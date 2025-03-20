najee-harris-cbs.jpg
We held our first 12-team, PPR mock draft following NFL free agency on Wednesday, and it was fun to see where the players who changed teams or were impacted by recent moves were selected. But first, we have to look at two busts from 2024 being drafted in Round 1.

Tyreek Hill went at No. 8 overall as the fifth receiver off the board. And Christian McCaffrey went at No. 11 overall as the fourth running back. I don't love either selection, but I'm hopeful both players will rebound in 2025.

Hill averaged 12.3 PPR points per game last season, which was his second-worst total since his rookie year in 2016. But he played through a wrist injury, along with Tua Tagovailoa missing six games. Hill still has immense upside, even at 31, but he should be considered a Round 2 pick this season in the majority of leagues.

McCaffrey is also better suited for Round 2 since he struggled with multiple injuries in 2024 and was limited to just four games. He also turns 29 in June. Now, if McCaffrey returns to form, he could be the best running back in the NFL. But that's a big if after what happened last season, which is why No. 11 overall seems a little soon.

We have several more months to talk about those veterans. Now, let's dive into what happened in free agency.

In Round 1, we saw Puka Nacua fall a little bit to No. 10 overall as the seventh receiver, which is likely the result of Davante Adams joining the Rams. I'm not worried about Adams being a significant downgrade for Nacua, and this is a great spot for him.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba was drafted at No. 16 overall, and I like that selection a lot. While the Seahawks changed quarterbacks (Geno Smith to Sam Darnold) and added Cooper Kupp, Smith-Njigba has the chance to be dominant entering his third season in the NFL.

Chuba Hubbard also got company in Carolina with the addition of Rico Dowdle. Prior to Dowdle's arrival, Hubbard was a potential Round 2 selection, but he fell to the last pick of Round 4 here. This is the right range for him, but he'll likely slip even further once the rookies are included.

Round 5 is when we finally saw some of the free agents get drafted, including Adams and Najee Harris. I was surprised Adams lasted this long, and I expect his Average Draft Position to be in Round 4 in August now that he's on the Rams.

As for Harris, Round 5 is the right range for him, but we'll see if the Chargers add another running back in the NFL Draft. If he's the featured back this season then Harris could be a steal in Round 5 since Los Angeles was a great landing spot for the former Steeler.

Speaking of the Steelers, Round 6 had some interesting selections tied to Pittsburgh. For starters, George Pickens was drafted ahead of new teammate DK Metcalf, which was a surprise. I would rather have Metcalf, and we'll see if Pickens stays with the Steelers or gets traded prior to the season. We also don't know who the quarterback in Pittsburgh is yet.

Jaylen Warren was also drafted in Round 6, and he could be the featured running back for the Steelers this season now that Harris is gone. Warren will be a breakout candidate if he doesn't get significant competition in the NFL Draft, and I love this spot for him -- which is why I drafted him.

In Round 7, we had the current and former 49ers receivers come off the board when Jauan Jennings, Brandon Aiyuk, and Ricky Pearsall (in that order) were all drafted ahead of Deebo Samuel, who was traded to Washington. I like Jennings and Pearsall more than Samuel this season, but Aiyuk makes me nervous coming off the torn ACL he suffered last year in Week 7 since we don't know when he'll be ready to play.

I like the move for Samuel to join the Commanders and play with Jayden Daniels, but I view Samuel as a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver. Jennings and Pearsall, especially if Aiyuk is slow in his recovery, have more upside with the 49ers.

Kupp also was drafted in Round 7 and, like Samuel, I view Kupp as a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver. He should get targets in Seattle, but he turns 32 in June and was miserable to close 2024 with the Rams.

The other players who changed teams of note who stand out were DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk, and Evan Engram being selected in Round 8, Dowdle in Round 9, Jordan Mason in Round 9, Justin Fields in Round 11, Raheem Mostert in Round 13 and Elijah Mitchell in Round 13. Of these picks, my favorites were Kirk, Engram, Mason, Fields, and Mitchell.

Kirk should be the No. 2 receiver in Houston, and he could be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver as a go-to target for C.J. Stroud. Engram should be second in targets for the Broncos behind Courtland Sutton, and Engram has top-10 upside with his new team.

