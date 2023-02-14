patrick-mahomes-and-travis-kelce-1400-us.jpg
Now that Super Bowl LVII is over and the 2022 season is officially done, we're fully invested in the NFL offseason and getting you set for the next Fantasy campaign. So get ready for a lot of content over the next several months, including plenty of mock drafts.

We held this 12-team, PPR mock draft on Monday after the Chiefs beat the Eagles 38-35, and it was fun to see where the players from Kansas City and Philadelphia were selected. I don't think anyone overreacted to Super Bowl LVII, but you can judge for yourself.

Travis Kelce was the first Chiefs player drafted, and he went at No. 2 overall. This is the second PPR mock draft we've done already, and Kelce was No. 1 overall in the first mock draft. He was so much better than the tight end field in 2022 -- he averaged 18.1 PPR points per game compared to George Kittle at No. 2 (12.9) -- and if Kelce keeps that up again in 2023 then he's worth a top-three overall selection.

Patrick Mahomes went next in Round 2 at No. 22 overall, and you might see quarterbacks get pushed up this season, even in analyst leagues. Mahomes (28.4 Fantasy points per game), Josh Allen (28.1) and Jalen Hurts (27.3) were dominant in 2022, and they should be able to keep it up in 2023. Joe Burrow was the No. 4 quarterback at 25.5 points per game, but then there was a steep dropoff to No. 5 with Lamar Jackson at 21.3 points per game.

I'm not typically going to advocate drafting quarterbacks early, but it's hard to argue with the potential of Mahomes, Allen, Hurts and Burrow. In this draft, Allen and Hurts were drafted in Round 3, and Burrow was the first pick in Round 5.

Isiah Pacheco was the third Chiefs player drafted in Round 6, and he could be a steal in that spot. He ended the season on a high note with either 100 total yards or a touchdown in two of three playoff games, and he scored at least 12 PPR points in five of his final seven regular-season outings.

We'll see what Kansas City does with its backfield this offseason, but Pacheco should be the lead running back, giving him the upside to be a weekly No. 2 Fantasy option in all leagues. Clyde Edwards-Helaire was drafted in Round 10, and he will compete with Pacheco for touches in 2023. And Jerick McKinnon was selected in Round 13, and we'll see where the impending free agent plays next season, which will determine his Fantasy value.

The Chiefs receiving corps has a lot of questions this offseason since JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman will be free agents. If both leave, Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore and Marquez Valdes-Scantling will be in prime spots for Mahomes, and Toney was drafted first here in Round 7. I like that spot for him given his potential upside, and hopefully a full offseason in Kansas City will improve his playing time and ultimately his production.

Smith-Schuster was drafted in Round 9, and we'll see where he plays in 2023. A return to the Chiefs would keep him in the No. 3 Fantasy receiver range, and he had a solid Super Bowl performance with seven catches for 53 yards on nine targets. He might never return to being an elite Fantasy option, but he can still be a serviceable starter in three-receiver leagues.

Moore was drafted in Round 10, Valdes-Scantling in Round 12 and Hardman in Round 14, and Moore has immense upside. Again, if Smith-Schuster and Hardman leave as free agents, Moore could emerge as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Valdes-Scantling is worth a late-round flier, and the same goes for Hardman, depending on where he plays in 2023.

Moving to the Eagles, both A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith were drafted in Round 2 here. That might seem like a surprise for Smith, but he scored 13-plus PPR points in six games in a row to close the regular season and had more PPR points and targets than Brown from Week 10 through the Super Bowl. Both should be excellent again in 2023 and are worth drafting in this range.

Hurts went in Round 3, and then the next Philadelphia player wasn't selected until I drafted Dallas Goedert in Round 6. I love this value for Goedert, who finished the season as the No. 5 Fantasy tight end at 11.4 PPR points per game.

Miles Sanders was drafted in Round 7, and we'll see where he plays in 2023 since he's an impending free agent. At best, he'll be a No. 2 Fantasy running back in the majority of leagues, but he could fall into flex territory if he joins a new team and is part of a committee.

Kenneth Gainwell, who was drafted in Round 9, could end up replacing Sanders next season, and he was the lead running back for the Eagles in the Super Bowl. Gainwell had seven carries for 21 yards and four catches for 20 yards on four targets (Sanders had seven carries for 16 yards and no catches on one target), and Gainwell would be a high-end flex in all leagues if Sanders left Philadelphia.

