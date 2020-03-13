Play

Fantasy Football: Pre-free agency 2020 PPR mock draft features Austin Ekeler in Round 2

Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our final PPR mock draft before free agency begins.

We can all use a little break from everything happening in the world right now, and hopefully all of you are safe. Even though the sports world has come to a halt because of the Coronavirus, we are still moving forward with our Fantasy Football draft prep for the upcoming season.

Hopefully, by the time the NFL season starts, all of this is long behind us and our lives are back to normal. We're planning to operate as normal as we can right now, and that means continuing to plan for the 2020 campaign, including this 12-team PPR mock draft. It also could be a good distraction for you.

Free agency is scheduled to start this week in the NFL, and that could change many of these selections. The NFL Draft in April will also alter plenty of these picks as well — and our future mock drafts will reflect that.

But we wanted to give you one more look at where players could be drafted following some news from the NFL Scouting Combine and other reports that have come out in recent weeks. It's fun to react to news as it happens when it comes to Fantasy drafts.

For example, Austin Ekeler signed a four-year, $24.5 million deal to stay with the Chargers, and he was drafted at No. 18 overall in Round 2. Meanwhile, Keenan Allen lost Philip Rivers and has an uncertain quarterback situation for 2020, and he was drafted with the final pick in Round 3.

You can see how the rest of the draft unfolded, including my team from the No. 1 overall selection. I drafted Christian McCaffrey, and the only thing that could knock him from that spot come August is a potential contract holdout, which is something to monitor.

I took Cooper Kupp in Round 2 and Patrick Mahomes in Round 3, which is not something I do on a regular basis in drafting a quarterback early. By taking Mahomes there, I passed on receivers like Kenny Golladay, D.J. Moore and JuJu Smith-Schuster, which I could regret in a three-receiver league.

Along with Kupp, my other receivers are Stefon Diggs, John Brown and Jamison Crowder, who I can play at the flex spot. I also have Allen Lazard and Steve Sims as reserves, and both could be good if their teams don't add significant competition this offseason.

My running backs along with McCaffrey are Phillip Lindsay, Sony Michel, Royce Freeman, Nyheim Hines and Ryquell Armstead. I'm excited for Lindsay with Pat Shurmur now calling plays in Denver, which could also help Freeman if another running back isn't added this offseason.

I drafted Hunter Henry in Round 6, and the thing I love about this team is my standout starters in Mahomes, McCaffrey, Lindsay, Kupp, Diggs and Henry. Brown and Crowder are solid also, but my bench could use some work.

That's what the waiver wire is for. And I'm hopeful to make plenty of moves on waivers once the season starts.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft. 

