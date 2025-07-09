george-pickens-usatsi-cbs.jpg
Get ready for a lot of mock drafts. It's July, and the season is rapidly approaching. With that in mind, we held our first 12-team, PPR mock draft for this month, and it was awesome.

We also had some amazing analysts join our CBS Sports staff for this mock draft with Joe Pisapia from FantasyPros, Jake Ciely from The Athletic and Joey Wright from Footballguys. It's always fun to get a different perspective, and Joe, Jake and Joey did a fantastic job in building their rosters for this league.

The first round here was different than any other draft I've seen this offseason with De'Von Achane going No. 3 overall to Heath Cummings, Christian McCaffrey at No. 6 overall to Adam Aizer and Malik Nabers at No. 7 overall to Brandon Howard -- all ahead of Saquon Barkley. He fell to No. 9 overall, and CeeDee Lamb also slipped to No. 8.

As much as I'm worried about Barkley this season given his robust workload from 2024 -- he had 436 carries and 482 total touches with the playoffs, which is a lot -- that's still a bargain. I would have drafted Barkley ahead of Achane, McCaffrey and Nabers, and Lamb should go ahead of all of them.

You should dive into all of the rosters here and see how each team was built. I had the No. 12 overall pick, and I took a different approach than usual. That's why we do mock drafts, to try different strategies and see what works.

My first two picks were easy with Amon-Ra St. Brown and Ashton Jeanty, and you can make the case for both to be top-10 overall picks. But my next turn in Rounds 3-4 is where things got interesting.

I didn't want to reach for receivers like Terry McLaurin, DK Metcalf, Mike Evans or Marvin Harrison Jr at No. 36 overall, and it felt too soon for running backs like Alvin Kamara, RJ Harvey, Chuba Hubbard and Joe Mixon. So I decided to pivot and draft Lamar Jackson and George Kittle.

If you've followed me long enough you know that I'm a late-round quarterback Fantasy manager and have been for almost 20 years. And I never like drafting a quarterback and tight end together in the first five rounds.

But if Jackson (30.1 Fantasy points per game in 2024) and Kittle (15.8) perform like they did in 2024 then this is a fantastic start for this team, and I'll figure out the rest of my running back and receiver options. And I love Kittle in this spot, especially with Brandon Aiyuk (knee), Jauan Jennings (calf) and Ricky Pearsall (hamstring) all battling injuries prior to training camp.

I had another tough call at the turn in Rounds 5-6, and I wanted two receivers if possible. I don't love Travis Hunter as my No. 2 receiver, but his upside is incredible if he spends the majority of time on offense, which appears to be the case. 

After Hunter, the next two players in my rankings were David Montgomery and Jameson Williams, and I wasn't thrilled with the other receivers who were next on the board (Chris Olave, Tetairoa McMillan and Zay Flowers). Since I drafted St. Brown, I passed on both Lions and went with Quinshon Judkins, and I'm expecting him to be the best running back for the Browns this year and perform like a No. 2 Fantasy option in this format.

In a real draft, I would have selected Montgomery since he and St. Brown can both dominate in Detroit. But I wanted to try something different for this mock draft.

From this point on, it was just about drafting the best-player available, and I filled out my roster with Darnell Mooney, Stefon Diggs, Jayden Reed, Keon Coleman, Tyjae Spears, Austin Ekeler, Dylan Sampson and Trevor Lawrence. I like the receiving corps as a whole, especially if Diggs (knee) is healthy and the No. 1 target in New England, and Coleman can take a step forward with his production in his sophomore campaign.

I probably should have drafted Raheem Mostert instead of Lawrence with my last pick to handcuff Jeanty, but that's a move I can make off the waiver wire -- if we were playing this league out. However, this is just a mock draft, one of many to come in the next six-plus weeks.

