Fantasy Football PPR Mock Draft Results and Recap: Christian McCaffrey gets drafted like it's 2023 again
McCaffrey still has league winning upside in PPR formats, but we didn't expect to see him go off the board this early
Get ready for a lot of mock drafts. It's July, and the season is rapidly approaching. With that in mind, we held our first 12-team, PPR mock draft for this month, and it was awesome.
We also had some amazing analysts join our CBS Sports staff for this mock draft with Joe Pisapia from FantasyPros, Jake Ciely from The Athletic and Joey Wright from Footballguys. It's always fun to get a different perspective, and Joe, Jake and Joey did a fantastic job in building their rosters for this league.
The first round here was different than any other draft I've seen this offseason with De'Von Achane going No. 3 overall to Heath Cummings, Christian McCaffrey at No. 6 overall to Adam Aizer and Malik Nabers at No. 7 overall to Brandon Howard -- all ahead of Saquon Barkley. He fell to No. 9 overall, and CeeDee Lamb also slipped to No. 8.
As much as I'm worried about Barkley this season given his robust workload from 2024 -- he had 436 carries and 482 total touches with the playoffs, which is a lot -- that's still a bargain. I would have drafted Barkley ahead of Achane, McCaffrey and Nabers, and Lamb should go ahead of all of them.
You should dive into all of the rosters here and see how each team was built. I had the No. 12 overall pick, and I took a different approach than usual. That's why we do mock drafts, to try different strategies and see what works.
My first two picks were easy with Amon-Ra St. Brown and Ashton Jeanty, and you can make the case for both to be top-10 overall picks. But my next turn in Rounds 3-4 is where things got interesting.
I didn't want to reach for receivers like Terry McLaurin, DK Metcalf, Mike Evans or Marvin Harrison Jr at No. 36 overall, and it felt too soon for running backs like Alvin Kamara, RJ Harvey, Chuba Hubbard and Joe Mixon. So I decided to pivot and draft Lamar Jackson and George Kittle.
If you've followed me long enough you know that I'm a late-round quarterback Fantasy manager and have been for almost 20 years. And I never like drafting a quarterback and tight end together in the first five rounds.
But if Jackson (30.1 Fantasy points per game in 2024) and Kittle (15.8) perform like they did in 2024 then this is a fantastic start for this team, and I'll figure out the rest of my running back and receiver options. And I love Kittle in this spot, especially with Brandon Aiyuk (knee), Jauan Jennings (calf) and Ricky Pearsall (hamstring) all battling injuries prior to training camp.
I had another tough call at the turn in Rounds 5-6, and I wanted two receivers if possible. I don't love Travis Hunter as my No. 2 receiver, but his upside is incredible if he spends the majority of time on offense, which appears to be the case.
After Hunter, the next two players in my rankings were David Montgomery and Jameson Williams, and I wasn't thrilled with the other receivers who were next on the board (Chris Olave, Tetairoa McMillan and Zay Flowers). Since I drafted St. Brown, I passed on both Lions and went with Quinshon Judkins, and I'm expecting him to be the best running back for the Browns this year and perform like a No. 2 Fantasy option in this format.
In a real draft, I would have selected Montgomery since he and St. Brown can both dominate in Detroit. But I wanted to try something different for this mock draft.
From this point on, it was just about drafting the best-player available, and I filled out my roster with Darnell Mooney, Stefon Diggs, Jayden Reed, Keon Coleman, Tyjae Spears, Austin Ekeler, Dylan Sampson and Trevor Lawrence. I like the receiving corps as a whole, especially if Diggs (knee) is healthy and the No. 1 target in New England, and Coleman can take a step forward with his production in his sophomore campaign.
I probably should have drafted Raheem Mostert instead of Lawrence with my last pick to handcuff Jeanty, but that's a move I can make off the waiver wire -- if we were playing this league out. However, this is just a mock draft, one of many to come in the next six-plus weeks.
