Our first 12-team, PPR mock draft of 2023 was certainly enlightening. Starting with the No. 1 overall pick -- Travis Kelce. Is that something we should expect to see next season?
Adam Aizer made the selection, and he wanted Kelce because he's the biggest difference maker of any player at his position. In 2022, Kelce averaged 18.6 PPR points per game. The No. 2 tight end, George Kittle, averaged 13.4 PPR points per game. You don't need a calculator to realize that's huge for Kelce.
I don't need to sell you on Kelce's positives. He's been the No. 1 Fantasy tight end for most of his career, and he's averaged at least 15.5 Fantasy points per game for six seasons in a row, including three years over 18.4 PPR points per game.
He's the No. 1 weapon for Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, and that should continue in 2023. There's no disputing he will be drafted as the No. 1 Fantasy tight end, and he should be selected in the first round.
But the downside is he'll be 34 next season, and at some point, Father Time will come calling. He also wasn't the No. 1 Fantasy tight end in 2021 when Mark Andrews (17.7 PPR points per game) was slightly better (16.4). How will Adam feel if Kelce falls off his perch again? That's something to consider.
For me, it all comes down to drafting the player you want in Round 1 -- even if that means being unconventional at No. 1 overall. If Adam drafted Kelce at No. 7 overall, would I even bring this up? Probably not.
What we need to do is see how Adam built his roster after drafting Kelce. His starting lineup in this three-receiver league is Joe Burrow at quarterback, Nick Chubb and J.K. Dobbins at running back, Jaylen Waddle, Tyler Lockett and Jahan Dotson at receiver and Kelce. His flex options include Ezekiel Elliott, Darnell Mooney and Donovan Peoples-Jones, and he has sleepers in Alexander Mattison and Samaje Perine. He drafted Daniel Jones as a No. 2 quarterback and also took a second tight end in Juwan Johnson.
Now, I don't agree with all of his picks, but it's a solid roster. And if Kelce remains the stud tight end that he's always been -- and crushes the field -- then Adam got what he wanted with his No. 1 overall selection.
The rest of the first round, in order, was Justin Jefferson, Christian McCaffrey, Austin Ekeler, Jonathan Taylor, Ja'Marr Chase, Stefon Diggs, Cooper Kupp, Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, Tyreek Hill and Najee Harris. The only two picks I didn't like were Henry at No. 10 overall and Harris at No. 12.
This is the first mock draft of many for us in 2023. We wanted to see what a mock draft would look like right after the regular season ended, but so much will change between now and training camp, including free agency and the NFL Draft.
In full disclosure, we did this draft without rankings, so some players might have slipped further than expected. For example, Javonte Williams should be selected higher than Round 5, especially if he's on track to return in Week 1 from the ACL injury he suffered in Week 4 this past season.
It was also fun to see when the 2022 rookies came off the board. Kenneth Walker III and Breece Hall were drafted in Round 2, Garrett Wilson and Dameon Pierce in Round 3, Chris Olave in Round 4, Christian Watson and Drake London in Round 5 and Jameson Williams, George Pickens and Tyler Allgeier in Round 6.
I drafted Allgeier, along with Rachaad White (Round 7) and Wan'Dale Robinson (Round 8), and these are players with plenty of upside for 2023. Allgeier closed 2022 on a high note and should be considered a low-end starter/high-end flex in all formats next season. White could be the starting running back in Tampa Bay if the Buccaneers move on from Leonard Fournette. And Robinson could be a primary weapon for the Giants when he's healthy after suffering a torn ACL in Week 11.
Allgeier would be my flex if we started the season today. The rest of my lineup is Deshaun Watson at quarterback, McCaffrey and Cam Akers at running back, Tee Higgins, DeVonta Smith and Christian Kirk at receiver and David Njoku at tight end. Along with White and Robinson on my bench, I also have Brandin Cooks, Hunter Renfrow, Trey Lance and Cole Kmet.
