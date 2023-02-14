Now that Super Bowl LVII is over and the 2022 season is officially done, we're fully invested in the NFL offseason and getting you set for the next Fantasy campaign. So get ready for a lot of content over the next several months, including plenty of mock drafts.

We held this 12-team, PPR mock draft on Monday after the Chiefs beat the Eagles 38-35, and it was fun to see where the players from Kansas City and Philadelphia were selected. I don't think anyone overreacted to Super Bowl LVII, but you can judge for yourself.

Travis Kelce was the first Chiefs player drafted, and he went at No. 2 overall. This is the second PPR mock draft we've done already, and Kelce was No. 1 overall in the first mock draft. He was so much better than the tight end field in 2022 -- he averaged 18.1 PPR points per game compared to George Kittle at No. 2 (12.9) -- and if Kelce keeps that up again in 2023 then he's worth a top-three overall selection.

Patrick Mahomes went next in Round 2 at No. 22 overall, and you might see quarterbacks get pushed up this season, even in analyst leagues. Mahomes (28.4 Fantasy points per game), Josh Allen (28.1) and Jalen Hurts (27.3) were dominant in 2022, and they should be able to keep it up in 2023. Joe Burrow was the No. 4 quarterback at 25.5 points per game, but then there was a steep dropoff to No. 5 with Lamar Jackson at 21.3 points per game.

Patrick Mahomes KC • QB • #15 CMP% 67.1 YDs 5250 TD 41 INT 12 YD/Att 8.1 View Profile

I'm not typically going to advocate drafting quarterbacks early, but it's hard to argue with the potential of Mahomes, Allen, Hurts and Burrow. In this draft, Allen and Hurts were drafted in Round 3, and Burrow was the first pick in Round 5.

Isiah Pacheco was the third Chiefs player drafted in Round 6, and he could be a steal in that spot. He ended the season on a high note with either 100 total yards or a touchdown in two of three playoff games, and he scored at least 12 PPR points in five of his final seven regular-season outings.

We'll see what Kansas City does with its backfield this offseason, but Pacheco should be the lead running back, giving him the upside to be a weekly No. 2 Fantasy option in all leagues. Clyde Edwards-Helaire was drafted in Round 10, and he will compete with Pacheco for touches in 2023. And Jerick McKinnon was selected in Round 13, and we'll see where the impending free agent plays next season, which will determine his Fantasy value.

The Chiefs receiving corps has a lot of questions this offseason since JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman will be free agents. If both leave, Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore and Marquez Valdes-Scantling will be in prime spots for Mahomes, and Toney was drafted first here in Round 7. I like that spot for him given his potential upside, and hopefully a full offseason in Kansas City will improve his playing time and ultimately his production.

Smith-Schuster was drafted in Round 9, and we'll see where he plays in 2023. A return to the Chiefs would keep him in the No. 3 Fantasy receiver range, and he had a solid Super Bowl performance with seven catches for 53 yards on nine targets. He might never return to being an elite Fantasy option, but he can still be a serviceable starter in three-receiver leagues.

Moore was drafted in Round 10, Valdes-Scantling in Round 12 and Hardman in Round 14, and Moore has immense upside. Again, if Smith-Schuster and Hardman leave as free agents, Moore could emerge as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Valdes-Scantling is worth a late-round flier, and the same goes for Hardman, depending on where he plays in 2023.

Moving to the Eagles, both A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith were drafted in Round 2 here. That might seem like a surprise for Smith, but he scored 13-plus PPR points in six games in a row to close the regular season and had more PPR points and targets than Brown from Week 10 through the Super Bowl. Both should be excellent again in 2023 and are worth drafting in this range.

A.J. Brown PHI • WR • #11 CMP% 0.0 YDs 0 TD 0 INT 0 YD/Att 0 View Profile

Hurts went in Round 3, and then the next Philadelphia player wasn't selected until I drafted Dallas Goedert in Round 6. I love this value for Goedert, who finished the season as the No. 5 Fantasy tight end at 11.4 PPR points per game.

Miles Sanders was drafted in Round 7, and we'll see where he plays in 2023 since he's an impending free agent. At best, he'll be a No. 2 Fantasy running back in the majority of leagues, but he could fall into flex territory if he joins a new team and is part of a committee.

Kenneth Gainwell, who was drafted in Round 9, could end up replacing Sanders next season, and he was the lead running back for the Eagles in the Super Bowl. Gainwell had seven carries for 21 yards and four catches for 20 yards on four targets (Sanders had seven carries for 16 yards and no catches on one target), and Gainwell would be a high-end flex in all leagues if Sanders left Philadelphia.

As for my team, along with Goedert, I ended up with a standout roster. I have Kirk Cousins and Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, and Breece Hall, Rhamondre Stevenson, Tyler Allgeier, Jeff Wilson and Isaiah Spiller at running back. At receiver, I have Cooper Kupp, Deebo Samuel, Christian Watson, Josh Palmer, Rashod Bateman and Rondale Moore.

I love this roster a lot, especially if Cousins and Rodgers play well. Hall, if healthy by Week 1, could be a top-five Fantasy running back in all formats, and Stevenson has star potential if Damien Harris leaves the Patriots as a free agent.

Kupp, Samuel and Watson are a great trio of starting receivers, and I love my bench options, especially if Palmer steps into a bigger role with the Chargers if Keenan Allen is released. Palmer could be a Round 7 pick by the end of the summer if he's starting in place of Allen in 2023.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Jack Capotorto, FFT HQ Producer

2. Daniel Schneier, Fantasy Editor

3. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy

4. Zach Brook, FFT Social Media Coordinator

5. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer

6. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer

7. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer

8. Jacob Gibbs, SportsLine Fantasy analyst

9. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor

10. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer

11. Thomas Shafer, FFT Podcast Producer

12. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy Sports