The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real time.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues, and you can find our Non-PPR cheat sheet.

Buffalo Bills
@
Houston Texans
Thu, Nov 20 at 8:15 pm ET •
HOU +5.5, O/U 43.5
BillsRTG (MAX 10)TexansRTG (MAX 10)
Josh Allen8.9Davis Mills5.0
James Cook8.4Woody Marks6.42
Ty Johnson2.65Nick Chubb2.3
Khalil Shakir6.1Nico Collins8.3
Tyrell Shavers2.32Jayden Higgins4.48
Dawson Knox3Jaylin Noel2.48
Bills DST 7.1Christian Kirk2.28


Dalton Schultz5.5


Texans DST 7.0
New York Jets
@
Baltimore Ravens
Sun, Nov 23 at 1:00 pm ET •
BAL -13.5, O/U 44.5
JetsRTG (MAX 10)RavensRTG (MAX 10)
Tyrod Taylor3.7Lamar Jackson7.3
Breece Hall6.95Derrick Henry8.18
John Metchie III3.42Keaton Mitchell2.45
Adonai Mitchell2.75Zay Flowers6.45
Mason Taylor4.22Mark Andrews5.6
Jets DST 2.3Ravens DST 8.7
Pittsburgh Steelers
@
Chicago Bears
Sun, Nov 23 at 1:00 pm ET •
CHI -2.5, O/U 45.5
SteelersRTG (MAX 10)BearsRTG (MAX 10)
Mason Rudolph3.8Caleb Williams6.5
Kenneth Gainwell6.4D'Andre Swift6.9
Kaleb Johnson1.3Kyle Monangai4.5
DK Metcalf6.18Rome Odunze6.62
Roman Wilson3.32DJ Moore4.72
Calvin Austin III2.9Luther Burden III4.2
Pat Freiermuth3.3Colston Loveland4.1
Jonnu Smith2.62Bears DST 6.6
Steelers DST 6.4

New England Patriots
@
Cincinnati Bengals
Sun, Nov 23 at 1:00 pm ET •
CIN +6.5, O/U 50.5
PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)BengalsRTG (MAX 10)
Drake Maye8.8Joe Flacco6.7
TreVeyon Henderson7.2Chase Brown7.12
Rhamondre Stevenson4.92Tee Higgins8.45
Stefon Diggs6.68Andrei Iosivas5.48
Kayshon Boutte6Noah Fant4.75
Demario Douglas2.58Bengals DST 2.1
Hunter Henry4.55

Patriots DST 7.4

New York Giants
@
Detroit Lions
Sun, Nov 23 at 1:00 pm ET •
DET -10.5, O/U 50
GiantsRTG (MAX 10)LionsRTG (MAX 10)
Jameis Winston4.6Jared Goff8.3
Tyrone Tracy Jr.5Jahmyr Gibbs9.05
Devin Singletary4.7David Montgomery6.2
Wan'Dale Robinson6.12Amon-Ra St. Brown8.55
Isaiah Hodgins2.55Jameson Williams7.28
Theo Johnson4.85Brock Wright3.15
Giants DST 2.2Lions DST 8.6
Minnesota Vikings
@
Green Bay Packers
Sun, Nov 23 at 1:00 pm ET •
GB -6.5, O/U 41.5
VikingsRTG (MAX 10)PackersRTG (MAX 10)
J.J. McCarthy4.7Jordan Love6.4
Aaron Jones6.5Emanuel Wilson6.65
Jordan Mason4.08Chris Brooks2.42
Justin Jefferson7.45Romeo Doubs6.35
Jordan Addison5.8Christian Watson6.32
T.J. Hockenson4.28Matthew Golden2.68
Vikings DST 5.3Packers DST 7.2
Indianapolis Colts
@
Kansas City Chiefs
Sun, Nov 23 at 1:00 pm ET •
KC -3.5, O/U 50.5
ColtsRTG (MAX 10)ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)
Daniel Jones5.8Patrick Mahomes7.2
Jonathan Taylor8.9Kareem Hunt5.25
Michael Pittman6.55Isiah Pacheco3.6
Alec Pierce6.25Rashee Rice8.52
Josh Downs5.45Xavier Worthy4.78
Tyler Warren6.92Marquise Brown3.82
Colts DST 5.4Travis Kelce6.7


