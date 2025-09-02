NFL: NOV 28 Steelers at Bengals
Icon Sportswire

A Fantasy Football Today newsletter writer and Beyond the Boxscore podcast contributor, Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. Beyond the Box Score is a Fantasy Football Today production that blends film and data deep dives to help better educate Fantasy Football players in their decision-making. If curious about the show, you can find sleepers, breakout, and bust picks from Gibbs and Dan Schneier below:

Below, Gibbs breaks down his top-233 players overall for PPR scoring formats. Check out his full PPR rankings below!

2025 PPR rankings

Hey, this is Jacob Gibbs speaking in first person now. I want to denote that these rankings may seem a bit loopy relative to what you're used to seeing. These rankings are intended for season-long managed leagues where the goal is to win the league. Accordingly, these rankings place heavy emphasis on upside. This rankings set is a reflection of my best value approximation with upside in mind and are not a representation of each player's median outcome. For example, Jacksonville rookie RB Bhayshul Tuten may not open the season on the active roster. I have him ranked ahead of Christian Kirk, a starting WR who could see a relevant target share early in the season. How can that ranking make any sense?

I'll lean on the words of Herm Edwards. "You play to win the game. You don't play to just play."

If you play to just play, that's fine and cool. Playing Fantasy Football is fun. My primary goal is to win, these rankings reflect that. You do not need to adhere to these rankings as a rigid list from which you always must select the top player. Is that fun? It doesn't sound fun to me, it sounds like work. These rankings hopefully can add some nuance to how you think about the decisions you make when drafting. If you notice a player is significantly higher in my rankings than other rankings sets, the answer is probably that I believe that player offers league-winning potential. That's the genesis of my draft strategy -- identify as many paths to league-winning potential as possible. "Small win" players are still valuable -- if placing a long-term investment into Rashee Rice, Jordan Addison, or Brandon Aiyuk, then it might be especially valuable to identify specific players who can help in the early season. My rankings place heavy emphasis on the late-season when we will be fighting for our Fantasy Football playoff lives. Keep that in mind! And if curious about learning more about my process and the reasoning behind some of these rankings, there is tons of awesome content waiting for you on the Beyond the Box Score channel!