As for my team, along with Goedert, I ended up with a standout roster. I have Kirk Cousins and Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, and Breece Hall, Rhamondre Stevenson, Tyler Allgeier, Jeff Wilson and Isaiah Spiller at running back. At receiver, I have Cooper Kupp, Deebo Samuel, Christian Watson, Josh Palmer, Rashod Bateman and Rondale Moore.

I love this roster a lot, especially if Cousins and Rodgers play well. Hall, if healthy by Week 1, could be a top-five Fantasy running back in all formats, and Stevenson has star potential if Damien Harris leaves the Patriots as a free agent.

Kupp, Samuel and Watson are a great trio of starting receivers, and I love my bench options, especially if Palmer steps into a bigger role with the Chargers if Keenan Allen is released. Palmer could be a Round 7 pick by the end of the summer if he's starting in place of Allen in 2023.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Jack Capotorto, FFT HQ Producer
2. Daniel Schneier, Fantasy Editor
3. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy
4. Zach Brook, FFT Social Media Coordinator
5. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
6. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
7. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
8. Jacob Gibbs, SportsLine Fantasy analyst
9. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
10. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
11. Thomas Shafer, FFT Podcast Producer
12. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy Sports

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Jack Capotorto J. Jefferson WR MIN
2 Dan Schneier T. Kelce TE KC
3 R.J. White C. McCaffrey RB SF
4 Zach Brook A. Ekeler RB LAC
5 Meron Berkson S. Barkley RB NYG
6 Jamey Eisenberg C. Kupp WR LAR
7 Heath Cummings J. Chase WR CIN
8 Jacob Gibbs J. Taylor RB IND
9 George Maselli S. Diggs WR BUF
10 Dave Richard T. Hill WR MIA
11 Thomas Shafer D. Adams WR LV
12 Chris Towers J. Jacobs RB LV
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Chris Towers A. Brown WR PHI
14 Thomas Shafer C. Lamb WR DAL
15 Dave Richard K. Walker III RB SEA
16 George Maselli D. Henry RB TEN
17 Jacob Gibbs A. St. Brown WR DET
18 Heath Cummings T. Etienne RB JAC
19 Jamey Eisenberg B. Hall RB NYJ
20 Meron Berkson J. Waddle WR MIA
21 Zach Brook N. Chubb RB CLE
22 R.J. White P. Mahomes QB KC
23 Dan Schneier T. Higgins WR CIN
24 Jack Capotorto D. Smith WR PHI
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Jack Capotorto N. Harris RB PIT
26 Dan Schneier J. Allen QB BUF
27 R.J. White G. Wilson WR NYJ
28 Zach Brook J. Williams RB DEN
29 Meron Berkson D. Cook RB MIN
30 Jamey Eisenberg R. Stevenson RB NE
31 Heath Cummings M. Andrews TE BAL
32 Jacob Gibbs T. Pollard RB DAL
33 George Maselli J. Hurts QB PHI
34 Dave Richard D. Hopkins WR ARI
35 Thomas Shafer D. Pierce RB HOU
36 Chris Towers C. Godwin WR TB
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Chris Towers A. Jones RB GB
38 Thomas Shafer M. Brown WR ARI
39 Dave Richard C. Olave WR NO
40 George Maselli J. Mixon RB CIN
41 Jacob Gibbs D. Metcalf WR SEA
42 Heath Cummings D. Swift RB DET