I love Mason as the No. 2 running back in Minnesota, especially since he's backing up a 30-year-old Aaron Jones. Fields could be a top-10 Fantasy quarterback as the new starter for the Jets. And Mitchell is a potential lottery ticket if he can be second on the depth chart for the Chiefs behind Isiah Pacheco.

It was interesting to see how free agency impacted this 12-team, PPR mock draft. And the Fantasy landscape will change again with the NFL Draft. We're starting to see how NFL rosters will look in 2025, and it's exciting because that means we're closer to doing Fantasy drafts for real.

As a reference point for this mock draft, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
2. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host
3. Robert Thomas, FFT Facebook Moderator
4. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy
5. Thomas Shafer, FFT Podcast Producer
6. Jake Ignaszewski, FFT Social Media Coordinator
7. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
8. Brandon Howard, Fantasy Editor
9. Jacob Gibbs, SportsLine Fantasy Analyst
10. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
11. Dan Schneier, Senior Fantasy Editor
12. Joel Cox, CBS Sports VP Business Development

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Dave Richard B. Robinson RB ATL
2 Adam Aizer J. Chase WR CIN
3 Rob Thomas S. Barkley RB PHI
4 R.J. White J. Jefferson WR MIN
5 Thomas Shafer C. Lamb WR DAL
6 Jake Ignaszewski A. St. Brown WR DET
7 Jamey Eisenberg J. Gibbs RB DET
8 Brandon Howard T. Hill WR MIA
9 Jacob Gibbs N. Collins WR HOU
10 Heath Cummings P. Nacua WR LAR
11 Dan Schneier C. McCaffrey RB SF
12 Joel Cox B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Joel Cox M. Nabers WR NYG
14 Dan Schneier A. Brown WR PHI
15 Heath Cummings K. Williams RB LAR
16 Jacob Gibbs J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
17 Brandon Howard D. Achane RB MIA
18 Jamey Eisenberg D. London WR ATL
19 Jake Ignaszewski B. Bowers TE LV
20 Thomas Shafer D. Henry RB BAL
21 R.J. White L. McConkey WR LAC
22 Rob Thomas T. Higgins WR CIN
23 Adam Aizer J. Cook RB BUF
24 Dave Richard T. McBride TE ARI
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Dave Richard R. Rice WR KC
26 Adam Aizer J. Taylor RB IND
27 Rob Thomas B. Irving RB TB
28 R.J. White B. Hall RB NYJ
29 Thomas Shafer J. Jacobs RB GB
30 Jake Ignaszewski D. Smith WR PHI
31 Jamey Eisenberg C. Brown RB CIN
32 Brandon Howard J. Williams WR DET
33 Jacob Gibbs J. Allen QB BUF
34 Heath Cummings D. Moore WR CHI
35 Dan Schneier M. Evans WR TB
36 Joel Cox A. Kamara RB NO
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Joel Cox K. Walker III RB SEA
38 Dan Schneier T. McLaurin WR WAS
39 Heath Cummings J. Mixon RB HOU
40 Jacob Gibbs Z. Flowers WR BAL
41 Brandon Howard L. Jackson QB BAL
42 Jamey Eisenberg G. Wilson WR NYJ
43 Jake Ignaszewski D. Montgomery RB DET
44 Thomas Shafer M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
45 R.J. White J. Daniels QB WAS
46 Rob Thomas T. Hockenson TE MIN
47 Adam Aizer C. Olave WR NO
48 Dave Richard C. Hubbard RB CAR
