Fantasy Football: Pre-free agency 2020 PPR mock draft features Austin Ekeler in Round 2

We can all use a little break from everything happening in the world right now, and hopefully all of you are safe. Even though the sports world has come to a halt because of the Coronavirus, we are still moving forward with our Fantasy Football draft prep for the upcoming season.

Hopefully, by the time the NFL season starts, all of this is long behind us and our lives are back to normal. We're planning to operate as normal as we can right now, and that means continuing to plan for the 2020 campaign, including this 12-team PPR mock draft. It also could be a good distraction for you.

Free agency is scheduled to start this week in the NFL, and that could change many of these selections. The NFL Draft in April will also alter plenty of these picks as well — and our future mock drafts will reflect that.

But we wanted to give you one more look at where players could be drafted following some news from the NFL Scouting Combine and other reports that have come out in recent weeks. It's fun to react to news as it happens when it comes to Fantasy drafts.

For example, Austin Ekeler signed a four-year, $24.5 million deal to stay with the Chargers, and he was drafted at No. 18 overall in Round 2. Meanwhile, Keenan Allen lost Philip Rivers and has an uncertain quarterback situation for 2020, and he was drafted with the final pick in Round 3.

You can see how the rest of the draft unfolded, including my team from the No. 1 overall selection. I drafted Christian McCaffrey, and the only thing that could knock him from that spot come August is a potential contract holdout, which is something to monitor.

I took Cooper Kupp in Round 2 and Patrick Mahomes in Round 3, which is not something I do on a regular basis in drafting a quarterback early. By taking Mahomes there, I passed on receivers like Kenny Golladay, D.J. Moore and JuJu Smith-Schuster, which I could regret in a three-receiver league.

Along with Kupp, my other receivers are Stefon Diggs, John Brown and Jamison Crowder, who I can play at the flex spot. I also have Allen Lazard and Steve Sims as reserves, and both could be good if their teams don't add significant competition this offseason.

My running backs along with McCaffrey are Phillip Lindsay, Sony Michel, Royce Freeman, Nyheim Hines and Ryquell Armstead. I'm excited for Lindsay with Pat Shurmur now calling plays in Denver, which could also help Freeman if another running back isn't added this offseason.

I drafted Hunter Henry in Round 6, and the thing I love about this team is my standout starters in Mahomes, McCaffrey, Lindsay, Kupp, Diggs and Henry. Brown and Crowder are solid also, but my bench could use some work.

That's what the waiver wire is for. And I'm hopeful to make plenty of moves on waivers once the season starts.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer

2. R.J. White, NFL Editor

3. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer

4. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy

5. Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer

6. Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor

7. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer

8. Jeremy Bache, Fantasy Sales Coordinator

9. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor

10. Will Brinson, Senior NFL Writer

11. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host

12. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer