Cummings M. Jones WR DET
89 Will Brinson K. Murray QB ARI
90 George Maselli B. Perriman WR TB
91 Dave Richard M. Williams WR LAC
92 Chris Towers R. Anderson WR NYJ
93 Meron Berkson E. Engram TE NYG
94 Andrew Baumhor J. Allen QB BUF
95 R.J. White D. Watson QB HOU
96 Ben Gretch M. Hardman WR KC
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Ben Gretch M. Brown RB LAR
98 R.J. White E. Sanders WR SF
99 Andrew Baumhor S. Shepard WR NYG
100 Meron Berkson A. Mattison RB MIN
101 Chris Towers A. Jeffery WR PHI
102 Dave Richard D. Johnson WR PIT
103 George Maselli N. Harry WR NE
104 Will Brinson J. Williams RB GB
105 Heath Cummings C. Edmonds RB ARI
106 Adam Aizer A. Hooper TE CLE
107 Jamey Eisenberg L. Murray RB NO
108 Ben Schragger T. Higbee TE LAR
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Ben Schragger A. Miller WR CHI
110 Jamey Eisenberg T. Cohen RB CHI
111 Adam Aizer B. Scott RB PHI
112 Heath Cummings T. Pollard RB DAL
113 Will Brinson D. Thompson RB KC
114 George Maselli A. Rodgers QB GB
115 Dave Richard G. Edwards RB BAL
116 Chris Towers R. Penny RB SEA
117 Meron Berkson K. Stills WR HOU
118 Andrew Baumhor T. Williams WR LV
119 R.J. White J. White RB NE
120 Ben Gretch J. Hill RB BAL
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Ben Gretch M. Ryan QB ATL
122 R.J. White D. Johnson RB HOU
123 Andrew Baumhor N. Hines RB IND
124 Meron Berkson D. Brees QB NO
125 Chris Towers P. Williams WR MIA
126 Dave Richard A. Peterson RB WAS
127 George Maselli C. Samuel WR CAR
128 Will Brinson M. Breida RB SF
129 Heath Cummings R. Freeman RB DEN
130 Adam Aizer S. Watkins WR KC
131 Jamey Eisenberg N. Fant TE DEN
132 Ben Schragger B. Scarbrough RB DET
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Ben Schragger D. Ogunbowale RB TB
134 Jamey Eisenberg T. Brady QB TB
135 Adam Aizer J. Cook TE NO
136 Heath Cummings D. Harris RB NE
137 Will Brinson O. Howard TE TB
138 George Maselli J. Smith TE TEN
139 Dave Richard B. Snell RB PIT
140 Chris Towers C. Wentz QB PHI
141 Meron Berkson A. Lazard WR GB
142 Andrew Baumhor C. Hyde RB HOU
143 R.J. White J. Washington WR PIT
144 Ben Gretch M. Gesicki TE MIA
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Ben Gretch H. Hurst TE ATL
146 R.J. White R. Cobb WR DAL
147 Andrew Baumhor D. Goedert TE PHI
148 Meron Berkson H. Renfrow WR LV
149 Chris Towers D. Funchess WR IND
150 Dave Richard L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
151 George Maselli R. Tannehill QB TEN
152 Will Brinson D. Westbrook WR JAC
153 Heath Cummings G. Tate WR NYG
154 Adam Aizer B. Mayfield QB CLE
155 Jamey Eisenberg P. Campbell WR IND
156 Ben Schragger T. Yeldon RB BUF
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Ben Schragger B. Johnson WR MIN
158 Jamey Eisenberg J. Doyle TE IND
159 Adam Aizer J. Ross WR CIN
160 Heath Cummings L. Miller RB HOU
161 Will Brinson C. Beasley WR BUF
162 George Maselli Patriots DST NE
163 Dave Richard 49ers DST SF
164 Chris Towers J. McKinnon RB SF
