Now that Super Bowl LVII is over and the 2022 season is officially done, we're fully invested in the NFL offseason and getting you set for the next Fantasy campaign. So get ready for a lot of content over the next several months, including plenty of mock drafts.
We held this 12-team, PPR mock draft on Monday after the Chiefs beat the Eagles 38-35, and it was fun to see where the players from Kansas City and Philadelphia were selected. I don't think anyone overreacted to Super Bowl LVII, but you can judge for yourself.
Travis Kelce was the first Chiefs player drafted, and he went at No. 2 overall. This is the second PPR mock draft we've done already, and Kelce was No. 1 overall in the first mock draft. He was so much better than the tight end field in 2022 -- he averaged 18.1 PPR points per game compared to George Kittle at No. 2 (12.9) -- and if Kelce keeps that up again in 2023 then he's worth a top-three overall selection.
Patrick Mahomes went next in Round 2 at No. 22 overall, and you might see quarterbacks get pushed up this season, even in analyst leagues. Mahomes (28.4 Fantasy points per game), Josh Allen (28.1) and Jalen Hurts (27.3) were dominant in 2022, and they should be able to keep it up in 2023. Joe Burrow was the No. 4 quarterback at 25.5 points per game, but then there was a steep dropoff to No. 5 with Lamar Jackson at 21.3 points per game.
I'm not typically going to advocate drafting quarterbacks early, but it's hard to argue with the potential of Mahomes, Allen, Hurts and Burrow. In this draft, Allen and Hurts were drafted in Round 3, and Burrow was the first pick in Round 5.
Isiah Pacheco was the third Chiefs player drafted in Round 6, and he could be a steal in that spot. He ended the season on a high note with either 100 total yards or a touchdown in two of three playoff games, and he scored at least 12 PPR points in five of his final seven regular-season outings.
We'll see what Kansas City does with its backfield this offseason, but Pacheco should be the lead running back, giving him the upside to be a weekly No. 2 Fantasy option in all leagues. Clyde Edwards-Helaire was drafted in Round 10, and he will compete with Pacheco for touches in 2023. And Jerick McKinnon was selected in Round 13, and we'll see where the impending free agent plays next season, which will determine his Fantasy value.
The Chiefs receiving corps has a lot of questions this offseason since JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman will be free agents. If both leave, Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore and Marquez Valdes-Scantling will be in prime spots for Mahomes, and Toney was drafted first here in Round 7. I like that spot for him given his potential upside, and hopefully a full offseason in Kansas City will improve his playing time and ultimately his production.
Smith-Schuster was drafted in Round 9, and we'll see where he plays in 2023. A return to the Chiefs would keep him in the No. 3 Fantasy receiver range, and he had a solid Super Bowl performance with seven catches for 53 yards on nine targets. He might never return to being an elite Fantasy option, but he can still be a serviceable starter in three-receiver leagues.
Moore was drafted in Round 10, Valdes-Scantling in Round 12 and Hardman in Round 14, and Moore has immense upside. Again, if Smith-Schuster and Hardman leave as free agents, Moore could emerge as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Valdes-Scantling is worth a late-round flier, and the same goes for Hardman, depending on where he plays in 2023.
Moving to the Eagles, both A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith were drafted in Round 2 here. That might seem like a surprise for Smith, but he scored 13-plus PPR points in six games in a row to close the regular season and had more PPR points and targets than Brown from Week 10 through the Super Bowl. Both should be excellent again in 2023 and are worth drafting in this range.
Hurts went in Round 3, and then the next Philadelphia player wasn't selected until I drafted Dallas Goedert in Round 6. I love this value for Goedert, who finished the season as the No. 5 Fantasy tight end at 11.4 PPR points per game.
Miles Sanders was drafted in Round 7, and we'll see where he plays in 2023 since he's an impending free agent. At best, he'll be a No. 2 Fantasy running back in the majority of leagues, but he could fall into flex territory if he joins a new team and is part of a committee.