43 Jamey Eisenberg D. Samuel WR SF
44 Meron Berkson K. Allen WR LAC
45 Zach Brook M. Pittman WR IND
46 R.J. White A. Kamara RB NO
47 Dan Schneier C. Ridley WR JAC
48 Jack Capotorto J. Dobbins RB BAL
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Jack Capotorto J. Burrow QB CIN
50 Dan Schneier A. Cooper WR CLE
51 R.J. White D. Moore WR CAR
52 Zach Brook T. McLaurin WR WAS
53 Meron Berkson G. Kittle TE SF
54 Jamey Eisenberg C. Watson WR GB
55 Heath Cummings J. Jeudy WR DEN
56 Jacob Gibbs B. Aiyuk WR SF
57 George Maselli C. Akers RB LAR
58 Dave Richard T. Hockenson TE MIN
59 Thomas Shafer L. Jackson QB BAL
60 Chris Towers T. Lockett WR SEA
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Chris Towers K. Pitts TE ATL
62 Thomas Shafer I. Pacheco RB KC
63 Dave Richard J. Fields QB CHI
64 George Maselli M. Evans WR TB
65 Jacob Gibbs D. London WR ATL
66 Heath Cummings M. Williams WR LAC
67 Jamey Eisenberg D. Goedert TE PHI
68 Meron Berkson C. Kirk WR JAC
69 Zach Brook T. Lawrence QB JAC
70 R.J. White G. Pickens WR PIT
71 Dan Schneier G. Davis WR BUF
72 Jack Capotorto J. Conner RB ARI
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Jack Capotorto D. Johnson WR PIT
74 Dan Schneier J. Cook RB BUF
75 R.J. White M. Sanders RB PHI
76 Zach Brook J. Dotson WR WAS
77 Meron Berkson E. Elliott RB DAL
78 Jamey Eisenberg T. Allgeier RB ATL
79 Heath Cummings J. Herbert QB LAC
80 Jacob Gibbs R. White RB TB
81 George Maselli K. Toney WR KC
82 Dave Richard D. Montgomery RB CHI
83 Thomas Shafer T. Burks WR TEN
84 Chris Towers A. Dillon RB GB
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Chris Towers E. Moore WR NYJ
86 Thomas Shafer D. Waller TE LV
87 Dave Richard J. Williams WR DET
88 George Maselli Z. Jones WR JAC
89 Jacob Gibbs J. Meyers WR NE
90 Heath Cummings B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
91 Jamey Eisenberg J. Palmer WR LAC
92 Meron Berkson T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
93 Zach Brook D. Mooney WR CHI
94 R.J. White C. Sutton WR DEN
95 Dan Schneier K. Herbert RB CHI
96 Jack Capotorto E. Engram TE JAC
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Jack Capotorto L. Fournette RB TB
98 Dan Schneier A. Gibson RB WAS
99 R.J. White J. Williams RB DET
100 Zach Brook J. Smith-Schuster WR KC
101 Meron Berkson B. Cooks WR HOU
102 Jamey Eisenberg R. Bateman WR BAL
103 Heath Cummings K. Gainwell RB PHI
104 Jacob Gibbs P. Freiermuth TE PIT
105 George Maselli D. Schultz TE DAL
106 Dave Richard D. Singletary RB BUF
107 Thomas Shafer M. Thomas WR NO
108 Chris Towers D. Peoples-Jones WR CLE
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Chris Towers K. Murray QB ARI
110 Thomas Shafer D. Watson QB CLE
111 Dave Richard C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
112 George Maselli C. Hubbard RB CAR
113 Jacob Gibbs W. Robinson WR NYG
114 Heath Cummings S. Moore WR KC
115 Jamey Eisenberg R. Moore WR ARI
116 Meron Berkson K. Hunt RB CLE
117 Zach Brook O. Beckham Jr. WR LAR
118 R.J. White D. Njoku TE CLE
119 Dan Schneier E. Mitchell RB SF
120 Jack Capotorto R. Shaheed WR NO
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Jack Capotorto N. Collins WR HOU