165 Meron Berkson Steelers DST PIT
166 Andrew Baumhor Ravens DST BAL
167 R.J. White Bills DST BUF
168 Ben Gretch Z. Pascal WR IND
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Ben Gretch Buccaneers DST TB
170 R.J. White J. Tucker K BAL
171 Andrew Baumhor P. Barber RB TB
172 Meron Berkson I. Smith RB ATL
173 Chris Towers Chiefs DST KC
174 Dave Richard H. Butker K KC
175 George Maselli W. Lutz K NO
176 Will Brinson Chargers DST LAC
177 Heath Cummings Rams DST LAR
178 Adam Aizer R. Gould K SF
179 Jamey Eisenberg G. Zuerlein K LAR
180 Ben Schragger Z. Gonzalez K ARI
Round 16
Pos Team Player
181 Ben Schragger Bears DST CHI
182 Jamey Eisenberg Saints DST NO
183 Adam Aizer Packers DST GB
184 Heath Cummings Y. Koo K ATL
185 Will Brinson K. Fairbairn K HOU
186 George Maselli K. Bourne WR SF
187 Dave Richard A. Brown WR FA
188 Chris Towers M. Badgley K LAC
189 Meron Berkson M. Gay K TB
190 Andrew Baumhor J. Slye K CAR
191 R.J. White I. Thomas TE CAR
192 Ben Gretch J. Myers K SEA
Team by Team
Ben Gretch
Rd Pk Player
1 1 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 24 D. Moore WR CAR
3 25 L. Fournette RB JAC
4 48 A. Robinson WR CHI
5 49 D. Henderson RB LAR
6 72 T. Boyd WR CIN
7 73 C. Kirk WR ARI
8 96 M. Hardman WR KC
9 97 M. Brown RB LAR
10 120 J. Hill RB BAL
11 121 M. Ryan QB ATL
12 144 M. Gesicki TE MIA
13 145 H. Hurst TE ATL
14 168 Z. Pascal WR IND
15 169 Buccaneers DST TB
16 192 J. Myers K SEA
R.J. White
Rd Pk Player
1 2 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 23 K. Golladay WR DET
3 26 A. Cooper WR DAL
4 47 M. Ingram RB BAL
5 50 D. Montgomery RB CHI
6 71 J. Edelman WR NE
7 74 S. Michel RB NE
8 95 D. Watson QB HOU
9 98 E. Sanders WR SF
10 119 J. White RB NE
11 122 D. Johnson RB HOU
12 143 J. Washington WR PIT
13 146 R. Cobb WR DAL
14 167 Bills DST BUF
15 170 J. Tucker K BAL
16 191 I. Thomas TE CAR
Andrew Baumhor
Rd Pk Player
1 3 E. Elliott RB DAL
2 22 K. Drake RB ARI
3 27 A. Thielen WR MIN
4 46 Z. Ertz TE PHI
5 51 K. Allen WR LAC
6 70 J. Crowder WR NYJ
7 75 R. Mostert RB SF
8 94 J. Allen QB BUF
9 99 S. Shepard WR NYG
10 118 T. Williams WR LV
11 123 N. Hines RB IND
12 142 C. Hyde RB HOU
13 147 D. Goedert TE PHI
14 166 Ravens DST BAL
15 171 P. Barber RB TB
16 190 J. Slye K CAR
Meron Berkson
Rd Pk Player
1 4 D. Cook RB MIN
2 21 A. Ekeler RB LAC
3 28 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
4 45 J. Conner RB PIT
5 52 A. Green WR CIN
6 69 W. Fuller WR HOU
7 76 M. Brown WR BAL
8 93 E. Engram TE NYG
9 100 A. Mattison RB MIN
10 117 K. Stills WR HOU
11 124 D. Brees QB NO
12 141 A. Lazard WR GB
13 148 H. Renfrow WR LV
14 165 Steelers DST PIT
15 172 I. Smith RB ATL
16 189 M. Gay K TB
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 5 M. Thomas WR NO
2 20 M. Evans WR TB
3 29 C. Carson RB SEA
4 44 T. Lockett WR SEA
5 53 D. Williams RB KC
6 68 D. Waller TE LV
7 77 D. Freeman RB ATL
8 92 R. Anderson WR NYJ
9 101 A. Jeffery WR PHI
10 116 R. Penny RB SEA
11 125 P. Williams WR MIA