As a reference point for this mock draft, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
1. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
2. Dan Schneier, Senior Fantasy Editor
3. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
4. Jake Ignaszewski, FFT Social Media Coordinator
5. Joe Pisapia, FantasyPros
6. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host
7. Brandon Howard, Fantasy Editor
8. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy
9. Jake Ciely, The Athletic
10. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
11. Joey Wright, Footballguys
12. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Meron Berkson
|J. Chase WR CIN
|2
|Dan Schneier
|B. Robinson RB ATL
|3
|Heath Cummings
|D. Achane RB MIA
|4
|Jake Ignaszewski
|J. Gibbs RB DET
|5
|Joe Pisapia
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|6
|Adam Aizer
|C. McCaffrey RB SF
|7
|Brandon Howard
|M. Nabers WR NYG
|8
|R.J. White
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|9
|Jake Ciely
|S. Barkley RB PHI
|10
|Dave Richard
|P. Nacua WR LAR
|11
|Joey Wright
|N. Collins WR HOU
|12
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Jeanty RB LV
|14
|Joey Wright
|D. Henry RB BAL
|15
|Dave Richard
|B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
|16
|Jake Ciely
|D. London WR ATL
|17
|R.J. White
|J. Taylor RB IND
|18
|Brandon Howard
|J. Cook RB BUF
|19
|Adam Aizer
|A. Brown WR PHI
|20
|Joe Pisapia
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|21
|Jake Ignaszewski
|B. Bowers TE LV
|22
|Heath Cummings
|T. McBride TE ARI
|23
|Dan Schneier
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|24
|Meron Berkson
|K. Williams RB LAR
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Meron Berkson
|J. Jacobs RB GB
|26
|Dan Schneier
|L. McConkey WR LAC
|27
|Heath Cummings
|C. Brown RB CIN
|28
|Jake Ignaszewski
|J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
|29
|Joe Pisapia
|D. Adams WR LAR
|30
|Adam Aizer
|T. Hill WR MIA
|31
|Brandon Howard
|X. Worthy WR KC
|32
|R.J. White
|B. Irving RB TB
|33
|Jake Ciely
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|34
|Dave Richard
|R. Rice WR KC
|35
|Joey Wright
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|36
|Jamey Eisenberg
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Jamey Eisenberg
|G. Kittle TE SF
|38
|Joey Wright
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|39
|Dave Richard
|J. Allen QB BUF
|40
|Jake Ciely
|D. Metcalf WR PIT
|41
|R.J. White
|M. Evans WR TB
|42
|Brandon Howard
|M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
|43
|Adam Aizer
|J. Daniels QB WAS
|44
|Joe Pisapia
|A. Kamara RB NO
|45
|Jake Ignaszewski
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|46
|Heath Cummings
|D. Moore WR CHI
|47
|Dan Schneier
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|48
|Meron Berkson
|J. Jeudy WR CLE
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Meron Berkson
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|50
|Dan Schneier
|R. Harvey RB DEN
|51
|Heath Cummings
|C. Hubbard RB CAR
|52
|Jake Ignaszewski
|J. Mixon RB HOU
|53
|Joe Pisapia
|T. Henderson RB NE
|54
|Adam Aizer
|O. Hampton RB LAC
|55
|Brandon Howard
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|56
|R.J. White
|D. Swift RB CHI
|57
|Jake Ciely
|C. Godwin WR TB
|58
|Dave Richard
|J. Conner RB ARI
|59
|Joey Wright
|D. Smith WR PHI
|60
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Hunter WR JAC
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Q. Judkins RB CLE
|62
|Joey Wright
|S. LaPorta TE DET
|63
|Dave Richard
|D. Montgomery RB DET
|64