As a reference point for this mock draft, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer

2. Dan Schneier, Senior Fantasy Editor

3. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer

4. Jake Ignaszewski, FFT Social Media Coordinator

5. Joe Pisapia, FantasyPros

6. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host

7. Brandon Howard, Fantasy Editor

8. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy

9. Jake Ciely, The Athletic

10. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer

11. Joey Wright, Footballguys

12. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Meron Berkson J. Chase WR CIN
2 Dan Schneier B. Robinson RB ATL
3 Heath Cummings D. Achane RB MIA
4 Jake Ignaszewski J. Gibbs RB DET
5 Joe Pisapia J. Jefferson WR MIN
6 Adam Aizer C. McCaffrey RB SF
7 Brandon Howard M. Nabers WR NYG
8 R.J. White C. Lamb WR DAL
9 Jake Ciely S. Barkley RB PHI
10 Dave Richard P. Nacua WR LAR
11 Joey Wright N. Collins WR HOU
12 Jamey Eisenberg A. St. Brown WR DET
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Jamey Eisenberg A. Jeanty RB LV
14 Joey Wright D. Henry RB BAL
15 Dave Richard B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
16 Jake Ciely D. London WR ATL
17 R.J. White J. Taylor RB IND
18 Brandon Howard J. Cook RB BUF
19 Adam Aizer A. Brown WR PHI
20 Joe Pisapia G. Wilson WR NYJ
21 Jake Ignaszewski B. Bowers TE LV
22 Heath Cummings T. McBride TE ARI
23 Dan Schneier T. Higgins WR CIN
24 Meron Berkson K. Williams RB LAR
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Meron Berkson J. Jacobs RB GB
26 Dan Schneier L. McConkey WR LAC
27 Heath Cummings C. Brown RB CIN
28 Jake Ignaszewski J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
29 Joe Pisapia D. Adams WR LAR
30 Adam Aizer T. Hill WR MIA
31 Brandon Howard X. Worthy WR KC
32 R.J. White B. Irving RB TB
33 Jake Ciely K. Walker III RB SEA
34 Dave Richard R. Rice WR KC
35 Joey Wright B. Hall RB NYJ
36 Jamey Eisenberg L. Jackson QB BAL
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Jamey Eisenberg G. Kittle TE SF
38 Joey Wright T. McLaurin WR WAS
39 Dave Richard J. Allen QB BUF
40 Jake Ciely D. Metcalf WR PIT
41 R.J. White M. Evans WR TB
42 Brandon Howard M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
43 Adam Aizer J. Daniels QB WAS
44 Joe Pisapia A. Kamara RB NO
45 Jake Ignaszewski J. Burrow QB CIN
46 Heath Cummings D. Moore WR CHI
47 Dan Schneier J. Hurts QB PHI
48 Meron Berkson J. Jeudy WR CLE
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Meron Berkson C. Sutton WR DEN
50 Dan Schneier R. Harvey RB DEN
51 Heath Cummings C. Hubbard RB CAR
52 Jake Ignaszewski J. Mixon RB HOU
53 Joe Pisapia T. Henderson RB NE
54 Adam Aizer O. Hampton RB LAC
55 Brandon Howard P. Mahomes QB KC
56 R.J. White D. Swift RB CHI
57 Jake Ciely C. Godwin WR TB
58 Dave Richard J. Conner RB ARI
59 Joey Wright D. Smith WR PHI
60 Jamey Eisenberg T. Hunter WR JAC
