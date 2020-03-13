Fantasy Football: Pre-free agency 2020 PPR mock draft features Austin Ekeler in Round 2
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our final PPR mock draft before free agency begins.
We can all use a little break from everything happening in the world right now, and hopefully all of you are safe. Even though the sports world has come to a halt because of the Coronavirus, we are still moving forward with our Fantasy Football draft prep for the upcoming season.
Hopefully, by the time the NFL season starts, all of this is long behind us and our lives are back to normal. We're planning to operate as normal as we can right now, and that means continuing to plan for the 2020 campaign, including this 12-team PPR mock draft. It also could be a good distraction for you.
Free agency is scheduled to start this week in the NFL, and that could change many of these selections. The NFL Draft in April will also alter plenty of these picks as well — and our future mock drafts will reflect that.
But we wanted to give you one more look at where players could be drafted following some news from the NFL Scouting Combine and other reports that have come out in recent weeks. It's fun to react to news as it happens when it comes to Fantasy drafts.
For example, Austin Ekeler signed a four-year, $24.5 million deal to stay with the Chargers, and he was drafted at No. 18 overall in Round 2. Meanwhile, Keenan Allen lost Philip Rivers and has an uncertain quarterback situation for 2020, and he was drafted with the final pick in Round 3.
You can see how the rest of the draft unfolded, including my team from the No. 1 overall selection. I drafted Christian McCaffrey, and the only thing that could knock him from that spot come August is a potential contract holdout, which is something to monitor.
I took Cooper Kupp in Round 2 and Patrick Mahomes in Round 3, which is not something I do on a regular basis in drafting a quarterback early. By taking Mahomes there, I passed on receivers like Kenny Golladay, D.J. Moore and JuJu Smith-Schuster, which I could regret in a three-receiver league.
Along with Kupp, my other receivers are Stefon Diggs, John Brown and Jamison Crowder, who I can play at the flex spot. I also have Allen Lazard and Steve Sims as reserves, and both could be good if their teams don't add significant competition this offseason.
My running backs along with McCaffrey are Phillip Lindsay, Sony Michel, Royce Freeman, Nyheim Hines and Ryquell Armstead. I'm excited for Lindsay with Pat Shurmur now calling plays in Denver, which could also help Freeman if another running back isn't added this offseason.
I drafted Hunter Henry in Round 6, and the thing I love about this team is my standout starters in Mahomes, McCaffrey, Lindsay, Kupp, Diggs and Henry. Brown and Crowder are solid also, but my bench could use some work.
That's what the waiver wire is for. And I'm hopeful to make plenty of moves on waivers once the season starts.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
1. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
2. R.J. White, NFL Editor
3. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
4. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
5. Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer
6. Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor
7. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
8. Jeremy Bache, Fantasy Sales Coordinator
9. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
10. Will Brinson, Senior NFL Writer
11. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
12. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|R.J. White
|M. Thomas WR NO
|3
|Dave Richard
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|4
|Chris Towers
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|5
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Cook RB MIN
|6
|Ben Gretch
|A. Kamara RB NO
|7
|Heath Cummings
|D. Adams WR GB
|8
|Jeremy Bache
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|9
|George Maselli
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|10
|Will Brinson
|J. Jones WR ATL
|11
|Adam Aizer
|T. Kelce TE KC
|12
|Meron Berkson
|A. Jones RB GB
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Meron Berkson
|T. Hill WR KC
|14
|Adam Aizer
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|15
|Will Brinson
|G. Kittle TE SF
|16
|George Maselli
|C. Godwin WR TB
|17
|Jeremy Bache
|D. Henry RB TEN
|18
|Heath Cummings
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|19
|Ben Gretch
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|20
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|21
|Chris Towers
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|22
|Dave Richard
|M. Evans WR TB
|23
|R.J. White
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|24
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Jamey Eisenberg
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|26
|R.J. White
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|27
|Dave Richard
|K. Golladay WR DET
|28
|Chris Towers
|D. Moore WR CAR
|29
