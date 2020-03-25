Fantasy Football: Post-free agency 2020 PPR mock draft finishes just as Robby Anderson jets to Carolina
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our first post-free agency PPR mock draft as things begins to slow down.
We can all use a little break from everything happening in the world right now, and hopefully all of you are safe. Even though the sports world has come to a halt because of the Coronavirus, we are still moving forward with our Fantasy Football draft prep for the upcoming season.
Hopefully, by the time the NFL season starts, all of this is long behind us and our lives are back to normal. We're planning to operate as normal as we can right now, and that means continuing to plan for the 2020 campaign, including this 12-team PPR mock draft. It also could be a good distraction for you.
Free agency is scheduled to start this week in the NFL, and that could change many of these selections. The NFL Draft in April will also alter plenty of these picks as well — and our future mock drafts will reflect that.
We held this 12-team PPR mock draft Tuesday, March 24 at 2 p.m. ET. Shortly after we finished, Robby Anderson signed a two-year, $20 million deal with the Panthers.
Now, that might seem like a minor transaction after the free agent frenzy that unfolded a week ago, including some crazy trades (DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona and Stefon Diggs to Buffalo) and signings (Tom Brady to Tampa Bay and Melvin Gordon to Denver), which we'll get to in a moment. But Anderson going to Carolina is going to have a negative impact on guys like D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel.
In this mock draft, Chris Towers selected Moore at No. 13 overall. He was the No. 7 receiver off the board, which I had no problem with before Anderson signed with the Panthers. But now the earliest I would draft Moore is early Round 3 in PPR.
I asked Chris if he would change his pick following the Anderson news, and he said no. Chris said Anderson should hurt Samuel more than Moore, and I agree. But I expect Moore to suffer slightly as well because of another quality receiver taking away targets.
Samuel was drafted in Round 9, two picks after Anderson. I doubt we see Samuel drafted before Round 11 in any format now, and Anderson in Round 9 seems right. His addition to the Panthers also is a downgrade for Ian Thomas, but it shouldn't impact Christian McCaffrey, who remains the No. 1 overall pick in all leagues.
Adding all of these weapons is good news for Teddy Bridgewater, but he remains just a No. 2 Fantasy quarterback at best. It would have been great to have all these receiving options around Cam Newton, but Newton is no longer in Carolina and is searching for a new team.
As for the other prominent players on the move following free agency, it was interesting to see where they were drafted here. For example, Chris drafted Gordon and Todd Gurley, who signed with the Falcons after being released by the Rams, as his top two running backs at No. 36 and 37 overall. That's the right range for both guys in PPR.
Chris also drafted David Johnson, who was part of the Hopkins trade and is now in Houston, at No. 60 overall. That could be a steal if Johnson bounces back from a down year in 2019.
And with Johnson now gone in Arizona, Kenyan Drake becomes a breakout candidate this season. Somehow, Drake fell to Round 3 here, but I would draft him as early as Round 2 in all leagues.
I drafted Hopkins at No. 8 overall, and that might be too soon. He loses value, slightly, going to the Cardinals, but he should still be drafted at the back end of Round 1.
Diggs went in Round 5 at No. 55 overall to Heath Cummings, and that's about the right spot for Diggs now that he's in Buffalo. I can see him getting selected in late Round 4, but his value doesn't change much with the Bills.
The biggest mover at tight end was Austin Hooper to Cleveland, and he was drafted with the second pick in Round 7 by Meron Berkson. Hooper was the No. 7 tight end off the board, and that's the right spot for him since he loses some value with his move to the Browns.
Hayden Hurst replaced Hooper in Atlanta, and he was the No. 15 tight end off the board in Round 13. Heath drafted him as a second tight end to Darren Waller, and I like that strategy of taking a backup Fantasy tight end with huge upside, which is what Hurst has this year. I did the same thing by pairing Jonnu Smith with Travis Kelce.
Brady was drafted as a backup quarterback by Meron in Round 11. By now you know that we always wait on quarterback in most of our drafts, so Brady will likely be selected much sooner than that in your leagues. To put it in better context, Brady was the No. 9 quarterback off the board, and Meron paired him with Aaron Rodgers, who he drafted in Round 10. I like Brady better than Rodgers, but both are right around No. 10 at the position for 2020.