122 Dan Schneier T. Boyd WR CIN
123 R.J. White C. Claypool WR CHI
124 Zach Brook P. Campbell WR IND
125 Meron Berkson D. Prescott QB DAL
126 Jamey Eisenberg J. Wilson RB MIA
127 Heath Cummings K. Osborn WR MIN
128 Jacob Gibbs D. Jones QB NYG
129 George Maselli D. Harris RB NE
130 Dave Richard G. Dulcich TE DEN
131 Thomas Shafer I. Hodgins WR NYG
132 Chris Towers R. Doubs WR GB
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Chris Towers T. Lance QB SF
134 Thomas Shafer A. Mattison RB MIN
135 Dave Richard Z. White RB LV
136 George Maselli A. Thielen WR MIN
137 Jacob Gibbs C. Okonkwo TE TEN
138 Heath Cummings D. Chark WR DET
139 Jamey Eisenberg K. Cousins QB MIN
140 Meron Berkson C. Patterson RB ATL
141 Zach Brook C. Kmet TE CHI
142 R.J. White S. Perine RB CIN
143 Dan Schneier M. Valdes-Scantling WR KC
144 Jack Capotorto A. Pierce WR IND
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Jack Capotorto J. Warren RB PIT
146 Dan Schneier N. Fant TE SEA
147 R.J. White D. Foreman RB CAR
148 Zach Brook G. Dortch WR ARI
149 Meron Berkson J. McKinnon RB KC
150 Jamey Eisenberg I. Spiller RB LAC
151 Heath Cummings R. Wilson QB DEN
152 Jacob Gibbs T. Atwell WR LAR
153 George Maselli J. Goff QB DET
154 Dave Richard R. Penny RB SEA
155 Thomas Shafer J. Metchie III WR HOU
156 Chris Towers R. Mostert RB MIA
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Chris Towers M. Hardman WR KC
158 Thomas Shafer Z. Knight RB NYJ
159 Dave Richard A. Lazard WR GB
160 George Maselli T. Higbee TE LAR
161 Jacob Gibbs T. Marshall Jr. WR CAR
162 Heath Cummings K. Shakir WR BUF
163 Jamey Eisenberg A. Rodgers QB GB
164 Meron Berkson Z. Pascal WR PHI
165 Zach Brook T. Patrick WR DEN
166 R.J. White M. Gallup WR DAL
167 Dan Schneier C. Samuel WR WAS
168 Jack Capotorto T. Thornton WR NE
Team by Team
Jack Capotorto
Rd Pk Player
1 1 J. Jefferson WR MIN
2 24 D. Smith WR PHI
3 25 N. Harris RB PIT
4 48 J. Dobbins RB BAL
5 49 J. Burrow QB CIN
6 72 J. Conner RB ARI
7 73 D. Johnson WR PIT
8 96 E. Engram TE JAC
9 97 L. Fournette RB TB
10 120 R. Shaheed WR NO
11 121 N. Collins WR HOU
12 144 A. Pierce WR IND
13 145 J. Warren RB PIT
14 168 T. Thornton WR NE
Dan Schneier
Rd Pk Player
1 2 T. Kelce TE KC
2 23 T. Higgins WR CIN
3 26 J. Allen QB BUF
4 47 C. Ridley WR JAC
5 50 A. Cooper WR CLE
6 71 G. Davis WR BUF
7 74 J. Cook RB BUF
8 95 K. Herbert RB CHI
9 98 A. Gibson RB WAS
10 119 E. Mitchell RB SF
11 122 T. Boyd WR CIN
12 143 M. Valdes-Scantling WR KC
13 146 N. Fant TE SEA
14 167 C. Samuel WR WAS
R.J. White
Rd Pk Player
1 3 C. McCaffrey RB SF
2 22 P. Mahomes QB KC
3 27 G. Wilson WR NYJ
4 46 A. Kamara RB NO
5 51 D. Moore WR CAR
6 70 G. Pickens WR PIT
7 75 M. Sanders RB PHI
8 94 C. Sutton WR DEN
9 99 J. Williams RB DET
10 118 D. Njoku TE CLE
11 123 C. Claypool WR CHI
12 142 S. Perine RB CIN
13 147 D. Foreman RB CAR
14 166 M. Gallup WR DAL
Zach Brook
Rd Pk Player
1 4 A. Ekeler RB LAC
2 21 N. Chubb RB CLE
3 28 J. Williams RB DEN
4 45 M. Pittman WR IND
5 52 T. McLaurin WR WAS
6 69 T. Lawrence QB JAC
7 76 J. Dotson WR WAS
8 93 D. Mooney WR CHI
9 100 J. Smith-Schuster WR KC
10 117 O. Beckham Jr. WR LAR