|Jake Ciely
|C. Olave WR NO
|65
|R.J. White
|T. McMillan WR CAR
|66
|Brandon Howard
|J. Williams WR DET
|67
|Adam Aizer
|I. Pacheco RB KC
|68
|Joe Pisapia
|Z. Flowers WR BAL
|69
|Jake Ignaszewski
|G. Pickens WR DAL
|70
|Heath Cummings
|C. Kupp WR SEA
|71
|Dan Schneier
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|72
|Meron Berkson
|J. Addison WR MIN
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Meron Berkson
|T. Kelce TE KC
|74
|Dan Schneier
|C. Ridley WR TEN
|75
|Heath Cummings
|D. Samuel WR WAS
|76
|Jake Ignaszewski
|K. Shakir WR BUF
|77
|Joe Pisapia
|T. Pollard RB TEN
|78
|Adam Aizer
|R. Pearsall WR SF
|79
|Brandon Howard
|J. Blue RB DAL
|80
|R.J. White
|J. Jennings WR SF
|81
|Jake Ciely
|R. Odunze WR CHI
|82
|Dave Richard
|A. Jones RB MIN
|83
|Joey Wright
|K. Johnson RB PIT
|84
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Mooney WR ATL
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Jamey Eisenberg
|S. Diggs WR NE
|86
|Joey Wright
|J. Meyers WR LV
|87
|Dave Richard
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|88
|Jake Ciely
|B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
|89
|R.J. White
|T. Hockenson TE MIN
|90
|Brandon Howard
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|91
|Adam Aizer
|J. Williams RB DAL
|92
|Joe Pisapia
|E. Engram TE DEN
|93
|Jake Ignaszewski
|J. Smith TE PIT
|94
|Heath Cummings
|B. Mayfield QB TB
|95
|Dan Schneier
|T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
|96
|Meron Berkson
|J. Warren RB PIT
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Meron Berkson
|N. Harris RB LAC
|98
|Dan Schneier
|J. Downs WR IND
|99
|Heath Cummings
|M. Golden WR GB
|100
|Jake Ignaszewski
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|101
|Joe Pisapia
|C. Skattebo RB NYG
|102
|Adam Aizer
|T. Warren TE IND
|103
|Brandon Howard
|S. Williams WR GB
|104
|R.J. White
|J. Dobbins RB DEN
|105
|Jake Ciely
|J. Fields QB NYJ
|106
|Dave Richard
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|107
|Joey Wright
|E. Egbuka WR TB
|108
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Reed WR GB
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Coleman WR BUF
|110
|Joey Wright
|K. Murray QB ARI
|111
|Dave Richard
|J. Mason RB MIN
|112
|Jake Ciely
|J. Wright RB MIA
|113
|R.J. White
|B. Nix QB DEN
|114
|Brandon Howard
|I. Likely TE BAL
|115
|Adam Aizer
|C. Kirk WR HOU
|116
|Joe Pisapia
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|117
|Jake Ignaszewski
|C. Williams QB CHI
|118
|Heath Cummings
|L. Burden III WR CHI
|119
|Dan Schneier
|C. Loveland TE CHI
|120
|Meron Berkson
|M. Pittman WR IND
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Meron Berkson
|J. Goff QB DET
|122
|Dan Schneier
|T. Kraft TE GB
|123
|Heath Cummings
|Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
|124
|Jake Ignaszewski
|X. Legette WR CAR
|125
|Joe Pisapia
|C. Tillman WR CLE
|126
|Adam Aizer
|I. Guerendo RB SF
|127
|Brandon Howard
|B. Allen RB NYJ
|128
|R.J. White
|R. Shaheed WR NO
|129
|Jake Ciely
|J. Higgins WR HOU
|130
|Dave Richard
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|131
|Joey Wright
|R. White RB TB
|132
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Spears RB TEN
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Ekeler RB WAS
|134
|Joey Wright
|T. Benson RB ARI
|135
|Dave Richard
|T. Bigsby RB JAC
|136
|Jake Ciely
|T. Harris WR LAC
|137
|R.J. White
|R. Johnson RB CHI
|138
|Brandon Howard
|T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
|139
|Adam Aizer
|R. Doubs WR GB
|140
|Joe Pisapia
|J. Bech WR LV
|141
|Jake Ignaszewski
|B. Tuten RB JAC