Like Meron, I also drafted two quarterbacks in Kyler Murray (Round 7) and Carson Wentz (Round 13). I like Murray as a top five Fantasy quarterback this year, but Wentz is also a starting option as well. His value was too good to pass up that late in the draft.
As it relates to free agency, some other players I drafted who saw their value change recently include Devin Singletary (Round 4), Darrell Henderson (Round 6), Jamison Crowder (Round 8), Nyheim Hines (Round 9) and Jonnu Smith (Round 11). For Singletary, he didn't inherit any significant competition in free agency, so that's a plus for him this year -- at least prior to the NFL Draft.
Henderson looks like a breakout candidate with Gurley now gone for the Rams. I struggled with taking him or Julian Edelman in Round 6 since Edelman would have been my No. 3 receiver, but Henderson has a higher ceiling now if he's the starter in Los Angeles as expected.
Crowder is the No. 1 receiver for the Jets with Anderson gone, and I like his upside on my roster behind Hopkins and Michael Gallup. And Hines is one of my favorite sleepers now that Philip Rivers is the starting quarterback in Indianapolis. Expect plenty of dump-off passes from Rivers to Hines this year.
Smith was a luxury pick for me since I drafted Kelce in Round 2, but he's a breakout candidate now that Delanie Walker is gone in Tennessee. Smith has the chance to be a top 10 Fantasy tight end in 2020.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
1. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
2. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
3. Will Brinson, Senior NFL Writer
4. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
5. Ben Schragger, Podcast Producer
6. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
7. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
8. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
9. Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor
10. R.J. White, NFL Editor
11. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
12. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
PICK BY PICK
TEAM BY TEAM
FIRST ROUND
ADAM AIZER
PICK
PLAYER
PICK
PLAYER
1
Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR
6
Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN
2
Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG
19
Adam Thielen, WR, MIN
3
Michael Thomas, WR, NO
30
Kenyan Drake, RB, ARI
4
Alvin Kamara, RB, NO
43
Damien Williams, RB, KC
5
Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL
54
T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND
6
Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN
67
Will Fuller, WR, HOU
7
Davante Adams, WR, GB
78
Derrius Guice, RB, WAS
8
DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI
91
Brandin Cooks, WR, LAR
9
Tyreek Hill, WR, KC
102
Josh Allen, QB, BUF
10
Julio Jones, WR, ATL
115
Chase Edmonds, RB, ARI
11
Derrick Henry, RB, TEN
126
Jared Cook, TE, NO
12
Chris Godwin, WR, TB
139
N'Keal Harry, WR, NE
SECOND ROUND
150
Parris Campbell, WR, IND
PICK
PLAYER
163
Justin Tucker, K, BAL
13
D.J. Moore, WR, CAR
174
Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, SF
14
Joe Mixon, RB, CIN
187
DST Bears, CHI
15
Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC
ANDREW BAUMHOR
16
Nick Chubb, RB, CLE
PICK
PLAYER
17
Travis Kelce, TE, KC
1
Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR
18
Aaron Jones, RB, GB
24
Amari Cooper, WR, DAL
19
Adam Thielen, WR, MIN
25
George Kittle, TE, SF
20
Miles Sanders, RB, PHI
48
DK Metcalf, WR, SEA