11 124 P. Campbell WR IND
12 141 C. Kmet TE CHI
13 148 G. Dortch WR ARI
14 165 T. Patrick WR DEN
Meron Berkson
Rd Pk Player
1 5 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 20 J. Waddle WR MIA
3 29 D. Cook RB MIN
4 44 K. Allen WR LAC
5 53 G. Kittle TE SF
6 68 C. Kirk WR JAC
7 77 E. Elliott RB DAL
8 92 T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
9 101 B. Cooks WR HOU
10 116 K. Hunt RB CLE
11 125 D. Prescott QB DAL
12 140 C. Patterson RB ATL
13 149 J. McKinnon RB KC
14 164 Z. Pascal WR PHI
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 6 C. Kupp WR LAR
2 19 B. Hall RB NYJ
3 30 R. Stevenson RB NE
4 43 D. Samuel WR SF
5 54 C. Watson WR GB
6 67 D. Goedert TE PHI
7 78 T. Allgeier RB ATL
8 91 J. Palmer WR LAC
9 102 R. Bateman WR BAL
10 115 R. Moore WR ARI
11 126 J. Wilson RB MIA
12 139 K. Cousins QB MIN
13 150 I. Spiller RB LAC
14 163 A. Rodgers QB GB
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 7 J. Chase WR CIN
2 18 T. Etienne RB JAC
3 31 M. Andrews TE BAL
4 42 D. Swift RB DET
5 55 J. Jeudy WR DEN
6 66 M. Williams WR LAC
7 79 J. Herbert QB LAC
8 90 B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
9 103 K. Gainwell RB PHI
10 114 S. Moore WR KC
11 127 K. Osborn WR MIN
12 138 D. Chark WR DET
13 151 R. Wilson QB DEN
14 162 K. Shakir WR BUF
Jacob Gibbs
Rd Pk Player
1 8 J. Taylor RB IND
2 17 A. St. Brown WR DET
3 32 T. Pollard RB DAL
4 41 D. Metcalf WR SEA
5 56 B. Aiyuk WR SF
6 65 D. London WR ATL
7 80 R. White RB TB
8 89 J. Meyers WR NE
9 104 P. Freiermuth TE PIT
10 113 W. Robinson WR NYG
11 128 D. Jones QB NYG
12 137 C. Okonkwo TE TEN
13 152 T. Atwell WR LAR
14 161 T. Marshall Jr. WR CAR
George Maselli
Rd Pk Player
1 9 S. Diggs WR BUF
2 16 D. Henry RB TEN
3 33 J. Hurts QB PHI
4 40 J. Mixon RB CIN
5 57 C. Akers RB LAR
6 64 M. Evans WR TB
7 81 K. Toney WR KC
8 88 Z. Jones WR JAC
9 105 D. Schultz TE DAL
10 112 C. Hubbard RB CAR
11 129 D. Harris RB NE
12 136 A. Thielen WR MIN
13 153 J. Goff QB DET
14 160 T. Higbee TE LAR
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 10 T. Hill WR MIA
2 15 K. Walker III RB SEA
3 34 D. Hopkins WR ARI
4 39 C. Olave WR NO
5 58 T. Hockenson TE MIN
6 63 J. Fields QB CHI
7 82 D. Montgomery RB CHI
8 87 J. Williams WR DET
9 106 D. Singletary RB BUF
10 111 C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
11 130 G. Dulcich TE DEN
12 135 Z. White RB LV
13 154 R. Penny RB SEA
14 159 A. Lazard WR GB
Thomas Shafer
Rd Pk Player
1 11 D. Adams WR LV
2 14 C. Lamb WR DAL
3 35 D. Pierce RB HOU
4 38 M. Brown WR ARI
5 59 L. Jackson QB BAL
6 62 I. Pacheco RB KC
7 83 T. Burks WR TEN
8 86 D. Waller TE LV
9 107 M. Thomas WR NO
10 110 D. Watson QB CLE
11 131 I. Hodgins WR NYG
12 134 A. Mattison RB MIN
13 155 J. Metchie III WR HOU
14 158 Z. Knight RB NYJ
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 12 J. Jacobs RB LV
2 13 A. Brown WR PHI
3 36 C. Godwin WR TB
4 37 A. Jones RB GB
5 60 T. Lockett WR SEA
6 61 K. Pitts TE ATL
7 84 A. Dillon RB GB
8 85 E. Moore WR NYJ
9 108 D. Peoples-Jones WR CLE
10 109 K. Murray QB ARI
11 132 R. Doubs WR GB
12 133 T. Lance QB SF
13 156 R. Mostert RB MIA
14 157 M. Hardman WR KC