|142
|Heath Cummings
|R. Davis RB BUF
|143
|Dan Schneier
|W. Shipley RB PHI
|144
|Meron Berkson
|K. Williams WR NE
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Meron Berkson
|D. Kincaid TE BUF
|146
|Dan Schneier
|N. Chubb RB HOU
|147
|Heath Cummings
|W. Robinson WR NYG
|148
|Jake Ignaszewski
|R. Dowdle RB CAR
|149
|Joe Pisapia
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|150
|Adam Aizer
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|151
|Brandon Howard
|A. Mitchell WR IND
|152
|R.J. White
|M. Mims WR DEN
|153
|Jake Ciely
|T. Allgeier RB ATL
|154
|Dave Richard
|K. Allen WR CHI
|155
|Joey Wright
|J. Palmer WR BUF
|156
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Sampson RB CLE
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Lawrence QB JAC
|158
|Joey Wright
|B. Smith RB KC
|159
|Dave Richard
|M. Brown WR KC
|160
|Jake Ciely
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|161
|R.J. White
|B. Purdy QB SF
|162
|Brandon Howard
|J. Hill RB BAL
|163
|Adam Aizer
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|164
|Joe Pisapia
|D. Maye QB NE
|165
|Jake Ignaszewski
|J. McMillan WR TB
|166
|Heath Cummings
|A. Richardson QB IND
|167
|Dan Schneier
|J. Ferguson TE DAL
|168
|Meron Berkson
|C. Stroud QB HOU
|Meron Berkson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|J. Chase WR CIN
|2
|24
|K. Williams RB LAR
|3
|25
|J. Jacobs RB GB
|4
|48
|J. Jeudy WR CLE
|5
|49
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|6
|72
|J. Addison WR MIN
|7
|73
|T. Kelce TE KC
|8
|96
|J. Warren RB PIT
|9
|97
|N. Harris RB LAC
|10
|120
|M. Pittman WR IND
|11
|121
|J. Goff QB DET
|12
|144
|K. Williams WR NE
|13
|145
|D. Kincaid TE BUF
|14
|168
|C. Stroud QB HOU
|Dan Schneier
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|B. Robinson RB ATL
|2
|23
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|3
|26
|L. McConkey WR LAC
|4
|47
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|5
|50
|R. Harvey RB DEN
|6
|71
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|7
|74
|C. Ridley WR TEN
|8
|95
|T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
|9
|98
|J. Downs WR IND
|10
|119
|C. Loveland TE CHI
|11
|122
|T. Kraft TE GB
|12
|143
|W. Shipley RB PHI
|13
|146
|N. Chubb RB HOU
|14
|167
|J. Ferguson TE DAL
|Heath Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|D. Achane RB MIA
|2
|22
|T. McBride TE ARI
|3
|27
|C. Brown RB CIN
|4
|46
|D. Moore WR CHI
|5
|51
|C. Hubbard RB CAR
|6
|70
|C. Kupp WR SEA
|7
|75
|D. Samuel WR WAS
|8
|94
|B. Mayfield QB TB
|9
|99
|M. Golden WR GB
|10
|118
|L. Burden III WR CHI
|11
|123
|Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
|12
|142
|R. Davis RB BUF
|13
|147
|W. Robinson WR NYG
|14
|166
|A. Richardson QB IND
|Jake Ignaszewski
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|J. Gibbs RB DET
|2
|21
|B. Bowers TE LV
|3
|28
|J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
|4
|45
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|5
|52
|J. Mixon RB HOU
|6
|69
|G. Pickens WR DAL
|7
|76
|K. Shakir WR BUF
|8
|93
|J. Smith TE PIT
|9
|100
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|10
|117
|C. Williams QB CHI
|11
|124
|X. Legette WR CAR
|12
|141
|B. Tuten RB JAC
|13
|148
|R. Dowdle RB CAR
|14
|165
|J. McMillan WR TB
|Joe Pisapia
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|2
|20
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|3
|29
|D. Adams WR LAR
|4
|44
|A. Kamara RB NO
|5
|53
|T. Henderson RB NE
|6
|68
|Z. Flowers WR BAL
|7
|77
|T. Pollard RB TEN
|8
|92
|E. Engram TE DEN
|9
|101
|C. Skattebo RB NYG
|10
|116
