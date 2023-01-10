travis-kelce-5-1400-us.jpg
Our first 12-team, PPR mock draft of 2023 was certainly enlightening. Starting with the No. 1 overall pick -- Travis Kelce. Is that something we should expect to see next season?

Adam Aizer made the selection, and he wanted Kelce because he's the biggest difference maker of any player at his position. In 2022, Kelce averaged 18.6 PPR points per game. The No. 2 tight end, George Kittle, averaged 13.4 PPR points per game. You don't need a calculator to realize that's huge for Kelce.

I don't need to sell you on Kelce's positives. He's been the No. 1 Fantasy tight end for most of his career, and he's averaged at least 15.5 Fantasy points per game for six seasons in a row, including three years over 18.4 PPR points per game.

He's the No. 1 weapon for Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, and that should continue in 2023. There's no disputing he will be drafted as the No. 1 Fantasy tight end, and he should be selected in the first round.

But the downside is he'll be 34 next season, and at some point, Father Time will come calling. He also wasn't the No. 1 Fantasy tight end in 2021 when Mark Andrews (17.7 PPR points per game) was slightly better (16.4). How will Adam feel if Kelce falls off his perch again? That's something to consider.

Travis Kelce
KC • TE • #87
TAR152
REC110
REC YDs1338
REC TD12
FL1
For me, it all comes down to drafting the player you want in Round 1 -- even if that means being unconventional at No. 1 overall. If Adam drafted Kelce at No. 7 overall, would I even bring this up? Probably not.

What we need to do is see how Adam built his roster after drafting Kelce. His starting lineup in this three-receiver league is Joe Burrow at quarterback, Nick Chubb and J.K. Dobbins at running back, Jaylen Waddle, Tyler Lockett and Jahan Dotson at receiver and Kelce. His flex options include Ezekiel Elliott, Darnell Mooney and Donovan Peoples-Jones, and he has sleepers in Alexander Mattison and Samaje Perine. He drafted Daniel Jones as a No. 2 quarterback and also took a second tight end in Juwan Johnson.

Now, I don't agree with all of his picks, but it's a solid roster. And if Kelce remains the stud tight end that he's always been -- and crushes the field -- then Adam got what he wanted with his No. 1 overall selection.

The rest of the first round, in order, was Justin Jefferson, Christian McCaffrey, Austin Ekeler, Jonathan Taylor, Ja'Marr Chase, Stefon Diggs, Cooper Kupp, Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, Tyreek Hill and Najee Harris. The only two picks I didn't like were Henry at No. 10 overall and Harris at No. 12.

This is the first mock draft of many for us in 2023. We wanted to see what a mock draft would look like right after the regular season ended, but so much will change between now and training camp, including free agency and the NFL Draft.

In full disclosure, we did this draft without rankings, so some players might have slipped further than expected. For example, Javonte Williams should be selected higher than Round 5, especially if he's on track to return in Week 1 from the ACL injury he suffered in Week 4 this past season.

It was also fun to see when the 2022 rookies came off the board. Kenneth Walker III and Breece Hall were drafted in Round 2, Garrett Wilson and Dameon Pierce in Round 3, Chris Olave in Round 4, Christian Watson and Drake London in Round 5 and Jameson Williams, George Pickens and Tyler Allgeier in Round 6.

I drafted Allgeier, along with Rachaad White (Round 7) and Wan'Dale Robinson (Round 8), and these are players with plenty of upside for 2023. Allgeier closed 2022 on a high note and should be considered a low-end starter/high-end flex in all formats next season. White could be the starting running back in Tampa Bay if the Buccaneers move on from Leonard Fournette. And Robinson could be a primary weapon for the Giants when he's healthy after suffering a torn ACL in Week 11.

Allgeier would be my flex if we started the season today. The rest of my lineup is Deshaun Watson at quarterback, McCaffrey and Cam Akers at running back, Tee Higgins, DeVonta Smith and Christian Kirk at receiver and David Njoku at tight end. Along with White and Robinson on my bench, I also have Brandin Cooks, Hunter Renfrow, Trey Lance and Cole Kmet.

