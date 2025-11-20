The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.



What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.



To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!



If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real time.



Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues, and you can find our Non-PPR cheat sheet.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Bills RTG (MAX 10) Texans RTG (MAX 10) Josh Allen 8.9 Davis Mills 5.0 James Cook 8.4 Woody Marks 6.42 Ty Johnson 2.65 Nick Chubb 2.3 Khalil Shakir 6.1 Nico Collins 8.3 Tyrell Shavers 2.32 Jayden Higgins 4.48 Dawson Knox 3 Jaylin Noel 2.48 Bills DST 7.1 Christian Kirk 2.28



Dalton Schultz 5.5



Texans DST 7.0

Jets RTG (MAX 10) Ravens RTG (MAX 10) Tyrod Taylor 3.7 Lamar Jackson 7.3 Breece Hall 6.95 Derrick Henry 8.18 John Metchie III 3.42 Keaton Mitchell 2.45 Adonai Mitchell 2.75 Zay Flowers 6.45 Mason Taylor 4.22 Mark Andrews 5.6 Jets DST 2.3 Ravens DST 8.7

Steelers RTG (MAX 10) Bears RTG (MAX 10) Mason Rudolph 3.8 Caleb Williams 6.5 Kenneth Gainwell 6.4 D'Andre Swift 6.9 Kaleb Johnson 1.3 Kyle Monangai 4.5 DK Metcalf 6.18 Rome Odunze 6.62 Roman Wilson 3.32 DJ Moore 4.72 Calvin Austin III 2.9 Luther Burden III 4.2 Pat Freiermuth 3.3 Colston Loveland 4.1 Jonnu Smith 2.62 Bears DST 6.6 Steelers DST 6.4





Patriots RTG (MAX 10) Bengals RTG (MAX 10) Drake Maye 8.8 Joe Flacco 6.7 TreVeyon Henderson 7.2 Chase Brown 7.12 Rhamondre Stevenson 4.92 Tee Higgins 8.45 Stefon Diggs 6.68 Andrei Iosivas 5.48 Kayshon Boutte 6 Noah Fant 4.75 Demario Douglas 2.58 Bengals DST 2.1 Hunter Henry 4.55



Patriots DST 7.4





Giants RTG (MAX 10) Lions RTG (MAX 10) Jameis Winston 4.6 Jared Goff 8.3 Tyrone Tracy Jr. 5 Jahmyr Gibbs 9.05 Devin Singletary 4.7 David Montgomery 6.2 Wan'Dale Robinson 6.12 Amon-Ra St. Brown 8.55 Isaiah Hodgins 2.55 Jameson Williams 7.28 Theo Johnson 4.85 Brock Wright 3.15 Giants DST 2.2 Lions DST 8.6

Vikings RTG (MAX 10) Packers RTG (MAX 10) J.J. McCarthy 4.7 Jordan Love 6.4 Aaron Jones 6.5 Emanuel Wilson 6.65 Jordan Mason 4.08 Chris Brooks 2.42 Justin Jefferson 7.45 Romeo Doubs 6.35 Jordan Addison 5.8 Christian Watson 6.32 T.J. Hockenson 4.28 Matthew Golden 2.68 Vikings DST 5.3 Packers DST 7.2

Colts RTG (MAX 10) Chiefs RTG (MAX 10) Daniel Jones 5.8 Patrick Mahomes 7.2 Jonathan Taylor 8.9 Kareem Hunt 5.25 Michael Pittman 6.55 Isiah Pacheco 3.6 Alec Pierce 6.25 Rashee Rice 8.52 Josh Downs 5.45 Xavier Worthy 4.78 Tyler Warren 6.92 Marquise Brown 3.82 Colts DST 5.4 Travis Kelce 6.7



Chiefs DST 6.5

Seahawks RTG (MAX 10) Titans RTG (MAX 10) Sam Darnold 6.6 Cam Ward 2.8 Kenneth Walker III 6.48 Tyjae Spears 4.25 Zach Charbonnet 4.52 Tony Pollard 3.55 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 9.7 Elic Ayomanor 3.5 Rashid Shaheed 4.65 Chigoziem Okonkwo 3.35 Cooper Kupp 3.4 Titans DST 2.4 AJ Barner 3.45



Seahawks DST 9.8





Jaguars RTG (MAX 10) Cardinals RTG (MAX 10) Trevor Lawrence 5.9 Jacoby Brissett 7.9 Travis Etienne 7.22 Zonovan Knight 5.2 Bhayshul Tuten 4.42 Michael Carter 2.38 LeQuint Allen 2.5 Michael Wilson 7.25 Jakobi Meyers 5.7 Greg Dortch 4.8 Parker Washington 4.98 Trey McBride 8.85 Jaguars DST 6.3 Cardinals DST 3.8

Browns RTG (MAX 10) Raiders RTG (MAX 10) Shedeur Sanders 1.8 Geno Smith 3.6 Quinshon Judkins 6.15 Ashton Jeanty 7.1 Jerry Jeudy 4.15 Tre Tucker 5.05 Cedric Tillman 3.65 Tyler Lockett 3.85 Harold Fannin Jr. 4.79 Brock Bowers 8.15 David Njoku 4.38 Raiders DST 6.7 Browns DST 7.6





Eagles RTG (MAX 10) Cowboys RTG (MAX 10) Jalen Hurts 6.8 Dak Prescott 6.9 Saquon Barkley 8.05 Javonte Williams 7.15 DeVonta Smith 7.02 CeeDee Lamb 8.6 A.J. Brown 6.38 George Pickens 7.35 Dallas Goedert 5.4 Jake Ferguson 6.05 Eagles DST 7.5 Cowboys DST 6.2

Falcons RTG (MAX 10) Saints RTG (MAX 10) Kirk Cousins 3.2 Tyler Shough 4.9 Bijan Robinson 9.1 Alvin Kamara 5.55 Tyler Allgeier 4.32 Chris Olave 7.5 Darnell Mooney 4.35 Juwan Johnson 6.02 Kyle Pitts 5.08 Saints DST 6.0 Falcons DST 5.8





Buccaneers RTG (MAX 10) Rams RTG (MAX 10) Baker Mayfield 7.7 Matthew Stafford 8.5 Sean Tucker 5.02 Kyren Williams 7.18 Rachaad White 4.12 Blake Corum 2.7 Emeka Egbuka 8.02 Puka Nacua 9.45 Tez Johnson 5.82 Davante Adams 7.8 Sterling Shepard 3.62 Colby Parkinson 3.2 Cade Otton 6.08 Terrance Ferguson 2.52 Buccaneers DST 4.6 Rams DST 5.7