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Dave Richard C. Godwin WR TB
50 Adam Aizer J. Hurts QB PHI
51 Rob Thomas C. Sutton WR DEN
52 R.J. White D. Adams WR LAR
53 Thomas Shafer G. Kittle TE SF
54 Jake Ignaszewski J. Burrow QB CIN
55 Jamey Eisenberg X. Worthy WR KC
56 Brandon Howard N. Harris RB LAC
57 Jacob Gibbs J. Addison WR MIN
58 Heath Cummings R. Odunze WR CHI
59 Dan Schneier K. Shakir WR BUF
60 Joel Cox J. Conner RB ARI
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Joel Cox G. Pickens WR PIT
62 Dan Schneier A. Jones RB MIN
63 Heath Cummings P. Mahomes QB KC
64 Jacob Gibbs T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
65 Brandon Howard M. Andrews TE BAL
66 Jamey Eisenberg J. Warren RB PIT
67 Jake Ignaszewski I. Pacheco RB KC
68 Thomas Shafer D. Metcalf WR PIT
69 R.J. White T. Pollard RB TEN
70 Rob Thomas J. Jeudy WR CLE
71 Adam Aizer J. Waddle WR MIA
72 Dave Richard R. Stevenson RB NE
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Dave Richard C. Ridley WR TEN
74 Adam Aizer J. Jennings WR SF
75 Rob Thomas B. Mayfield QB TB
76 R.J. White B. Aiyuk WR SF
77 Thomas Shafer R. Pearsall WR SF
78 Jake Ignaszewski C. Kupp WR SEA
79 Jamey Eisenberg S. LaPorta TE DET
80 Brandon Howard D. Samuel WR WAS
81 Jacob Gibbs J. Smith TE MIA
82 Heath Cummings D. Njoku TE CLE
83 Dan Schneier J. Reed WR GB
84 Joel Cox T. Kelce TE KC
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Joel Cox J. Meyers WR LV
86 Dan Schneier D. Swift RB CHI
87 Heath Cummings J. Downs WR IND
88 Jacob Gibbs B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
89 Brandon Howard D. Hopkins WR BAL
90 Jamey Eisenberg C. Kirk WR HOU
91 Jake Ignaszewski D. Kincaid TE BUF
92 Thomas Shafer J. Williams RB DAL
93 R.J. White E. Engram TE DEN
94 Rob Thomas M. Pittman WR IND
95 Adam Aizer T. Etienne RB JAC
96 Dave Richard K. Allen WR CHI
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Dave Richard K. Coleman WR BUF
98 Adam Aizer T. Spears RB TEN
99 Rob Thomas J. McMillan WR TB
100 R.J. White J. Dobbins RB LAC
101 Thomas Shafer D. Mooney WR ATL
102 Jake Ignaszewski R. Dowdle RB CAR
103 Jamey Eisenberg I. Guerendo RB SF
104 Brandon Howard I. Likely TE BAL
105 Jacob Gibbs Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
106 Heath Cummings T. Bigsby RB JAC
107 Dan Schneier P. Freiermuth TE PIT
108 Joel Cox J. Mason RB MIN
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Joel Cox D. Prescott QB DAL
110 Dan Schneier K. Murray QB ARI
111 Heath Cummings M. Brown WR KC
112 Jacob Gibbs R. Shaheed WR NO
113 Brandon Howard K. Pitts TE ATL
114 Jamey Eisenberg C. Williams QB CHI
115 Jake Ignaszewski S. Diggs WR HOU
116 Thomas Shafer J. McCarthy QB MIN
117 R.J. White R. White RB TB
118 Rob Thomas A. Cooper WR BUF
119 Adam Aizer Q. Johnston WR LAC
120 Dave Richard T. Kraft TE GB
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Dave Richard T. Benson RB ARI
122 Adam Aizer A. Ekeler RB WAS
123 Rob Thomas R. Davis RB BUF
124 R.J. White D. Douglas WR NE
125 Thomas Shafer J. Fields QB NYJ
126 Jake Ignaszewski J. Love QB GB
