Fantasy Football: Pro Bowlers T.Y. Hilton, Jack Doyle hope Luck is on their side in 2018

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Even though they are alternates, two of the more unlikely players at the Pro Bowl this season are T.Y. Hilton and Jack Doyle. You can say they were lucky to be invited considering their unlucky season in 2017.

Really, this is all about luck – Andrew Luck.

The Colts' star quarterback missed the entire 2017 campaign because of a shoulder injury. The hope is he's ready to return for offseason workouts and be fine for next season, but nothing is guaranteed.

Still, Hilton and Doyle both said Thursday they are optimistic Luck will be on their side in 2018.

"I think he's doing great," Doyle said. "Recovering every day. He seems to be headed in the right direction. I'm excited to have him back out there when he's ready."

Added Hilton, who said he talks to Luck on a regular basis: "He's in good spirits. I told him to get healthy. That's the main thing."

The key for the Colts is Luck being healthy, especially after they finished a dismal 4-12 this past year. And the key for Hilton and Doyle going from good to great – and being legitimate Pro Bowlers and standout Fantasy options – is having their quarterback at 100 percent for 16 games.

Heading into the 2017 campaign, Hilton was considered one of the top Fantasy receivers, and Doyle was a breakout candidate at tight end. That was when Luck was expected to play.

But without Luck, both players failed to meet preseason expectations, especially Hilton. He finished the year with 57 catches for 966 yards and four touchdowns on 107 targets. It was his lowest totals in every category over the past five seasons, and he had just five games with double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league.

Hilton credits Jacoby Brissett for the effort he gave as Luck's replacement, but the offense was never the same, which hurt Hilton. He's expecting a rebound season in 2018 with better quarterback production.

And Hilton, who was named to the Pro Bowl in place of the injured A.J. Green (knee), has already started setting goals for himself next season.

"I want to get double digits in touchdowns," Hilton said. "I haven't done that yet. The more I get the more we'll win. I just want to get more touchdowns."

For the record, Hilton's season-best touchdown total is seven, which he's done twice in 2014 and 2012. For him to accomplish that feat, Luck needs to be healthy.

Doyle, who is at the Pro Bowl in place of Rob Gronkowski, also should see his production rise with Luck back. Doyle played well in 2017, hauling in 80 catches for 690 yards and four touchdowns on 108 targets, finishing as the No. 9 Fantasy tight end in standard leagues. He was actually second among tight ends in receptions behind only Travis Kelce (83).

But Luck has a tremendous track record of leaning on his tight ends, which should enhance Doyle's value. In his last two healthy seasons (2016 and 2014), Luck has thrown 42.2 percent of his touchdowns to tight ends.

"It will be awesome," Doyle said of having Luck return. "He's obviously a huge part of the organization, of the offense and the team. He does it all for us. It will be great to have him back out there."

Another part of the equation for the Colts is their next head coach after Chuck Pagano was fired. The likely replacement is New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, and that should be a great thing for Hilton and Doyle.

McDaniels just helped Brandin Cooks finish with 65 catches for 1,082 yards and seven touchdowns on 114 targets in 2017, and that's likely the floor for Hilton if Luck is back. And you know how much the tight end is featured in New England with Gronkowski.

Now, no one should compare Doyle to Gronkowski, but McDaniels should improve the Colts offense, especially with a healthy Luck.

"I know he's a great coach," Doyle said. "He's shown that for what he's done in New England. We'll see what happens. I'm definitely excited with the opportunity."

The Colts will have a new coach and hopefully the same old quarterback in 2018. That should lead to great things for Hilton and Doyle in Fantasy and reality.