Sitting a wideout in Fantasy Football because of a tough matchup is impossible if the receiver is really good, possible if the receiver is just good, and easy if the receiver is just meh.

But what if a receiver had a gauntlet of tough matchups in his future? Secondaries ripe with quality cover men and pass rushes that would haunt the passer -- would that matter to you?

It would to me, albeit just a smidge. None of the top-5 teams to rank atop the Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers gave up more than nine 15-plus PPR point games to opposing players over the course of 17 games each. That's pretty good. Compare that to the worst team, Minnesota, which allowed 10 15-plus-point outings in its first 10 games.

Not only do I want to avoid the toughest secondaries, but I want as many of those Minnesota matchups as possible. How can I find them before they actually start playing? Easy -- the schedule is out there, and I'm certainly capable of studying defenses to see which teams have improved and which teams have not.

Thus, I've created the Projected Strength of Schedule (PSoS) for every team's games, tailored specifically to wide receiver matchups. You can read a full explanation on the methodology if you'd like but know that I spent a lot of time studying defenders, schemes and anything else that would matter to a wide receiver's matchup.

The PSoS isn't the most important thing for receivers -- targets, explosiveness and quality of quarterback are way more vital. However, it would be nice to know before you draft a guy if he has a ton of tough matchups coming his way, particularly early in the season.

Use this as that little bit of research to give you an extra edge on your Draft Day decision making. It might end up being the tie-breaker between two players you're debating. Do not forget this information before you enter your drafts.

Season-long PSoS for WRs

PHI 1 LV 17 DEN 2 CHI 18 SF 3 KC 19 LAC 4 CAR 20 IND 5 NO 21 DAL 6 ARI 22 NYG 7 NYJ 23 HOU 8 MIA 24 GB 9 ATL 25 WSH 10 BUF 26 DET 11 NE 27 JAX 12 TB 28 SEA 13 BAL 29 TEN 14 CLE 30 MIN 15 PIT 31 LAR 16 CIN 32

Weeks 1-4 PSoS for WRs

PHI 1 TEN 17 DEN 2 ARI 18 LAC 3 KC 19 IND 4 PIT 20 SEA 5 CAR 21 SF 6 LV 22 CLE 7 JAX 23 WSH 8 BAL 24 NYG 9 ATL 25 DET 10 CIN 26 GB 11 MIA 27 LAR 12 NYJ 28 DAL 13 MIN 29 NO 14 BUF 30 HOU 15 TB 31 CHI 16 NE 32

Weeks 15-17 PSoS for WRs

DET 1 CAR 17 NYJ 2 PIT 18 BUF 3 IND 19 JAX 4 WSH 20 ARI 5 DAL 21 NO 6 NYG 22 BAL 7 MIN 23 TB 8 DEN 24 SF 9 CIN 25 KC 10 LAR 26 NE 11 ATL 27 HOU 12 MIA 28 PHI 13 GB 29 SEA 14 CLE 30 TEN 15 LV 31 CHI 16 LAC 32

Biggest winners

A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith: We're hoping that Philadelphia throws more in 2022 and that Jalen Hurts improves his accuracy. Those factors will matter much more than the schedule, but it definitely helps that the only tough matchups the Eagles have are against the Cowboys, Packers and Saints. That's really about it.

Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick: Already graced with the addition of Russell Wilson, these three have the second-easiest full-season and early-season PSoS. Three of their first four are against the Seahawks, Texans and Raiders, and they have a dreamy five-game stretch beginning in Week 7. And one of their toughest divisional matchups against the Chargers comes in Week 18. I'm more encouraged to draft these guys.

Mike Williams: I expect Keenan Allen to be successful regardless of the opponent, but Williams has proven to be far too inconsistent. Perhaps a top-5 full-season projected schedule will help ease those concerns. I also don't think he sees a challenging outside cornerback until Week 5.

Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk: The 49ers are the only team to rank in the top-12 in all three PSoS categories, a surprise considering they'll play the Rams twice along with the Broncos, Chargers, Saints and Buccaneers. I suppose this happened because they're playing a second-place schedule and Cardinals and Seahawks secondaries didn't grade very well.

Biggest losers

Drake London: The Falcons are one of two teams whose receivers have a bottom-8 PSoS for the early-year, Fantasy playoffs and full season (Cincy is the other). This is a big knock against London, who is already facing the prospect of inaccurate downfield throws from Marcus Mariota and/or Desmond Ridder. His first two games are against the Saints and Rams. I'll take Treylon Burks over London in every draft.

Diontae Johnson: Not only must Johnson adjust to two new quarterbacks as well as a refreshed version of the offense, but he also faces the second-toughest full-season PSoS. Volume has saved his stat line in the past and figures to be the only thing to save him this year.

Rashod Bateman: You might feel good about drafting Bateman after his Week 1 game against the Jets, but then he'll see the Dolphins, Patriots and Bills in consecutive weeks. And that simply kicks off a very challenging schedule for the second-year receiver until after his Week 10 bye. You won't see me reach for him.

Gabriel Davis: Like Bateman, Davis has a really tough schedule to start and it continues on through the year. Unlike Bateman, Davis has a proven penchant for making big plays and works with a cannon-armed quarterback in a pass-heavy offense. I won't love starting Davis against the Rams, Titans, Dolphins, Ravens and Steelers to begin the year.

Don't draft them, but trade for them

(These receivers have a tough early-season PSoS but their schedule improves dramatically starting in October.)

Brandin Cooks

Adam Thielen

Christian Kirk