127 Jamey Eisenberg J. Ford RB CLE
128 Brandon Howard J. Wright RB MIA
129 Jacob Gibbs B. Corum RB LAR
130 Heath Cummings R. Doubs WR GB
131 Dan Schneier R. Bateman WR BAL
132 Joel Cox D. Goedert TE PHI
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Joel Cox A. Mitchell WR IND
134 Dan Schneier K. Hunt RB KC
135 Heath Cummings B. Allen RB NYJ
136 Jacob Gibbs M. Lloyd RB GB
137 Brandon Howard C. Stroud QB HOU
138 Jamey Eisenberg C. Tillman WR CLE
139 Jake Ignaszewski X. Legette WR CAR
140 Thomas Shafer M. Mims WR DEN
141 R.J. White W. Robinson WR NYG
142 Rob Thomas A. Thielen WR CAR
143 Adam Aizer A. Richardson QB IND
144 Dave Richard J. Goff QB DET
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Dave Richard W. Shipley RB PHI
146 Adam Aizer D. Wicks WR GB
147 Rob Thomas J. McLaughlin RB DEN
148 R.J. White T. Allgeier RB ATL
149 Thomas Shafer N. Chubb RB CLE
150 Jake Ignaszewski R. Mostert RB MIA
151 Jamey Eisenberg J. Coker WR CAR
152 Brandon Howard C. Watson WR GB
153 Jacob Gibbs D. Maye QB NE
154 Heath Cummings E. Mitchell RB KC
155 Dan Schneier D. Slayton WR NYG
156 Joel Cox K. Miller RB NO
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Joel Cox C. Otton TE TB
158 Dan Schneier J. Herbert QB LAC
159 Heath Cummings B. Purdy QB SF
160 Jacob Gibbs A. Estime RB DEN
161 Brandon Howard T. Thornton WR KC
162 Jamey Eisenberg T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
163 Jake Ignaszewski K. Turpin WR DAL
164 Thomas Shafer T. Franklin WR DEN
165 R.J. White Z. Ertz TE WAS
166 Rob Thomas J. Ferguson TE DAL
167 Adam Aizer H. Henry TE NE
168 Dave Richard B. Nix QB DEN
Team by Team
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 1 B. Robinson RB ATL
2 24 T. McBride TE ARI
3 25 R. Rice WR KC
4 48 C. Hubbard RB CAR
5 49 C. Godwin WR TB
6 72 R. Stevenson RB NE
7 73 C. Ridley WR TEN
8 96 K. Allen WR CHI
9 97 K. Coleman WR BUF
10 120 T. Kraft TE GB
11 121 T. Benson RB ARI
12 144 J. Goff QB DET
13 145 W. Shipley RB PHI
14 168 B. Nix QB DEN
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 2 J. Chase WR CIN
2 23 J. Cook RB BUF
3 26 J. Taylor RB IND
4 47 C. Olave WR NO
5 50 J. Hurts QB PHI
6 71 J. Waddle WR MIA
7 74 J. Jennings WR SF
8 95 T. Etienne RB JAC
9 98 T. Spears RB TEN
10 119 Q. Johnston WR LAC
11 122 A. Ekeler RB WAS
12 143 A. Richardson QB IND
13 146 D. Wicks WR GB
14 167 H. Henry TE NE
Rob Thomas
Rd Pk Player
1 3 S. Barkley RB PHI
2 22 T. Higgins WR CIN
3 27 B. Irving RB TB
4 46 T. Hockenson TE MIN
5 51 C. Sutton WR DEN
6 70 J. Jeudy WR CLE
7 75 B. Mayfield QB TB
8 94 M. Pittman WR IND
9 99 J. McMillan WR TB
10 118 A. Cooper WR BUF
11 123 R. Davis RB BUF
12 142 A. Thielen WR CAR
13 147 J. McLaughlin RB DEN
14 166 J. Ferguson TE DAL
R.J. White
Rd Pk Player
1 4 J. Jefferson WR MIN
2 21 L. McConkey WR LAC
3 28 B. Hall RB NYJ
4 45 J. Daniels QB WAS
5 52 D. Adams WR LAR
6 69 T. Pollard RB TEN
7 76 B. Aiyuk WR SF
8 93 E. Engram TE DEN
9 100 J. Dobbins RB LAC
10 117 R. White RB TB
11 124 D. Douglas WR NE
12 141 W. Robinson WR NYG
13 148 T. Allgeier RB ATL
14 165 Z. Ertz TE WAS