Kenneth Gainwell, who was drafted in Round 9, could end up replacing Sanders next season, and he was the lead running back for the Eagles in the Super Bowl. Gainwell had seven carries for 21 yards and four catches for 20 yards on four targets (Sanders had seven carries for 16 yards and no catches on one target), and Gainwell would be a high-end flex in all leagues if Sanders left Philadelphia.
As for my team, along with Goedert, I ended up with a standout roster. I have Kirk Cousins and Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, and Breece Hall, Rhamondre Stevenson, Tyler Allgeier, Jeff Wilson and Isaiah Spiller at running back. At receiver, I have Cooper Kupp, Deebo Samuel, Christian Watson, Josh Palmer, Rashod Bateman and Rondale Moore.
I love this roster a lot, especially if Cousins and Rodgers play well. Hall, if healthy by Week 1, could be a top-five Fantasy running back in all formats, and Stevenson has star potential if Damien Harris leaves the Patriots as a free agent.
Kupp, Samuel and Watson are a great trio of starting receivers, and I love my bench options, especially if Palmer steps into a bigger role with the Chargers if Keenan Allen is released. Palmer could be a Round 7 pick by the end of the summer if he's starting in place of Allen in 2023.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
1. Jack Capotorto, FFT HQ Producer
2. Daniel Schneier, Fantasy Editor
3. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy
4. Zach Brook, FFT Social Media Coordinator
5. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
6. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
7. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
8. Jacob Gibbs, SportsLine Fantasy analyst
9. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
10. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
11. Thomas Shafer, FFT Podcast Producer
12. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy Sports
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|2
|Dan Schneier
|T. Kelce TE KC
|3
|R.J. White
|C. McCaffrey RB SF
|4
|Zach Brook
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|5
|Meron Berkson
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|6
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|7
|Heath Cummings
|J. Chase WR CIN
|8
|Jacob Gibbs
|J. Taylor RB IND
|9
|George Maselli
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|10
|Dave Richard
|T. Hill WR MIA
|11
|Thomas Shafer
|D. Adams WR LV
|12
|Chris Towers
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Chris Towers
|A. Brown WR PHI
|14
|Thomas Shafer
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|15
|Dave Richard
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|16
|George Maselli
|D. Henry RB TEN
|17
|Jacob Gibbs
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|18
|Heath Cummings
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|19
|Jamey Eisenberg
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|20
|Meron Berkson
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|21
|Zach Brook
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|22
|R.J. White
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|23
|Dan Schneier
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|24
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Smith WR PHI
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Jack Capotorto
|N. Harris RB PIT
|26
|Dan Schneier
|J. Allen QB BUF
|27
|R.J. White
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|28
|Zach Brook
|J. Williams RB DEN
|29
|Meron Berkson
|D. Cook RB MIN
|30
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|31
|Heath Cummings
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|32
|Jacob Gibbs
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|33
|George Maselli
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|34
|Dave Richard
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|35
|Thomas Shafer
|D. Pierce RB HOU
|36
|Chris Towers
|C. Godwin WR TB
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Chris Towers
|A. Jones RB GB
|38
|Thomas Shafer
|M. Brown WR ARI
|39
|Dave Richard
|C. Olave WR NO
|40
|George Maselli
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|41
|Jacob Gibbs
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|42