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|11
|125
|C. Tillman WR CLE
|12
|140
|J. Bech WR LV
|13
|149
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|14
|164
|D. Maye QB NE
|Adam Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|C. McCaffrey RB SF
|2
|19
|A. Brown WR PHI
|3
|30
|T. Hill WR MIA
|4
|43
|J. Daniels QB WAS
|5
|54
|O. Hampton RB LAC
|6
|67
|I. Pacheco RB KC
|7
|78
|R. Pearsall WR SF
|8
|91
|J. Williams RB DAL
|9
|102
|T. Warren TE IND
|10
|115
|C. Kirk WR HOU
|11
|126
|I. Guerendo RB SF
|12
|139
|R. Doubs WR GB
|13
|150
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|14
|163
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|Brandon Howard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|M. Nabers WR NYG
|2
|18
|J. Cook RB BUF
|3
|31
|X. Worthy WR KC
|4
|42
|M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
|5
|55
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|6
|66
|J. Williams WR DET
|7
|79
|J. Blue RB DAL
|8
|90
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|9
|103
|S. Williams WR GB
|10
|114
|I. Likely TE BAL
|11
|127
|B. Allen RB NYJ
|12
|138
|T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
|13
|151
|A. Mitchell WR IND
|14
|162
|J. Hill RB BAL
|R.J. White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|2
|17
|J. Taylor RB IND
|3
|32
|B. Irving RB TB
|4
|41
|M. Evans WR TB
|5
|56
|D. Swift RB CHI
|6
|65
|T. McMillan WR CAR
|7
|80
|J. Jennings WR SF
|8
|89
|T. Hockenson TE MIN
|9
|104
|J. Dobbins RB DEN
|10
|113
|B. Nix QB DEN
|11
|128
|R. Shaheed WR NO
|12
|137
|R. Johnson RB CHI
|13
|152
|M. Mims WR DEN
|14
|161
|B. Purdy QB SF
|Jake Ciely
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|S. Barkley RB PHI
|2
|16
|D. London WR ATL
|3
|33
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|4
|40
|D. Metcalf WR PIT
|5
|57
|C. Godwin WR TB
|6
|64
|C. Olave WR NO
|7
|81
|R. Odunze WR CHI
|8
|88
|B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
|9
|105
|J. Fields QB NYJ
|10
|112
|J. Wright RB MIA
|11
|129
|J. Higgins WR HOU
|12
|136
|T. Harris WR LAC
|13
|153
|T. Allgeier RB ATL
|14
|160
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|Dave Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|P. Nacua WR LAR
|2
|15
|B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
|3
|34
|R. Rice WR KC
|4
|39
|J. Allen QB BUF
|5
|58
|J. Conner RB ARI
|6
|63
|D. Montgomery RB DET
|7
|82
|A. Jones RB MIN
|8
|87
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|9
|106
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|10
|111
|J. Mason RB MIN
|11
|130
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|12
|135
|T. Bigsby RB JAC
|13
|154
|K. Allen WR CHI
|14
|159
|M. Brown WR KC
|Joey Wright
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|N. Collins WR HOU
|2
|14
|D. Henry RB BAL
|3
|35
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|4
|38
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|5
|59
|D. Smith WR PHI
|6
|62
|S. LaPorta TE DET
|7
|83
|K. Johnson RB PIT
|8
|86
|J. Meyers WR LV
|9
|107
|E. Egbuka WR TB
|10
|110
|K. Murray QB ARI
|11
|131
|R. White RB TB
|12
|134
|T. Benson RB ARI
|13
|155
|J. Palmer WR BUF
|14
|158
|B. Smith RB KC
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|2
|13
|A. Jeanty RB LV
|3
|36
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|4
|37
|G. Kittle TE SF
|5
|60
|T. Hunter WR JAC
|6
|61
|Q. Judkins RB CLE
|7
|84
|D. Mooney WR ATL
|8
|85
|S. Diggs WR NE
|9
|108
|J. Reed WR GB
|10
|109
|K. Coleman WR BUF
|11
|132
|T. Spears RB TEN
|12
|133
|A. Ekeler RB WAS
|13
|156
|D. Sampson RB CLE
|14
|157
|T. Lawrence QB JAC