Thomas Shafer
Rd Pk Player
1 5 C. Lamb WR DAL
2 20 D. Henry RB BAL
3 29 J. Jacobs RB GB
4 44 M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
5 53 G. Kittle TE SF
6 68 D. Metcalf WR PIT
7 77 R. Pearsall WR SF
8 92 J. Williams RB DAL
9 101 D. Mooney WR ATL
10 116 J. McCarthy QB MIN
11 125 J. Fields QB NYJ
12 140 M. Mims WR DEN
13 149 N. Chubb RB CLE
14 164 T. Franklin WR DEN
Jake Ignaszewski
Rd Pk Player
1 6 A. St. Brown WR DET
2 19 B. Bowers TE LV
3 30 D. Smith WR PHI
4 43 D. Montgomery RB DET
5 54 J. Burrow QB CIN
6 67 I. Pacheco RB KC
7 78 C. Kupp WR SEA
8 91 D. Kincaid TE BUF
9 102 R. Dowdle RB CAR
10 115 S. Diggs WR HOU
11 126 J. Love QB GB
12 139 X. Legette WR CAR
13 150 R. Mostert RB MIA
14 163 K. Turpin WR DAL
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 7 J. Gibbs RB DET
2 18 D. London WR ATL
3 31 C. Brown RB CIN
4 42 G. Wilson WR NYJ
5 55 X. Worthy WR KC
6 66 J. Warren RB PIT
7 79 S. LaPorta TE DET
8 90 C. Kirk WR HOU
9 103 I. Guerendo RB SF
10 114 C. Williams QB CHI
11 127 J. Ford RB CLE
12 138 C. Tillman WR CLE
13 151 J. Coker WR CAR
14 162 T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
Brandon Howard
Rd Pk Player
1 8 T. Hill WR MIA
2 17 D. Achane RB MIA
3 32 J. Williams WR DET
4 41 L. Jackson QB BAL
5 56 N. Harris RB LAC
6 65 M. Andrews TE BAL
7 80 D. Samuel WR WAS
8 89 D. Hopkins WR BAL
9 104 I. Likely TE BAL
10 113 K. Pitts TE ATL
11 128 J. Wright RB MIA
12 137 C. Stroud QB HOU
13 152 C. Watson WR GB
14 161 T. Thornton WR KC
Jacob Gibbs
Rd Pk Player
1 9 N. Collins WR HOU
2 16 J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
3 33 J. Allen QB BUF
4 40 Z. Flowers WR BAL
5 57 J. Addison WR MIN
6 64 T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
7 81 J. Smith TE MIA
8 88 B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
9 105 Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
10 112 R. Shaheed WR NO
11 129 B. Corum RB LAR
12 136 M. Lloyd RB GB
13 153 D. Maye QB NE
14 160 A. Estime RB DEN
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 10 P. Nacua WR LAR
2 15 K. Williams RB LAR
3 34 D. Moore WR CHI
4 39 J. Mixon RB HOU
5 58 R. Odunze WR CHI
6 63 P. Mahomes QB KC
7 82 D. Njoku TE CLE
8 87 J. Downs WR IND
9 106 T. Bigsby RB JAC
10 111 M. Brown WR KC
11 130 R. Doubs WR GB
12 135 B. Allen RB NYJ
13 154 E. Mitchell RB KC
14 159 B. Purdy QB SF
Dan Schneier
Rd Pk Player
1 11 C. McCaffrey RB SF
2 14 A. Brown WR PHI
3 35 M. Evans WR TB
4 38 T. McLaurin WR WAS
5 59 K. Shakir WR BUF
6 62 A. Jones RB MIN
7 83 J. Reed WR GB
8 86 D. Swift RB CHI
9 107 P. Freiermuth TE PIT
10 110 K. Murray QB ARI
11 131 R. Bateman WR BAL
12 134 K. Hunt RB KC
13 155 D. Slayton WR NYG
14 158 J. Herbert QB LAC
Joel Cox
Rd Pk Player
1 12 B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
2 13 M. Nabers WR NYG
3 36 A. Kamara RB NO
4 37 K. Walker III RB SEA
5 60 J. Conner RB ARI
6 61 G. Pickens WR PIT
7 84 T. Kelce TE KC
8 85 J. Meyers WR LV
9 108 J. Mason RB MIN
10 109 D. Prescott QB DAL
11 132 D. Goedert TE PHI
12 133 A. Mitchell WR IND
13 156 K. Miller RB NO
14 157 C. Otton TE TB