|Heath Cummings
|D. Swift RB DET
|43
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Samuel WR SF
|44
|Meron Berkson
|K. Allen WR LAC
|45
|Zach Brook
|M. Pittman WR IND
|46
|R.J. White
|A. Kamara RB NO
|47
|Dan Schneier
|C. Ridley WR JAC
|48
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|50
|Dan Schneier
|A. Cooper WR CLE
|51
|R.J. White
|D. Moore WR CAR
|52
|Zach Brook
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|53
|Meron Berkson
|G. Kittle TE SF
|54
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Watson WR GB
|55
|Heath Cummings
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|56
|Jacob Gibbs
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|57
|George Maselli
|C. Akers RB LAR
|58
|Dave Richard
|T. Hockenson TE MIN
|59
|Thomas Shafer
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|60
|Chris Towers
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Chris Towers
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|62
|Thomas Shafer
|I. Pacheco RB KC
|63
|Dave Richard
|J. Fields QB CHI
|64
|George Maselli
|M. Evans WR TB
|65
|Jacob Gibbs
|D. London WR ATL
|66
|Heath Cummings
|M. Williams WR LAC
|67
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|68
|Meron Berkson
|C. Kirk WR JAC
|69
|Zach Brook
|T. Lawrence QB JAC
|70
|R.J. White
|G. Pickens WR PIT
|71
|Dan Schneier
|G. Davis WR BUF
|72
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Conner RB ARI
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|74
|Dan Schneier
|J. Cook RB BUF
|75
|R.J. White
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|76
|Zach Brook
|J. Dotson WR WAS
|77
|Meron Berkson
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|78
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Allgeier RB ATL
|79
|Heath Cummings
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|80
|Jacob Gibbs
|R. White RB TB
|81
|George Maselli
|K. Toney WR KC
|82
|Dave Richard
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|83
|Thomas Shafer
|T. Burks WR TEN
|84
|Chris Towers
|A. Dillon RB GB
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Chris Towers
|E. Moore WR NYJ
|86
|Thomas Shafer
|D. Waller TE LV
|87
|Dave Richard
|J. Williams WR DET
|88
|George Maselli
|Z. Jones WR JAC
|89
|Jacob Gibbs
|J. Meyers WR NE
|90
|Heath Cummings
|B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
|91
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Palmer WR LAC
|92
|Meron Berkson
|T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
|93
|Zach Brook
|D. Mooney WR CHI
|94
|R.J. White
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|95
|Dan Schneier
|K. Herbert RB CHI
|96
|Jack Capotorto
|E. Engram TE JAC
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Jack Capotorto
|L. Fournette RB TB
|98
|Dan Schneier
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|99
|R.J. White
|J. Williams RB DET
|100
|Zach Brook
|J. Smith-Schuster WR KC
|101
|Meron Berkson
|B. Cooks WR HOU
|102
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|103
|Heath Cummings
|K. Gainwell RB PHI
|104
|Jacob Gibbs
|P. Freiermuth TE PIT
|105
|George Maselli
|D. Schultz TE DAL
|106
|Dave Richard
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|107
|Thomas Shafer
|M. Thomas WR NO
|108
|Chris Towers
|D. Peoples-Jones WR CLE
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Chris Towers
|K. Murray QB ARI
|110
|Thomas Shafer
|D. Watson QB CLE
|111
|Dave Richard
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|112
|George Maselli
|C. Hubbard RB CAR
|113
|Jacob Gibbs
|W. Robinson WR NYG
|114
|Heath Cummings
|S. Moore WR KC
|115
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Moore WR ARI
|116
|Meron Berkson
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|117
|Zach Brook
|O. Beckham Jr. WR LAR
|118
|R.J. White
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|119
|Dan Schneier
|E. Mitchell RB SF
|120
|Jack Capotorto
|R. Shaheed WR NO
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Jack Capotorto
|N. Collins WR HOU
|122
|Dan Schneier
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|123
|R.J. White
|C. Claypool WR CHI
|124
|Zach Brook
|P. Campbell WR IND
|125
|Meron Berkson
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|126