21
Kenny Golladay, WR, DET
49
Chris Carson, RB, SEA
22
Odell Beckham, WR, CLE
72
Dak Prescott, QB, DAL
23
Mike Evans, WR, TB
73
Phillip Lindsay, RB, DEN
24
Amari Cooper, WR, DAL
96
Robby Anderson, WR, NYJ
THIRD ROUND
97
Tyler Higbee, TE, LAR
PICK
PLAYER
120
Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG
25
George Kittle, TE, SF
121
Allen Lazard, WR, GB
26
Keenan Allen, WR, LAC
144
Matt Breida, RB, SF
27
JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT
145
Adrian Peterson, RB, WAS
28
Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL
168
DST Bills, BUF
29
Leonard Fournette, RB, JAC
169
Mohamed Sanu, WR, NE
30
Kenyan Drake, RB, ARI
192
Joey Slye, K, CAR
31
Le'Veon Bell, RB, NYJ
BEN GRETCH
32
Josh Jacobs, RB, LV
PICK
PLAYER
33
A.J. Brown, WR, TEN
9
Tyreek Hill, WR, KC
34
Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC
16
Nick Chubb, RB, CLE
35
Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR
33
A.J. Brown, WR, TEN
36
Todd Gurley, RB, LAR
40
Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN
FOURTH ROUND
57
Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN
PICK
PLAYER
64
Kerryon Johnson, RB, DET
37
Melvin Gordon, RB, LAC
81
Christian Kirk, WR, ARI
38
Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL
88
Mecole Hardman, WR, KC
39
Allen Robinson, WR, CHI
105
Justin Jackson, RB, LAC
40
Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN
112
Tony Pollard, RB, DAL
41
Devin Singletary, RB, BUF
129
Justice Hill, RB, BAL
42
Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA
136
Mike Gesicki, TE, MIA
43
Damien Williams, RB, KC
153
Blake Jarwin, TE, DAL
44
Robert Woods, WR, LAR
160
Baker Mayfield, QB, CLE
45
DeVante Parker, WR, MIA
177
DST Colts, IND
46
Zach Ertz, TE, PHI
184
Josh Lambo, K, JAC
47
Marlon Mack, RB, IND
BEN SCHRAGGER
48
DK Metcalf, WR, SEA
PICK
PLAYER
FIFTH ROUND
5
Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL
PICK
PLAYER
20
Miles Sanders, RB, PHI
49
Chris Carson, RB, SEA
29
Leonard Fournette, RB, JAC
50
A.J. Green, WR, CIN
44
Robert Woods, WR, LAR
51
James Conner, RB, PIT
53
Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS
52
Mark Andrews, TE, BAL
68
Julian Edelman, WR, NE
53
Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS
77
Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE
54
T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND
92
Kenny Stills, WR, HOU
55
Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF
101
Evan Engram, TE, NYG
56
Michael Gallup, WR, DAL
116
Tyrell Williams, WR, LV
57
Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN
125
Drew Brees, QB, NO
58
Mark Ingram, RB, BAL
140
Dare Ogunbowale, RB, TB
59
D.J. Chark, WR, JAC
149
Adam Humphries, WR, TEN
60
David Johnson, RB, HOU
164
Jack Doyle, TE, IND
SIXTH ROUND
173
Wil Lutz, K, NO
PICK
PLAYER
188
DST Packers, GB
61
Hunter Henry, TE, LAC
CHRIS TOWERS
62
David Montgomery, RB, CHI
PICK
PLAYER
63
Jarvis Landry, WR, CLE
12
Chris Godwin, WR, TB
64
Kerryon Johnson, RB, DET
13
D.J. Moore, WR, CAR
65
Darrell Henderson, RB, LAR
36
Todd Gurley, RB, LAR
66
Darren Waller, TE, LV
37
Melvin Gordon, RB, LAC
67
Will Fuller, WR, HOU
60
David Johnson, RB, HOU
68
Julian Edelman, WR, NE
61
Hunter Henry, TE, LAC
69
James White, RB, NE
84
Marquise Brown, WR, BAL
70
Duke Johnson, RB, HOU
85
Hunter Renfrow, WR, LV
71
Ronald Jones, RB, TB
108
Anthony Miller, WR, CHI
72
Dak Prescott, QB, DAL
109
Preston Williams, WR, MIA
SEVENTH ROUND
132
Sammy Watkins, WR, KC
PICK
PLAYER
133
Corey Davis, WR, TEN
73
Phillip Lindsay, RB, DEN
156
Miles Boykin, WR, BAL
74
Austin Hooper, TE, CLE
157
DST Ravens, BAL
75
Tarik Cohen, RB, CHI
180
Phillip Rivers, QB, IND
76
Deebo Samuel, WR, SF
181
Dan Bailey, K, MIN
77
Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE
DAVE RICHARD
78
Derrius Guice, RB, WAS
PICK
PLAYER
79
Sony Michel, RB, NE
11
Derrick Henry, RB, TEN
80
Kyler Murray, QB, ARI
14
Joe Mixon, RB, CIN
81
Christian Kirk, WR, ARI
35
Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR
82
Emmanuel Sanders, WR, SF
38
Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL
83
Russell Wilson, QB, SEA
59
D.J. Chark, WR, JAC
84
Marquise Brown, WR, BAL
62
David Montgomery, RB, CHI
EIGHTH ROUND
83
Russell Wilson, QB, SEA
PICK
PLAYER
86
Raheem Mostert, RB, SF
85
Hunter Renfrow, WR, LV
107
Gus Edwards, RB, BAL
86
Raheem Mostert, RB, SF
110
Noah Fant, TE, DEN
87
Devonta Freeman, RB, ATL
131
Cole Beasley, WR, BUF
88
Mecole Hardman, WR, KC
134
Malcolm Brown, RB, LAR
89
Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ
155
DST 49ers, SF
90
Jordan Howard, RB, MIA
158
T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET
91
Brandin Cooks, WR, LAR
179
John Ross, WR, CIN
92
Kenny Stills, WR, HOU
182
Zane Gonzalez, K, ARI
93
Boston Scott, RB, PHI
GEORGE MASELLI
94
Mike Williams, WR, LAC
PICK
PLAYER
95
Marvin Jones, WR, DET
4
Alvin Kamara, RB, NO
96
Robby Anderson, WR, NYJ
21
Kenny Golladay, WR, DET
NINTH ROUND
28
Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL
PICK
PLAYER
45
DeVante Parker, WR, MIA
97
Tyler Higbee, TE, LAR
52
Mark Andrews, TE, BAL
98
Curtis Samuel, WR, CAR
69
James White, RB, NE
99
Deshaun Watson, QB, HOU
76
Deebo Samuel, WR, SF
100
Darius Slayton, WR, NYG
93
Boston Scott, RB, PHI
101
Evan Engram, TE, NYG
100
Darius Slayton, WR, NYG
102
Josh Allen, QB, BUF
117
Benny Snell, RB, PIT
103
Tevin Coleman, RB, SF
124
Breshad Perriman, WR, TB
104
Nyheim Hines, RB, IND
141
Matt Ryan, QB, ATL
105
Justin Jackson, RB, LAC
148
Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI
106
Latavius Murray, RB, NO
165
Greg Zuerlein, K, LAR
107
Gus Edwards, RB, BAL
172
DST Patriots, NE
108
Anthony Miller, WR, CHI
189
Damien Harris, RB, NE
10TH ROUND
HEATH CUMMINGS
PICK
PLAYER
PICK
PLAYER
109
Preston Williams, WR, MIA
7
Davante Adams, WR, GB
110
Noah Fant, TE, DEN
18
Aaron Jones, RB, GB
111
John Brown, WR, BUF
31
Le'Veon Bell, RB, NYJ
112
Tony Pollard, RB, DAL
42
Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA
113
Alexander Mattison, RB, MIN
55
Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF
114
Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT
66
Darren Waller, TE, LV
115
Chase Edmonds, RB, ARI
79
Sony Michel, RB, NE
116
Tyrell Williams, WR, LV
90
Jordan Howard, RB, MIA
117
Benny Snell, RB, PIT
103
Tevin Coleman, RB, SF
118
Dede Westbrook, WR, JAC
114
Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT
119
Aaron Rodgers, QB, GB
127
Alshon Jeffery, WR, PHI
120
Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG
138
Golden Tate, WR, NYG
11TH ROUND
151
Hayden Hurst, TE, ATL
PICK
PLAYER
162
Matthew Stafford, QB, DET
121
Allen Lazard, WR, GB
175
DST Chargers, LAC
122
Tom Brady, QB, TB
186
Younghoe Koo, K, ATL
123
Darwin Thompson, RB, KC
JAMEY EISENBERG
124
Breshad Perriman, WR, TB
PICK
PLAYER
125
Drew Brees, QB, NO
8
DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI
126
Jared Cook, TE, NO
17
Travis Kelce, TE, KC
127
Alshon Jeffery, WR, PHI
32
Josh Jacobs, RB, LV
128
Jonnu Smith, TE, TEN
41
Devin Singletary, RB, BUF
129
Justice Hill, RB, BAL
56
Michael Gallup, WR, DAL
