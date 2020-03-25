Fantasy Football: Post-free agency 2020 PPR mock draft finishes just as Robby Anderson jets to Carolina

We can all use a little break from everything happening in the world right now, and hopefully all of you are safe. Even though the sports world has come to a halt because of the Coronavirus, we are still moving forward with our Fantasy Football draft prep for the upcoming season.

Hopefully, by the time the NFL season starts, all of this is long behind us and our lives are back to normal. We're planning to operate as normal as we can right now, and that means continuing to plan for the 2020 campaign, including this 12-team PPR mock draft. It also could be a good distraction for you.

Free agency is scheduled to start this week in the NFL, and that could change many of these selections. The NFL Draft in April will also alter plenty of these picks as well — and our future mock drafts will reflect that.

We held this 12-team PPR mock draft Tuesday, March 24 at 2 p.m. ET. Shortly after we finished, Robby Anderson signed a two-year, $20 million deal with the Panthers.

Now, that might seem like a minor transaction after the free agent frenzy that unfolded a week ago, including some crazy trades (DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona and Stefon Diggs to Buffalo) and signings (Tom Brady to Tampa Bay and Melvin Gordon to Denver), which we'll get to in a moment. But Anderson going to Carolina is going to have a negative impact on guys like D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel.

In this mock draft, Chris Towers selected Moore at No. 13 overall. He was the No. 7 receiver off the board, which I had no problem with before Anderson signed with the Panthers. But now the earliest I would draft Moore is early Round 3 in PPR.

I asked Chris if he would change his pick following the Anderson news, and he said no. Chris said Anderson should hurt Samuel more than Moore, and I agree. But I expect Moore to suffer slightly as well because of another quality receiver taking away targets.

Samuel was drafted in Round 9, two picks after Anderson. I doubt we see Samuel drafted before Round 11 in any format now, and Anderson in Round 9 seems right. His addition to the Panthers also is a downgrade for Ian Thomas, but it shouldn't impact Christian McCaffrey, who remains the No. 1 overall pick in all leagues.

Adding all of these weapons is good news for Teddy Bridgewater, but he remains just a No. 2 Fantasy quarterback at best. It would have been great to have all these receiving options around Cam Newton, but Newton is no longer in Carolina and is searching for a new team.

As for the other prominent players on the move following free agency, it was interesting to see where they were drafted here. For example, Chris drafted Gordon and Todd Gurley, who signed with the Falcons after being released by the Rams, as his top two running backs at No. 36 and 37 overall. That's the right range for both guys in PPR.

Chris also drafted David Johnson, who was part of the Hopkins trade and is now in Houston, at No. 60 overall. That could be a steal if Johnson bounces back from a down year in 2019.

And with Johnson now gone in Arizona, Kenyan Drake becomes a breakout candidate this season. Somehow, Drake fell to Round 3 here, but I would draft him as early as Round 2 in all leagues.

I drafted Hopkins at No. 8 overall, and that might be too soon. He loses value, slightly, going to the Cardinals, but he should still be drafted at the back end of Round 1.

Diggs went in Round 5 at No. 55 overall to Heath Cummings, and that's about the right spot for Diggs now that he's in Buffalo. I can see him getting selected in late Round 4, but his value doesn't change much with the Bills.

The biggest mover at tight end was Austin Hooper to Cleveland, and he was drafted with the second pick in Round 7 by Meron Berkson. Hooper was the No. 7 tight end off the board, and that's the right spot for him since he loses some value with his move to the Browns.

Hayden Hurst replaced Hooper in Atlanta, and he was the No. 15 tight end off the board in Round 13. Heath drafted him as a second tight end to Darren Waller, and I like that strategy of taking a backup Fantasy tight end with huge upside, which is what Hurst has this year. I did the same thing by pairing Jonnu Smith with Travis Kelce.

Brady was drafted as a backup quarterback by Meron in Round 11. By now you know that we always wait on quarterback in most of our drafts, so Brady will likely be selected much sooner than that in your leagues. To put it in better context, Brady was the No. 9 quarterback off the board, and Meron paired him with Aaron Rodgers, who he drafted in Round 10. I like Brady better than Rodgers, but both are right around No. 10 at the position for 2020.

Like Meron, I also drafted two quarterbacks in Kyler Murray (Round 7) and Carson Wentz (Round 13). I like Murray as a top five Fantasy quarterback this year, but Wentz is also a starting option as well. His value was too good to pass up that late in the draft.

As it relates to free agency, some other players I drafted who saw their value change recently include Devin Singletary (Round 4), Darrell Henderson (Round 6), Jamison Crowder (Round 8), Nyheim Hines (Round 9) and Jonnu Smith (Round 11). For Singletary, he didn't inherit any significant competition in free agency, so that's a plus for him this year -- at least prior to the NFL Draft.

Henderson looks like a breakout candidate with Gurley now gone for the Rams. I struggled with taking him or Julian Edelman in Round 6 since Edelman would have been my No. 3 receiver, but Henderson has a higher ceiling now if he's the starter in Los Angeles as expected.

Crowder is the No. 1 receiver for the Jets with Anderson gone, and I like his upside on my roster behind Hopkins and Michael Gallup. And Hines is one of my favorite sleepers now that Philip Rivers is the starting quarterback in Indianapolis. Expect plenty of dump-off passes from Rivers to Hines this year.

Smith was a luxury pick for me since I drafted Kelce in Round 2, but he's a breakout candidate now that Delanie Walker is gone in Tennessee. Smith has the chance to be a top 10 Fantasy tight end in 2020.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer

2. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer

3. Will Brinson, Senior NFL Writer

4. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor

5. Ben Schragger, Podcast Producer

6. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host

7. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer

8. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer

9. Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor

10. R.J. White, NFL Editor

11. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer

12. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy