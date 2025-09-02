Fantasy Football PPR rankings for 2025: Jacob Gibbs' updated top 233 overall is your draft day cheat sheet
Jacob Gibbs, whose work can be found in the Fantasy Football Today newsletter, shares his PPR rankings for 2025
A Fantasy Football Today newsletter writer and Beyond the Boxscore podcast contributor, Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. Beyond the Box Score is a Fantasy Football Today production that blends film and data deep dives to help better educate Fantasy Football players in their decision-making. If curious about the show, you can find sleepers, breakout, and bust picks from Gibbs and Dan Schneier below:
Below, Gibbs breaks down his top-233 players overall for PPR scoring formats. Check out his full PPR rankings below!
2025 PPR rankings
Hey, this is Jacob Gibbs speaking in first person now. I want to denote that these rankings may seem a bit loopy relative to what you're used to seeing. These rankings are intended for season-long managed leagues where the goal is to win the league. Accordingly, these rankings place heavy emphasis on upside. This rankings set is a reflection of my best value approximation with upside in mind and are not a representation of each player's median outcome. For example, Jacksonville rookie RB Bhayshul Tuten may not open the season on the active roster. I have him ranked ahead of Christian Kirk, a starting WR who could see a relevant target share early in the season. How can that ranking make any sense?
I'll lean on the words of Herm Edwards. "You play to win the game. You don't play to just play."
If you play to just play, that's fine and cool. Playing Fantasy Football is fun. My primary goal is to win, these rankings reflect that. You do not need to adhere to these rankings as a rigid list from which you always must select the top player. Is that fun? It doesn't sound fun to me, it sounds like work. These rankings hopefully can add some nuance to how you think about the decisions you make when drafting. If you notice a player is significantly higher in my rankings than other rankings sets, the answer is probably that I believe that player offers league-winning potential. That's the genesis of my draft strategy -- identify as many paths to league-winning potential as possible. "Small win" players are still valuable -- if placing a long-term investment into Rashee Rice, Jordan Addison, or Brandon Aiyuk, then it might be especially valuable to identify specific players who can help in the early season. My rankings place heavy emphasis on the late-season when we will be fighting for our Fantasy Football playoff lives. Keep that in mind! And if curious about learning more about my process and the reasoning behind some of these rankings, there is tons of awesome content waiting for you on the Beyond the Box Score channel!
|Rank
|Player (Team/Bye)
|Pos
|1
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN (10)
|WR
|2
|CeeDee Lamb DAL (10)
|WR
|3
|Bijan Robinson ATL (5)
|RB
|4
|Jahmyr Gibbs DET (8)
|RB
|5
|Saquon Barkley PHI (9)
|RB
|6
|Nico Collins HOU (6)
|WR
|7
|Justin Jefferson MIN (6)
|WR
|8
|Puka Nacua LAR (8)
|WR
|9
|Christian McCaffrey SF (14)
|RB
|10
|Drake London ATL (5)
|WR
|11
|Brian Thomas Jr. JAC (8)
|WR
|12
|Brock Bowers LV (8)
|TE
|13
|Malik Nabers NYG (14)
|WR
|14
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET (8)
|WR
|15
|A.J. Brown PHI (9)
|WR
|16
|De'Von Achane MIA (12)
|RB
|17
|Ashton Jeanty LV (8)
|RB
|18
|Derrick Henry BAL (7)
|RB
|19
|Bucky Irving TB (9)
|RB
|20
|Chase Brown CIN (10)
|RB
|21
|Josh Jacobs GB (5)
|RB
|22
|Trey McBride ARI (8)
|TE
|23
|Jonathan Taylor IND (11)
|RB
|24
|Ladd McConkey LAC (12)
|WR
|25
|Tee Higgins CIN (10)
|WR
|26
|Lamar Jackson BAL (7)
|QB
|27
|Josh Allen BUF (7)
|QB
|28
|George Kittle SF (14)
|TE
|29
|Jayden Daniels WAS (12)
|QB
|30
|Jalen Hurts PHI (9)
|QB
|31
|Kenneth Walker III SEA (8)
|RB
|32
|Omarion Hampton LAC (12)
|RB
|33
|RJ Harvey DEN (12)
|RB
|34
|TreVeyon Henderson NE (14)
|RB
|35
|George Pickens DAL (10)
|WR
|36
|Courtland Sutton DEN (12)
|WR
|37
|Mike Evans TB (9)
|WR
|38
|Tetairoa McMillan CAR (14)
|WR
|39
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA (8)
|WR
|40
|Rashee Rice KC (10)
|WR
|41
|Kyren Williams LAR (8)
|RB
|42
|James Cook BUF (7)
|RB
|43
|Marvin Harrison Jr. ARI (8)
|WR
|44
|Travis Hunter JAC (8)
|WR
|45
|DeVonta Smith PHI (9)
|WR
|46
|Davante Adams LAR (8)
|WR
|47
|Tyreek Hill MIA (12)
|WR
|48
|James Conner ARI (8)
|RB
|49
|Garrett Wilson NYJ (9)
|WR
|50
|Calvin Ridley TEN (10)
|WR
|51
|Zay Flowers BAL (7)
|WR
|52
|Breece Hall NYJ (9)
|RB
|53
|Alvin Kamara NO (11)
|RB
|54
|DJ Moore CHI (5)
|WR
|55
|Ricky Pearsall SF (14)
|WR
|56
|Terry McLaurin WAS (12)
|WR
|57
|Chris Olave NO (11)
|WR
|58
|Jaylen Waddle MIA (12)
|WR
|59
|Emeka Egbuka TB (9)
|WR
|60
|Rome Odunze CHI (5)
|WR
|61
|Xavier Worthy KC (10)
|WR
|62
|Isiah Pacheco KC (10)
|RB
|63
|Tony Pollard TEN (10)
|RB
|64
|Jameson Williams DET (8)
|WR
|65
|Jerry Jeudy CLE (9)
|WR
|66
|Joe Burrow CIN (10)
|QB
|67
|Sam LaPorta DET (8)
|TE
|68
|Matthew Golden GB (5)
|WR
|69
|Chuba Hubbard CAR (14)
|RB
|70
|Colston Loveland CHI (5)
|TE
|71
|DK Metcalf PIT (5)
|WR
|72
|Josh Downs IND (11)
|WR
|73
|Deebo Samuel Sr. WAS (12)
|WR
|74
|Aaron Jones Sr. MIN (6)
|RB
|75
|David Montgomery DET (8)
|RB
|76
|Patrick Mahomes II KC (10)
|QB
|77
|Travis Etienne Jr. JAC (8)
|RB
|78
|D'Andre Swift CHI (5)
|RB
|79
|Stefon Diggs NE (14)
|WR
|80
|Jordan Addison MIN (6)
|WR
|81
|Khalil Shakir BUF (7)
|WR
|82
|Jaylen Warren PIT (5)
|RB
|83
|Bhayshul Tuten JAC (8)
|RB
|84
|Jordan Mason MIN (6)
|RB
|85
|Brock Purdy SF (14)
|QB
|86
|Bo Nix DEN (12)
|QB
|87
|Drake Maye NE (14)
|QB
|88
|David Njoku CLE (9)
|TE
|89
|T.J. Hockenson MIN (6)
|TE
|90
|Tucker Kraft GB (5)
|TE
|91
|Tyler Warren IND (11)
|TE
|92
|Tyrone Tracy Jr. NYG (14)
|RB
|93
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt WAS (12)
|RB
|94
|Kaleb Johnson PIT (5)
|RB
|95
|Justin Fields NYJ (9)
|QB
|96
|Rashid Shaheed NO (11)
|WR
|97
|Darnell Mooney ATL (5)
|WR
|98
|Jayden Higgins HOU (6)
|WR
|99
|Jayden Reed GB (5)
|WR
|100
|Jauan Jennings SF (14)
|WR
|101
|Zach Charbonnet SEA (8)
|RB
|102
|Cam Skattebo NYG (14)
|RB
|103
|Tank Bigsby JAC (8)
|RB
|104
|Jake Ferguson DAL (10)
|TE
|105
|Mark Andrews BAL (7)
|TE
|106
|Travis Kelce KC (10)
|TE
|107
|Dalton Kincaid BUF (7)
|TE
|108
|Brenton Strange JAC (8)
|TE
|109
|Michael Pittman Jr. IND (11)
|WR
|110
|Isaac TeSlaa DET (8)
|WR
|111
|Jakobi Meyers LV (8)
|WR
|112
|Cooper Kupp SEA (8)
|WR
|113
|Rashod Bateman BAL (7)
|WR
|114
|Chris Godwin TB (9)
|WR
|115
|Luther Burden III CHI (5)
|WR
|116
|Austin Ekeler WAS (12)
|RB
|117
|Rhamondre Stevenson NE (14)
|RB
|118
|Ollie Gordon II MIA (12)
|RB
|119
|Braelon Allen NYJ (9)
|RB
|120
|Jalen Coker CAR (14)
|WR
|121
|Dylan Sampson CLE (9)
|RB
|122
|Kyle Williams NE (14)
|WR
|123
|Christian Kirk HOU (6)
|WR
|124
|Baker Mayfield TB (9)
|QB
|125
|Dak Prescott DAL (10)
|QB
|126
|Jordan Love GB (5)
|QB
|127
|Kyler Murray ARI (8)
|QB
|128
|Brandon Aiyuk SF (14)
|WR
|129
|J.J. McCarthy MIN (6)
|QB
|130
|Jaydon Blue DAL (10)
|RB
|131
|Trey Benson ARI (8)
|RB
|132
|J.K. Dobbins DEN (12)
|RB
|133
|Joe Mixon HOU (6)
|RB
|134
|Ray Davis BUF (7)
|RB
|135
|Jerome Ford CLE (9)
|RB
|136
|Jarquez Hunter LAR (8)
|RB
|137
|Will Shipley PHI (9)
|RB
|138
|Tahj Brooks CIN (10)
|RB
|139
|Kyle Monangai CHI (5)
|RB
|140
|Woody Marks HOU (6)
|RB
|141
|Keaton Mitchell BAL (7)
|RB
|142
|Javonte Williams DAL (10)
|RB
|143
|Tyler Allgeier ATL (5)
|RB
|144
|Tory Horton SEA (8)
|WR
|145
|Keon Coleman BUF (7)
|WR
|146
|Brian Robinson Jr. SF (14)
|RB
|147
|Tyjae Spears TEN (10)
|RB
|148
|Justin Herbert LAC (12)
|QB
|149
|Keenan Allen LAC (12)
|WR
|150
|Evan Engram DEN (12)
|TE
|151
|Tre' Harris LAC (12)
|WR
|152
|Jaylin Noel HOU (6)
|WR
|153
|Marvin Mims Jr. DEN (12)
|WR
|154
|Sean Tucker TB (9)
|RB
|155
|Brashard Smith KC (10)
|RB
|156
|Quinshon Judkins CLE (9)
|RB
|157
|Cedric Tillman CLE (9)
|WR
|158
|Adam Thielen CAR (14)
|WR
|159
|Hunter Henry NE (14)
|TE
|160
|Dallas Goedert PHI (9)
|TE
|161
|Harold Fannin Jr. CLE (9)
|TE
|162
|Zach Ertz WAS (12)
|TE
|163
|Caleb Williams CHI (5)
|QB
|164
|KeAndre Lambert-Smith LAC (12)
|WR
|165
|Trevor Lawrence JAC (8)
|QB
|166
|C.J. Stroud HOU (6)
|QB
|167
|Jared Goff DET (8)
|QB
|168
|Romeo Doubs GB (5)
|WR
|169
|Darius Slayton NYG (14)
|WR
|170
|Marquise Brown KC (10)
|WR
|171
|Tutu Atwell LAR (8)
|WR
|172
|Jalen Royals KC (10)
|WR
|173
|Tua Tagovailoa MIA (12)
|QB
|174
|Matthew Stafford LAR (8)
|QB
|175
|Bryce Young CAR (14)
|QB
|176
|Michael Penix Jr. ATL (5)
|QB
|177
|Geno Smith LV (8)
|QB
|178
|Sam Darnold SEA (8)
|QB
|179
|DJ Giddens IND (11)
|RB
|180
|Pat Bryant DEN (12)
|WR
|181
|Roschon Johnson CHI (5)
|RB
|182
|Blake Corum LAR (8)
|RB
|183
|Dameon Pierce HOU (6)
|RB
|184
|Isaiah Likely BAL (7)
|TE
|185
|DeMario Douglas NE (14)
|WR
|186
|Chig Okonkwo TEN (10)
|TE
|187
|Mason Taylor NYJ (9)
|TE
|188
|Joshua Palmer BUF (7)
|WR
|189
|Terrance Ferguson LAR (8)
|TE
|190
|Trevor Etienne CAR (14)
|RB
|191
|Malik Washington MIA (12)
|WR
|192
|Chris Rodriguez Jr. WAS (12)
|RB
|193
|Isaac Guerendo SF (14)
|RB
|194
|Jaylen Wright MIA (12)
|RB
|195
|Najee Harris LAC (12)
|RB
|196
|Phil Mafah DAL (10)
|RB
|197
|MarShawn Lloyd GB (5)
|RB
|198
|Kyle Pitts Sr. ATL (5)
|TE
|199
|Jonnu Smith PIT (5)
|TE
|200
|Cam Ward TEN (10)
|QB
|201
|Jalen McMillan TB (9)
|WR
|202
|Rico Dowdle CAR (14)
|RB
|203
|Quentin Johnston LAC (12)
|WR
|204
|Adonai Mitchell IND (11)
|WR
|205
|Xavier Legette CAR (14)
|WR
|206
|Jack Bech LV (8)
|WR
|207
|Elijah Arroyo SEA (8)
|TE
|208
|Jaxson Dart NYG (14)
|QB
|209
|Rachaad White TB (9)
|RB
|210
|DeAndre Hopkins BAL (7)
|WR
|211
|Kareem Hunt KC (10)
|RB
|212
|Mike Gesicki CIN (10)
|TE
|213
|Raheem Mostert LV (8)
|RB
|214
|Pat Freiermuth PIT (5)
|TE
|215
|Miles Sanders DAL (10)
|RB
|216
|Kendre Miller NO (11)
|RB
|217
|Daniel Jones IND (11)
|QB
|218
|Theo Johnson NYG (14)
|TE
|219
|Raheim Sanders LAC (12)
|RB
|220
|Jordan James SF (14)
|RB
|221
|Anthony Richardson Sr. IND (11)
|QB
|222
|Joe Flacco CLE (9)
|QB
|223
|Isaiah Davis NYJ (9)
|RB
|224
|Juwan Johnson NO (11)
|TE
|225
|Ben Sinnott WAS (12)
|TE
|226
|Oronde Gadsden II LAC (12)
|TE
|227
|Alec Pierce IND (11)
|WR
|228
|Dont'e Thornton Jr. LV (8)
|WR
|229
|Jalen Milroe SEA (8)
|QB
|230
|Russell Wilson NYG (14)
|QB
|231
|Spencer Rattler NO (11)
|QB
|232
|Tyler Shough NO (11)
|QB
|233
|Roman Wilson PIT (5)
|WR