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|30
|Ben Gretch
|A. Brown WR TEN
|31
|Heath Cummings
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|32
|Jeremy Bache
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|33
|George Maselli
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|34
|Will Brinson
|J. Conner RB PIT
|35
|Adam Aizer
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|36
|Meron Berkson
|K. Allen WR LAC
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Meron Berkson
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|38
|Adam Aizer
|D. Williams RB KC
|39
|Will Brinson
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|40
|George Maselli
|K. Drake RB ARI
|41
|Jeremy Bache
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|42
|Heath Cummings
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|43
|Ben Gretch
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|44
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Edelman WR NE
|45
|Chris Towers
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|46
|Dave Richard
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|47
|R.J. White
|C. Carson RB SEA
|48
|Jamey Eisenberg
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Jamey Eisenberg
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|50
|R.J. White
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|51
|Dave Richard
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|52
|Chris Towers
|D. Waller TE LV
|53
|Jack Capotorto
|R. Woods WR LAR
|54
|Ben Gretch
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|55
|Heath Cummings
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|56
|Jeremy Bache
|D. Watson QB HOU
|57
|George Maselli
|D. Parker WR MIA
|58
|Will Brinson
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|59
|Adam Aizer
|A. Green WR CIN
|60
|Meron Berkson
|M. Mack RB IND
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Meron Berkson
|J. Landry WR CLE
|62
|Adam Aizer
|K. Johnson RB DET
|63
|Will Brinson
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|64
|George Maselli
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|65
|Jeremy Bache
|D. Samuel WR SF
|66
|Heath Cummings
|A. Hooper TE ATL
|67
|Ben Gretch
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|68
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Chark WR JAC
|69
|Chris Towers
|T. Hilton WR IND
|70
|Dave Richard
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|71
|R.J. White
|M. Williams WR LAC
|72
|Jamey Eisenberg
|H. Henry TE LAC
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Brown WR BUF
|74
|R.J. White
|M. Brown WR BAL
|75
|Dave Richard
|R. Mostert RB SF
|76
|Chris Towers
|C. Samuel WR CAR
|77
|Jack Capotorto
|R. Jones RB TB
|78
|Ben Gretch
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|79
|Heath Cummings
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|80
|Jeremy Bache
|E. Engram TE NYG
|81
|George Maselli
|R. Tannehill QB TEN
|82
|Will Brinson
|J. White RB NE
|83
|Adam Aizer
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|84
|Meron Berkson
|K. Murray QB ARI
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Meron Berkson
|J. Cook TE NO
|86
|Adam Aizer
|S. Watkins WR KC
|87
|Will Brinson
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|88
|George Maselli
|T. Higbee TE LAR
|89
|Jeremy Bache
|D. Guice RB WAS
|90
|Heath Cummings
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|91
|Ben Gretch
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|92
|Jack Capotorto
|N. Fant TE DEN
|93
|Chris Towers
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|94
|Dave Richard
|D. Slayton WR NYG
|95
|R.J. White
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|96
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Jamey Eisenberg
|S. Michel RB NE
|98
|R.J. White
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|99
|Dave Richard
|A. Miller WR CHI
|100
|Chris Towers
|J. Howard RB PHI
|101
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Allen QB BUF
|102
|Ben Gretch
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|103
|Heath Cummings
|T. Coleman RB SF
|104
|Jeremy Bache
|P. Williams WR MIA
|105
|George Maselli
|M. Hardman WR KC
|106
|Will Brinson
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|107
|Adam Aizer
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|108
|Meron Berkson
|M. Jones WR DET
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Meron Berkson
|J. Williams RB GB
|110
|Adam Aizer
|D. Thompson RB KC
|111
|Will Brinson
|L. Murray RB NO
|112
|George Maselli
|N. Harry WR NE
|113
|Jeremy Bache
|G. Edwards RB BAL
|114
|Heath Cummings
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|115
|Ben Gretch
|J. Jackson RB LAC
|116
|Jack Capotorto
|B. Scott RB PHI
|117
|Chris Towers
|H. Renfrow WR LV
|118
|Dave Richard
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|119
|R.J. White
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|120
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Jamey Eisenberg
|N. Hines RB IND
|122
|R.J. White
|C. Hyde RB HOU
|123
|Dave Richard
|D. Brees QB NO
|124
|Chris Towers
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|125
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Washington WR PIT
