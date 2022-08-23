At this point of the summer, Fantasy managers know which quarterbacks are going to get drafted and when they're going to get drafted. There isn't much the preseason can tell us about these passers, save for the young slingers who still get playing time to add experience and, in most cases, learn a new system.

These are the quarterbacks who are late-round stash targets as blue-chip breakout prospects, not as potential early-season starters (unless you can start two quarterbacks). And because of the low-cost, high-upside nature they have, they're important to keep in mind once you cross into the double-digit rounds. Often times they are better bench picks than a random third receiver or a running back buried on a depth chart (but not necessarily a tight end who's been overlooked because that position is pretty scarce).

Here's a rundown of how these potential mega-values looked in the second week of the preseason, listed in the order I would draft them in:

Trey Lance: What? Lance?! He didn't even play in the preseason game against the Vikings. That's true, but he did play in two joint practices against Minnesota. He was up and down, overthrowing targets and dealing with the Vikings' pass rush pressure, but rebounded late and hit Deebo Samuel 30 yards downfield on an improvisational play that would have set up a theoretical game-winning field goal. George Kittle told the media Lance's touch has improved on his throws, but camp reports suggest his accuracy remains an issue. Fantasy managers will still take him around 100th overall because it's been proven over and over that you don't need elite accuracy to be a great Fantasy passer when you run the ball more than normal.

Pickett's time is coming

Kenny Pickett wasn't worth including with the above guys because most folks outside of Western Pennsylvania won't draft him in their one-QB formats. But most folks inside and outside of Western Pennsylvania might pick him up off waivers by mid-October.

Both Pittsburgh quarterbacks played well against the Jaguars -- and that's saying something because this Jaguars defensive line annihilated the Steelers offensive line over and over. Seriously. The Jaguars were dominant. Trubisky navigated the pocket well and even pulled off an Eli Manning-esque escape from a sack to lob a solid 14-yard throw to Diontae Johnson that bounced off his receiver's hands for an interception. That was in addition to a fantastic toss deep to Chase Claypool who made a contested catch and a 16-yard hitter to Johnson on an intermediate slant.

As good as Trubisky was, Pickett was better. He played cool under pressure from the Jaguars and hit George Pickens and Anthony McFarland with accurate short throws that gave both guys a chance to make a play after the catch. Then he hit Johnson with a slant of his own before connecting on back-to-back middle-field tosses to Pat Freiermuth, one of which was a tremendous anticipatory pass down the seam, while getting crushed by Jaguars defenders on both throws. A throw to Diontae Johnson in the end zone that was placed perfectly was called back by penalty, and then a savvy pre-snap read by Pickett led to his throw to Blake Snell in the flat that led to his touchdown.

It would make sense for the Steelers to play Trubisky to start the year. He hasn't played poorly this preseason, plus it would give the offensive line a chance to figure itself out without getting the rookie crushed in his first few games. But once it's clear the O-line is at its best, I wouldn't be surprised to see Pickett get a shot at the first sign of Trubisky struggling.

It's enough to prioritize Pickett in Superflex/two-QB leagues, but not enough to do the same in one-QB leagues unless you've got insanely deep benches.

The skinny on ...

Marcus Mariota: For the second straight preseason game, Mariota had a lot of positives. It's nitpicky to call him out for underthrowing Kyle Pitts a tad on his deep bomb early against the Jets, or for being late on a throw to Bryan Edwards on a rollout, or for throwing behind Olamide Zaccheaus, but those are the plays that could be much bigger if he were more on-point. Ultimately Mariota was good when on the run or from the pocket, including his dagger to Zaccheaus for a touchdown. He shouldn't relinquish the job to Desmond Ridder until the Falcons are eliminated from playoff contention, which means he's a very good No. 2 Fantasy quarterback for the first half of the season at minimum.

Geno Smith: I was encouraged by Smith taking downfield shots and making some good reads, but his accuracy is still a problem. That means the Seahawks have two quarterbacks with questionable accuracy, but at least Smith makes better decisions with the ball than Drew Lock has in the past. Not what you want if you're taking DK Metcalf or Tyler Lockett. Neither passer is worth a Fantasy pick, even in two-QB formats.