12 140 C. Wentz QB PHI
13 149 D. Funchess WR IND
14 164 J. McKinnon RB SF
15 173 Chiefs DST KC
16 188 M. Badgley K LAC
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 6 D. Henry RB TEN
2 19 J. Jacobs RB LV
3 30 P. Mahomes QB KC
4 43 L. Bell RB NYJ
5 54 M. Andrews TE BAL
6 67 J. Landry WR CLE
7 78 D. Slayton WR NYG
8 91 M. Williams WR LAC
9 102 D. Johnson WR PIT
10 115 G. Edwards RB BAL
11 126 A. Peterson RB WAS
12 139 B. Snell RB PIT
13 150 L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
14 163 49ers DST SF
15 174 H. Butker K KC
16 187 A. Brown WR FA
George Maselli
Rd Pk Player
1 7 A. Kamara RB NO
2 18 G. Kittle TE SF
3 31 T. Gurley RB LAR
4 42 M. Gordon RB LAC
5 55 S. Diggs WR BUF
6 66 D. Samuel WR SF
7 79 J. Howard RB MIA
8 90 B. Perriman WR TB
9 103 N. Harry WR NE
10 114 A. Rodgers QB GB
11 127 C. Samuel WR CAR
12 138 J. Smith TE TEN
13 151 R. Tannehill QB TEN
14 162 Patriots DST NE
15 175 W. Lutz K NO
16 186 K. Bourne WR SF
Will Brinson
Rd Pk Player
1 8 D. Adams WR GB
2 17 C. Godwin WR TB
3 32 O. Beckham WR CLE
4 41 D. Johnson RB HOU
5 56 K. Johnson RB DET
6 65 H. Henry TE LAC
7 80 D. Guice RB WAS
8 89 K. Murray QB ARI
9 104 J. Williams RB GB
10 113 D. Thompson RB KC
11 128 M. Breida RB SF
12 137 O. Howard TE TB
13 152 D. Westbrook WR JAC
14 161 C. Beasley WR BUF
15 176 Chargers DST LAC
16 185 K. Fairbairn K HOU
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 9 T. Kelce TE KC
2 16 N. Chubb RB CLE
3 33 L. Jackson QB BAL
4 40 C. Sutton WR DEN
5 57 M. Gallup WR DAL
6 64 D. Parker WR MIA
7 81 K. Hunt RB CLE
8 88 M. Jones WR DET
9 105 C. Edmonds RB ARI
10 112 T. Pollard RB DAL
11 129 R. Freeman RB DEN
12 136 D. Harris RB NE
13 153 G. Tate WR NYG
14 160 L. Miller RB HOU
15 177 Rams DST LAR
16 184 Y. Koo K ATL
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 10 T. Hill WR KC
2 15 M. Sanders RB PHI
3 34 M. Mack RB IND
4 39 T. Hilton WR IND
5 58 R. Jones RB TB
6 63 D. Metcalf WR SEA
7 82 R. Wilson QB SEA
8 87 B. Cooks WR LAR
9 106 A. Hooper TE CLE
10 111 B. Scott RB PHI
11 130 S. Watkins WR KC
12 135 J. Cook TE NO
13 154 B. Mayfield QB CLE
14 159 J. Ross WR CIN
15 178 R. Gould K SF
16 183 Packers DST GB
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 11 J. Jones WR ATL
2 14 D. Hopkins WR ARI
3 35 C. Kupp WR LAR
4 38 D. Singletary RB BUF
5 59 R. Woods WR LAR
6 62 P. Lindsay RB DEN
7 83 J. Jackson RB LAC
8 86 T. Coleman RB SF
9 107 L. Murray RB NO
10 110 T. Cohen RB CHI
11 131 N. Fant TE DEN
12 134 T. Brady QB TB
13 155 P. Campbell WR IND
14 158 J. Doyle TE IND
15 179 G. Zuerlein K LAR
16 182 Saints DST NO
Ben Schragger
Rd Pk Player
1 12 A. Jones RB GB
2 13 J. Mixon RB CIN
3 36 C. Ridley WR ATL
4 37 A. Brown WR TEN
5 60 T. McLaurin WR WAS
6 61 D. Chark WR JAC
7 84 J. Brown WR BUF
8 85 D. Prescott QB DAL
9 108 T. Higbee TE LAR
10 109 A. Miller WR CHI
11 132 B. Scarbrough RB DET
12 133 D. Ogunbowale RB TB
13 156 T. Yeldon RB BUF
14 157 B. Johnson WR MIN
15 180 Z. Gonzalez K ARI
16 181 Bears DST CHI
