Questions surrounding the Steelers offense haven't been completely answered, but there's more reason than ever to start being optimistic on what they can deliver following the team's preseason game at Jacksonville.

That goes double for Diontae Johnson. Die-hard fans of his may have never wavered from taking him, but I had worries about the volume of targets he would get, the efficiency he would have with them, and the quality of throws he would see. Two of those issues I am completely at ease with.

Though Pittsburgh's offensive line forced Mitchell Trubisky to run for his life and Kenny Pickett to get rid of the ball quickly, both passers did a good job maneuvering so they could connect with all of their receivers, including Johnson. In fact, Johnson would have had a mammoth stat line over 22 snaps had he not slipped on a couple of routes and a touchdown pass from Pickett wasn't negated by offsetting penalties. His speed and agility were evident in ways we didn't consistently see in years past in part because of the routes he ran then and on Saturday. The quarterback and his game-breaking ability, as it turns out, should be okay.

It's the volume that could still be an issue for Johnson because the Steelers are loaded at receiver. Rookie George Pickens seemed less electric against the Jaguars but his skill-set is still something defenses will have to plan for. He'll draw targets away from Johnson. Tight end Pat Freiermuth showed off his athleticism on a couple of catches from Pickett in Jacksonville, something his coaches have brought up this summer. He'll draw targets away from Johnson, too. And then Chase Claypool played out of the slot on 13 of 14 snaps, confirming what we had learned about him through media reports. This is a good thing for Claypool since his size and speed should make him a tough draw for slot cornerbacks. His catch rate is 14.4% higher and his yards per target, yards after catch per reception and drop rate are all better when he's lined up in the slot. So yes, he'll draw targets away from Johnson too.

We didn't even bring up Najee Harris and the targets he'll see.

So despite a clear path to 140-plus targets, Johnson has moved into Round 4 territory for me on the strength of a rise in efficiency. That's a big leap since he was on my initial Don't Wanna Draft list. I'm real good with him as a No. 2 receiver. Pickens and Claypool are both Round 10-type picks -- Claypool might be had in Round 11. I don't see either one being a league-winner, but rather good-to-very-good depth pieces. Freiermuth will also go in that range but he's got value as a decent breakout tight end.

Hiding in plain sight?

I noticed a lot of rookies playing more this week but not looking quite as good as they looked last week or in college. I'm not sure if the intensity wasn't turned up or what, but it felt like their teams were purposely limiting their targets while also giving them playing time. I don't even know if that makes sense but it's how I felt.

Skyy Moore's an interesting example. For sure, he displayed quickness out of his breaks which will make him useful on hitch and curl routes, but his targets were invisible. Over 10 routes run with Patrick Mahomes, Moore saw one target -- a deep ball that was, somehow, underthrown and knocked away in the end zone.

Saints rookie Chris Olave has lined up all over the field but has not shown off his wheels all preseason. Even his touchdown catch was on an improvisational play where Olave found space behind a cornerback and Ian Book found him open -- that's something Olave gets credit for but that's just the beginning of what he's capable of.

I especially saw it with Pickens -- a lot of his routes seemed like clear-outs for others to make plays, and not at full speed either. He looked like a different dude in limited second-half work.

Even Treylon Burks qualifies. He played 35 snaps including 19 dropbacks that included four quarterback runs and a sack. At least he had three targets, though one was an underthrown deep ball that was picked off. Like the other rookies, he moved well and flashed some good speed and cuts. He was open on crossing routes plenty but not targeted, and he also blocked well. Coach Mike Vrabel told the media he wanted to see better routes from him and still work on his conditioning. That could be why he played extensively.

Burks might be my favorite receiver of this bunch solely for Fantasy, but you can draft him closer to Round 9 or 10 because there isn't as much interest in him. The other three will be more popular in drafts with Pickens probably the most popular. They're all fair game starting in Round 9 with Burks and Moore the only ones I'd consider at that price point.

One other rookie

While I was troubled by the number of times Romeo Doubs was locked up in coverage, and by his route-running and only-solid speed, I absolutely loved the technique he showed on his leaping red-zone touchdown pass. With a defender on him, Doubs tracked the ball and timed his jump without tipping his hand on when the ball was arriving, leaving the defender (whose back was turned to the quarterback) to guess when that would happen. Doubs didn't have to push off and had no problem holding the ball through contact on his way down. It was an encouraging play. I'm still worried about how big of an impact he will make in 2022 because the Packers have plenty of other guys available to catch darts from Aaron Rodgers, but this was a positive step.

The skinny on ...