|126
|Ben Gretch
|R. Penny RB SEA
|127
|Heath Cummings
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|128
|Jeremy Bache
|E. Sanders WR SF
|129
|George Maselli
|M. Breida RB SF
|130
|Will Brinson
|B. Snell RB PIT
|131
|Adam Aizer
|G. Tate WR NYG
|132
|Meron Berkson
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Meron Berkson
|T. Williams WR LV
|134
|Adam Aizer
|P. Campbell WR IND
|135
|Will Brinson
|D. Westbrook WR JAC
|136
|George Maselli
|K. Bourne WR SF
|137
|Jeremy Bache
|M. Sanu WR NE
|138
|Heath Cummings
|J. Hill RB BAL
|139
|Ben Gretch
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|140
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|141
|Chris Towers
|J. Samuels RB PIT
|142
|Dave Richard
|A. Peterson RB WAS
|143
|R.J. White
|C. Edmonds RB ARI
|144
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Armstead RB JAC
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Jamey Eisenberg
|S. Sims WR WAS
|146
|R.J. White
|C. Beasley WR BUF
|147
|Dave Richard
|49ers DST SF
|148
|Chris Towers
|A. Isabella WR ARI
|149
|Jack Capotorto
|M. Stafford QB DET
|150
|Ben Gretch
|J. Winston QB TB
|151
|Heath Cummings
|M. Boykin WR BAL
|152
|Jeremy Bache
|J. Ross WR CIN
|153
|George Maselli
|A. Brown WR FA
|154
|Will Brinson
|B. Perriman WR TB
|155
|Adam Aizer
|J. Arcega-Whiteside WR PHI
|156
|Meron Berkson
|Steelers DST PIT
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Meron Berkson
|G. Olsen TE SEA
|158
|Adam Aizer
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|159
|Will Brinson
|D. Harris RB NE
|160
|George Maselli
|Chiefs DST KC
|161
|Jeremy Bache
|Ravens DST BAL
|162
|Heath Cummings
|J. Garoppolo QB SF
|163
|Ben Gretch
|Patriots DST NE
|164
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Washington RB LV
|165
|Chris Towers
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|166
|Dave Richard
|J. Smith TE TEN
|167
|R.J. White
|P. Barber RB TB
|168
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Lazard WR GB
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Bills DST BUF
|170
|R.J. White
|Bears DST CHI
|171
|Dave Richard
|J. Meyers WR NE
|172
|Chris Towers
|Vikings DST MIN
|173
|Jack Capotorto
|Packers DST GB
|174
|Ben Gretch
|O. Howard TE TB
|175
|Heath Cummings
|Titans DST TEN
|176
|Jeremy Bache
|L. Miller RB HOU
|177
|George Maselli
|D. Robinson WR KC
|178
|Will Brinson
|J. Tucker K BAL
|179
|Adam Aizer
|H. Butker K KC
|180
|Meron Berkson
|J. Doyle TE IND
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|181
|Meron Berkson
|W. Lutz K NO
|182
|Adam Aizer
|Chargers DST LAC
|183
|Will Brinson
|Saints DST NO
|184
|George Maselli
|R. Gould K SF
|185
|Jeremy Bache
|G. Zuerlein K LAR
|186
|Heath Cummings
|M. Gay K TB
|187
|Ben Gretch
|D. Bailey K MIN
|188
|Jack Capotorto
|Y. Koo K ATL
|189
|Chris Towers
|Z. Gonzalez K ARI
|190
|Dave Richard
|S. Gostkowski K NE
|191
|R.J. White
|M. Prater K DET
|192
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Badgley K LAC
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|24
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|3
|25
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|4
|48
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|5
|49
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|6
|72
|H. Henry TE LAC
|7
|73
|J. Brown WR BUF
|8
|96
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|9
|97
|S. Michel RB NE
|10
|120
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|11
|121
|N. Hines RB IND
|12
|144
|R. Armstead RB JAC
|13
|145
|S. Sims WR WAS
|14
|168
|A. Lazard WR GB
|15
|169
|Bills DST BUF
|16
|192
|M. Badgley K LAC
|R.J. White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|M. Thomas WR NO
|2
|23
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|3
|26
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|4
|47
|C. Carson RB SEA
|5
|50
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|6
|71
|M. Williams WR LAC
|7
|74
|M. Brown WR BAL
|8
|95
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|9
|98
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|10
|119
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|11
|122
|C. Hyde RB HOU
|12
|143
|C. Edmonds RB ARI
|13
|146
|C. Beasley WR BUF
|14
|167
|P. Barber RB TB
|15
|170
|Bears DST CHI
|16
|191
|M. Prater K DET
|Dave Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|22
|M. Evans WR TB
|3
|27
|K. Golladay WR DET
|4
|46
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|5
|51
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|6
|70
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|7
|75
|R. Mostert RB SF
|8
|94
|D. Slayton WR NYG
|9
|99
|A. Miller WR CHI
|10
|118
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|11
|123
|D. Brees QB NO
|12
|142
|A. Peterson RB WAS
|13
|147
|49ers DST SF
|14
|166
|J. Smith TE TEN
|15
|171
|J. Meyers WR NE
|16
|190
|S. Gostkowski K NE
|Chris Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|2
|21
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|3
|28
|D. Moore WR CAR
|4
|45
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|5
|52
|D. Waller TE LV
|6
|69
|T. Hilton WR IND
|7
|76
|C. Samuel WR CAR
|8
|93
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|9