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Jamey Eisenberg Q. Judkins RB CLE
62 Joey Wright S. LaPorta TE DET
63 Dave Richard D. Montgomery RB DET
64 Jake Ciely C. Olave WR NO
65 R.J. White T. McMillan WR CAR
66 Brandon Howard J. Williams WR DET
67 Adam Aizer I. Pacheco RB KC
68 Joe Pisapia Z. Flowers WR BAL
69 Jake Ignaszewski G. Pickens WR DAL
70 Heath Cummings C. Kupp WR SEA
71 Dan Schneier J. Waddle WR MIA
72 Meron Berkson J. Addison WR MIN
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Meron Berkson T. Kelce TE KC
74 Dan Schneier C. Ridley WR TEN
75 Heath Cummings D. Samuel WR WAS
76 Jake Ignaszewski K. Shakir WR BUF
77 Joe Pisapia T. Pollard RB TEN
78 Adam Aizer R. Pearsall WR SF
79 Brandon Howard J. Blue RB DAL
80 R.J. White J. Jennings WR SF
81 Jake Ciely R. Odunze WR CHI
82 Dave Richard A. Jones RB MIN
83 Joey Wright K. Johnson RB PIT
84 Jamey Eisenberg D. Mooney WR ATL
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Jamey Eisenberg S. Diggs WR NE
86 Joey Wright J. Meyers WR LV
87 Dave Richard D. Njoku TE CLE
88 Jake Ciely B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
89 R.J. White T. Hockenson TE MIN
90 Brandon Howard M. Andrews TE BAL
91 Adam Aizer J. Williams RB DAL
92 Joe Pisapia E. Engram TE DEN
93 Jake Ignaszewski J. Smith TE PIT
94 Heath Cummings B. Mayfield QB TB
95 Dan Schneier T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
96 Meron Berkson J. Warren RB PIT
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Meron Berkson N. Harris RB LAC
98 Dan Schneier J. Downs WR IND
99 Heath Cummings M. Golden WR GB
100 Jake Ignaszewski B. Aiyuk WR SF
101 Joe Pisapia C. Skattebo RB NYG
102 Adam Aizer T. Warren TE IND
103 Brandon Howard S. Williams WR GB
104 R.J. White J. Dobbins RB DEN
105 Jake Ciely J. Fields QB NYJ
106 Dave Richard T. Etienne RB JAC
107 Joey Wright E. Egbuka WR TB
108 Jamey Eisenberg J. Reed WR GB
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Jamey Eisenberg K. Coleman WR BUF
110 Joey Wright K. Murray QB ARI
111 Dave Richard J. Mason RB MIN
112 Jake Ciely J. Wright RB MIA
113 R.J. White B. Nix QB DEN
114 Brandon Howard I. Likely TE BAL
115 Adam Aizer C. Kirk WR HOU
116 Joe Pisapia D. Prescott QB DAL
117 Jake Ignaszewski C. Williams QB CHI
118 Heath Cummings L. Burden III WR CHI
119 Dan Schneier C. Loveland TE CHI
120 Meron Berkson M. Pittman WR IND
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Meron Berkson J. Goff QB DET
122 Dan Schneier T. Kraft TE GB
123 Heath Cummings Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
124 Jake Ignaszewski X. Legette WR CAR
125 Joe Pisapia C. Tillman WR CLE
126 Adam Aizer I. Guerendo RB SF
127 Brandon Howard B. Allen RB NYJ
128 R.J. White R. Shaheed WR NO
129 Jake Ciely J. Higgins WR HOU
130 Dave Richard R. Stevenson RB NE
131 Joey Wright R. White RB TB
132 Jamey Eisenberg T. Spears RB TEN
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Jamey Eisenberg A. Ekeler RB WAS
