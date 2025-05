We held our first 12-team, PPR mock draft following the NFL Draft with members of our CBS Sports staff, and the big storyline was when did the rookies get selected. We didn't have to wait long since Ashton Jeanty came off the board at No. 9 overall.

He was the fifth running back drafted here behind Saquon Barkley, Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs and De'Von Achane, and this is the right range for him. He belongs in Round 1 now that he's the starting running back for the Raiders, who selected him at No. 6 overall in the NFL Draft.

The next rookie drafted was a little surprising with Travis Hunter in Round 3 at No. 34 overall. I don't have a problem with him as the first rookie receiver off the board, and he could be a No. 2 Fantasy receiver this year. But he was the No. 15 receiver selected in this draft -- ahead of Terry McLaurin, Rashee Rice, Garrett Wilson, Marvin Harrison Jr., Davante Adams, Mike Evans and Xavier Worthy -- and that seems too soon.

Omarion Hampton went in Round 4 at No. 47 overall, and this is where Fantasy managers should start to consider the other rookie running backs after Jeanty. Here, the order was Hampton, R.J. Harvey (Round 5), TreVeyon Henderson (Round 5), Kaleb Johnson (Round 6) and Quinshon Judkins (Round 6).

If you're putting them in tiers, I like Hampton, Harvey and Henderson, in that order, slightly ahead of Judkins and Johnson. But all five of these running backs have top-20 upside, and I'm excited to see some of the training camp battles this season, especially with the Chargers (Hampton and Najee Harris), Patriots (Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson) and Steelers (Johnson and Jaylen Warren).

Some rookie wide receivers and tight ends came off the board in this range as well with Tetairoa McMillan (Round 6), Savion Williams (Round 6), Colston Loveland (Round 6) and Tyler Warren (Round 7). Of these players, only McMillan is justifiable, and he was selected too soon for me since he went ahead of Chris Olave, DK Metcalf and Jaylen Waddle, among others.

Williams should not be drafted in Round 6, and he should not be selected ahead of Matthew Golden (Round 8) or Jayden Reed (Round 9). And you don't need to reach for the rookie tight ends this early, especially when David Njoku (Round 7), Jonnu Smith (Round 8), Travis Kelce (Round 8) and T.J. Hockenson (Round 9) were still available.

Other rookies who were drafted in this mock draft included Cam Skattebo (Round 9), Jaydon Blue (Round 9), Tre Harris (Round 9), Emeka Egbuka (Round 10), Bhayshul Tuten (Round 10), Luther Burden III (Round 11), D.J. Giddens (Round 12), Kyle Williams (Round 13), Jack Bech (Round 13), Brashard Smith (Round 13), Jayden Higgins (Round 13), Dylan Sampson (Round 13) and Trevor Etienne (Round 14).

Skattebo could be the best Giants running back this season, ahead of Tyrone Tracy Jr. (Round 6), and I like the value for Skattebo here. I also like the Tuten pick since he could be the best running back for the Jaguars, ahead of Travis Etienne (Round 9) and Tank Bigsby (Round 12).

Of the rookie receivers drafted late, Burden, Bech and Higgins were my favorite values. All three could be significant playmakers this season.

As a reference point for this mock draft, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy

2. Jacob Gibbs, SportsLine Fantasy Analyst

3. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer

4. Brandon Howard, Fantasy Editor

5. Dan Schneier, Senior Fantasy Editor

6. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer

7. Robert Thomas, FFT Facebook Moderator

8. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer

9. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host

10. Jake Ignaszewski, FFT Social Media Coordinator

11. Joel Cox, CBS Sports VP Business Development

12. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer