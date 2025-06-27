Heading into training camp, we have several injuries to monitor for some prominent players, which could have huge implications on your Fantasy drafts. Hopefully, most of these guys will be healthy sooner rather than later.

For this story, we're going to trust the reports that the injuries for guys like Malik Nabers (toe), Amon-Ra St. Brown (knee), Jauan Jennings (calf), Ricky Pearsall (hamstring), Michael Pittman (knee), Joe Mixon (leg) and Kyle Pitts (foot) are minor. And a few rookies are already banged up, including Tetairoa McMillan (leg), Luther Burden III (undisclosed) and Colston Loveland (shoulder), but we hope they will be ready for Week 1.

We're keeping an eye on these injuries because these are players who matter. And we're looking forward to several injured players from 2024 coming back this season to make a significant impact.

Here are 12 players who were not able to finish last season due to health concerns, but they will hopefully return in 2025 ready to go.

12 injury bouncebacks for 2025

Prescott missed the final nine games last year due to a hamstring injury, but he participated in OTA's in May and should be fine for training camp. Now, he has to perform better than he did in 2024 when he only topped 20 Fantasy points three times in the first eight outings that he played. But Prescott averaged at least 20.4 Fantasy points in each of his previous six seasons prior to 2024, including four years with at least 24.4 points over that span. He got a new weapon this offseason when the Cowboys acquired George Pickens via trade from the Steelers, and CeeDee Lamb is one of the best receivers in the NFL. Prescott has top-10 upside this season, and he's worth drafting as early as Round 8 in one-quarterback leagues.

Lawrence was limited to 10 games in 2024 due to a shoulder injury, but he took part in minicamp in June and should be fine for training camp. There's a lot to like about a healthy Lawrence this season, and he should be considered a sleeper in 2025. This could be the best year of Lawrence's career, and hopefully, he can emerge as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback. It's been a good offseason for Lawrence, even though the Jaguars lost Evan Engram and Christian Kirk. Liam Coen's hiring as the head coach is a plus, and Jacksonville traded up in the NFL Draft to select Travis Hunter. The Jaguars also signed Dyami Brown as a free agent, and Hunter, Brown and standout sophomore receiver Brian Thomas Jr., along with tight end Brenton Strange, give Lawrence plenty of weapons to succeed. His best season was 2022 when he averaged 20.3 Fantasy points per game, but Lawrence has the potential for much more. He's a great late-round flier in all one-quarterback leagues this year.

Tagovailoa missed six games in 2024 due to a concussion and hip injuries, with the latter knocking him out for the final two outings of the season. He took part in OTAs in June, and Tagovailoa should be fine for training camp. He should benefit from a healthy Tyreek Hill (wrist) as well, and we'll see if Miami can keep tight end Jonnu Smith, who had a breakout campaign in 2024. Along with Jaylen Waddle and De'Von Achane, the Dolphins have incredible weapons around Tagovailoa, who had six games with at least 20.6 Fantasy points in 2024 of the 11 games that he played. In 2023, he led the NFL in passing yards with 4,624, and he added 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, along with 74 rushing yards. He averaged 19.3 Fantasy points per game, and he was at 19.9 in 2024. If he stays in that range again, then he's a low-end starter at best, and we only recommend drafting Tagovailoa with a late-round flier in one-quarterback leagues.

Richardson is expected to be ready for training camp after dealing with a shoulder injury this offseason, and he also missed the final two games of 2024 with a back injury. He only played in 10 healthy games last season, and he scored at least 22.2 Fantasy points in four of them. In those 10 games, he was on pace for 2,963 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, 20 interceptions, 808 rushing yards, and 10 touchdowns. He's flawed as a passer, especially with a career completion percentage of 50.6. But his rushing ability is what helps his Fantasy stock if he can be a starter for a full season. Along with his shoulder injury, Richardson has to prove he's better than Daniel Jones for the starting job. The Colts tried to help Richardson this offseason with the addition of first-round tight end Tyler Warren, who joins Michael Pittman and Josh Downs to make this a solid receiving corps. We'll see if Richardson can beat out Jones for the starting job, and then it could be a breakout season for Richardson if he remains the starter all year. But he could also end up as the backup, and Richardson is only worth drafting with a late-round flier in one-quarterback leagues.

McCaffrey might be the biggest difference maker on this list. If he plays the majority of the season, then he could be a top-three overall player in all leagues. Last year, McCaffrey was limited to four games due to Achilles and knee injuries, and his last game was Week 13 at Buffalo. But he's participated in the entire offseason program so far, and he appears on track to be 100 percent for training camp. McCaffrey will likely be a first-round pick in all formats if these positive reports continue, and he should be able to justify it if he can stay on the field. He's 29, and health is an issue for McCaffrey heading into 2025. But in 2023 he averaged 24.5 PPR points per game, and not many players have that type of upside. We hope McCaffrey can play the majority of the season and bounce back in a big way this year.