I'm hopeful that Cooks, with a quarterback upgrade in Houston, can still be a starting Fantasy receiver in 2023, even though he'll turn 30 in September. And he closed 2022 with at least 13 PPR points in two of his final three games.
I also could see Renfrow as a sleeper in 2023 if the Raiders get the right quarterback to replace Derek Carr -- say Tom Brady -- and that's something to monitor this offseason. And Lance could obviously be a star if he returns at 100 percent from the ankle injury he suffered in Week 2 and becomes the starting quarterback in San Francisco.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
1. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host
2. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
3. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
4. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy Sports
5. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
6. Jacob Gibbs, SportsLine Fantasy Analyst
7. Thomas Shafer, FFT Podcast Producer
8. Frank Stampfl, FBT Podcast Host
9. Daniel Schneier, Fantasy Editor
10. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
11. Jack Capotorto, FFT HQ Producer
12. Zach Brook, FFT Social Media Coordinator
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Adam Aizer
|T. Kelce TE KC
|2
|Heath Cummings
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|3
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. McCaffrey RB SF
|4
|Chris Towers
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|5
|Dave Richard
|J. Taylor RB IND
|6
|Jacob Gibbs
|J. Chase WR CIN
|7
|Thomas Shafer
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|8
|Frank Stampfl
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|9
|DanSchneier
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|10
|Meron Berkson
|D. Henry RB TEN
|11
|Jack Capotorto
|T. Hill WR MIA
|12
|Zach Brook
|N. Harris RB PIT
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Zach Brook
|A. Brown WR PHI
|14
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Adams WR LV
|15
|Meron Berkson
|D. Cook RB MIN
|16
|DanSchneier
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|17
|Frank Stampfl
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|18
|Thomas Shafer
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|19
|Jacob Gibbs
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|20
|Dave Richard
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|21
|Chris Towers
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|22
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|23
|Heath Cummings
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|24
|Adam Aizer
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Adam Aizer
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|26
|Heath Cummings
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|27
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Smith WR PHI
|28
|Chris Towers
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|29
|Dave Richard
|C. Godwin WR TB
|30
|Jacob Gibbs
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|31
|Thomas Shafer
|D. Pierce RB HOU
|32
|Frank Stampfl
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|33
|DanSchneier
|A. Cooper WR CLE
|34
|Meron Berkson
|D. Samuel WR SF
|35
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Swift RB DET
|36
|Zach Brook
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Zach Brook
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|38
|Jack Capotorto
|A. Kamara RB NO
|39
|Meron Berkson
|M. Evans WR TB
|40
|DanSchneier
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|41
|Frank Stampfl
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|42
|Thomas Shafer
|J. Allen QB BUF
|43
|Jacob Gibbs
|C. Olave WR NO
|44
|Dave Richard
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|45
|Chris Towers
|A. Jones RB GB
|46
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Kirk WR JAC
|47
|Heath Cummings
|K. Allen WR LAC
|48
|Adam Aizer
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Adam Aizer
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|50
|Heath Cummings