I'm hopeful that Cooks, with a quarterback upgrade in Houston, can still be a starting Fantasy receiver in 2023, even though he'll turn 30 in September. And he closed 2022 with at least 13 PPR points in two of his final three games.

I also could see Renfrow as a sleeper in 2023 if the Raiders get the right quarterback to replace Derek Carr -- say Tom Brady -- and that's something to monitor this offseason. And Lance could obviously be a star if he returns at 100 percent from the ankle injury he suffered in Week 2 and becomes the starting quarterback in San Francisco.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host
2. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
3. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
4. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy Sports
5. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
6. Jacob Gibbs, SportsLine Fantasy Analyst
7. Thomas Shafer, FFT Podcast Producer
8. Frank Stampfl, FBT Podcast Host
9. Daniel Schneier, Fantasy Editor
10. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
11. Jack Capotorto, FFT HQ Producer
12. Zach Brook, FFT Social Media Coordinator

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Adam Aizer T. Kelce TE KC
2 Heath Cummings J. Jefferson WR MIN
3 Jamey Eisenberg C. McCaffrey RB SF
4 Chris Towers A. Ekeler RB LAC
5 Dave Richard J. Taylor RB IND
6 Jacob Gibbs J. Chase WR CIN
7 Thomas Shafer S. Diggs WR BUF
8 Frank Stampfl C. Kupp WR LAR
9 DanSchneier S. Barkley RB NYG
10 Meron Berkson D. Henry RB TEN
11 Jack Capotorto T. Hill WR MIA
12 Zach Brook N. Harris RB PIT
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Zach Brook A. Brown WR PHI
14 Jack Capotorto D. Adams WR LV
15 Meron Berkson D. Cook RB MIN
16 DanSchneier C. Lamb WR DAL
17 Frank Stampfl K. Walker III RB SEA
18 Thomas Shafer J. Mixon RB CIN
19 Jacob Gibbs B. Hall RB NYJ
20 Dave Richard J. Jacobs RB LV
21 Chris Towers A. St. Brown WR DET
22 Jamey Eisenberg T. Higgins WR CIN
23 Heath Cummings T. Etienne RB JAC
24 Adam Aizer N. Chubb RB CLE
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Adam Aizer J. Waddle WR MIA
26 Heath Cummings M. Andrews TE BAL
27 Jamey Eisenberg D. Smith WR PHI
28 Chris Towers T. Pollard RB DAL
29 Dave Richard C. Godwin WR TB
30 Jacob Gibbs G. Wilson WR NYJ
31 Thomas Shafer D. Pierce RB HOU
32 Frank Stampfl R. Stevenson RB NE
33 DanSchneier A. Cooper WR CLE
34 Meron Berkson D. Samuel WR SF
35 Jack Capotorto D. Swift RB DET
36 Zach Brook D. Metcalf WR SEA
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Zach Brook J. Hurts QB PHI
38 Jack Capotorto A. Kamara RB NO
39 Meron Berkson M. Evans WR TB
40 DanSchneier J. Jeudy WR DEN
41 Frank Stampfl D. Hopkins WR ARI
42 Thomas Shafer J. Allen QB BUF
43 Jacob Gibbs C. Olave WR NO
44 Dave Richard P. Mahomes QB KC
45 Chris Towers A. Jones RB GB
46 Jamey Eisenberg C. Kirk WR JAC
47 Heath Cummings K. Allen WR LAC
48 Adam Aizer T. Lockett WR SEA
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Adam Aizer J. Burrow QB CIN