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
2. R.J. White, NFL Editor
3. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
4. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
5. Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer
6. Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor
7. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
8. Jeremy Bache, Fantasy Sales Coordinator
9. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
10. Will Brinson, Senior NFL Writer
11. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
12. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Jamey Eisenberg C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 R.J. White M. Thomas WR NO
3 Dave Richard S. Barkley RB NYG
4 Chris Towers E. Elliott RB DAL
5 Jack Capotorto D. Cook RB MIN
6 Ben Gretch A. Kamara RB NO
7 Heath Cummings D. Adams WR GB
8 Jeremy Bache D. Hopkins WR HOU
9 George Maselli N. Chubb RB CLE
10 Will Brinson J. Jones WR ATL
11 Adam Aizer T. Kelce TE KC
12 Meron Berkson A. Jones RB GB
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Meron Berkson T. Hill WR KC
14 Adam Aizer L. Fournette RB JAC
15 Will Brinson G. Kittle TE SF
16 George Maselli C. Godwin WR TB
17 Jeremy Bache D. Henry RB TEN
18 Heath Cummings A. Ekeler RB LAC
19 Ben Gretch J. Mixon RB CIN
20 Jack Capotorto J. Jacobs RB LV
21 Chris Towers M. Sanders RB PHI
22 Dave Richard M. Evans WR TB
23 R.J. White L. Jackson QB BAL
24 Jamey Eisenberg C. Kupp WR LAR
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Jamey Eisenberg P. Mahomes QB KC
26 R.J. White T. Gurley RB LAR
27 Dave Richard K. Golladay WR DET
28 Chris Towers D. Moore WR CAR
29 Jack Capotorto J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
30 Ben Gretch A. Brown WR TEN
31 Heath Cummings L. Bell RB NYJ
32 Jeremy Bache A. Cooper WR DAL
33 George Maselli C. Sutton WR DEN
34 Will Brinson J. Conner RB PIT
35 Adam Aizer O. Beckham WR CLE
36 Meron Berkson K. Allen WR LAC
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Meron Berkson D. Singletary RB BUF
38 Adam Aizer D. Williams RB KC
39 Will Brinson A. Thielen WR MIN
40 George Maselli K. Drake RB ARI
41 Jeremy Bache M. Gordon RB LAC
42 Heath Cummings A. Robinson WR CHI
43 Ben Gretch C. Ridley WR ATL
44 Jack Capotorto J. Edelman WR NE
45 Chris Towers T. Lockett WR SEA
46 Dave Richard Z. Ertz TE PHI
47 R.J. White C. Carson RB SEA
48 Jamey Eisenberg P. Lindsay RB DEN
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Jamey Eisenberg S. Diggs WR MIN
50 R.J. White M. Andrews TE BAL
51 Dave Richard M. Ingram RB BAL
52 Chris Towers D. Waller TE LV
53 Jack Capotorto R. Woods WR LAR
54 Ben Gretch T. McLaurin WR WAS
55 Heath Cummings C. Kirk WR ARI
56 Jeremy Bache D. Watson QB HOU
57 George Maselli D. Parker WR MIA
58 Will Brinson M. Gallup WR DAL
59 Adam Aizer A. Green WR CIN
60 Meron Berkson M. Mack RB IND
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Meron Berkson J. Landry WR CLE
62 Adam Aizer K. Johnson RB DET
63 Will Brinson D. Metcalf WR SEA
64 George Maselli K. Hunt RB CLE
65 Jeremy Bache D. Samuel WR SF
66 Heath Cummings A. Hooper TE ATL
67 Ben Gretch T. Boyd WR CIN
68 Jack Capotorto D. Chark WR JAC
69 Chris Towers T. Hilton WR IND