|D. Moore WR CAR
|51
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Akers RB LAR
|52
|Chris Towers
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|53
|Dave Richard
|C. Ridley WR JAC
|54
|Jacob Gibbs
|J. Williams RB DEN
|55
|Thomas Shafer
|M. Brown WR ARI
|56
|Frank Stampfl
|C. Watson WR GB
|57
|DanSchneier
|G. Kittle TE SF
|58
|Meron Berkson
|M. Pittman WR IND
|59
|Jack Capotorto
|D. London WR ATL
|60
|Zach Brook
|M. Williams WR LAC
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Zach Brook
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|62
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Williams WR DET
|63
|Meron Berkson
|T. Hockenson TE MIN
|64
|DanSchneier
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|65
|Frank Stampfl
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|66
|Thomas Shafer
|D. Waller TE LV
|67
|Jacob Gibbs
|J. Fields QB CHI
|68
|Dave Richard
|G. Pickens WR PIT
|69
|Chris Towers
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|70
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Allgeier RB ATL
|71
|Heath Cummings
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|72
|Adam Aizer
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Adam Aizer
|J. Dotson WR WAS
|74
|Heath Cummings
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|75
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. White RB TB
|76
|Chris Towers
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|77
|Dave Richard
|T. Burks WR TEN
|78
|Jacob Gibbs
|J. Cook RB BUF
|79
|Thomas Shafer
|J. Conner RB ARI
|80
|Frank Stampfl
|K. Murray QB ARI
|81
|DanSchneier
|L. Fournette RB TB
|82
|Meron Berkson
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|83
|Jack Capotorto
|I. Pacheco RB KC
|84
|Zach Brook
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Zach Brook
|E. Engram TE JAC
|86
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|87
|Meron Berkson
|T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
|88
|DanSchneier
|G. Davis WR BUF
|89
|Frank Stampfl
|J. Meyers WR NE
|90
|Thomas Shafer
|K. Toney WR KC
|91
|Jacob Gibbs
|P. Freiermuth TE PIT
|92
|Dave Richard
|B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
|93
|Chris Towers
|T. Lawrence QB JAC
|94
|Jamey Eisenberg
|W. Robinson WR NYG
|95
|Heath Cummings
|J. Smith-Schuster WR KC
|96
|Adam Aizer
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Adam Aizer
|D. Mooney WR CHI
|98
|Heath Cummings
|A. Dillon RB GB
|99
|Jamey Eisenberg
|B. Cooks WR HOU
|100
|Chris Towers
|R. Moore WR ARI
|101
|Dave Richard
|K. Herbert RB CHI
|102
|Jacob Gibbs
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|103
|Thomas Shafer
|D. Schultz TE DAL
|104
|Frank Stampfl
|J. Williams RB DET
|105
|DanSchneier
|E. Mitchell RB SF
|106
|Meron Berkson
|M. Thomas WR NO
|107
|Jack Capotorto
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|108
|Zach Brook
|Z. Jones WR JAC
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Zach Brook
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|110
|Jack Capotorto
|J. McKinnon RB KC
|111
|Meron Berkson
|J. Wilson RB MIA
|112
|DanSchneier
|J. Palmer WR LAC
|113
|Frank Stampfl
|E. Moore WR NYJ
|114
|Thomas Shafer
|K. Osborn WR MIN
|115
|Jacob Gibbs
|C. Hubbard RB CAR
|116
|Dave Richard
|G. Dulcich TE DEN
|117
|Chris Towers
|S. Moore WR KC
|118
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Watson QB CLE
|119
|Heath Cummings
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|120
|Adam Aizer
|D. Peoples-Jones WR CLE
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Adam Aizer
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|122
|Heath Cummings
|N. Collins WR HOU
|123
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|124
|Chris Towers
|A. Pierce WR IND
|125
|Dave Richard
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|126
|Jacob Gibbs
|T. Atwell WR LAR
|127
|Thomas Shafer
|T. Brady QB TB
|128
|Frank Stampfl
|R. Doubs WR GB
|129
|DanSchneier
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|130
|Meron Berkson
|A. Lazard WR GB
|131
|Jack Capotorto
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|132