50 Heath Cummings D. Moore WR CAR
51 Jamey Eisenberg C. Akers RB LAR
52 Chris Towers T. McLaurin WR WAS
53 Dave Richard C. Ridley WR JAC
54 Jacob Gibbs J. Williams RB DEN
55 Thomas Shafer M. Brown WR ARI
56 Frank Stampfl C. Watson WR GB
57 DanSchneier G. Kittle TE SF
58 Meron Berkson M. Pittman WR IND
59 Jack Capotorto D. London WR ATL
60 Zach Brook M. Williams WR LAC
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Zach Brook K. Hunt RB CLE
62 Jack Capotorto J. Williams WR DET
63 Meron Berkson T. Hockenson TE MIN
64 DanSchneier J. Herbert QB LAC
65 Frank Stampfl K. Pitts TE ATL
66 Thomas Shafer D. Waller TE LV
67 Jacob Gibbs J. Fields QB CHI
68 Dave Richard G. Pickens WR PIT
69 Chris Towers D. Johnson WR PIT
70 Jamey Eisenberg T. Allgeier RB ATL
71 Heath Cummings D. Montgomery RB CHI
72 Adam Aizer J. Dobbins RB BAL
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Adam Aizer J. Dotson WR WAS
74 Heath Cummings L. Jackson QB BAL
75 Jamey Eisenberg R. White RB TB
76 Chris Towers B. Aiyuk WR SF
77 Dave Richard T. Burks WR TEN
78 Jacob Gibbs J. Cook RB BUF
79 Thomas Shafer J. Conner RB ARI
80 Frank Stampfl K. Murray QB ARI
81 DanSchneier L. Fournette RB TB
82 Meron Berkson M. Sanders RB PHI
83 Jack Capotorto I. Pacheco RB KC
84 Zach Brook C. Sutton WR DEN
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Zach Brook E. Engram TE JAC
86 Jack Capotorto D. Goedert TE PHI
87 Meron Berkson T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
88 DanSchneier G. Davis WR BUF
89 Frank Stampfl J. Meyers WR NE
90 Thomas Shafer K. Toney WR KC
91 Jacob Gibbs P. Freiermuth TE PIT
92 Dave Richard B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
93 Chris Towers T. Lawrence QB JAC
94 Jamey Eisenberg W. Robinson WR NYG
95 Heath Cummings J. Smith-Schuster WR KC
96 Adam Aizer E. Elliott RB DAL
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Adam Aizer D. Mooney WR CHI
98 Heath Cummings A. Dillon RB GB
99 Jamey Eisenberg B. Cooks WR HOU
100 Chris Towers R. Moore WR ARI
101 Dave Richard K. Herbert RB CHI
102 Jacob Gibbs A. Gibson RB WAS
103 Thomas Shafer D. Schultz TE DAL
104 Frank Stampfl J. Williams RB DET
105 DanSchneier E. Mitchell RB SF
106 Meron Berkson M. Thomas WR NO
107 Jack Capotorto K. Cousins QB MIN
108 Zach Brook Z. Jones WR JAC
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Zach Brook R. Bateman WR BAL
110 Jack Capotorto J. McKinnon RB KC
111 Meron Berkson J. Wilson RB MIA
112 DanSchneier J. Palmer WR LAC
113 Frank Stampfl E. Moore WR NYJ
114 Thomas Shafer K. Osborn WR MIN
115 Jacob Gibbs C. Hubbard RB CAR
116 Dave Richard G. Dulcich TE DEN
117 Chris Towers S. Moore WR KC
118 Jamey Eisenberg D. Watson QB CLE
119 Heath Cummings D. Singletary RB BUF
120 Adam Aizer D. Peoples-Jones WR CLE
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Adam Aizer A. Mattison RB MIN
122 Heath Cummings N. Collins WR HOU
123 Jamey Eisenberg D. Njoku TE CLE
124 Chris Towers A. Pierce WR IND
125 Dave Richard C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
126 Jacob Gibbs T. Atwell WR LAR
