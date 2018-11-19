Fantasy Football: Pre-Week 12 waiver wire breakdown

Welcome to the weekly CBS SportsLine waiver wire column, your one-stop emporium for upgrades and Band-Aids.

Every week we'll list the best widely available free agents for Fantasy Football in order of desirability. (We define "widely available" as being owned in less than half of CBS leagues.) We'll also list a few more names in the "window shopping" category, players worth monitoring or perhaps worth rostering in deeper leagues. We'll also list a suggested FAAB bid based on a season-long budget of $100. These suggested bids are intended to give you a good chance to acquire a particular player without overbidding. We recommend that you scale your bids according to need.

When we were trudging our way through the heart of the bye season, it seemed as if there were few players available on waivers worthy of double-digit FAAB bids. But now that we're almost done with the bye season -- the Rams and Chiefs are off this week, and then we're back to a full slate every week -- suddenly the waiver wire is teeming with potentially valuable roster pieces.

Let's look at some of the more interesting assets on the waiver wire this week.

QUARTERBACKS

Lamar Jackson, Cincinnati Bengals (28 percent owned)

Suggested bid: $22

Well, that was certainly an interesting starting debut. Jackson ran 27 times for 117 yards Sunday against the Bengals. No quarterback had carried the ball that many times in an NFL game since the Steelers' Joe Geri in 1950. Jackson also completed 13 of 19 passes for 150 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception. It's Jackson's rushing ability that makes him such a potentially valuable Fantasy contributor the rest of the way. With apologies to Michael Vick and Randall Cunningham, Jackson might just be the best pure runner at quarterback the league has ever seen. He also happens to have a fabulous schedule over the next four weeks: Raiders, Falcons, Chiefs, Buccaneers. The passing upside appears to be very, very limited. But legs like Jackson's can cover a lot of warts. It's worth bidding aggressively for Jackson if you need a quarterback for the home stretch.

Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (25 percent owned)

Suggested bid: $10

The Buccaneers once again turned to the former No. 1 overall draft pick after the interception-prone Ryan Fitzpatrick was picked off three times in a Week 11 loss to the Giants. Winston was sharp in relief, completing 12 of 16 throws for 199 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception -- and the interception was forgivable since it was a desperation throw in the final seconds. If indeed Winston makes the start in Week 12, he'll get a favorable matchup against a 49ers defense that's been soft all season and was last seen making Eli Manning look good in Week 10. The Buccaneers have been aggressive offensively all season under coach Dirk Koetter and offensive coordinator Todd Monken, but Fitzpatrick and Winston have both been maddeningly turnover-happy. The air-raid nature of the offense and Tampa's strong group of pass catchers give the Buccaneers' quarterbacks a high weekly ceiling, but Koetter's willingness to bench either of them makes the weekly floor frighteningly low.

Nick Mullens, San Francisco 49ers (17 percent owned)

Suggested bid: $4

He was a model of efficiency in his NFL debut, touching up the Raiders for 262 yards and three touchdowns on 16 of 22 passing, but Mullens was somewhat less effective in his follow-up, completing 27 of 39 passes for 250 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions, in a Week 10 loss to the Giants. Mullens is a terrific streaming option for Week 12 thanks to a mouth-watering matchup against the woebegone Tampa Bay defense. But this might be the last time Mullens will be usable, as his next three games will be against Seattle, Denver and Seattle again – not easy matchups.

Colt McCoy, Washington Redskins (0 percent owned)

Suggested bid: $2

I've long thought that McCoy was one of the better backup quarterbacks in the league, and we'll soon find out if that's the case. McCoy is Washington's new starter after Alex Smith broke his leg in grotesque fashion Sunday against the Texans. McCoy completed 6 of 12 passes in relief for 54 yards and a touchdown. He also ran five times for 35 yards. His Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Cowboys in Dallas won't be easy, but his Week 13 matchup against the Eagles and their injury-depleted secondary looks pretty stream-friendly.

Window shopping:

The Dolphins hope to get Ryan Tannehill back from a shoulder injury this week, and while Tannehill hasn't exactly been a cornucopia of Fantasy goodness over his career, he's a streaming option this week in a good matchup against the Colts. … Case Keenum doesn't stink, and his home matchup against the Steelers this week isn't terrible. How's that for an endorsement of a potential streaming option?