|100
|J. Howard RB PHI
|10
|117
|H. Renfrow WR LV
|11
|124
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|12
|141
|J. Samuels RB PIT
|13
|148
|A. Isabella WR ARI
|14
|165
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|15
|172
|Vikings DST MIN
|16
|189
|Z. Gonzalez K ARI
|Jack Capotorto
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|D. Cook RB MIN
|2
|20
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|3
|29
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|4
|44
|J. Edelman WR NE
|5
|53
|R. Woods WR LAR
|6
|68
|D. Chark WR JAC
|7
|77
|R. Jones RB TB
|8
|92
|N. Fant TE DEN
|9
|101
|J. Allen QB BUF
|10
|116
|B. Scott RB PHI
|11
|125
|J. Washington WR PIT
|12
|140
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|13
|149
|M. Stafford QB DET
|14
|164
|D. Washington RB LV
|15
|173
|Packers DST GB
|16
|188
|Y. Koo K ATL
|Ben Gretch
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|A. Kamara RB NO
|2
|19
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|3
|30
|A. Brown WR TEN
|4
|43
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|5
|54
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|6
|67
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|7
|78
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|8
|91
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|9
|102
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|10
|115
|J. Jackson RB LAC
|11
|126
|R. Penny RB SEA
|12
|139
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|13
|150
|J. Winston QB TB
|14
|163
|Patriots DST NE
|15
|174
|O. Howard TE TB
|16
|187
|D. Bailey K MIN
|Heath Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|D. Adams WR GB
|2
|18
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|3
|31
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|4
|42
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|5
|55
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|6
|66
|A. Hooper TE ATL
|7
|79
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|8
|90
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|9
|103
|T. Coleman RB SF
|10
|114
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|11
|127
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|12
|138
|J. Hill RB BAL
|13
|151
|M. Boykin WR BAL
|14
|162
|J. Garoppolo QB SF
|15
|175
|Titans DST TEN
|16
|186
|M. Gay K TB
|Jeremy Bache
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|2
|17
|D. Henry RB TEN
|3
|32
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|4
|41
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|5
|56
|D. Watson QB HOU
|6
|65
|D. Samuel WR SF
|7
|80
|E. Engram TE NYG
|8
|89
|D. Guice RB WAS
|9
|104
|P. Williams WR MIA
|10
|113
|G. Edwards RB BAL
|11
|128
|E. Sanders WR SF
|12
|137
|M. Sanu WR NE
|13
|152
|J. Ross WR CIN
|14
|161
|Ravens DST BAL
|15
|176
|L. Miller RB HOU
|16
|185
|G. Zuerlein K LAR
|George Maselli
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|2
|16
|C. Godwin WR TB
|3
|33
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|4
|40
|K. Drake RB ARI
|5
|57
|D. Parker WR MIA
|6
|64
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|7
|81
|R. Tannehill QB TEN
|8
|88
|T. Higbee TE LAR
|9
|105
|M. Hardman WR KC
|10
|112
|N. Harry WR NE
|11
|129
|M. Breida RB SF
|12
|136
|K. Bourne WR SF
|13
|153
|A. Brown WR FA
|14
|160
|Chiefs DST KC
|15
|177
|D. Robinson WR KC
|16
|184
|R. Gould K SF
|Will Brinson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|J. Jones WR ATL
|2
|15
|G. Kittle TE SF
|3
|34
|J. Conner RB PIT
|4
|39
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|5
|58
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|6
|63
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|7
|82
|J. White RB NE
|8
|87
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|9
|106
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|10
|111
|L. Murray RB NO
|11
|130
|B. Snell RB PIT
|12
|135
|D. Westbrook WR JAC
|13
|154
|B. Perriman WR TB
|14
|159
|D. Harris RB NE
|15
|178
|J. Tucker K BAL
|16
|183
|Saints DST NO
|Adam Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|T. Kelce TE KC
|2
|14
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|3
|35
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|4
|38
|D. Williams RB KC
|5
|59
|A. Green WR CIN
|6
|62
|K. Johnson RB DET
|7
|83
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|8
|86
|S. Watkins WR KC
|9
|107
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|10
|110
|D. Thompson RB KC
|11
|131
|G. Tate WR NYG
|12
|134
|P. Campbell WR IND
|13
|155
|J. Arcega-Whiteside WR PHI
|14
|158
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|15
|179
|H. Butker K KC
|16
|182
|Chargers DST LAC
|Meron Berkson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|A. Jones RB GB
|2
|13
|T. Hill WR KC
|3
|36
|K. Allen WR LAC
|4
|37
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|5
|60
|M. Mack RB IND
|6
|61
|J. Landry WR CLE
|7
|84
|K. Murray QB ARI
|8
|85
|J. Cook TE NO
|9
|108
|M. Jones WR DET
|10
|109
|J. Williams RB GB
|11
|132
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|12
|133
|T. Williams WR LV
|13
|156
|Steelers DST PIT
|14
|157
|G. Olsen TE SEA
|15
|180
|J. Doyle TE IND
|16
|181
|W. Lutz K NO