RankPlayer (Team/Bye)Pos
1Ja'Marr Chase CIN (10)WR
2CeeDee Lamb DAL (10)WR
3Bijan Robinson ATL (5)RB
4Jahmyr Gibbs DET (8)RB
5Saquon Barkley PHI (9)RB
6Nico Collins HOU (6)WR
7Justin Jefferson MIN (6)WR
8Puka Nacua LAR (8)WR
9Christian McCaffrey SF (14)RB
10Drake London ATL (5)WR
11Brian Thomas Jr. JAC (8)WR
12Brock Bowers LV (8)TE
13Malik Nabers NYG (14)WR
14Amon-Ra St. Brown DET (8)WR
15A.J. Brown PHI (9)WR
16De'Von Achane MIA (12)RB
17Ashton Jeanty LV (8)RB
18Derrick Henry BAL (7)RB
19Bucky Irving TB (9)RB
20Chase Brown CIN (10)RB
21Josh Jacobs GB (5)RB
22Trey McBride ARI (8)TE
23Jonathan Taylor IND (11)RB
24Ladd McConkey LAC (12)WR
25Tee Higgins CIN (10)WR
26Lamar Jackson BAL (7)QB
27Josh Allen BUF (7)QB
28George Kittle SF (14)TE
29Jayden Daniels WAS (12)QB
30Jalen Hurts PHI (9)QB
31Kenneth Walker III SEA (8)RB
32Omarion Hampton LAC (12)RB
33RJ Harvey DEN (12)RB
34TreVeyon Henderson NE (14)RB
35George Pickens DAL (10)WR
36Courtland Sutton DEN (12)WR
37Mike Evans TB (9)WR
38Tetairoa McMillan CAR (14)WR
39Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA (8)WR
40Rashee Rice KC (10)WR
41Kyren Williams LAR (8)RB
42James Cook BUF (7)RB
43Marvin Harrison Jr. ARI (8)WR
44Travis Hunter JAC (8)WR
45DeVonta Smith PHI (9)WR
46Davante Adams LAR (8)WR
47Tyreek Hill MIA (12)WR
48James Conner ARI (8)RB
49Garrett Wilson NYJ (9)WR
50Calvin Ridley TEN (10)WR
51Zay Flowers BAL (7)WR
52Breece Hall NYJ (9)RB
53Alvin Kamara NO (11)RB
54DJ Moore CHI (5)WR
55Ricky Pearsall SF (14)WR
56Terry McLaurin WAS (12)WR
57Chris Olave NO (11)WR
58Jaylen Waddle MIA (12)WR
59Emeka Egbuka TB (9)WR
60Rome Odunze CHI (5)WR
61Xavier Worthy KC (10)WR
62Isiah Pacheco KC (10)RB
63Tony Pollard TEN (10)RB
64Jameson Williams DET (8)WR
65Jerry Jeudy CLE (9)WR
66Joe Burrow CIN (10)QB
67Sam LaPorta DET (8)TE
68Matthew Golden GB (5)WR
69Chuba Hubbard CAR (14)RB
70Colston Loveland CHI (5)TE
71DK Metcalf PIT (5)WR
72Josh Downs IND (11)WR
73Deebo Samuel Sr. WAS (12)WR
74Aaron Jones Sr. MIN (6)RB
75David Montgomery DET (8)RB
76Patrick Mahomes II KC (10)QB
77Travis Etienne Jr. JAC (8)RB
78D'Andre Swift CHI (5)RB
79Stefon Diggs NE (14)WR
80Jordan Addison MIN (6)WR
81Khalil Shakir BUF (7)WR
82Jaylen Warren PIT (5)RB
83Bhayshul Tuten JAC (8)RB
84Jordan Mason MIN (6)RB
85Brock Purdy SF (14)QB
86Bo Nix DEN (12)QB
87Drake Maye NE (14)QB
88David Njoku CLE (9)TE
89T.J. Hockenson MIN (6)TE
90Tucker Kraft GB (5)TE
91Tyler Warren IND (11)TE
92Tyrone Tracy Jr. NYG (14)RB
93Jacory Croskey-Merritt WAS (12)RB
94Kaleb Johnson PIT (5)RB
95Justin Fields NYJ (9)QB
96Rashid Shaheed NO (11)WR
97Darnell Mooney ATL (5)WR
98Jayden Higgins HOU (6)WR
99Jayden Reed GB (5)WR
100Jauan Jennings SF (14)WR
101Zach Charbonnet SEA (8)RB
102Cam Skattebo NYG (14)RB
103Tank Bigsby JAC (8)RB
104Jake Ferguson DAL (10)TE
105Mark Andrews BAL (7)TE
106Travis Kelce KC (10)TE
107Dalton Kincaid BUF (7)TE
108Brenton Strange JAC (8)TE
109Michael Pittman Jr. IND (11)WR
110Isaac TeSlaa DET (8)WR
111Jakobi Meyers LV (8)WR
112Cooper Kupp SEA (8)WR
113Rashod Bateman BAL (7)WR
114Chris Godwin TB (9)WR
115Luther Burden III CHI (5)WR
116Austin Ekeler WAS (12)RB
117Rhamondre Stevenson NE (14)RB
118Ollie Gordon II MIA (12)RB
119Braelon Allen NYJ (9)RB
120Jalen Coker CAR (14)WR
121Dylan Sampson CLE (9)RB
122Kyle Williams NE (14)WR
123Christian Kirk HOU (6)WR
124Baker Mayfield TB (9)QB
125Dak Prescott DAL (10)QB
126Jordan Love GB (5)QB
127Kyler Murray ARI (8)QB
128Brandon Aiyuk SF (14)WR
129J.J. McCarthy MIN (6)QB
130Jaydon Blue DAL (10)RB
131Trey Benson ARI (8)RB
132J.K. Dobbins DEN (12)RB
133Joe Mixon HOU (6)RB
134Ray Davis BUF (7)RB
135Jerome Ford CLE (9)RB
136Jarquez Hunter LAR (8)RB
137Will Shipley PHI (9)RB
138Tahj Brooks CIN (10)RB
139Kyle Monangai CHI (5)RB
140Woody Marks HOU (6)RB
141Keaton Mitchell BAL (7)RB
142Javonte Williams DAL (10)RB
143Tyler Allgeier ATL (5)RB
144Tory Horton SEA (8)WR
145Keon Coleman BUF (7)WR
146Brian Robinson Jr. SF (14)RB
147Tyjae Spears TEN (10)RB
148Justin Herbert LAC (12)QB
149Keenan Allen LAC (12)WR
150Evan Engram DEN (12)TE
151Tre' Harris LAC (12)WR
152Jaylin Noel HOU (6)WR
153Marvin Mims Jr. DEN (12)WR
154Sean Tucker TB (9)RB
155Brashard Smith KC (10)RB
156Quinshon Judkins CLE (9)RB
157Cedric Tillman CLE (9)WR
158Adam Thielen CAR (14)WR
159Hunter Henry NE (14)TE
160Dallas Goedert PHI (9)TE
161Harold Fannin Jr. CLE (9)TE
162Zach Ertz WAS (12)TE
163Caleb Williams CHI (5)QB
164KeAndre Lambert-Smith LAC (12)WR
165Trevor Lawrence JAC (8)QB
166C.J. Stroud HOU (6)QB
167Jared Goff DET (8)QB
168Romeo Doubs GB (5)WR
169Darius Slayton NYG (14)WR
170Marquise Brown KC (10)WR
171Tutu Atwell LAR (8)WR
172Jalen Royals KC (10)WR
173Tua Tagovailoa MIA (12)QB
174Matthew Stafford LAR (8)QB
175Bryce Young CAR (14)QB
176Michael Penix Jr. ATL (5)QB
177Geno Smith LV (8)QB
178Sam Darnold SEA (8)QB
179DJ Giddens IND (11)RB
180Pat Bryant DEN (12)WR
181Roschon Johnson CHI (5)RB
182Blake Corum LAR (8)RB
183Dameon Pierce HOU (6)RB
184Isaiah Likely BAL (7)TE
185DeMario Douglas NE (14)WR
186Chig Okonkwo TEN (10)TE
187Mason Taylor NYJ (9)TE
188Joshua Palmer BUF (7)WR
189Terrance Ferguson LAR (8)TE
190Trevor Etienne CAR (14)RB
191Malik Washington MIA (12)WR
192Chris Rodriguez Jr. WAS (12)RB
193Isaac Guerendo SF (14)RB
194Jaylen Wright MIA (12)RB
195Najee Harris LAC (12)RB
196Phil Mafah DAL (10)RB
197MarShawn Lloyd GB (5)RB
198Kyle Pitts Sr. ATL (5)TE
199Jonnu Smith PIT (5)TE
200Cam Ward TEN (10)QB
201Jalen McMillan TB (9)WR
202Rico Dowdle CAR (14)RB
203Quentin Johnston LAC (12)WR
204Adonai Mitchell IND (11)WR
205Xavier Legette CAR (14)WR
206Jack Bech LV (8)WR
207Elijah Arroyo SEA (8)TE
208Jaxson Dart NYG (14)QB
209Rachaad White TB (9)RB
210DeAndre Hopkins BAL (7)WR
211Kareem Hunt KC (10)RB
212Mike Gesicki CIN (10)TE
213Raheem Mostert LV (8)RB
214Pat Freiermuth PIT (5)TE
215Miles Sanders DAL (10)RB
216Kendre Miller NO (11)RB
217Daniel Jones IND (11)QB
218Theo Johnson NYG (14)TE
219Raheim Sanders LAC (12)RB
220Jordan James SF (14)RB
221Anthony Richardson Sr. IND (11)QB
222Joe Flacco CLE (9)QB
223Isaiah Davis NYJ (9)RB
224Juwan Johnson NO (11)TE
225Ben Sinnott WAS (12)TE
226Oronde Gadsden II LAC (12)TE
227Alec Pierce IND (11)WR
228Dont'e Thornton Jr. LV (8)WR
229Jalen Milroe SEA (8)QB
230Russell Wilson NYG (14)QB
231Spencer Rattler NO (11)QB
232Tyler Shough NO (11)QB
233Roman Wilson PIT (5)WR