RUNNING BACKS

Gus Edwards, Cincinnati Bengals (0 percent owned)

Suggested bid: $23

Well, well, well. THIS was rather unexpected. With Lamar Jackson making his first start at quarterback for the Ravens in Week 11, it was Edwards, not Alex Collins, who led the Baltimore RBs in rushing. Edwards had 17 carries for 115 yards and a touchdown, while Alex Collins had seven carries for 18 yards and a touchdown. And it wasn't as if Edwards padded his numbers in garbage time. There was no garbage time – the Ravens eked out a 24-21, come-from-behind victory over the Bengals. Edwards had five carries in his three previous games. He had 10 carries for 42 yards in a Week 6 game against the Titans, but those were mostly garbage-time totes in a 21-0 Ravens romp. Edwards' college resume is light. He was a bit player during three seasons at the University of Miami-Fla., rushing for less than 350 yards in all three of those years. He finished his college career by rushing 164 times for 713 yards and six TDs at Rutgers last year. He went undrafted. It's not a sterling résumé, but the Ravens have shown a lack of faith in Collins and Javorius Allen before. It just seems strange that it would be Edwards and not Ty Montgomery, acquired in a deadline deal with the Packers, to stage a coup d'état in this backfield. With a Charmin-soft schedule over the next four weeks -- the Ravens face the Raiders, Falcons, Chiefs and Buccaneers -- an aggressive bid for Edwards is warranted, even though his claim to the top spot in the Ravens' backfield feels tenuous.

Theo Riddick, LeGarrette Blount and Zach Zenner (47 percent, 21 percent and 0 percent owned)

Suggested bids: $12 in PPR leagues and $4 in standard leagues for Riddick; $9 in standard leagues and $1 in PPR leagues for Blount; $2 in all formats for Zenner

A reported sprained knee for Kerryon Johnson -- a torn ACL was feared -- brings the Lions' other running backs into play as possible waiver additions. But whereas Johnson was a rookie dynamo, Detroit's other running backs are … uh, limited. With Johnson out, the Lions are probably going to take on a pass-heavy tilt. That suits Riddick, a potential PPR dynamo who offers little as a runner but is capable of consistently delivering 5-6 receptions every week, and perhaps more with Johnson out. Blount is a plodder who becomes the favorite for early-down and goal-line work. He's not much of a pass catcher, and his lack of speed keeps the yardage ceiling low. Zenner is a wild card, a scrappy fourth-year man from South Dakota State who figures to get some work in Johnson's absence and could conceivably threaten Blount's early-down preeminence. The appeal of all three is limited this week due to the Thanksgiving Day matchup against the voracious Chicago defense.

Elijah McGuire, New York Jets (36 percent owned)

Suggested bid: $11

In the two games he's played since returning from a foot injury, McGuire has outsnapped Isaiah Crowell both times, though Crowell logged more carries in each of those contests. McGuire also doesn't have any real attractive matchups coming up for the balance of the regular season. He could be a useful fill-in, but McGuire isn't the sort of player you should be anxious to start.

Rex Burkhead, New England Patriots (14 percent owned)

Suggested bid: $10

Burkhead went on injured reserve after injuring his neck in Week 3 but has resumed practicing and is eligible to be activated in Week 13. Here's what we had for a workload sample before Burkhead went down: He had a team-high 18 carries in Week 1 (no other Patriots running back had more than five), and he was used in more of a three-way committee in Week 2, with Sony Michel getting 10 carries, Burkhead getting six and James White getting five. Since Burkhead went down, Michel has given a more thorough demonstration of his considerable talent, and we know that White is an integral component of the New England passing game. Barring injury, it's hard to see Burkhead as more than a cog in a three-man backfield. It's a role that can still offer Fantasy value, since Burkhead is a capable pass catcher and has been used as a goal-line runner in the past. But it will be difficult to guess what his usage will be from week to week.

D'Onta Foreman, Houston Texans (17 percent owned)

Suggested bid: $2

It might be unrealistic to think that Foreman can return this late in the season to provide any sort of Fantasy value. Shelved all year after rupturing his Achilles' in 2017, Foreman might still come off the PUP list at some point, but even if he does, it seems as if Lamar Miller is entrenched as Houston's lead back. There are probably better places to spend your FAAB dollars.