127 Thomas Shafer T. Brady QB TB
128 Frank Stampfl R. Doubs WR GB
129 DanSchneier D. Prescott QB DAL
130 Meron Berkson A. Lazard WR GB
131 Jack Capotorto T. Boyd WR CIN
132 Zach Brook P. Campbell WR IND
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Zach Brook G. Dortch WR ARI
134 Jack Capotorto R. Shaheed WR NO
135 Meron Berkson A. Thielen WR MIN
136 DanSchneier D. Knox TE BUF
137 Frank Stampfl D. Slayton WR NYG
138 Thomas Shafer Z. White RB LV
139 Jacob Gibbs J. Warren RB PIT
140 Dave Richard T. Thornton WR NE
141 Chris Towers J. Metchie III WR HOU
142 Jamey Eisenberg H. Renfrow WR LV
143 Heath Cummings M. Hardman WR KC
144 Adam Aizer S. Perine RB CIN
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Adam Aizer D. Jones QB NYG
146 Heath Cummings D. Foreman RB CAR
147 Jamey Eisenberg T. Lance QB SF
148 Chris Towers C. Claypool WR CHI
149 Dave Richard Z. Ertz TE ARI
150 Jacob Gibbs K. Philips WR TEN
151 Thomas Shafer D. Harris RB NE
152 Frank Stampfl R. Mostert RB MIA
153 DanSchneier I. Hodgins WR NYG
154 Meron Berkson K. Gainwell RB PHI
155 Jack Capotorto C. Otton TE TB
156 Zach Brook R. Gage WR TB
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Zach Brook R. James WR NYG
158 Jack Capotorto C. Patterson RB ATL
159 Meron Berkson D. Chark WR DET
160 DanSchneier G. Everett TE LAC
161 Frank Stampfl R. Penny RB SEA
162 Thomas Shafer M. Gallup WR DAL
163 Jacob Gibbs I. Likely TE BAL
164 Dave Richard R. Wilson QB DEN
165 Chris Towers C. Okonkwo TE TEN
166 Jamey Eisenberg C. Kmet TE CHI
167 Heath Cummings A. Robinson WR LAR
168 Adam Aizer J. Johnson TE NO
Team by Team
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 1 T. Kelce TE KC
2 24 N. Chubb RB CLE
3 25 J. Waddle WR MIA
4 48 T. Lockett WR SEA
5 49 J. Burrow QB CIN
6 72 J. Dobbins RB BAL
7 73 J. Dotson WR WAS
8 96 E. Elliott RB DAL
9 97 D. Mooney WR CHI
10 120 D. Peoples-Jones WR CLE
11 121 A. Mattison RB MIN
12 144 S. Perine RB CIN
13 145 D. Jones QB NYG
14 168 J. Johnson TE NO
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 2 J. Jefferson WR MIN
2 23 T. Etienne RB JAC
3 26 M. Andrews TE BAL
4 47 K. Allen WR LAC
5 50 D. Moore WR CAR
6 71 D. Montgomery RB CHI
7 74 L. Jackson QB BAL
8 95 J. Smith-Schuster WR KC
9 98 A. Dillon RB GB
10 119 D. Singletary RB BUF
11 122 N. Collins WR HOU
12 143 M. Hardman WR KC
13 146 D. Foreman RB CAR
14 167 A. Robinson WR LAR
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 3 C. McCaffrey RB SF
2 22 T. Higgins WR CIN
3 27 D. Smith WR PHI
4 46 C. Kirk WR JAC
5 51 C. Akers RB LAR
6 70 T. Allgeier RB ATL
7 75 R. White RB TB
8 94 W. Robinson WR NYG
9 99 B. Cooks WR HOU
10 118 D. Watson QB CLE
11 123 D. Njoku TE CLE
12 142 H. Renfrow WR LV
13 147 T. Lance QB SF
14 166 C. Kmet TE CHI
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 4 A. Ekeler RB LAC
2 21 A. St. Brown WR DET
3 28 T. Pollard RB DAL
4 45 A. Jones RB GB
5 52 T. McLaurin WR WAS
6 69 D. Johnson WR PIT
7 76 B. Aiyuk WR SF
8 93 T. Lawrence QB JAC
9 100 R. Moore WR ARI
10 117 S. Moore WR KC
