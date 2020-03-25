Play

Fantasy Football: Post-free agency 2020 PPR mock draft finishes just as Robby Anderson jets to Carolina

Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our first post-free agency PPR mock draft as things begins to slow down.

We can all use a little break from everything happening in the world right now, and hopefully all of you are safe. Even though the sports world has come to a halt because of the Coronavirus, we are still moving forward with our Fantasy Football draft prep for the upcoming season.

Hopefully, by the time the NFL season starts, all of this is long behind us and our lives are back to normal. We're planning to operate as normal as we can right now, and that means continuing to plan for the 2020 campaign, including this 12-team PPR mock draft. It also could be a good distraction for you.

Free agency is scheduled to start this week in the NFL, and that could change many of these selections. The NFL Draft in April will also alter plenty of these picks as well — and our future mock drafts will reflect that.

We held this 12-team PPR mock draft Tuesday, March 24 at 2 p.m. ET. Shortly after we finished, Robby Anderson signed a two-year, $20 million deal with the Panthers.

Now, that might seem like a minor transaction after the free agent frenzy that unfolded a week ago, including some crazy trades (DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona and Stefon Diggs to Buffalo) and signings (Tom Brady to Tampa Bay and Melvin Gordon to Denver), which we'll get to in a moment. But Anderson going to Carolina is going to have a negative impact on guys like D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel.

In this mock draft, Chris Towers selected Moore at No. 13 overall. He was the No. 7 receiver off the board, which I had no problem with before Anderson signed with the Panthers. But now the earliest I would draft Moore is early Round 3 in PPR.

I asked Chris if he would change his pick following the Anderson news, and he said no. Chris said Anderson should hurt Samuel more than Moore, and I agree. But I expect Moore to suffer slightly as well because of another quality receiver taking away targets.

Samuel was drafted in Round 9, two picks after Anderson. I doubt we see Samuel drafted before Round 11 in any format now, and Anderson in Round 9 seems right. His addition to the Panthers also is a downgrade for Ian Thomas, but it shouldn't impact Christian McCaffrey, who remains the No. 1 overall pick in all leagues.

Adding all of these weapons is good news for Teddy Bridgewater, but he remains just a No. 2 Fantasy quarterback at best. It would have been great to have all these receiving options around Cam Newton, but Newton is no longer in Carolina and is searching for a new team.

As for the other prominent players on the move following free agency, it was interesting to see where they were drafted here. For example, Chris drafted Gordon and Todd Gurley, who signed with the Falcons after being released by the Rams, as his top two running backs at No. 36 and 37 overall. That's the right range for both guys in PPR.

Chris also drafted David Johnson, who was part of the Hopkins trade and is now in Houston, at No. 60 overall. That could be a steal if Johnson bounces back from a down year in 2019. 

And with Johnson now gone in Arizona, Kenyan Drake becomes a breakout candidate this season. Somehow, Drake fell to Round 3 here, but I would draft him as early as Round 2 in all leagues.

I drafted Hopkins at No. 8 overall, and that might be too soon. He loses value, slightly, going to the Cardinals, but he should still be drafted at the back end of Round 1.

Diggs went in Round 5 at No. 55 overall to Heath Cummings, and that's about the right spot for Diggs now that he's in Buffalo. I can see him getting selected in late Round 4, but his value doesn't change much with the Bills.

The biggest mover at tight end was Austin Hooper to Cleveland, and he was drafted with the second pick in Round 7 by Meron Berkson. Hooper was the No. 7 tight end off the board, and that's the right spot for him since he loses some value with his move to the Browns.

Hayden Hurst replaced Hooper in Atlanta, and he was the No. 15 tight end off the board in Round 13. Heath drafted him as a second tight end to Darren Waller, and I like that strategy of taking a backup Fantasy tight end with huge upside, which is what Hurst has this year. I did the same thing by pairing Jonnu Smith with Travis Kelce.

Brady was drafted as a backup quarterback by Meron in Round 11. By now you know that we always wait on quarterback in most of our drafts, so Brady will likely be selected much sooner than that in your leagues. To put it in better context, Brady was the No. 9 quarterback off the board, and Meron paired him with Aaron Rodgers, who he drafted in Round 10. I like Brady better than Rodgers, but both are right around No. 10 at the position for 2020.