70 Dave Richard D. Montgomery RB CHI
71 R.J. White M. Williams WR LAC
72 Jamey Eisenberg H. Henry TE LAC
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Jamey Eisenberg J. Brown WR BUF
74 R.J. White M. Brown WR BAL
75 Dave Richard R. Mostert RB SF
76 Chris Towers C. Samuel WR CAR
77 Jack Capotorto R. Jones RB TB
78 Ben Gretch W. Fuller WR HOU
79 Heath Cummings D. Prescott QB DAL
80 Jeremy Bache E. Engram TE NYG
81 George Maselli R. Tannehill QB TEN
82 Will Brinson J. White RB NE
83 Adam Aizer R. Wilson QB SEA
84 Meron Berkson K. Murray QB ARI
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Meron Berkson J. Cook TE NO
86 Adam Aizer S. Watkins WR KC
87 Will Brinson D. Johnson RB ARI
88 George Maselli T. Higbee TE LAR
89 Jeremy Bache D. Guice RB WAS
90 Heath Cummings D. Freeman RB ATL
91 Ben Gretch T. Cohen RB CHI
92 Jack Capotorto N. Fant TE DEN
93 Chris Towers S. Shepard WR NYG
94 Dave Richard D. Slayton WR NYG
95 R.J. White R. Anderson WR NYJ
96 Jamey Eisenberg J. Crowder WR NYJ
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Jamey Eisenberg S. Michel RB NE
98 R.J. White D. Johnson RB HOU
99 Dave Richard A. Miller WR CHI
100 Chris Towers J. Howard RB PHI
101 Jack Capotorto J. Allen QB BUF
102 Ben Gretch B. Cooks WR LAR
103 Heath Cummings T. Coleman RB SF
104 Jeremy Bache P. Williams WR MIA
105 George Maselli M. Hardman WR KC
106 Will Brinson M. Ryan QB ATL
107 Adam Aizer A. Mattison RB MIN
108 Meron Berkson M. Jones WR DET
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Meron Berkson J. Williams RB GB
110 Adam Aizer D. Thompson RB KC
111 Will Brinson L. Murray RB NO
112 George Maselli N. Harry WR NE
113 Jeremy Bache G. Edwards RB BAL
114 Heath Cummings D. Johnson WR PIT
115 Ben Gretch J. Jackson RB LAC
116 Jack Capotorto B. Scott RB PHI
117 Chris Towers H. Renfrow WR LV
118 Dave Richard T. Pollard RB DAL
119 R.J. White A. Jeffery WR PHI
120 Jamey Eisenberg R. Freeman RB DEN
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Jamey Eisenberg N. Hines RB IND
122 R.J. White C. Hyde RB HOU
123 Dave Richard D. Brees QB NO
124 Chris Towers D. Henderson RB LAR
125 Jack Capotorto J. Washington WR PIT
126 Ben Gretch R. Penny RB SEA
127 Heath Cummings L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
128 Jeremy Bache E. Sanders WR SF
129 George Maselli M. Breida RB SF
130 Will Brinson B. Snell RB PIT
131 Adam Aizer G. Tate WR NYG
132 Meron Berkson A. Rodgers QB GB
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Meron Berkson T. Williams WR LV
134 Adam Aizer P. Campbell WR IND
135 Will Brinson D. Westbrook WR JAC
136 George Maselli K. Bourne WR SF
137 Jeremy Bache M. Sanu WR NE
138 Heath Cummings J. Hill RB BAL
139 Ben Gretch M. Gesicki TE MIA
140 Jack Capotorto D. Goedert TE PHI
141 Chris Towers J. Samuels RB PIT
142 Dave Richard A. Peterson RB WAS
143 R.J. White C. Edmonds RB ARI
144 Jamey Eisenberg R. Armstead RB JAC
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Jamey Eisenberg S. Sims WR WAS
146 R.J. White C. Beasley WR BUF
147 Dave Richard 49ers DST SF
148 Chris Towers A. Isabella WR ARI
149 Jack Capotorto M. Stafford QB DET
150 Ben Gretch J. Winston QB TB
151 Heath Cummings M. Boykin WR BAL
152 Jeremy Bache J. Ross WR CIN