130
Jamaal Williams, RB, GB
65
Darrell Henderson, RB, LAR
131
Cole Beasley, WR, BUF
80
Kyler Murray, QB, ARI
132
Sammy Watkins, WR, KC
89
Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ
13TH ROUND
104
Nyheim Hines, RB, IND
PICK
PLAYER
113
Alexander Mattison, RB, MIN
133
Corey Davis, WR, TEN
128
Jonnu Smith, TE, TEN
134
Malcolm Brown, RB, LAR
137
James Washington, WR, PIT
135
O.J. Howard, TE, TB
152
Carson Wentz, QB, PHI
136
Mike Gesicki, TE, MIA
161
Steven Sims, WR, WAS
137
James Washington, WR, PIT
176
Harrison Butker, K, KC
138
Golden Tate, WR, NYG
185
DST Broncos, DEN
139
N'Keal Harry, WR, NE
MERON BERKSON
140
Dare Ogunbowale, RB, TB
PICK
PLAYER
141
Matt Ryan, QB, ATL
2
Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG
142
Antonio Brown, WR, FA
23
Mike Evans, WR, TB
143
Rashaad Penny, RB, SEA
26
Keenan Allen, WR, LAC
144
Matt Breida, RB, SF
47
Marlon Mack, RB, IND
14TH ROUND
50
A.J. Green, WR, CIN
PICK
PLAYER
71
Ronald Jones, RB, TB
145
Adrian Peterson, RB, WAS
74
Austin Hooper, TE, CLE
146
Larry Fitzgerald, WR, ARI
95
Marvin Jones, WR, DET
147
Jaylen Samuels, RB, PIT
98
Curtis Samuel, WR, CAR
148
Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI
119
Aaron Rodgers, QB, GB
149
Adam Humphries, WR, TEN
122
Tom Brady, QB, TB
150
Parris Campbell, WR, IND
143
Rashaad Penny, RB, SEA
151
Hayden Hurst, TE, ATL
146
Larry Fitzgerald, WR, ARI
152
Carson Wentz, QB, PHI
167
DeAndre Washington, RB, LV
153
Blake Jarwin, TE, DAL
170
DST Saints, NO
154
Randall Cobb, WR, DAL
191
Matt Gay, K, TB
155
DST 49ers, SF
R.J. WHITE
156
Miles Boykin, WR, BAL
PICK
PLAYER
15TH ROUND
10
Julio Jones, WR, ATL
PICK
PLAYER
15
Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC
157
DST Ravens, BAL
34
Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC
158
T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET
39
Allen Robinson, WR, CHI
159
DST Steelers, PIT
58
Mark Ingram, RB, BAL
160
Baker Mayfield, QB, CLE
63
Jarvis Landry, WR, CLE
161
Steven Sims, WR, WAS
82
Emmanuel Sanders, WR, SF
162
Matthew Stafford, QB, DET
87
Devonta Freeman, RB, ATL
163
Justin Tucker, K, BAL
106
Latavius Murray, RB, NO
164
Jack Doyle, TE, IND
111
John Brown, WR, BUF
165
Greg Zuerlein, K, LAR
130
Jamaal Williams, RB, GB
166
Royce Freeman, RB, DEN
135
O.J. Howard, TE, TB
167
DeAndre Washington, RB, LV
154
Randall Cobb, WR, DAL
168
DST Bills, BUF
159
DST Steelers, PIT
16TH ROUND
178
Robbie Gould, K, SF
PICK
PLAYER
183
DeSean Jackson, WR, PHI
169
Mohamed Sanu, WR, NE
WILL BRINSON
170
DST Saints, NO
PICK
PLAYER
171
DST Chiefs, KC
3
Michael Thomas, WR, NO
172
DST Patriots, NE
22
Odell Beckham, WR, CLE
173
Wil Lutz, K, NO
27
JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT
174
Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, SF
46
Zach Ertz, TE, PHI
175
DST Chargers, LAC
51
James Conner, RB, PIT
176
Harrison Butker, K, KC
70
Duke Johnson, RB, HOU
177
DST Colts, IND
75
Tarik Cohen, RB, CHI
178
Robbie Gould, K, SF
94
Mike Williams, WR, LAC
179
John Ross, WR, CIN
99
Deshaun Watson, QB, HOU
180
Phillip Rivers, QB, IND
118
Dede Westbrook, WR, JAC
17TH ROUND
123
Darwin Thompson, RB, KC
PICK
PLAYER
142
Antonio Brown, WR, FA
181
Dan Bailey, K, MIN
147
Jaylen Samuels, RB, PIT
182
Zane Gonzalez, K, ARI
166
Royce Freeman, RB, DEN
183
DeSean Jackson, WR, PHI
171
DST Chiefs, KC
184
Josh Lambo, K, JAC
190
Mason Crosby, K, GB
185
DST Broncos, DEN
186
Younghoe Koo, K, ATL
187
DST Bears, CHI
188
DST Packers, GB
189
Damien Harris, RB, NE
190
Mason Crosby, K, GB
191
Matt Gay, K, TB
192
Joey Slye, K, CAR