134 Joey Wright T. Benson RB ARI
135 Dave Richard T. Bigsby RB JAC
136 Jake Ciely T. Harris WR LAC
137 R.J. White R. Johnson RB CHI
138 Brandon Howard T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
139 Adam Aizer R. Doubs WR GB
140 Joe Pisapia J. Bech WR LV
141 Jake Ignaszewski B. Tuten RB JAC
142 Heath Cummings R. Davis RB BUF
143 Dan Schneier W. Shipley RB PHI
144 Meron Berkson K. Williams WR NE
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Meron Berkson D. Kincaid TE BUF
146 Dan Schneier N. Chubb RB HOU
147 Heath Cummings W. Robinson WR NYG
148 Jake Ignaszewski R. Dowdle RB CAR
149 Joe Pisapia R. Bateman WR BAL
150 Adam Aizer D. Goedert TE PHI
151 Brandon Howard A. Mitchell WR IND
152 R.J. White M. Mims WR DEN
153 Jake Ciely T. Allgeier RB ATL
154 Dave Richard K. Allen WR CHI
155 Joey Wright J. Palmer WR BUF
156 Jamey Eisenberg D. Sampson RB CLE
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Jamey Eisenberg T. Lawrence QB JAC
158 Joey Wright B. Smith RB KC
159 Dave Richard M. Brown WR KC
160 Jake Ciely K. Pitts TE ATL
161 R.J. White B. Purdy QB SF
162 Brandon Howard J. Hill RB BAL
163 Adam Aizer J. Herbert QB LAC
164 Joe Pisapia D. Maye QB NE
165 Jake Ignaszewski J. McMillan WR TB
166 Heath Cummings A. Richardson QB IND
167 Dan Schneier J. Ferguson TE DAL
168 Meron Berkson C. Stroud QB HOU
Team by Team
Meron Berkson
Rd Pk Player
1 1 J. Chase WR CIN
2 24 K. Williams RB LAR
3 25 J. Jacobs RB GB
4 48 J. Jeudy WR CLE
5 49 C. Sutton WR DEN
6 72 J. Addison WR MIN
7 73 T. Kelce TE KC
8 96 J. Warren RB PIT
9 97 N. Harris RB LAC
10 120 M. Pittman WR IND
11 121 J. Goff QB DET
12 144 K. Williams WR NE
13 145 D. Kincaid TE BUF
14 168 C. Stroud QB HOU
Dan Schneier
Rd Pk Player
1 2 B. Robinson RB ATL
2 23 T. Higgins WR CIN
3 26 L. McConkey WR LAC
4 47 J. Hurts QB PHI
5 50 R. Harvey RB DEN
6 71 J. Waddle WR MIA
7 74 C. Ridley WR TEN
8 95 T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
9 98 J. Downs WR IND
10 119 C. Loveland TE CHI
11 122 T. Kraft TE GB
12 143 W. Shipley RB PHI
13 146 N. Chubb RB HOU
14 167 J. Ferguson TE DAL
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 3 D. Achane RB MIA
2 22 T. McBride TE ARI
3 27 C. Brown RB CIN
4 46 D. Moore WR CHI
5 51 C. Hubbard RB CAR
6 70 C. Kupp WR SEA
7 75 D. Samuel WR WAS
8 94 B. Mayfield QB TB
9 99 M. Golden WR GB
10 118 L. Burden III WR CHI
11 123 Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
12 142 R. Davis RB BUF
13 147 W. Robinson WR NYG
14 166 A. Richardson QB IND
Jake Ignaszewski
Rd Pk Player
1 4 J. Gibbs RB DET
2 21 B. Bowers TE LV
3 28 J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
4 45 J. Burrow QB CIN
5 52 J. Mixon RB HOU
6 69 G. Pickens WR DAL
7 76 K. Shakir WR BUF
8 93 J. Smith TE PIT
9 100 B. Aiyuk WR SF
10 117 C. Williams QB CHI
11 124 X. Legette WR CAR
12 141 B. Tuten RB JAC
13 148 R. Dowdle RB CAR
14 165 J. McMillan WR TB
Joe Pisapia
Rd Pk Player
1 5 J. Jefferson WR MIN