153 George Maselli A. Brown WR FA
154 Will Brinson B. Perriman WR TB
155 Adam Aizer J. Arcega-Whiteside WR PHI
156 Meron Berkson Steelers DST PIT
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Meron Berkson G. Olsen TE SEA
158 Adam Aizer T. Hockenson TE DET
159 Will Brinson D. Harris RB NE
160 George Maselli Chiefs DST KC
161 Jeremy Bache Ravens DST BAL
162 Heath Cummings J. Garoppolo QB SF
163 Ben Gretch Patriots DST NE
164 Jack Capotorto D. Washington RB LV
165 Chris Towers C. Wentz QB PHI
166 Dave Richard J. Smith TE TEN
167 R.J. White P. Barber RB TB
168 Jamey Eisenberg A. Lazard WR GB
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Jamey Eisenberg Bills DST BUF
170 R.J. White Bears DST CHI
171 Dave Richard J. Meyers WR NE
172 Chris Towers Vikings DST MIN
173 Jack Capotorto Packers DST GB
174 Ben Gretch O. Howard TE TB
175 Heath Cummings Titans DST TEN
176 Jeremy Bache L. Miller RB HOU
177 George Maselli D. Robinson WR KC
178 Will Brinson J. Tucker K BAL
179 Adam Aizer H. Butker K KC
180 Meron Berkson J. Doyle TE IND
Round 16
Pos Team Player
181 Meron Berkson W. Lutz K NO
182 Adam Aizer Chargers DST LAC
183 Will Brinson Saints DST NO
184 George Maselli R. Gould K SF
185 Jeremy Bache G. Zuerlein K LAR
186 Heath Cummings M. Gay K TB
187 Ben Gretch D. Bailey K MIN
188 Jack Capotorto Y. Koo K ATL
189 Chris Towers Z. Gonzalez K ARI
190 Dave Richard S. Gostkowski K NE
191 R.J. White M. Prater K DET
192 Jamey Eisenberg M. Badgley K LAC
Team by Team
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 1 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 24 C. Kupp WR LAR
3 25 P. Mahomes QB KC
4 48 P. Lindsay RB DEN
5 49 S. Diggs WR MIN
6 72 H. Henry TE LAC
7 73 J. Brown WR BUF
8 96 J. Crowder WR NYJ
9 97 S. Michel RB NE
10 120 R. Freeman RB DEN
11 121 N. Hines RB IND
12 144 R. Armstead RB JAC
13 145 S. Sims WR WAS
14 168 A. Lazard WR GB
15 169 Bills DST BUF
16 192 M. Badgley K LAC
R.J. White
Rd Pk Player
1 2 M. Thomas WR NO
2 23 L. Jackson QB BAL
3 26 T. Gurley RB LAR
4 47 C. Carson RB SEA
5 50 M. Andrews TE BAL
6 71 M. Williams WR LAC
7 74 M. Brown WR BAL
8 95 R. Anderson WR NYJ
9 98 D. Johnson RB HOU
10 119 A. Jeffery WR PHI
11 122 C. Hyde RB HOU
12 143 C. Edmonds RB ARI
13 146 C. Beasley WR BUF
14 167 P. Barber RB TB
15 170 Bears DST CHI
16 191 M. Prater K DET
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 3 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 22 M. Evans WR TB
3 27 K. Golladay WR DET
4 46 Z. Ertz TE PHI
5 51 M. Ingram RB BAL
6 70 D. Montgomery RB CHI
7 75 R. Mostert RB SF
8 94 D. Slayton WR NYG
9 99 A. Miller WR CHI
10 118 T. Pollard RB DAL
11 123 D. Brees QB NO
12 142 A. Peterson RB WAS
13 147 49ers DST SF
14 166 J. Smith TE TEN
15 171 J. Meyers WR NE
16 190 S. Gostkowski K NE
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 4 E. Elliott RB DAL
2 21 M. Sanders RB PHI
3 28 D. Moore WR CAR
4 45 T. Lockett WR SEA
5 52 D. Waller TE LV
6 69 T. Hilton WR IND
7 76 C. Samuel WR CAR
8 93 S. Shepard WR NYG
9 100 J. Howard RB PHI
10 117 H. Renfrow WR LV
11 124 D. Henderson RB LAR
12 141 J. Samuels RB PIT
13 148 A. Isabella WR ARI
14 165 C. Wentz QB PHI
15 172 Vikings DST MIN
16 189 Z. Gonzalez K ARI
Jack Capotorto