Like Meron, I also drafted two quarterbacks in Kyler Murray (Round 7) and Carson Wentz (Round 13). I like Murray as a top five Fantasy quarterback this year, but Wentz is also a starting option as well. His value was too good to pass up that late in the draft.

As it relates to free agency, some other players I drafted who saw their value change recently include Devin Singletary (Round 4), Darrell Henderson (Round 6), Jamison Crowder (Round 8), Nyheim Hines (Round 9) and Jonnu Smith (Round 11). For Singletary, he didn't inherit any significant competition in free agency, so that's a plus for him this year -- at least prior to the NFL Draft.

Henderson looks like a breakout candidate with Gurley now gone for the Rams. I struggled with taking him or Julian Edelman in Round 6 since Edelman would have been my No. 3 receiver, but Henderson has a higher ceiling now if he's the starter in Los Angeles as expected.

Crowder is the No. 1 receiver for the Jets with Anderson gone, and I like his upside on my roster behind Hopkins and Michael Gallup. And Hines is one of my favorite sleepers now that Philip Rivers is the starting quarterback in Indianapolis. Expect plenty of dump-off passes from Rivers to Hines this year. 

Smith was a luxury pick for me since I drafted Kelce in Round 2, but he's a breakout candidate now that Delanie Walker is gone in Tennessee. Smith has the chance to be a top 10 Fantasy tight end in 2020.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft. 

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
2. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
3. Will Brinson, Senior NFL Writer
4. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
5. Ben Schragger, Podcast Producer
6. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
7. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
8. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
9. Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor
10. R.J. White, NFL Editor
11. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
12. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy

PICK BY PICK


TEAM BY TEAM

FIRST ROUND

ADAM AIZER

PICK

PLAYER

PICK

PLAYER

1

Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR

6

Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN

2

Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG

19

Adam Thielen, WR, MIN

3

Michael Thomas, WR, NO

30

Kenyan Drake, RB, ARI

4

Alvin Kamara, RB, NO

43

Damien Williams, RB, KC

5

Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL

54

T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND

6

Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN

67

Will Fuller, WR, HOU

7

Davante Adams, WR, GB

78

Derrius Guice, RB, WAS

8

DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI

91

Brandin Cooks, WR, LAR

9

Tyreek Hill, WR, KC

102

Josh Allen, QB, BUF

10

Julio Jones, WR, ATL

115

Chase Edmonds, RB, ARI

11

Derrick Henry, RB, TEN

126

Jared Cook, TE, NO

12

Chris Godwin, WR, TB

139

N'Keal Harry, WR, NE

SECOND ROUND

150

Parris Campbell, WR, IND

PICK

PLAYER

163

Justin Tucker, K, BAL

13

D.J. Moore, WR, CAR

174

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, SF

14

Joe Mixon, RB, CIN

187

DST Bears, CHI

15

Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC

ANDREW BAUMHOR

16

Nick Chubb, RB, CLE

PICK

PLAYER

17

Travis Kelce, TE, KC

1

Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR

18

Aaron Jones, RB, GB

24

Amari Cooper, WR, DAL

19

Adam Thielen, WR, MIN

25

George Kittle, TE, SF

20

Miles Sanders, RB, PHI

48

DK Metcalf, WR, SEA

21

Kenny Golladay, WR, DET

49

Chris Carson, RB, SEA

22

Odell Beckham, WR, CLE

72

Dak Prescott, QB, DAL

23

Mike Evans, WR, TB

73

Phillip Lindsay, RB, DEN

24

Amari Cooper, WR, DAL

96

Robby Anderson, WR, NYJ

THIRD ROUND

97

Tyler Higbee, TE, LAR

PICK

PLAYER

120

Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG

25

George Kittle, TE, SF

121

Allen Lazard, WR, GB

26

Keenan Allen, WR, LAC

144

Matt Breida, RB, SF

27

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT

145

Adrian Peterson, RB, WAS

28

Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL

168

DST Bills, BUF

29

Leonard Fournette, RB, JAC

169

Mohamed Sanu, WR, NE

30

Kenyan Drake, RB, ARI

192

Joey Slye, K, CAR

31

Le'Veon Bell, RB, NYJ

BEN GRETCH

32

Josh Jacobs, RB, LV

PICK

PLAYER

33

A.J. Brown, WR, TEN

9

Tyreek Hill, WR, KC

34

Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC

16

Nick Chubb, RB, CLE

35

Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR

33

A.J. Brown, WR, TEN

36

Todd Gurley, RB, LAR

40

Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN

FOURTH ROUND

57

Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN

PICK

PLAYER

64

Kerryon Johnson, RB, DET

37

Melvin Gordon, RB, LAC

81

Christian Kirk, WR, ARI

38

Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL

88

Mecole Hardman, WR, KC

39

Allen Robinson, WR, CHI

105

Justin Jackson, RB, LAC

40

Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN

112

Tony Pollard, RB, DAL

41

Devin Singletary, RB, BUF

129

Justice Hill, RB, BAL

42

Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA

136

Mike Gesicki, TE, MIA

43

Damien Williams, RB, KC

153

Blake Jarwin, TE, DAL

44

Robert Woods, WR, LAR

160

Baker Mayfield, QB, CLE

45

DeVante Parker, WR, MIA

177

DST Colts, IND

46

Zach Ertz, TE, PHI

184

Josh Lambo, K, JAC

47

Marlon Mack, RB, IND

BEN SCHRAGGER

48

DK Metcalf, WR, SEA

PICK

PLAYER

FIFTH ROUND

5

Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL

PICK

PLAYER

20

Miles Sanders, RB, PHI

49

Chris Carson, RB, SEA

29

Leonard Fournette, RB, JAC

50

A.J. Green, WR, CIN

44

Robert Woods, WR, LAR

51

James Conner, RB, PIT

53

Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS

52

Mark Andrews, TE, BAL

68

Julian Edelman, WR, NE

53

Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS

77

Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE

54

T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND

92

Kenny Stills, WR, HOU

55

Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF

101

Evan Engram, TE, NYG

56

Michael Gallup, WR, DAL

116

Tyrell Williams, WR, LV

57

Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN

125