Chiefs DST 6.5
Seattle Seahawks
@
Tennessee Titans
Sun, Nov 23 at 1:00 pm ET •
TEN +13.5, O/U 40.5
SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)TitansRTG (MAX 10)
Sam Darnold6.6Cam Ward2.8
Kenneth Walker III6.48Tyjae Spears4.25
Zach Charbonnet4.52Tony Pollard3.55
Jaxon Smith-Njigba9.7Elic Ayomanor3.5
Rashid Shaheed4.65Chigoziem Okonkwo3.35
Cooper Kupp3.4Titans DST 2.4
AJ Barner3.45

Seahawks DST 9.8

Jacksonville Jaguars
@
Arizona Cardinals
Sun, Nov 23 at 4:05 pm ET •
ARI +3, O/U 47.5
JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)
Trevor Lawrence5.9Jacoby Brissett7.9
Travis Etienne7.22Zonovan Knight5.2
Bhayshul Tuten4.42Michael Carter2.38
LeQuint Allen2.5Michael Wilson7.25
Jakobi Meyers5.7Greg Dortch4.8
Parker Washington4.98Trey McBride8.85
Jaguars DST 6.3Cardinals DST 3.8
Cleveland Browns
@
Las Vegas Raiders
Sun, Nov 23 at 4:05 pm ET •
LV -4, O/U 36.5
BrownsRTG (MAX 10)RaidersRTG (MAX 10)
Shedeur Sanders1.8Geno Smith3.6
Quinshon Judkins6.15Ashton Jeanty7.1
Jerry Jeudy4.15Tre Tucker5.05
Cedric Tillman3.65Tyler Lockett3.85
Harold Fannin Jr.4.79Brock Bowers8.15
David Njoku4.38Raiders DST 6.7
Browns DST 7.6

Philadelphia Eagles
@
Dallas Cowboys
Sun, Nov 23 at 4:25 pm ET •
DAL +3, O/U 47.5
EaglesRTG (MAX 10)CowboysRTG (MAX 10)
Jalen Hurts6.8Dak Prescott6.9
Saquon Barkley8.05Javonte Williams7.15
DeVonta Smith7.02CeeDee Lamb8.6
A.J. Brown6.38George Pickens7.35
Dallas Goedert5.4Jake Ferguson6.05
Eagles DST 7.5Cowboys DST 6.2
Atlanta Falcons
@
New Orleans Saints
Sun, Nov 23 at 4:25 pm ET •
NO -1.5, O/U 39.5
FalconsRTG (MAX 10)SaintsRTG (MAX 10)
Kirk Cousins3.2Tyler Shough4.9
Bijan Robinson9.1Alvin Kamara5.55
Tyler Allgeier4.32Chris Olave7.5
Darnell Mooney4.35Juwan Johnson6.02
Kyle Pitts5.08Saints DST 6.0
Falcons DST 5.8

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
@
Los Angeles Rams
Sun, Nov 23 at 8:20 pm ET •
LAR -6.5, O/U 49.5
BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)RamsRTG (MAX 10)
Baker Mayfield7.7Matthew Stafford8.5
Sean Tucker5.02Kyren Williams7.18
Rachaad White4.12Blake Corum2.7
Emeka Egbuka8.02Puka Nacua9.45
Tez Johnson5.82Davante Adams7.8
Sterling Shepard3.62Colby Parkinson3.2
Cade Otton6.08Terrance Ferguson2.52
Buccaneers DST 4.6Rams DST 5.7
Carolina Panthers
@
San Francisco 49ers
Mon, Nov 24 at 8:15 pm ET •
SF -7, O/U 49.5
PanthersRTG (MAX 10)49ersRTG (MAX 10)
Bryce Young6.0Brock Purdy7.5
Rico Dowdle8.5Christian McCaffrey9.8
Tetairoa McMillan7.3Brian Robinson Jr.2.5
Jalen Coker3.48Jauan Jennings6.3
Panthers DST 4.2Ricky Pearsall6.28


George Kittle7.32


49ers DST 5.0