|Zach Brook
|P. Campbell WR IND
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Zach Brook
|G. Dortch WR ARI
|134
|Jack Capotorto
|R. Shaheed WR NO
|135
|Meron Berkson
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|136
|DanSchneier
|D. Knox TE BUF
|137
|Frank Stampfl
|D. Slayton WR NYG
|138
|Thomas Shafer
|Z. White RB LV
|139
|Jacob Gibbs
|J. Warren RB PIT
|140
|Dave Richard
|T. Thornton WR NE
|141
|Chris Towers
|J. Metchie III WR HOU
|142
|Jamey Eisenberg
|H. Renfrow WR LV
|143
|Heath Cummings
|M. Hardman WR KC
|144
|Adam Aizer
|S. Perine RB CIN
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Adam Aizer
|D. Jones QB NYG
|146
|Heath Cummings
|D. Foreman RB CAR
|147
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Lance QB SF
|148
|Chris Towers
|C. Claypool WR CHI
|149
|Dave Richard
|Z. Ertz TE ARI
|150
|Jacob Gibbs
|K. Philips WR TEN
|151
|Thomas Shafer
|D. Harris RB NE
|152
|Frank Stampfl
|R. Mostert RB MIA
|153
|DanSchneier
|I. Hodgins WR NYG
|154
|Meron Berkson
|K. Gainwell RB PHI
|155
|Jack Capotorto
|C. Otton TE TB
|156
|Zach Brook
|R. Gage WR TB
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Zach Brook
|R. James WR NYG
|158
|Jack Capotorto
|C. Patterson RB ATL
|159
|Meron Berkson
|D. Chark WR DET
|160
|DanSchneier
|G. Everett TE LAC
|161
|Frank Stampfl
|R. Penny RB SEA
|162
|Thomas Shafer
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|163
|Jacob Gibbs
|I. Likely TE BAL
|164
|Dave Richard
|R. Wilson QB DEN
|165
|Chris Towers
|C. Okonkwo TE TEN
|166
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Kmet TE CHI
|167
|Heath Cummings
|A. Robinson WR LAR
|168
|Adam Aizer
|J. Johnson TE NO
|Adam Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|T. Kelce TE KC
|2
|24
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|3
|25
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|4
|48
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|5
|49
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|6
|72
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|7
|73
|J. Dotson WR WAS
|8
|96
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|9
|97
|D. Mooney WR CHI
|10
|120
|D. Peoples-Jones WR CLE
|11
|121
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|12
|144
|S. Perine RB CIN
|13
|145
|D. Jones QB NYG
|14
|168
|J. Johnson TE NO
|Heath Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|2
|23
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|3
|26
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|4
|47
|K. Allen WR LAC
|5
|50
|D. Moore WR CAR
|6
|71
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|7
|74
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|8
|95
|J. Smith-Schuster WR KC
|9
|98
|A. Dillon RB GB
|10
|119
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|11
|122
|N. Collins WR HOU
|12
|143
|M. Hardman WR KC
|13
|146
|D. Foreman RB CAR
|14
|167
|A. Robinson WR LAR
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|C. McCaffrey RB SF
|2
|22
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|3
|27
|D. Smith WR PHI
|4
|46
|C. Kirk WR JAC
|5
|51
|C. Akers RB LAR
|6
|70
|T. Allgeier RB ATL
|7
|75
|R. White RB TB
|8
|94
|W. Robinson WR NYG
|9
|99
|B. Cooks WR HOU
|10
|118
|D. Watson QB CLE
|11
|123
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|12
|142
|H. Renfrow WR LV
|13
|147
|T. Lance QB SF
|14
|166
|C. Kmet TE CHI
|Chris Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|2
|21
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|3
|28
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|4
|45
|A. Jones RB GB
|5
|52
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|6
|69
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|7
|76
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|8
|93
|T. Lawrence QB JAC
|9
|100
|R. Moore WR ARI
|10
|117
|S. Moore WR KC
|11
|124
|A. Pierce WR IND
|12
|141
|J. Metchie III WR HOU
|13
|148
|C. Claypool WR CHI
|14
|165
|C. Okonkwo TE TEN
|Dave Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|J. Taylor RB IND
|2
|20
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|3
|29
|C. Godwin WR TB