Walker missed the final two games last season with an ankle injury, and it still bothered him in June. Coach Mike Macdonald expects Walker to be fine for training camp, but this is something to monitor, especially since Walker has battled injuries in each of the first three seasons of his career. When healthy, Walker has been a standout Fantasy option, including last year when he averaged a career-best 16.5 PPR points per game. He had a career-high 46 receptions in just 11 games last season on 53 targets, and we hope that role in the passing game continues this year. Walker will continue to share touches with Zach Charbonnet, and we'll see how Seattle does with a new quarterback in Sam Darnold. But if Walker is healthy he has top-10 upside in all leagues, and he's worth drafting as early as Round 3.

If Rice can pick up where last season ended before hurting his knee early in Week 4 then he could be a top-10 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. He's expected to be ready for training camp, and Rice is worth drafting in Round 3. In his first three games last year, Rice had 24 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns on 29 targets, and he scored at least 17.3 PPR points in each outing. Going back to 2023, Rice has now reached that total in seven of his past nine games in the regular season. Now, the Chiefs have a crowded receiving corps with Rice, Xavier Worthy, Marquise Brown, and Travis Kelce, and Patrick Mahomes will likely lean on all of these options as much as possible. But Rice likely has the most upside of that group, and he should have the chance for another standout season in Year 3 of his career.

When Godwin injured his ankle for the season in Week 7 against Baltimore, we were all robbed of him finishing off a career year. He was on pace for 121 catches, 1,399 yards and 12 touchdowns, and he was averaging 19.7 PPR points per game. Only Ja'Marr Chase (23.7) was better than Godwin last year. Todd Bowles said earlier this month that he's "hopeful" Godwin will be ready for Week 1, so this is a major storyline to follow in training camp. Tampa Bay spent a first-round pick in the NFL Draft on talented rookie Emeka Egbuka, and the Buccaneers still have Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan to compete with Godwin for targets. When healthy, Godwin should be considered a borderline No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, and he's worth drafting in Round 6. But if he isn't ready for training camp then Godwin's value will slide, while Egbuka's value will rise.

Diggs took part in OTAs for the Patriots in May, and he appears on track for training camp after suffering a torn ACL in Week 8 last year with the Texans. We'll see what Diggs can do at this stage of his career (he turns 32 in November) and adjusting to new quarterback Drake Maye, but the injury doesn't appear to be a factor -- for now. Last year in Houston, Diggs was off to a great start when he averaged 15.2 PPR points per game, and he scored at least 18.5 PPR points in four of his first six games of the season. In New England, Diggs should be the top target for Maye, but Diggs will face competition from Kyle Williams, DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins, Kayshon Boutte, Kendrick Bourne and Ja'Lynn Polk. None of those guys have Diggs' resume or ability to be an elite Fantasy option, but we have to make sure Diggs is ready for Week 1. He's worth drafting as early as Round 7 in all leagues.

Of all the players listed here, I have the most concern regarding Aiyuk being ready for training camp after he suffered a torn ACL and MCL in his right knee in Week 7 last season. I would only draft Aiyuk with a late-round pick in the majority of leagues, and I'd rather target Jauan Jennings or Ricky Pearsall with mid-round selections. When healthy, Aiyuk will have to fight for targets with Jennings, Pearsall, George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey, and Aiyuk struggled in 2024 at 8.9 PPR points per game, including just one outing with double digits in PPR. Hopefully, Aiyuk can be a difference maker toward the end of the season, but I don't expect him to make an impact early in the year, especially if he's limited in training camp as expected.

Christian Kirk (collarbone)

Kirk appears on track for training camp in his comeback from last year's collarbone injury, which knocked him out for the season in Week 8. That's great because then he can develop a solid rapport with new quarterback C.J. Stroud. Kirk was traded from Jacksonville to Houston this offseason, and he should be the No. 2 receiver for the Texans this year behind Nico Collins. Kirk might have to fight for targets and playing time with two rookies in Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, but we expect Kirk to play a prominent role. In 2024, Kirk struggled with the Jaguars at 8.9 PPR points per game. But before 2024, Kirk had averaged at least 12.2 PPR points per game in three seasons in a row and four of the past five years with Jacksonville and Arizona, including a career-best 14.2 PPR points per game in 2022. Kirk has top-30 upside with the Texans, but he should only be drafted as a reserve Fantasy receiver in most formats.

Evan Engram (shoulder)

Engram signed with the Broncos this offseason after being cut by the Jaguars, and he was practicing in June during OTA's, which is a positive sign since he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in Week 14 last year. Engram should be second on Denver in targets behind Courtland Sutton, and Bo Nix should lean on Engram quite a bit. Sean Payton has done well in his career with standout receiving tight ends like Jimmy Graham and Jeremy Shockey, and Payton said at the NFL owners meeting in March that Engram will be a huge addition to the offense. Engram has averaged at least 10.4 PPR points per game five times in his eight-year career, and he should be a great value pick on draft day with a mid- to late-round pick. I like Engram as a top-10 tight end in all leagues in 2025.