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Wilson RB MIA
|127
|Heath Cummings
|K. Osborn WR MIN
|128
|Jacob Gibbs
|D. Jones QB NYG
|129
|George Maselli
|D. Harris RB NE
|130
|Dave Richard
|G. Dulcich TE DEN
|131
|Thomas Shafer
|I. Hodgins WR NYG
|132
|Chris Towers
|R. Doubs WR GB
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Chris Towers
|T. Lance QB SF
|134
|Thomas Shafer
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|135
|Dave Richard
|Z. White RB LV
|136
|George Maselli
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|137
|Jacob Gibbs
|C. Okonkwo TE TEN
|138
|Heath Cummings
|D. Chark WR DET
|139
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|140
|Meron Berkson
|C. Patterson RB ATL
|141
|Zach Brook
|C. Kmet TE CHI
|142
|R.J. White
|S. Perine RB CIN
|143
|Dan Schneier
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR KC
|144
|Jack Capotorto
|A. Pierce WR IND
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Warren RB PIT
|146
|Dan Schneier
|N. Fant TE SEA
|147
|R.J. White
|D. Foreman RB CAR
|148
|Zach Brook
|G. Dortch WR ARI
|149
|Meron Berkson
|J. McKinnon RB KC
|150
|Jamey Eisenberg
|I. Spiller RB LAC
|151
|Heath Cummings
|R. Wilson QB DEN
|152
|Jacob Gibbs
|T. Atwell WR LAR
|153
|George Maselli
|J. Goff QB DET
|154
|Dave Richard
|R. Penny RB SEA
|155
|Thomas Shafer
|J. Metchie III WR HOU
|156
|Chris Towers
|R. Mostert RB MIA
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Chris Towers
|M. Hardman WR KC
|158
|Thomas Shafer
|Z. Knight RB NYJ
|159
|Dave Richard
|A. Lazard WR GB
|160
|George Maselli
|T. Higbee TE LAR
|161
|Jacob Gibbs
|T. Marshall Jr. WR CAR
|162
|Heath Cummings
|K. Shakir WR BUF
|163
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|164
|Meron Berkson
|Z. Pascal WR PHI
|165
|Zach Brook
|T. Patrick WR DEN
|166
|R.J. White
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|167
|Dan Schneier
|C. Samuel WR WAS
|168
|Jack Capotorto
|T. Thornton WR NE
|Jack Capotorto
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|2
|24
|D. Smith WR PHI
|3
|25
|N. Harris RB PIT
|4
|48
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|5
|49
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|6
|72
|J. Conner RB ARI
|7
|73
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|8
|96
|E. Engram TE JAC
|9
|97
|L. Fournette RB TB
|10
|120
|R. Shaheed WR NO
|11
|121
|N. Collins WR HOU
|12
|144
|A. Pierce WR IND
|13
|145
|J. Warren RB PIT
|14
|168
|T. Thornton WR NE
|Dan Schneier
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|T. Kelce TE KC
|2
|23
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|3
|26
|J. Allen QB BUF
|4
|47
|C. Ridley WR JAC
|5
|50
|A. Cooper WR CLE
|6
|71
|G. Davis WR BUF
|7
|74
|J. Cook RB BUF
|8
|95
|K. Herbert RB CHI
|9
|98
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|10
|119
|E. Mitchell RB SF
|11
|122
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|12
|143
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR KC
|13
|146
|N. Fant TE SEA
|14
|167
|C. Samuel WR WAS
|R.J. White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|C. McCaffrey RB SF
|2
|22
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|3
|27
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|4
|46
|A. Kamara RB NO
|5
|51
|D. Moore WR CAR
|6
|70
|G. Pickens WR PIT
|7
|75
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|8
|94
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|9
|99
|J. Williams RB DET
|10
|118
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|11
|123
|C. Claypool WR CHI
|12
|142
|S. Perine RB CIN
|13
|147
|D. Foreman RB CAR
|14
|166
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|Zach Brook
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|2
|21
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|3
|28
|J. Williams RB DEN
|4
|45
|M. Pittman WR IND
|5
|52
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|6
|69
|T. Lawrence QB JAC
|7
|76
|J. Dotson WR WAS
|8
|93
|D. Mooney WR CHI
|9
|100
|J. Smith-Schuster WR KC
|10
|117
|O. Beckham Jr. WR LAR
|11
|124
|P. Campbell WR IND
|12
|141
|C. Kmet TE CHI
|13
|148
|G. Dortch WR ARI
|14
|165
|T. Patrick WR DEN
|Meron Berkson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|20
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|3
|29
