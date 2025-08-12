Now that we've passed the first week of preseason games, it's time to start examining the CBS Sports Average Draft Position data, which can be viewed here. I encourage you to study the ADP because it's a good blueprint for how your draft might go.

But you never want to follow ADP directly for your drafts. The idea is to see where you can find potential value picks -- and players going too soon that you might want to avoid. We'll help you navigate the ADP for the rest of this month to make the best decisions for your real draft.

So let's get started with our first look at the CBS Sports ADP for PPR, and we're focusing on quarterbacks. As of now, we have no quarterbacks in the first round, but Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen are being selected in Round 2, which is too soon for me. The earliest I would draft a quarterback in a one-quarterback league is Round 3.

The current top five in ADP is Jackson, Allen, Joe Burrow, Jayden Daniels and Jalen Hurts. Those are my top five, but I have Daniels third and Burrow at No. 4. Of this group, I would only draft Daniels (ADP of 31.9) and Hurts (ADP of 32.6) at their cost.

Patrick Mahomes is No. 6, Baker Mayfield is No. 7 and Bo Nix is No. 8, which is right in line with my rankings. I would only draft Nix here based on his ADP of 72.8, and I don't like where Mahomes (ADP of 47.9) and Mayfield (ADP of 59.3) are being selected.

The real value for me comes into play with guys like Justin Fields (QB13 with an ADP of 107.5) and Drake Maye (QB18 with an ADP of 130.5). I have both ranked in the top 12, with Fields at No. 10 and Maye at No. 12. If I can draft Maye at this value he will be my rostered quarterback in the majority of my leagues.

Best Value

Drake Maye

ADP: 130.5

Maye has been excellent based on training camp reports, and he rushed for a touchdown in the first preseason game against Washington. His rushing ability is a huge asset to his Fantasy value, and I love the additions New England gave Maye this offseason with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, receivers Stefon Diggs and Kyle Williams and running back TreVeyon Henderson. I would draft Maye as early as Round 10 in one-quarterback leagues, and he's a steal as the No. 18 quarterback off the board.

Worst Value

Patrick Mahomes

ADP: 47.9

I'm excited to see how Mahomes does this season, and I like him as the No. 6 quarterback off the board. But he should not be drafted in Round 4 in a one-quarterback league. We also have to see what happens with a potential suspension for Rashee Rice, which could lower Mahomes' ADP as well. The earliest I would draft Mahomes is Round 6, and there should be at least a two-round gap between the top five quarterbacks and Mahomes this year.