Drew Brees, QB, NO

58

Mark Ingram, RB, BAL

140

Dare Ogunbowale, RB, TB

59

D.J. Chark, WR, JAC

149

Adam Humphries, WR, TEN

60

David Johnson, RB, HOU

164

Jack Doyle, TE, IND

SIXTH ROUND

173

Wil Lutz, K, NO

PICK

PLAYER

188

DST Packers, GB

61

Hunter Henry, TE, LAC

CHRIS TOWERS

62

David Montgomery, RB, CHI

PICK

PLAYER

63

Jarvis Landry, WR, CLE

12

Chris Godwin, WR, TB

64

Kerryon Johnson, RB, DET

13

D.J. Moore, WR, CAR

65

Darrell Henderson, RB, LAR

36

Todd Gurley, RB, LAR

66

Darren Waller, TE, LV

37

Melvin Gordon, RB, LAC

67

Will Fuller, WR, HOU

60

David Johnson, RB, HOU

68

Julian Edelman, WR, NE

61

Hunter Henry, TE, LAC

69

James White, RB, NE

84

Marquise Brown, WR, BAL

70

Duke Johnson, RB, HOU

85

Hunter Renfrow, WR, LV

71

Ronald Jones, RB, TB

108

Anthony Miller, WR, CHI

72

Dak Prescott, QB, DAL

109

Preston Williams, WR, MIA

SEVENTH ROUND

132

Sammy Watkins, WR, KC

PICK

PLAYER

133

Corey Davis, WR, TEN

73

Phillip Lindsay, RB, DEN

156

Miles Boykin, WR, BAL

74

Austin Hooper, TE, CLE

157

DST Ravens, BAL

75

Tarik Cohen, RB, CHI

180

Phillip Rivers, QB, IND

76

Deebo Samuel, WR, SF

181

Dan Bailey, K, MIN

77

Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE

DAVE RICHARD

78

Derrius Guice, RB, WAS

PICK

PLAYER

79

Sony Michel, RB, NE

11

Derrick Henry, RB, TEN

80

Kyler Murray, QB, ARI

14

Joe Mixon, RB, CIN

81

Christian Kirk, WR, ARI

35

Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR

82

Emmanuel Sanders, WR, SF

38

Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL

83

Russell Wilson, QB, SEA

59

D.J. Chark, WR, JAC

84

Marquise Brown, WR, BAL

62

David Montgomery, RB, CHI

EIGHTH ROUND

83

Russell Wilson, QB, SEA

PICK

PLAYER

86

Raheem Mostert, RB, SF

85

Hunter Renfrow, WR, LV

107

Gus Edwards, RB, BAL

86

Raheem Mostert, RB, SF

110

Noah Fant, TE, DEN

87

Devonta Freeman, RB, ATL

131

Cole Beasley, WR, BUF

88

Mecole Hardman, WR, KC

134

Malcolm Brown, RB, LAR

89

Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ

155

DST 49ers, SF

90

Jordan Howard, RB, MIA

158

T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET

91

Brandin Cooks, WR, LAR

179

John Ross, WR, CIN

92

Kenny Stills, WR, HOU

182

Zane Gonzalez, K, ARI

93

Boston Scott, RB, PHI

GEORGE MASELLI

94

Mike Williams, WR, LAC

PICK

PLAYER

95

Marvin Jones, WR, DET

4

Alvin Kamara, RB, NO

96

Robby Anderson, WR, NYJ

21

Kenny Golladay, WR, DET

NINTH ROUND

28

Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL

PICK

PLAYER

45

DeVante Parker, WR, MIA

97

Tyler Higbee, TE, LAR

52

Mark Andrews, TE, BAL

98

Curtis Samuel, WR, CAR

69

James White, RB, NE

99

Deshaun Watson, QB, HOU

76

Deebo Samuel, WR, SF

100

Darius Slayton, WR, NYG

93

Boston Scott, RB, PHI

101

Evan Engram, TE, NYG

100

Darius Slayton, WR, NYG

102

Josh Allen, QB, BUF

117

Benny Snell, RB, PIT

103

Tevin Coleman, RB, SF

124

Breshad Perriman, WR, TB

104

Nyheim Hines, RB, IND

141

Matt Ryan, QB, ATL

105

Justin Jackson, RB, LAC

148

Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI

106

Latavius Murray, RB, NO

165

Greg Zuerlein, K, LAR

107

Gus Edwards, RB, BAL

172

DST Patriots, NE

108

Anthony Miller, WR, CHI

189

Damien Harris, RB, NE

10TH ROUND

HEATH CUMMINGS

PICK

PLAYER

PICK

PLAYER

109

Preston Williams, WR, MIA

7

Davante Adams, WR, GB

110

Noah Fant, TE, DEN

18

Aaron Jones, RB, GB

111

John Brown, WR, BUF

31

Le'Veon Bell, RB, NYJ

112

Tony Pollard, RB, DAL

42

Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA

113

Alexander Mattison, RB, MIN

55

Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF

114

Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT

66

Darren Waller, TE, LV

115

Chase Edmonds, RB, ARI

79

Sony Michel, RB, NE

116

Tyrell Williams, WR, LV

90

Jordan Howard, RB, MIA

117

Benny Snell, RB, PIT

103

Tevin Coleman, RB, SF

118

Dede Westbrook, WR, JAC

114

Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT

119

Aaron Rodgers, QB, GB

127

Alshon Jeffery, WR, PHI

120

Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG

138

Golden Tate, WR, NYG

11TH ROUND

151

Hayden Hurst, TE, ATL

PICK

PLAYER

162

Matthew Stafford, QB, DET

121

