It's time for our last look at the CBS Sports Average Draft Position data heading into Labor Day weekend, as well as our first look at the waiver wire. This is a busy weekend for Fantasy drafts, and we want to make sure you're prepared. But many of you have already drafted and are looking to add free agents and alter your rosters.



We have you covered. You can view the CBS Sports ADP here. And we'll break down all the quarterback movement, as well as the players who could still be available in your leagues.



Let's get started.

Good value

Brock Purdy is QB12 at 99.3, and he has top-10 upside this season. His receiving corps should be healthy for Week 1 with Mike Evans, George Kittle, De'Zhaun Stribling and Deebo Samuel ready to go against the Rams in Australia, and Christian McCaffrey is also fine. Last year, Purdy scored at least 20.7 Fantasy points in seven of 11 games, including the playoffs. He averaged a career-best 24.2 Fantasy points per game for the season, and he's averaged at least 20.5 Fantasy points per game in each of the past three years. I love waiting for Purdy on Draft Day, and he should be a steal at this cost.

Bad value

I don't want to continue putting Allen in this category, but his ADP is glaring at 21.1. It's just too soon. The next quarterback off the board is Lamar Jackson at 41.4, and there's no way Allen should be drafted that far ahead of the field. He's been an awesome Fantasy quarterback during his career, and in the past five years, he's finished no lower than QB4, including two times at the top spot (2023 and 2021). But the position is too deep to chase Allen that early in a one-quarterback league (he should go top three overall in Superflex leagues). The earliest I would draft Allen is the end of Round 3.



On the rise

Jordan Love has become the quarterback I love the most with a late-round pick since his ADP is 142.1 at QB19. His value is on the rise because he should have to throw more following the Josh Jacobs (Commissioner's Exempt List) news, which is a good thing. Love has 26 games in his career with at least 30 pass attempts, and he scored at least 20.4 Fantasy points in 16 of those contests while averaging 22.3 Fantasy points over that span. In 2023, the lone season where he averaged more than 30 pass attempts per game (34.0), he averaged a career-best 22.5 Fantasy points per game. I love that Love has Christian Watson, Jayden Reed and Tucker Kraft all healthy for Week 1. This should be a fun offense, and Love is a great late-round option.



On the decline

Jaxson Dart went from a starting Fantasy quarterback prior to training camp to QB15 now at 110.4. I still like him as a borderline No. 1 Fantasy option, and we haven't seen him yet with Malik Nabers (knee). Along with Nabers, the receiving corps for the Giants has improved with Isaiah Likely, Darnell Mooney and Malachi Fields. Dart will also hopefully continue to use his legs, and he averaged 40.6 rushing yards per game in his 12 starts, which was second only to Justin Fields (42.6). Dart also had nine rushing touchdowns, which tied for second with Trevor Lawrence, behind only Allen (14). I'll gladly buy Dart at a discounted price.

Waiver Wire options

Here are some quarterbacks who could help you heading into Week 1:



Tyler Shough (61 percent rostered) at DET

Malik Willis (43 percent rostered) at LV

Bryce Young (24 percent rostered) vs. CHI

Aaron Rodgers (22 percent rostered) vs. ATL

Geno Smith (14 percent rostered) at TEN

Kirk Cousins (14 percent rostered) vs. MIA



Shough has the most long-term appeal, and he scored at least 20.1 Fantasy points in six of his final eight games last season while averaging 20.3 points over that span. The Lions secondary is a mess, and this game could be a shootout.



Willis also could be more than a one-week option, and he's facing a Raiders defense that struggled with rushing quarterbacks last season. Justin Herbert, Marcus Mariota, Trevor Lawrence, Bo Nix, Jalen Hurts and Dart all scored at least 3.1 Fantasy points with their rushing totals alone, including six rushing touchdowns.



The Bears secondary is a mess with Kyle Gordon (calf), Coby Bryant (knee) and Jaylon Johnson (arm) all battling injuries, which could be a plus for Young. The Falcons also have pass-rush concerns with Jalon Walker (knee) and James Pearce Jr. (suspension) out, which should help Rodgers.



We'll see how Smith does against the Titans in a revenge game for Robert Saleh, but this could be a favorable matchup since Tennessee was No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks last season. And the Dolphins defense could be awful -- they were No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks in 2025 -- which could help Cousins.