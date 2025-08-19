The second week of preseason action is over, and it's time to see what's changed with the CBS Sports Average Draft Position data, which you can view here. I encourage you to study the ADP because it's a good blueprint for how your draft might go.



But you never want to follow ADP directly for your drafts. The idea is to see where you can find potential value picks -- and players going too soon that you might want to avoid. We'll help you to navigate the ADP for the rest of this month to make the best decisions for your real draft.



Let's take a look at the updated CBS Sports ADP for PPR, and we're focusing on quarterbacks here. So far, the top five guys remain the same with Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Jayden Daniels and Jalen Hurts, and Jackson (ADP of 16.2) and Allen (17.4) are being drafted in Round 2, with Burrow (25.7), Daniels (32.5) and Hurts (32.7) going in Round 3.



I'm not going to draft much of Jackson, Allen, or Burrow at their current ADP, and I would prefer to see the first quarterback get selected where Daniels and Hurts are going. I also prefer Daniels over Burrow in my rankings.



Last week in the first ADP review, I had Patrick Mahomes as a bad value, and he dropped slightly from Round 4 to Round 5 (ADP of 49.3). I'm still not drafting him that high, especially with Rashee Rice expected to get a lengthy suspension.



Baker Mayfield (ADP of 58.3), Bo Nix (75.1), Kyler Murray (80.1), Dak Prescott (84.5), Jared Goff (91.9), and Brock Purdy (96.7) round out the top 12, and this is the range of quarterbacks I would prefer to draft. I also like the value for the next group of guys, which includes Justin Fields (113.0), Justin Herbert (117.0), Jordan Love (122.8), Caleb Williams (124.8), C.J. Stroud (129.0), and Drake Maye (133.1).



Of those quarterbacks, Maye is by far my favorite value. And, even later, you can find J.J. McCarthy (ADP of 143.9) and Trevor Lawrence (145.0). I'm on the verge of moving Lawrence into my top 12 since he's had a strong training camp and preseason, and he seems to be adapting well to Liam Coen's new offense.

Best Value

Trevor Lawrence

ADP: 145.0

Lawrence has the chance for the best season of his career in 2025, which won't be hard to do since he averaged only 20.3 Fantasy points per game in 2022 and hasn't topped that since. But I like the addition of Coen as the head coach and Travis Hunter joining Brian Thomas Jr. Lawrence is going to surprise Fantasy managers with his rushing ability (he has two seasons on his resume with at least 334 yards), and he should challenge to be a top-12 quarterback if he stays healthy. Lawrence is a steal at this cost, even if he starts the season on your bench.

Worst Value

Lamar Jackson

ADP: 16.2

This has nothing to do with Jackson as a Fantasy quarterback. He's my No. 1 player at the position. But I'm not drafting him in Round 2 of a one-quarterback league. I'd rather draft a running back or wide receiver in that spot and wait for a quarterback later, which worked out well in 2024 with guys like Mayfield, Nix, Goff, and even Sam Darnold, who all finished in the top 10. Do they have as much upside as Jackson? No. But I'm looking for value at quarterback, and Jackson in Round 2 is too expensive for how I like to draft.