Allen Lazard, WR, GB

175

DST Chargers, LAC

122

Tom Brady, QB, TB

186

Younghoe Koo, K, ATL

123

Darwin Thompson, RB, KC

JAMEY EISENBERG

124

Breshad Perriman, WR, TB

PICK

PLAYER

125

Drew Brees, QB, NO

8

DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI

126

Jared Cook, TE, NO

17

Travis Kelce, TE, KC

127

Alshon Jeffery, WR, PHI

32

Josh Jacobs, RB, LV

128

Jonnu Smith, TE, TEN

41

Devin Singletary, RB, BUF

129

Justice Hill, RB, BAL

56

Michael Gallup, WR, DAL

130

Jamaal Williams, RB, GB

65

Darrell Henderson, RB, LAR

131

Cole Beasley, WR, BUF

80

Kyler Murray, QB, ARI

132

Sammy Watkins, WR, KC

89

Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ

13TH ROUND

104

Nyheim Hines, RB, IND

PICK

PLAYER

113

Alexander Mattison, RB, MIN

133

Corey Davis, WR, TEN

128

Jonnu Smith, TE, TEN

134

Malcolm Brown, RB, LAR

137

James Washington, WR, PIT

135

O.J. Howard, TE, TB

152

Carson Wentz, QB, PHI

136

Mike Gesicki, TE, MIA

161

Steven Sims, WR, WAS

137

James Washington, WR, PIT

176

Harrison Butker, K, KC

138

Golden Tate, WR, NYG

185

DST Broncos, DEN

139

N'Keal Harry, WR, NE

MERON BERKSON

140

Dare Ogunbowale, RB, TB

PICK

PLAYER

141

Matt Ryan, QB, ATL

2

Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG

142

Antonio Brown, WR, FA

23

Mike Evans, WR, TB

143

Rashaad Penny, RB, SEA

26

Keenan Allen, WR, LAC

144

Matt Breida, RB, SF

47

Marlon Mack, RB, IND

14TH ROUND

50

A.J. Green, WR, CIN

PICK

PLAYER

71

Ronald Jones, RB, TB

145

Adrian Peterson, RB, WAS

74

Austin Hooper, TE, CLE

146

Larry Fitzgerald, WR, ARI

95

Marvin Jones, WR, DET

147

Jaylen Samuels, RB, PIT

98

Curtis Samuel, WR, CAR

148

Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI

119

Aaron Rodgers, QB, GB

149

Adam Humphries, WR, TEN

122

Tom Brady, QB, TB

150

Parris Campbell, WR, IND

143

Rashaad Penny, RB, SEA

151

Hayden Hurst, TE, ATL

146

Larry Fitzgerald, WR, ARI

152

Carson Wentz, QB, PHI

167

DeAndre Washington, RB, LV

153

Blake Jarwin, TE, DAL

170

DST Saints, NO

154

Randall Cobb, WR, DAL

191

Matt Gay, K, TB

155

DST 49ers, SF

R.J. WHITE

156

Miles Boykin, WR, BAL

PICK

PLAYER

15TH ROUND

10

Julio Jones, WR, ATL

PICK

PLAYER

15

Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC

157

DST Ravens, BAL

34

Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC

158

T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET

39

Allen Robinson, WR, CHI

159

DST Steelers, PIT

58

Mark Ingram, RB, BAL

160

Baker Mayfield, QB, CLE

63

Jarvis Landry, WR, CLE

161

Steven Sims, WR, WAS

82

Emmanuel Sanders, WR, SF

162

Matthew Stafford, QB, DET

87

Devonta Freeman, RB, ATL

163

Justin Tucker, K, BAL

106

Latavius Murray, RB, NO

164

Jack Doyle, TE, IND

111

John Brown, WR, BUF

165

Greg Zuerlein, K, LAR

130

Jamaal Williams, RB, GB

166

Royce Freeman, RB, DEN

135

O.J. Howard, TE, TB

167

DeAndre Washington, RB, LV

154

Randall Cobb, WR, DAL

168

DST Bills, BUF

159

DST Steelers, PIT

16TH ROUND

178

Robbie Gould, K, SF

PICK

PLAYER

183

DeSean Jackson, WR, PHI

169

Mohamed Sanu, WR, NE

WILL BRINSON

170

DST Saints, NO

PICK

PLAYER

171

DST Chiefs, KC

3

Michael Thomas, WR, NO

172

DST Patriots, NE

22

Odell Beckham, WR, CLE

173

Wil Lutz, K, NO

27

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT

174

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, SF

46

Zach Ertz, TE, PHI

175

DST Chargers, LAC

51

James Conner, RB, PIT

176

Harrison Butker, K, KC

70

Duke Johnson, RB, HOU

177

DST Colts, IND

75

Tarik Cohen, RB, CHI

178

Robbie Gould, K, SF

94

Mike Williams, WR, LAC

179

John Ross, WR, CIN

99

Deshaun Watson, QB, HOU

180

Phillip Rivers, QB, IND

118

Dede Westbrook, WR, JAC

17TH ROUND

123

Darwin Thompson, RB, KC

PICK

PLAYER

142

Antonio Brown, WR, FA

181

Dan Bailey, K, MIN

147

Jaylen Samuels, RB, PIT

182

Zane Gonzalez, K, ARI

166

Royce Freeman, RB, DEN

183

DeSean Jackson, WR, PHI

171

DST Chiefs, KC

184

Josh Lambo, K, JAC

190

Mason Crosby, K, GB

185

DST Broncos, DEN


186

Younghoe Koo, K, ATL

187

DST Bears, CHI

188

DST Packers, GB

189

Damien Harris, RB, NE

190

Mason Crosby, K, GB

191

Matt Gay, K, TB

192

Joey Slye, K, CAR