2 20 G. Wilson WR NYJ
3 29 D. Adams WR LAR
4 44 A. Kamara RB NO
5 53 T. Henderson RB NE
6 68 Z. Flowers WR BAL
7 77 T. Pollard RB TEN
8 92 E. Engram TE DEN
9 101 C. Skattebo RB NYG
10 116 D. Prescott QB DAL
11 125 C. Tillman WR CLE
12 140 J. Bech WR LV
13 149 R. Bateman WR BAL
14 164 D. Maye QB NE
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 6 C. McCaffrey RB SF
2 19 A. Brown WR PHI
3 30 T. Hill WR MIA
4 43 J. Daniels QB WAS
5 54 O. Hampton RB LAC
6 67 I. Pacheco RB KC
7 78 R. Pearsall WR SF
8 91 J. Williams RB DAL
9 102 T. Warren TE IND
10 115 C. Kirk WR HOU
11 126 I. Guerendo RB SF
12 139 R. Doubs WR GB
13 150 D. Goedert TE PHI
14 163 J. Herbert QB LAC
Brandon Howard
Rd Pk Player
1 7 M. Nabers WR NYG
2 18 J. Cook RB BUF
3 31 X. Worthy WR KC
4 42 M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
5 55 P. Mahomes QB KC
6 66 J. Williams WR DET
7 79 J. Blue RB DAL
8 90 M. Andrews TE BAL
9 103 S. Williams WR GB
10 114 I. Likely TE BAL
11 127 B. Allen RB NYJ
12 138 T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
13 151 A. Mitchell WR IND
14 162 J. Hill RB BAL
R.J. White
Rd Pk Player
1 8 C. Lamb WR DAL
2 17 J. Taylor RB IND
3 32 B. Irving RB TB
4 41 M. Evans WR TB
5 56 D. Swift RB CHI
6 65 T. McMillan WR CAR
7 80 J. Jennings WR SF
8 89 T. Hockenson TE MIN
9 104 J. Dobbins RB DEN
10 113 B. Nix QB DEN
11 128 R. Shaheed WR NO
12 137 R. Johnson RB CHI
13 152 M. Mims WR DEN
14 161 B. Purdy QB SF
Jake Ciely
Rd Pk Player
1 9 S. Barkley RB PHI
2 16 D. London WR ATL
3 33 K. Walker III RB SEA
4 40 D. Metcalf WR PIT
5 57 C. Godwin WR TB
6 64 C. Olave WR NO
7 81 R. Odunze WR CHI
8 88 B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
9 105 J. Fields QB NYJ
10 112 J. Wright RB MIA
11 129 J. Higgins WR HOU
12 136 T. Harris WR LAC
13 153 T. Allgeier RB ATL
14 160 K. Pitts TE ATL
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 10 P. Nacua WR LAR
2 15 B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
3 34 R. Rice WR KC
4 39 J. Allen QB BUF
5 58 J. Conner RB ARI
6 63 D. Montgomery RB DET
7 82 A. Jones RB MIN
8 87 D. Njoku TE CLE
9 106 T. Etienne RB JAC
10 111 J. Mason RB MIN
11 130 R. Stevenson RB NE
12 135 T. Bigsby RB JAC
13 154 K. Allen WR CHI
14 159 M. Brown WR KC
Joey Wright
Rd Pk Player
1 11 N. Collins WR HOU
2 14 D. Henry RB BAL
3 35 B. Hall RB NYJ
4 38 T. McLaurin WR WAS
5 59 D. Smith WR PHI
6 62 S. LaPorta TE DET
7 83 K. Johnson RB PIT
8 86 J. Meyers WR LV
9 107 E. Egbuka WR TB
10 110 K. Murray QB ARI
11 131 R. White RB TB
12 134 T. Benson RB ARI
13 155 J. Palmer WR BUF
14 158 B. Smith RB KC
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 12 A. St. Brown WR DET
2 13 A. Jeanty RB LV
3 36 L. Jackson QB BAL
4 37 G. Kittle TE SF
5 60 T. Hunter WR JAC
6 61 Q. Judkins RB CLE
7 84 D. Mooney WR ATL
8 85 S. Diggs WR NE
9 108 J. Reed WR GB
10 109 K. Coleman WR BUF
11 132 T. Spears RB TEN
12 133 A. Ekeler RB WAS
13 156 D. Sampson RB CLE
14 157 T. Lawrence QB JAC