Rd Pk Player
1 5 D. Cook RB MIN
2 20 J. Jacobs RB LV
3 29 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
4 44 J. Edelman WR NE
5 53 R. Woods WR LAR
6 68 D. Chark WR JAC
7 77 R. Jones RB TB
8 92 N. Fant TE DEN
9 101 J. Allen QB BUF
10 116 B. Scott RB PHI
11 125 J. Washington WR PIT
12 140 D. Goedert TE PHI
13 149 M. Stafford QB DET
14 164 D. Washington RB LV
15 173 Packers DST GB
16 188 Y. Koo K ATL
Ben Gretch
Rd Pk Player
1 6 A. Kamara RB NO
2 19 J. Mixon RB CIN
3 30 A. Brown WR TEN
4 43 C. Ridley WR ATL
5 54 T. McLaurin WR WAS
6 67 T. Boyd WR CIN
7 78 W. Fuller WR HOU
8 91 T. Cohen RB CHI
9 102 B. Cooks WR LAR
10 115 J. Jackson RB LAC
11 126 R. Penny RB SEA
12 139 M. Gesicki TE MIA
13 150 J. Winston QB TB
14 163 Patriots DST NE
15 174 O. Howard TE TB
16 187 D. Bailey K MIN
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 7 D. Adams WR GB
2 18 A. Ekeler RB LAC
3 31 L. Bell RB NYJ
4 42 A. Robinson WR CHI
5 55 C. Kirk WR ARI
6 66 A. Hooper TE ATL
7 79 D. Prescott QB DAL
8 90 D. Freeman RB ATL
9 103 T. Coleman RB SF
10 114 D. Johnson WR PIT
11 127 L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
12 138 J. Hill RB BAL
13 151 M. Boykin WR BAL
14 162 J. Garoppolo QB SF
15 175 Titans DST TEN
16 186 M. Gay K TB
Jeremy Bache
Rd Pk Player
1 8 D. Hopkins WR HOU
2 17 D. Henry RB TEN
3 32 A. Cooper WR DAL
4 41 M. Gordon RB LAC
5 56 D. Watson QB HOU
6 65 D. Samuel WR SF
7 80 E. Engram TE NYG
8 89 D. Guice RB WAS
9 104 P. Williams WR MIA
10 113 G. Edwards RB BAL
11 128 E. Sanders WR SF
12 137 M. Sanu WR NE
13 152 J. Ross WR CIN
14 161 Ravens DST BAL
15 176 L. Miller RB HOU
16 185 G. Zuerlein K LAR
George Maselli
Rd Pk Player
1 9 N. Chubb RB CLE
2 16 C. Godwin WR TB
3 33 C. Sutton WR DEN
4 40 K. Drake RB ARI
5 57 D. Parker WR MIA
6 64 K. Hunt RB CLE
7 81 R. Tannehill QB TEN
8 88 T. Higbee TE LAR
9 105 M. Hardman WR KC
10 112 N. Harry WR NE
11 129 M. Breida RB SF
12 136 K. Bourne WR SF
13 153 A. Brown WR FA
14 160 Chiefs DST KC
15 177 D. Robinson WR KC
16 184 R. Gould K SF
Will Brinson
Rd Pk Player
1 10 J. Jones WR ATL
2 15 G. Kittle TE SF
3 34 J. Conner RB PIT
4 39 A. Thielen WR MIN
5 58 M. Gallup WR DAL
6 63 D. Metcalf WR SEA
7 82 J. White RB NE
8 87 D. Johnson RB ARI
9 106 M. Ryan QB ATL
10 111 L. Murray RB NO
11 130 B. Snell RB PIT
12 135 D. Westbrook WR JAC
13 154 B. Perriman WR TB
14 159 D. Harris RB NE
15 178 J. Tucker K BAL
16 183 Saints DST NO
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 11 T. Kelce TE KC
2 14 L. Fournette RB JAC
3 35 O. Beckham WR CLE
4 38 D. Williams RB KC
5 59 A. Green WR CIN
6 62 K. Johnson RB DET
7 83 R. Wilson QB SEA
8 86 S. Watkins WR KC
9 107 A. Mattison RB MIN
10 110 D. Thompson RB KC
11 131 G. Tate WR NYG
12 134 P. Campbell WR IND
13 155 J. Arcega-Whiteside WR PHI
14 158 T. Hockenson TE DET
15 179 H. Butker K KC
16 182 Chargers DST LAC
Meron Berkson
Rd Pk Player
1 12 A. Jones RB GB
2 13 T. Hill WR KC
3 36 K. Allen WR LAC
4 37 D. Singletary RB BUF
5 60 M. Mack RB IND
6 61 J. Landry WR CLE
7 84 K. Murray QB ARI
8 85 J. Cook TE NO
9 108 M. Jones WR DET
10 109 J. Williams RB GB
11 132 A. Rodgers QB GB
12 133 T. Williams WR LV
13 156 Steelers DST PIT
14 157 G. Olsen TE SEA
15 180 J. Doyle TE IND
16 181 W. Lutz K NO