|D. Cook RB MIN
|4
|44
|K. Allen WR LAC
|5
|53
|G. Kittle TE SF
|6
|68
|C. Kirk WR JAC
|7
|77
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|8
|92
|T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
|9
|101
|B. Cooks WR HOU
|10
|116
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|11
|125
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|12
|140
|C. Patterson RB ATL
|13
|149
|J. McKinnon RB KC
|14
|164
|Z. Pascal WR PHI
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|2
|19
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|3
|30
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|4
|43
|D. Samuel WR SF
|5
|54
|C. Watson WR GB
|6
|67
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|7
|78
|T. Allgeier RB ATL
|8
|91
|J. Palmer WR LAC
|9
|102
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|10
|115
|R. Moore WR ARI
|11
|126
|J. Wilson RB MIA
|12
|139
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|13
|150
|I. Spiller RB LAC
|14
|163
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|Heath Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|J. Chase WR CIN
|2
|18
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|3
|31
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|4
|42
|D. Swift RB DET
|5
|55
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|6
|66
|M. Williams WR LAC
|7
|79
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|8
|90
|B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
|9
|103
|K. Gainwell RB PHI
|10
|114
|S. Moore WR KC
|11
|127
|K. Osborn WR MIN
|12
|138
|D. Chark WR DET
|13
|151
|R. Wilson QB DEN
|14
|162
|K. Shakir WR BUF
|Jacob Gibbs
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|J. Taylor RB IND
|2
|17
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|3
|32
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|4
|41
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|5
|56
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|6
|65
|D. London WR ATL
|7
|80
|R. White RB TB
|8
|89
|J. Meyers WR NE
|9
|104
|P. Freiermuth TE PIT
|10
|113
|W. Robinson WR NYG
|11
|128
|D. Jones QB NYG
|12
|137
|C. Okonkwo TE TEN
|13
|152
|T. Atwell WR LAR
|14
|161
|T. Marshall Jr. WR CAR
|George Maselli
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|2
|16
|D. Henry RB TEN
|3
|33
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|4
|40
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|5
|57
|C. Akers RB LAR
|6
|64
|M. Evans WR TB
|7
|81
|K. Toney WR KC
|8
|88
|Z. Jones WR JAC
|9
|105
|D. Schultz TE DAL
|10
|112
|C. Hubbard RB CAR
|11
|129
|D. Harris RB NE
|12
|136
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|13
|153
|J. Goff QB DET
|14
|160
|T. Higbee TE LAR
|Dave Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|T. Hill WR MIA
|2
|15
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|3
|34
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|4
|39
|C. Olave WR NO
|5
|58
|T. Hockenson TE MIN
|6
|63
|J. Fields QB CHI
|7
|82
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|8
|87
|J. Williams WR DET
|9
|106
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|10
|111
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|11
|130
|G. Dulcich TE DEN
|12
|135
|Z. White RB LV
|13
|154
|R. Penny RB SEA
|14
|159
|A. Lazard WR GB
|Thomas Shafer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|D. Adams WR LV
|2
|14
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|3
|35
|D. Pierce RB HOU
|4
|38
|M. Brown WR ARI
|5
|59
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|6
|62
|I. Pacheco RB KC
|7
|83
|T. Burks WR TEN
|8
|86
|D. Waller TE LV
|9
|107
|M. Thomas WR NO
|10
|110
|D. Watson QB CLE
|11
|131
|I. Hodgins WR NYG
|12
|134
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|13
|155
|J. Metchie III WR HOU
|14
|158
|Z. Knight RB NYJ
|Chris Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|2
|13
|A. Brown WR PHI
|3
|36
|C. Godwin WR TB
|4
|37
|A. Jones RB GB
|5
|60
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|6
|61
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|7
|84
|A. Dillon RB GB
|8
|85
|E. Moore WR NYJ
|9
|108
|D. Peoples-Jones WR CLE
|10
|109
|K. Murray QB ARI
|11
|132
|R. Doubs WR GB
|12
|133
|T. Lance QB SF
|13
|156
|R. Mostert RB MIA
|14
|157
|M. Hardman WR KC