Window shopping:

'Tis the season for essential handcuffs: Todd Gurley owners should acquire Malcom Brown, Kareem Hunt owners should nab Spencer Ware, Ezekiel Elliott owners should get Rod Smith, James Conner owners should pick up Jaylen Samuels, and Aaron Jones owners should claim Jamaal Williams. … The presence of Marlon Mack lowers the ceiling of Nyheim Hines, but Hines is rosterable in most PPR leagues and in larger standard leagues. … Wendell Smallwood had just one measly touch in the Eagles blowout loss to the Saints on Sunday, and it's clear the Josh Adams is now Philly's lead back, but it might be premature to bury Smallwood; we'll see.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Keke Coutee, Houston Texans (32 percent owned)

Suggested bid: $15

He hadn't played since Week 7 due to a hamstring injury, but Coutee demonstrated the fitness of his hammy by catching 5 of 9 targets Sunday against Washington for 77 yards. Any Fantasy owner with holes to patch at wide receiver heading into the home stretch should consider making a robust FAAB bid for Coutee. His remaining schedule is highly favorable, with a run of games against the Titans, Browns, Colts, Jets and Eagles. Demaryius Thomas has been a virtual non-factor since coming over in a pre-deadline trade, with no catches and just one target in Week 11, so Coutee looks like the No. 2 man in the target pecking order behind lead receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Coutee has shown that he knows how to get open, and with his speed he's capable of turning a short reception into a big play.

D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel, Carolina Panthers (49 percent and 5 percent owned)

Suggested bid: $10 for Moore; $2 for Samuel

Moore has been percolating for a few weeks and finally boiled over on Sunday, torching the Lions for seven catches, 157 yards and a touchdown. But there's an important caveat regarding Moore's big day: While Devin Funchess was absorbing the tight coverage of Detroit's best cover man, Darius Slay, Moore was abusing the other jokers the Lions run out at cornerback every week. Still, the 21-year-old rookie has to be taken seriously. He had 5-90-0 receiving and 2-39-0 rushing against the Ravens in Week 8, then laid low for a couple of games before the Week 11 explosion. You might not want to start him against the Seahawks this week, but he's certainly playable against the Buccaneers in Week 13, and he has favorable matchups with the Browns, Saints and Falcons in Weeks 14-16. Samuel is more of a gadget piece, but the Panthers are getting him a handful of touches every week, and the speedy second-year man has scored four touchdowns in his past five games. He might be worth a look in deeper leagues.

Adam Humphries, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (18 percent owned)

Suggested bid: $6 in PPR leagues, $2 in standard leagues

It doesn't seem as if Humphries should be Fantasy-viable, with the Buccaneers having so many other talented and more athletically impressive pass catchers, and yet … here we are. Humphries had three TD catches in his past three games and has topped 50 receiving yards in four consecutive games. He's now up to 40 catches for 491 yards and three touchdowns on the year.

Tre Quinn, Washington Redskins (0 percent owned)

Suggested bid: $5

Activated from injured reserve last week after missing the first nine games of the year with an ankle injury, Quinn caught all four of his targets for 49 yards in his NFL debut. He was in Washington's starting lineup in Week 11, and it's not inconceivable that Quinn could be the Redskins' most valuable wide receiver from this point on. Quinn had 114 catches for 1,236 yards and 13 touchdowns at SMU in his final college season. The Washington offense passing game has been anemic this season, but it's possible that new QB Colt McCoy, who'll start in place of the injured Alex Smith, will be an upgrade. Quinn is an interesting speculative play in leagues of 12 or more teams.

David Moore, Seattle Seahawks (42 percent owned)

Suggested bid: $4

Moore piqued the interest of Fantasy owners by catching four TD passes over a three-game stretch in October, but then he largely disappeared in Weeks 9-10, catching 3 of 10 targets for 32 yards. He was targeted a season-high eight times against the Packers in Week 11 and had four catches for 57 yards, though his stat line wouldn't have looked quite as good if not for a replay review that awarded him a juggled 30-yard reception. It's nice than Moore is the No. 3 receiver on a team that only goes three receivers deep, and that Russell Wilson has looked for him in the end zone on a number of occasions. But the overall passing volume of the run-heavy Seahawks is a knock against Moore, who hasn't caught more than four passes in a game this season.

Robbie Anderson and Quincy Enunwa, New York Jets (27 percent and 20 percent owned)

Suggested bids: $4 for Anderson, $2 for Enunwa

The relative value of these two depends largely upon who's quarterbacking the Jets. Anderson clicked with Josh McCown last year but hasn't really meshed with rookie QB Sam Darnold yet, save for a couple of big plays. Enunwa hasn't played with McCown much due to a neck injury that cost him the entire 2017 season, but Enunwa and Darnold had nice chemistry early in the season before Enunwa was slowed by an ankle injury. Darnold has been dealing with a foot injury, and it's not clear whether he'll be back in Week 12. Neither Anderson nor Enunwa is a very sexy waiver option, though both are reasonable desperation plays since both play a lot of snaps.

Donte Moncrief, Jacksonville Jaguars (33 percent owned)

Suggested bid: $2

It's been feast or famine for Moncrief this season: five games with at least 76 receiving yards and/or a TD catch, five games with 54 or fewer receiving yards and no touchdowns. He's been getting a lot of air yards, but in typical Moncrief style, he hasn't been terribly efficient with his targets. His matchup with the Bills this week isn't especially promising.

Antonio Callaway (16 percent owned)

Suggested bid: $2

Wildly inefficient over the first half of the regular season, Callaway has quietly caught an efficient 10 of 13 targets over his last three games for 126 yards and a touchdown. That doesn't exactly qualify as a breakout but is encouraging nevertheless. Callaway is the de facto No. 2 receiver on a team that's light on pass-catching targets. He also has 4.4 speed and an appealing Week 12 matchup against the Bengals.

Window shopping:

The Dolphins have a thoroughly unappealing collection of pass catchers, but Danny Amendola is certainly PPR-worthy, with 47 catches for 456 yards and one touchdown through 10 games. ... Taylor Gabriel has lost some value due to the emergence of Anthony Miller, but Bears coach Matt Nagy still tries to scheme the ball into his hands a few times per game. … The Cowboys' Cole Beasley is on a 72-catch pace, and while he doesn't offer much yardage or TD upside, he's viable in PPR leagues. … John Ross, the Bengals' first-round draft pick last year, has a TD catch in three of his last four games, but he has only 145 receiving yards in seven games total. … The value of WR/RB Cordarrelle Patterson has probably evaporated now that the Patriots are getting healthier at the RB position, but perhaps we shouldn't put it past Bill Belichick and Co. to find new and innovative ways to put the ball in the explosive Patterson's hands. … Zay Jones tried to work his way back into the good graces of Fantasy owners with an 8-93-1 stat line in Week 10 before going on bye, but his history, his QB situation and a tough Week 12 matchup with the Jaguars make him unattractive in all but the deepest of leagues.

TIGHT ENDS

Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (19 percent owned)

Suggested bid: $5

O.J. Howard's ankle injury puts Brate on the radar as a potentially attractive waiver-wire tight end. Howard has been terrific this season and has largely marginalized Brate, but the TE position is important in the Bucs' offense, and if Howard is on the shelf for a while, Brate could provide low-end TE1 value in the short run.

Chris Herndon, New York Jets (40 percent owned)

Suggested bid: $3

Over his past five games, Herndon has 14 catches for 210 yards and three touchdowns. He has a nice-looking matchup against the Patriots this week and is available in a lot of leagues after being dropped during his Week 11 bye.

C.J. Uzomah, Cincinnati Bengals (31 percent owned)

Suggested bid: $2

His numbers aren't anything special -- 23 catches for 248 yards and two touchdowns -- but Uzomah is the only decent pass-catching tight end the Bengals have on the active roster right now, and he doesn't have a single bad matchup the rest of the season. In the TE hellscape of 2018, you could do worse.

Jeff Heuerman, Denver Broncos (34 percent owned)

Suggested bid: $2

After scoring touchdowns in consecutive games and turning in a 10-catch, 83-yard game in his previous outing, Heuerman's 4-20-0 line against the Chargers in Week 11 qualifies as a disappointment. But four catches on five targets constitutes attentive usage, and as bleak as the TE position has been this year, that counts for something. Heuerman has a decent matchup against the Steelers this week and is worth consideration if you're streaming the position.

Window shopping:

Jonnu Smith

is getting more involved in the Titans' offense and has a plus matchup with the Texans this week, but it will be hard to start him with any confidence if Blaine Gabbert starts at QB in place of the banged-up Marcus Mariota. … Good luck guessing what the talented but unpredictable Ricky Seals-Jones is going to do for you in a given week. …It's hard to tell which of the Seahawks' top two tight ends will have more value in a given week, but both Ed Dickson and Nick Vannett could be reasonable Week 12 streaming options in deep leagues due to a strong matchup against a Panthers defense that's been scorched by tight ends this year.