11 124 A. Pierce WR IND
12 141 J. Metchie III WR HOU
13 148 C. Claypool WR CHI
14 165 C. Okonkwo TE TEN
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 5 J. Taylor RB IND
2 20 J. Jacobs RB LV
3 29 C. Godwin WR TB
4 44 P. Mahomes QB KC
5 53 C. Ridley WR JAC
6 68 G. Pickens WR PIT
7 77 T. Burks WR TEN
8 92 B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
9 101 K. Herbert RB CHI
10 116 G. Dulcich TE DEN
11 125 C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
12 140 T. Thornton WR NE
13 149 Z. Ertz TE ARI
14 164 R. Wilson QB DEN
Jacob Gibbs
Rd Pk Player
1 6 J. Chase WR CIN
2 19 B. Hall RB NYJ
3 30 G. Wilson WR NYJ
4 43 C. Olave WR NO
5 54 J. Williams RB DEN
6 67 J. Fields QB CHI
7 78 J. Cook RB BUF
8 91 P. Freiermuth TE PIT
9 102 A. Gibson RB WAS
10 115 C. Hubbard RB CAR
11 126 T. Atwell WR LAR
12 139 J. Warren RB PIT
13 150 K. Philips WR TEN
14 163 I. Likely TE BAL
Thomas Shafer
Rd Pk Player
1 7 S. Diggs WR BUF
2 18 J. Mixon RB CIN
3 31 D. Pierce RB HOU
4 42 J. Allen QB BUF
5 55 M. Brown WR ARI
6 66 D. Waller TE LV
7 79 J. Conner RB ARI
8 90 K. Toney WR KC
9 103 D. Schultz TE DAL
10 114 K. Osborn WR MIN
11 127 T. Brady QB TB
12 138 Z. White RB LV
13 151 D. Harris RB NE
14 162 M. Gallup WR DAL
Frank Stampfl
Rd Pk Player
1 8 C. Kupp WR LAR
2 17 K. Walker III RB SEA
3 32 R. Stevenson RB NE
4 41 D. Hopkins WR ARI
5 56 C. Watson WR GB
6 65 K. Pitts TE ATL
7 80 K. Murray QB ARI
8 89 J. Meyers WR NE
9 104 J. Williams RB DET
10 113 E. Moore WR NYJ
11 128 R. Doubs WR GB
12 137 D. Slayton WR NYG
13 152 R. Mostert RB MIA
14 161 R. Penny RB SEA
DanSchneier
Rd Pk Player
1 9 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 16 C. Lamb WR DAL
3 33 A. Cooper WR CLE
4 40 J. Jeudy WR DEN
5 57 G. Kittle TE SF
6 64 J. Herbert QB LAC
7 81 L. Fournette RB TB
8 88 G. Davis WR BUF
9 105 E. Mitchell RB SF
10 112 J. Palmer WR LAC
11 129 D. Prescott QB DAL
12 136 D. Knox TE BUF
13 153 I. Hodgins WR NYG
14 160 G. Everett TE LAC
Meron Berkson
Rd Pk Player
1 10 D. Henry RB TEN
2 15 D. Cook RB MIN
3 34 D. Samuel WR SF
4 39 M. Evans WR TB
5 58 M. Pittman WR IND
6 63 T. Hockenson TE MIN
7 82 M. Sanders RB PHI
8 87 T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
9 106 M. Thomas WR NO
10 111 J. Wilson RB MIA
11 130 A. Lazard WR GB
12 135 A. Thielen WR MIN
13 154 K. Gainwell RB PHI
14 159 D. Chark WR DET
Jack Capotorto
Rd Pk Player
1 11 T. Hill WR MIA
2 14 D. Adams WR LV
3 35 D. Swift RB DET
4 38 A. Kamara RB NO
5 59 D. London WR ATL
6 62 J. Williams WR DET
7 83 I. Pacheco RB KC
8 86 D. Goedert TE PHI
9 107 K. Cousins QB MIN
10 110 J. McKinnon RB KC
11 131 T. Boyd WR CIN
12 134 R. Shaheed WR NO
13 155 C. Otton TE TB
14 158 C. Patterson RB ATL
Zach Brook
Rd Pk Player
1 12 N. Harris RB PIT
2 13 A. Brown WR PHI
3 36 D. Metcalf WR SEA
4 37 J. Hurts QB PHI
5 60 M. Williams WR LAC
6 61 K. Hunt RB CLE
7 84 C. Sutton WR DEN
8 85 E. Engram TE JAC
9 108 Z. Jones WR JAC
10 109 R. Bateman WR BAL
11 132 P. Campbell WR IND
12 133 G. Dortch WR ARI
13 156 R. Gage WR TB
14 157 R. James WR NYG