|4
|44
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|5
|53
|C. Ridley WR JAC
|6
|68
|G. Pickens WR PIT
|7
|77
|T. Burks WR TEN
|8
|92
|B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
|9
|101
|K. Herbert RB CHI
|10
|116
|G. Dulcich TE DEN
|11
|125
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|12
|140
|T. Thornton WR NE
|13
|149
|Z. Ertz TE ARI
|14
|164
|R. Wilson QB DEN
|Jacob Gibbs
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|J. Chase WR CIN
|2
|19
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|3
|30
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|4
|43
|C. Olave WR NO
|5
|54
|J. Williams RB DEN
|6
|67
|J. Fields QB CHI
|7
|78
|J. Cook RB BUF
|8
|91
|P. Freiermuth TE PIT
|9
|102
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|10
|115
|C. Hubbard RB CAR
|11
|126
|T. Atwell WR LAR
|12
|139
|J. Warren RB PIT
|13
|150
|K. Philips WR TEN
|14
|163
|I. Likely TE BAL
|Thomas Shafer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|2
|18
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|3
|31
|D. Pierce RB HOU
|4
|42
|J. Allen QB BUF
|5
|55
|M. Brown WR ARI
|6
|66
|D. Waller TE LV
|7
|79
|J. Conner RB ARI
|8
|90
|K. Toney WR KC
|9
|103
|D. Schultz TE DAL
|10
|114
|K. Osborn WR MIN
|11
|127
|T. Brady QB TB
|12
|138
|Z. White RB LV
|13
|151
|D. Harris RB NE
|14
|162
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|Frank Stampfl
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|2
|17
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|3
|32
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|4
|41
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|5
|56
|C. Watson WR GB
|6
|65
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|7
|80
|K. Murray QB ARI
|8
|89
|J. Meyers WR NE
|9
|104
|J. Williams RB DET
|10
|113
|E. Moore WR NYJ
|11
|128
|R. Doubs WR GB
|12
|137
|D. Slayton WR NYG
|13
|152
|R. Mostert RB MIA
|14
|161
|R. Penny RB SEA
|DanSchneier
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|16
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|3
|33
|A. Cooper WR CLE
|4
|40
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|5
|57
|G. Kittle TE SF
|6
|64
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|7
|81
|L. Fournette RB TB
|8
|88
|G. Davis WR BUF
|9
|105
|E. Mitchell RB SF
|10
|112
|J. Palmer WR LAC
|11
|129
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|12
|136
|D. Knox TE BUF
|13
|153
|I. Hodgins WR NYG
|14
|160
|G. Everett TE LAC
|Meron Berkson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|D. Henry RB TEN
|2
|15
|D. Cook RB MIN
|3
|34
|D. Samuel WR SF
|4
|39
|M. Evans WR TB
|5
|58
|M. Pittman WR IND
|6
|63
|T. Hockenson TE MIN
|7
|82
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|8
|87
|T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
|9
|106
|M. Thomas WR NO
|10
|111
|J. Wilson RB MIA
|11
|130
|A. Lazard WR GB
|12
|135
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|13
|154
|K. Gainwell RB PHI
|14
|159
|D. Chark WR DET
|Jack Capotorto
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|T. Hill WR MIA
|2
|14
|D. Adams WR LV
|3
|35
|D. Swift RB DET
|4
|38
|A. Kamara RB NO
|5
|59
|D. London WR ATL
|6
|62
|J. Williams WR DET
|7
|83
|I. Pacheco RB KC
|8
|86
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|9
|107
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|10
|110
|J. McKinnon RB KC
|11
|131
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|12
|134
|R. Shaheed WR NO
|13
|155
|C. Otton TE TB
|14
|158
|C. Patterson RB ATL
|Zach Brook
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|N. Harris RB PIT
|2
|13
|A. Brown WR PHI
|3
|36
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|4
|37
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|5
|60
|M. Williams WR LAC
|6
|61
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|7
|84
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|8
|85
|E. Engram TE JAC
|9
|108
|Z. Jones WR JAC
|10
|109
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|11
|132
|P. Campbell WR IND
|12
|133
|G. Dortch WR ARI
|13
|156
|R. Gage WR TB
|14
|157
|R. James WR NYG